Obituaries

Donald E. Friesen

Donald E. “Don” Friesen, 56, died January 27, 2016 at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. He was born March 7, 1959 at Newton, KS, the son of Elmer B. and Eunice (Brandt) Friesen. He was a graduate of Meade High School, Meade, KS.

He worked with the maintenance department at Seward County Community College / Area Technical School. Don was very involved in the Liberal community and loved to help where ever he could. Some of those activities include LHS sports activities, Relay for Life and Ministerial Alliance.

On July 3, 1987, he married Cheryl Whalen at Meade, KS. She died on March 26, 2013.

He is survived by: his Daughter – Tiffane Friesen of Kansas City, MO; Parents – Elmer and Eunice Friesen of Meade, KS; 2 Brothers – Daniel E. Friesen of Meade, KS and Duane E. Friesen of Tulsa, OK.

Funeral Service were at 10:00 am Saturday, January 30, 2016 at First Baptist Church in Liberal with Rev. Jason Ramsey presiding. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, KS.

Memorial contributions may be given to KJIL / KHYM Radio and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in care of Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Harlan J. Lais

Harlan J. Lais, 74, died January 31, 2016 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home in Dodge City.  He was born on June 18, 1941 in Hillsboro, the son of John and Martha (Ladner) Lais.

Harlan moved from Hillsboro to Fowler in 1948.  He worked 30 years for the Social Security Administration in Dodge City before retiring in 1996.  He married Lorene Berthiaume on June 29, 1974 in Dodge City at the First Presbyterian Church.  They moved to Dodge City from Fowler in October of 1976.  Both Harlan and Lorene loved reading, theater, and traveling.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dodge City where he also served as a deacon and an elder.

Harlan is survived by his wife, Lorene of Dodge City; four nephews, Bill Dabbs of Eureka, California, John Dabbs of Fowler, Jerry Brown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jay Dee Brown of Los Angeles, California; and one niece, Betty Meyer of Bella Vista, Arkansas.  He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Doris Dabbs and Berniece Brown.

Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Home, Dodge City on Friday, February 5, 2016 at 10:30 AM with  Mr. Kevin Salzman presiding.  There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.  Friends may sign the book from noon to 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 4, 2016 at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church or Friendship Feast  in care of the funeral home.  Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Thelma A. Finke

Thelma A. (Lou) Finke, age 77, died early Tuesday morning, January 19, 2016, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.

She was born March 27, 1938, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Warren and Florence (Hardaway) Wells. As a young girl she attended grade school in Meade until the 8th grade and then attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1956. A longtime resident of Fowler, she formerly owned and operated the Town and Country Café in Fowler for many years.

She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.

In 1955, she married Monte Finke. They were married for several years before divorcing.

She is survived by: Two sons, Brian Finke of Fowler, Kansas, Kelly Finke of Minneola, Kansas; A daughter, Marcella (Marcy) Krisle of Minneola, Kansas; Two brothers, Larry Wells of Fowler, Kansas, Robert Wells of Arizona; Five grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son, Keith A. Finke; a daughter, Cheryl A. Finke; a grandson, Eric Rickers; a close friend, Ronnie Wears; her parents; two brothers, Alvin and John Wells; and a sister, Marie.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2016, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Minneola District Hospital in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Kathy Ann Johnson

Kathy Ann Johnson, 63, of Dimmitt, TX, died Saturday, January 23, 2016 in Amarillo, TX. Family Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 26, 2016 at Colonial Funeral Home.                Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church in Dimmitt with Pastor Bobby Campbell, officiating. Interment will follow in Castro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home in Dimmitt, Texas.

Kathy was born August 15, 1952 in Olton, Texas, to Jack and Billie (Bland) Evans. She catered the majority of her life, she owned several restaurants while in Meade County, Kansas. While in Dimmitt, she operated restaurants for the VFW and the Country Club, and did her own catering right up until her illness and even during her illness. Kathy’s hobbies included being “Wawa” to her grandchildren, watching “Greys Anatomy”, she loved the people of Dimmitt, she loved Jesus, she loved cooking, spending time with her lifelong friend Pat Adams, playing Texas Hold ‘em, but most of all she especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her life-partner Craig.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Billie Evans, her first husband: Bill Johannsen, of Beaver, OK. her second husband: Richard Johnson, of Pampa, TX and her godson: Clayton Reed Johannsen, of Meade County, KS

Survivors include her life partner: Craig Fuller of Dimmitt, TX, Daughter: Tammy Farmer and husband, Todd of Shallowater, TX, Daughter: Leann Johannsen-Taylor of Tulsa, OK, and her husband Kent Taylor of Amarillo, TX, Son: Dusty Johannsen of Alva, OK, Daughter: Amy Welch and husband, Travis of Dalhart, TX, Son: John Fuller and wife, Lynsey of Nazareth, TX, 2 Sisters: Nancy Heinsen and husband, Mike, Sue Smith and husband, Steve, 3 Brothers: Joe Evans, Gary Evans, Robert Evans, 12 Grandchildren: Cody Weatherford, Tandi Taylor, Taci Taylor, Braydon Carey, Ashton Farmer, Clay Johannsen, Hadley Johannsen, Lauren Welch, Logan Welch, Charly Mask, Kamri Mask and Brali Fuller and 1 Great Granddaughter: Hadley Weatherford

Memorials can be made to Restored Christian Fellowship, P. O. Box 548 Dimmitt, TX 79027 or to a Favorite Charity

To sign the register book online go to www.colonialfuneralhome.org.      

Betty Harder Loewen

Betty Harder Loewen was born in a farm house in rural Meade County, Kansas, March 9, 1935 to John H. and Elizabeth Harder. Betty received Jesus Christ as her Savior as a young girl. Betty attended her Church, Grade School and graduated from a parochial High School as Salutatorian, all within a few miles from her family home. She graduated from Grace University, Omaha, NE with a Three Year degree in Biblical Studies.

July 6, 1956 she married Merle Loewen in her EMB home church in rural Meade County, Kansas. They moved to Topeka, Kansas where they were both employed at Menninger Foundation. Michelle Renae was born May 24, 1958, while Steven James joined the family on October 15, 1960.

After Merle graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, they moved to Gardner, Kansas in Johnson County where he began his educational career. Betty was employed for many years as a Medical Receptionist, retiring in 2000 from Central Kansas Medical Center, Great Bend to spend more time with grandchildren.

Betty enjoyed Scrapbooking with ladies who joined her at First Baptist Church. Betty also made quilts for all of her married granddaughters, along with several baby quilts for great grandchildren. She also hosted Moms in Prayer Group for a number of FBC woman.

She taught 3rd grade AWANA girls for 24 years at First Baptist Church. The girls were a joy for her as she also baked Christmas cookies with them in our home annually.

She leaves to mourn her husband, Merle, after nearly 60 years of marriage. Her daughter, Michelle and Greg Bennett of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her son, Steve and Lisa Loewen, Emporia, Kansas; plus 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Betty departed earthly life after a 6 month battle with cancer on December 21, 2015 peacefully to join Jesus as her Savior.

George E. Reimer

George E. Reimer of Meade, Kansas, died on January 17, 2016, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade at the age of 83. He was the husband of Lois Clemmer Reimer.

George was born July 29, 1932, in Meade County, Kansas, to the late David A. and Elizabeth Classen Reimer. Along with four older siblings, he grew up on a farm south of Meade, and farming was always an important part of his life. As a youth, he accepted Christ as his Savior, was baptized, and became a member of Emmanuel Mennonite Church. He lived in Meade all his life except for two years in Denver, Colorado, where he did his 1-W service. Following this, he farmed and helped his brother Arnold with the dairy. Later, he worked at Meade Manufacturing for 16 years, B.J. Manufacturing in Dodge City for 2 years, and for the City of Meade for 16 years.   He retired in February, 1996. He married his wife, Lois, on November 25, 1967, at the Salford Mennonite Church in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.   He was a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. He enjoyed little children and always had a smile.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Daniel, Arnold, and an infant brother Peter.

He is survived by his wife, Lois and two sons, Troy (wife Emily) of Lawrence, Kansas, and Gerald (wife Julie) of Ifrane, Morocco, and six grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonathan, Lucy, Matthew, Katrina, and Kendra. He is also survived by two sisters, Hulda Voth (husband Kenneth) of Valley Center, Kansas, and Alma Koehler (husband George) of Meade, Kansas, sister-in-law Martha Reimer of Meade, and a sister-in-law Helen C. Reimer of Meade, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2016, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.

Walter L. Redger

Walter L. Redger, age 89, died Thursday morning, January 14, 2016, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

He was born March 21, 1926, at Tampa, Kansas, the son of Julius and Leah (Schmidt) Redger. As a young boy he attended a rural grade school near Tampa. At age seventeen he moved to Gray County, Kansas, he later lived in Brazil for many years before returning to rural Meade County. Upon his return he began his career in farming and ranching.

He was a member of the Plains View Mennonite Church, rural Plains. He enjoyed working with cattle and attending cattle auctions and sales.

On February 26, 1950, he married Alberta F. Schmidt at Montezuma, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include: Six sons, Steven Redger and wife Rebecca of Yuma, Arizona, Stan Redger and wife Diane of Lakin, Kansas, Errol Redger and wife Karen of Hardin, Montana, Kevin Redger and wife Carol of Montezuma, Kansas, Wade Redger of rural Plains, Kansas, Craig Redger and wife Monica of Princeton, Idaho; A brother, Henry Redger of Moundridge, Kansas; Twenty-two grandchildren and Twenty-one great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Debra Unruh; a grandchild, Erin Watkins; his parents; five brothers, Eli, Ira, Jacob, Arthur, and Lester Redger; and five sisters, Gladys, Carrie, Effie, Kadie, and Rosella.

Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2016, at the Plains View Mennonite Church, rural Plains. Interment followed in the Plains View Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Plains.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Colonization Board in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Anna B. Classen

Anna B. (Ann) Classen was born on June 12, 1928, to Abe L. and Agnes (Bartel) Classen in rural Meade, KS. She was the 2nd oldest of 9 children. She passed into the arms of her loving Heavenly Father on January 17, 2016 at Lone Tree Retirement Center in Meade, KS, at the age of 87 years.

She attended McNulty School in Meade County for her elementary education. The family moved to DeRidder, LA, in April of 1940 for a year and a half, returning back to Meade in September of 1941. Ann attended high school at Meade Bible Academy and graduated in 1948. This was the first graduating class of MBA. Ann attended Grace University in Omaha, NE, and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Christian Education.

Ann accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at age 14. She was later baptized upon the confession of her faith by Rev. Orlando Wiebe on August 6, 1944, and joined the EMB church at Meade, KS. Ann had a heart for missions. Ann served in OK for several summers during her high school years teaching DVBS. She also participated in children’s ministry in Poplar, Montana, and Georgia.   Her interest for missions was kindled in the summer of 1948. She joined the “Go Ye Mission” in OK for a four week summer ministry with children. She had the privilege of leading her first soul to the Lord during this period of time and her thought was, “There is no greater joy and more exciting work than this.” Her call for foreign missions came while she was attending college at Grace University.

She arrived in Japan as a missionary with SEND International on October 3, 1953. Her first four years were spent in language study and distributing literature and “church planting.” She held English classes and also was very active in participating in the children’s ministries of the churches. She served over 42 years in Japan and was instrumental in starting numerous churches during this period of time. The fruit of her ministry remains today.

Ann made a significant contribution to the spread of the gospel and had many years of faithful service to her Lord and Savior whom she loved and diligently served.

Ann left Japan on May 28, 1996 and officially retired on November 30, 1996. She made her home in Meade, KS. She continued to be active in her local church during her retirement until her health began to decline. Her ministry consisted of children’s church, childcare for the ladies Bible study, DVBS and camps. She enjoyed visiting the lonely, hurting people and senior citizens and providing transportation as needed. After suffering a fall in her home, she was hospitalized and later transferred to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in June of 2013. She enjoyed her stay there and received very good care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Lisbeth (stillborn), Martha (Henry) Baerg, and Esther (Ed) Ratzlaff. Ann is survived by 3 sisters, Alma (Roy) Regier of Meade, KS, Arlene (D Junior) Stoesz of Mountain Lake, MN, and Leona (Harold) Buller of Hillsdale, OK; 2 brothers, John (Rose) Classen of Topeka, KS, and Menno (Susanna) Classen of Aurora, NE, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2016 at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday with the family present from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.   Interment will be in the Countryside Bible Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to SEND, FEBC, or In Faith in care of the funeral home.

James L. Amerine

James L. “Jim” Amerine, age 85 of Nebraska City passed away on Saturday evening; December 26, 2015 at his home.

He was born on July 14, 1930 in Dodge City, KS; the son of Jacob “Jake” and Katherine (Kisner) Amerine. He attended school and graduated from the Plains, KS High School with the class of 1948. He then attended Emporia State University, Emporia, KS until he entered the U.S. Air Force.   Jim entered the U.S. Air Force on October 25, 1952 and honorably and faithfully served his country until his discharge on February 29, 1972 as a Lt. Colonel.

He was united in marriage to Eva Dorine Tuckwood on April 16, 1955 in Wichita, KS. She preceded him in death on September 5, 1990.   He later married Marguerite J. “Peggy” (Moran) Snodgrass on June 3, 1994 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Springfield, NE.

He was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City, Knights of Columbus Council #3152 and the American Legion Post #8. Jim owned and operated Amerine Builders.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Amerine of Nebr. City; children: Jene Petersen and husband Russell, James Amerine and wife Leigh Ann and Jane Amerine and husband Paul Caudill all of Springfield, NE; Jay Booth and wife Ronda and Brian Booth all of Nebr. City; 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert “Bill” Amerine and wife Mary of Denver, CO; other family and many friends.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother Eugene Amerine, a sister Genevieve Amerine and his parents.

A Memorial Mass will be held Monday; (Jan. 4, 2016) at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City with Father Mark Cyza celebrating the Mass. Military honors will be conducted at the church by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Detail. Inurnment will be held in the Springfield Cemetery, Springfield, NE at a later date.

The family will greet friends Sunday (Jan. 3, 2016) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. – all at Gude Mortuary.

Memorials may be given to St. Benedict’s Catholic Church or the Nebr. City Food Pantry.

Paul J. Harms

Paul J. Harms, age 76, died Monday morning, January 4, 2016, at the Ware Living Center, Amarillo, Texas.

He was born June 15, 1939, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Isaac and Martha (Thiessen) Harms. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1957. He later attended Fort Hays State University before joining the United States Army, serving in Heidleburg, Germany and Texas. After his discharge, he began his career with the Ideal Grocery Store chain, retiring as a supervisor after many years of service.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed cars.

In August, 1960, he married Carmen Cornett at Meade, Kansas. He later married Mary Kirk at Amarillo, Texas. She survives.

Other survivors include: Two daughters, Jamie Harms of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Tracy Duncan of Salina, Kansas; Five Stepchildren, Bobby Kirk, Tammy Kirk, Lynn Kirk, Jimmy Kirk, & Terry Kirk; A brother, Mike Harms of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; A sister, Barbara Harms; Nine grandchildren and Four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant twin brother; and a sister Josie Heidebrecht.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2016, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

2015

Cora Belle Bunyard

Cora Belle Bunyard, 94, passed away December 27, 2015 in Meade Kansas. She was born on the Big Springs Ranch, Meade County, Kansas on February 12, 1921. She was the third of four children of Alvia Marsh and Iva Belle (McNinch) Bunyard.

She lived in Meade most of her childhood, moving with her parents to Coats Kansas in the 1930s after her father lost all of his crops and livestock to the dust bowl. The family lived on the Turkey Creek Ranch in rural Coats until they relocated to Brighton Colorado in the late 1950s to be closer to her sister Louise and her family.

Several years later she moved back to Meade where she resided until her death. She worked in several restaurants and cafes in the Meade area until she retired. Cora had a knack of remembering dates and general facts that was astounding. She could tell family and friends of birthdays and other important dates. She also enjoyed following the tabloid stories about famous people, particularly movie stars of the 40s and 50s, and could tell the latest ‘who was married to whom”.

Cora remained a country girl all her life and enjoyed reading the “Fenceposts” magazine with its stores and articles about ranching and farming life.   She spent many hours embroidering dresser scarves and pillow cases until she could not see well enough to do such detailed stitching.   She dearly loved her black kitty of many years, Tommy, and dog Penny and missed them when she moved to the Lone Tree Retirement Center.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1963, her mother in 1976, brothers Price in 1955 and Orville (Mick) in 1985, and sister Louise in July 2015, a niece, and 2 nephews. She will be reunited with her dogs, Sissy and Tiny, and her beloved cat Tommy. She is survived by her dear friend and caregiver of many years Carla Freeman of Meade, and niece Barbara Bettger of Brighton, CO, and nephews Greg Hammond of Northglenn, CO, Jack Bunyard of Augusta, KS, Danny Bunyard of Denver, CO and their families as well as her dog Penny.

A memorial service will be held at the Lone Tree Retirement Center in the future. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Coats Kansas at the Coats Cemetery. Private services at Coats will be held at a later date. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Beverly

Beverly L. Bennett, age 65, died Sunday morning, December 27, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

She was born April 15, 1950, at Yuma, Colorado, the daughter of Arthur and Lorraine (Peter) Warren. As a young girl she attended the Brush, Colorado, school system, graduating from Brush High School. A resident of Colorado for several years, moving to Meade in 1984, she was a homemaker and a caregiver.

She attended the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade and enjoyed embroidery work, baking, fishing with her grandson, and spending time with her family and friends.

In January, 1973, she married Melvin Bowen at Brush, Colorado. She later married Lynn Ray Bennett on July 11, 1986, at Meade. He died April 22, 1999.

She is survived by: Her children, Raechelle (Bowen) Romero of Meade, Kansas, Carl Bowen of Altavista, Kansas, Anthony Bennett of Meade, Kansas; Her mother, Lorraine Warren St. Francis, Kansas; A half-brother, Russell Seaman of Ft. Morgan, Colorado; Two stepbrothers, Henry Seaman and wife Shannon, Rodney Seaman and wife Becky; Two sisters, Patricia Liming and husband Delbert of Kirk, Colorado, Debra Cordes and husband Kelly of Meade, Kansas; Two stepsisters, Connie Alexander and husband Don and Christy Couch; Two grandchildren, Isaac Bowen and Jessica Xu Bowen.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her father; two brothers, William Arthur and Stephan Bradley Warren; and a sister Sherry Lynn Call.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to Love Meade or the Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Geneva Ann Eisel

Geneva Ann Eisel, age 60, died Saturday, November 7, 2015, at her Meade residence.

She was born July 12, 1955, at Ganado, Arizona, the daughter of Jack Jacob and Susan Ann (Young) Eisel. As a young girl she attended school in Texas. After her graduation, she began her career as a housekeeper working over the years in Texas. In 2012, she moved to Meade and continued working as a housekeeper.

She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, and quilting.

She is survived by: A son, Patrick Mann of Texas; A brother, Desmond Eisel and wife Rhonda of Meade, Kansas; Two sisters, Katie Huckins of California, Billie Joe Berryhill of Idaho; One grandchild.

Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation has taken place and a private family committal will follow at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Clarence J. Burns

Clarence J. Burns, 93, died Oct. 27, 2015, surrounded by his family at Almost Home, Inc., Great Bend. He was born Sept. 30, 1922, the third child of Frank and Nora (Heitman) Burns, on a farm south of Fowler, Kan. As the last member, the Burns family is reunited and restored.

He was a 1941 graduate of Fowler High School and attended Dodge City Community College, where he studied accounting and played football. Drafted in to the United States Army in November 1942, he served in the European Theater. On Nov. 2, 1944, he was captured by the Germans in Holland and was held prisoner of war until his release on June 2, 1945.

He returned to Kansas following the war and began adjusting to life. He moved to Great Bend in 1946, and began work for the Dominican Sisters’ St. Rose Hospital laundry and later Central Kansas Medical Center, retiring in 1996 as linen supervisor after fifty years of service. While working at St. Rose he met a St. Rose School of Nursing student, Elizabeth “Betty” Graham and they were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, on Nov. 4, 1947. She died May 11, 2012. In 1954, the couple moved to a farm southwest of Great Bend, where both worked and farmed together. They then moved east of Hart’s Corner in 1974 where Clarence continued to work the farm and in later years, take care of his chickens. Clarence was known for his honesty, work ethic and his love of country.

Mr. Burns was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend. He was a former member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3111, American Legion Argonne Post 180, and Knights of Columbus Council #862, all of Great Bend. His hobbies included working, carpentry and farming.

Mr. Burns is survived by one son, Tom Burns and his wife Kay, Great Bend; two daughters, Linda White and her husband Steve and Barbara Davenport and her husband Harlan, both of Great Bend; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Bertha Batt and Esther Hayes, and one brother Lawrence Burns.

Rosary and family greeting was at 6 p.m. and Vigil service was at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2015 at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2015, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery, with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard

Dorothy Marie Glenn

Dorothy Marie Glenn, age 87, died Saturday morning, December 5, 2015, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.

She was born January 17, 1928, in rural Fowler, the daughter of Clayton Leon and Frances Catherine (Sobba) Glenn. As a young girl she attended St. Anthony’s Parochial School. She was a lifetime resident of Fowler.

She was a member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler.   She enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, word search, fishing, camping, and playing cards.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Paul, Gerald, and Bob Glenn; and two sisters, Evelyn Dye and Elnora Jean Zimmerman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

James A. Robison

James A. “Jim” Robison, age 77, died early Monday morning, November 30, 2015, at the Minneola Long Term Care Center, Minneola, Kansas.

He was born June 4, 1938, at Copan, Oklahoma, the son of Allen and Helyn (Miller) Robison. As a young boy he attended the Cherryvale school system, graduating from Cherryvale High School. After his graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving for three years as an Air Traffic Controller. Upon his discharge, he began his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an installer and repairman, retiring after thirty-four years of service.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing Keno, and spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.

On June 16, 1977, he married Gloria Amerin at Dodge City, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include: Three sons, Mark Robison and wife Becky of Forgan, Oklahoma, Shawn Robison and wife Jennifer of Ada, Oklahoma, Brian Kroth and wife Tina of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Kimberly Pierce of Beaver, Oklahoma; A brother, Tom Robison and wife Georgia of Belle Plain, Kansas; A sister, Meredith Williams and husband Dale of Arkansas City, Kansas; Five grandchildren, Drew Pierce, Cort Pierce, Weston Kroth, Jaden Pierce, and Wyatt Kroth.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2015, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.

The family would welcome memorials to the Friends of the Meade State Lake in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmorutary.com

Jack R. Shelton

Jack R. Shelton, 71, died Monday, November 16, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born October 31, 1944, at Elk City, Oklahoma, the son of Buster and Cora (Maddox) Shelton. He was a retired Electric Superintendent of the City of Meade for forty-four years.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

In 1967, he married Cheryle Baker at Fowler, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include his son Jack R. Shelton II and wife Brenda, Hanston, KS, with three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Dellon, and Emily; brothers, Lenard Shelton and wife Pat, Meade, KS and Michael Shelton, AZ; a sister, Sally Shelton, Overland Park, KS; plus several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Kenneth Shelton.

Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the American Diabetes Association or the Beam Senior Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Leonard F. Robinson

Leonard F. Robinson, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015 at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born May 28, 1928 in Auburn, the son of Joseph and Clara Attebury Robinson.

He was a 1946 graduate of Fowler High School, a 1948 graduate of Salt City Business College and a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Leonard had worked for Krause Plow for 36 years retiring in 1985 as production control manager.

On February 26, 1956 he married Irene J. Ahrens in Hutchinson. She survives along with their children and spouses, Nancy Jacobs(Michael) of Grand Rapids, MI, David (Shawna)Robinson of Shawnee, a brother, Larry of Hutchinson, a sister, Elberta Davidson of Magnolia, TX and five grandchildren, Katherine Jacobs, Emily Jacobs, and Timothy Jacobs, Vicki Robinson and Jordan Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Paul and a sister Marjorie Trimmer.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015 at Elliott Chapel with Rev. Jeff Slater presiding. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2015 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m., Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Church or Cancer Council of Reno County in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Herman Hank Furhman

Herman ‘Hank’ Fuhrman, age 92, of Palmdale went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 14, 2015. He was born March 11, 1923, in Fowler, Kansas, to William F. Fuhrman and Mable H. Crawford.

In 1943 he entered the military and served with distinct honor in the 484th Bomb Group, stationed in Italy. He completed forty missions as a flight engineer and a waist gunner on a B-24 Liberator that participated in several bombing missions to the heavily defended oil fields in Ploesti, Rumania. Included in his awards were the Air Medal (with three oak leaf clusters) and the Distinguished Flying Cross. During a furlough back in the States, Fuhrman was involved in a train accident on September 14, 1944, at Terre Haute, Indiana. Of the thirty-nine airmen in his Pullman car, he was one of only thirteen survivors. After many months of recovery, he was honorably discharged in 1945.

Hank came to the San Fernando Valley in 1952, where he worked in the speedboat industry and then as a warehouse supervisor. He and his wife, Ruth, also lived in the Santa Clarita Valley for eleven years, and then moved to Palmdale in 1995. Hank loved the outdoors and enjoyed many recreational activities, including hunting, speedboat racing, hang gliding, skiing, and golf. He and his wife also enjoyed bowling and were involved in that activity into their 80s.

In 2009 Hank was honored by the Boy Scouts of America, Antelope Valley District, at the Scouts annual American Heroes Dinner, when he was presented the Justin C. Wotasik American Heroes Award for his military service.

Hank and Ruth were faithful members of Trinity Baptist Church until declining health caused them to become homebound. Hank had been in hospice care at home for eleven months, with his wife by his side faithfully caring for him until his death. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Masters, and a brother, Lieutenant Colonel Delbert Furhrman.

He was interred at Riverside National Cemetery with military honors on Wednesday, October 21, 2015 at 11:30 a.m.

Dan C. Dorsey

Dan Cobb Dorsey, age 74, died December 2, 2015, at the Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri

He was born July 26, 1941, at Ashland, Kansas, the son of Robert and Vivian (Thomas) Dorsey. As a youth he attended the Englewood, Kansas, school system graduating from Englewood High School. After graduation he went to work at Meade Manufacturing in Meade, after which he joined the United States Army, serving four years as a mechanic in the Core of Engineers which included a tour in Fulda, Germany. It was here he married is first wife, Nancy Feldman, on August 8, 1964. Upon his discharge, he began a career as a mechanic much of which was spent with Westfall GMC in Kansas City, Missouri.

On August 24th, 1984, he married Debra Bostock at Excelsior Springs Mo. She survives.

Other survivors include a son, Jay Dorsey and wife Crystal of Golden, Colorado: a daughter, Jana Orth and husband Mark of Meade, Kansas: a stepson, Del Bostock and wife Shannon of Oak Creek Colorado and a stepdaughter, Christina Kent and husband Christopher of Palmer Alaska

Other survivors include: Two brothers, Scott Dorsey (wife, Terry) and Rex Dorsey (wife, Bonnie), eight grandchildren, Robin, Marie, Rebecca, Abigail, Michael, Loren, Kolby, and Aiden and five great grandchildren.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Excelsior Springs, Missouri in the spring, Dan’s favorite season. Internment will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri. Cremation has taken place.

Charles E. Kough

Chuck Kough was born May 2, 1926 in Altoona, PA to Dan and Helen Kough.

He served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946 on the Aircraft Carrier “U.S.S. Langley” in the South Pacific.

After the war he learned to fly, earning commercial, instrument, multi-engine, helicopter and instructor certificates. From 1964 to 1974 Chuck ferried new airplanes to Europe, Australia, Central and South America in the winter months. Plus 26 seasons of aerial application work in the spring and summer. By the time he retired he had accumulated over 16,000 flying hours.

On February 18, 1977 Chuck married Barbara (Bridges) Carmichael. Chuck was a member of St. Marks Anglican Church in Amarillo.

He is preceded in death by his Parents, a brother, James Kough, and Step-son, Chris Carmichael.

He is survived by his wife Barbara of Amarillo, his children, Tali Young of Winston Salem, NC, Zane Kough of Johnstown, PA. A brother, Edward Kough of Altamonte Springs, FL. Step-son, Allen Carmichael of Garden City, KS. 4 Grandchildren, 6 Step-Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2015, at the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

Anne M. Reimer

Anne M. Reimer, age 80, died Saturday, December 19, 2015, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

She was born February 2, 1935, at Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of Isaac H. and Justina (Dueck) Cornelson.  As a young girl she attended school in Rosenort later graduating from high school in Gretna, Manitoba, Canada.  She later attended college receiving her teaching certificate.  Upon completion of her teaching studies, she began teaching grade school.

On October 3, 1958, she married John D. Reimer in Rosenort.  After their marriage, the couple moved to Meade where they made their home.  She later attended Seward County Community College receiving her degree as a respiratory therapist and continued to work in the respiratory therapy for ten years at the Meade District Hospital.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Liberal, Kansas, assisted with the Meade District Hospital Special Equipment Fund, and supported several mission funds.  She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, reading her bible, children, and assisting others at their time of need.

She is survived by: Her husband, John D. Reimer of rural Meade, Kansas; Four sons, Greg Reimer of rural Meade, Kansas, Bob Reimer of Denver, Colorado, Dennis Reimer of Wichita, Kansas, Tim Reimer of Meade, Kansas; Three brothers, Ed Cornelson, Jake Cornelson, and Art Cornelson

of Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada; A sister, Nettie Rose Cornelson of Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada; and Ten grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Marjorie Reimer; a brother, John Cornelson; and a sister, Evelyn Friesen.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2015, at the Forst Center, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital Special Equipment Fund in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Rhonda Sue Cook Thomas

Rhonda Sue Cook Thomas, age 54, passed away Sunday morning, November 8, 2015, at her rural Dodge City, Kansas, residence.

She was born March 1, 1961, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Oland and Marian (Blagrave) Cook. As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1979. She later attended Seward County Community, graduating in 2007. She later furthered her education by attending Ft. Hays State University receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and minor in Psychology. A resident of Liberal, Kansas, for twenty-five years before moving to Dodge City, she was a loan processor. Rhonda worked for First National Bank of Liberal for twenty-one years and the High Plains Farm Credit of Dodge City for five years.

She is a member of the AMBUCS, ABATE 7, a volunteer for CASA and the Dodge City Days. She enjoys reading, embroidery, television, attending auctions, riding motorcycles and spending time with her family, friends, and grandchildren.

She is survived by: Her companion, Perry Housman of Dodge City, Kansas; Two sons, Kevin Thomas (Geneva) of Beaver, Oklahoma, Tyler Housman of Dodge City, Kansas; Three daughters, Dania Thomas (Bryan) of Garden City, Kansas, Kaye Jenkins (Jeff) of Stilwell, Oklahoma, Kilee Yeager (Joey) of Cimarron, Kansas; Her parents, Oland and Marian Cook of Cimarron, Kansas; Three sisters, Janet Schreiber and husband Kevin of Ransom, Kansas, Sandra Pritchett and husband Robert of Dodge City, Kansas, Karen Neier and husband Rod of Chandler, Arizona; Eight grandchildren, James, Avery, Anniston, Zach, Kaylee, Fisher, Wyatt, and Clara; Several nieces, nephews and one great-niece.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade and from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the CASA or the Circle of Hope in care of the funeral home.

Vashti Seybert

Vashti Seybert, age 94 passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade.

Vashti Seybert was the youngest of eight children of John and Grace Painter. She lived the first five years of her life in a sod house, later she and her brother Tom rode horseback three miles across pastures to their one-room school house. After graduating from Meade High School, she attended Dodge City Junior College, where she met the lover of her life, Roy Seybert. They were married on the Painter Ranch in 1942, shortly before Roy went into the US Army to serve in WWII.

As the mother of four children, Vi was patient and kind, and always (outwardly, at least) very calm, with a dry sense of humor. She was the backbone of her family. She encouraged her children to try new things, to be frugal, and yet reach for the best.

Vi worked alongside her husband in farming. They raised alfalfa, wheat, turkeys, cattle, horses, and even sheep and hogs briefly. She wanted her children to be hard workers and responsible citizens; to that end, for many years she was a 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher, and Bible School teacher. She loved music, and enjoyed singing in the church choir and in other local singing groups.

Family was very important to her, and she gave of her energies to care for an aunt, both of her parents, and Roy’s parents in their final years.

She served as the Meade Public Librarian for 11 years, during which time she oversaw the introduction of the Dewey Decimal System. Later, she worked as a crop reporter and took the US Census.

After selling their farm ground, Roy and Vi started Aunt Vi’s Kitchen; a company that produced sand hill plum jelly.

In the last years of her dear husband’s life, Vashti patiently and tirelessly care for Roy. They celebrated 73 years of marriage, still a loving partnership.

Vashti was preceded in death by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters: Edith, Bill,Gwendolyn, Fred, Frieda, and Tom (J.T.). Glenn, Alice, (Tom Montemurro), Ross (Suzan), and Charles (Julie), her proud and loving children survive her, as well as, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Her steely, yet loving approach to life is a model for all of those who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2015, at the First Baptist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church with the family receiving friends at this time. Private family inurnment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Rick Keas

Rick Keas, 66, died Sunday, November 15, 2015 at his home in Dodge City.

He was born August 22, 1949 at Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of Richard “Dick” and Jean (Moore) Keas. A Dodge City resident since 1990, moving from Fowler, he worked as a mechanic for Goff Motors for 18 years as well as Skaggs Motors, later working for Dodge City Salvage until retiring in 2011. He also owned and operated R&B Cycle in Dodge City.

He was a member of ABATE District 7 where he served as District Representative for 15 years. He enjoyed guns, racing and watching cooking shows.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He married Connie Funk in 1991. She survives.

Other survivors include: his daughters, Michele Stubblefield and husband Mitch, Fowler and Nikki Thornburg and husband Alan, Fowler; his mother, Jean, Bullhead City, Arizona; 2 brothers, Joe Keas and wife Shelby, Blair, Nebraska and Bob Keas and wife Noreen, Bullhead City, Arizona; a sister, Suzie Lovelett and husband Paul, Charlotte, North Carolina; step brothers and sisters, Nancy Dudley and husband Gerald, Blair, Nebraska, Suzanne Crook and husband Carl, Omaha, Nebraska, Al Heisner, Jr. and wife Carmen, Denton, Texas, Judy Petterson and husband Jarry, Ceresco, Nebraska and Merri Ausherman and husband Gordon, Blair, Nebraska; and 4 grandchildren, Payton Rickers, Cierra Stubblefield, Macy Cunningham and Nathanial Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2015 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with David Johnson officiating. Friends may sign the register from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.

The family suggests memorials to ABATE or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com

Mary Beth Cordes Arrington

Mary Beth (Cordes) Arrington of Fox Chapel, formerly of Meade, Kansas on Thursday, October 15, 2015, at the age of 72. Devoted wife of the late James A. Arrington; mother of Jamie A. Schrader (David) of Malvern, PA and Kelly I. George (Chris) of New Hudson, MI; beloved grandmother of Cooper, Sadie, Lanie, Brady and Brinley; sister of the late Kathleen Ross, Larry Cordes, (survived by Carol), Earl Cordes (survived by Charlotte) and Nona Gay Newman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was a member of the CCIC investment club, the Kinder Garden Club and was a longtime, active parishioner at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. But above all, Mary cherished spending time with her family and friends, particularly her grandchildren. Mary was also a longtime member of Clipped Wings, an organization of retired flight attendants. Clipped Wings supports Achieva, which provides programs and services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or developmental delays and their families. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances in Mary’s name to Achieva, www.achieva.info/donate. A service was held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1610 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel, PA on Monday at 10 am.

Gary W. Evans

Gary W. Evans, age 79, died late Thursday evening, October 15, 2015, at the Good Samaritan Center, Liberal, Kansas.

He was born November 18, 1935, at Beaver, Oklahoma, the son of John T. and Daisy Fern (Kelly) Evans. As a young boy he attended the Plains school system, graduating from Plains High School in 1953. He attended the University of Kansas where he participated on Coach Easton’s track team. He also attended Pittsburg State where he received a bachelor’s degree. He attended Fort Hays State University where he earned his masters degree. He then furthered his education at Oklahoma State University receiving his PhD in psychology. He led a varied career path in psychology, commodity trading, and farming. While he lived most of his life in Plains, he also resided in Stillwater, Oklahoma; El Paso, Texas; Parsons, Kansas; Rogers, Arkansas; and Chipley, Florida.

His interests included tennis, running, walking, fantasy baseball, movies, and reading.

On August 28, 1958, he married Carol Jean McClure at Kismet, Kansas. She precedes him in death on December 1, 2011.

He is survived by: Two sons, Eric Evans of Portland, Maine, Andy Evans of Coldwater, Kansas; A daughter, Hilary Evans of Athens, Alabama.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; an infant brother, Gerald Evans; and a sister, Carmen Francis.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, with Brother Larry Young presiding. Interment followed in Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Plains Public Library or the Humane Society in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Bradley D. Van Vranken

Bradley D. Van Vranken, 57, beloved brother, uncle, cousin & friend, passed away September 30, 2015. Memorial service were held Saturday at College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E. 1st St. N., Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by parents, Bob and Iverna Van Vranken; and brother, Kipton Smutz. Survivors include brothers, Darryl (Jolene) Smutz and Jerry (Treva) Smutz; nieces, Stephanie (Bill) Moore and Tara (Nathan) Stewart; and nephews, Shane (Bryn) Smutz, Lane (Erin) Smutz; and Todd (Cynthia) Smutz. Memorials to: WSU School of Social Work or Wichita Music Theatre or PBS. Share condolences at CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.

Roy O. Seybert

Roy was born in Alden, Kansas, Rice County, in 1921. He grew up in Dodge City, Kansas. He died peacefully at his home in Meade, on September 28, 2015.

In 1942, he married Vashti Painter, from rural Meade County, and soon was inducted into the U. S. Army to serve in World War II. After being stationed in several Army bases in the U. S., Seybert was stationed in England, Holland, Belgium, France, and Germany. He returned to Dodge City and later moved to Meade.

Seybert was employed by the Rural Electric Cooperative of Meade and Clark Counties, and signed farmers and ranchers up for electricity to their properties, and helped install the first electric poles and wires throughout the area.

For 37 years, he managed and operated a wheat and cattle business of more than 2000 acres, with the help of his wife and four children, three sons and one daughter. After retiring from farming and ranching, Roy and Vashti started “Aunt Vi’s Kitchen,” a company that made sand hill plum jelly and other condiments from western Kansas produce.

Seybert was an early leader in the soil conservation movement, serving on local and state conservation committees. He also served on the Economic Development Committee for Meade County. He was a public speaker in his church, in soil conservation, and in churches and schools regarding his war experiences.

Roy Seybert, and his wife, Vashti, recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. His greatest accomplishments, and his greatest pride, were his four children, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Vashti, and children, Glenn, Ross (Suzan), Charles, (Julie), and Alice (Tom Montemurro).

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2015, at the First Baptist Church, Meade.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.

Olive M. Furney

Olive M. Furney, age 86, died Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2015, at the Satanta District Hospital, Satanta, Kansas.

She was born January 2, 1929, at Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Oliver M. and Cellah Beatrice (Buck) Nichols.  As a young girl she attended the Salina school system and later attended Emporia State University, Emporia.  A resident of Meade since 1984, she was a waitress, having worked at the Chuckwagon restaurant for many years.

She enjoyed traveling, had a fondness for animals, and spending time with her family and friends.

On August 15, 1970, she married Steven R. Furney at Omaha, Nebraska.  He precedes her in death on November 3, 2012.

She is survived by: A sister, Vada White of Liberal, Kansas; Three nephews, Lindell White, Darcy White, and Jim Nichols; Four nieces, Karina Blaser, Tonjua Sherrill, Stephanie Nichols, and April Smithling.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Robert Nichols; and a niece Shauna Nichols.

Private family services will be held at a later date as cremation has taken place.

The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Karen K. Mills

Karen K. Mills, age 69, died Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2015, at her home in Fowler, Kansas.

She was born May 11, 1946, at Parsons, Kansas, the daughter of Charles R. and Erma Marie (Weinman) Dodds. As a young girl she attended the St. Patrick’s Catholic School, graduating in 1964. She later attended Independence Community College and Dodge City Community College. After her schooling, she began her career as an X-Ray Technician, working in this field for twenty years. In 1983, she moved to Fowler, Kansas, from Neodesha. In 1985 she began working for the Fowler Residential Care Center in medical records until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Altar Society, served on the Senior Center Board, was a Girl Scout Leader, and a Hospice volunteer. She enjoyed sports, golf, traveling, playing bridge and pinnacle, and spending time with her family, but her favorite of all, was spending time with her grandchildren and attending their many events.

In May, 1968, she married John W. Mills at Neodesha, Kansas.

Survivors include: A son, Anthony Mills and wife Kim of Claremore, Oklahoma; Two daughters, Stacy Cordes and husband Dean of Meade, Kansas, and Karie Gaskill and husband Brian of Hugoton, Kansas; A brother, Charles Dodds, Jr. and wife Connie of Omaha, Nebraska; Three sisters, Lora Overby of Shawnee, Kansas, Charlotte Friess and husband Urb of Parsons, Kansas, Cathy Kehl and husband Allen of Russville, Arkansas; A sister-in-law, Jeanine Dodds of Parsons, Kansas; Seven grandchildren, Zackary Cordes and wife Amanda, Landry Cordes, Luke Hertel, Jagger Hertel, Breckyn Hertel, Matthew Handy, and Dallas Handy; Three great-grandchildren, Lexi Victory, Boston Handy, and Alex Handy; Numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gary Dodds; and a nephew Gary Dodds, Jr.

Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2015, at the church with Father Ted Skalsky presiding. Inurnment took place at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2015, at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parsons, Kansas.

The family would welcome memorials to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church or the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Leroy D. Friesen

Leroy D. Friesen, age 75, died Tuesday morning, September 15, 2015, at the Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.

He was born October 27, 1939, at Meade, Kansas, the son of John L. and Helen Friesen. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from the Meade Bible Academy. A lifetime resident of Meade, he was the co-owner of Friesen Machine, Inc. of Meade.

He was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church of Meade, and the Kansas Mennonite Men’s Chorus for over thirty years. He enjoyed motorcycles, handiwork, welding, auto mechanics, classic cars, reading, music, and spending time with his family and friends.

On April 10, 1965, he married Betty Isaac at Meade. She survives.

Other survivors include: Two sons, Jon Friesen and wife Martha of Meade, Kansas, Matthew Friesen and wife Heather of Hesston, Kansas; A daughter, Lisa Siebert husband Mark of Newton, Kansas; A brother, Lawrence Friesen and wife Ellen of Olathe, Kansas; Three stepbrothers, Lorne Loewen and wife Lorraine of Morris, Canada, Eldon Loewen and wife JoAnn of Reedley, California, Brian Loewen and wife Della of Newton, Kansas; A sister, Vera Dueck and husband Arnie of Winnipeg, Canada; Three stepsisters, Doris Kornelson and husband Jake of British Columbia, Canada, Leona Kornelson and husband John of Winnipeg, Canada, Eileen Dueck and husband Del of Lincoln, Nebraska; Six grandchildren, Michael, Hannah, Rachael, Elisse, Melia, and Ethan Friesen.

Celebration of Life services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Interment took place at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Bruno Labra

Bruno Labra, 56, OTR Truck Driver Grain Hauler, passed away on September 18, 2015. He was born in Zimapan, Mexico. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Labra of the home; children, Tranquilina (Wesley) Leverett of Midland, TX, Melissa Labra of Derby, KS, Raquel Labra of Wichita, KS, Derek (Katie) Stoll of Colwich, KS and Preston (Jenae) Stoll of Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Tori, Riley, Kailey and Paetyn; brothers, Demetrio Labra of Scott City, KS, Julio Labra of Plains, KS, Fernando Labra of Idaho Falls, ID, Esteban Labra of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Antonia Labra of Mexico City, Mexico and Teresa Labra of Zimapan, Mexico; mother-in-law Mary Friesen; many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Tranquilina Labra, father Aurelio Labra, brother Lorenzo Labra, sisters Socorro Rivero and Abrahan Labra.  Graveside Service were held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, at Green Valley Cemetery, E. 109th St. N. and N. 143rd St. E., Furley (Valley Center), Kansas. Memorials may be designated in his memory to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 333 S. Broadway Ste 104, Wichita, Kansas 67202. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com

Warren Leroy Koehn

On September 13, 2015, Warren Leroy Koehn was on the road again, but this time it was to his heavenly home. Leroy passed away at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

Dad’s birthday was always celebrated on November 15, but when his birth certificate was attained, it said he was born on November 9, 1935. His mother stood fast on the 15th because as she stated “I was there!” Leroy was born to Raymond and Alice (Jantz) Koehn in Richards, Colorado. From little on he was very ambitious and had an adventuresome spirit. He served two years in the VA hospital in Roseburg, Oregon as a conscientious objector during the Korean War. He came home after one year and married the love of his life, Lila Koehn, then they went back to Oregon and he finished serving. To their union were born daughters, Arnella and Daylene. Later they were blessed with twin daughters through adoption, Mandy and Melissa.

Dad was a very hard worker. During his life he worked as a farm hand, land leveler, farm owner, and a truck driver. He leveled a lot of land with a W9 International with Ezra Unruh, Raymond Ardery, Kenneth Nightengale, and Jesse Loucks. He would pull all-nighters driving tractor or “figuring maps,” also while farming and driving truck. When farming got tough, he leased out his land and hit the road, obtaining a fleet of trucks. Over the years he hauled grain, swinging beef, refrigerated products, rock, anhydrous, manure, and anything that would o on a flatbed of in a tanker. In his earlier truck driving days, he would take his family along. We have many memories of going down the road listening to “trucker” songs on the 8-track. It was also a way for us girls to see the country as we got older and had vacation time at our places of work.

Dad loved to deer hunt, fish, and camp with family and friends in Colorado. We spent many hours driving on mountain roads. After buying a farm at Copeland, Kansas, and building a house with a fireplace, bringing home a trailer full of wood was the main objectives for going to Colorado. In the folks’ later years, they purchased a fifth-wheel and traveled to Montana or wherever they wanted to go. We had on last family vacation with Dad in August when they made a trip to Colorado to visit his twin daughters.

Leroy loved his farm and had a hard time accepting he couldn’t do things like he used to due to Parkinsons. He never gave up hope on getting better. After having deep brain stimulation in Montana to cure his tremors, he had a new lease on life for another five years. He moved to Lone Tree Retirement Center in Meade a year ago but made many trips out to the farm to tinker around, look at the crops, and ride the combine with Danny.

In his later years, Dad was concerned about his relationship with God and had many conversations with Pastor Curt in Montana and Pastor Ken in Meade. He chose his place of worship at Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade. He loved Pastor Ken’s music and his Mennonite friends and relatives who came to sing for him in the hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Lila of Meade, Kansas; four daughters, Arnella Carmichael of Meade, Daylene Conolly of Lewistown, Montana, Melissa Koehn and Mandy Koehn both of Broomfield, Colorado; two brothers, Lawrence Koehn and Earl Koehn both of Montezuma, Kansas; three sisters, Fern Jantz of Montezuma, Kansas, Delores Unruh of Halstead, Kansas, and Valetha Koehn of Burns, Kansas; three grandchildren, Devin Werner, Eddie Carmichael, and Toby Carmichael; and a great-grandchild, Braylee Werner.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two son-in-laws, Chris Carmichael and Vern Conolly; and a brother, Paul Koehn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Building Fund or the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.

Harris Davis

Harris F. Davis, age 68, died Thursday morning, September 3, 2015, at his Meade residence.

He was born March 29, 1947, at Peoria, Illinois   the son of Harold and Lois (Stavenhagen) Davis. As a young boy he attended school in Milan, Illinois and later high school in Rock Island, Illinois, graduating in 1965. He later attended Black Hawk Junior College in Moline, the Peoria School of Nursing, Peoria, and Bradley University, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree. After his graduation, he began his career in nursing. He later attended Wichita State University receiving his degree as a Physicians Assistant in 1989. Through his studies at Wichita, he became acquainted with Dr. Seeley Feldmeyer in Meade. Through this friendship, he moved to Meade in 1991, and began his career as a Physicians Assistant, serving the communities of Meade, Fowler, and Plains for many years.

He attended the Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of the Physicians Assistant Association, American Academy of Physicians Assistants, National Commission of Certified Physicians Assistants, Kansas Academy of Physicians Assistants, the Peoria Magic Club, and was a 32 degree Mason. He enjoyed mountain climbing, camping, caving, magic, cross-country skiing, and was passionate about animals.

On August 11, 1973, he married Patricia McConnel at Reynolds, Illinois. She survives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2015, at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation will follow the services.

The family would welcome memorials to the Meade Medical Clinic or the Mastiff Rescue in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Vincente Granados

Vicente “Boy” Granados, 22, died September 2, 2015 at Woodward, Oklahoma. He was born on May 11, 1993 at Meade the son of Vicente and Ester (Correa) Granados.

“Boy” graduated from Fowler High School, He was currently employed at Fire & Ice Geothermal in Woodward, Oklahoma. Vicente’s hobbies included bullfighting, golfing, motorcycle riding, and spending time with friends and loved ones.

He was a member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Fowler and was active participant in Rank Lil Buckers.

He is survived by his parents Vicente and Ester Granados of Fowler; sister, Maria Sanchez of Fowler, sister, Sonia Slaba of Wichita, brother, Alex Granados of Fowler, brother, Toby Granados of Fowler, sister Esther Granados of Wichita, sister, Bereniz Granados of Wichita; 17 nieces and nephews.

Funeral service were held at Saint Anthony Catholic Church on Monday, September 7, 2015 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Ted Skalsky presiding. Burial followed at Fowler Cemetery in Fowler.

Memorials are suggested to In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Vicente “Boy” Granados Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

N. Dean Eckhoff

Dean Eckhoff, age 77, died early Thursday morning, September 3, 2015, at the Glen Carr House, Derby, Kansas.

He was born April 10, 1938, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Martin and Nora (Feldman) Eckhoff. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School. He later attended Pratt Junior College and then Kansas State University, receiving his masters and doctorate degrees in Nuclear Engineering. A longtime resident of Manhattan, moving to Wichita in 2002, he was the Department Head of Nuclear Engineering at Kansas State University until his retirement in 2002.

He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wichita, and had been a member of over thirteen various civic organizations. He enjoyed realty, website designing, walking, his dogs Timmy and Buddy, and spending time with his family and friends.

On June 10, 10, 1996, he married Eulonda Beck at Santa Fe, New Mexico. She survives.

Other survivors by: A son, Brad Eckhoff and wife Diane of Denver, Colorado; Two grandchildren, Dean and Natalie Ekhoff

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Nisa Dawn Eckhoff in 1966; three brothers, Raymond, Chester “Hap”, and Leonard Eckhoff; and sister, Elsie Kane.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2015, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Dean Eckhoff Scholarship Fund for Meade High School seniors attending Kansas State University in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Debra Dawn Fletcher Rempel

Debra (Debbie) Dawn Fletcher-Rempel, age 60, passed away on Monday, August 31st in Wichita, Kansas.

She was born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on October 4th, 1954 to Bill and Barbara (Bronner) Fletcher. After her father completed his military service, the family returned to western Kansas where she grew up. She was involved with 4H and started the women’s high school basketball program in Leoti, Kansas. After graduation, she attended Garden City Community Junior College where she played women’s basketball.

Debbie married Marvin James on October 6th, 1973. They lived in Garden City, when their children, Fletcher and Tonya were born. After a number of years in Garden and Dodge City, they made their home in Meade. Debbie owned and operated The Farmer’s Daughter gift and craft store for many years. She also worked as the office manager for KJIL radio station and as a bookkeeper/receptionist for DeLissa Ford.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Marvin. On July 4th, 2007, she married Walter Rempel and they made their home on Walter’s farm southeast of Meade and were members of Emmanuel Mennonite church. One of her special delights was spending time with “their” children and all those grandkids! Didn’t quite make it to 12 grandchildren, but she got close with 10 and dearly loved them all!

Debbie was sincere and whole-hearted in her love for Christ and sharing that love with others. In addition to her work, she was the Area Coordinator for a Franklin Graham ministry called Operation Christmas Child. This ministry distributes shoeboxes of bibles, school supplies, toys and games, articles of clothing, etc. to children around the world. Dreams Debbie realized were helping distribute shoeboxes to children in the Dominican Republic and Ecuador, meeting Franklin Graham at an OCC conference and visiting the Holy Land.

Her husband, Walter, her children, Fletcher and Tonya, and ten grandchildren survive Debbie. Other survivors include her two brothers, Mike and Greg, and their families; her sister, Pam, and her family; her uncle, Joe Bronner; and three aunts—Marjorie Elliott, Jean Bronner and Helen Fletcher.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4th, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade. Internment followed the funeral at Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

In lieu of plants/flowers, Debbie’s family requests that memorial donations be made to Operation Christmas Child in care of the funeral home.

Julia MaxCine Morgan

Julia “MaxCine” Keeton Morgan was born November 7th, 1936 In Cordell Oklahoma to Lee and Dollie Keeton. She died August 17th, 2015 at Integris, Hospital.

She graduated from Cordell High School. On June 2, 1956 she married Alvin L. Morgan. From that marriage four children were born: Paula, Decina, Alvin, and JaRhonda.

She is survived by Paula R. Morgan of Oklahoma City, Decina & Doug Heinz of Fowler, KS, Alvin Morgan of Oklahoma City; 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; siblings, LaWan Keeton, Fowler, Lela Hamil, Skiatook, OK, Truman and Kay Keeton, Oklahoma City, Glenn and Karen Keeton, Liberal, and Darlene Perdue, Columbia, MO; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter JaRhonda Rouleau, 4 sisters – Kate, Violet, Geneva, and Treova, and 3 brothers – Harvey, Jack and Ronnie.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service in her honor on Saturday, September 5th, at Judah House of Praise Church, 600 S. Magnolia, Cordell, OK at 11 am with burial to follow.

Loyal Walter Holler Jr.

Loyal Walter “Dub” Holler, Jr., age 63, passed away early Sunday morning, August 23, 2015, at the Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.

He was born May 15, 1952, at Ashland, Kansas, the son of Loyal Walter and Mildred (Puyear) Holler.  As a young boy he attended the Ashland school system, graduating from Ashland High School.  He later attended the Liberal Area Vo-Tech receiving his training in auto body repair.  A resident of Meade since 1991, he was an auto body technician.

He was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church and the Sons of Thunder.  He enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, helping others, spending time with family and friends, and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He married Cathy Herman and later divorced.  He later married Carol Sinclair and later divorced.  On December 31, 1994, he married Debbie Heronemus at Dodge City, Kansas.  She survives.

Other survivors include: His children, Kami Day of Lakin, Kansas, Jason “Bubba” Holler and wife Misty of Kismet, Kansas, Brett Holler of Meade, Kansas, Kasey Holler of Meade, Kansas, Carissa Schellhamer of Meade, Kansas; A sister, LeJean Hanes of Trenton, Missouri; Two grandchildren, Sierra and Kaden.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and a brother-in-law Gary Hanes in 2008.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Love Meade Fund or the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Marilyn J. Barrett

Marilyn J. Barrett, age 79, died Thursday morning, August 20, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

She was born June 8, 1936, at Arlington, Washington, the daughter of Alma L. and Elsie May (Mossier) Whitman.  A longtime resident of the Northwest, she was a bookkeeper.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilts, making teddy bears, playing the piano, camping, fishing, and gardening.

On October 12, 1953, she married Arthur R. Barrett at Marysville, Washington.  He passed away in 2007.

Survivors include: A son, Arthur R. “Art” Barrett, Jr. and wife Maureen of Englewood, Kansas

She is preceded in death by her husband; a son, Wesley Barrett; a brother Marlin Whitman; and a sister Alberta.aa

Private family services will be held at a later date as cremation has taken place.

Betty Tacha Kortz

Betty (Tacha) Kortz, 90 of Las Animas, Colorado passed away Sunday, August 16, 2015 at her sister’s home in Meade Kansas. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2015 in Las Animas at the Fort Lyon cemetery.

She was born October 26, 1924, to George and Essie (Denny) Tacha in Jennings Kansas. She married Harold Kortz of Ingalls Kansas on September 17, 1946, in Meade, Kansas

Some of her hobbies included sewing, embroidering, collecting knickknack chickens, watching sports, and going to town.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold Kortz, her daughter Linda Collins, several brothers and sisters and both of her parents George and Essie Tacha.

Survivors include son Dale Kortz and wife Catherine (Katie) of Bayfield, CO and six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Memorials in her name may be sent to St. Catherine Hospice, 602 N. 6th St., Garden City KS 67846, Arkansas Valley Hospice, 531 Lewis Ave., and La Junta, CO 81050 or the Meade District Hospital, 510 E. Carthage St., Meade, KS 67864.

Robert William Hickey

A visitation for Bob Hickey, 89, of Blanket, Texas was held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, August 17, 2015 at Heartland Funeral Home. Services was held at First Baptist Church of Blanket on Tuesday, August 18, 2015 at 10:00 AM with Jim Looby officiating.   Interment with military honors were held 1:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2015 at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.

Robert W. (Bob) Hickey, August 12, 2015. An old soldier died today. He has stood his last retreat on earth and will be standing reveille in the morning with Sgt. Alvin York, Lt. Audie Murphy and innumerable comrades who have gone on before.

Bob was born July 16, 1926 at home in the sand-hills and sagebrush of the Oklahoma Panhandle. He was the third of six children born to Joe and Ivey Enyart Hickey.

Bob lived most of his life in Meade County, Kansas, just a few miles north of his birthplace. He graduated from Meade High School in May 1944. Just like most of his male classmates, he was soon inducted into the army.

He served in the South Pacific with the 24th Division, 19th Regiment and was wounded in the hills above Davao Mindanao, June 12, 1945. He spent 10 months in Japan. After returning to the US, he worked at various jobs and attended Kansas State College briefly.

In March 1949, when the coal mines he worked in went on their third strike in four weeks, he quit and re-enlisted in the army. After a year of schooling in the US, he was sent to Okinawa where he joined the 931st Aviation Engineers Group as a photographer.   Three months after arriving, the Korean War erupted.

After the work on Kadena Air Force Base was completed in early 1951, he was shipped to Suwon, South Korea to build Suwon Air Force Base.

In 1952 he returned to the US and was on assignment in Brownwood, Texas, where he met and married Jayne Fuller.

He received a B.S. in Secondary Education from Howard Payne College in 1956 and a M.A. from George Washington University (Wash. D.C.) in 1976. He worked for the U.S. Bureau of Mines, U.S. Fish and Wildlife services, and the ACTION Agency.

After retiring with 30 years’ service, he worked another 8 ½ years for the Texas Department of Human Services.

Bob had been involved in Blanket Baptist Church and the Gideons. Also, he has been involved in the American Legions, VFW and other service organizations.

According to our dad, “life is a journey from the cradle to the grave. It has high points and low. It is sometimes triumphant and sometimes depressing, but we are each our own master. Life without our Lord Jesus is a life that is Not worth living.”

Bob is survived by his daughters, Peggy Hickey of Blanket, TX; Julia (James) Jones of Ft Washington, MD; Michele (David) Yount of Pleasant Hill, MO; Kathleen Hickey of Fort Worth, TX; his son, William (Kelly) Hickey of Blanket, TX; his brother, Herbert (Dean) Hickey of Brownwood, TX; twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Myra Jayne Hickey; his parents Joseph Edward Hickey and Ivey Marie Enyart Hickey; his daughter, Patricia Golden; his brothers Oscar and Ernest Hickey; his sisters, Jean (Teddy) Drake and Virgie Hickey, and his granddaughter Angela Hickey.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gideon’s International for Bibles. My Dad said, “I cannot see or smell the flowers and in a few days they will be gone. If a soul I saved by a Bible dedicated in my memory, I will know about that in Heaven and be able to welcome them there.” To give locally, use Box 922, Brownwood, TX 76801.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Heartland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Quentin Kiley Sr

Patrick “Pat” Quentin Kiley, Sr. died peacefully at home in Franktown, Colorado in sight of his favorite view of Pike’s Peak from his bedroom window. Pat was 83 years old.

Pat is survived by his beloved wife Kris Kiley; children Patrick “Rick” Q. Kiley, Jr. of Rockport, TX, Douglas W. Kiley of Scottsdale, AZ, and Marcia Kiley Riggle of Windsor, CO; siblings Edward B. Kiley of North Litttlerock, AR, Irene Blackmore of Ulysses, KS, Anna Morgan of Elida, OH; step-children Kellie Roe of Denver, CO, and Christopher Ferguson of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Kristie Lynn Kiley, Brian Kiley, Matthew Kiley, Chelsea Lauer, Paige Hamm, Jessica Kiley, Douglas Kiley, Dalton Kiley, Kayla Devine, Kristie Littleton, Vince Roe, and Haley Roe; great-grandchildren Conor Kiley, Addison Kiley, Kiley Prina, Kamden Kiley, Heath Lauer, Kody Kiley, Brendan Roe, Warren Littleton, Kaiden Roe, Allie Littleton, Nicholas Roe, and Isla McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his grandson Patrick Quentin Kiley III; step-son Jason Ferguson; sisters Ruth Estes of Dodge City, KS, and June Aley of Casper, WY; and Barbara Gum Kiley, the mother of his three children.

Pat was born on May 12, 1932 in Kismet, Kansas to Edward and Pauline Kiley. He graduated from Kismet high school in 1950 and then from Dodge City Junior College. He served in the United States Air Force for four years and was honorably discharged. Pat worked for Martin Marietta as a computer programmer and taught computer science at Metropolitan State College. Because of his height (Pat was 6’4″), and shortly after he began teaching at Metro, he was asked by 4 students to start the school’s basketball program and to serve as its first head coach. Pat accepted the offer without hesitation and was proud to have had the opportunity to pick the team’s name and mascot: The Roadrunners. Pat named the team the “Roadrunners” because at the time, Metropolitan College Campus consisted of two buildings blocks apart in downtown Denver and students would have to “run the road” to get from class to class.

After teaching, Pat went to work for the United States Mint in Denver Colorado and often had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. While working in Washington, Pat took full advantage of being on the East Coast and would often take the train to New York City on the weekends. During this time, Pat was passionate about real estate and acquired multiple single family homes and was an active landlord for his properties until last year.

In 1981 Pat met Kris at a Parents without Partners function and began their 34 year adventure. Pat and Kris love to travel and set out on many road trips throughout the continental United States. Their travels took them to Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and Europe. He loved the Denver Broncos and in addition to melding their blended families, Pat and Kris combined their season tickets and enjoyed going to games with their friends, children and grandchildren.

After the kids were all out of the house, Pat and Kris bought Harley Davidson motorcycles and rode all through the Rocky Mountain West. Pat would often comment that he was a lucky man to be able to travel but an even luckier man to be able to return to their home in Franktown, Colorado and to be able to look out any window on the west side of the house and see Pike’s Peak and almost the entire front range.

Funeral service were held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, August 12, 2015 at Kismet United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Myers presiding. Burial followed at Kismet Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Sister Genevieve Leis, OCD

Sister Genevieve Leis, 89, died July 26, 2015. Burial was in Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pueblo. Father Ted Skalsky offered Mass for her on August 8 in her hometown at St. Anthony Church, Fowler.

Sister Genevieve was born in Fowler, May 8, 1926 to Andrew and Cecilia (Elpers) Leis.

She entered St. Joseph’s Discalced Carmelite Monastery in Seattle, Wash., on May 4, 1950, at the age of 24. On May 5, 1951, she received the holy habit of Carmel and was given the name Sister Anne Marie of the Most Blessed Trinity. She made her first profession of vows May 6, 1952, and her final profession May 6, 1955.

In 1970, Sister Genevieve wrote Pope Paul VI for permission to live outside her community and strict enclosure. She cited reasons of conscience due to changes in the Church after Vatican II. Her petition for a decree of exclaustration to the Sacred Congregation of Religious was granted on Feb. 12, 1970.

She returned to her baptismal name, and moved to Pueblo to work in a Catholic hospital. She worked chiefly as a nurse’s aid at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and in private homes.

Sister Genevieve lived in a small house, “furnished only in the spirit of poverty,” in a very quiet neighborhood in Pueblo. There she continued her life of Carmelite silence and contemplative prayer for the needs of the Holy Roman Catholic Church and the salvation of souls worldwide.

Survivors include three brothers, Ivan Leis and wife, Floydene, Oklahoma City; Claude Leis and wife, LaVerne, Fowler; and Clarence Leis and wife, Betty, Rogers, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Henry Cornelius Siemens

Henry Cornelius Siemens was born on April 24, 1931, on the farm near Meade, Kansas, to Cornelius K. Siemens and Margaret Reimer Siemens and died on August 8, 2015, at Inman, Kansas.  He married his wife, Joan Barkman, on June 7, 1957.  He is survived by his wife of 58 years, sister Anna Fast of Hillsboro, daughter Margaret and her husband, Gerald Gehman of Houston, Texas; daughter Diane Ziemer of Hutchinson; daughter Rachel and her husband David Mottino of Amarillo, Texas; and son Paul Siemens of Houston, Texas.  He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.  All services will be held at Zoar Mennonite Brethren Church in Inman, Kansas, viewing on Thursday, August 13 from 6-8pm, memorial service on Friday at 11am. Graveside service will be at 9:30 am., Friday, at Zoar Cemetery.  In celebration of Henry’s generosity, contributions may be made to Pleasantview Home, Inman, Kansas in care of Buhler Mortuary, Buhler.

Irene A. Dunn

Irene A. Dunn, age 97, passed away late Friday evening, August 7, 2015, at the Bethel Home in Montezuma, Kansas.

She was born July 17, 1918, to George and Dorothy Wiederholt in Clyde, Missouri. Her father passed away when she was very young, so she spent a great deal of time with her grandparents whom she remembers fondly. She tell the story of her grandfather teaching her to read before she was old enough to start school, which might explain her love for reading her entire life.

Irene met her husband, John “Darby” Dunn, while both of them were working in Kansas City, Kansas. Darby was born and raised in Plains, Kansas. They were married at Clyde, Missouri, on October 13, 1941. While living in Kansas City, their first son, Ronnie was born. After the death of Darby’s father, they moved back to Plains in the fall of 1945 to take over the operation of the family owned grocery story, “Dunn’s Store”. After moving to Plains two more children were born. Gary (married to Barbara Reiss) and Mary Lynne (married to David Bryant).

During the earl y 1960’s, Darby and Irene purchased additional grocery stores in Liberal and Sublette.   Irene was kept busy as bookkeeper for the businesses. It was truly a “family” business as all of their children also worked in the stores. They sold all of the stores in 1971. Darby then worked for the Kansas Department of Health and Irene worked as Secretary/Bookkeeper for the Area Mental Health Agency in Liberal.   They retired in 1982.

Irene’s hobbies included reading, crocheting, gardening, playing cards, and singing. She was the Choir Director at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Plains for many years and was also very active in the Altar Society at the church. She an Darby also enjoyed traveling. After over 45 years of marriage, Darby passed away on June 5, 1987, at the age of 71.

Along with her three children, Irene has seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Grandchildren include, Daryll Dunn, Eva Duran, Chris Dunn, Derek Dunn, Dirk Dunn, Michael Bryant, and Blake Bryant. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events and was one of their proudest (and loudest) fans.

Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2015, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2015, at the church. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.

The family would welcome memorials to the Plains Library or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Calvin D. Kernell

Calvin D. Kernell, age 77, died Saturday morning, August 1, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born November 4, 1937, in Oklahoma, the son of Russell and Addie Seastrunk. As a young boy he attended the Goodman, Missouri school system, graduating from Goodman High School. A resident of Fowler, Kansas, since 1974, he was the co-owner and operator with his son John Kernell of Kernell Body Shop until he retired.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football, in particular the Kansas City Chiefs, and taking long country rides with his family.

In May, 1955, he married Geneva Jane Sears at Goodman, Missouri. She precedes him in death on October 8, 2013.

Survivors include: His children, James Kernell of Alabama, John Kernell and wife Julie of Dodge City, Kansas, Dave Kernell and wife Starla of Fowler, Kansas, Russ Kernell and wife Tina of Bradyville, Tennessee, Calvin Douglas Kernell of Topeka, Kansas, Teresa Smith and husband Mike of Antlers, Oklahoma; Thirteen grandchildren, Twenty-nine great-grandchildren, Two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; and a brother Roy Kernell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.

The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Andrew Manning May

Andrew Manning May, infant son of Caleb and Sarah (Mahler) May, passed away Monday evening, July 27, 2015, at the Southwest Medical Center, Liberal, Kansas.

He is survived by: His parents, Caleb & Sarah May of Meade, Kansas; Two brothers, Noah Mahler May and James Henderson May both of Meade, Kansas; Three sisters, Hannah Beth May, Abigail Lou May, and Ada Marie May all of Meade, Kansas; Paternal grandparents, Arlyn L. “Frog” and Mary Lou Henderson May of Auburn, Kansas; Paternal great-grandparents, Floyd E. and Norma L. Faulk Henderson of Maple Hill, Kansas and Barbara L. Wilson May of Topeka, Kansas; Maternal grandparents, Dr. James and Carol Beth Manning Mahler of Pass Christian, Mississippi; Maternal great-grandparents, John B. “Jack” and Christine Manning of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by three siblings.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with the Reverend Ken Harder presiding. Interment followed in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Meade State Bank for family expenses in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmorutary.com

Dorothy M. Fleener

Dorothy’s life began on March 12, 1927 in Arkansas City, the daughter of Virgil and Myrtle (Gerardy) Pinkston. She is a graduate of Kansas University. Dorothy was united in marriage to Dr. Phillip E. Fleener on April 25, 1948, who preceded her in death. She worked as the office secretary in her husband’s optometry practice for many years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 104 in Liberal, Epsilon Sigma Alpha #7017 and the Kansas University Alumni Association. Dorothy is survived by her children Mike Fleener of Missouri, Mark (Sandy) Fleener of Sacramento, CA, and Tom (Glenda) Fleener of El Dorado; grandchildren Nicole ( B.J.) McClain, Andrea Fleener, Zach Fleener, Megan (Mike) Loreg, and Kevin Fleener and a great granddaughter Maya McClain.   Dorothy passed away on July 27, 2015 at Golden Living Center in El Dorado. Carlson Funeral Home is serving the family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 22nd, at the Meade Truck Stop from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Dorothy at www.carsloncolonial.com.

Ralph D. Krisle

Ralph D. Krisle, 58, died Sunday evening, June 28, 2015 in Enid, Ok.

He was born September 20, 1956 at Fowler, Ks the son of Robert Kenneth and Phyllis Enola (Nichols) Krisle. He attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1975. He was a long time resident of Kansas City, Mo where he was a certified welder and worked as a supervisor for Wabash Trailers for 23 years. He was an avid horse lover and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, daughter Lynn Krisle of Fowler, Ks and son Robert Krisle of Hays, Ks and five grandchildren Kenyan, Kadyn and Kambrey Weber of Fowler, Ks Aidan Krisle of Albany, Mo and Brandon Krisle of Goodland, Ks. A sister Marjean Strong and husband Dudley of Fowler and four brothers Kevin Krisle and wife Cindy of Dodge City, Kurtis Krisle and wife Marcy of Minneola, Robert Krisle of Fowler and Michael Krisle and wife Kristy of Lahoma, Ok and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter Brianna Lynn Krisle.

Cremation has taken place and a sunset graveside service will held August 1, 2015 at Fowler Cemetery in Fowler, Ks.

Doug Luetters

A proud father and Papa, dedicated husband and kind and decent man died on July 3, 2015. Douglas George Luetters died at the young age of 66 years, six months, and nine days.  He was born into this world to the parents of George and Coletta Luetters in Ransom Kansas on December 24, 1948. He grew up in Ransom KS with his three sisters, making numerous friends and everlasting memories. He attended the Hutchinson School Of Business until he was drafted into the Army. He served in the Vietnam war from 1969-1970. Upon his return, he married Judy VanWinkle on January 15, 1972 and they began their lives together having two children and spending most of their lives in Dodge City KS. Doug worked for Chaffins Inc. for 20 years and spent the remaining years owning and operating Charlie’s Convenience Store and the Corner Store in Minneola. Doug retired in January of 2015 and was looking forward to golfing, DC Raceway, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. His life was cut short on Friday morning from a massive heart attack. He will be remembered for his wisdom, quick wit, sense of humor, and love and dedication he showed to his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. He is survived by his wife, Judy; son Bryan, of Meade KS, his wife, Rochelle, and their three children Lexus, Lawson, Liberty; his daughter Jennifer, of Hutchinson KS, her husband Tyler, and their four children, Luke, Reece, Tate, Jenna; sister Velma Garcia, of Felton CA; sister Donna Luetters, of Wichita KS; numerous relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister Thelma Ciempa.  Doug’s life was honored on July 13, 2015 at Zeigler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, at 1 pm. His burial was in Ransom, following the memorial with a dinner at the VFW in Ransom. In lieu of flowers a memorial can be made to The Pet Miracle Network

Mary Claire Wetmore Frazier

Mary Claire Wetmore Frazier was born to Alonzo (Lon) and Laura (Morgan) Wetmore July 25, 1920 near North Bend, Oregon and peacefully passed from this earthly life on July 7, 2015 at Harry Hynes Hospice after suffering a massive stroke and surrounded by her family.

Mary’s mother died a few weeks after Mary’s birth and Lon took his nine children to San Diego to live. The three youngest boys were adopted out and the baby (Mary) was taken home with her grandmother, Maria Wetmore and aunt, Effie Hudson to live in Kansas.

As a young teenager, Mary gave her heart to the Lord at the Fowler Pilgrim Holiness Church. Her aunt observed, “She began to smile and to sing”!

She was married to John Elbert Frazier on September 11, 1938. They worked on a ranch several winters and then lived in the Fowler community where they were engaged in farming and where they raised their son, Daniel Phillip and three daughters, Rosa Lynn, Carol Ann and Laura Esther.

Mary took a four-year correspondence course from the Pilgrim Church Headquarters in Indianapolis and was an ordained deaconess. Her health being improved, she attended Dodge City Community College. Mary graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1967 and taught one year at Garfield Elementary School in Garden City, KS and three years at Plains Elementary School in Plains, KS. She did substitute teaching in Fowler, Meade and Plains. For several years she drove the mini-bus for Fowler senior citizens on a daily basis. In 1981, John and Mary moved to Wichita. Mary worked as an office secretary at First Wesleyan Church for six years. She was an active member of this church, as she previously was in the Fowler Wesleyan Church. Mary was a member of the Artesian Valley E.H.U.

After moving to Wichita, Mary displayed extraordinary service to her church, a continued passion for ensuring children had the opportunity to attend Sunday School and church camp, and visiting patients in hospitals and delivering flowers to the elderly and the sick. Mary was known for her devotion to providing transportation for her elderly friends and neighbors to church services, medical appointments and other errands.

Mary leaves a testimony to the saving grace and cleansing power of Christ in her life and a consuming desire that her family and friends may be united in that homeland above.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John, her son, Daniel Phillip and her great-grandson Jeffrey Paul.

She is survived by her three daughters: Rosa (Howard) Rathbun of Yuma, AZ, Carol Ann (Maurice) Sewell of Wichita, KS and Laura (Ross) Tullis of Wesleyan Village Brooksville, FL; 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service was at First Wesleyan Church, Wichita, KS, Saturday, July 11 at 10 am; graveside service and burial followed at Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, KS, Saturday, July 11 at 4 pm.

Memorials have been established with First Wesleyan Church, Wichita to assist with sending youth to church camp.

Mary E. Cheney

Mary E. Cheney, age 49, died Monday morning, June 29, 2015, at her Fowler, Kansas, residence.

She was born November 8, 1965, at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Charles Ray and Rosa Ellen (Spence) Cheney. As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1984. She later continued her education at Oklahoma State University and Kansas State University, studying culinary arts. A longtime resident of Fowler, she was a caregiver.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and she enjoyed reading, gardening, animals, and decorating.

She is survived by her longtime friend and companion, Dwight Long; her mother Rosa Cheney; and two brothers.

She is preceded in death by her father and a brother.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the Humane Society in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.[/subccordion]

Jean Lemmons

Jean “Honeycomb” Lemmons, age 85, died early Monday morning, June 29, 2015, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.

She was born October 21, 1929, at Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Jay Clark and Nettie Ethel (Walter) Wagner. As a young girl she attended the Kingman school system. A longtime resident of Meade, she was a cook, waitress, floral arranger, and a homemaker.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, DAR, Rebekah Lodge, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, reading her bible, word puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends, in particular her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On June 16, 1946, she married James A. Lemmons at El Dorado, Kansas. He precedes her in death on August 4, 1991.

She is survived by: Her son, James “Critter” Lemmons of Wichita, Kansas; A daughter, Cheryl Powers of Meade, Kansas; A sister, Maurene Edmonds of Maryville, Tennessee

; Five grandchildren, Robert Frazier and Wayne “Mouse” Warden of Wichita, Darrell Powers, Bradly Powers, and Aidan Powers all of Meade, Kansas; Fourteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Willis and Henry Wagner; and six sisters, Nellie Heinz, Helen Williams, Loyce Boswell, Gladys Wagner, Catherine Cuddy, and Natalie McKinney.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Carl James Petty

Carl James Pettay, 82, died June 22, 2015 at the Kansas Medical Center in Andover. He was born on September 30, 1932 in Cherokee, Oklahoma, the son of Rufus R. and Ruth E. (Miller) Pettay.

Carl attended school in Cherokee, Oklahoma. In 1955, he entered the United States Army, serving overseas in the Korean War. He was discharged in 1954 and returned to Dodge City. On April 28, he married Edith Alberding in Hutchinson. She survives. After their marriage, they lived in Dodge City and then moved to Hutchison. In 1975, they moved to Montezuma where Carl served as a deputy sheriff’s officer. He also served as a deputy in Tribune before moving to Sublette in 1976 to serve as the Undersheriff. In 1980, he was elected as the Haskell County Sheriff and served until 1984. Carl and Edith then moved to Fowler where he served in the sheriff’s department before retiring in 1997. Carl enjoyed camping, fishing, and his pets. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Carl is survived by his wife Edith Pettay of Fowler; two sons, Darrel Pettay and wife Marilyn of Peculiar, Missouri and Kevin Pettay of Delta, Colorado; one daughter, Carla Pettay of Dodge City; three brothers, Carol Pettay, Jackie Pettay, and Everett Pettay all of Hutchinson; one sister, Mary Lou Walden of Hutchinson; seven grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Robert Pettay; two brothers, Vern and James Pettay; and two sisters, Elgie Townsend and Hilda Arrington.

Funeral service were held at the Sublette Southern Baptist Church on Saturday, June 27, 2015 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Joe Stephens presiding. Burial followed at Haskell County Cemetery in Sublette. Memorials are suggested to Family of Carl Pettay in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Guinola M. Tacha

Guinola “Gwyn” Marrs Tacha, 95, of Meade, passed away June 22, 2015, at her home in Meade.

She was born September 21, 1919, to Walter Warren and Feryl Ione (Flinn) Marrs at Fowler, Kansas. She married Kenneth “Bub” Tacha on October 13, 1941, at Dodge City.

Some of her hobbies include sewing, gardening, crocheting, playing cards, fishing, camping, spending time with her two granddaughters and two great-grandsons, and watching sports.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth “Bub” Tacha, her sister, Gladys Aileen Bruington, and both of her parents, Walter Warren and Feryl Ione (Flinn) Marrs.

Survivors include son, Myron Tacha and wife JoAnn of Meade; son, Milton Tacha and wife Tina of Meade; granddaughter, Constance Shrewsbury and husband Jake of Meade; granddaughter, Courtney Keith and husband Joey of Cimarron; two great-grandsons, Jace and Jayvin Shrewsbury; and a great-granddaughter, Savannah Keith; four sisters, Betty Leis and husband Clarence of Rogers, Arkansas, Warrenetta Fisher and husband Donald of Garden City, Kansas, LaVon Miller of Meade, Leola Brown of Nickerson, Kansas; and three brothers, Alfred Marrs of Meade, Virgil Marrs of Hays, Kansas, and Wendel Marrs and wife Penny of Pahrump, Nevada.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Burial followed at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.

Memorials may be sent to the United Methodist Church, Meade District Hospital, or the Beam Senior Center in care of the funeral home.

Janet L. Bartel

Janet L. Bartel, age 75, died Thursday, June 18, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

She was born November 24, 1939, in rural Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Jake J. and Lena D. (Harms) Isaac. As a young girl she attended the Lily Dale School and later the Meade Bible Academy in rural Meade County. A lifetime resident, she was a rural mail carrier.

She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and she enjoyed gardening, embroidery, music, baking cookies, and camping at the Meade State Lake.

On June 13, 1958, she married Pete D. Bartel at Meade. He survives. Other survivors include: Two sons, Myron Bartel of Pratt, Kansas and Gordon Bartel of Meade, Kansas; Two daughters, Cindy Friesen of Meade, Kansas and Vonda Ronen of Wichita, Kansas; Three brothers, Dean Isaac of Houston, Texas, Jerry Isaac of New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, Gary Isaac of Denver, Colorado; A sister, Lavonne Loewen of Meade, Kansas; Nine grandchildren and Nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Virgil Ray Isaac.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with the Reverend Ken Harder presiding. Cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment services will be held at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center or the Church of the Nazarene in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Nora Marlene Brown

Nora Marlene Brown of Plains, Kansas, died Sunday, June 14, 2015, at Meade District Hospital. She was born April 11, 1935, in Dodge City, Kansas, to Roy J. and Nora Beatrice DuPree.  On August 2, 1953, she married Lyman H. Brown in Plains, Kansas.  He preceded her in death on September 23, 2012.

Survivors include three daughters, Nancy Knowlton, Angie Brady (Tom), Cherie Nicholson (Ron) and one son, L.H. Brown (Thais); one brother, Harold Dupree (Sis); twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews

Marlene was a member of the Plains United Methodist Church, WCTU, and President of UMW.  She graduated from Plains High School and St. Mary of the Plains College. She served her community as a former teacher, both in the public school system and Sunday school, and was a member of the DAR. She was active in 4-H as a leader and gave of her talents in various community activities.  She loved people, and shared her sense of humor and kind, caring nature with people of all ages.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. at the Plains United Methodist Church

with pastors Larry Myers and Neal Foster officiating. Burial was in the Plains Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Plains UMW, the Plains United Methodist Church to specifically provide for payment of camp fees for children, and the Meade District Hospital.

Eileen Opal Hermes

Eileen Opal Hermes entered Eternal Life on Saturday, June 6, 2015. Her conviction taught us that our Lord’s desires will bring peace in this life and lead us to a place of infinite joy with our Creator. Born May 22, 1936, to Charley and Esther Fuhrman, she was named Opal Eileen. She was the youngest child in the state of Kansas to be fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Eileen graduated from Fowler High School in 1955, and from Mercy School of Nursing in 1958, as a Registered Nurse.

She married Myron Hermes on April 4, 1969, at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with three sons.

Eileen belonged to Holy Cross Catholic Church Altar Society, Perpetual Adoration, Bible Study, Eucharistic Minister and Salt City Faith and Light. She was past provincial for Faith and Light USA West and co-founded the Holy Family Camp for persons with disabilities in Wichita. Eileen belonged to Beta Sigma Phi Torchbearer Beta Chapter and enjoyed the Master Gardening Club.

Eileen is survived by: her husband, Myron; sons, John (Kay), Fred (Debbie), and Bill (Jeanette); grandchildren, Katie McClintock, Joey Hermes, Vanessa Herrera, Heath Hermes, Haley Hermes, Joshua Hermes; step-grandsons, Brandon, Matthew, Jonathon and Cameron Davis; a great-grandchild, Quinn Herrera; brothers, Ed and Hank Furhman; and sister, Ruth Burkhart. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph; and sister, Virginia.

A Parish rosary was held at 7 pm, Tuesday, June 9th, with a Funeral Mass at 10 am on Wednesday, June 10th, at Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson, with Father Ned J. Blick presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salt City Faith and Light in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Visit www.elliottmortuary.com to leave a personal condolence for Eileen’s family.

Lela Euvonne Rounds

Lela Euvonne Rounds, age 97, died Tuesday evening, June 2, 2015, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

She was born April 19, 1918, at rural Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Pete and Fannie (Marrs) Hardaway. As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School. After her graduation, she moved to Oregon, attending beauty school and later began her career as a cook for the local schools and babysitting for many area families. In 2005, she returned to Kansas to be near her family.

She enjoyed crafts, knitting, sewing, making Afghan blankets, potholders, and doilies.

She married Harry Rounds. He precedes her in death.

She is surivived by: Her sons, Ronald “Ron” Hardaway of Meade, Kansas, Rick Aaron of Dayton, Ohio; A brother, Dean Hardaway of Concordia, Kansas; A sister, Madessa Linvil of Walker Town, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Loren and Warren Hardaway; and four sisters, Florence Wells, Juanita Hayes, Velma Emberton, and Ruth Flynn.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Arthur (Art) L. Bayha

Arthur (Art) L. Bayha was born July 25, 1924, at his parents’ home in Kismet, Kansas, to Gustav and Gertrude (Andrews) Bayha. Art was an energetic boy and always found someone who needed a good “hand” to help with a job. He went through Kismet schools until his senior year in high school when his family moved to Fowler, Kasnas. Between his junior and senior years, he took a bus to Kansas City, Kansas, and found a job working at the Emprize at a munitions factory, hand digging storage pits. He then returned to Fowler, and graduated from Fowler High School in the spring of 1942. In September, 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where after boot camp and a bout of pneumonia, he was stationed on the destroyer, the U.S.S. Stack. Art took part in seven major battles in the South Pacific Theater while serving on the Stack.

When the war ended, Art lived with an uncle in California for a while then returned to Fowler where he found work. In the fall of 1948, he briefly dated then married Marie (Zortman) Bayha who was the love of his life for over sixty-six years. Art and Marie embarked on many adventures during their life together, living in several different places and trying their hands at various professions throughout the years. They returned to Fowler in 1955, and remained residents there until moving to Meade in December, 2013. Art passed away on May 1, 2015, in Wichita, Kansas.

Art’s legacy includes three children: Ardith (Bayha) Lewis, Charles Bayha, and Daniel Bayha; five grandchildren: Todd Lewis, Sarah Lewis-Finke, Laura H. Lewis, Daniel (Danny) Bayha, and Kimberly (Bayha) Donnell; nine great-grandchildren: Taylor Finke, Nicholas Finke, Elizabeth Lewis, Bailey Lewis, Bristol Lewis, Tristin Lewis-Dierking, Skyler Donnell, Holden Bayha, and Seth Bayha; and three step-great-grandchildren:Andrea Herran, Layne Herran, and Haley Herran. Art was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Jay Bayha, and an older sister Helen (Bayha) Sarle and her husband Nicholas Sarle. Art is survived by his wife, Marie; younger sister Virginia (Bayha) Ireland and her husband Gerald of Buena Vista, Colorado, his daughter Ardith and her husband Ronald Lewis of Fowler, Kansas; son Chuck Bayha and wife Cathy of Ponca City, Oklahoma; and son Dan Bayha of Meade, Kansas; grandson Todd Lewis and wife Brenda and daughters of Fowler, Kansas; granddaughter Sarah Lewis-Finke and children of Meade, Kansas; granddaughter Laura H. Lewis and her son of Meade, Kansas; grandson Danny Bayha and his wife Cheryl and children of Ponca City, Oklahoma; granddaughter Kim Donnell and her husband Clint and daughter of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2015, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Disabled Veteran’s Foundation or the Friends of Kibina Hospital in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Meryl B. Bromwell

Meryl B. Bromwell, age 90, died Friday morning, May 29, 2015, at Inman, Kansas.

She was born July 27, 1924, to Isaac W. and Cora (Atkinson) Brown in Centerville, Iowa. She attended and graduated from the Salt City Business College in Hutchinson. She worked in a variety of jobs in Plains which included her work in the bank, a bookkeeper at the Home Lumber and Supply, and as a custodian for the Plains school system.

On February 19, 1948, she married Frank H. Bromwell at Plains, Kansas. He precedes her in death on May 4, 2005.

She is survived by four sons, Tom Bromwell of Shell Knob, Missouri, Gary Bromwell of Plains, Kansas, Richard Bromwell and Larry Bromwell, both of Hutchinson, Kansas; a daughter Denice Bromwell of Inman, Kansas; fifteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; a son, Jack Bromwell; her parents; brother and sisters; and a grandson, Jake Bromwell.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Kenneth Weber

Kenneth A. Weber, of Fowler, Kansas, aged 77, died Sunday, May 24, 2015 in the Weber farmhouse around 8:30 PM. “Kenny” was the fourth child of Louie and Mary Verde (Rice) Weber and was born February 15, 1938 in the same farmhouse where he expired.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Charles, Llewelyn, and Betty and John. Kenneth attended the Fowler, Kansas schools where He played football as a fullback and linebacker.

In 1956 Ken graduated from Fowler High School. He joined the Army spending 6 months at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and was an Army Reservist for five and a half years. On December 28, 1958, Kenneth married Christine (Norman) Weber who preceded him in death on February 17, 1986. Their love created three sons who survive, Justin (Krista) Weber (Eldora, IA), Tony (Jan) Weber (Wichita, KS), Doug (Arlene) Weber (Fowler, KS).

Kenneth passed on a strong work ethic, a sense of justice and fairness, and life skills that have served his sons well. Kenneth was an accomplished heavy equipment operator and for a time had his own soil moving business.   During this time he also operated the 500 acre Weber farm for decades of which he was extremely proud. The American Agriculture Movement was something he deeply invested his time and energy. He researched and then wrote a brilliant paper illustrating how the “farm dollar” creates more taxable wealth than any other product in society. Kenneth also participated in the Washington D.C. AAM demonstration. He also belonged to the Jaycees and deeply enjoyed flying and held a pilot’s license. In 2005 he facilitated a wonderful family reunion and celebration of the farm’s centennial. He also owned and operated Nitehawk trucking. His favorite customer was the late Leroy Huelskamp of Fowler. Kenneth’s CB handle was “Rainman” after the mathematical genius played by Dustin Hoffman in the movie with same title due to Kenny’s uncanny ability to do math equations in his head. Kenneth was “Pa Pa” to ten grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was buried Monday, May 25, at 7:00 PM in the Fowler Cemetery per his request. Memorials can be sent to the Fowler Friends Church in Fowler, Kansas, 400 Pine St., 67844, or to the Minneola Hospital, 212 S. Main St., Minneola, KS 67865.

Kathryn J. Lennon

Kathryn J. “Kathy” Lennon, age 56, died early Saturday morning, May 16, 2015, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.

She was born September 13, 1958, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of John T. and Mary K. (Benear) Lennon.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1977.  She was a resident of Meade and had resided over the years in Missouri, Wichita, Dodge City, and Plains.

She enjoyed fishing, long walks, the outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: Her children, Jerry Lee Lennon Ense of Cimarron, Kansas, Sarah Jean Griffin Calderwood of Dodge City, Kansas, Terri Ann Ivey Boeck of Sabetha, Kansas, Billie Joe Ivey Boeck of Sabetha, Kansas, Robert Jo Lennon; A half brother, Daniel Wann of Arkansas City, Kansas; Two half sisters, Kay Mora of Meade, Kansas, Ida Pearl Bottorff of Medora, Indiana; Nine grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas John Lennon; and a half brother, Danny Ray James.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Cremation has taken place.

The family would welcome memorials to the Kathryn Lennon memorial fund in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com/

     

Lester H. Salyer

Lester H. “Les” Salyer, age 84, died early Sunday morning, May 10, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born January 3, 1931, at Grand Pass, Missouri, the son of Ervin and Rovilla (Brewe) Salyer.   As a young boy he attended the Grand Pass school system, graduating from Grand Pass High School.  After his graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean Conflict.  He later began his career with Allis Chalmers, working as a Lab Technician, retiring in 1986.  In 2004, he moved to Meade, Kansas.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post #92, both of Meade; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1000 of Independence, Missouri.

In 1956, he married Helen Fiene.  She precedes him in death in 1961.  On June 8, 1963, he married Alma Jane Hereford at Clinton, Missouri.  She passed away January 8, 2013.

He is survived by: A son, Steven Salyer of Meade, Kansas; A sister, Jessie Miller of Atchison, Kansas; A grandson, Steven Tyler Salyer of Meade, Kansas.

He is preceded in death by a wife, Helen, and a wife, Alma Jane; his parents; a brother, Henry Salyer; and a sister Wilma Fowler.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2015 at the United Methodist Church, Meade.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Arthur L. Bayha

Arthur L. Bayha, age 90, died Friday, May 1, 2015, at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Ailene Craig Bieber

Aliene was born Margaret Aliene Craig, on September 18, 1931, in Ashland, Kansas to Orval Craig and Julia Tackitt Craig, Aliene spent a wonderful childhood in Meade County, Kansas on a large cattle ranch with her parents and four siblings. She attended a one room school house in the country until she was old enough to attend high school in Meade, Kansas where she graduated in 1949. She was baptized in 1943 in the Nazarene Church in Meade, which was a significant moment in her life.

Aliene married Gene F. Miller of Fowler, Kansas in 1951 and moved to Lawrence where her four children were born. She worked at Lawrence Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide and eventually completed training to be an operating room technician.

After moving for a few years to Texas and then New Mexico, Aliene returned to Lawrence in 1979 to marry David H. Bieber. She joined him in his membership to Trinity Lutheran Church, which remained her home church for the rest of her life. She enjoyed many yeas of service at Trinity Lutheran.

She had many friends in the Lawrence area through church, the Kanwaka FCE and Literary Clubs, and through WELCA. While her children were young she was a 4-H leader for Kanwaka and a den mother for the Boy Scouts of America. Aliene was very well known for her prize winning pies and her beautiful handmade aprons.

Aliene is survived by her husband, David; four siblings, Carl (Marilyn) Craig, June Reed, Grace Settlemire, and Orval (Myrna) Craig; 4 children, Glynda Jean (Bruce) Caldwell, Rex Alan Miller, Max (Karen) Michael Miller and Rebecca (Brad) Ann Seitter; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, one aunt, and several nieces, nephews and close friends. She was loved and will be missed very much by her family and friends.

The family suggests memorial contributions to either Trinity Lutheran Church or Visiting Nurses in lieu of flowers.

Faye M. Richardson

Faye M. Richardson (79) of Plains, Kansas, passed away at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas, following a long illness on April 30, 2015.

She was born August 9, 1935, in Liberal, Kansas to the late Melvin L. Reiss and Pauline Smith Reiss. She graduated from Kismet High School in 1953. Following high school, she graduated from the Women’s Business College in Denver, Colorado.

In 1955 she married the love of her life, Vonn J. Richardson, which was the beginning of many wonderful adventures for the couple. They were avid travelers, traveling to many destinations throughout the world.

Faye was a member of the Eastern Star, the United Methodist Church of Plains, the Women’s Private Pilot Association, the Flying 99’s, and the Plains Country Club. She also enjoyed playing cards, the piano, square dancing and animals.

Survivors include her husband of the home of 59 years and the couple’s three children: Connie Kelly and husband Timothy of Albuquerque, NM, Jamie Eakes and husband Dan of Plains, Kansas, and Todd Richardson and wife Debbie of Wichita, Kansas. Other survivors include four grandsons: J. Daniel Eakes, Harrison Eakes, Benjamin Richardson, and Luke Richardson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.

The funeral was held at the Plains United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Burial followed at the Plains Cemetery.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Melvin Leon White

Melvin Leon White (Papa) of Aubrey, Texas, was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 24, 2014. Melvin was born at the family home on September 26, 1929 in Glencoe, Oklahoma. He was the baby of 8 children born to Russell Edward (R.E.) White and Zelma (White) Grooms.

Melvin served in the United States Army as a Radar Operator in the 1st Guided Missile group during the Korean War. Once his service was completed, he came to stay with family in Kansas where he met and fell in love with Beverly Ann Foster. After he proposed marriage to Beverly on Valentine’s day in 1961, they were united in marriage in the Christian Church of Fowler, Kansas on June 14, 1961. He was baptized in the Christian Church of Meade, Kansas on September 9, 1973. Melvin and Beverly raised a family for 15 years in Meade, Kansas before moving with the oil industry to Woodward, OK where they settled for the next 8 years. Upon his retirement, they moved to and lived in Wichita, Kansas until Beverly’s death in 2007.

Melvin White is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 46 years, Beverly and 6 siblings; Oswald White, Euclid White, Arcille Skeen, Othamo Simmons, Kessler White and Gale White.

He is survived by his two daughters, Gay Renee Rose and husband Martin of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Joy Dawn Henderson and husband, Matt of Frisco, Texas, 5 grandchildren, Lacie Mericka and husband Damian, Amber Dase and husband Christian, Jessica Henderson, Tyler Rose and McKayla Henderson; 2 great grand daughters Hayden and Saige Mericka; brother Jr. White and wife Doris of Yale, Oklahoma, brother and sister-in-laws as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary located at 212 S. Fowler in Meade, Kansas on Saturday, May 30th, 2015 at 1 p.m. and immediately followed by a short graveside memorial at the Fowler Cemetery in Fowler Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ranchland Christian Church, 2414 W. University Dr. #115A, McKinney, TX, 75071; Melvin’s home church in Texas, or the Fowler Cemetery in Fowler, Kansas, 67844.

Irene Lemaster

Mary Irene Lemaster, left this world to join her husband, April 20, 2015, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center.

She was born May 5, 1929, at the home of her parents, Walter Earnest and Ora Isbell (Boyd) Fletcher, in Meade, Kansas. Irene grew up in Meade except for a short time when they lived in Waco, Texas, during World War II.

She married Willis Leroy Lemaster, October 4, 1947, in Meade. To this union were born two sons, Larry Wayne of Meade, and James Alan and wife Kay of Woodward, Oklahoma.

Irene is survived by her sons; grandson, James William Lemaster of Woodward, Oklahoma; sister, Betty Pitts of Hutchinson, Kansas; a brother-in-law, Dean and wife Mary Lemaster of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her aunt, Dorothy Barritt of Meade; seven nieces; a nephew; two granddaughters; a grandson; six great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and a great-great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; her parents; and a brother, Thomas.

Irene was the first Homecoming Queen at Meade High School. Irene was part of the original “Night Writer Booster” that supported high school sports. Irene was also the founding force behind and first president of Roots and Shoots Genealogy Society. She worked for the Meade County Farm Bureau for thirty-four years and served on the Graceland Cemetery Board, the Meade County Historical Society Board, was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Kansas Genealogy Society, and the New England Genealogy Society.

Irene loved genealogy and spent many hours tracing her family tree and its many branches. She enjoyed helping others trace their roots. She also did research on early fires in Meade and Meade County, and spent hours researching grave sites at Graceland Cemetery. During the 1980’s, she was part of a group attempting to find the burial site of a Catholic nun who had died along the Santa Fe Trail.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. The casket will remain closed. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Lone Tree Retirement Center Activities Department, the Meade County Historical Society’s School Project, or the United Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Robert L. Sobba

Robert L. Sobba, 93, passed away late Sunday evening, April 12, 2015, at the Minneola District Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Fowler, Kansas.

Robert was born December 1, 1921, on the family farm north of Fowler, to Christopher and Ruth (Ralston) Sobba. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1940; he married Lula Belle Reese July 12, 1942 and was then drafted into the Army where he served from 1942 until 1945. After returning from the service he began his career in farming.

He was a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He served as a Ford County Commissioner in the 1980’s.   He was a board member for the Ford County Soil Conservation District and a board member of the Federal Land Bank in Dodge City, Kansas.

Robert was an avid fisherman; he enjoyed hosting numerous church and community fish fries. He enjoyed fishing with his children and various fishing buddies through the years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lula Belle in 2011 and his son James R. in 2007, his sister, Sr. Mary Mildred, his brothers John, Walter, and Irvin.

He is survived by his children, Robert Sobba (Cheryl) of Caldwell, Idaho, Mike Sobba (Mary Jo) of Rose Hill, Kansas, Aleta Sobba of Wichita, Kansas, Kelly Oberlechner of Red Cloud, Nebraska, Penny Sobba of Fowler, Kansas, Tammy Dorman (Walter) of Aztec, New Mexico; a brother, Raymond Sobba of Eugene, Oregon; his ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Vigil services were held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2015, and Holy Mass was at 10 am Thursday, April 16th, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Fowler, Kansas. Interment was in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Irvin R. Sobba

Irvin R. Sobba, age 90, died Friday morning, April 10, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born June 4, 1924, in rural Fowler, Kansas, the son of Christopher and Ruth (Ralston) Sobba. As a young boy he attended school in Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1942. In 1944, he joined the United States Army Air Corps, serving until 1946. After his discharge, he returned to Fowler and began his career in farming.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus, all of Fowler. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, baseball, puzzles, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

On June 21, 1948, he married Mary Helen Bradley in Fowler. She survives.

Other survivors include: His children, Steve Sobba and wife Debra of Wichita, Kansas, Barbara Eccleston and husband Sheldon of Fowler, Kansas, Phillip Sobba and wife Leann of Dodge City, Kansas, Teresa Post and husband Brent of Meade, Kansas, Kay French and husband Steve of McKinney, Texas; Two brothers, Robert Sobba of Fowler, Kansas, Raymond Sobba of Eugene, Oregon; Twelve grandchildren and Fourteen great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Walter Sobba; and a sister, Sister Mary Mildred.

Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the church. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Memorial or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Lynn Krueger McCalmont

Lynn Krueger McCalmont passed away peacefully April 8, 2015 in Las Cruces, NM. Known as “Papa” by his grand and great grandchildren, he was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart and Pearl (Krueger) McCalmont, his siblings, Warren, Don, Margaret, and Maynard, and his infant son Matthew. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Robertson) McCalmont, 5 children, 10 grand and 4 great grandchildren.

Lynn was born March 20, 1928, in Montezuma, KS. He majored in Advertising at Oklahoma A&M, and was commissioned as a Second Lt. in the USAF upon graduation in 1951. He and Mary Lou were married May 3, 1953. Following his honorable discharge, they were in the grocery business in southwest Kansas. Lynn returned to school to become a computer programmer, and moved the family to Alamogordo, NM, in 1970. Employed at Holloman AFB and then White Sands Missile Range, Lynn and Mary Lou moved to Las Cruces in 1983 following a 5 year Civil Service assignment in the Republic of Panama (Canal Zone). Lynn retired as a Civil Servant from WSMR in 1994.

Outside of work, Lynn was highly involved with his children and in Scouting. He served as Scoutmaster of Troop 146 in Fowler, KS, and also for Troop 147 in Alamogordo, NM. Lynn was ever proud that all four of his sons obtained the Eagle Scout Award. He received the Wood Badge in recognition of his service from BSA in 1979. In retirement, Lynn enjoyed wood working, gardening, and golf. He especially enjoyed doting over his grandchildren during their numerous visits to NM over the years.

Quick to praise and ever helpful, his warm smile, wit, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service at Montezuma, Kansas, is being considered for early June where his cremains will rest eternally near his parents and infant son. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baca’s Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Swaim Funeral Home of Montezuma. For online condolences, log on to www.bacafuneralchapelslascruces.com.

Donald Leon Palmer

Donald Leon Palmer, 79, died Monday, April 6, 2015 at his home in Brownwood, Texas.

He was born Nov. 11, 1935 to Clinton and Eva Palmer in Plains.

He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Palmer, Brownwood, Texas; six grandchildren: Danielle Fleetwood, Sabrina Stewart, Nicole May, Darrell Roberts, Jason Palmer and Casey Palmer; six great-grandchildren: XJanielle Strasser, Alexandria Strasser, Gray Fleetwood, Keri Fleetwood, Shylohjames Stewart, and Dillann Palmer; three brothers: Lloyd and wife, Norma Palmer, Sun City West, Ariz., Larry and wife, Phyllis Palmer, El Paso, Texas and  Daryl and wife, Kathy Palmer, Sun City, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joen Marie Palmer; and son, Gary Don Palmer.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2015 at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home in Bromwood, Texas.

Mr. Palmer was a 1953 graduate of Plains High School. His cremains will be scattered at the family farm in Plains at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Ploukie’s Rescue, an animal rescue run by his granddaughter.

Jerry Sheldon

Jerry Sheldon, age 57, died April 3, 2015 at his residence in Lyons, KS. He was born June 6th, 1957 in Meade, KS, the son of Robert and Mildred Ruder Sheldon.

He graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in 1975 and vocational school in Liberal. He was an avid golfer, softball player, and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

On July 5, 1980 he married Cindy Gustus in Fowler, KS. They later divorced.

He is survived by: four daughters, Kristy and Jered Battershell, Lyons, KS, Mindy and Tyler Heinson, Greensburg, KS, Becky Sheldon, Cadiz, Ohio, Stacy and Matt Warta, Geneseo; his mother, Mildred Sheldon, Meade; brother, Bob Sheldon, Plains; three sisters, Kathy Novinger and Sharon Ratzlaff, both of Meade, Jane Berry, Stinnett, TX; 8 grandchildren, Addisyn, Rhett, Jett, Kase, Karlee, Kyler, Kaycee, and Leah.

He was preceded in death by his father, 2 brothers – Bill Sheldon and Thomas Sheldon, and a nephew, Preston Sheldon.

Funeral services were held at 11 am on Monday, April 13, 2015 at Plains Christian Church with Rev. Joel Grizzle officiating. Burial followed in Plains Cemetery, Plains, KS.

Memorials are welcome to the Jerry Lee Sheldon Memorial Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, KS.

CharLee Owens Heatley

CharlLee Owens was born June 3, 1927, at Ottawa, Kansas, to Gladys (Howell) and Charles Owens. She passed from this earthly life March 31, 2015, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.

She was raised in Meade, Minneola, and Fowler, Kansas, by her mother and stepfather, Alvin Hinson. She attended Fowler schools and two years at a rural school south of Fowler.

She married George Schmisseur in 1943. On son was born to this union, Charles Alvin. In 1955, she married Leon Heatley and they were together fifty-one years until his death in April, 2006. She worked most of her adult life as a waitress and other food service jobs. She was an excellent cook and took pride in her talents. Each year Leon raised a big garden and along with their fruit trees, CharlLee canned dozens of jars of food for later use.

During her lifetime she lived in many places but primarily in Meade and Albuquerque, New Mexico. She served as a volunteer at the Veteran’s hospital in Albuquerque. Accepted the Lord as her savior and was baptized into the First Christian Church in Meade in 1961. Due to an increasing profound loss of hearing, she no longer attended regular church services, but she faithfully watched “church services” on captioned TV. She greatly enjoyed going to the Beam Senior Center through later years. Due to failing health, she entered the Fowler Residential Care Center facility. During the years before she moved to the nursing home, she was fortunate to have caring neighbors and friends who helped her as needed, which was often.

She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Frederick of Woodward, Oklahoma. Five nephews, Mike and Ronnie Frederick of Woodward, Terry Frederick of Onage, Kansas, Gary Butler of Lindsborg, Kansas, and Keith Frederick of Shawnee, Oklahoma. Four nieces, Patricia (Frederick) Clark, Gayla (Frederick) Bartow of Waukomis, Oklahoma, Sheila (Butler) Albritton of Benton, Kansas, Kathryn (Frederick) Foster of Amarillo, Texas. A brother-in-law, Norman Butler of Benton, Kansas. Also by Leon’s family, sister-in-law Ruth Frejo, nephew, Mike and Michele, niece Teresa and Floyd McKinley, all of the Oklahoma City area.

She was preceded in death by her husband , Leon Heatley; her parents; a sister, Maggie Ellen Butler; and a six year old brother, Robb Bessac.

Many thanks go to her friends/helpers who assisted her during her waning years; Margaret Friesen, Elsie and Bill Schaben, Danny and Jeanette Friesen, and to others who showed kindness and assistance to her through the years.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center or the International Hearing Dog, Inc. in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Arlie Ray Cox

Arlie Ray Cox of Cuba, Kansas passed from this life peacefully in his home on March 25, 2015 on the eve of a gorgeous sunset. He was born Oct. 3, 1925 in Haddam, Kansas to Roy and Hallie Cox. Arlie grew up in the Haddam area. He attended the Crescent Country School and Haddam High School, graduating in 1942.

After high school, he joined the army Oct. 14th, 1944 as part of the U.S. Army Infantry stationed in Luzon Philippines. He served his country in WWII until Nov. 17th, 1946. Arlie married Annemay Kennedy Oct. 10th, 1947. The newlyweds made their home on a farm north of Haddam with two children Lonnie and Kayleen. Arlie provided for his family by farming the land. After a back injury, in 1954 he purchased a pool hall in Haddam, and the family moved to town. He always said, “It was the best living I every made as far as money—but the worst living for a family man.” He sold the pool hall in 1959, went to work for Boeing Aircraft, and moved his family to Douglass, KS. While working for Boeing, Arlie and his family lived in several states: Hagerman, NM, Caribou, Maine, and Douglass, KS.

Arlie decided to make a career change and began working for the Soil Conservation Service in August of 1961 and moved to Ness City. After a short time in Ness City, KS, he was transferred to Meade, KS where he and his family lived for 37 years. Arlie retired from the Conservation Service Oct. 5th, 1985. Arlie needed to stay busy, and wanted to be with people, so he decided to sell windows and siding for Home Steel Siding and started a guttering business. He called this income his “fun money.” He and Ann loved to travel so the “fun money” came in handy. They had many friends across the country. Arlie loved to visit. He never met a stranger. He could learn your life story in about 5 minutes of conversation. After losing Anne in 1997, Arlie married Dorothy (Rott) Zenger on Nov. 7th of 1998 and moved to Cuba, KS. For 17 years, Arlie and Dorothy enjoyed traveling, attending ball games, and baking kolaches for family, friends and community events.   They were avid supporters of the Haddam and Cuba communities. A highlight of their travels was the WWII Honor Flight to Washington, DC where they visited the WWII Memorial and saw the plane that saved Arlie’s life. Arlie was a life member of the American Legion and was very proud to have served his country. In honor of others that have served our county, Arlie was instrumental in establishing the Avenue of Flags in the Haddam cemetery. Each Memorial Day, he helped ensure the flags flew for services.

Arlie was proceeded in death by his parents; Roy and Hallie; wife Annemay; his brother, Robert (Bobby); and twin sister, Audrey.

He will be forever remembered by his wife, Dorothy; son Lonnie and Pattie, grandkids Gari Sue, Jason and Jessica, and great grandchildren Jadyn and Johnnie; daughter Kayleen and Clell Miller, grandchildren Mary and Bill with great grandson Michael, granddaughter Donna, grandchildren Andy and Monica with great grandchildren Deny with great-great grandchildren Denver & Dakota, Anna with great-great grandchild Jordain, and Abby with great-great grandchildren Jack & Hunter, grandson Joe and Adrian and great grandson Jake; grandson Robert with great granddaughter McKensie; grandson Jeremy and Tammie with great granddaughter Taly and great, great grandson Ethan, granddaughter Stacy and Brad with great granddaughters Ruby and Phebe; step-son Nick and Jenny Zenger with grandchildren Drew and Rachel and great grandson Jack Walter; step son Neil and Sandi with grandchildren Dusty, Tyler and Jacki; and step daughter Nancy and Dan Beneda with grandchildren Cole and Celsey.

Arlie’s Celebration of Life were held at 3:00 pm Saturday, March 28th, 2015 at the Methodist Church in Haddam, Kansas with Pastor Randy Jellison-Knock officiating. Burial was in the Haddam Cemetery with Military Rites by the Fort Riley Army Honor Guard and Members of the American Legion. Memorials in Arlie’s honor may be made to the Church or Meadowlark Hospice. Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home, Belleville, Kansas assisted the Cox family with these arrangements.

Pauline R. Atkinson

Pauline R. Atkinson, 85, died March 25, 2015 at Sterling House, Dodge City, KS.

She was born on February 1, 1930 in rural Reno County, KS to Carl F and Margaret Olive Hefling Hoskinson. She grew up in Reno County and graduated from Haven High School in 1948. After high school she worked for Kansas Power & Light in Hutchinson. During this time she met and later married Irvin C. Atkinson on October 10, 1954. They moved to his farm in Meade County, where they farmed & ranched for 50 years. The couple moved to Plains, KS in 1993 where they lived until July 2013 when they moved into Sterling House in Dodge City. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last October.

She was a member of the Plains Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Irvin, one daughter, Linda Burris (Bruce) Dodge City, one son, Galen Atkinson (Rhonda) Burleson, TX, 4 grandchildren: Shiloh Burris (Michele) Topeka, William Atkinson (April) Kyle, TX, Jennifer Boepple (Brandon) Cypress, TX and Phillip Atkinson Burleson, TX, 9 great-grandchildren, one sister, Rebecca Berg, State College, PA and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Orval Hoskinson.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 30, at the Plains Christian Church with Dr. Phil Scott officiating. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.

The family would welcome memorials to the Plains Christian Church or the Sterling House of Dodge City in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Chester O. Butler

Chester O. Butler of Olivet, MI, age 93, passed away Friday March 20, 2015 at the home of his son after a short illness. Chester was born May 16, 1921 in Meade County, Sand Creek Township, Stewart Farms, Kansas the son of Chester O. and Jennie (Moreland) Butler. As a very young child they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah from Meade, Kansas. As a young boy, living in the Meade, KS area he grew up riding horses to school, also did cattle counting for ranchers, and as a teenager he worked in Meade at a gas station. When Chester was 15 years old they moved to Albion, MI where he graduated from High School and then joined the U. S. Navy in the summer of 1941. During World War II he served in both the Atlantic and Pacific aboard the USS Wasp CV7 until her sinking in 1942. He then served aboard the USS Essex CV9 until 1946. During the War he married Alice Williams of the Charlotte and Olivet, MI area on March 19, 1944 and they continued to live in the area for the remainder of their lives. Chester was retired from Eaton Corporation of Marshall, MI. In the mid 1990’s he went to work for Tractor Supply Co. in Charlotte, MI where he worked until the age of “82”. Chester was the old guy helping to load bags of salt into (much younger) customer’s cars. He was a member of the Marshall V.F.W. Surviving are: three children, Dean (Trisha) Butler of Shelby, NC, Steven (Cindy) Butler of Olivet and Penney Butler-TeVelde of Olivet; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: his parents, step-mother, Ida Butler, half-brother, Harry Moreland, great grandson, Austin Butler and his wife of 62 years, Alice (Williams) Butler on July 14, 2006. Per Chester’s prior request, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral services. Memorial contributions may go to the Marshall VFW or to Oaklawn Hospice. Arrangements by Burkhead-Green Funeral Home of Charlotte. www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com

Wesley Alan Reimer

Wesley Alan Reimer went to his heavenly home on Monday, March 16, 2015 at the Minneola District Hospital in Minneola, Kansas. He was born on April 16, 1958 to Isaac T. and Anna L. (Kroeker) Reimer in Fowler, Kansas. He grew up on a farm in rural Meade County with 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

He learned to work hard at a young age due to his dad’s poor health and needing to help support the family and run the farm. As a 6th-7th grader, Wes said he was “‘cussing God for doin’ this to me. I was fightin’ mad.” He was getting bitter about the circumstances the family kept going through. At the age of 13, in the 7th grade, he attended a revival at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade when he surrendered the fighting and accepted Jesus as his personal Savior. This was his first step in a life long journey of faith. One of his next steps was asking God for a wife – with 10 very specific requirements. God answered that prayer by sending Karen Regier his way. Wes and Karen were married August 27, 1983 and made their home in Protection, KS. On one occasion, Wes asked Karen how many kids she wanted. She responded with ‘at least 4’ and Wes retorted ‘3 is enough.’ God simply added their two ideas together, so they ended up with 7 kids – Kristina, Michael, Andrew, Joanna, Kara, Nathan and Luke.

Wes obviously had a great love for kids which even extended outside the home. As a young, single guy he worked with the Awana program in Meade, and after getting married, the Wednesday night program at the Protection Mennonite Church. After the family moved to Ashland, he began taking kids up to Minneola and worked in the Awana program there before helping start the Awana program in Ashland. He also was a youth group leader with the Jr High & Sr High United Methodist Youth Fellowship in Ashland and taught various Sunday School classes throughout the years.

Wes started his construction career working with the Jost & Wiens Construction crew building churches in Western Kansas – including the Ashland United Methodist Church. In 1982, Wes and his brother, Lloyd, started Reimer Construction, providing high quality craftsmanship for over 30 years. Throughout the years and many different crew members, there were many great conversations and memories made (especially during break times)!

In December 2014, Wes’ first grandchild, Ryan Deighton, was born. Wes got to put together Ryan’s playpen, spent quality naptime and playtimes together, and introduced Ryan to his love of Southern Gospel music in those short 11 weeks.

Wes’ other hobbies included shooting/collecting guns, classic cars (especially GTO’s), collecting/setting up model trains, watching NASCAR, and cheering his kids on LOUDLY at all of their sporting events.

Wesley is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Ashland, KS. His daughter Kristina (Brian) Deighton & grandson Ryan of Lincoln, NE; sons Michael, Andrew, Nathan & Luke of Ashland; daughters Joanna & Kara of Ashland; father & mother in law Herb & Wilma Regier of Marion, KS; Two sisters Teresa (Bob) King of Guymon, OK and Lucinda (Steve) Martin of McPherson, KS; Two brothers Lloyd (Michelle) Reimer of Protection, KS and James (Brenda) Reimer of Meade, KS; One sister in law, Gail Regier, of Wichita, KS and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and very close friends.

Interment was at the Emmanuel Mennonite Cemetery in Meade at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2015 with a memorial following that day at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Ashland. Arrangements were entrusted to the Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schillingfhg.com

Memorials given in Wes’ name may be given to the Nathan Reimer Education Fund or the Luke Reimer Education Fund, c/o Stockgrowers State Bank, P.O. Box 458, Ashland, KS 67831

Marie Ernestine Kiser

Marie Ernestine Kiser, age 84, died Tuesday evening, March 10, 2015, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.

She was born October 24, 1930, the daughter of Herman Alexander and Mary Etta (Bales) Kiser.

She is survived by a sister, Elaine Post of Meade, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Kiser; and a sister, Kay Howard.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Cremation has taken place.  Inurnment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery.  The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Mildred Nadine Stanley

Mildred Nadine Stanley, 90, died Tuesday, March 10, 2015, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas, where she had been a resident since May, 2008.

She was born March 2, 1925, in Meade, the daughter of James A. and Martha M. (Sawyer) Howell. Nadine enjoyed her childhood growing up in Meade and graduated from Meade High School in 1943.

She married Lyle L. Stanley on March 5, 1946 at the United Methodist Church in Meade. He precedes her in death on May 9, 1998.

She is survived by: Two sons, Danny Stanley of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Randy Stanley of Hays, Kansas; A brother, Dick Howell and wife Ann of Liberal, Kansas; Two sisters, Babe Keltner of Meade, Kansas, LaVerta DeLong of Meade, Kanssa.

After Nadine and Lyle were married, they lived in Erie, Kansas, and later in Olathe before settling in Herington, Kansas, where the raised their children and worked. Nadine worked for Paragon Industries for many years as a seamstress, making baby clothes. She was an excellent seamstress and made a lot of her own clothes, including coats and even suits for her family.

Four of her favorite hobbies were puzzles, genealogy, gardening and arrowhead hunting. She and her husband trod may fields around the Herington area and accumulated a massive collection of arrowheads and Indian artifacts. Their yard was a magical forest of beautiful flowers, as she really had a green thumb. She and her husband traveled to many places searching for family history and had documented their findings, which traced back many generations.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment was at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2014, at the East Hill Cemetery, Erie, Kansas.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Leroy E. Huelskamp

Leroy E. Huelskamp, 78, beloved husband, father and friend, passed away after post-surgical complications on Tuesday, March 10, 2015 in Pratt, KS.

Leroy was born on February 15, 1937 to Martin J. and Clara Gerber Huelskamp in Fowler, Kansas. He grew up helping out on the family farm near Fowler with siblings James, Florence, Betty, and Helen. He went on to graduate from Fowler High School in 1955 and attend business college in Hutchinson. At that time, he met his future wife Estelle Stegman. They were united in Holy Matrimony on August 2, 1958 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Plains, KS.

Leroy and Stellie were married for 55 years. The two shared a vivid passion for their faith, family, and farm. As a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony’s, Leroy was deeply involved as an extraordinary Eucharist minister, faithful church communicant, First Friday devotee, lifetime honorary Knights of Columbus member, a volunteer for so many jobs around the parish, and an inspiring, constant witness of the faith he lived every day of his life. He was well known for his genuine kindness, wry humor, and ceaseless generosity, particularly his support of the local food bank and his service on the Fowler Nursing Home board.

Left to cherish Leroy’s memory are his 5 children, 25 grand-children, and 2 great-grand-children: daughter Geri Leibham of Scottsdale, AZ and daughters, Jacinda Jo (husband Jordan Blackwill and daughters Ava and Ariana) and Kendra; son Tom Huelskamp and wife Janet of Fowler and their children, McKaela, Luke, and Jacelyn; son Tim Huelskamp and wife Angela of Fowler/Hutchinson, and their children, Natasha, Rebecca, Athanasius and Alex; daughter Cynthia Swingle and husband Mike of Blue Springs, MO, and their children Monica, Rosalie, Christopher, Joseph, Dominic, Stephen, Sebastian, Victoria, Sophia, Gianna, Elizabeth, Mariana, Emma; daughter Tammi Schultz and husband Eric of Memamora, IL, and their children Peter, Anna, Molly. No matter the distance or the effort it may have required, he loved to spend so many of his days cheering on his children and grand-children in a myriad of education, church sports, 4-H, forensics, acting, music and other activities.

After college, Leroy remained on the family farm in Fowler, where he and Stellie farmed with Martin and Clara for many years. Following his parents’ retirement, Leroy continued to work the farm and raise cattle with his own sons. Until his final days, he remained actively engaged in farm management, on-farm research, and of course, his skillful all-around tinkering. He was a true conservationist and served for many years on the Meade County Conservation District Board, as well as the Board of the Fowler Equity.

The Rosary and Vigil were held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fowler on Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. The Mass was held at St. Anthony’s on Friday, March 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial followed in Fowler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Seminarian fund in care of the funeral home.

Herman L. Smith

Herman L. Smith, age 80, died Friday afternoon, March 6, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born December 10, 1934, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Elmer O. “Smitty” and Mary Elizabeth (Boyd) Smith. As a young boy, he attended grade school in the Mertilla Township and later graduated from Meade High School in 1953. After his graduation, he attended Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma. In 1956, he joined the United States Air Force, serving until his discharge in 1959. Upon his discharge, he returned to rural Meade County and began his career in farming, retiring in 2005.

He was a member of the Meade County Fair Board for 28 years, the Meade County Historical Society, and was a Master Instructor for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Hunter Safety. He enjoyed square dancing, woodworking, and gun smithing.

On December 29, 1959, he married Genevieve M. Hobbs at Tacoma, Washington. She survives.

Other survivors include: A son, Jeff Smith of Meade, Kansas; Two daughters, Audrey Flowers and husband Tom of Meade, Kansas, Linda Kastens of Meade, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Steven, Robin, Kristen, and Emily Flowers, Amanda and Sarah Kastens.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Leroy Smith; and a sister, Mary Elaine Morrison.

Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2015, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade, with Father Ted Skalsky presiding. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. 2015, at the church. Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Meade County Fair Building Fund or the Meade County Historical Society in care or Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Kenneth Eugene Flinn

Mr. Kenneth Eugene Flinn, 77, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2015 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, NC. He was born in Meade, Meade County, Kansas on July 11, 1937, the son of the late Eugene and Ruth (Hardaway) Flinn.

Mr. Flinn enjoyed working in his garden, woodworking and finishing at the coast. He was retired from B.E. Aerospace in Winston-Salem with over 35 years of service.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Snyder) Flinn, a daughter, Tricia (Flinn) Walls and a step-daughter, Diane Harkness.

He is survived by a son, Tim Flinn, and wife Janice; a daughter Tonya (Flinn) Wright and husband John; a granddaughter, Rachel Flinn; a grandson, Eli Flinn; three brothers, Gale Flinn and wife Janet; Dale Flinn and wife Doris; and Ray Flinn and wife Sue Ann; an aunt, Maudessa (Hardaway) Linville; an uncle, Dean Haraway and wife Joyce; an aunt, Euvonne (Hardaway) Rounds; an aunt, Faye (Apple) Hardaway; a step-daughter, Sharon Baynes and a step grandson, Michael Wagner.

Funeral service were conducted at 1:30 pm Sunday, March 8, 2015 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel with Pastor Doug Miller officiating. Burial followed in Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC. Cards can be sent to Tim Flinn, 540 Concrete Works Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

Thelma G. Klinzman

Thelma G. Klinzman, 76, died Sunday, February 22, 2015 at the Pratt Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 31, 1938 at Galesburg, Kansas, the daughter of Henry John and Hulda (Nelson) Ott. A Minneola resident since 1980, moving from Wellington, Kansas , she was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Minneola Reformed Presbyterian Church and Red Hat Society and enjoyed Bingo.

On February 20, 1959, she married Robert Klinzman at Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2008.

Survivors include: her daughter, Lisa Burnett and husband Michael, Shawnee, Kansas; her son, Steve Klinzman, Columbus, Kansas; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Memorial service were at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 28, 2015 at the Minneola Reformed Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dan Bartel officiating.

The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel. com.

Everett Eugene Burrows

Everett Eugene Burrows , age 86, died S u n d a y , Fe b r u a r y 22, 2015 at his home in rural Stevens County, Kansas. He was born February 10, 1929 on the farm in rural Stevens County, Kansas, the son of George Henry Sr. and Vallie (Horner) Burrows.

Everett went to Good Luck Grade School, eight years in a one-room school house with only one teacher for eight grades. In eight years, he had a total of five teachers. His home was one mile from school and he walked most of the time. Everett graduated from Hugoton High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation he farmed, retiring at the age of 65. He traveled in all fifty states, Hawaii twice, Canada, Mexico, a Caribbean Cruise which included Cozumel, Cayman Islands and Jamaica. Everett served on the Good Luck School Board, Hugoton School District #210 School Board, Stevens County Fair Board, Farm Bureau, ASCS, Soil Conservation, FMHA, and Hugoton Cemetery Board. Everett served as a deacon and elder at the First Christian Church, and was on the Board of Directors of Manhattan Christian College. Everett married Maureen Annette Hantz on August 20, 1950 in Liberal, Kansas. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2012. He is survived by his children: Carolyn and husband Ron McCaffrey of Manhattan, KS; Don and wife Donna Burrows of Hugoton, KS; Janet and husband Dan Biernacki of Plains, KS. Seven grandchildren: Stephanie and husband Gary White of Colorado Springs, CO; Nathan McCaffrey of Liberal, KS; Adam and wife Genilyn McCaffrey of Manhattan, KS; Jason and wife Jennifer Burrows of Hugoton, KS; Jeremiah Biernacki of Houston, TX; Kathryn and husband Josef Felver of Pullman, WA; Rebekah Biernacki of Las Vegas, NV. Eight greatgrandchildren: Alixandra, Autumn, and Christopher White of Colorado Springs, CO; Jayden, Joshua, and Jaycee Burrows of Hugoton, KS; Zachariah and Campbell McCaffrey of Manhattan, KS. Everett is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Maudie Cott, Earnest Burrows, Pearl Carley, George Burrows Jr., Ray Burrows, and infant sister Fern. Funeral service were held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 27, 2015 at the First Christian Church in Hugoton, Kansas with Pastor Heath Kelley, Pastor Dan Biernacki and Don Burrows officiating. Burial followed at the Hugoton Cemetery in Hugoton. Memorial contributions may be given to Barclay College Scholarship Fund, Missions to Russia (Ron and Ginny Cook) or My Father’s House Building Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 423 S Main, Hugoton, KS 67951.

Edward Allen Bergkamp

Edward Allen Bergkamp, age 52, died early Thursday morning, February 26, 2015, at the Diversacare Of Larned Nursing Home, Larned, Kansas.

He was born February 24, 1963, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of William J. and Rita J. (Hayden) Bergkamp. As a young boy he attended the Fowler school system, graduating in 1981. He later attended Dodge City Community College, receiving his Associate of Science degree as a diesel technician. After his schooling, he began his career as a diesel mechanic, working for Foley, Inland, and Schumberger.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. He enjoyed fishing, shooting sports, music, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by: His mother, Rita Bergkamp of rural Fowler, Kansas; Two brothers, Donald Bergkamp of Fowler, Kansas, Joseph Bergkamp of Fowler, Kansas; Three sisters, Sharon Glenn and husband Randy of Garden City, Kansas, Loretta Robbins and husband Wylie of Eustis, Nebraska, Barbara Turley and husband Bill of Adams, Wisconsin, Several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2015, at the church with Father Ted Skalsky presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

The family would welcome memorials to the Edward Bergkamp Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www. fidlerormebachmanmortuary. com.

Thelma G. Klinzman

Thelma G. Klinzman, 76, died Sunday, February 22, 2015 at the Pratt Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 31, 1938 at Galesburg, Kansas, the daughter of Henry John and Hulda (Nelson) Ott. A Minneola resident since 1980, moving from Wellington,

Dorothy L. Willard

Dorothy L. Willard, age 90, died early Friday morning, February 20, 2015, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

She was born November 6, 1924, at Meade, the daughter of Theodore Noel and Pearl Virginia (Fletcher) Hanlon. As a young girl, she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1943. She later attended Bethany Nazarene College, Bethany, Oklahoma, and the Napa Nursing College, Napa, Idaho.

On January 16, 1949, she married Raymond Earl Willard at Meade. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Meade and she began her career in nursing, working for the Lone Tree Lodge for many years.

She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Meade, and served as a Sunday school teacher and various other capacities through the years. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, latch hook, reading, working puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: Her sons, Dale Willard and wife Shae of Montrose, Colorado, Ken Willard and wife Patty of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Five grandchildren and Three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband on May 13, 2011; her parents; and five brothers, Neal, Don, Norman, Bobby Dean, and James Hanlon.

Celebration of life services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 25, 2015, at Fidler-Orme- Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Church of the Nazarene in care of the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be given to the family at www. fidlerormebachmanmortuary. com

Leota Faye Waite

Leota Faye (Rotrock) Waite passed away at the age of 96 on February 15, 2015 in Littleton, CO. She was born on October 5, 1918 on her grandfather Charles Beverly Rotrock’s farm south of Minneapolis, KS. She attended Pawnee Gap School, a one room school house south of Minneapolis. She graduated from Minneapolis High School in 1938. She was a descendent of early day Ottawa County settlers. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Bertha (Gawith) Rotrock and Brother Wayne Rotrock.

In 1938 she married Willard Waite, a marriage of 67 years. In 1945, she traveled to San Diego with her two small children and brother to see her husband off to war. Bennington residents provided her with gas rations to make this war time trip. They lived in Bennington, KS for many years before moving to Meade, KS, where her husband, “Bud” took a position with the Kansas State Park Authority as a park manager.

She is survived by her daughter Judy (Don) White, Littleton, CO and son Curtis (Merry Jean) Waite, Leavenworth, KS, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

She was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, both in Bennington and Meade.

A graveside service was held at the Bennington Cemetery on Saturday, February 21, 2015 at 11AM. Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Littleton, CO will conduct the services.

Larry D. Orme

Larry D. Orme, age 79, died early Saturday morning, February 21, 2015, in rural Kingman County, Kansas.

He was born April 3, 1935, the son of Merle S. and Alice Lucille (Beck) Orme. As a young boy he attend the Waterloo Grade School for eight years and later attending the Kingman school system graduating from Kingman High School in 1953. He later attended Friends University and Kansas State University and had served in the Kansas National Guard. Upon the completion of his education he returned to Kingman County and began his career in farming and ranching for many years.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Council on Aging, both of Kingman.

In 1973 he married Judy Pepper in Wichita, Kansas.

He is survived by: A son, Jason Orme of Manhattan, Kansas; Four daughters, Jennifer Orme of Olathe, Kansas, Susan Hachenberger of Hutchinson, Kansas, Sandra Warner and husband Brad of Overland Park, Kansas, Sally Kinyon and husband Jerry of Hutchinson, Kansas; Five grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Royce Orme; and a sister, Carolee Krause.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 24, 2015, at the First Presbyterian Church, Kingman, with the Reverend Dawn Flippin presiding. Interment followed in the Waterloo Cemetery, rural Kingman County.

The family would welcome memorials to the First Presbyterian Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

P e r s o n a l condolences at www. fidlerormebachmanmortuary. com

Carol L. Wyrick

Carol L. Wyrick, age 90, died Monday, February 9, 2015, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

She was born August 4, 1924, at Valley Falls, Kansas, the daughter of Dwight and Hattie (Ratz) McCoy. As a young girl, she attended school in Valley Falls and Oskaloosa, Kansas. She later attended the University of Kansas School of Nursing, graduating in 1946 with her degree in nursing. During her career as a registered nurse, she worked at Epworth Hospital in Liberal, Kansas, the Hill City Hospital, and the Meade District Hospital, retiring in 1986.

She attended the United Methodist Church, the Beam Senior Center, and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family and was particularly fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On September 25, 1947, she married Clarence T. Wyrick at Kansas City, Missouri. He precedes her in death on August 27, 2008.

She is survived by: Her children, Susan McFall and husband Dale of Meade, Kansas, Gary Wyrick and wife Louise of Kismet, Kansas; A sister, Joyce Crary of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Three grandchildren, Robert Tacha and wife Jacque of Meade, Erin Collins and husband Mitchell of

Decatur, Texas, Roger Wyrick and wife Sarah of Midland, Texas; Five great-grandchildren, Henry Tacha of Meade, Sadie and Maggie Collins of Decatur, Texas, Harper and Asher Wyrick of Midland, Texas.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 13, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.

The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital, Beam Senior Center, Lone Tree Retirement Center or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

Alice Gwen McKinney Robertson

Alice Gwen Mc K i n n e y Robertson, 76, of Tribune, Kansas passed away on February 9th, 2015 at the Greeley County Hospital after a short but fierce battle with melanoma.

Alice was born in Ashland, Kansas on August 9th, 1938 to parents Vivian Marie (Lowry) & Charles Donald McKinney. She grew up on a ranch in Meade County and attended high school at Englewood, Kansas. graduating in 1956. She was the only person in her class. Alice attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in education along with a minor in business graduating in 1959.

Alice married Warren Henry “Hank” Robertson of Buffalo, Oklahoma on April 5th, 1958. Their wedding was held at the United Methodist Church in Englewood, Kansas.

Alice worked as a secretary in the placement office at SWOSU while Hank was finishing pharmacy school. After college Hank and Alice moved to Liberal, Kansas for one year and then moved to Dodge City, Kansas where Alice taught second grade and Hank worked as a pharmacist. In 1965, Hank & Alice moved to Tribune, Kansas where they purchased Richardson Rexall Drug, later becoming Robertson Drug. Alice taught English at Greeley County High School along with working at Robertson Drug. She served as the business manager, bookkeeper, and secretary, until retiring and selling the drug store in 1989. Along with their drugstore, Hank & Alice also started their farming operation in 1965, which continues today.

After selling their drugstore in 1989, Alice along with her friend Helen Govert, started a new adventure known as Exquizit Creations making porcelain dolls. They traveled to many locations teaching others to make their own dolls. Alice was a person of many talents. She enjoyed china painting, tennis, carpentry, farming, traveling, cooking, fishing, and numerous community activities including the hospital board and church. She loved spending time with her friends, family, and especially her grandchildren.

Alice is survived by her husband, Hank, of 56 years. Her children include: Barbara & Darrel Johnson of Richardson, Texas. Mark & Judy Robertson, Tribune, Kansas. Scot & Lisa Robertson, Tribune, Kansas and Jena & Jonathan Brunswig, Scott City, KS. Grandchildren: Clint & Amanda Johnson, Cole Robertson, Shanon & Cale Miller, Carly Robertson, Clay Robertson, Megan Robertson, Katelyn Robertson, Reid Brunswig, Allison Brunswig, & Canon Brunswig. She is also survived by one sister, Norma Salisbury of Montezuma, Kansas. Alice is preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter Jenny Marie Johnson.

Funeral Services were held at 10:30 (MST) Friday, February 13th, at the United Methodist Church in Tribune, Kansas with Pastor Wayne Stephens and Reverend Jerl Joslin officiating with graveside services following at the Greeley County Cemetery. Alice will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

Memorials may be given to the Greeley County Hospital or The United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Madeline Kane

Madeline (Stayner) Kane, 93, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 6, 2015, in Columbia Cottage, Campbelltown. She was born Monday, October 24, 1921 in McVeytown to the late Robert S. and Ollie (Shade) Stayner. She was predeceased by her husband Thurman S. Kane, and survived by her loving companion of 10 years, Michael Palma.

She was a faithful member of Palmyra First United Methodist Church. Madeline and her husband Thurman were House Parents at the Milton Hershey School from 1943 to 1947. She was a member of the Palmyra Senior Women’s Club at Lebanon Valley College, enjoyed doing crafts, ceramics, knitting, and crocheting. For many years she and her family raised Standard Bred Horses. Most importantly Madeline was a loving companion, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Tomlinson of Meade, KS; 2 sons, Barry E. Kane and wife Donna of Spring Hill, FL and Roy T. Kane and wife Myriam of Herndon, VA; a daughter-in-law, Rose Kane of Cleona; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Merle R. Kane

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, February 10th at 11 AM at Palmyra First United Methodist Church, 520 E. Birch St., Palmyra 17078 with Pastor David Harris officiating. Burial followed in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Palmyra First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 867, Hershey 17033. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rothermelfuneralhome.com.

LeAnna Janeal Hill Brinckman

LeAnna Janeal Hill Brinckman died on Febuary 5, 2015. She was born on July 31, 1945 in Boise, Idaho to Margaret LeAnna and James Merlyn Hill. Shortly after Janeal’s birth, the family moved to Stafford, KS where James worked at the Shelly Filling Station for Janeal’s maternal grandparents. At the age of four, Janeal’s family moved to Bucklin, KS where her parents became wheat farmers. Two years later the opportunity of more farmland led “the three Hills” to reside in the home Janeal would grow-up in, west of Meade. During this time she attended Meade Elementary, Meade Junior High, and Meade High School graduating in 1963.

She then attended collage at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK. Through the two years attending collage, she continued to date her high school sweetheart, Merlin Brinckman. They were wed October 30, 1965 in the United Methodist Church in Meade, KS. Merlin had enlisted in the Navy, which sent the newlyweds to Oxnard, CA. It just so happened that Larry and Carol Cordes, with son Matt, were living there at that time.

After an honorable discharge, Merlin became a funeral director. This new occupation led Merlin and Janeal to San Diego, CA. At this time, Janeal worked as a librarian at the San Diego Public Library.

In 1972, Janeal bore her first child, Paul James. That same year, the growing family moved back to Meade, KS. Two years later, Janeal welcomed the birth of her second child, Joy Marie. The family then moved to the “big blue house on the corner.”

As a child, Janeal was a Girl Scout member. For her children, she was both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader.

In 1985, Janeal returned to college to complete nursing certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and later as a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career included Meade District Hospital, Lone Tree Retirement Community, both of Meade, and Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS.

From childhood through adulthood, Janeal was involved in the Meade United Methodist Church. Some of her activities included United Methodist Women, Choir, leading children’s choir, teaching Sunday School and VBS, playing the piano and organ, and being a certified substitute pastor.

Janeal was fourth generation member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a Worthy Matron of Webb Chapter in Meade.

Janeal is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Merlin, on March 18, 2010. Survivors include her son, daughter and grandchildren, Kelly, Jamie, Danielle Brinckman, and Josephine and Jeshua O.

Services will be held on February 14, 2015 at 11 a.m. at the Meade United Methodist Church. The family asks that all help celebrate Janeal’s love of the color red by wearing it on this day.

Mary Honore Innis Archer

An indomitable spirit, unswerving devotion to family and fierce independence would best describe Mary Honore Innis Archer. Born in Meade, Kansas in 1922, Mary died on February 2, 2014 in Houston, Texas.

At 18, Mary left Southwest Kansas to attend the University of Oklahoma. During WWII, she went to work for Boeing in Wichita, Kansas to support the war effort. At Boeing, she met her husband and in 1947, Mary began a travel odyssey that would become a lifelong passion. By her 80th year, Mary had been around the world, traveling to all seven continents making many friends along the way.

Completing her Master’s Degree in Counseling, at the University of New Mexico, Mary built a career as a Professional Counselor. Her genuine interest and concern for people made Mary ideally suited to her career and would lead to her co-founding Survivors of Suicide in Ft. Worth, Texas. “Despite these accomplishments, our Mom would say her greatest achievement was her three children” said her son, Michael. “A single parent, no sacrifice was too great for Mom, if it benefitted us.” Along with Michael, Mary is survived by her daughter, Marilyn and son Waine, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her brother Eugene Innis.

Verna Mae Headrick

Verna Mae Headrick, 85, died Tuesday, January 6, 2015 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS.

She was born June 19, 1929 at Liberal, KS, the daughter of Dan and Ida (Deckert) Jantzen.

On Aug 17, 1947, she married E. Dean Headrick. He died on January 3, 2000.

She was lifelong member of the Kismet community, graduating from Kismet High School in 1947.

She devoted her whole life to raising her family and supporting her husband in farming and ranching. She would help work cattle, drive grain truck or whatever needed to be done. She was always cooking for the hired hands and the harvest crews. She was the planner of many functions and family reunions. Her hobbies included sewing and scrapbooking. She had given many cherished photo albums to her family.

She was a member of the Kismet United Methodist Church and Kismet UMW. She held many offices in the church, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and directed the Junior Choir. She and her husband, Dean, sang many duets for weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Kismet Supper Club where she had some of her closest friends. They would dine, travel, and square dance together.

Survivors include: 1 Daughter: Connie Cox and husband Steven of Long Island, KS; 2 Sons: Jeff Headrick and wife Liz of Kismet, KS, Dan Headrick and wife Anita of Hot Springs, AR; 1 Brother: Merlin Jantzen and wife Barbara of Liberal, KS; 1 Sister: Jean Unruh Towle of Kismet, KS; 1 Sister-in-law: Rochelle Jantzen of Bucklin, KS; 9 Grandchildren: Angela McKenna, Aaron Green, Andrew Green, Nathan Headrick, Jessica Brewer, Amie Benson, Casie Headrick, Emily Headrick and Sarah Headrick; 9 Great-Grandchildren: Austin, Katie and Aubrey McKenna; Ella, Hudson and Hadley Green; Joe and Gabi Azar and Elijah Brewer.

She was preceded in death by 1 Son, Darrell Dean Headrick, 3 Brothers, Alvin “Ray”, Dan Jr. and Harvey Jantzen and 1 Sister, Vera Shields.

Funeral Service were held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 10, 2015 at Kismet United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Myers presiding. Burial followed at Kismet Cemetery, Kismet, KS.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Kismet United Methodist Church in care of Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.

Harold Lee Correll

Harold Lee Correll, age 73, died late Saturday evening, January 3, 2015, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born April 13, 1941, the son of Loury “LW” and Vella (Nelson) Correll. As a young boy he attended several different grade schools and graduated from Plains High School in 1959. After his graduation, he began his career with Western Power and Panhandle Eastern, retiring in 1996 without ever taking a day of sick leave. After retirement, he worked part-time for the West Plains Township for seventeen years maintaining the rural roads.

He enjoyed playing golf, mainly on days ending in “y”. He enjoyed competing in all sports and watching his children and grandchildren compete.

On June 18, 1960, he married Donna Boyd at the Untied Methodist Church, Plains, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include: His children, Betty Lee, Plains, Tracy Archuleta, spouse Freddie, Liberal, Rick Correll, spouse Paula, Prosper, Texas, and Sherry Sutherland, spouse Scott, Plains. Nine grandchildren, Ashley, Brenna, Ross, Cody, Jaycee, Chelsea, Cooper Lee, Caylee, and Shelby; Three great-grandchildren, Kaiser, Kincaid, and arriving soon Kohen.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harvey, Lewis, and Ross Correll; four sisters, Fern Elliott, Irene Vance, Eva Morlandsto, and Esther Elliott; a granddaughter, Candace Correll; and recently his best buddies who were always happy to see him, Tuffy and Butchie.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 10, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Plains. Cremation has taken place with inurnment to be held at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the J.L. Hamm Golf Course in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Judith Kay Bird

Judith Kay Bird, 75, died December 3, 2014 at her home in Dodge City.  She was born on October 1, 1939 in Dodge City, the daughter of Joe and Faye (Abbot) Ross.

Judith was raised in Meade.  She attended Meade High School, graduating in 1957.  Judith then went on to further her education at Colorado Women’s College for one year, Wichita State University for two years, and Kansas Wesleyan University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Education.  On August 29, 1959, she married Louis S. Bird.  He survives.  They moved to Dodge City in 1971. She worked at Arrowhead West in Early Childhood Development.  Judith then went to Miller Elementary where she taught Kindergarten for 20 years.

She was a member of St. Cornelius Episcopal Church, Chapter GA-PEO, Athonium Club all of Dodge City.  Judith served on the Salvation Army Board of Directors and was the Friends of the Library President.

In addition to her husband, Louis, Judith is survived by two sons, Bradley R. Bird and wife Tammy of Meade and Warren A. Bird and wife, Donna of Madison, New Jersey; one brother, R.J. Ross and wife Ruth of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service were held at First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City on Saturday, December 6, 2014 at 10:30 A.M. with Mr. Barney Korbelik. C.R.E. presiding.  A private family burial will take place at a later date.  Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s Choice in care of Swaim Funeral Home – 1901 Sixth Ave – Dodge City, Kansas 67801.  Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Chester M. (Chet) Rexford

Chester M. “Chet” Rexford, age 97, died early Tuesday morning, December 9, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born February 17, 1917, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Theron E. and Mae (Waters) Rexford. As a young boy he attended the Mertilla Grade School in rural Meade County, later attending Meade High School, graduating in 1934. After his graduation he began his career in farming and served as a civil aviation flight instructor during World War II in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was a member of the Untied Methodist Church and a former member of Webb Lodge A.F. & A.M. #275, receiving his 65 year pin, both of Meade; Fargo Lodge A.F. & A.M., Liberal; the Scottish Rite of Wichita; the Southwest Irrigators; and the Flying Farmers. He was an avid aviator and enjoyed motorcycles, riding until 86 years of age; hunting; fishing; arrowhead hunting; listening and watching sporting events and was found of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals; and had a thirst for adventure, skydiving at the age of 82.

On June 14, 1938, he married Izola Nadene Dowell at Ness City, Kansas. She precedes him in death on October 23, 2010.

He is survived by: A daughter, Wilda Beth Acoya of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Seven grandchildren, Seven great-grandchildren, and One great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his wife; a son, Ray Rexford on December 27, 2010; a brother, Alva E. Rexford; and a sister Lois Johnson.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 12, 2014, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.

John Arthur Kropf

John Arthur Kropf, 71, went to be with our Lord December 5, 2014. John was the first of three children born to Dixie Hope (Hackler) Kropf and Arthur Henry Kropf,” Jr”. John married Margaret Elaine Long September 1, 1962. Shortly thereafter, he joined the Air Force where he served honorably until receiving a medical discharge. After the Air Force, he earned a degree at the Wichita Technical Institute as a certified electronic technician and began his new trade at the Augusta, KS airport servicing aircraft radios. John and Margaret made a home in Andover where they were blessed with two children, Everett Henry and Julie Anne. In Andover he opened a sales and service business that he shared with his mother-in-law, Lola Long, and her ceramics. When the opportunity arose, John and family ventured to western Kansas where he started the next chapter in his life. He and Margaret worked side-by-side as the owners and operators of Meade TV & 2-Way, Inc. Through these years, John remained active and stayed “connected” with his passion by holding a variety of positions in the Kansas Electronics Association. After 26 years of running a successful business, John felt that God was calling him to serve elsewhere. So as a sign of obedience, he sold the business and moved to Rogers, AR. After the move, John became a minister and used his voice and writings to convey the words of our Lord through many publications.

In an effort to cover an old stump in the front yard, John built a single lighthouse. This led to many long hours spent in his woodshop. What started out as a home project turned into a unique form of ministry. John built many table top-sized lighthouses that he adorned with verses from the Bible. As a means of reaching people and spreading God’s word, John carried several of them in his truck and gave them away as God lead him. John never accepted payment for these and he relished in the joy that they and God’s word brought to others.

Family left with fond memories to celebrate his life are his wife of 52 years, Margaret; mother Hope Kropf; son Dr. Everett Kropf; daughter Julie Oliver; son-in-law Jim Oliver; three grandchildren Reece Oliver, James Oliver and Marshall Oliver. Preceding him in death are his father “Jr.”, brother Eldon, and nephew Tyler.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 10th, at 1:00 in El Dorado KS at the Kirby-Morris Funeral home. Interment following at Economy Cemetery, El Dorado KS. Family requesting memorials sent to Circle of Life, Rogers AR. Condolences may be sent to www. kirbymorrisfuneralhome.com.

Zelma L. Cook

Zelma L. Cook, age 93, died early Tuesday morning, December 2, 2014, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

She was born July 5, 1921, at Montezuma, Kansas, the daughter of Earl L. and Della Lenora (Barger) Rexford. As a young girl she attended the Montezuma school system, later attending and graduating from Meade High School in Meade, Kansas. Upon her graduation, she married Charles A. Cook on June 20, 1940, at Garden City, Kansas. After their marriage, the couple made their home in rural Meade County where they farmed for many years before moving to Meade. She was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Meade. She was a founding member of the Golden Notes and enjoyed music and attending the Beam Senior Center.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles on October 15, 1992; her parents; and two sisters, Lena Jenkinson and Phyllis Smith- Collins.

Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 5, 2014, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center Television Fund in care of the funeral home.

Lillian A. Cary

Lillian A. Cary, 83, died November 24, 2014 at Meade District Hospital.  She was born November 29, 1930 at Port Huron, Michigan to Frederick and Rosetheltha Irene (Leonard) Wheeler.  She was a resident of Fowler since 2010 formerly of Childress, Texas.  Lillian was a retired Inspector for Rockwell Aerospace.

Survivors include 3 sons: Gilbert Lopez of Pleasant, CO, Danny Cary of Childress, TX and George Cary of Burnett, TX; 2 daughters: Irene Lopez of Fowler and Christy Benefiel of Orange County CA; brother, William Wheeler of Redondo Beach, CA; and sister Rosalie Judd of Simi Valley CA; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.  A scattering of her ashes will take place at a later date.

Anna Mae Webb

Anna Mae Webb, born on March 7, 1915, to Raymond and Estella (Fox) Crane in Sitka, Kansas, passed away in Ashland, Kansas on November 22, 2014. She was a member of the Ashland Church of God. Anna worked at the Dime Store, Drug Store, Telephone Company and the Hospital. She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge. She had many hobbies and liked to sew; making many dolls over the years.

Anna’s first marriage was to Miller Ritter. The couple had five children. In Texas in 1955, Anna married R.B. Webb. Two children were born to this union.

Preceding Anna in death were her parents; Miller Ritter; her husband R.B. Webb; her brothers, Charles, Cedric, Glenn, Hubert and Donald Crane; and her sisters, Daisy McIntyre, Mildred Grimes, Ruby Rice and Shirley Cox.

She is survived by her children Delores (Frank) Dickerson of Bolivar, MO, William A. Ritter of Shattuck, OK, Wanda Carmichael of Meade, KS, John (Janice) Ritter of Cibalo, TX, Warren (Connie) Ritter of Hutchison, KS, David Andrew (Mona) Webb of Wichita, KS and Donna (Allen) Shaw of Protection, KS; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services were held on Tuesday, November 25, 2014 at 10:00 AM at the First Church of God in Ashland. Interment was at the Highland Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schillingfhg.com

Memorial donations made in Anna’s name may be made to the Ashland Health Center L.T.C.U., P.O. Box 188 or the First Church of God, P.O. Box 685, Ashland, KS 67831 or to the Hospice of the Prairie, P.O. Box 1298, Dodge City, KS 67801.

Shari K. Renfro

Shari K. Renfro, 79, died November 23, 2014 at Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Ks. She was born on February 28, 1935 in rural Gray County, the daughter of William and Eileen (Johnson) Phillips.

She was a graduate of Ensign High School, and St. Mary of the Plains College, Dodge City, receiving a bachelor degree in home economics. She taught home economics at Ingalls High School for a short time, and was also the school librarian there. She moved to San Diego, California in 1982 and lived in several west coast communities as a navy wife. She returned to Dodge City in 1989. She later worked as a waitress at the Silver Spur in Dodge City. For many years she also sold Watkins product. She was a member of Keenagers in Ensign, volunteered for the Senior Citizens League of Fowler, and enjoyed visiting with friends at the Fowler Residential Care Facility. She enjoyed gardening, painting, and spending time reading.

Survivors include three sons, Jared Renfro and wife Jessica, Fowler; Davey Renfro, Jordon Renfro and wife Pam, Ensign; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eileen Phillips, and one son Donald Jason Renfro.

Marie I. Krisle

Marie I. Krisle, 86, of Emporia, Kansas, died Thursday, November 20, 2014 at Holiday Resort in Emporia.

Marie was born on July 25, 1928 in Nashville, Kansas, the daughter of Curtis Lee and Bertha Louella Reed Mease.  She married Howard Elmer Thomas on November 2, 1947 in Medicine Lodge, Kansas.  He died on March 4, 1959.  Marie later met William (Bill) Pardee Krisle from Fowler, Kansas, and they were married November 10, 1962.  He died on May 10, 2008.

Surviving family members include: son, Stanley H. (Kathy) Thomas of Katy, Texas; daughters, Judy Marie (Chuck) Boyce of Emporia, and Marilyn Kay (Richard) Depenbusch of Zenda, Kansas; sister, Donna M. Swisher of Pratt, Kansas; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands; brother, Earl Wayne Mease; and one great-granddaughter.

Marie worked for the County Engineer/Soil Conservation and Rural Electrical Association in Meade, Kansas.  Marie and Bill moved to Blackwell, Oklahoma in 1965, where they owned and operated the Sooner Motel until they sold the motel to have more time to spend with the children.  Marie then worked at the Acme Foundry, Smith Lumber, Speed King Manufacturing, Sears, and Gose Jewelry.  They then moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma where she worked at Sprays Jewelry.  Marie volunteered until 2011 at Ponca City Regional Hospital, and was a member and served on the boards at Ponca City Senior Citizens, RSVP, where she received many awards for her commitment to these organizations.  She also proctored for ULC just to keep busy and would tell of taking the test along with students sometimes just to keep her mind sharp.  She then moved to Emporia, Kansas in May 2012 to be closer to family.  She enjoyed sewing, camping, cooking, volunteer work.  Her most enjoyable time was attending dances where Bill played with various bands, and loved dancing, especially waltzes.

Cody Alan Deason

Cody Alan Deason, age 20, died early Friday morning, November 21, 2014, at the Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colorado.

He was born July 26, 1994, at Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Sunshine Thompson and Nelson Deason.  Cody came to this world six weeks early.  At six weeks old, Cody was diagnosed with severe heart defects.  He had four surgeries by the time he was three.

Only by the grace of God and other families love, Cody received the ultimate gift of life on November 4, 1997.  Fourteen beautiful, well lived and much loved years later Cody needed a second transplant.  Our un-named hero gifted Cody this last two years of life.

Cody is survived by the apple of his eye, his nephew Braxtyn Thomas Deason of Meade.  His nieces, Azaylea Mae Deason and Maddilynn Tillman; nephews, Carven and Christian Smith all of Ft. Riley, Kansas; his mother and stepfather, Sunshine and Robert Norris; his father Nelson Deason and Katrina and Rhys & Katelyn of Albert, Kansas; his siblings, Malcolm and Jessica Deason of Ft Riley, Kansas, Brandon Deason of Ft. Hood, Texas, Derrick Deason and Taylor Davis of Meade, Kansas, JC Deason of the home, Zach, Brayden, and Harley Norris, all of Meade, and Tiffany Watkins of the home.  Cody is also survived by aunts and uncles, Tracy Scott Buster of Kentucky, Billy Thompson of Washington, Scarlett and James Wondra of Meade, James and Alicia Thompson of South Dakota, Shane and Keli Reynolds, Jessie Reynolds, Jame and Rick Allen, Sheree and Larry Marshall, and Vincent and Christi Deason, all of Great Bend; cousins, Tania, Blake, Trevor, Dylan, Shiane, Ashley, Richard, Ora, Shatlyn, Doriane, Shelby and Aaron.  Cody is also survived by his grandma Marilyn Deason and his beloved nana Teresa Stoneking and Tim, grandpa Richard and Blanche Reynolds; trusted K9 companion Zeus, plus numerous great-aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 28, 2014, at the Meade High School Auditorium, Meade.  Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary and from 12:00 p.m. until service time Friday at the school.  Cremation will follow.  As requested by Cody, please wear your sports shirts and blue jeans.

The family would welcome memorials to the Cody Deason Memorial Fund or the Heart Institute of Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.

Cruz de la Cruz Bonilla

Cruz de la Cruz Bonilla, 62, died Wednesday, November 19, 2014, in rural Seward County, Kansas.

He was born November 2, 1952 in Ojinaga Chihuahua, Mexico.  The Son of Juan and Eulogia (de la Cruz) Bonilla.

He married Martha Yolanda Lugo on November 14, 2007 at Odessa, Texas. She survives.

Formally of Liberal, he was a resident of Odessa for the past 24 years.

He most recently worked for Key Energy Well Service for 10 years.

Survivors:  4 Sons – Sebastian Mungia, Odessa, TX, Alfonso Ortiz & wife Misti, Meade, KS, Francisco Maldonado & wife Sue Ann, Odessa, TX, Albert Maldonado, Odessa, TX; 1 Daughter – Erica Brobst & husband Mike, Odessa, TX; 1 Brother, Nacho Bonilla; 2 Sisters – Dominga Bonilla, Ojinaga, Chih. Mexico, Nettie Bonilla, Odessa, TX; 14 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation followed public visitation.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the Cruz Bonilla memorial fund, in care of Brenneman Funeral Home-1212 W. 2nd-Liberal, Kansas 67901

John R. Amerin

John R. Amerin, Jr., age 77, died Friday evening, November 21, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born December 19, 1936, at rural Plains, Kansas, the son of John R. and Anna (Shield) Amerin. As a young boy he attended the Plains school system and was active in sports and farming with his father. He later graduated from Plains High School in 1956.

On June 4, 1956, he married Shirletta Joyce Keeling at Meade, Kansas.   After their marriage, the couple made their home in rural Plains, Kansas, where he continued to assist his father in the farming operation. Later in 1974, he purchased the farmstead and continued his career in farming.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and a former member of the Meade County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed traveling to casinos, playing cards, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by: His children, Mike Amerin and wife Patti of Plains, Kansas, Joyce Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas, Max Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas, Jeff Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas; Two brothers, Ralph Amerin of Johnson, Kansas, E.G. “Butch” Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas; Four Sisters, Anna Marie Banker of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Angela Ebeling of Plainview, Texas, Marge Kramer of Ulysses, Kansas, Betty Mansell of Plains, Kansas; Five grandchildren, Kayla, Derek, Brad, Jake, and Dalton Amerin.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirletta on March 18, 2010; a daughter, Janice L. Amerin on September 8, 1986; and his parents.

Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 24, 2014, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 am. Tuesday, November 25, 2014, at the church with Father Ted Skalsky presiding. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.

The family would welcome memorials to the Janice L. Amerin Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.

Verna Hildebrand

Verna Hildebrand of Fowler, Kansas and Denver, Colorado passed away on October 26, 2014 in Denver. Her husband was John R. Hildebrand of Fowler who predeceased her in 1994.

Born Verna Butcher in Cimarron, Kansas she had a vibrant career as a teacher, first as a home economics teacher in Chapman, Kansas following graduation from Kansas State University in 1945. Verna and John married in 1946 and moved to California where John completed a bachelor’s degree after serving as a pilot in World War II. Verna worked as a kindergarten teacher while in California.

The kindergarten experience, plus graduate courses at the University of California in early childhood education, led to a long career as both a professor and manager of laboratory preschools at Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University, Texas Tech and Michigan State University. She obtained a master’s degree from Kansas State and a Ph.D. from Texas Women’s University.

Verna and John had two children, Carol and Steve; Carol lives in Denver and Steve lives in Prague in the Czech Republic. She had three granddaughters, Julia Steiner Kidd, Ellen Steiner and Lisa Steiner. She had two great grandsons, Beckett and Cole Kidd.

Beginning with her teaching at Michigan State University, and after writing many magazine articles in her field, she began writing college textbooks and a high school text.

The titles, Introduction to Early Childhood Education, Guiding Young Children, Management of Child Development Centers, Parenting and Teaching Young Children, Knowing and Serving Diverse Families (with three co-authors) have multiple editions and have been sold in multiple countries. Some editions were translated into Spanish and French.

She loved international travel and meetings on women and children. She enjoyed meetings on international affairs. Her U.S. and foreign students continue the important work of educating young children and helping with their development the world over. She was an activist promoting women’s equality.

Her world was wide yet grounded in the western Kansas farmland where she was raised. She loved spending summers at the Kansas farm, which she and John purchased early in their marriage. Like the state song of Kansas proclaims- she was at “home on the range” where “seldom is heard a discouraging word.” She will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues.[/subaccordion

Merrietta Jo Wolfe

Merrietta Jo Wolfe, f/k/a Merrietta Jo Randolph, age 74 years, died November 4, 2014 at home in Ashburn, Virginia as a result of complications from multiple myeloma. She was born December 25, 1939 at home in Enid, Oklahoma. Merrietta was preceded in death by her parents. Her father was Russell B. Randolph, formerly of Ames, Oklahoma, where his father had staked and homesteaded a claim in the Cherokee Strip land rush of 1893. Her mother, the former Virginia Rae David, was from Orienta, Oklahoma where her family had also staked and homesteaded a claim in that same land run.

Merrietta grew up in Enid and lived there until her marriage to U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Roland L. Wolfe, Jr. in 1962. She was a homemaker and volunteer, active in various military, community, and Christian organizations for the next 28 years, living in North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Republic of the Philippines, Texas, and Delaware where her husband retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1989. In 1991 she and her husband were called by the Lord into full-time Christian service. Upon completion of seminary in Denver, Colorado, her husband was ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church and appointed to serve as a pastor to the Burrton and Pleasant Grove communities in Kansas, with subsequent service to the Rolla and Richfield, Kansas communities and finally at Fowler, Kansas, where he retired in December 2003. In 2003 they moved to Herndon, Virginia to assist in the raising of their three granddaughters.

Merrietta is survived by her husband and three sons, Roland L. Wolfe III of Englewood, Colorado, David H. Wolfe, and his wife, Jodie, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania and Russell M. Wolfe and his wife, Pamela, of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren Joshua Wolfe, Jeremiah Wolfe, Haley Wolfe, Alexandra Wolfe, Grace Wolfe, Simone Askew and Nina Askew; and great grandchildren Bethany Wolfe and Eugene Bonney.

She is also survived by her brother Dwayne R. Randolph, his children and grandchildren.

Merrietta’s delight was in her family here on Earth and in the knowledge and hope that they shall all be reunited one day with the Lord. A memorial service will be held on November 15, 2014 at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Run Community Church in Oak Hill, Virginia. Her family plans to have a subsequent burial with funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, to be determined.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. Merrietta was an active philanthropist and supported many charities. In particular, she most passionately supported organizations which advanced the great commission and spread the good news that Jesus is Lord and has redeemed all who will believe.  

A.E. (Johnny) Davis

A.E. (Johnny) Davis passed away on October 17th, 2014 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born in Amarillo, Texas on September 22, 1937 to Charlie and Doris Davis.

He was preceded in death by both parents, 1 great grandson, Landon.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; daughters, Toni Eastridge, Teresa and son-in-law Bobby Combs; sons, John, Brad and daughter-in-law Mitzi Davis; sisters, Rita Cervantes, and Pat Lantom; brother, Gary Davis; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and numerous friends.

Memorial services were held in Clarence, Oklahoma on October 21st, 2014. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be held at a later date.

Charlene Marie Burkholder

Charlene Marie Burkholder died October 22, 2014. She was born August 2, 1944, the daughter of Curt and Lena Classen.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jared Burkholder of Hesston, KS; children, Brad Burkholder (Sally) of Hesston, KS; Tiffany Smith (Michael) of Omaha, NE; Jonathan Burkholder (Jeanna) of Seattle, WA; Candice Bradford (Jeff) of Phoenix, AZ; 9 grandchildren, Cassidy and Carson Burkholder, Thaddaeus, Elias, and Matthias Smith, Graham and Elliott Burkholder, Tyson and Taylor Bradford; sister, Yvonne Fenimore (Terry) of Urbandale, IA; sister-in-law, Dori Classen of Holdrege, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Curt & Lena Classen; her step-mother, Mary Classen; and her brother, Jerry Classen.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 7 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Schowalter Villa Chapel, 200 Cedar St, Hesston, KS. Service will be held Saturday, November 8 at 11:30 am, Hesston MB Church, 610 W Randall St, Hesston, KS.

Brian Buchanan

Mr. Brian Buchanan, 64, of Charlotte, NC died Tuesday, October 21, 2014 at home.

The funeral service was held at 2:00 PM Monday, October, 27, 2014 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.

Born in Canton, Ohio, Mr. Buchanan was a Graduate of West Point Academy in 1972 . He attained a MBA from Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois in 1983 and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Lester Buchanan, was currently working at H & R Block and was a member of the West Point AOG.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Deborah Miller Buchanan; daughters, Crispin Metcalf and her husband Michael of Lancaster, SC and Bevin Vinton and her husband James of Rock Hill, SC; mother, Audrey Buchanan of Falmouth, MA; sister, Dr. Cindy Buchanan of Falmouth, MA; 6 grandchildren, Deborah, Barbara, Michelle, Amber, Josh, and Shelbie. Special family members, Thomas Warren Green and Miriam Elizabeth Little both of Lancaster, SC

The family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Buchanan’s name, to South State Bank 817 Dave Gibson Blvd. Fort Mill, SC 29708.

Bruno (Jake) Hoffman

Bruno “Jake” Hoffman, 100, died October 12, 2014 at the Kansas Soldiers Home.

He was born October 21, 1913 at Minneola, the son of Frank and Mayme Gerber Hoffman. A Dodge City resident since July of 1977, moving from Meade, he was an insurance agent for Farm Bureau for 42 years, retiring in 1977. He also farmed and ran cattle.

He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Life Member of Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714, 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 2955, Lion Club, Moose Lodge and served on the Salvation Army Board for many years all of Dodge City.

He served in the United States Army with the 6th Air Force during WWII.

On November 27, 1941 he married Marceline “Marcie” Dewell at Fowler. She survives.

Other survivors include: 2 daughters, Mary Michele Correll and husband James, Plains and Margo Maureen Cross and husband David, Oklahoma City; numerous nephews and nieces; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grand children; and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Gary Marvin Hoffman and a brother, Marcus Hoffman.

Vigil service were Thursday October 16, 2014 at 7:00 pm followed by Knights of Columbus rosary both at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass was at 1:30 pm Friday October 17, 2014 Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial was at 3:30 pm in the Fowler Cemetery with military rites by the KSARNG.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Hoffman-Dewell Memorial Scholarship for medical students, Manor of the Plains or the Kansas Soldiers Home all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Milo Dean McCollom

Milo Dean McCollom, age 81, died early Friday morning, October 17, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born January 29, 1933, at Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, the son of Thomas Henry and Fannie Mae (Proffitt) McCollom. As a young boy he attended the Boise City school system, graduating from Boise City High School in 1952. On December 5, 1952, he married Alvita Joyce Cullins at Boise City. In March, 1953, he joined the Untied States Army, serving until March, 1955, during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he furthered his education by attending Panhandle State University, Goodwell, Oklahoma, receiving his Bachelors degree in industrial arts. He later attended Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he received his Masters degree in 1962. Upon his graduation he began his teaching career at the Plainview School in rural Texhoma, where he taught for two years before moving to Plains, Kansas, in 1961. He taught in the Plains school system from 1961-1972. He later worked as a carpenter, a compliance officer for National Beef in Liberal and for SSDI.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Plains; Fargo Masonic Lodge, Liberal; was a former school bus driver; had managed the Plains City Pool for many years; and in the early 1960’s, he acquired his private pilots license. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, elk hunting, walking, the outdoors, cards, playing dominos, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by: His wife, Alvita McCollom of Plains, Kansas; Four daughters, Debra Sue Novinger and husband Brian of Omaha, Arkansas, Teresa Lynn Howard and husband Bruce of Shell Knob, Missouri, Barbara Kay “Barbie” Nash and husband Craig of Plains, Kansas, Michelle D’Ann Riggins and husband Travis of Wichita, Kansas; Twelve grandchildren, Seventeen great-grandchildren, Two great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charles, William, and Dale McCollom; two sisters, Lahoma Herron and Fannie Mae Lasher; two grandchildren, Brandi Utz-Hoyt and Terra Cox; and a great-grandchild, Jax Cole Utz-Hoyt.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, October 20, 2014, at the Southwestern Heights High School Auditorium, rural Plains. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.

The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.

Paul Cox

Paul Allen Cox, age 55, died Saturday evening, October 11, 2014, Marquette General Hospital, Marquette, Michigan.

He was born March 14, 1959, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Ivan Ratliff and Lora (Hughan) Cox. As a young boy he attended the Plains school system, graduating from Southwestern Heights High School in 1977. After he attended Dodge City Community College. After his education, he began his career as a pipeline x-ray technician and was currently employed by Tulsa Gamma Ray.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, collecting antiques, casinos, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by: Three sons, Shane Allen Cox and wife Cheyenne of Plains, Kansas, Shawn Michael Cox of Plains, Kansas, Shad Dalton Cox and wife Stephanie of Kansas City, Kansas; His girlfriend, Janet Hale of Plains, Kansas; His mother, Lora Cox of Meade, Kansas; Two brothers, Jerry D. Cox of Plains, Kansas, Terry W. Cox of Plains, Kansas; Two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Conner Cox.

He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Robert “Bobby” Cox.

Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 18, 2014, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, with the Reverend Neal Foster presiding. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.

Joe Charles Robertson

Joe Charles Robertson, age 63, died early Friday morning, October 10, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born February 17, 1951, at Dumas, Texas, the son of Hunter and Kathleen (King) Robertson. As a young boy he attended the Dumas school system, graduating from Dumas High School in 1969. After his graduation he began his career, working for many years as a technician for the Natural Gas Pipeline Company. He was a resident of Meade since 1980.

He was a member of the NHRA and enjoyed drag racing and spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren.

On March 21, 1970, he married Jennifer Ann Wood at Dumas, Texas. She survives.

Other survivors include: A daughter, Andria Dawn Harris and husband Karl of Meade, Kansas; A son, Chad Hunter Robertson and wife Chau of Seattle, Washington; A brother, Jon M. Robertson of Red River, New Mexico; Two sisters, Janette Jones of Hamilton, Texas, and Jane Brosch of Holliday, Texas; Four grandchildren, Gunnar Harris, McKinzie Harris, Charlie Robertson and Chloe Robertson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James H. Robertson; and a sister, Jill Newton.

Celebration of life services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 14, 2014, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding. Private family interment will take place at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the Joe Robertson Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Friends of Meade State Lake in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Kason Alyn LeClear

Kason Alyn LeClear, 23, of Ashland, Kansas passed away on October 2, 2014. He was born in Dodge City, Kansas on October 13, 1990 to Darren and Mecce’ LeClear.

He lived in Ashland, Kansas until graduation when he moved to Woodward, Oklahoma. Kason enjoyed reading, writing poetry, cooking and was a very good artist. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Gene Harold, His great-great grandparents: Guy & Mildred Jordan, Bury & Mary Harold. Great grandparents: Arthur & Mary Hayzlett, Wallace & Florence Feldman, R.T. Pittman, Ruel & Kathleen Harold.

Kason is survived by his parents Darren & Mecce’ LeClear. His brother Devin. Grandparents Donald & Bernita LeClear, Thomas & Elaine Feldman. His Uncles Alan, Roy, Ruel, and David. His two cousins Chelsey and Chrissy. His Great grandmother Helen Pittman.

Memorial donations may be made to Kansas Chapter- Diabetes association, 6900 College Boulevard, Suite 250, Leawood, KS 66211 or Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home, c/o Scotty Schilling, 411 E Pryor Avenue, Follett, TX 79034.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, October 7, 2014 at 10:00 AM at the First Christian Church in Ashland, KS. Arrangements were entrusted to the Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schillingfhg.com

David Erik Spencer

David “Erik” Spencer, 33, of Salina, passed away October 2, 2014. Erik was born May 18, 1981 in Liberal, KS.

Erik was an IT Specialist for Great Plains Manufacturing, where he was employed for 12 years.

Erik is survived by his parents; David W. Spencer of Mustang, OK, and Sherie A. Aldridge, of Burleson, TX, fiancé; Casey Holub, of Salina; three children; Kadin E. Spencer, Tianna R. Blevins and Addison E. Spencer, all of Salina, two brothers; Tyler Spencer of Mustang, OK and Cody Spencer of Burleson, TX., grandparents; Gordon and Eldeana Winfrey of Plains, Ks.

He was preceded in death by Grandfather John Spencer, Grandmother Pauline Spaulding, Uncles Dick, Donnie and Jack Spencer, and Aunt Wanda Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday the 9th at The Higher Praise Church, 1220 Greeley Ave., Salina, Ks.

Memorials may be made to the Erik Spencer Children’s Education Fund in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, KS. 67402-2322.

Margaret Orelia Fox

Margaret Orelia Fox, 94, passed away Tuesday, September 30, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

She was born September 6, 1920, in Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of Walter Henry (Hank) and Sylvia Belle (Bangs) Michael.

As a young girl she attended the Liberal school system, graduating from Liberal High School. On June 7, 1944, she married Boyd C. Fox, Jr. in Lincoln, Nebraska, prior to his leaving for overseas duty as a WWII B-17 Co-pilot. After the war ended, they made their home in rural Meade County farming and ranching.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church and a former Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed her family, reading religious and non-fiction books, and photography.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years; a daughter, Lana Miller (Joe) of Plains, two grandchildren, Jennifer Miller of Plains, and Jason Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina, and many extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry Michael Fox, on December 20, 1969; and a sister, Rena Brovada Sage.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 3, 2014, at the First Baptist Church, Plains. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.

The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

Starr Lee Hailey Campbell

Starr Lee Hailey Campbell was born March 2, 1957 in Dodge City, Kansas to John Robert and Monna Barnes Hailey. She passed away September 24, 2014 after a courageous 20 year battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Campbell; children, Alicia (C.J.) Gardner, Stanley Campbell, and Hailey Campbell; grandchildren, James, Jordan, Sarah, Olivia, Kaitlyn,, and Brynlee; brothers, Steven Hailey and Keith Hailey; and step mom Nancy Hailey Jennings.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, grandparents, and many other loved ones.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 27, 2014 in Magna, Utah. Burial followed.

Clarence M. Ford

Clarence M. Ford, age 99, died early Wednesday morning, September 24, 2014, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born February 13, 1915, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Fred and Sylvia (Keltner) Ford.  As a young boy he attended the Meade school system.  After his schooling, he began his career in auto body repair, owning and operating Ford Body Shop in Meade for many years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Men.  He enjoyed assembling cars and trucks, fishing and watching NASCAR races.
On August 10, 1985, he married Irene Stoll at Meade, Kansas, she survives.
Other survivors include: A daughter, Peggy Montgomery of Grain Valley, Missouri; Three stepsons, Kerry Taylor of Lincoln, Nebraska, Terry Taylor of Goodland, Kansas, Randy Taylor of Anchorage, Alaska; Two sisters, Ruby Collier of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Evelyn Ellis of Wichita, Kansas; Two grandchildren, Erin Montgomery and Stacey Alexander; Two step-grandsons, Ryan and Garrett Taylor; Five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Reese, & Ella Montgomery, and Marie and Lilly Alexander.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Garnet Perkins and Vada Gruber.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 29, 2104, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Helen C. Ediger

Helen C. Ediger, age 87, went to be in the presence of the Lord Jesus on the morning of September 5, 2014. She was born July 15, 1927 to Bernhardt (BH) Doerksen and Marie F (Classen) Doerksen on the family farm in rural Meade County, Kansas.
She lived all but several years in Meade County and attended Lily Dale School, Monte Vista School (Colorado), Good Will School, and Meade Bible Academy.
She met Nickolai “Nick” T. Ediger while Christmas Caroling and they married on August 11, 1946 at the Meade EMB Church. Together they farmed and ranched, raised their family and served their church. A member of Countryside (EMB) Bible Church, she taught in the children’s Sunday School Department for many years and helped with Vacation Bible School. Helen was actively involved in the Ladies Mission Society and especially loved Prayer Band. Her love for Jesus and the Word of God was readily evident in all this as she read and taught the Word consistently, earning numerous Bible reading certificates.
She also was active in community life, a participant and teacher in EHU and in her later years active in the Beam Center and Golden Notes singing group.
She moved to Hays, KS in 2011 to be near family and was a recent member of North Oak Community Church.
She is survived by three sons, Earl Ediger and wife JoAnn of Cairo, Georgia, Richard Ediger and wife Nancy of Kingwood, Texas. Ken Ediger and wife Rachel of Hays, Kansas, one sister, Tena (Doerksen) Ediger and her spouse Walter Ediger of Rochester, MN, twelve grandchildren, Kent Ediger-Peck and wife Lori, Kyle Ediger-Peck, Kala Mercer, Brian Kestel, Karin Pearce and husband Ray, Lara Ediger, Cameron Ediger and wife Kendra, Chayson Ediger, Sara Froese and husband Josh, Nicole Iman and husband Jonathan, Kimberly Andis and husband Robert, and Kellie Babb and husband Brent, seventeen great-grandchildren, Chad Mercer, Ali and Emily Ediger-Peck, Joey Knight, Billy Ray and Lindsay Pearce, Olivia McCorkle, Caleb and Katelynn Ediger, Jacob and Bethany Froese, Lily and Emma Iman, Zack. Garett and Cassidy Andis, and Jayton Babb.
Preceding Helen in death were her husband, Nick, her parents, her sister, Adena Nachtigall, her brothers, Henry “Hank” Doerksen, Ben Doerksen, Pete Doerksen and Bill Doerksen.
Larry S. Chance

Larry S. Chance, 63, died August 31, 2014 at Meade District Hospital, Meade Kansas.

He was born March 26, 1951 at Wichita Kansas.  Larry was the son of Voyle E. and Velma Lee (Stevens) Chance. Larry graduated from Fowler High School.  He then attended Friends University earning a degree in Business Administration.  He attended various institutes of banking.  Larry began his career in banking at East Side National Bank, Wichita. He later was employed at Farmer’s and Merchant Bank, Derby. He then took the President’s position at Winter Park Bank, Colorado. The Fowler State Bank later employed Larry as its Vice President, a position he held until his retirement.  He was a Stockholder of FSB Bankshares, Inc.

He was a lifelong member of the Fowler Friends Church. He was very active in the Fowler Kiwanis, and served as secretary and active in the Community Fund Drive.  Larry loved aviation and became a licensed private pilot in 1975. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, water skiing and snow skiing.
He is survived by his daughter Brianna Chance of Lawrence Kansas; father Voyle Chance of Fowler Kansas; brother Lynn (Jane) Chance of Fowler Kansas, sister Lori (Robert) Humphreys of Sterling Kansas; Nephews and Nieces, Ryan (Lauren) Chance, Erika Chance, Dr. Jordan Chance, Nolan Chance, Nathan (Leslie) Humphreys, Kaleb Humphreys and Seth Humphreys; Great Nieces, Lila Grace and Clara Anne Chance.
He was predeceased by mother, Velma Lee Chance, maternal grandparents Rev. Lee and Mercy Stevens, paternal grandparents Paul and Viola Chance.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday September 5, 2014 at the Fowler Friends Church, Fowler, Kansas with Pastor Dennis McDowell presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.  Interment will be in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas. The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Friends Church or the Community Fund Drive in care of the funeral home.

Frances Van Blaricum

Memorial services for Frances Van Blaricum, 92, Lawrence will be held on Saturday, August 30, 2014 at 10:30 a.m. at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.  Inurnment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 6, 2014 in the Scroggins Mausoleum at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, KS.  She died Sunday, August 3, 2014 at Brandon Woods at Alvamar.
Frances was born August 18, 1921 in Ashland, KS the daughter of Robert and Lillie (Skelton) Nunemacher.  She graduated from Emporia State Teachers College in 1943.
She married James Walter Van Blaricum on September 5, 1943 in Ashland.  They raised their family in Meade, KS, where J.W. practiced dentistry for over 30 years and Frances served as his assistant for many of those years. She was also a homemaker.  Their retirement years were spent in Dodge City, KS where they enjoyed golf and traveling together until his death in 2004.
Frances moved to Lawrence in 2005 where she was a member of Chapter HZ, P.E.O., the Tennola Literary Club, and the First Presbyterian Church.  She also enjoyed attending events at the Lied Center and Lawrence Community Theatre.
Survivors include two daughters, Betty Grogan, Albuquerque, NM, Francia Bird and husband, Eric, El Dorado, KS; two sons, Ken Van Blaricum and wife, Annette, Pratt, KS, Galen Van Blaricum and wife, Karen, Lawrence; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren.  She was also proceeded in death by one sister, Eula May Nunemacher; and one brother, Robert Nunemacher.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in her name to the First Presbyterian Church and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
Richard Alden (Duke) Dewell

Richard Alden “Duke” Dewell, age 97, died Sunday morning, August 24, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born April 25, 1917, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Ralph W. and Dorothy (Schelhamer) Dewell.  As a young boy he attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1936.  He later attended trade school in California receiving his training in diesel mechanics.  In 1942, he joined the United States Army serving during World War II in the European Theater of Operation in the 858th Ordnance Heavy Automotive Maintenance Company as a mechanic.  After his discharge he returned to Fowler.
In 1946 he, along with Bill Dewell and Joe Finkeldei formed DFD Motors in Fowler.  Joe later returned to farming and Duke and Bill renamed the business Dewell Motor Company where he was a mechanic and shop supervisor for the business until his retirement at the age of 73.
He was a member of the Kiwanis International, American Legion, a founder and troop leader for Boy Scouts of America, and served as the mayor of Fowler in late 1950’s.  He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, Jeeps, and was instrumental in the annual coon feed in Fowler.
On August 4, 1941, he married Melva Heinz at Fowler.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Larry Dewell of Fowler, Kansas, Dan Dewell of Fowler, Kansas, Jo Cox and husband Jeff of Hugoton, Kansas, Dave Dewell and wife Janice of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Three brothers, Ray Dewell of Winfield, Kansas, Halbert Dewell of Branson, Missouri, Jim Dewell of Ponder, Texas; Three sisters, Marcy Hoffman of Dodge City, Kansas, Mudge Eaton of Overland Park, Kansas, Patty Fisher of Bucklin, Kansas; Seven grandchildren, Angie, Richie and Michelle, Jeremy, Aubrey, Layna, Lucas, and Elizabeth; Three step-grandchildren; Two great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Brayton Dewell; Eight step-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill and Lyman Dewell; a sister, Mary Dewell; and a daughter-in-law, Sherry Dewell.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 29, 2014, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler, with Father Ted Skalsky presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler with military honors.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Community Alliance or the Fowler Recreation Commission in care of the funeral home.

Ladena May Smith

Ladena May Smith, 70, of Fowler, Kansas went home to be with Jesus on August 22, 2014.
Ladena was born March 21, 1944 to Sherman Samuel Stepp and Laura May Bray. For 52 years she was the loving wife of Steward James Smith. She passed away at her home in Fowler, Kansas after a long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband Steward of Fowler,  by her three daughters Tamara married to Mark Ostby of Pennsylvania, Judy married to Keith Klassen of Kansas, and Laura married to Doug Hitchman of California.  She is also survived by her sister Sandi of California  and seven grandchildren: her grandson Caleb Ostby of Pennsylvania married to Rebekah, her granddaughter Trudi Ostby of North Carolina, her grandson Nathan Ostby of North Carolina, her grandsons Matthew and Steven Klassen, her granddaughter Abigail Klassen, all living in Kansas and grandson Robert Hitchman of California.
Ladena served the LORD with her husband in churches in California and Kansas loving people and blessing people with her generous, giving heart.  She was very creative designing fresh and dried flower arrangements and crafts that she sold or spontaneously gave away.  Ladena and her smile, quick laugh and wonderful hugs will be greatly missed by her family and friends.  Services will be held at the Fowler Christian Church on September 1, 2014 at 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, people may make memorial gifts to the Fowler Christian Church: Ladena Smith Memorial in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Catherine I. Black

Catherine I. Black, age 92, died early Thursday morning, August 21, 2014, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born April 20, 1922, at Elkhart, Kansas, the daughter of Roscoe and Mary (Griffith) Wasson.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1940.  After her graduation, she made her home in Meade where she worked as an office assistant for the sale barn and the gas company, as well as, maintaining her home.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Order of Eastern Star.  She enjoyed cooking, attending church, fraternal meetings, and spending time with her family and friends.
On August 1, 1940, she married Lawrence Dale Black at Meade, Kansas.  He precedes her in death on October 10, 1998.
She is survived by: A daughter, Roxie Harris of Topeka, Kansas; A brother, Chester Wasson of Meade, Kansas; Two grandsons, Sean Harris of Topeka, Kansas, Shane Harris of Las Vegas, Nevada; A great-granddaughter, Addison Keggan-Harris of Lawrence, Kansas; Several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 25, 2014, at Graceland Cemetery, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
She was “much loved” and will be missed.

Alberta Lawson-Pennington

Alberta Lawson-Pennington, 100 passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2014 at Liberal Good Samaritan Center where she had lived since 2009.
She was born April 22, 1914 in Meade County, KS, the daughter of John and MayBelle Angel – Lawson.
She married Glenn G. Pennington May 2, 1941 at Plains, KS. He preceded her in death on March 22, 1986.
Alberta was a Plains, KS High School graduate and had also attended Business School. She and her husband farmed in the Mertilla area for many years after they were married. Alberta enjoyed church becoming a member of the First Baptist Church of Meade where she was very active within the church as a Pianist. She also went on to author two published books and loved to oil painting. Alberta had also served as a the District Author Association President for many years and a Social Newspaper reporter for both the Southwest Daily Times in liberal and the Meade Globe Press in Meade, KS. She was also very proud to have recently celebrated her 100th birthday!
Her survivors include a daughter – Glenda Gerhardt of Liberal, KS; a son – David Pennington wife Linda of Austin, TX; a brother – John Lawson Jr. and wife Ruth of Tribune, KS; Six grandchildren- Jerry L. Gerhardt, M. James Gerhardt and wife Bobbie, Teresa K. Reveley and husband Richard, Jennifer M. Pennington, Kevin R. Pennington and wife Kristen; Troy D. Gerhardt; six great grand children and one great great grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by a grand daughter – Vicky L. Gerhardt; one sister – Beatrice M. Corn; four brothers – Vernon W. Lawson, Clive E. Lawson, Charles Lawson and Elim Lawson.
Funeral Services were at 10:30 am Friday, August 22nd at the Miller Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Rex Petty Officiating. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, KS
The family suggests memorials to DAV (Disables American Veterans) in care of Miller Mortuary.

Delores (DeeDee) Lee Jones

Delores (DeeDee) Lee Jones, 84, died Aug. 16, 2014 at the Windsor of Lawrence.  Graveside services will be held at a later date in her hometown of Plains, KS. She is survived by her 2 children, Phillip Correll and Debbie Sugar, 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, and a large circle of friends that spanned her lifetime. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Judith Henderson and Marilyn Buck, a brother, Leon Satterfield, and her husband Bobby Jones. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
There will be a graveside ceremony next to her parents, LeRoy and Daisy Satterfield, at a later date.

Father Leonard F. Stegman

Army Chaplain Fr. Leonard F. Stegman (CH. COL. US Army, Ret.), 97, went to be with his Lord at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014, while at Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas. At the end of the day, TAPS was sounded for the facility. He was born May 31, 1917, in Offerle, Kan., attended high school for two years at Plain, Kan. and for three years (because of Latin) at St. Lawrence Seminary, Mt. Calvary, Wis.
He was ordained as a Capuchin-Franciscan Priest on June 23, 1943, at St. Mary’s Church, Marathon, Wis. To prepare for priestly service and continue extensive post-ordination study, he attended St. Lawrence Seminary, Mt. Calvary, Wis.; Mary Immaculate Seminary, Garrison, NY; St. Anthony Seminary, Marathon, Wis.; George Washington University and the Preacher’s Institute of Catholic University, Washington D.C. Father Stegman achieved two Master’s degrees (International Studies and Education) from George Washington University. After ordination, Father Stegman was assigned to parish and youth work in Michigan and Wisconsin. He gave retreats to the laity at Monte Alverno Retreat House in Appleton, Wis. and was a home missionary for almost three years. During that time, he preached parish missions and gave days of recollection and retreats to lay people and religious throughout the mid-western states. Father Stegman entered the U.S. Army Reserve in 1948 and later served as chaplain of the Wisconsin Army National Guard. In April 1950, Chaplain Stegman activated as an Army chaplain and fulfilled assignments at several stateside Army posts and stations. He served in Japan and Korea during 1950-1951 and in Europe for six years. Chaplain Stegman served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His duties at every level of the Army included assignments at 3rd Infantry Division; U. S. Army Air Defense Command, U. S. Army Vietnam; 3rd Army; Headquarters, Forces Command; and U. S. Army Materiel Command. He was a graduate of the Army Command and Staff College and the Army War College. Chaplain Stegman retired in the grade of Colonel on May 31, 1977. His awards and decorations include two Silver Stars, Purple Heart, three Legions of Merit, Bronze Star, Korean Distinguished Unit Citation, German and Japanese occupation medals, Korean Service Medal (with four battle stars), United Nations medal for service in Korea, and two American defense ribbons.
After retiring from the Army in 1977, Father Stegman remained in the Washington, DC area and ministered energetically in both civilian and military parishes. In 1988, he moved to San Antonio, Texas. There he continued a three-state supervision of World Wide Marriage Encounter as well as parish ministry in local churches. He participated extensively in local, state, and national Veterans Service Organizations, including the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA). He served as National Chaplain for KWVA from Sept. 2005 to June 2007 and National Chaplain for MOPH from Aug. 2004 to Aug. 2006. During his service in San Antonio, Father Stegman celebrated the Mass for the Korean community and was instrumental in obtaining a native Korean pastor for the congregation as they began to establish and build their Korean parish. Father Stegman also supported Deacon Philip Kim in his response to the call and to his ordination to priesthood. 71 Years a Priest, “Father Len” served the military community by celebrating the Mass at Randolph Air Force Base, Fort Sam Houston and Lackland Air Force Base. He served as Chaplain Emeritus of both the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Korean War Veterans Association. In the civilian community, he ministered to the local congregations at St. Monica’s and St. Pius X in the diocese of San Antonio, Texas and celebrated daily Mass at the Incarnate Word Village Community. He was the recipient of the David E. White Lifetime Achievement Award from the Military Chaplains of America. The award recognized the chaplain that best personifies by spirit and acts, the concept of “Chaplain for Life.”
Fr. Stegman is survived by his sister, Estelle Huelskamp (Leroy) of Fowler, Kan., and 70 nephews and nieces. Attending the funeral are Tom Huelskamp (Kan.), Leonard Stegman (Colo.), Chuck Stegman (Calif.), Daniel Stegman (Wash.), Susan Pittman (Wash.), Sandy Whitlatch (Ariz.), Jeanne Goodwin (Ariz.), Linda Minnick (Colo.), Tony Naab (Calif.) and Frank Stegman (Minn.).
One of Stegman’s nephews is Congressman Tim Huelskamp, R-Hutchinson/Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capuchin Franciscans in Detroit, 1740 Mount Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207 and to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Inc., 7008 Little River Turnpike PO Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003. Visitation and Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, at Chapel of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014, at Pius X Catholic Church, 3909 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, Texas 78209. Interment will full Military Honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209.

Peter C. (Pete) Loewen

Peter C. “Pete” Loewen, age 82, died Saturday, August 9, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born August 31, 1931, at rural Meade, Kansas, the son of Isaac W. and Agatha (Classen) Loewen.  As a young boy he attended grade school at the Sunrise Grade School in rural Meade County.  He later attended and graduated from the Meade Bible Academy in rural Meade.  After his graduation he began his career as a farmer, making his home in rural Meade.
He was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, and served in many capacities, including Youth Director, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Awana, and sang in the men’s quartet and choir.   He enjoyed traveling, driving, reading, and spending time with his family and friends.
On May 1, 1953, he married Deloris Anna Buller at Mountain Lake, Minnesota.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Their children, Avis Ediger of Junction City, Kansas, Joan Busenitz of Hulett, Wyoming, Verla Webb of Belleveu, Nebraska, and Neal Loewen of Corn, Oklahoma; A brother, Harold Loewen of Phoenix, Arizona; Two sisters, Helen Reimer of Meade, Kansas, and Hulda Classen of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Twelve grandchildren, and Fifteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ben and Dan Loewen; and two sisters, Rosella Bartel and Alvina Bartel.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 12, 2014, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, Kansas, with Pastor Ken Harder presiding. Interment will follow in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Elevator Fund or Love Meade in care of the funeral home.
David Ray (Cotton) Beaver

David Ray “Cotton” Beaver, age 75, died Saturday afternoon, August 9, 2014, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born April 1, 1939, at Phillips, Texas, the son of Oscar and Florence (Isabelle) Beaver.  As a young boy he attended school in Hereford, Texas, graduating from high school in Hereford.  After his graduation, he joined the United States Army serving for two years.  Upon his discharge he began working as a diesel mechanic for John Deere.  He later attended Pittsburg State University, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Education.  He then began his teaching career as a diesel technician for the Liberal Area Vo-Tech, teaching for twenty-two years.  He was a longtime resident of Plains, Kansas, and Liberal before moving to Meade in 2007.
He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, working with horses, his career, and spending time with his family and friends.
On March 28, 1959, he married Deanna Mills at Guymon, Oklahoma.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Calvin Beaver of Plains, Kansas; Two daughters, Dee Overbay of rural Fowler, Kansas, and Dawnon Jones Liberal, Kansas; Two sisters, Amy McFadden of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Patricia Ooley of Hisperia, California; Five grandchildren, Orrin Jacob Beaver, Seth Odell Beaver, Lex Beaver, Jade Beaver, and Ethan Overbay.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Norman Lee Peters and Roy D. Beaver.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 13, 2014, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.
Sharon Rae (Wilson) Fox

Sharon Rae Wilson Fox, age 71, died on July 27, 2014, in Meade District Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Born January 5, 1943 in Wichita, KS, she was the daughter of Clarke E., Sr. and Leota May Wright Wilson.  She attended College Hill Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High School in Wichita, and graduated from Wichita High School East in 1961.  She then attended McPherson College and Wichita State University.  On April 11, 1964, she married Wendell B. Fox, Jr. at Plymouth Congregational Church in Wichita.
The couple made their home in Wichita while Wendell attended Wichita State University, graduating in 1968.  At that time, they moved to Denver, CO.  While living in Denver, their first son, Douglas Boyd, was born on November 23, 1969.  In 1970 they moved to Hutchinson, KS. While living in Hutchinson, their second son, James Bradley, was born on December 1, 1971.  In 1975, they decided to move back to Plains, KS, to farm as Wendell’s father was retiring.  Sharon spent many hours tractor driving, truck driving, and preparing meals during harvests to help out. She and her husband farmed for 37 years in Plains before retirement in 2012.
While living in Plains, she was active in the Order of Eastern Star, Winona Chapter of Plains and Liberal Chapter 104 in Liberal, KS, serving as Worthy Matron and various other offices and was a District Aide as well.  A long-time member of the Plains Friends Church, she was the church Recording Clerk for many years and served on the Outreach Committee.  In 1993, she became active in the Needles & Friends Quilt Guild (NFQG), serving in various offices including President of the Guild in 2006.  Sharon also helped with organizing Quilt Shows with Needles & Friends and enjoyed working with the guild members to make the quilt shows a success. She was active in the ‘Bizzy WooHoo’ Appliqué group with nine other special quilting friends.  She enjoyed making quilts for family and friends and in particular for the various hosts of the yearly Wilson-Wright Family Reunions.  Any of the family members being married received a Christmas Tree Skirt specially made for the couple.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Clark E. “Pete” Wilson, and Edgar Wilson, and one sister, Margaret Malicky.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years; two sons, Douglas B. Fox and spouse, Trista Marie, of Plains, KS; James B. Fox and spouse, Kelly Elizabeth of Tomball, TX; three grandchildren, Erin Marie Fox and Cayden Boyd Fox of Plains, KS, and Remi Rae Fox of Tomball, TX.  She is also survived by two brothers & their spouses, Maurice Lee & Beverly Wilson of San Marcos, CA; and James Michael “Mike” and Janell Wilson of St. George, UT; two sisters, Kathleen Ann Mitelhaus of Wichita, KS, and Ruth Ellen Bandy of Denver, CO; a sister in law, Linda Wilson of Wichita, KS; and one brother in law, Neal Malicky of Millersburg, Ohio; as well as many, many wonderful nieces and nephews, her dearly loved, special college friend and her husband, Doris & Bill Ridge of Inman, KS, and their daughters, Ann Goering of Valley Center, KS, and Nanci Regher of Phoenix, AZ, and great NFQG quilting friends, and in particular the Bizzy WooHoos, Rae Blain, Fern Lamberson, Sherrill Lambert, Nancy Tolento (Deceased), all of Liberal, KS, Kathi Holland of Amarillo, TX, and Carolee Campbell of San Angelo, TX.
Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 31, 2014 at the Plains Friends Church, Plains, KS with Pastor Dan Biernacki presiding with burial following at Plains Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 am – 8 pm Wednesday with the family present to receive friends from 6 – 7 pm on Wednesday at Brenneman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plains Friends Church in care of Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS  67901.
Lorene Geneva Hatfield

Lorene Geneva Hatfield, died Monday, July 21, 2014, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, at the age of 93.
She was born September 13, 1920, in rural Fowler, Kansas, to Noah and Agnes Irene (Boyd) Mahieu.
On September 18, 1938, she married Howard Hatfield in Fowler.  They were married nearly seventy years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, and one brother.
She is survived by her sons, Donald and companion Eula Odneal of Liberal, Kansas, Norman and wife Jean of Fowler; tow daughters, Carol Stanley and husband Dennis of Dodge City, Kansas, Sherri Copple and husband Jerry of Bethoud, Colorado; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and twenty great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2014, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler United Methodist Church or the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of the funeral home.
Thelma Lee Myers

Thelma Lee Myers, 82, died July 14, 2014 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City.  She was born on July 17, 1931 at Meade, the daughter of Arthur and Viola (Adams) McPheter.
She grew up at Meade, Kansas and graduated from Meade High School. On February 24, 1951 she married Archie Dan Myers at Raton, New Mexico. The moved to Dodge City in 1983 from Meade.  She worked as a postal clerk for several years. She later was employed with Social and Rehabilitation Services, and with New Chance in Dodge City. She loved to do quilting and sewing.
She attended the First Christian Church of Dodge City.
Thelma is survived by a daughter, Connie Sue Williams and husband Greg, Lakin; two sons, Danny Myers, El Dorado, and Roger Myers and wife Deanna, Larned; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister Dorothy Fisher and a brother Lloyd McPheter.
Steve Novinger

Steve Allen Novinger died on July 13th, 2014 at his home in Montrose, Colorado. He was born on November 8th, 1948 in Dodge City, Kansas. Steve grew up in Meade, attended schools here graduating from MHS in 1966. He served 1½ years in Viet Nam. On completion of service he moved to and spent his life in Colorado, primarily as a contractor and contract laborer.
In July of 1972 he married Ronda Brown. Ronda resides in Bayfield, Colorado.
Steve is survived by his son, Colby of Durango, Colorado; two grandchildren; a brother, Ron Novinger, of Meade, Kansas; and a sister, Carol Hicks, of Ramona, Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenny and Wanda, a sister Teri, a son Ben, and a daughter.
Some of Steve’s friends and veteran friends will have a Celebration of Life later at an undetermined time and place.

Helyn Louise Muzzy

Helyn Louise Muzzy, age 90, of Alvin Texas passed away Thursday, July 3, 2014 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, Webster Texas.
Helyn was born on October 10, 1923 in Wakpala, South Dakota to parents Paul and Rose (Gayton) Claymore. She was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Indian reservation and a devout Catholic her entire life.
Helyn married Frank Muzzy on March 25, 1944 in Washington DC. Frank and Helyn moved to Meade, Kansas in 1970. Frank and Helyn worked at the Meade Hospital until retirement in 1989. Helyn moved to Alvin, Texas in 2005.
Helyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank Muzzy; daughter Jenny Jenkins; son-in-law David Carpenter and grandson David Wesley Carpenter.
Helyn is survived by her sons, Louis Muzzy and wife Beverly, Charles Muzzy and wife Dolores; daughters Rebecca Carpenter and Cathy Allison; sister Evelyn Brown; and 16 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, Friday, August 16, 2014 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary.

Marge Wiens

Surrounded by her family, Marge Wiens went to be with her Lord on June 30th, 2014after 77 years serving her Savior. She passed away from complications following a heart attack in the Dodge City Hospital. Marjorie (Busenitz) Wiens was born May 3, 1937 to Herman and Martha (Voth) Busenitz, a farming family living near Whitewater, Kansas. In college, she met and married Rolland Wiens of Meade, KS in1959. After she had taught for two years in Central Kansas, Rolly and Marge made their home on the farm in Meade, KS.
It was there that Rolly and Marge built a family and a home for their three children; Michelle and Lloyd Reimer of Protection, KS; Jerome and Anita Wiens of Meade, KS and Jennifer and Kyle Bond of Crete, NE. Her grandchildren included: Tyson and Amanda Reimer, Bryce and Haley Reimer, Cindy and Andrew Boehm, Kasey and Brandon Friesen, Bradon and Rachael Wiens, Taylor Wiens, Dalton Wiens, Halley Bond, Ethan Bond, Jedediah Bond, and Sierra Bond. She had one great granddaughter, Kylin Friesen. She had one sister: Irene Unruh, married to Charles Unruh of Muskogee, Ill; and two brothers; Richard Busenitz, married to Carol of Whitewater, Ks and Cal Busenitz married to Jodie of Benton, KS, and many other family and friends.
Marge was very involved in her church, Countryside Bible Church. She was a VBS director, Sunday School teacher, Bible teacher for Awana, and served on Ladies Ministry. This was very important to her to serve her Lord and Savior. She was also involved in the community as a 4-H Leader, Blood Mobile Chairman and part of the Live n Learn Unit. She spent one day a week volunteering at the Etcetera shop in Liberal.
The hope of her family is knowing that she is in heaven, praising Jesus with the Saints who have gone before and they will get to see her again someday.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 3, 2014, at the Countryside Bible Church, rural Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Chuck Finster presiding. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Etcetera Shop or the Countryside Bible Church in care of the funeral home.

Voncille Marrs

Voncille Marrs, age 86, passed away Monday afternoon, June 30, 2014, at Fowler, Kansas.
She was born January 12, 1928, at Winfield, Louisiana, the daughter of H.H. and Elizabeth Lee.  As a young girl, she attended the Columbia, Louisiana school system in the Sandy Bayou in Caldwell Parish.
On December 25, 1947, she married Alfred Marrs in Columbia, Louisiana.  Upon their marriage, the couple moved to Meade, Kansas, and have made their home since.  She was a bookkeeper and secretary for the Meade County Engineer and the Road and Bridge Department for thirty years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, serving in many circles and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary.  She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, seamstress work, flowers, fishing, spending time in the outdoors, and traveling to Texas and California to visit her family.
She is survived by: Her husband, Alfred Marrs of Meade, Kansas; Her children, Joette D. DuBose and companion Paul Hermsdorf of San Antonio, Texas, Denton Marrs and wife Vickie (Rempel) of Ridgecrest, California; A brother, H.L. Lee of Columbia, Louisiana; Two grandchildren, Tara Randolph and husband Jeph Dee Marrs; A great-granddaughter, Lilyana Randolph.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Henry Lee, and Bobby Joe Lee; and three sisters, Marteal Leavellyan, Mable Manley and Clara Lale.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 Thursday, July 3, 2014, at the First Baptist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Gordon Paulsen presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Kimberly Kay (Kim) Eakes

Kimberly Kay “Kim” Eakes, age 53, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2014, at Cuchara, Colorado.
She was born December 15, 1960, at Stanford, California, the daughter of Donald Lee and Beverly Ann (Mulholland) Davis.  As a young girl she was raised in the Bay Area, south of San Francisco, graduating from Lincoln High School in Stockton.  She later attended the University of California at Davis, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science.  Upon her graduation, she began working for Dekalb Swine Breeders, which led her to Plains, Kansas, where she was a production supervisor.
On January 4, 1986, she married Ronald E. Eakes at Stockton, California.  After their marriage, the couple continued to make their home in Plains.  As their business grew, she left Dekalb to assist in their construction business.
In 1988 they began their family and she became a homemaker and a community volunteer, having been active with the Plains Community Library, Plains P.T.O., Plains Community Building Project, Girl Scouts, and summer community recreational sports.  She was a member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, also assisting in various capacities over the years.
She is survived by: Her husband, Ronald Eakes of Plains, Kansas; Her children, Laura Beth Eakes of Amsterdam, Kathy Lynn Eakes of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Jason Mark Eakes of Davidson, North Carolina; A sister, Jill Whippo of Garden City, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Kristen Kay Eakes on October 27, 1988; her parents, Donald and Beverly Davis; and a brother, Brad Davis.
Vigil services were held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 4, 2014, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains, with Father Ted Skalsky presiding.   Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 5, 2014, at the church. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains City Park Beautification, the Sangre de Cristo Hospice, or the Susan G. Komen Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Elizabeth F. Classen

Elizabeth F. Classen, 93 of Walnut Hill, Fl. passed away on June 28, 2014 at her residence. She was a Homemaker, born in Meade, Ks. on January 20, 1921 to the late Jacob and Lena Friesen Loewen. She was a member of Atmore Mennonite Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Classen, One infant Son, Kenneth Classen, One Great-Grandson, Truman Heatwole, and A Brother Henry Loewen.
Survivors are: Three Sons, Roy(Mirian) Classen of Walnut Hill, Fl. Ken (Mable) Classen of Atmore, Al. Steve (Treva) Classen of Walnut Hill, Fl. Two Daughters, Marianne Classen of Walnut Hill, Fl. Beverly Classen of Sarasota, Fl. One Brother, John Loewen of Meade, Ks. One Sister, Bertha Classen of Sturgis, Mi. Eleven Grandchildren and Twenty-one Great-Grandchild.
Services were held Tuesday July 1, 2014 at 2 PM from Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Carl Martin and Rev. Anthony Swartzendruber officiating. Interment followed in Freemanville Community Cemetery, Active pallbearers will be Grandsons Kevin Classen, Rodney Classen, Keith Classen, Ryan Classen, Randy Classen, Corey Classen.

Mary Eloise Finney

Mary Eloise Finney, age 92, died Friday afternoon, June 20, 2014, at the Sterling House of Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born October 3, 1921, in Meade, Kansas, the daughter of William Wallace and Amy Grace (Heady) Anshutz.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1938.  After her graduation, she went to work for the AAA in Beaver, Oklahoma, while making her home in Beaver for two years.
On August 28, 1940, she married Thomas Clinton Finney in Meade, Kansas.  Upon their marriage, the couple moved to the Adam’s Ranch, north of Forgan, Oklahoma, where Mr. Finney worked as the ranch manager.  They made their home there for twenty-eight years.  Upon Mr. Adam’s death the ranch went through a transition and they moved to the ranch south of Plains, Kansas, where they made their home for twenty-eight years.  On January 2, 1996, Thomas passed away.  Upon the death of her husband, Mary moved to Dodge City, where she has made her home.
Through the years she was a homemaker and assister her husband in the daily duties of living on and maintaining a ranch.
She was a member of the St. Cornelius Episcopal Church, Dodge City; the Meade County Historical Society; and the Beaver County Historical Society.  Mary enjoyed sewing and reading.
She is survived by: A brother, George Anshutz of Harveyville, Kansas; Two granddaughters, May Marrs of Mulberry, Kansas and Sarah Befort of Hays, Kansas; Four great-grandchildren, Whitney, Tessa, Brooke, and Elijah Befort; A nephew, Braden Anshutz of Overbrook, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Clinton Finney; a son, Thomas Arthur Finney; a daughter Barbara Straub; a great-grandson, Brandon Marrs; and a niece Denise Anshutz.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 27, 2014, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.  As Mary requested, cremation has taken place.  Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade County Museum or the Beaver County Museum in care of the funeral home.
Rose Olivia Lee

Rose Olivia Lee, 93, died June 18, 2014 at Minneola Long Term Care Unit from natural causes.  She was born April 11, 1921 in Meade County to Harry and Esther (Crouse) Burgin.
Olivia spent her childhood in Meade, and her adult life in Hutchinson and Minneola.  She and her husband, Jim, owned Lee’s Department Store in Minneola.  Upon selling it, Olivia became a Registered Nurse at the age of 63 and served as Director of Nursing for the Minneola Long Term Care Unit and at a Nursing Home in Payson, Arizona.
An avid world traveler, Olivia visited a host of countries including China, Japan, Great Britain, Egypt, Jordan, Israel, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and Canada.
On October 29, 1939 she married James E. Lee at Pratt, KS. They were married 74 ½ years.  He survives.
Other survivors include 2 sons: Jim and Don; daughter, Janice; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Memorial Services were held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, June 21, 2014 at the Minneola United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Kip Ryherd. A private family inurnment followed at Appleton Township Cemetery near Minneola.  Memorials are suggested to Minneola Long Term Care Unit c/o Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola KS 67865.

Esther Pauline Elliott

Esther Pauline Elliott, 86, of Plains, Kansas passed away on June 17, 2014 at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kansas.
She was born November 21, 1927 with her twin sister Fern in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Loury and Vella Nelson Correll.  Esther married Jack Elliott August 5, 1949 in Plains, Kansas.  He preceded her in death on October 17, 1994.
Survivors include her daughter Peggy Sawyers (Ray) of Manhattan, Kansas, son Gary Elliott (Sheri) of Topeka, Kansas, her brother Harold (Donna), six grandchildren, seven great-granddaughters, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Eva, Irene, and Fern; three brothers, Harvey, Ross, and Lewis.
Funeral services were held at the Plains United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 21, 2014 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Young At Heart, American Cancer Society, or the Plains United Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary.

William A. (Bill) Sheldon

William A. “Bill” Sheldon, age 58, died early Sunday morning, June 1, 2014, at his Hutchinson, Kansas, residence.
He was born November 28, 1955, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Robert Lawrence “Bob” and Mildred “Mickey” (Ruder) Sheldon.  As a young boy he attended the Plains school system, graduating from Southwestern Heights High School in 1974 and serving as the vice president of his senior class.  Upon his graduation, he attended Dodge City Community College and later Bethel University while on a track scholarship.  While at Bethel, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in education.  After his graduation, he began his teaching career in Fairfield, later in Sharon Springs, and finally in Lewis, Kansas, where he taught, instructed drivers education, and coached football, basketball, and track for many years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, coin and stamp collecting and was a former Boy Scout Leader.  His true passions in life were his children, grandchildren, bird dogs, and making spicy salsa.
In 1992 he married Cindy Schroth, she survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Derek and wife Crystal of Nickerson, Kansas; Three daughters, Mandy and husband Michael of Kiowa, Kansas, Cassie and husband Kale of Hutchinson, Kansas, Nicky and husband Jerrod of Hutchinson, Kansas; His mother, Mickey Sheldon of Meade, Kansas; Two brothers, Robert “Bob” Sheldon, Jr. of Plains, Kansas and Jerry Sheldon of Lyons, Kansas; Three sisters, Kathy Novinger of Meade, Kansas, Sharon Ratzlaff of Meade, Kansas, and Jane Berry of Stinnette, Texas; Nine grandchildren, Seven nephews, and Eight nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father; a brother, Thomas G. Sheldon; and a nephew Preston Sheldon.
Celebration of life services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 7, 2014, at the Plains Christian Church, Plains, Kansas. Inurnment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Lois Jean (Jeannie) Kendall

Lois Jean “Jeanie” Kendall, 63, of Osage City, passed away Saturday, May 17, 2014.
Lois Jean Hoffman was born on November 6, 1950, the daughter of the late Bernard Marvin and Alice Mae (Salmon) Hoffman of Fowler, Kansas.  After graduating from Fowler High School she attended Emporia State University and earned a degree in Education.
She married Brooke Kendall on November 3, 2003 in Baldwin, Kansas.
In addition to raising her two daughters, Jeanie worked as a teacher, a day care provider, assistant manager for Pizza Hut, and most recently at the Osage City Library.  She was an avid reader and loved to help organize the summer reading program. She was also an active member of several women’s clubs and organizations, and the Catholic Church.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her husband; Brooke of the home, two daughters, Jennifer J. Lamond of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jamie J. Lamond of Wichita; a sister, Marlene Stanton of North Branch, Minnesota; a brother, Phil Hoffman of Fowler, Kansas.
Charlie Angell

Charlie Angell, 84, died May 15, 2014.  He was born May 17, 1929, to C. Francis and Adele (Edwards) Angell.  On September 18, 1949 he married Phyllis Marie (Austin) Angell.  She survives.  Other survivors: son Roger Angell (Julia), daughter Pamela Angell Larson (Wallace), five grandchildren Lindsey (Henry) Wiebe, Eric Larson, Krista Larson, Austin (Kylee) Angell, and Marissa Angell; great grandson, Carson Wiebe, brothers Wayne Angell, Royce Angell; and sister Lynda Angell Williams.
He was a graduate of Plains High School, and attended Ottawa University.  Charlie was a former Kansas State Senator, fourth generation Meade County Kansas farmer, bank ownership, and owner of Angell Financial Management.  He was the first Eagle Scout from Boy Scout Troop 155, and later a Scout Master.  A pilot since he soloed at the age of 16, he enjoyed flying.  He also enjoyed playing golf with family and friends.  A former member of Plains First Baptist Church, he served as Deacon, Worship Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and Moderator.  He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Colorado Springs and was a current member of Vista Grande Baptist Church.  Charlie was active in Lions Club in both Plains and Colorado Springs.  He was formerly President of the Kansas Baptist Convention, member of ABCUSA Foundation Board, and Central Baptist Theological Seminary Board of Directors.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 19, 2014 at Vista Grande Baptist Church, Colorado Springs, Colorado.  Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 20, 2014 at Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to Boy Scout Troop 223 and or VGBC Missions.

Penny (Berry) Miller

Penny (Berry) Miller, 49 of Plains, KS, formerly of St. Joseph, MO, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 15, 2014 after a brief battle with lung cancer at a hospital in Wichita, KS.
She was born February 27, 1965 in St. Joseph, MO and was a student at Benton high school. Penny will be greatly missed by the family and friends she cherished so much.
She is survived by her mother Dolores Graf and father Charles (John) Berry & his wife Rosemary; son Steven Cole, two daughters Shantel Angst and Terra Angst; three grandchildren Devon Didlo, Shaylynn Didlo and Khloe Angst; her four sisters & their spouses Frances Dozier & Curtis Peterson, Brenda & Tim Vice, Carol & Phil Strickert and Robin & Jamie Cross; 6 nieces and 4 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her step-father Norman Graf.
A Memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 24, 2014 at the Rupp Funeral Home, with Rev. Albert Shirley officiating. The Family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 P.M., prior to the service. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Robert (Bob) Gittinger

Robert “Bob” Gittinger, 83, died Friday, May 9, 2014 at Kansas Medical Center, Andover, Ks.  He was born January 31, 1931 at Manning, Ks, the son of Elmer and Ida (Peterson) Gittinger.  Robert was raised on a farm west of Wallace, graduating from Sharon Springs High School.
Robert Married Irene Gebhards on August 15, 1954 at Weskan, Ks, she survives, they settled in Goodland where he was a machinist at LJ Messers, a volunteer firefighter, and a member of the VFW.  In 1973 the family moved to Kismet, Ks, and he began his teaching career at the Liberal Area Vo-Tech.  Robert soon became a respected instructor and was instrumental in developing the automotive machine shop program.  He served his country in the army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War.  Robert was a true patriot who continued to serve through civic leadership and community activism. He also served on the Kismet City Council, the Kismet Little World’s Fair, the Lion’s Club, and the Seward County Council on Aging are but a few of the organizations in which he was involved.  Robert was a collector of many things; most importantly the hearts of those who’s lives he touched.  As he steps forth from this earth, the void he leaves is vast.  He will be dearly missed, most especially by his loving wife of 59 years.
Survivors:  3-Sons, Kendall Gittinger and wife Marilyn, Goodland, Ks, Bob Gittinger and wife Catina, Goodland, Ks, and Kurt Gittinger and wife Susan, Overland Park, Ks; 1-Daughter , Mona Gittinger, Coffeyville, Ks; 2-Brothers, John Gittinger & wife Carolyn, Odessa, Mo, and Ralph Gittinger & wife Ruth, Odessa, Mo; 8-Grandchildren: Amanda Tibbits & husband Tim-Hays.  Tim Gittinger & wife Jessica-Goodland.  Arron Gittinger & wife Lacy-Bartlesville, Ok.  Jamie Gittinger-Hays.  Dakota Rine-Coffeyville.  Rachel Gittinger-Washington, D.C.  Anne Gittinger-Overland Park.  Abbie Gittinger-Overland Park, 1-Great Grandchild: Aiden Gittinger
He was preceded in death by his Parents, and 1 Sister-Kathryn Ford.
Funeral Service was held 10:00 am Wednesday at the Kismet United Methodist Church, with Rev. Larry Myers presiding.
Burial took place at 3:30 pm (MTN), in Sharon Springs Cemetery-Sharon Springs, Ks.  With Pastor Keith Anglemyer presiding. Miltary Graveside Rites were conducted by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard and local VFW Post #6844.
Memorial Contributions:  Kismet Senior Center, Kismet Library, or the donor’s choice in care of Brenneman Funeral Home – 1212 W. 2nd – Liberal, Ks 67901
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com[/subccordion]

Dorothy F. Hardaway

Dorothy F. Hardaway, age 81, died early Sunday morning, April 27, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born January 4, 1933, at Plains, Kansas, the daughter of Peter and Ruby Faye (Hoskinson) Schield.  As a young girl, she attended the Plains school system, graduating from Plains High School in 1951.
On October 17, 1953, she married Warren L. Hardaway at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  After their marriage, the couple made their home in Meade until 1976 when they moved to Sublette, Kansas.  In 1994, the couple returned to Meade and have made Meade their home since.  She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade.  She enjoyed Sudoco, crossword puzzles, playing cards, country western music, watching soap operas, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Two sons, Jim Hardaway and wife Annette of Augusta, Kansas, Phil Hardaway and wife Jami of rural Meade, Kansas; Three daughters, Cindy Woodruff and husband Ted of Meade, Kansas, Kathy Linton and husband Daniel of Cape Fair, Missouri, Lisa Melton of Meade, Kansas; A brother, Carl Schield of Medicine Lodge, Kansas; A cousin, Phyllis Gearhart of Turpin, Oklahoma; Twelve grandchildren, Five step-grandchildren, and Thirty-one great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Warren on October 13, 2012.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, 2014, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association in care of the funeral home.
Wilma Marie Honn

Wilma Marie Honn passed away April 24, 2014 at her home in Anthony, Kansas.  Wilma was born November 10, 1928 in Penalosa, Kansas  to Clayton and Oma (Jones) Osborn.  She attended Humboldt High School.
Wilma’s childhood was cut short at age 13 by the death of her mother.  She grew up on the family farm in the Penalosa, Kansas area.
On November 8, 1954, she married Lyle Honn in Sterling, Colorado and to this union she brought two daughters, Lois and Linda.  Lyle & Wilma went on to have three more daughters; Lyla, Brenda, and Sheila.
They lived the majority of their lives in Harper County, where she was a homemaker.  Wilma loved sewing, decorating cakes, and making every occasion special. She had many talents and she could do anything she set her mind to.
She owned and operated various businesses. In her later years, she became a popular fixture at the Fencepost Restaurant in Harper, where she was greeter and cashier.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 1997, and a brother,  Lee Osborn.
She will be missed by  her daughters; Lyla Moreno,(John) of Wichita, KS, Brenda McDaneld (James) of Wellington, KS,  Sheila Adams (Lee) of Freeport, KS, Linda Alley (Clifford) of Meade, KS, Lois Stracner  of  Bee Branch, Arkansas and a sister; Mary Ann Hutter of Chanute, KS.; twelve grandchildren  eighteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services were held on Tuesday, April 29, 2014 at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper with Dick Busby officiating.  Recorded music played was “In My Daughter’s Eyes” by Martina McBride. Dick & Diana Busby sang “Amazing Grace”.  Honorary urn bearers  were Nick Garlow, Nathan Ern, Trace Adams, Timothy Adams, Tyson Alley, Josh Cassey, Chet Osborn, Clay Harding, Dennis Harding, Gary Harding, and Tim Harding. Inurnment was held at the Harper Cemetery.  Memorials may be given in Wilma’s name to the Freeport Presbyterian Church and sent in care of the funeral home.
Arramgements are by Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 613 W. 14th, Harper, KS 67058.
Gertrude M. (Ast) Raple

Gertrude M (Ast) Raple, 94, loving farmer’s wife and mother, homemaker, retired store manager, member of the Daughters of Isabella, St Anne’s Altar Society, former religious education instructor and Lady’s Auxiliary VFW member, passed away Friday, April 18, 2014.  She was born January 9, 1920 in Haven, KS to John and Elizabeth (Irsik) Ast.
Survivors are husband, Joe F, Daughters Judy (Keith) McMahan, Kathleen (Brad) Bachman, both of Wichita, KS, Jane (Lynn) Chance of Fowler, KS, Marilyn (Steve) Gengler of Overland Park, KS, and Alice Raple of Dallas, TX.  Grandchildren Aaron (Linda) Seiler, Anne Marie Seiler, Joseph Bachman, Ryan (Lauren) Chance, Erika Chance, Dr Jordan Chance, Nolan Chance, Matthew (Cheryl) Gengler, Dr Brian Gengler, and Jeff Gengler.  Great Grandchildren are Alexander Seiler, Preston Seiler, Lila Chance and 2 Great Grandchildren due in 2014.  Sisters Virginia Winter and Joan Allen.  Brother Melvin Ast.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Jay Raple, sisters Angela Roper, Bernice May, Bertha Roths, Viola Nuessen, Bernetta Ast.  Brothers Stephen, Victor, Raphael, and John.
Rosary was held at 7:30 pm on Monday, April 21, 2014.  Mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 22, 2014 both at St Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS.  Memorials are welcomed to St Joseph Catholic Church Andale, KS 67001.  Wulf-Ast Mortuary Garden Plain, KS.

Velma Tyson

Velma Jeanette Tyson, 62, of Independence, MO, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 17, 2014. Burial was at Floral Hills East Memorial Gardens in Lee’s Summit. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to defray expenses. Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO. Velma was born June 11, 1951 in Fowler, Kansas to Daniel E. and Martha J. (Loewen) Reimer. She attended school in Meade, Kansas where she graduated high school with honors. She earned her bachelors degree at Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. Her music career began at Calvary Bible College in Kansas City, as an instructor in the music department. It was while living in Kansas City that she met her spouse, John Tyson. They were married on May 29, 1976. She continued her education at the UMKC conservatory and received hers masters in piano performance. Velma instructed piano at a private studio in her home. She has countless current and former students. She was the rehearsal accompanist for the Independence Messiah Choir and Jacomo Chorale. She was a member of the Kansas City Music Teachers Association, as well as many other music arts related organizations. She and her husband, John, are members of the Eastside Baptist Church in Independence, MO. Velma is preceded in death by her father, Daniel E. Reimer. She is survived by her husband John Tyson of the home, son Justin Tyson and his wife Breanna Tyson of Grain Valley, MO, her mother, Martha J. Reimer, sister Julia Warkentin of Wichita,KS sister Laura Pearce of Wichita, sister Sylvia Kuhlmeier of West Plains, MO, brother Ivan Reimer of Meade, KS, brother Carl Reimer of Meade, two precious grandchildren, Sierra Nicole Tyson and Alyssa Grace Tyson, as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins who loved her dearly. On behalf of the Tyson/Reimer/Beaver Families, we would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all the prayers through our time of loss.

Arthur Leroy (Art) McCullough

Arthur Leroy “Art” McCullough, age 82 of Liberty, passed away at his residence on April 17, 2014. Art was born May 14, 1931 in Meade, Kansas, son of the late Joseph (Galen) and Alma Klotz McCullough. He graduated from Meade High School in 1949 and then attended Draham Business College in Amarillo, TX. Art served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953. He worked as a District Accountant for Texaco for thirty-four years and then retired. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a past president of the Magnolia Ridge Men’s Golf Association. Art lived and breathed golf. He also enjoyed yard art and especially loved playing with his grandkids. He will be missed by all.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Loretta Gillen. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of sixty-three years, Betty Huelskamp McCullough of Liberty; sons, Johnny McCullough and wife Linda of Brookston, TX, Kevin McCullough and wife Tammy of Harper, TX; daughter, Gloria Rokohl and husband Ross of Pearland, TX; brothers, Charles McCullough and wife Margaret of Virginia, Leewayne McCullough and wife Dorothy of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Donations in Art’s memory can be made to the Altar Society Bereavement Committee at Immaculate Conception Church.

Harold E. Osborn

Harold E. Osborn, passed away Friday afternoon, April 11, 2014, of respiratory complications at the age of 83.
He was born in Chanute, Kansas, and raised in Meade, Kansa.  Harold was the son of Harry Earnest and Irene (Huffington) Osborn.  An Eagle Scout, commercial pilot and Kansas State University graduate where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Harold served in the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Patty Lou (Pennington) Osborn, his high school sweetheart with whom he raised two sons, Roger (Pat Oddo) Osborn and Richard (Joy) Osborn and two daughters, Linda (Curt) Older and Elizabeth Osborn in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they were members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and he worked as an aeronautical engineer for the Allison Division of General Motors for thirty-four years before retiring to Naples, Florida.  He is also survived by his sister, Marcia Eads, two grandchildren, Brian (Cassie) Osborn and Rachael (Garner) Simpson, and a great-grandchild Cheyenne Osborn.
While calling East Naples his home, Harold was an active member of CERT (VeronaWalk Community Emergency Response Team) a volunteer for the Naples FreeNet, an amateur radio operator and an avid airplane enthusiast.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2014, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

Harry Dean Adams

Harry Dean Adams, age 84, died Friday afternoon, April 4, 2014, at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge, Kansas.
He was born September 6, 1929, at Lewis, Kansas, the son of Harry and Pearl (Dugger) Adams.  He received his high school education at Lewis, graduating from Lewis High School.  After his graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.  Upon his discharge, he attended Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas.
On December 24, 1959, he married Lois Duncan at Miami, Oklahoma.  After their marriage, the couple moved to Meade, Kansas, in 1960, where he served for twenty-eight years as the County Engineer for Meade County.  During his tenure, he served, not only as, the engineer for Meade County, but seven years for both Meade and Gray Counties, and five years for both Meade and Clark Counties.  From 1975 until 1982, he and Lois owned and operated the Adams Agri-Center in Meade.  In 1994, he retired from his civil service to Meade County.
He was a member of the Untied Methodist Church, Methodist Men, and the American Legion, serving as past commander, all of Meade.
He is survived by: A son, Chris Coe and wife Jackie of Castleton, Kansas; A daughter, Kathie Brown and husband Mike of Meade, Kansas; A brother, Eugene Adams and wife, Vicky of El Dorado, Kansas; Two nephews, David Adams and wife, Sandy of El Dorado, Kansas their children, Alicia and husband Mike, Kellie and husband Kyle and one granddaughter, Steven Adams and wife of Lenexa, Kansas, their children, Sarah and Tim; Five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Tony Brown and wife Marilyn, their children, Wyatt and Whitney Brown, Aaron Brown and daughter Kelly Brown, Monica Ross and husband, Chip, their daughters, Madison and Cameron Ross, Jennifer Coe, Lauri Ericson and husband, Tom, their children, Trey and Kaija Ericson.
He is preceded in death by his wife Lois on March 15, 2013 and a niece Judy Adams.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 12, 2014, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding.  Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Kansas Soldiers Home or the United Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Richard L. (Rick) Cox

Richard L. “ Rick” Cox, age 52, died late Wednesday evening, March 26, 2014, at the Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born October 29, 1961, at Meade, Kansas, the son of James Paul and Mary (Eakes) Cox.  As a young boy he attended school at St. Patrick’s Catholic school and later Plains High School.  In 1980 he joined the United States Army serving until 1982.  After his discharge, he began his career in the retail grocery business, living in Plains, Hesston, and later Wichita, Kansas.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.   He enjoyed gardening, playing BINGO, assisting the elderly, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: His mother, Mary Friesen of Plains, Kansas; A brother, Michael Cox of McPherson, Kansas; Two sisters, Carolyn Wilcox of Sublette, Kansas and Marilyn Labra of Valley Center, Kansas; A stepsister, Barbara Rouse of Dodge City, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his father; his stepfather, Leonard Friesen; and a brother, James “Jim” Cox.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 31, 2014, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the American Diabetes Association or the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church building fund in care of the funeral home.
William J. (Bill) Bergkamp

William J. “Bill” Bergkamp, age 74, died late Wednesday evening, March 26, 2014, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.
He was born November 20, 1939, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Henry Gerhard and Blanche (Steffan) Bergkamp.  As a young boy he attended grade school at St. Anthony’s Catholic School until 8th grade before attending Fowler High School.  After his education, he began his farming career and remained a lifetime resident of the Fowler Community.
He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.  He enjoyed shooting sports, firearms, electronics, aviation, and visiting with his family and friends.
On September 6, 1958, he married Rita J. Hayden at Dodge City, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Three sons, Donald Bergkamp of Fowler, Kansas, Edward Bergkamp of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Joseph Bergkamp of Fowler, Kansas; Three daughters, Sharon Glenn and husband Randy of Garden City, Kansas, Loretta Robbins and husband Wylie of Eustis, Nebraska, Barbara Turley and husband Bill of Mora, Minnesota; A sister, Aldine Maier of Duncan, Oklahoma; Six grandchildren, Bart Robbins, Shane Robbins, Drew Glenn, Cassandra Glenn Gonzales and husband Jacob, Christopher Bergkamp, and Kimberly Bergkamp.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 31, 2014, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler.  Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2014, at the church. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
Benito Barrera, Sr.

Benito Barrera, Sr. died September 6, 2014 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City, KS.  He was born March 25, 1963 in Plainview, Texas to Guadalupe and Serverda (Serena) Barrera.  He was a Farmer.
Survivors include two sons: Benito (Tiffany) of Fowler and Orlando Villasenor (Mandy) of Dodge City; seven daughters: Brandy Ketron (George) of Dodge City, Nichole Russell (A.J.) of Wichita, Lisa Marie of Wichita, Elena, Tisha, Yolanda, and Alicia all of Fowler; three brothers: Roger of Las Vegas, NV, Billy of Boise City, OK, and Terry of Liberal; four sisters: Bertha Montoya of Ulysses, Trisha of Texas, Tonya of Liberal, and Yolanda; 19 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Barry and Rogelio, sisters Beatrice and Bonnie, nieces, Latisha, Alexis, Jodiecy, Alexandria and Guadalupe “Lil Lupe”.
Funeral Services were held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 9, 2014 at the Friends Church, Fowler, KS officiated by Pastor Dennis McDowell.  Burial followed at Fowler Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Friends Church c/o Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola KS 67865.

Barbara Ann Cox

Barbara Ann Cox left this earth to reunite with her Lord on Thursday, March 20th, at Hospice House in Hutchinson, KS. She was born July 3, 1931 in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of Adam Jr. and Helen Amerine Eakes.
She was raised on a farm north of Plains, KS. Her father died when she was ten years old. Her mother later married Irvin Hanson. Barbara attended Plains grade school and graduated from Plains High School in the class of 1949. She was united in marriage to Dallas Cox on August 30, 1949 at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Plains where she was an active member of the Altar Society. She was a master seamstress and homemaker and worked in the school at Southwestern Heights High School, shortly after the new school opened, which her children attended.
In 1981, Barbara and Dallas moved to Grundy County, MO, near Jamesport, where they bought a small farm, reacquainted with Cox family members, made new and lifelong friends and enjoyed rural life and traveling. She is remembered by Dockery Church for her noodles and by many with her wizardry with a sewing machine. Because of her failing health, they moved to Nickerson to be close to family in 2011.
She is survived by daughters: Maggie Russell (Skip) of Nickerson, Cindy Berry of Jamesport, MO, and Shirley Lane (Jerry) of Burrton, KS; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, sisters, Agnes Knott of Meade, KS, Joyce Potter, and Marcella Showalter both of Hutchinson.
She was preceded in eternal rest by her beloved husband Dallas, on October 27, 2013, her parents, daughter Theresa Strandburg and brother Raphael “Ray” Eakes.
Cremation has taken place. Dual graveside services with inurnment will take place in July 2014, at Edinburg IOOF Cemetery, Edinburg, MO. Memorials may be made to Hospice House Catholic Ministry in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67501.

Betty L. Butler

Betty L. Butler; 82, Minneapolis, passed away Wednesday, March the 12, 2014, at the Salina Regional Health Center. She was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Dodge City, to August L. and Clara K. (Cordes) Bortz.
Betty was a 1949 graduate of Plains High School. She was also a graduate of the Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia and Cloud County Community College in Concordia. She was united in marriage with Curtis Butler on Feb. 13, 1954, in Meade. Betty was the secretary to the superintendent and the clerk of the board for the Meade schools for four years and she was a secretary at the Minneapolis High School for 26 years, retiring in 1997, Betty went to work at the Minneapolis Grade School as a paraprofessional where she worked for U.S.D. 239 for 43 years. Betty was a member of the Christ the King Lutheran Church in Salina, American Medical Record Association, and Pi Kappa Sigma. She also served as councilwoman for the City of Minneapolis from 1978 to 1980.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis, on Dec. 7, 2006; sister, LaMoyne Agnes Bortz; grandson, Micheal Cole; and great-grandson, Ethan Rian Disney-Cole. Survivors include: her daughters, Kim Shafer, Dana Johnson and her husband Charles (Dub); brother, Wayne August Bortz; sister, Nila Jeanne Surgi; four grandchildren, Joy Johnson, Kelly Marsh, David Cole, and Steven Cole; six great-grandchildren, Keneth, Stephanie, Walker, Justice and Natalie Cole, and Cael Arsh; and extended family, Bridgette Nelson (daughter of Dean and Bette (Shafer) Steinbrock) and her sons John, Shafer, Zachary Nelson. Funerals Service was at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 15, 2014, at the Christ the King Lutheran Church, 111 W. Magnolia, Salina. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Minneopolis.

Opal Margaret (Cordes) Dirks

Opal Margaret (Cordes) Dirks, died on Sunday, March 9, 2014 at Kindred Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Opal was born October 6, 1921 on the farm of parents  Barthold H. and Pauline M. (Eckhoff) Cordes, in  rural Meade County, Ks.  Opal was baptized as an infant at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Ks. by her Uncle, Rev. Wm. Hilst.  Opal was confirmed, and received into communicant membership at Hope Lutheran Church, rural Ford County, Ks. in 1936 by Rev. F. Wiebke.  Opal was a faithful member all her life.
Opal graduated from Meade High School in May 1940, and then attended Dodge City Jr. College.  Opal received her teaching degree in 1942. She then taught school at Atwater School in Rural Meade County, and also at Liberty Knoll School outside of Plains, Ks.
On December 31, 1944, Opal married Staff Sergeant Harold F. Dirks, in Santa Maria, Ca.   During Harold’s years in the service, Opal worked for school districts, supervising children. During that time she also worked as a cook in several school cafeterias, as well as being a cashier at the Sears store in Tyler, Tx.
After Harold’s discharge from the service in February 1946, they moved to Harold’s home place south of Dodge City, where they farmed and had a dairy.
For many years thereafter, Opal was involved in the life of Hope Lutheran Church.  She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Junior Mission Band, was active in the church women’s group and, was the custodian for the church.  Additionally, Opal was active in the local Ford County DIY Extension Unit,  4-H activities, and served as an election board polling worker for several years.-
Opal was preceded in death by her husband Harold F. Dirks, who passed away on October 20, 1980.  Also preceding her in death were her parents, Barthold H. Cordes and Pauline M. Cordes; her twin brother, Arthur Cordes (killed in WWII);  a sister, Christina (Cordes) Wurdeman and brother in law, Carl Wurdeman; brother, John Cordes and sister- in- law, Loraine Cordes; brother, Chester Cordes and sisters- in- law, Jonnie Cordes and Vera Cordes.
Surviving children are Arthur Dirks of Dodge City;  Randall Dirks and his wife Katherine, of Garden City;  Susan (Dirks) Carlson and her husband Kenneth Carlson of Overland Park, Ks.;  and Arlan Dirks of Independence, Mo.  Surviving grandchildren are Melodee (Dirks) Penner  and her husband Abe Penner and their daughter Julia of Sublette, Ks.;  Tyler Dirks and his wife Carrie, and their children, Maggie, Henry, Haven and Phinehas of Charlotte, N.C.;  and Matthew Carlson of Overland Park, Ks.  Opal is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will begin at 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 14,  at Christ The King Lutheran Church, in Dodge City.  Interment will follow at Christ The King Cemetery, rural Ford County.
Visitation hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Swaim Funeral Home in Dodge City.  Memorials may be given to:  Life Outreach International, Project Mission Feeding at 800-947-5433.

Mary Katherine Racobs

Mary Katherine Racobs, age 93, died Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.
She was born August 5, 1920, at Scottdale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Matilda (Hart) Brown.  During World War II she was a registered nurse, serving in the Mediterranean and the China Burma India Theaters of campaign.  After her honorable discharge she continued her career in nursing.  She was a resident of Fowler, Kansas, for twenty years.
She is survived by: Two sons, Edward Byrne and wife Sandra Wilkinson of Thousand Oaks, California, Brent Racobs; A son-in-law, Brent Wakeman of rural Fowler, Kansas; A granddaughter, Rachel Clowdis and husband Justin of Minneola, Kansas; A great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Clowdis of Minneola, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary A. Wakeman on December 18, 2009.
Private family services will be held at a later date.  Cremation has taken place.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Tom Roberts

Tom Roberts, age 59, died Monday, February 24, 2014, in rural Meade County, Kansas.
He was born July 17, 1954, at Cottage Grove, Oregon, the son of Amon Marion “Cotton” and Isola Ameila (Ward) Roberts.  As a young boy he moved with his family from Arkansas to Meade, and has been a resident for over fifty years.  He was an Equipment Operator II for the State of Kansas Department of Transportation for thirty-eight years.  In addition to his career with the state of Kansas, he was the animal control officer for the City of Meade; and worked as a handyman for several families in the Meade area, including Bill and Teresa Cottrell.
He was a member of the Meade Fire Department for thirty-three years; attended the Emmanuel Mennonite Church; and was a former Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, driving the antique fire truck for Christmas in the park; and spending time with his family and friends.
On March 8, 1974, he married Lola Goodale at Englewood, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Chris Roberts of Pueblo, Colorado; His mother, Isola Roberts of Meade, Kansas; Two brothers, Bill Roberts of Grandbury, Texas, and John Roberts of Meade, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Tyson Hailey, Jaimee Hailey, Kaelan Roberts, Christopher Roberts, Mikaylea Roberts, and Trenton Roberts; A great-grandchild, Sophia Castillo.
He is preceded in death by his father and a brother Terry Lee Roberts.
Celebration of life services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 1, 2014, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with the Reverend Ken Harder presiding.  Inurnment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
Deanna Sue Millsap

Deanna Sue Millsap, 53, died February 22,2 014, with her loving family by her side. She was born October 29, 1960 at Dodge City, the daughter of Larry and Ramona (Lenz) Demoret.

She and her family resided in Dodge City until sixth grade, when they moved to Jetmore, where she completed school. She later attended classes at Dodge City Community College. On May 17, 1980, she married Jeff Davis of Bucklin. To that union they were blessed with two children, Karie Surae and Kyle Lynn Davis. She later married Damon Wayne Millsap and to that union was blessed with one son, Ty Wayne Millsap.
She was employed as office manager for several area companies including Winter Livestock in Dodge City, and later with Equity Exchange in Fowler. She later worked for Fowler Feeders for thirteen years, where she remained until her health forced her retirement. She and her husband, Damon Millsap, had also operated their own trucking company for several years, both driving wherever the jobs took them. She was an avid reader, enjoyed horses and took part in healing and heading for a short time. She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her.
Survivors include one daughter, Karrie S. Fehr and husband, Duane, Lebo, Kansas; two sons, Kyle Davis and his fiancé Amber Lauppe, Minneola; Ty Wayne Millsap, Fowler, her parents, Larry and Ramona Demoret, Jetmore; two brothers, Bradley Demoret and his wife Jennifer, Lynchburg, Virginia, and Bruce Demoret and wife Sheila, Jetmore; one sister, Debra Burns and husband Ray, Dodge City; grandmother, Mildred Demoret, Jetmore; seven grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Clarence J. Demoret, maternal grandparents, Fred C. and Annabelle L. Lenz, and one niece, Kayla Bradleigh Demoret.

Funeral services were held at Swaim Funeral Home, Dodge City, on Wednesday, February 26, 2014 at 2 pm with Rev. Darrell Hendrickson presiding. Burial followed at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hodgeman County. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie, Dodge City, in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Cecil (C.R.) Raymond Wilson

Cecil (C.R.) Raymond Wilson, of Liberal Kansas, passed from this life on February 20, 2014. He was born on September 26, 1932 to Cecil and Myrtle (Goodale) Wilson. He met the love of his life Dorothy through a shared love of music. She accompanied him in ministry and in life for over sixty years.
The Wilson family made their home in Meade, Kansas, and later in Liberal, Kansas.  C.R. attended school in Laverne Oklahoma. He participated in football, basketball, track and band during his high school years. C.R. attended Panhandle State University where he earned a degree in Accounting. He also earned a Masters degree in education from Pittsburg State University. He obtained  a Private Pilot rating, a Certified Flight Instructor rating, in addition to a Airframe and  Power-train  mechanic certificate.
C.R. was President of his senior class in high school as well as President of  the freshman class at two of colleges he attended. After his first years of college he answered the call to pastor two churches, Bethel Community Church in Magnolia, Arkansas, and Apostolic Faith Mission in Cheney, Kansas. C.R. went on to become a well respected General Contractor in the area the profession he continued till the recent past.
After receiving his degree, he became the Bricklaying Instructor at the Liberal Kansas Area Vo-Technical school where he taught for seventeen years. His passion was flying aircraft and striving for the next rating available. He was still flying past the age of eighty. Over the years he developed many relationships which he considered his most valuable assets in life. He loved to snow ski and water ski and spent time boating with family. He valued time spent with family and friends as priceless.
C.R. was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers, Raymond and Kenneth, an infant sister, Barbara, three brothers, Harold, Paul (Dick), Bob and two sisters, Josephine and Marjorie. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Wilson of Liberal, KS., daughter , Brenda (Mark) Tackett of Santo, TX and son, Terry(Deborah) Wilson of Houston, TX, and grandchildren, Shawna(Dana) Stewart of Flint TX., Jennifer(Ben) Speer of League City TX,  Melissa(Luke) Mezger of Austin TX., Jeremy(Jessica) Wilson of Mansfield, TX., Kimberly Laurel of League City TX., Tara(Robby) Penny of Aledo TX., Andrew Tackett of Aledo TX, Tori Tackett of Santo TX. and Brandon Wilson of Houston TX., great grand children; Bailey, Blake  and Blair Mezger, Morgan, Madeline, and Taylor Stewart ,Luke and Colin Speer, and Colt Penny and  a sister, Velma Barclay of Henderson, TX; a brother in-law, Wendell (Jan) Wilson of Nexa, MO., a brother-in-law Bob Bond of Gate, OK; a sister-in-law Wanda Wilson of Ft. Supply, OK; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Dolly Ann (Cook) Watts

Dolly Ann Cook Watts, 76, of Independence, Kansas passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2014 at Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kansas.
Cremation has taken place and a Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 5, 2014 at the Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas with the Reverend                  officiating.  Inurnment will follow the service under the direction of the Potts Chapel of Independence, Kansas.
Dolly was born March 31, 1937 in Plains, Kansas the daughter of Clifford and Lenora (Mayberry) Cook. She grew up in Meade, Kansas and attended the Meade School System.
Dolly was united in marriage to Amado Flores they later divorced she then married Dennis Watts they later divorced.
Dolly was a Medical Technician at the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and Mercy Hospital.
Survivors include Mike Flores of Coffeyville, Ks., Jim Flores of Claremore, Ok., one daughter Pam Sutton and husband Morris of Independence, Ks., one sister Dorothy Leis of Minneola, Ks., four brothers Oland Cook and wife Marian of Dodge City, Ks., Marlon Cook of Boone, IA., Gaylord Cook and wife Maxine of Hutchinson, Ks., and Richard Cook and wife Paula of Liberal, Ks., eight grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Lenora Mayberry Cook and one brother Gordon Cook.  

Joyce D. Wittman

Joyce D. Wittman, age 79, died Thursday afternoon, February 13, 2014, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born March 1, 1934, at LaCrosse, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Blanche (Morgan) Schrott.  As a young girl she attended grade school in a rural country school in Nekoma, Kansas.  She later graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1951.
On May 15, 1955, she married Robert E. Wittman at LaCrosse.  After their marriage, the couple made their home in Bazine, Kansas until June, 1960 when the moved to Meade, Kansas.  As a resident of Meade, she worked as an X-Ray Technician for the Meade District Hospital for many years.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade.  Joyce enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing softball in her younger years, and dancing.
She is survived by: Her husband, Robert Wittman of Meade, Kansas.; A son, Kelly Wittman of rural Meade, Kansas; A grandson, Alec Wittman of rural Meade, Kansas; and Numerous nieces and a nephew.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Buddy and Charles Schrott.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2014, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital or the Harry Hynes Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Mary E. Harrison

Mary E. Harrison, age 86, died early Tuesday morning, February 11, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born July 19, 1927, at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Lorenzo Downs Gilmore and Verlie (Hill) Swanky Gilmore.  She attended the College of the Ozarks and Friends Teaching College, receiving her teaching certificate.  She was an elementary school teacher for many years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Beam Senior Center, and the Golden Notes.  Mary enjoyed music and produced “Stroll Down Broadway” for the Beam Senior Center.
On May 27, 1949, she married Jean Giessmann.  The couple later divorced and she later married William Harrison.
She is survived by: A son, Brent Thurston Giessmann of Arlington, Massachusetts; Two daughters, Brenda Giessmann Allred of Burley, Idaho, and Linda Giessman Standard of Meade, Kansas
Four grandchildren, Blake Standard, Madison Giessmann, Kelle Allred, & Jacob Giessmann
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brian Gilmore Giessman; a grandson, Brian Allred; a brother, L.D. Gilmore, Jr.; and two sisters, Vera Mae “Sis” Gilmore Wilborn and Myrtle Lorraine “Aunite Mike” Gilmore Sawhill.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2014, at the First Baptist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Gordon Paulsen presiding.  Cremation has taken place.  Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center in care of the funeral home.
Donald Lee Davis

Donald Lee Davis, age 85, died late Saturday evening, February 8, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born August 10, 1928, at Olds, Iowa, the son of John and Anna (Metzger) Davis.  As a young boy he attended grade school in a three-story brick building, graduating at age 16.  He then moved to Santa Anna, California with his uncle and attended Santa Anna Junior College.   He later attended Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, Iowa, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education.  Upon graduation, he moved to Grand River and began his career in teaching and coaching.
After two years of teaching, he was drafted into the United States Army, serving two years in Korea during the Korean War.  After his discharge he returned to Grand River to continue teaching.  After a year he attended Colorado Teachers College receiving his Masters in Education Administration.  He then moved to Craig, Colorado and served as a High School Principal.  He later attended Stanford University graduating with his Doctorate Degree in Education Administration.  Upon his graduation, he joined an education consulting firm, Davis, MaConnel, and Ralston, traveling the United States consulting schools upon requests from the school boards.
He attended the Plains United Methodist Church and was a member of the Plains Lions Club.  He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and attending sporting and school events of his grandchildren.
On August 12, 1955, he married Beverly Ann Mulholland at Greely, Colorado.  She precedes him in death on January 11, 2000.
He is survived by: Two daughters, Kim Eakes and husband Ron of Plains, Kansas, and Jill Whippo of Garden City, Kansas; Two brothers, Dean Davis of New London, Iowa, and Jerry Davis of Salem, Iowa; Three sisters, Maxine Seburg of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, June Hunter of Glendale, Arizona, and Dorothy Graber of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; Five grandchildren, Laura, Kathy, and Jason Eakes, and Lucas and Aubrey Whippo.
He is preceded in death by his wife; a son, Brad Davis; a brother, Ken Davis; a sister, Arlene Kramer; a son-in-law, Bob Whippo; and a granddaughter, Kristen Eakes
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2014, at the Plains United Methodist Church. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Plains Library or the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Josephine Anelia Fredendall

Josephine Anelia (Kisner) Fredendall, farmwife, age 77, passed away, Friday, February 7, 2014. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Preceded in death by brother, Alexander and sister Melva. Survived by husband of 58 years, Cecil D. Fredendall; children Joseph Eugene Fredendall of Derby, Douglas Lee Fredendall, Atlanta, GA; Tina Marie (Brian) Webster of Derby; grandchildren Anna Virginia Fredendall, Emily Jo Fredendall, Jamie Rachelle (Brian) Dye, Brooke Lynne (Shane) Saiz; great-grandchildren Skye Ashlynne Saiz and Lauren Elizabeth Dye; and brothers-in-law Lester Dale Fredendall and Robert P. Fredendall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share condolences at www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.

Mary Lou Underwood

Mary Lou Underwood, age 83, died Tuesday evening, February 4, 2014, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born December 13, 1930, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Roy Milton “Ted” and Mary LaVera (Hanson) Hickey.  She attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1948.
On April 10, 1948, she married Harvey Lee Underwood at Perryton, Texas.  After their marriage, the couple made their home in Meade where she began her career in banking.  In 1956, she moved to Denver, Colorado, working for the Broadway National Bank until 1957 when she returned to Meade, and began working for the First National Bank.  She later began employment with the Plains State Bank working until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Meade, serving as pianist for several years.  Mary Lou has always enjoyed reading in her leisure time.  She also enjoyed traveling during their early retirement prior to making her home at Lone Tree Retirement Center in Meade.
She is survived by: A son, Tracy Underwood of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; A daughter, Susan Moher of Colorado Springs, Colorado; A brother, Jerry Hickey of Haviland, Kansas; Four grandchildren and Three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; parents; and a grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2014, at the First Baptist Church, Meade.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
R.T. Pittman

R.T. Pittman, 97, of Ashland, Kansas passed away on January 28, 2014. He was born on August 14, 1916 in Gould, Oklahoma to Oscar Albert and Lottie (Jewell) Pittman. R.T.’s parents passed away during an outbreak of the flu in 1918 and he was then raised by his Grandmother Laura Jewell and his Uncle Virgil Jewell. He attended school in the Balko, Oklahoma area.
On April 24, 1939, R.T. married Helen Herndon in Perryton, Texas. To this union one daughter was born; Bernita Irene. The couple made their home in Perryton where R.T. worked at the Fairmont, Food Bank. He attended night courses in Perryton. He later went to work for Northern Natural operating heavy equipment and then as a Corrosions Technician.
During WWII, R.T. served his country in the US Navy. He was stationed in the Philippine Islands and worked as a Corrosions Technician. After serving in the war, R.T. went back to work for Northern National. In 1952, the family moved to Meade, Kansas for his job and then later transferred to Ashland (1963). R.T. worked for Northern until his retirement at age 79. He continued to do contract work as a corrosion consultant until he was 90 years old.
R.T. helped with the work on the Lake Fryer Dam. He worked on lawn mowers in his spare time. He took up golf to spend time with his wife as she was an avid golfer. R.T. was a lifetime member of the VFW and the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. He was a member of the Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother, uncle, two brothers Carrell and Clarence and a sister Mabel Hickerson.
R.T. is survived by his wife of 74 years, Helen; his daughter Bernita LeClear and husband Don; grandchildren, Alan LeClear and Darren LeClear; great grandchildren, Kason, Chelsey, Devin and Christine; a sister Opal Britt; nieces and nephews.
Services were held on Monday, February 3, 2014 at 10:30 AM at the First Church of God in Ashland. Interment was at the Highland Cemetery. Military Honors were provided by the Ashland VFW. Arrangements were entrusted to the Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schillingfhg.com
Memorials made in R.T.’s name may be made to the First Church of God, P.O. Box 685, or the Pioneer-Krier Museum, P.O. Bo x 862, Ashland, Kansas 67831.

David Michael Hill

David Michael Hill, 67, of Dodge City, Kansas passed away January 28th, 2014.
He was born on August 19th, 1946 in Lola, Kansas to Dr. Richard Hastings Hill and Rose Marie Hill and raised in Meade, Kansas. David graduated from Kemper Military Academy in Boonville, Missouri, and attended college at Baker University in Baldwin, Kansas, majoring in accounting; he later received a business degree from Draughon’s College of Commerce in Kansas City, Missouri.
David led an extensive career in government contracts management; his work with companies such as General Dynamics, Rockwell International, Eagle-Pitcher Industries, and Swearingen Aircraft were instrumental in negotiating and drafting multi-billion dollar military and aerospace contracts, including those for the manufacture of M-60 and M1-A1 Abrams main battle tanks, tactical military simulation systems, and battery support systems for the Apollo space missions.
He enjoyed hiking, camping, computers, fine dining, art, reading, politics, and especially, genealogy. David was also an advocate of the Boy Scouts of America, and, like his father, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a child.
David is survived by his two sons and their spouses; Brian and Wendy Hill, Chris and Kelly Hill, both of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by his sister and husband; Becky and Randy Bredfeldt of Dodge City, Kansas, as well as three nieces, a nephew, and their spouses and children.
David’s family humbly requests your generosity in honoring his bravery and courage to fight this terrible illness by donating to the American Cancer Society in his name. Thank you.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2014, at the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Bobbie (Bob) L. Keltner

Bobbie “Bob” L. Keltner, age 86, retired Boeing Draftsman, passed away, Sunday, January 26, 2014 at home with his family at his side. Bob was born November 30, 1927, in Meade, to Virgil and Ella (Lowry) Keltner. Bob was proud to have served his country in the Army. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Oscar, Willis, Russell, and Howard, sister; Mildred Keltner. Survivors include: his wife of 62 years Dorsie, daughter; Terri (Ron) Carpenter of Wichita, Ks, son; Rick (Paula) Keltner of Hays, Ks, grandchildren; Sarah (Jeff) Willms, Stuart (Brooke) Keltner, Beth (Matt) Shonka, Lindsey Carpenter, Brent (Ashley) Carpenter, great grandchildren; Rebecca Carpenter, Halle Keltner.
Richard Batman

Richard Arthur Batman, lifelong farmer and rancher, entered eternal life on January 26, 2014, at 88 years of age.
He was born on December 30, 1925, in rural Meade County, to parents Arthur William and Leona Mae (Morrison) Batman, the first of two sons.  He grew up and attended school in Meade prior to enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1943.  After the war, he attended Kansas State College before returning to Meade to farm.  He always loved to fly, and maintained an airplane and pilot’s license for the next forty-six years.
He married Merle Louise Garten on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1949, at Plains, Kansas.  They made their home on the Crooked L Ranch south of Meade where they raised their two children.  They were lifelong members of the Meade United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife in 2004, and one brother, Wayne.  He is survived by his son, Kim (Michele) Batman of Meade; a daughter Bonnie Batman Durham of Newton, as well as; four grandsons, Adam (Renee) Batman, Brent (Jill) Batman all of Omaha, Nebraska, Cole Batman of Meade, Kansas, and Devin (Jennifer) Batman of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and three great-grandsons, Wesley, Hugo, and Drew.
A family graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas, at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Halstead Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Home in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Joseph Beckman

Joseph Beckman, 87, died Friday, January 24, 2014, at Lenoir Woods Retirement Community in Columbia, Missouri.
He was born July 8, 1926, to Theodore Beckman and Annie Cecilia Ribbing Beckman in Rogers, Arkansas.
He graduated from Plains High School in 1944.
He was an active member of Alzheimer Caregiver Support.
He enjoyed playing cards with friends and ballroom dancing.
He is survived by his children: Ronald (Kate) Beckman, Kirtley (Doreen) Beckman, Monica (David) Dixon, Robert (Susan) Winkelmann, Catherine (Lewis) Luth, and William (Peggy) Winkelmann; grandchildren: Eric Beckman, Elizabeth Lundberg, Andrew Beckman, Christina Dixon, Joe Dixon, Jacob Dixon, Jonathan Dixon, Stuart Riddle, Molly Tegerdine, Maggie Winkelmann, Lydia Winkelmann, Christine Bitzer, Laura Luth, David Luth, and Michael Luth; great-grandson, Austin Riddle; and great granddaughter, Ella Dixon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Ida Beckman; wife, Anna Beckman; five brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service was held at Epple Chapel Lenoir Woods, Columbia, Missouri. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer Association, Greater Missouri Chapter, 2400 Bluff Creek Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65201 or to the Lenoir Benevolent Fund, Lenoir Woods, 3710 S. Lenoir Stree, Columbia, Missouri.

Juanita Hayes

Juanita Hayes, age 98, died Monday afternoon, January 20, 2014, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born June 19, 1915, at Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Walker Jesse “Pete” and Fannie (Marrs) Hardaway.  As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School.
On February 12, 1937, she married Kenneth M. Hayes at Liberal, Kansas.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Meade, later moving to Canon City, Colorado in the early 1980’s before returning to Meade a few months ago, she was a farmer and a homemaker.
She is survived by: A son, Bill Hayes of Grand Prairie, Texas; A brother, Dean Hardaway of Concordia, Kansas; Two sisters, Euvonne Rounds of Meade, Kansas and Maudessa Linnville of Walkertown, North Carolina; Nine grandchildren and Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband on February 9, 1970; a son, Arlen Hayes; a daughter, Darlene Campbell; and two brothers, Loren Hardaway and Warren Hardaway.
Celebration of life services were held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2014, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Chapel, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding. Inurnment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
Virginia Lynch

Virginia L. Lynch, 79, died Thursday, January 16, 2014 after a long illness at the Family Health and Rehabilitation Center, Wichita. She was born September 11, 1934 at Kismet, Kansas, the daughter of Charlie and Esther Cure Fuhrman, Jr.  She retired in 1997 as a cook from the Dodge City Public School System and had also worked many years as a cook in hospitals.  Virginia grew up in Fowler, Kansas but spent most of her adult life in Elyria, Ohio, Dodge City, Kansas and Fort Dodge, Kansas, and finally in Wichita. On May 26, 1984, she married Austin J. Lynch, formerly of Bucklin, Kansas, at Dodge City.  He preceded her in death on May 18, 2005.

Virginia is survived by: her daughter, Audrey Sims and husband Dale, Sr. of Wichita; 4 sons, Scott Post and wife Eileen of Lorain, Ohio, Kelly Post and wife Lisa of San Antonio, Texas, Tracey Post and wife Josephine of Wichita, and R.J. Post and wife, Susan of Grand Island, Nebraska;  2 brothers, Edward Fuhrman, Wichita and Hank Fuhrman, Fowler; 2 sisters, Eileen Hermes, Hutchinson, Kansas and Ruth Burkhart, Gothenburg, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Casey Post and a brother, Joseph Fuhrman.
Vigil service and rosary will be 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2014 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.  Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Thursday, January 23, 2014 at the church with Fr. Andrew Kuykendall presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.  Burial will be at noon Friday, January 24, 2014 in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Dodge, Kansas with Fr. Ted A. Skalsky presiding.
The family suggests memorials to American Diabetes Association in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Neva Mae Sims

Neva Mae Sims, age 98, died Saturday morning, January 4, 2014, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas. She was born December 20, 1915 at Collano, Kansas, the daughter of Morton and Ruby (Paden) Griggs.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1934.  A lifetime resident of Meade, she had worked at Marrs and Twist, Eads, and for 36 years as an Assistant Meade County Treasurer. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, several bridge clubs, and the BPW.   She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, crocheting, reading, camping, and spending time with her family and friends. On June 20, 1934, she married Kenneth Day Sims at Meade, Kansas.  He precedes her in death on November 12, 1997. She is survived by: Her children, Mary Kay Berghaus of Meade, Kansas, Patrick Rion Sims of rural Meade, Kansas, and Morton Van Sims of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fourteen grandchildren, Fifteen great-grandchildren, and Three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; a son, Larry Day Sims in 1999; a grandson, Ron; a sister, Maude; and her parents. Celebration of life services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2014, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade.  Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.  Cremation has taken place. The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home. Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Elizabeth (Ediger) Reimer

Elizabeth (Ediger) Reimer was born to Daniel P. & Anna (Wiens) Ediger of Inman, KS January 4, 1924. She went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 11, 2014. Elizabeth grew up on a farm in Inman, KS and went to a country school. She accepted the Lord during her Junior High years. After she finished high school she took 9 weeks of summer school and began teaching school. She went to Meade, KS and taught in a 2-room country school. While in Meade, she met and married Levi T. Reimer, May 27, 1951. They had 3 children, Jerry, Roy and Carol. After 9 short years of marriage, Levi passed away at the young age of 32. Elizabeth was a schoolteacher, teacher’s aide and also worked as an Activity Director at the Lone Tree Lodge. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, crafts and church work, which was serving on the missions and social committees. She enjoyed having missionaries and visitors in her home which was always open. She also loved to travel and went on missions trips to Mexico, Japan, and Haiti. She also enjoyed trips to Alaska, Washington DC, and a trip to the Holy Land. In 2004, Elizabeth moved to Siloam Springs, AR to be closer to family. Preceding Elizabeth in death were her husband, Levi, her parents, Daniel P. & Anna, a brother, Kurt Ediger, a sister, Bertha Classen and a nephew, Jim Classen. She is survived by her 3 children, Jerry & Martha Reimer from Siloam Springs, AR, Roy Reimer from Siloam Springs, AR, Carol Reimer from Palmer, AK and her 3 grandchildren, Caleb & Jenna Reimer, from Philadelphia, PA, Luke Reimer and Abby Reimer from Siloam Springs, AR. The memorial service will be held at 10 am, Saturday, February 22 at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Alaska Bible College, 248 E. Elmwood Ave., Palmer, AK 99645.  Arrangements are under the direction of Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral in Siloam Springs, AR.

Wilma Holmes

Wilma Holmes was given life by her creator and was born on October 9, 1938, the child of Gottfried and Hannah Blehm. On October 30, 1938, she received the gift of Holy Baptism at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas and became a child of God. In September 1952, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed there also. She received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. On December 29, 1957, she received the gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, Richard Holmes. She was blessed with the gift of three daughters: Diana, Carol, and Nancy.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Richard, her three daughters, Diana Bellin of Medford, Oklahoma; Carol Hammer and husband Tim of Pittsford, New York; and Nancy Johnson and husband Todd of Mulvane, Kansas; four grandchildren Jeremy Blelin, Jamie Underwood, Jordan Bellin, Natalie Hammer, 3 great-grandchildren Ashlynn Bellin, Tace Bellin, and Matthew Underwood, 3 siblings, Katherine Borger, Elsie Schaben, and Richard Blehm of Meade, Kansas and extended family and numerous friends.

Quade Conner Shaw

Quade Conner Shaw, infant son of Landon and Shelby (Axtell) Shaw, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 31, 2013, at the Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
He is survived by: His parents, Landon and Shelby Shaw of Galva, Kansas; A brother, Quentin Shaw of Galva, Kansas; Paternal grandparents, Jeff and Michelle Shaw of Davidson, Oklahoma; Maternal grandparents, Mike and Shelly Axtell of Meade, Kansas; Aunt, Meredith Shaw of Wichita Falls, Texas; Uncle, Landon Axtell of Pratt, Kansas.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2014, at the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding.  Interment followed services at the cemetery.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, was been entrusted with arrangements.
Alvin Packard

Alvin William Packard, age 100, died early Tuesday morning, December 31, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born May 29, 1913, at Macksville, Kansas, the son of William and Neida (Hardy) Packard.  As a young boy he attended the Macksville school system.
On November 25, 1932, he married Iona F. Purett at Coldwater, Kansas.  After their marriage, the couple made their home in the Macksville area, moving to Plains, Kansas, in June, 1944, where he began working for the Magneto and Electric Shop.  On January 1, 1946, he began working at the Holmes Motor Company until 1967, when he and Iona founded Packard Engine Service.
He was a member of the Plains Christian Church, Lions Club for 66 years, and the Boy Scouts of America.  He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: A son, Garrel Packard and wife Lois of Plains, Kansas; Four Grandchildren, Nine Great-Grandchildren, and One Great-Great-Grandchild.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Faye Cole in April, 2005; his parents; four brothers; and a sister.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2014, at the Plains Christian Church, Plains. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
Elizabeth K. Friesen

Elizabeth K. Friesen, age 94 died Friday, November 29, 2013 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, Kansas.  She was born July 6, 1919 in Meade, Kansas the daughter of Henry H. and Katherine Friesen.  A resident of Garden City since 1985, she had been a first grade school teacher in Ulysses, Kansas.
She was a member of the Garden Valley Church of Garden City, Kansas.
Survivors include: One Brother-In-Law, Gene Lohrenz of Fairview, Oklahoma and numerous Nephews and Nieces and their families
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Five Sisters, Helen K. Isaac, Katie Welker, Martha Classen, Sarah Lohrenz & Anna K. Friesen and Three Brothers, Henry K., Abe K. & John K. Friesen.
Graveside services were held at 11:00am on Friday, December 6, 2013 at the Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, Kansas.
A Celebration Of Life Service was held @ 1:00pm on Friday, December 6, 2013 @ the Garden Valley Retirement Village Chapel in Garden City, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to the Garden Valley Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Larry G. Kane

Larry G. Kane, age 63, died early Friday morning, November 8, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born October 4, 1950, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Gerald Elwood and Elsie Martha (Eckhoff) Kane. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1969. After his graduation, he began his career in farming as well as assisting his father at the Meade Feed Lot.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and the National Wild Turkey Federation. He enjoyed playing scratch tickets, driving to various places with his riding partner Duke, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: A son,Lance Kane and wife Tisha of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Mandi McMillen and husband Brad of Litchfield Park, Arizona; Four grandchildren, Logan and Levi Kane of Meade, Kansas Deven and Ashley McMillen of Litchfield Park, Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a twin brother, Gary Kane.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2013, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the NWTF Meade County Thunderchicken’s Jakes Events and memberships in care of the funeral home.

Delilah Copenhaver

Delilah Copenhaver, 63, of Fowler, died Friday, November 8, 2013.
Delilah Meg Shay was born to Elginore and Mary (Garner) Shay on March 24, 1950, in Scott City, Kansas. She graduated from Healy High School in 1968. She received an associate’s degree from Garden City Community College in 1970, and received a degree in Elementary Education from Fort Hays State University in 1972. She began teaching first and second grades in Fowler that same year, where she met her husband Gary Copenhaver. They were married on August 5, 1973. To this union one son, Mark, was born.
In addition to teaching for six years, Delilah was active in many organizations in the community of Fowler, most notably Fowler Threshing Days.  Delilah helped organize the Christmas Angels for many years in the Fowler Community along with other “Country Girls.”  She was a member of the Fowler United Methodist Church.  She spent most of her time proudly helping her husband and son on the family farm.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents, and her parents in-law, Melvin and Ethel Copenhaver.
She is survived by her beloved son Mark of Fowler and special friend Kimberly Knopp of Liberal; her beloved sister Peggy and Larry Roe of Oberlin; nephew Tyler and Rachel Roe and great-nephew Decker of Basehor; nephew Michael and Kacey Roe and great-niece Camdyn of Concordia; beloved brother Vance and Dana Shay of Healy; niece Jordan and husband Logan Dreiling of Scott City; nephew Camron Shay of Healy; nephew Jeremy Dewell of Dodge City; neice Aubrey Dewell, Munds Park, Arizona; and their dad Dan Dewell of Kendall.  She is also survived by a host of close friends and family that she will cherish forever.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2013, at the Fowler United Methodist Church.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Threshing Days in care of the funeral home.
Pauline G. (Rickers) Phillips

Pauline Gertrude Robinson Rickers Phillips, 103, passed away November 4, 2013, at Meade District Hospital, Meade, KS.
She was born June 27, 1910, at Mokelumne Hill, California, the third child of William T. and Delores Robinson.
Pauline married William Leroy Rickers of Plains, KS, in 1927 and moved from California to a farm northwest of Plains.  Later the couple purchased a half section of land southwest of Plains.  Pauline lived there until 1953.  The couple had three children, Harold Martin Rickers, Ronald Dean Rickers, deceased, and Carol Jean Lockhart.  William (Bill) died in 1949.  In 1954 Pauline married Paul Bennett Phillips of Dodge City; they made their home in Meade until Paul died in 1993.  Pauline lived there alone until 2007 when she went to live with her daughter in Texas for 11 months before moving to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in Meade in 2008.  She was a resident of southwest Kansas for 86 years.
Pauline was a very social person, which may have contributed to her long and productive life.  As a young girl, she loved to swim, and she went swimming with her grandchildren even in her 80’s.  Leaving California as a teenager, she became a farm wife at just 17, cooking for harvest crews and living through the hardships of the dust bowl and the Great Depression.    Pauline was an active member of the Plains Methodist Church and later the Meade United Methodist Church.  She was a member of the Alpha Social and Study Club, a 50-year member and officer of Eastern Star, and a 50-year member and officer of Rebekahs.  She even organized and founded a women’s group in Meade, the Slimmer Trimmer Club, to facilitate healthy eating and exercise habits.  Pauline loved to dress up in costumes…for the Kansas Centennial, as Santa Claus, cupid, a hobo, and even in a witch costume for Halloween. Widowed at 38, Pauline worked as a telephone operator in Plains and at many restaurants in Plains, Dodge City, and Meade, retiring at 79 years old from waitress work.  She had many hobbies–fishing, cooking, gardening, sewing and crocheting, and working with word puzzles.  Especially important to her after retirement was playing card games and socializing at the Beam (senior) Center in Meade.  Pauline traveled long distances to visit her scattered family and even went to Europe in 1988 at age 78. She was affectionately known as “Cookie Grandma” by many of her grandchildren.
Pauline was preceded in death by her brother and a sister, both from California, her two husbands, a grandson William Russell Rickers of Plains in 1967, a great grandson Eric Rickers in 1977, and son Ronnie in 1983.
Pauline is survived by: Her children: Harold Rickers of Plains and daughter Carol Lockhart of Bryan, TX; Eleven grandchildren: Diana Brummer and husband Dale of Dodge City; Cheryl Rickers of Plains; Brian Rickers and wife Amanda of LaDue, MO; Rick Rickers and wife Debbie of Hugoton; Tina Eslinger of Kinsley; Sheila Bergkamp of Dodge City; Russ Rickers of Dodge City; Paula Kruppstadt and husband Tom of Conroe, TX; Dan Lockhart, Jr., of Caldwell, TX; David Lockhart and wife Julia of Flower Mound, TX; and Sandy Kimbrough and husband Robert of Greenville, TX.; Twenty-four great grandchildren and even several great great grandchildren; Her sister Lorraine O’Rourke of Oakland, California, and nephews and nieces in California and Nevada.
A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Meade on Saturday, November 9, at 3:00 PM.
Memorials may be made through the Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary in Meade to The Beam Center (senior center in Meade).

Leo H. Bachman

Leo H. Bachman, age 90, died late Sunday evening, November 3, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born January 13, 1923, at rural Plains, Kansas, the son of Henry and Emma (Justus) Bachman.  As a young boy he attended the Plains school system, graduating from Plains High School in 1941.  After his graduation, he began farming with his parents.  He later joined the United States Army serving in the European Theater of operation during World War II as a radio operator in field artillery, as well as playing in the Army band.  After his discharge he returned to rural Plains and continued farming and ranching.
On July 30, 1961, he married Anna Faith (Dahm) Vogt at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade.  After their marriage, he moved to Meade and has made his home since.
He was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church, the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, attended the Beam Senior Center and sang with the Golden Notes.
He is survived by: His wife, Faith Bachman of Meade, Kansas; His children, David Vogt of Basehor, Kansas, Sharilyn Robben of Leawood, Kansas; Three grandchildren, Loral, Lance, and Leana Robben; Two great-grandchildren, Grant and Natalie Robben.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Henry, Fritz, Walter, and Edgar Bachman; and three sisters, Maida Bachman, Elfreida Schmidt, and Vera Mae Mead.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2013, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Jordan T. Thorp

Jordan “JT” Thorp, 31, passed away November 2, 2013 at his home. He was born October 2, 1982 in Wichita, KS, to Ray Thorp and Kris Naylor Thorp. He is survived by his wife and their four children, his parents; sisters, Ashley and Lauren; fraternal grandparents, Don and Donna Thorp, Kismet, maternal grandparents, Bill and Pat Naylor, Wichita; nieces, many aunts and uncles and cousins.
On April 20, 2013, he married the love of his life, Jennifer Duncon, on their property with their children, Arianna, Emily, Chole and Cody in attendance. Jordan loved life and lived life to the fullest. Every single thing in his life had so much meaning to him. The stories that he would tell you either made you laugh so hard, or just seemed to amaze you. The knowledge that man had was truly amazing. Everyday it seemed like we would learn something new from him. He had a true passon for motorcycles and anything Ford, especially trucks. He was the most loving and caring man you would ever meet – an old gentle soul forever. And forever he will be missed.
A memorial has been set up for his children with the Jordan T. Thorp Children’s Memorial Funda t Merit Trust Credit Union.

Lawrence R. Chance

Lawrence R. Chance, 96, retired engineer technician for Boeing, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2013. Visitation 1-8 Tuesday; funeral service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Larry was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy. He loved life and the outdoors, stayed active, and served Salvation Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence, Sr. and May Chance; brothers Ward and Charlie; son Carl, and great-grandson Douglas. Survived by his wife, Leska; children David Chance and Lynn (Linda) Chance; grandchildren Carmen Murray, Michelle Wilson, Craig Chance, Cody Ray Chance; great-grandchildren Portia, Brock, Courtney, C.J., Chad, and Sara-Anne; great-great-grandchildren Lexi, Skyler, Zach, Matthew, and Brynlee; and sister Maryann Reuther. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Salvation Army, 1739 S. Elpyco St., Wichita, KS 67213, and VFW Post #7253, 101 S. Baltimore, Derby, KS 67037.

Dallas R. Cox

Dallas R. Cox, 87, died October 27, 2013, at his home. He was born October 9, 1926, in the Forks of the River Community, Grundy, Mo, to Paul and Lula Ratliff Cox.
He graduated from Trenton High School in 1944. He was a proud veteran of WWII. Dallas was a member of Dockery Methodist Church in rural Trenton, MO, and retired from the United States Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. He married Barbara Eakes in Plains, KS, on August 30, 1949. She survives. They lived in Plains, KS for over 30 years and he worked for Panhandle Eastern. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing baseball.
Other survivors include his wife, daughters, Margaret Russell and husband Skip, Nickerson, Cynthia Berry, Jamesport, MO, Shirley Lane, Burton, KS, sisters, Elsie Allison, Phoenix, AZ, Lawan Whitman, Belle Garden, CA, grandchildren, Shawn Russell, Gerri Russell, James Berry, Robert Strandberg, Leticia Lane, great grandchildren, Kayla, Kenda, Jewel, Kyra, Xyavier, and Kiki.
She was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Theresa Maire Strandberg, sisters, Wilma Wells, Wanda Woltje, brothers, James, Ivan, Eldon Poosey”, and Dale Cox.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date in Edinburg, MO. Friends may sign the book Wednesday through Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS, 67501.

Lois A. (Wheeler) Eudaley

Lois A. (Wheeler) Eudaley, age 84, died early Friday morning, October 25, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born February 27, 1929, at rural Gridley, Kansas, the daughter of Chester Arthur and Audrey Aileen (Wilson) Wheeler.  As a young girl she attended the Emporia school system, graduating from Emporia High School.
On June 4, 1950, she married John “Bill” Eudaley at Emporia, Kansas.  After their marriage, the couple made their home in Manhattan, Kansas, for fifty-three years.  Over the years she was a homemaker and later in life she worked as a cook for USD 38.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Manhattan.  She enjoyed working outdoors, working in various capacities at her church, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her husband, Bill Eudaley of Meade, Kansas; Two daughters, Linda Norsworthy and husband Steve of Meade, Kansas, and Debbie Brown and husband Dale of Great Bend, Kansas; A brother, Ralph Wheeler and wife Evora of Emporia, Kansas; Five grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Hansen, Sherry (JT) Elder, Darren (Hannah) Norsworthy, Amber (Cameron) Chambers, and Tyler Brown; Seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2013. Interment followed in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia.
The family would welcome memorials to the Children’s Department of the Manhattan Church of the Nazarene or the Meade Church of the Nazarene in care of the funeral home.

Leonard Rex Bogle

Leonard Rex Bogle, 64 years old, died Friday, October 25, 2013 in Middletown, California.
He was born on August 5, 1949 in Okemah, Oklahoma.  He was the youngest son of Rex and Ruth (McClain Weaver) Bogle.
Leonard was a 1967 graduate of Meade High School.  He earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University and later a Master’s degree in Persian from the University of Texas.
Leonard enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and doing yoga.  He was a member of the undefeated 1965 and 1966 MHS football teams.  He then went on to play football for 2 years at Hutchinson Community College.  After graduating from K-State, he spent two years in Iran with the Peace Corps and later worked as an electrical engineer at SGS Thomson.  The last years of his life were spent living as a member of the Adidam community in California.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily Smith and husband Chris of Fort Collins, Colorado; son, Scott Bogle and wife Amber of Virginia Beach, Virginia; son Gabriel LeDoux Bogle of Laramie, Wyoming; three granddaughters, Clara, Abbey and Autumn; sister, Dianne Sheetz of Minneola, Kansas and brother Lyndal Weaver and wife Kristi of Richardson, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather  Donald Weaver, brother Gary Bogle and grandson Carter Smith.
A private family burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Meade at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade High School Booster Club in care of the Fidler-Orme-Bachman funeral home.

Jerry Ray Hodges

Jerry Ray Hodges was born on September 10, 1930, in Beaver, Oklahoma to Raymond Ellis and Edith Marie Gardner Hodges. He graduated Panhandle State University. After college he served in the United States Army. He taught school in Boise City and Balko, Oklahoma. He was also a rancher and farmer in Beaver, Oklahoma and Meade and Clark County, Kansas.
Jerry married Sherry Bell on October 23, 1963, in Spearman, Texas. Jerry was a member of the Baptist Church since 1968, a member of the VFW, Oklahoma Education Association and the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry passed away on October 17, 2013, in the Southwest Medical Center, Liberal, Kansas at the age of 83.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sherry, of the home; his son, Joe M. Hodges and wife, Lori, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his daughter, Shannon Durbin and husband, Bryan, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his sister, Faye Robins of Forgan, Oklahoma; four granddaughters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held October 22, 2013, at the First Baptist Church of Forgan, Oklahoma with Pastor Paul Dickson officiating. Burial followed in the Forgan Cemetery.

Ruth A. Hantla

Ruth A. Hantla, age 89, died early Tuesday morning, October 15, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born February 25, 1924, at Council Grove, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur Sidney and Susie Goldie (Williams) Peterson.  As a young girl she attended the Council Grove school system, graduating in 1941.  She later attended beauty school in Wichita.  After her schooling, she moved to Meade in December, 1941, and began her career as a cosmetologist.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade for sixty-seven years.  Ruth enjoyed playing bridge, the violin, traveling, attending church functions, and spending time with her family and friends.
On October 2, 1944, she married Willis LeRoy Hantla at Wichita, Kansas.  He precedes her in death on July 19, 1990.
She is survived by: Two sons, Brian Hantla of Meade, Kansas, and Troy Hantla and wife Sharon of Wichita, Kansas; Five daughters, Gayla Yingling and husband Jim of Winfield, Kansas, Cindy Wehkamp and husband Paul of Cimarron, Kansas, Cassy Sollecchio and husband Jim of Aurora, Colorado, Marsha LaMont and husband Tom of Phoenix, Arizona, and Janice Brewer and husband Daniel of Marion, Illinois; Two stepdaughters, Beverly Burris of Huntington Beach, California, and Sue Dougherty and husband Max of West Covina, California; A sister, Nadine McDonald and husband Frankie of Erie, Kansas; 27 Grandchildren, 54 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister, Thyra Haffener; and a great-grandson, Blake Perry.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2013, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center or the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Kathleen E. Boyd

Kathleen E. Boyd, age 93, died late Thursday evening, October 10, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born June 19, 1920, at Jennings, Kansas, the daughter of George J. and Essie M. (Denny) Tacha.  As a young girl she attended the Oberlin, Kansas, school system, graduating from Oberlin High School.  In 1939, she moved to Meade, Kansas.
On May 18, 1941, she married Elvin Leo Boyd at Cimarron, Kansas.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Fowler where she worked in retail sales.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church; Rebekah Lodge, holding several offices, including Past Noble Grand; and the American Legion Auxiliary.  She enjoyed crocheting, playing golf, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her sons, Larry Boyd and wife Sylvia of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Danny Boyd and wife Carolyn of Olathe, Kansas, Rick Boyd of Huntsville, Texas; Four sisters, Dottie Gillen of Meade, Kansas, Peggy Thompson of Meade, Kansas, Marjorie Bruce of Dallas, Texas, Betty Kortz of Las Animas, Colorado; Four grandchildren, Kelli Turner (Russ), Michael Boyd (Natalie), Nicholas Boyd, and Nathan Boyd; Three great-grandchildren, Tyler Turner, Trey Turner, and Samantha Jacobs; One great-great-grandchild, Thomas Tyler Hughes.
She is preceded in death by her husband on November 22, 2004; four brothers, Richard Tacha, Darrel Tacha, George J. Tacha, Jr., and Kenneth M. “Bub” Tacha; and a sister, Gertrude “Gertie” Hunter.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2013, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade.  Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Betty Eltha Innis

Betty Eltha Innis died October 9, 2013 at Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colorado after suffering a stroke and brief illness.  Betty was born on May 10, 1930 in Dodge City, Kansas to Leonard and Eltha Brown of Meade, Kansas.  She is survived by her husband of 61 years, E. Eugene Innis of Woodland Park, Colorado, two sons, Steve of Dallas, Texas, and David of Franklin, Tennessee, her daughters-in-law, Nancy and Adrienne, two grandchildren, Isom and Isabella, of Los Angeles, California, a brother, Philip Brown and sister-in-law, Linda Kaye Brown of Meade, and a sister-in-law, Mary Archer of Houston, Texas.
Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Colorado Springs and of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter IL, in Woodland Park.  An accomplished pianist, Betty generously shared her talents and knowledge of music with her friends and colleagues in these organizations.  She was a graduate of the University of Kansas in music education and of Tulsa University where she earned a Master’s degree in piano performance.  She taught music in the public schools, piano in her private studio and, while living in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was on the music faculty of the college now known as Oklahoma Wesleyan University.  Betty was both a member and a judge for the National Guild of Piano Teachers for many years. She was sought out for her ability to educate students while judging their prepared performances.  She judged individual piano recitals for exactly one thousand students across the United States.  But for all that, Betty will be remembered most importantly for her deep faith and her capacity to love, her sympathetic ear, her kind and encouraging words, and sage advice.  She was a lovely person.
On October 22nd, Betty will be placed to rest in the Meade, Kansas Graceland Cemetery with a graveside service.  All those attending may assemble at 10:00 AM at the Meade United Methodist Church.  Her life will also be celebrated in a Memorial Service at the First United Methodist Church in Colorado Springs at a date and time to be determined.
Gifts in her memory may be made to the Music Department of her church in Colorado Springs.

Geneva J. Kernell

Geneva J. Kernell, age 76, died Tuesday evening, October 8, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born July 17, 1937, at Ozone, Arkansas, the daughter of Buna Sears.  A resident of Fowler, Kansas, since 1974, she was a bookkeeper for Kernell Body Shop.  In addition to her bookkeeper duties, she worked at the Minneola Nursing Home and Fowler Residential Care Center as a nurses aid and med aid.
She enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, music, and spending time with her family and friends.
In May, 1955, she married Calvin Kernell at Goodman, Missouri.  He survives.
Other survivors include: Her children, James Kernell, John Kernell and wife Julie of Dodge City, Kansas, Dave Kernell and wife Starla of Fowler, Kansas, Russ Kernell and wife Tina of Bradyville, Tennessee, Calivn Douglas Kernell of Topeka, Kansas, Teresa Smith and husband Mike of Antlers, Oklahoma; Two brothers, Lowell Sears of Vinita, Oklahoma and Billy Sears of Gladstone, Missouri; A sister, Nora Hutchinson of Butler, Missouri; Thirteen Grandchildren, Twenty-Eight Great-Grandchildren, Two Great-Great-Grandchildren, and Numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edgar Sears.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2013, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade.  Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Thomas (Tommy) Brown Lee, Jr.

Thomas (Tommy) Brown Lee, Jr. departed this life October 7, 2013 at the age of 93.  Mr. Lee was born on August 8, 1920 in Woodville, Mississippi, where he was known as Teeter to family and friends.  He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II as a flight engineer for B22s.  When he was stationed at the Liberal, Kansas, air base, he met and married his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth (Bette) Singley.  Mr. Lee farmed during his entire life at the original Singley farm east of Kismet.  In 2007, the Lees relocated to Liberal and in 2009 to the Kingswood Senior Living Community in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mr. Lee was active as a civic leader in his community and served on the Kismet and Southwestern Heights school boards, the Southwest Medical Center board, and the Seward County ASC board.  He was a member of the Liberal Elks Club, the Kismet Lions Club, American Legion Post 312, and a founding member of the Liberal Forty and Eight Club.  In addition to his community service, Mr. Lee will be remembered by his family and friends for his quick wit and fast speech, his jokes and good humor, and his affection for children.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.  He leaves to mourn him his wife Bette, daughters Leissa Shahrak of Kansas City, Missouri; Marci McGraw of Natchez, Mississippi; Lori Royal of Kansas City, Missouri; son Thomas Lee of South Lake, Texas; and daughter Kari Urbanz of Leesburg, Virginia.  He also leaves ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren to carry on his heritage.
A rosary will be said at St. Patrick’s Church in Plains, Kansas, on Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m.  Services for Thomas Lee will be held Friday, October 11 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Plains, Kansas.  Burial will follow in the Plains Cemetery with graveside services conducted by the Liberal National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Lee’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
A memorial service will be held at Kingswood Senior Living Community in Kansas City, Missouri at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.
Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas, has been entrusted with services.

Maggie E. Butler

Maggie E. Butler, 80, a loving and devoted mother and wife, passed away October 2, 2013 in Benton, KS. Born to Alvin and Gladys Hinson, October 13, 1932 in Meade County. She graduated from Meade High School in 1950, married Norman Butler, December 18, 1951 in Meade.
She is survived by her husband, Norman; son Gary (Gaylene of Lindsborg; daughter Sheila (Jimmy Albritton of Benton; and 2 sisters, Charlee Heatley of Meade and Dorothy Frederck of Woodward, OK. Cremation has taken place. No services will be held. Baker Funeral Home, Wichita, KS.

Lorena Lee (Lori) Mehler

Lorena Lee “Lori” Mehler, age 76, passed away October 1, 2013 at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas. She was born on November 25, 1936 in Gove City, Kansas the daughter of Ralph and Maude Babcock Cheney.
Lori was a homemaker and had live in Meade since 1961 after moving from Pratt. She was a LaCrosse, Kansas High School Graduate.
On July 8, 1956 she married Melvin Mehler in LaCrosse, Kansas. He survives. Other survivors include three daughters, Jodi and Cliff Logue, Hutchinson, Jeri Dean, Forgan, Oklahoma, and Jami and Phil Hardaway, Meade, Kansas; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her brother Duane Cheney, Bellevue, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Terry Dean.
Funeral service and burial were on Saturday, October 5, 2013, 11:00 A.M. at the Bazine Cemetery, Bazine, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Meade District Hospital in care of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

Kenneth (Kenny) Zimmerman

Kenneth (Kenny) Zimmerman 91 passed away October 4, 2013 at the Meade District Hospital in Meade.
He was born on the family farm north of Mullinville on October 1,1922, the son of Charles and Donna (Dye) Zimmerman.
Kenneth graduated from Mullinville High Scholl in 1941, where he excelled in basketball and track. He served in the Army air Force from 1942 to 46 during the Philippines Campaign.
He married Elnora (Jean) Glenn in Fowler on November 21,1949. She preceded him in death August 30,1991.
He owned and operated Kenny’s Oil Company in Montezuma for over 21 years. He retired as a rural mail carrier. He also served on the Montezuma city council for 20 years.
He is survived by his son, Charles and wife Kathy of Norton; daughters Linda Clark, Brenda Wenta, and Pam Shumard and  husband Donie , all of Fowler. Grandchildren Jason Zimmerman, Wichita; Lindsey Zimmerman, Shawnee; Eric Zimmerman, Cimarron; Jared Wenta, Satanta; Haley Wenta, Fowler; Tanner Zimmerman; Fowler; Tallon Shumard, Pratt; Tate Shumard, Fowler.  Two great-grandchildren, Kade Wenta and Kace Wenta. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Orlo, Leroy, Raymon, Truman, Rollin; Sisters May Bryne, Linda Eslick and one grandson, Brandan Wenta.
Vigil services were 7:00 p.m. Monday October 7,2013 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday October 8, 2013, at the church. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler. The family would welcome memorial to the Brandan Wenta Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home. Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Marjorie L. Hunsley

Marjorie L. Hunsley, age 83, died Monday afternoon, September 30,2013, at the Stevens County Hospital, Hugoton, Kansas.
She was born November 27, 1929, at Limon, Colorado, the daughter of Ernest Merle and Clara Jane (Brown) Lammon.  A resident of Meade for several years, she worked for Montgomery Wards in the mail order section, filling customer orders and many other jobs.  Working since she was the age of fourteen.
She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cooking for family, reading her bible, playing her organ, and visiting with people.  One thing she always enjoyed was watching sunrises and sunsets in western Kansas.
She is survived by: Two sons, Leland Hunsley of Bloom, Kansas; Chris Newland of Meade, Kansas; A sister, Bessie Atwell of Junction City, Kansas; Five grandchildren, Kecia Newland, David Balph, Jessie J. Newland, Chris Hunsley, and Lance Hunsley; Sixteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Ernest Merle Lammon, Francis Alvin Lammon, and Edward Clare Lammnon; and three sisters, Antwanette Lammon, Vivian Atwell, and Luella Petri.
Cremation has taken place.  Private family services will be held at a later date.  Services have been entrusted to Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Daniel P. Donahue

Daniel P. Donahue, age 83, died late Wednesday evening, September 25, 2013, at the Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born June 11, 1930, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Patrick J. and Lucille M. (Sullivan) Donahue.  As a young boy he attended school located in rural Meade County through the eighth grade.   He then attended Plains High School, graduating in 1948.  After his graduation he began his career in farming for several years with his father and later formed a partnership with his brother, Larry.  The brothers worked in partnership for thirty-three years.  In 1994, Dan retired and began traveling for several years.  During his travels he enjoyed working as a volunteer in numerous locations throughout the world.  In addition to his travels, he enjoyed traveling by bicycle, having completed three Biking Across Kansas tours and logging several thousand miles each year.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, a former member of the Plains City Council, the Plains Cemetery Board, attended the Young At Heart Senior Center, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: A brother, Larry Donahue and wife Marge of rural Meade, Kansas; A sister, Carol Sue Vogel of Dodge City, Kansas; Several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Marynell Donahue in 1928, Patty Lou Donahue in 1941, and Rosemary Fletcher in 2012.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2013, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2013, at the church.  Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Young At Heart Senior Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Gregg Knott

Gregg Knott, age 84, passed away on September 24, 2013 at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born February 20, 1929, the son of Joseph Verl and Helena (Speake) Knott. He spent his entire childhood and adult life living in the Plains community.   He graduated from Plains High School in 1947.  He spent two years in the United States Army and served a European tour of duty during the Korean War.   Upon discharge from the army he married his high school sweetheart Edna Mae Kisner. His livelihood was as a farmer and carpenter building many homes in the Plains area.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the Veterans of Foreign War, Knights of Columbus, The American Legion.   He enjoyed playing golf with his friends, sons, daughter and grandsons.  He mostly enjoyed spending time with his children and grand children.   He valued his travels to local and destination casinos with his friends perfecting his Keno skills.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Edna Mae; daughter Tara Elaine; his parents; five  brothers, Donald “Dude”, Eugene, Lloyd ”Shorty”, John “Jack”, and James “J.D.”
On September 10, 1973 he married Joyce (Vail) Weihe in Plains, Kansas and they just recently celebrated their fortieth year of marriage.  She survives along with her children who were like his own, David, Margene (David), and Russell (Amy).
Survivors include: His children, Blaine (Melissa) of Wichita, Kerry (Lynne) of Leawood, Melodie (Danny) of Aurora Colorado and Aven (Susan) of Geneva Illinois, and a brother Richard of Plains.
Twenty-two grandchildren; Bailey, Jeffrey, Keaton, Mallory, Russell, Robbie, Anna, Tara, Kelli, Riley, Alison, Aaron, Max, Genevieve, Alex, Andrew, Emily, Brady, David Roger, Kirsten, Katherine and Tommy.
Four great-grandsons Aaron, Alex, Caden and Cody.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2013, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Plains.   A rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.  Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
A memorial has been established to benefit the Joyce L. Hamm Country Club in Plains Kansas in lieu of flowers.

Hazel Schadegg

Hazel Irene Porter Schadegg, age 89, died early Tuesday morning, September 24, 2013, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born January 31, 1924, the 11th of 12 children on a farm near Reece, Kansas, the daughter of John Louis and Viola Sadie (Gray) Porter.  When she was around 3 years old, the family moved to a farm between LeRoy and Neosho Falls, Kansas, where she attended grade school in a rural one-room school.  When she was 11, her mother died and in 1935, the family moved to a farm in the Virgil, Kansas, area where she later finished school, graduating from Virgil High School in 1941.  After graduating high school, she went to Eureka, Kansas, and lived with her oldest sister, Leona and husband.  She met Arnold Schadegg while there, then World War II began and about that time Arnold was drafted.  She, her sister, and husband, moved to Wichita where Hazel went to work at Boeing.
On May 12, 1943, she married Arnold Schadegg at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.  After Arnold was discharged from the service, they lived in Wichita until 1948, moving to Dodge City.  Hazel went to work for Hallmark Cards and Books.  In 1959 Arnold was sent to Meade and Hazel began working as a bookkeeper and in accounting.   She worked for the Wolfe Motor Company and later for DeLissa Ford for over 50 years.
She enjoyed working, reading, watching birds, and her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Corinne Porter Maclaskey of Gridley, Kansas; numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; twin brothers, Wilmer and Elmer Porter, John Porter, Arthur Porter, and Earl Porter; sisters, Leona Porter Clark, Alice Porter Crotts, Lucille Porter Linn, Erma Porter Wallace, and Thelma Porter Thompson.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2013, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Wilma (Rene) Arlene Rutherford

Wilma “Rene” Arlene Rutherford, 84, of Lindsborg, passed away September 17, 2013.
She was born August 28, 1929, the daughter of William and Birdie (Youngs) Hughan in Plains, KS.
On May 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Oadis Burrel Rutherford in Plains, KS. He passed away on July 28, 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven brothers, one sister, and granddaughter, Joyce Bennett.
Wilma leaves behind many loved ones including three sons, two daughters, a brother, two sisters, and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great –great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, September 21, at Bethany Home Chapel. An inurnment will be held at 10:00 am Monday, September 23, at Ft. Dodge, KS.
Memorials may be designated Bethany Home in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.
Online condolences at www.ChristiansFuneralHome.com

Warren L. Peterson

Warren L. Peterson, 93, died September 15, 2013 at the Hospice House, Hutchinson.  He was born August 24, 1920 in Falun, KS, the son of Peter and Edith Swanstrom Peterson.  He was a graduate of Falun Rural High School, Fort Hays University, and received his master’s plus 30 from Emporia State University.  He was a teacher at Plains High School for 9 years, Dodge City for one year, and Buhler High School for 24 years.  He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.  He served as executive secretary for 2 years and President for 2 terms for the Kansas Business Education Association, served as President of the Buhler Teachers Association, was secretary, treasurer, and President of the Buhler Kiwanis Club, was secretary and treasurer of the Hutchinson Kiwanis Club, and was Lt. Governor for the Kiwanis Division 8.  He also served as Antique Club President.  He was a member of the Hutchinson Credit Union, serving 18 years on the Supervisor Committee.  He volunteered as a Boy Scout leader, for VITA, First Call for Help, with the bands during the State Fair, and for 20 years with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
He was a veteran of WWII, serving three and a half years, with 28 months in the Persian Gulf Service Command, Iran.
On May 24, 1951 he married Joyce Fox in Plains, KS.  She survives.
Additional survivors include a son, Merrill Peterson (Joy), Buhler, a daughter, Carol Barbeau (Michael), Hutchinson, a sister, Dorothy Muller, Minneapolis, KS, 4 grandchildren, Douglas Barbeau (Sarah), Katie Palacioz (Joe), Bailey Peterson, and Blake Peterson, and 3 great grandchildren, Abby and Ally Palacioz, and Megan Barbeau.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Woodrow and Donald Peterson, and a grandson, Kevin Barbeau.
Private family interment will take place.  Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home and Crematory, Hutchinson, with Pastor Gary Getting presiding.  Visitation will be held from 9AM to 9PM Tuesday, with family present from 6-8PM that evening, all at the funeral home.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Peterson Memorial Scholarship, in care of the Downtown Hutchinson Kiwanis Club or Hospice House.  To leave a message for the family, visit:  www.PenwellGabelHutchinson.com.    

Arah J. Skalicky

Arah J. Skalicky, age 89, died Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born on February 11, 1924, at Sweetland, Iowa, the daughter of Pleasant B. and Hazel (Dean) Gray.  She was raised in Iowa, graduating from Fort Madison High School, Fort Madison, Iowa.  She moved to Meade, Kansas, in the 1940’s.  For several years she worked as a cashier for Randy’s Market in Meade.  In addition to her employment at Randy’s, she was a mother, and a homemaker.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade.  Arah and her husband enjoyed dancing and traveling to various locations in the United States and abroad.
On October 17, 1951, she married Miles Joseph “Mike” Skalicky at the United Methodist Church in Meade.  He precedes her in death on December 13, 2005.
She is survived by: Her son, Mitchell Skalicky and wife Ana, of Mexico City, Mexico; A brother, Richard Gray and wife Nell of Stratford, Oklahoma; Two grandchildren, Captain Michael Skalicky of Beaufort, South Carolina and Caroline Skalicky of Tucson, Arizona.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Victor Gray; and tow sisters, Naomi Pandurovich and Vivian Quackenbush.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2013, at the United Methodist Church, Meade.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Anthony (Tony) Cornelsen

Anthony “Tony” Cornelsen, age 85, died late Monday evening, September 9, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born December 11, 1927, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of John W. and Katherina T. (Classen) Cornelsen.  As a young boy he attended school in rural Meade County.  In 1945, he joined the United States Navy serving during World War II.  After his discharge, he began his career in the oilfield working for many years as a driller and truck driver moving rigs to various locations.
He was a member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, both of Liberal, Kansas.  He enjoyed fishing, boating, watching the Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
On November 4, 1950, he married Bessie Mae Morrow at Dodge City, Kansas.
He is survived by: Three sons, Kim Allen Cornelson of Cartright, Oklahoma, Kiven Lee Cornelson of Liberal, Kansas, Kelley Ray Cornelson of Kansas; Three daughters, Anita Marie Schollenbarger of Forgan, Oklahoma, Tonnia Louise Doran of Forgan, Oklahoma, Antonia Mae Bell of Woodward, Oklahoma; A sister, Esther Brockert of Ponca City, Oklahoma; Twenty-eight grandchildren and Numerous great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law; parents; seven brothers, Jacob, John, Pete, Abe, Ike, George, and Henry Cornelsen; eight sisters, Marie Cornelson, Katherine Mayes, Helen Bohling, Mary Cornelson, Anna Nuefield, Gertrude Young, Agnes Webb, and Elizabeth Leakey; two granddaughters; and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2013, at the Turpin Mennonite Church, Turpin, Oklahoma.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Forgan Cemetery, Forgan, Oklahoma.
The family would welcome memorials to the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Ronald Glenn (Teach) Morrill

Ron Morrill was born October 25th, 1942 in Ponca City Oklahoma.
He graduated from Northwestern University in Alva Oklahoma with a Masters of Education, and taught at Plains Junior High School until retirement in 2000.
Teach passed away peacefully in home hospice, Saturday, September 7th, watching the O.U. Game, surrounded by those he loved. The final score was O.U. 16-7 against West Virginia. We can be assured he died happy…
He is survived by his nephew, Rockie Denney, his great nephew, Chris Amerin, his long time companion Nancy Butler of Tulsa Ok., and Sherri Scarpa, also of Tulsa Ok.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn morrill, his mother, Glorene Clark, his son, Glenn Justin Morrill, and his sister, Vicki Denney.
His final “Pep Rally” will be held Saturday, September 14th @1pm at the Southwestern heights auditorium.
Late homework WILL BE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME due to the extenuating circumstances.

Leo C. Bird

Leo C. Bird, 81, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2013, at Swedish Medical Center, Denver.
He was surrounded by his loving family. Leo was born January 29, 1932, in Meade, Kansas, to Clark and Delpha Bird.
He married Carol hill on June 14, 1953. Two children were born to this union, Eric Alan (Francia) Bird and Andrea Lynn Bird.
In addition to his wife and children, Leo is survived by five grandchildren: Marshall (Tara) Bird and Kate Bird, Cameron Powell, Corben Powell and Christian Powell; and one great-grandson, Isaac Bird.
Leo was a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Business. His professional career includes banking, real estate brokering, auctioneering and tree farming.
Cremation has occurred, with a private gathering to be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe given to Kansas Wildscape or Stockton Medical Center in care of Stinemetz Fuenral Home, 522 N. Pomeroy, Hill City, KS 67642.

Alfred H. Dick

Alfred H. Dick, 91, retired Boeing engineer, WWII Navy veteran, devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2013. He was born on February 10, 1922 in Penalosa Kansas, Kingman County to parents, Bernard and Anna Marie (Depenbusch) Dick. Alfred was a faithful blood donor at the American Red Cross for many years and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lawrence, Leonard, Henry and Sylvester Dick, sister Angeline Ingram, granddaughter Becky Dick and grandson James Dale Woodruff, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret Ann (Rohling), his children Diane (James) Woodruff of Meade, KS, Nancy (Steven) Trexler of Brighton, CO, Judy (Francis) Giefer of Spivey, KS, Larry (Sheila) Dick of Elizabeth, CO, Debbie (Greg) Monday of Tallassee, TN, Donnie Dick of Springfield, MO, Tina Gooden of Spivey, KS, brothers Paul (Aurora) Dick, Martin (Patricia) Dick both of Spivey, KS, Daniel (Mary) Dick of Fairfax Station, VA, sisters Lucille Sheahan of Wichita, KS, Doreen (David) Reida of Garden Plain, KS, 29 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. Rosary 7pm, Tues. August 27, Funeral Mass 10am, Wed. August 28 both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 2635 S Pattie St., Wichita, KS 67216 or Catholic Diocese of Wichita Seminarian Fund, 424 N Broadway St., Wichita, KS 67202.Condolences may be offered at www.devorssflanaganhunt.com.

Bruce Tomlinson

Bruce L. Tomlinson, age 71, passed away early Monday morning, August 19, 2013, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas, after a brief illness.
He was born August 23, 1941, at Chanute, Kansas, the son of Johnie O. and May (Churchill) Tomlinson.  As a young boy he attended the Moran, Kansas, school system, graduating from Moran Rural High School in 1959.  After his graduation, he attended Kansas State University receiving his degree in Animal Husbandry in 1963.
In 1965, he moved to Meade, Kansas, where he worked as Assistant Manager for the Meade County Feedyard.  In 1986, he moved to rural Minneola and became the Owner and Manager for Clark County Feedyard.
He was a lifetime member of the Kansas Quarter Horse Association, former member of the Lions Club, and a member of the Meade and Clark County 4-H, receiving the Outstanding Clark County 4-H Supporter Award, was a non-pro in the National Snaffle Bit Association, Sigma Phi Epsilon, and a member of the national judging team while in college.  He enjoyed showing horses in western pleasure, roping with his family, bowling, and spending time with his family and friends.
On September 24, 1966, he married Linda Kane at Hershey, Pennsylvania.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A daughter, Tina Esfeld and husband T.R. of Great Bend, Kansas; Two sisters, Deana Gardner and husband Al of Moran, Kansas, Janice Brown and husband Bob of Olathe, Kansas; Two grandsons, Takota and Ty Esfeld of Great Bend, Kansas; And several nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and a brother, Harold Leon Tomlinson.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2013, at the St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas.  Friend may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Appleton Township Cemetery, rural Minneola.
The family would welcome memorials to the Minneola District Hospital or St. John Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmorutary.com

Donald L. Rees

Donald L. Rees, age 78, died early Sunday morning, August 4, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born March 4, 1935, at Rich Hill, Missouri, the son of Clarence and Mabel (Winters) Rees.  As a young boy he attended the Rich Hill school system, graduating from Rich Hill High School.  After his graduation, he joined the United States Army, serving for several years.  Upon his discharge, he moved to Meade, Kansas.  While residing in Meade he worked for the City of Meade for forty years in the Electrical Department and later the Parks Department.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Meade.  He enjoyed model trains, hunting, fishing, feeding the squirrels at the city park, and spending time with his family and friends.
On May 18, 1958, he married Esther M. Eckhoff at Meade.  She precedes him in death on February 25, 2010.
He is survived by: A daughter, Darla Sue Stegman and husband Alva of rural Hooker, Oklahoma; Two brothers, Paul Rees and wife Shirley of Canon City, Colorado, Duane Rees and wife Dixie of Humboldt, Kansas; Two grandchildren, Ryan Stegman and wife Tanya of Pampa, Texas and Cody Stegman of rural Hooker, Oklahoma; Four great-grandchildren, Dalton, Bryston, Brooklynn, and Rylee Stegman.
He is preceded in death by his wife; a son, Kelly Don Rees on February 2, 1965; his parents; and a brother Clovis Rees.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2013, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center or St. John Lutheran Church Building fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Robert C. Norsworthy

Robert C. Norsworthy, age 84, died early Thursday morning, July 25, 2013, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.
He was born June 21, 1929, at Ensign, Kansas, the son of Robert M. and Myrtle (Felker) Norsworthy.  As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1947.  After his graduation, he attended Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma.  He later returned to Meade and began his career in farming.
He was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, a former board member of Farm Bureau, and served on the ASCS County Committee.  He enjoyed woodworking, welding, constructing lamps, attending auctions, and spending time with his family and friends.
On June 1, 1952 he married Wilma Hillery at Marienthal, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Steve Norsworthy and wife Linda of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Cindy Taylor and husband Brian of Battle Ground, Washington; Six grandchildren, Dana Hansen, Sherry Elder, Amanda Johnson, Darren Norsworthy, Lane Taylor, Luke Taylor; Eleven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Dorothy Conway and Audrey Overman.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2013, at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade, with the Reverend Ron Willard presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Church of the Nazarene Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Jerry E. Lynn

Funeral services for retired Chief Warrant Officer-4 Jerry E. Lynn, 71, were held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 24th, in the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen. Burial followed at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, with full military honors.
Mr. Lynn died July 20, 2013, in the loving care of his family.
He was born March 14, 1942, in Plains, KS, to Mr. Estel Nelson Lynn and Mrs. Mildred Laepple Lynn. He was their eldest son.
Mr. Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for 25 years as an active-duty service member. Retired Army Helicopter Pilot Chief Warrant Officer-4 Jerry Lynn’s career included three tours of duty in Vietnam.
After retirement, he worked an additional 23 years in civil service as a III Corps aviation safety specialist.
Mr. Lynn’s hobby quickly turned into a 35-year passion as a square dance caller and teacher. He was the “King” of square dancing.
Mr. Lynn was preceded in death by both his parents, and his only brother, Carl Lynn.
He leaves a lifetime of memories with his wife of 36 years, Mrs. Rita Conner Lynn. Mr. Lynn is also survived by his son, Eric Lucas, and his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Debby Lynn and her fiancée, Chad Grider; and one very special grandson, Connor.

Edward John Amerin, Jr.

Edward John Amerin, Jr, age 58, died early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2013, at rural Plains, Kansas.
He was born December 10, 1954, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Edward and Josephine (Gertner) Amerin.  As a young boy he attended the Plains school system, graduating from Southwestern Heights High School in 1973.  After his graduation, he began his career as a farmer.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, both of Plains.  He enjoyed his cats, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends.
On November 22, 2003, he married Mary Meier at Liberal, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His mother, Josephine Amerin of Plains, Kansas; Four brothers, Larry Amerin and wife Leigh Ann of Plains, Kansas, Ray Amerin and Jennifer of Plains, Kansas, Gerald Amerin of Plains, Kansas, Robert Amerin and wife Caralee of Plains, Kansas; Four sisters, Mary Rhoads of Edmond, Oklahoma, JoAnn Wells and husband Larry of Fowler, Kansas, Dolores Amerin of Plains, Kansas, Margaret Rentenia  and husband Jesse of Clovis, New Mexico; Thirty nieces and nephews  and Fifteen great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father; two brothers, Paul Amerin in 1955 and Leonard Amerin on June 13, 1977; and a sister, Mary Joan Amerin on September 18, 1962.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2013, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2013, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Liberal, Kansas.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Anna L. Koreker Reimer

Anna L Kroeker Reimer, age 90, died Monday morning, July 15, 2013, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
She was born May 1, 1923, at Rosenhauf, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of Peter T. and Elizabeth T. (Loewen) Kroeker.  As a young girl she attended school in Canada.
On August 8, 1955, she married Isaac T. “Ike” Reimer at Morris, Manitoba, Canada.  After their marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade, Kansas, where the couple farmed and ranched in addition to maintaining the family home.
She was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, was a Cubbies Leader, and a shop volunteer at the ETC Shop.  She enjoyed gardening, quilting, embroidering, and she spent much of her quite time praying for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by: Her children, Teresa King and husband, Bob of Guymon, Oklahoma, Wesley Reimer and wife Karen of Ashland, Kansas, Lloyd Reimer and wife Michelle of Protection, Kansas, Lucinda Martin and husband Steve of McPherson, Kansas, James Reimer and wife Brenda of Meade, Kansas; A brother, Frank P. Kroeker of Morris, Manitoba, Canada; A sister, Gladys Reimer of Meade, Kansas; Twenty-two grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband on August 8, 2007; her parents; two brothers, Jacob L. Kroeker and Peter L. Kroeker; and three sisters, Margaret L. Kroeker, Helena L. Kroeker, and Elizabeth L. Kroeker.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2013, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with Pastors Ken Harder and Chuck Finster presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center Front Entrance Landscape Fund or the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Elevator Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Joe Lampe

Joe Lampe, 58, died Monday, July 22, 2013 at Via Christi Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Campus, Wichita.
He was born June 9, 1955 at Spearville, the son of Henry and Margaret Whitaker Lampe.  He attended Windthorst and Spearville Schools.  He was a farmer and worked for Broce Construction in Dodge City for many years.
He loved horses, motorcycles and life in general.
Survivors include: his 3 children, Justin Lampe, Hays, Jessica Lampe, Hays and Tyler Lampe, Oklahoma; 3 brothers, John Matthews, Lawrence, Kansas, Frank Lampe, Kingston, Oklahoma and Mark Lampe, Offerle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Cleve Matthews, Doral Matthews and Linus Lampe and a sister, Mary Lois Sullivan.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 am Saturday, July 27, 2013 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst, with Deacon Dwaine Lampe presiding.
The family suggests memorials to the Joseph Lampe Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas  67801.  Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Doris A. Lubbers

Doris A. Lubbers, age 81, died Wednesday evening, July 10, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born May 25, 1932, at Bucklin, Kansas, the daughter of Troy and Mina (Fulton) Davis.  As a young girl, she attended the Kingsdown school system, graduating from Kingsdown High School in 1950.  She later attended beautician school in Dodge City, Kansas.
On August 14, 1954, she married Allen E. Lubbers at the Presbyterian Church in Kingsdown.  Later in 1955, the couple moved to Plains where she worked as a beautician and as the head cook for the Plains Grade School.  After their retirement, the couple enjoyed traveling, spending the winters in Bullhead City, Arizona, and returning to Plains in the summer and fall.
She was a member of the Plains First Baptist Church, attended the Young at Heart, and a former member of the Moose Lodge.  She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, working puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her children, Paula Lubbers of Meade, Kansas, Karla Short and husband Bill of Bela Vista, Arkansas, Gilford Lubbers and wife Marta of Dripping Springs, Texas; Three sisters, Lola Mae Shea of Salina, Kansas, Jennie Miller of Cordell, Oklahoma, Lavonne Ellis of Kingsdown, Kansas; Eight grandchildren and Sixteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband on August 22, 2010, and a son Michael Lubbers on March 17, 2009.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2013, at the Plains First Baptist Church, with the Reverend Neal Foster presiding.  Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Larry Joe Walter

Larry Joe Walter, age 75, died Friday, July 5, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born November 21, 1937, at Topeka, Kansas, the son of Lawrence B. and Vivian (Proctor) Walter.  As a young boy he attended the Dighton, Kansas, school system, graduating from Dighton High School in 1955.  After his graduation, he joined the United States Navy for several years.  Upon his discharge, he attended Kansas State University, graduating in 1964.  After completing his undergraduate degree he began his career in banking.  In 1974 he moved to Meade from Baxter Springs, Kansas working in the banking industry for many years including the Turon State Bank, Turon, Kansas, American National Bank, Baxter Springs, 1st National Bank, Meade, serving as President and Chairman of the Board, State Banking Department as a bank examiner, chairman of the board for Banker’s Bank of Kansas, and the Citizens Bank of Kansas, Winfield, Kansas.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church; the Lions Club, serving as a past president; the Meade Housing Authority, serving as a past president; and the Compassionate Care Center.
On January 12, 1963, he married Sondra Kay Fair at Alden, Kansas.
He is survived by: His children, Judi Sickler and husband Terry of Kearney, Nebraska, Eric Walter and wife Crystal of Clearwater, Kansas, Clay Walter and wife Brooke of Andover, Kansas; A sister, Twila Ellis of Wichita, Kansas; Eight grandchildren, Vince, Claire, and Hannah Sickler, Jacob and Jack Walter, Paige Maxfield, Joseph and Benjamin Walter.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Susan Lewis.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 Saturday, July 20, 2013, at the First Baptist Church, Meade.  Private family inurnment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Anna (Ann) K. Friesen

Anna “Ann” K. Friesen, age 95, died Thursday, July 4, 2013 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, Kansas.  She was born April 12, 1918 in Meade, Kansas the daughter of Henry H. and Katherine Friesen.  A resident of Garden City since 2008, she had been an campus nurse at Grace College for one year, and an LPN for Trinity & Humana in Dodge City until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Missionary Church of Dodge City, Kansas.
Ann was an active volunteer with Dodge City Community Concerts, R.S.V.P., Hospice Of The Prairie and at the Western Plains Medical Complex all of Dodge City, Kansas.
Survivors include: One Sister, Elizabeth “Liz” K. Friesen of Garden City, Kansas and
numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Three Brothers, Henry K., Abe K. & John K. Friesen and Four Sisters, Helen K. Isaac, Katie Welker, Martha Classen & Sarah Lohrenz.
Family graveside services were held at 2:00pm on Friday, July 5, 2013 at the Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, Kansas.
A Celebration Of Life Service were held @ 1:00pm on Saturday, July 6, 2013 @ the Garden Valley Retirement Village Chapel in Garden City, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to the First Missionary Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Charles Ivan Prather

Charles Ivan Prather, 67, of McPherson passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2013.
The son of Mary (Bechtel) and Frederick Hilton Prather, Charles was born on March 18, 1946, in Dodge City. After spending his first few years living in Ford, Kan., Charles moved with his family to Meade, where he began grade school. He graduated from Meade High School in 1964 and then graduated cum laude in 1968 with a BA in history and political science from Southwestern College in Winfield.
Charles married Cynthia Bidwell on December 18, 1967, in Eldorado. After honorably serving in the U.S. army during the Vietnam War, Charles taught high school history in Arkansas City and coached both golf and football. They then moved to Topeka, Kan., so that he could attend Washburn University’s School of Law.
After completing his law degree in 1976, Charles and family moved to McPherson, where he joined a local firm. Charles later established his own practice and, in addition to private practice, served for a time as McPherson County’s Assistant County Attorney. After that, he was appointed District Court Trustee for the Ninth Judicial District, a position he took very seriously, and became a champion for his client families. He built the trustee programs in both McPherson and Harvey Counties and faithfully enforced child support for more than 27 years. Charles was a member of the Washburn Law Alumni Association, the Kansas Bar Association, and the Kansas Child Support Enforcement Association. He was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of McPherson and recently served as Lieutenant Governor for the Kansas District Division 5 of Kiwanis International. He donated blood to the American Red Cross throughout his lifetime, reaching a milestone of more than 17 gallons.
Charles was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in McPherson and was deeply involved in the activities of both his local church and the broader UCC Kansas-Oklahoma Conference, in which he served on the council and participated in numerous capacities during the years. In his home church, Charles served as choir director for more than 30 years and often sang as a soloist for special music. He enjoyed preparing Thanksgiving dinner and Easter breakfast for the congregation and guests each year. He served in many leadership capacities, and recently went through the process of becoming a licensed minister within the UCC church. He was currently filling the pulpit as the congregation went through the search process for a new minister. Charles was deeply contemplative in his spirituality, and believed in not only faith, but action. He modeled his beliefs through service in his local and world communities and was a fervent advocate for social justice.
Charles was an avid sportsman. In his younger days, he played golf, tennis, basketball and football. He was a bowler and bowled at least two perfect 300 games in his life. He served as longtime secretary for the local bowling league and was inducted into the McPherson Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He was a cub master for Pack 133, a scout master for Troop 133, and was himself an Eagle Scout. He loved being outdoors, observing, hunting and fishing. He continued to play golf regularly with his brother and friends and was a member of the McPherson Senior Golf League and the Turkey Creek Golf Course.

Roger H. Ramsey

Roger H. Ramsey, died late Wednesday evening, June 26, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born January 31, 1925, at Garden City, Kansas, the son of Oscar Earnest and Sara Pearl (Horn) Ramsey.  As a young boy he attended the Garden City school system, graduating from Garden City High School in 1943.  After his graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving during World War II.  Upon his discharge, he returned began his career in farming and ranching, living in Garden City, Clovis, New Mexico, and moving to Meade in 1987.
He attended the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade and the cowboy ministries.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, caring for animals, spending time in the outdoors, bird watching, and had a fondness for western history.
After his first marriage ended, on March 24, 1980, he married Rhonda Redd at Clovis, New Mexico.  She precedes him in death on July 16, 2011.
He is survived by: His children, Michael Ramsey of Garden City, Kansas, Mark Ramsey of Garden City, Kansas, Marsha Viers of Omaha, Nebraska, Michelle McDaniel of Junction City, Kansas, and Dr. Remington Pettit of Perkins, Oklahoma; Nine grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Forrest; a brother, Richard; and two sisters, Marjorie and Barbara.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2013, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with the Reverend Ken Harder presiding.  Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Monday at the Valley View Cemetery, Garden City, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Bradley Koehn

Bradley Koehn, age 61, died Monday afternoon, June 24, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born May 8, 1952, at the Bethel Home, Montezuma, Kansas, the son of Wilbur and Laveda Koehn.  As a young boy he attended the Cimarron, Kansas school system, graduating from Cimarron High School.  After his schooling he began his career in farming.
A former resident of Cimarron and Montezuma, before moving to rural Meade County, Kansas, he is engaged in farming.
He is a member of the Plains View Mennonite Church, rural Plains, and enjoys fishing and woodworking.
On July 29, 1973, he married Jolene Koehn at Montezuma.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Bruce Dean Koehn of rural Meade, Kansas; Two daughters, Lana Joy Enns of rural Meade, Kansas and Tasha Kay Koehn of rural Meade, Kansas; His father, Wilbur Koehn of Cimarron, Kansas; Four brothers, Denton Koehn, Sanford Koehn, Robert Koehn, and Dallas Koehn; Three sisters, Sharon Isaac, Barbara Jantzen, and Brenda Russell; A grandson, David Enns of rural Meade, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his mother; three daughters, Marla Joy Koehn in 1976, Lori Lyn Koehn on July 31, 1990, and Teresa Ann Koehn on July 31, 1990.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2013, at the Plains View Mennonite Church, rural Plains, Kansas.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Plains View Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Prairie Winds Christian School or the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Lloyd William Hutchison

Lloyd William Hutchison, 94, died June 23, 2013.  He is survived by wife Jo Marie, daughter Betty married to Dale, grandchildren Janoah, Jace almost married to Mandy, Jarrin married to Katie, Jordan married to Kaleb, and greatgrandchildren Lloyd and Kennedy.  First wife Wanda died after 49 years of marriage.  Born and reared in the Oklahoma Panhandle, he enlisted at 17 and fought in World War 2.  Authentically old school, he was simple, kind, generous, respected, God-fearing, and the glue that held his extended family together.  He was ready to die because he loved his Lord.  By God’s grace he stood.  Remembrances may be shared online at http://www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com/.

Robert Allan Seger

July 10, 1925 – June 17, 2013
Johnson, Kansas
Visitation: 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, June 21, 2013 at Garnand Funeral Home and Saturday, June 22, 2013 from 8:00 AM until 9:00 AM , at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral Service: 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2013 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ulysses, Kansas.
Interment: Ulysses Cemetery in Ulysses, Kansas with military rites conducted by Dexter D. Harbour American Legion Post #79.
Memorials may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS 67880.
Robert Allan Seger, 87, beloved father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Monday morning, June 17, 2013, while driving home from Rexburg, Idaho, in an accident near Julesburg, Colorado.
Together Again and Forever! Robert was preceded in death just this last January 12, 2013, by his beloved wife and sweetheart, Ethel Ruth Michael Seger. They are together again – never to be separated for eternity. Bob and Ruth’s marriage was sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 13, 1958. Robert Allan Seger could hardly wait to get to earth being born prematurely weighing only about five pounds. He was born on July 10, 1925, at home in the Englewood house which was southeast of Meade—Sand Creek Township Meade County, Kansas. His mother said it was the “hottest day there ever was” and the doctor came some 40 miles from Plains with horse and buggy. Around the Meade and Plains area, Robert or ‘Bob’ as he is known most places today, was known as ‘Bobby.’ Bob’s dad was a rancher. Bob also took to the animals, but his real love came out when his parents moved to another ranch when he was a youngster and there was an old Rumley Oil Pull tractor there. Little Bobby liked to tinker with it, and one time he literally tore it to pieces. That was the ONLY spanking he could remember receiving from his dad. Later, Bobby’s father would leave him alone to do his thing with the machines because he hated machinery. His father’s love was animals and he could tame and gentle anything. Bob inherited this quality, too. Bob and his younger sister and brother attended all Plains schools. He said that they rode a bus which was ‘an old 1930 Chevrolet truck with a kind of outhouse style cab on it.’
Bobby graduated from Plains High School on May 18, 1943. He had worked for Wolfe Motor Company in Meade, Kansas, and continued to until he was drafted on his eighteenth birthday, July 10 and entered World War II service on November 3 in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Fort Sill, Oklahoma, is where he was sent for basic training. The aptitude tests taken at Ft. Leavenworth were suppose to be used to help assign privates to what they were best suited for. Bob said, “I wanted to be in motor mechanics, but when I went to Ft. Sill, I was assigned to Cook School. I was very, very unhappy. (sigh) I thought my world had completely caved in on me. That was the last place I wanted to be. I couldn’t feature me being a cook! I thought that was the worst way I could serve my country.” He knew his aptitude tests indicated very high in mechanics. In the middle of the very first night, a Sarge told Bob to get his duffle bag packed. Bob remembers, “I didn’t know where they were moving me, but I thought it couldn’t be any worse and that it was still better to move. Well, miracles do happen! I was being transferred to motor truck training Field Artillery School (FAS) motor mechanics and basic training combined. This was very precise training for truck mechanics. It was very valuable to me throughout my whole life. I couldn’t have been happier. Then….I was is my glory!” When the war was over, Bob returned to Wolfe Motor Company and met his sweetheart, Ethel Ruth Michael. Bob married Ruth on August 6, 1950, in Meade, Meade County, Kansas. This year they will celebrate their 63rd Anniversary in heaven-never being separated on their anniversaries before or forever. Bob’s greatest love was for his wife, Ruth, and his family. He loved farming and moved to the farm in Stanton County in 1953. He was involved in church (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) and community activities. He served in 4-H, Extension, and many farm related and antique tractor organizations. His hobbies of flying and restoring antique tractors, combines, and engines was a great pleasure for him, but didn’t take away from his family, instead enveloped them in the fun and appreciation. All of Bob’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren think they are each his favorite!
Robert is survived by eight children and their spouses, Karen (Fred) Clyde of Hurricane, Utah; Bobbie Lewis, Cheryl (Ron) Hale, and Robert (Sandi) Seger of Johnson, Kansas; Kathy (Mel) Mortensen of Rexburg, Idaho; and Earl (Charla) Seger, Merl (Leasa) Seger of Ulysses; and Verl (Lori) Seger of Richmond, Texas; 45 grandchildren; and 77 (+ one due in July 2013) great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Baskin of Liberal, Kansas. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Mark Allan Seger, in February 1954; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; parents, Allan Edward Seger and Rhoda Basinger Seger; and one brother, Ralph Gordon Seger.
If you would like to share your thoughts and memories,
we will deliver your message to the family.

Sid O. Carlile

Sid O. Carlile, age 66, of Hays died Sunday in a farming accident on his family farm near Fowler, Kansas. Sid was born February 18, 1947, in Dodge City, Kansas to Victor and Mildred (Meng) Carlile. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1965. He married Arlene Weber on July 18, 1970 in Fowler, Kansas. He served in the Army National Guard of Kansas, later becoming a police officer and retiring as the Fort Hays State University Chief of Police. He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, American Legion, and the Smoky Hill Chapter of Pheasants Forever.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene of the home in Hays; a son, Matthew Carlile and his wife, Crista and their daughter, Devon, of Urbandale, Iowa; daughter, Holly Schmidt and her husband, Travis and their son, Sawyer, of Germantown, Wisconsin; a sister, Gay Carlson and her husband, Blair of Centennial, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June, 12,2013, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hays. Burial will be in the Fowler, Kansas Cemetery at a later date. There will be a parish vigil service at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 20th and Pine. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. The family requests memorials to the Sid Carlile Memorial Fund to be used for youth hunts with Pheasants Forever in his name and memory. Condolences to the family at www.haysmemorial.com

Kenneth J. Way

Kenneth J. Way, age 91, died early Sunday morning, June 9, 2013, at his Meade, Kansas, residence.
He was born February 28, 1922, at Beloit, Kansas, the son of Fred and Wave (Hyman) Way.  As a young boy he attended the Beloit school system.  In 1942, he joined the United States Army, serving during World War II, receiving a purple heart at Bastone Belgium in 1945.  After his discharge, he returned to Beloit before moving to Glenn Elder and later Garden City where he made his home for fifty-one years, working for Century Refinery.  In 2005, he moved to Meade, and has made his home until his passing.
He was a lifetime member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 2279, the American Legion, Eagles Lodge, Elks Lodge, and the Moose Lodge, all of Garden City.  He enjoyed horses, hunting, attending 4-H events of his grandchildren, and spending time with his family and friends.
In 1945 he married Eloise Way.  The couple later divorced.  On September 3, 1956, he married Pauline May Ringer at Scott City, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Five sons, Jimmie Lee Way of Brush, Colorado, Scottie Dee Way of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Ronnie Vee Way of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, Danny Way and Terry Way; Two daughters, Debbie Boley of Meade, Kansas, Nancy Way; Seven grandchildren and One great-grandson.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Frances, Robert, and Virgil Way.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 14, 2013, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade, with the Reverend Ron Willard presiding.   Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Disabled Veterans in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Mary Agnes Tholen

Mary Agnes Tholen, 79, of Grinnell, died Saturday, June 8, 2013 at Gove County Medical Center.  She was born July 8, 1933 to John and Mary (Eilers) Wolf in Gove County.  She married Leslie Tholen on June 14, 1955.  Mary was the Postmaster in Grinnell for over 30 years.  One of her main passions in life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Leslie;  a daughter, Lori Zerr; two sisters, Elizabeth Sheesley and Theresa Tholen; a brother George Wolf.
She is survived by a daughter June (Clair) Bender of Plains; two sons, Randy (Phyllis) Tholen of Grinnell and Mike (Lisa) Tholen of Fowlerville, MI; a son in-law, Kenny Zerr of Tribune; Ten grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A vigil service was held at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Grinnell at 7:00pm.  Funeral Mass was held at 10:30am on Wednesday, June 12, 2013 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Grinnell.  Burial followed in church cemetery.  Memorials are suggested to the Quinter Long Term Care in care of Baalmann Mortuary PO Box 204, Oakley KS 67748.  Online condolences: www.baalmannmortuary.com

Robert E. Webb

Robert E. Webb, 86, retired Boeing Retiree, died June 3, 2013. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert & Mamie Webb; brother, Glen Eyerly; sons, Steven & Michael Munn; wife, Mary Elaine Webb.
Survived by companion, Helen Brien; daughters, Marilyn Dooley (Charlie Groff) of Clifton, AZ and Beverly Dalton (James) of Derby; grandchildren, Roxie Hood (Keith), Rachelle Howard (Jody), Joey Dalton; great grandchildren, Shelby, Kaylee & Emily Hood; great-great grandchildren, Alexis & Tyler Howard;  numerous nieces & nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., at Old Mission Mortuary. Send
condolences to oldmissionmortuary.com

Coletta U. Low

Coletta U. Low, age 89, died Sunday morning, May 26, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born March 8, 1924, at Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph A. and Mary (Schwab) Gerber.  As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1941.  She later attended St. Francis School of Nursing, receiving her nursing certification.  A lifetime resident of Fowler, she was a registered nurse with the Meade District Hospital for thirty-five years.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Societies, the Daughters of Isabelle, and the American Legion Auxiliary.  She enjoyed oil painting, playing cards, working puzzles, playing games of chance, cooking, and spending time with her family.
On October 29, 1946, she married Irwin John Low at Fowler, Kansas.  He precedes her in death on January 12, 2009.
Survivors include: Two sons, Mark Low of Fowler, Kansas and Kendall Low and wife Stephanie of Shawnee Mission, Kansas; Four grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Phillip and Terry Low; a daughter, Cindy Low; three brothers, Carl, Eugene, and Alvin Gerber; and three sisters, Florence Blick, Dorothy Eisenbart, and Lorene McPheter.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2013, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.  Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2013, at the church. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com.

Arthur L. Eads

Arthur L. Eads, 92, peacefully passed to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 23, 2013, at the Good Samaritan Village of Loveland, where he resided for the past two years.  He was born August 22, 1920, in Plainville, Kansas, to Roy and Hazel Eads.  In 1929 the family moved to Meade, Kansas, where Arthur graduated in 1938 from Meade High School.  Following graduation Arthur traveled to Burlington, Iowa, where he learned the plumbing trade from his Uncle Cliff and became a Master Plumber.
He then joined the Navy Seabees on August 7, 1942, as a 3rd Class Shipfitter.  His church gave him a small devotion book which he carried with him throughout his time in service.  He served at Kodiak and Sitka, Alaska, then joined the 4th Marine Division where he was shipped to Iwo Jima, landing at 12 noon the first day of the invasion, February 19th, 1945. On the third day he saw the raising of the flag on Suribachi.  For the first 28 days he was in fox holes with patterned mortars reigning in on the beach.  During this time he claimed to have been protected by an angel.  Arthur was discharged as a 1st Class Shipfitter on December 29th, 1945.
Arthur returned to Meade, Kansas, and opened a Plumbing, Heating, & Sheet Metal Shop with Orville Haver.  Later he incorporated Eads Hardware & Plumbing with his father, Roy, and brother, Duane.  He retired from the business in 1982.
Arthur married the love of his life, Rosalyn Way on December 29th, 1946, in Wichita, Kansas. They made their home in Meade, Kansas, for 48 years.  After retirement they spent winters in Arizona, then moved to Loveland, Colorado in 1994. The final move was in 2011 to Good Samaritan Village.
Arthur was a faithful member of Galilee Baptist Church, where he served as an elder.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Rosalyn of 66 wonderful years. He leaves one brother, Duane (Marcia) Eads and three children, Marilyn (Gary) West residing in Berthoud, Colorado,  Darwin (Wizie) Eads in Wichita, Kansas, and Kathy (Rick) Luciotti in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.  There are five grandchildren, Chris (Shawna) West, Lani West, Janaea Eads, Natasha Luciotti, and Sonya (Taylor) Ranker, and five great grandchildren, Tristan Cannon, Austin Cannon, Ana West, John West, and Ian Ranker.  He was proceeded in death by his parents, Roy & Hazel Eads, as well as his sister, Marjorie Ensminger.
A viewing will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, May 26th at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.  The memorial service is at Galilee Baptist Church in Loveland at 10:00AM on Monday, May 27th, and the burial is at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, May 29th at the Loveland Burial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to Galilee Baptist Church or Good Samaritan Village in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.

C. Lloyd Marrs

C. Lloyd Marrs, age 92, formerly of Littleton, Colorado, died Sunday, May 19, 2013, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.
He was born February 3, 1921, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Chester I. and Edith Susan (Brock) Marrs.  As a young boy he attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School.
In August, 1941, he married Connie Glass at Wichita, Kansas.  She precedes him in death on October 13, 2003.
He is survived by: A daughter, Kay Jacobsen of Colorado; Two brothers, Irvin Marrs of Montezuma, Kansas, Richard Marrs of Fowler, Kansas; Two sisters, Pauline Golden of Oakhurst, Oklahoma, Ella Mae Marrs of Greensburg, Kansas; Several grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; a son, Leslie Marrs; two infants brothers, and two brothers, Lewis Marrs of Phoenix and Roscoe Marrs who was killed during World War II in 1945.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of the funeral home.

Daniel E. (Danny) Bachman

Daniel E. “Danny” Bachman, age 65, died late Saturday evening, May 18, 2013, at rural Tonganoxie, Kansas.
He was born July 20, 1947, at Melrose Park, Illinois, the son of Edgar A. and Emilie P. (Peiffle) Bachman.  As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1965.  After his graduation he attended Wichita State University.  Later in 1967, he joined the United States Air Force, serving until 1973.  After his discharge, he began working for the Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline as a technician for seventeen years.  He later worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections as an electronics technician for fourteen years.
He was a member of the Lutheran faith and a former member of the Lions Club.  He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, science, history, cooking, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends
In 1969, he met Wilma Jean Wilder while in the Air Force in Montgomery, Alabama.  Together they raised two children and restored several houses along the way.
He is survived by: His children, Daughter Lori Holmgren and husband Jim and their three sons, Jackson, Charles, and Colton of rural Tonganoxie, Kansas, David Bachman of Savannah, Georgia; A brother, Kenneth D. Bachman of Stockton, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Darrel L. Bachman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2013, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until service time at the church Friday.  Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Southern Care Hospice, in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Dennis James Otten

Dennis James Otten, age 51, passed away May 13, 2013, at the Home of his cousin, Janet Gifford of Fowler, Kansas.
He was born to James and Willie Jean (Arnold) Otten on July 19, 1961, at Denver, Colorado.  He spent most of his youth and adulthood in Nebraska with a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps between 1978 and 1982.
He is survived by two brothers, Darrol Jay Casey and wife Mary, Gary Luis Hunt and wife Rhonda, and twelve children from three marriages.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and two sisters, Kimberly Ann and Jea Ruth.
Private family services will be held at a later date.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.

Billy Gene Langhofer

Retired USAF Lt. Col. Billy Gene Langhofer, born July 7, 1928 in Dodge City, the son of William (Bill) and Noval (Gilliatt) Langhofer. He lost his battle with cancer on May 2, 2013, at home with his wife, Charlotte, and his daughter, Dolly Norine, leaving his daughter, Roxanne; granddaughter, Kristin; great-grandchildren, Tylor, Stephan, Machell and Charlotte Jean; sons, Robin and Mark; and brother, Darrell of Kansas.
Gene attended the Plains Schools and graduated from Plains High School in 1946. He then attended KU and K-State prior to beginning his career in the Air Force. He was in business for many years in Marin County. He was Rotary member and Shriner. He flew with the Marin County Sheriff Air Patrol and was an Air Lifeline volunteer.
Gene retired in 1990 to Napa and was an active member of SIRS 105 and Napa Dancers. He was also an avid bocce ball player, a member of the AOPA, and a volunteer at the Lincoln Theater.
Gene was a friend and helper to all, and will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Napa Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Elsie Lavon Masters

Elsie Lavon Masters, 86, passed away April 30, 2013 in Parlin, Colorado, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Larry; granddaughter, Kelly; great-grandson, Trevor; and brother, Delbert Fuhrman. Elsie is survived by her daughters, Ravonda (Sam) Hinson, Linda (Larry) Nienhueser; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Herman (Ruth) Fuhrman, sister-in-laws, Bea Fuhrman, and Ada Ruth Tripet; also survived by her best friend, Stella Neugenbaur; and family friend, Marsha Taylor.
Elsie was a founding member of the Fountain Valley Museum, and a member of Fountain Valley Grange, Rebekahs, and the Pinon Arts and Crafts Club.
Elsie worked as a bus driver for 45 years for the Fountain/ Hanover and District 60 schools.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fountain Valley Museum. Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2013, at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas, was in charge of local arrangements.

Leslie Anne Riner

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leslie Anne Riner was held at 10 am on Saturday, April 27, 2013 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Lawrence, KS. Leslie died Saturday, April 20, 2013 after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.
Leslie Anne Wurdeman was born September 23, 1983 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Tom and Dana (Harris) Wurdeman.
Leslie grew up in Overbrook, KS and graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School and Emporia State University School of Nursing. She worked at St. Francis Hospital, Topeka, and most recently at Lawrence Surgery Center in Lawrence.
Leslie married Kevin Riner on Aprli 25, 2009 at Corpus Christi Church in Lawrence, KS. They built their home in rural Lecompton, KS.
She will be remembered for her amazing smile and her strength, determination and courage in facing her illness. She was simply a beautiful person inside and out.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin, of the home; her father and mother, Tom and Dana Wurdeman of Overbrook; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeff and Ronda Riner of Lecompton; her brother and sister-in-law, Gabe and Heather and their children, Mason and Alayna of Osage City; her brother, Greg of Overbrook; brother-in-law, Eric and fiancé, Kelli of Kansas City; grandparents, Bill and Joan Harris of Fowler; Kevin’s grandparents, Larry and Mary James of Lecompton; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Leslie Riner Memorial Fund in care of Warren McElwain Mortuary. The fund will be designated later to the Lawrence Oncology Center.
Online condolences may be sent to www.warrentmcelwain.com.

Pete M. Friesen

Pete M. Friesen, age 89, died Saturday morning, April 27, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born November 28, 1923, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Henry A. and Margaret Friesen.  As a young boy he attended the Sunrise School in rural Meade County and later attended the Meade Bible Academy.  A lifetime resident of Meade, he was a farmer, rancher, and horseman.
He was a charter member of the Emmanuel Church, of Meade, and had served as vice-president on the Meade Credit Union Board of Directors.
On September 24, 1944, he married Katherine F. (Reimer) Friesen at Meade, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, Eugene D. Friesen (Carlene) of Lincoln, Kansas and Stanley D. Friesen of Sulphur, Oklahoma; Two brothers, Menno M. Friesen (Shirley) of Goshen, Indiana and Marvin M. Friesen (Elvina) of Plains, Texas; A sister, Esther Smoker (Abner) of Lititz, Arizona; A brother-in-law, Ed Plank of Fresno, California; A sister-in-law, Donna Friesen of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; A grandson, Jeremy F. Friesen (Lisa) of Assaria, Kansas; and Four great-grandchildren, Lydia, Nathan, James, and Jared Friesen.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Daniel and Willie; and two sisters, Elda and Margaret.
Memorial services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2013, at the Emmanuel Church, Meade, with the Reverend Ken Harder presiding. Private interment was in the Graceland Cemetery. The family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Church in care of the funeral home. Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Katheryn M. (Krisle) Heinz

Kathryn M. (Krisle) Heinz, age 86, died late Sunday evening, April 21, 2013, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.
She was born March 22, 1927, in Fowler, the daughter of Ralph and Margaret (Rice) Krisle (Schwartz). She was a life-long resident of Fowler, who was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church, a fifty-seven year member of the Daughters of Isabella and sang in the choir for many years. In addition to the church, she was a member of the Lakeview Club and the Vera Waters Art Center.
On November 28, 1945, she married John Heinz, also of Fowler. She is survived by her husband John of sixty-seven years; daughters, Diana Haywood and husband Danny of Phoenix, Arizona, Janet Heinz of Berea, Kentucky, and Rebecca Heinz of Fowler; sons, Doug Heinz and wife Decina of Fowler, Fred and wife Sheri of Fowler, and Van Heinz and wife Cathy of Fowler; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Allie Schwartz; and two brothers, Robert and William Krisle.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2013, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2013, at the church. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center, Hospice of the Prairie, or St. Anthony Catholic Church in care of the funeral home. Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

June I. Bolan

June I. Bolan, age 86, died Sunday afternoon, April 21, 2013, at her rural Plains, Kansas residence.
She was born February 7, 1927, at rural Iuka, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Clara (Logan) Hollopeter.  As a young girl she attended school in Satanta, Kansas, Canon City, Colorado, and Plains, Kansas.  A resident of Plains, Kansas, since 1999, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Plains United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Meade County Council on Ageing, and the Gideon’s Auxiliary.  She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery work, sewing, quilting, baking, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.
On March 30, 1947 she married Charles Vickers Schelhouse at Canon City, Colorado.  He precedes her in death in 1978.  On July 18, 1999, she married William C. “Bill” Bolan, Jr. at Estancia, New Mexico.   He survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, Carl Schelhouse of Las Vegas, Nevada and Charles Schelhouse of Carthage, Texas; Four daughters, Charlene Golden of New Mexico, Barbara Beach of Salina, Kansas, Elaine Bell of Las Vegas, Nevada, Debbie Cleveland of Carthage, Texas; A stepson, Dino Bolan of Osceola, Missouri; Seventeen grandchildren, Twenty-five great-grandchildren, Two Great-Great-Granchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Tio Bolan on March 16, 2008; three brothers; and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2013, at the Plains Untied Methodist Church, with the Reverend Keith Schadel presiding.   Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.  Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains United Methodist Women or the Liberal Gideon’s Auxiliary in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Margaret Laura Miller

Margaret Laura Miller, 97, of Lynn Haven, Florida, passed away Friday, April 12, 2013 at her home.
Margaret was born in Coldwater, Kansas to Kit and Emma Dykes. For years, she taught several grades of school in a two-room schoolhouse in Copeland, Kansas. She moved to the Bay County area with her late husband Alfred Miller in 1973.
Margaret was adored by her family, which celebrates her long and successful life.  Her granddaughter and namesake Margaret Jewell Blackwell has written this poem to memorialize her:
Eyes and a smile that melt my troubles away
You are my dearest treasure
My hearts fire
My love for you stretches across the universe
You are my total joy
You alleviate all fear
All of my ailments you heal
Thank you for being my best friend teaching me why we love and what I can be
You are the funniest person I have ever met, endless elegance, incredible essence
The nights are going to brighter because you are lighting up the sky
I will always have you by my side
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Alfred W. Miller; three sisters, Marjorie Yanson, Betty Youngblood and Fern McVey; and a brother, Warren Dykes. She is survived by her daughter, M. Carol Blackwell (Whilden); sons Joe A. Miller (Lana) of Plains, KS and Chris O. Miller (Marlena) of Colorado Springs, CO; a sister, Louise Cox, and her grandchildren, Lea Blackwell, Tina Blackwell, Margaret Jewell Blackwell, Jason Miller and Jennifer Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2013, at the United Methodist Church, Plains, Kansas, with the Reverend Keith Schadel presiding.  Interment will follow in the Copeland Cemetery, Copeland, Kansas.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas, is in charge of local arrangements.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Frances L. Elffner

Frances L. Elffner, age 71, died late Friday evening April 12, 2013 at the Kansas Medical Center, Andover, Kansas.
She was born June 30, 1941, at Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Ira Francis and Agnes Mae (Golliher) Salmon.  As a young girl she attended the Fowler School system, graduating from Fowler High School.  She later attended Emporia State University receiving her Master of Library Science degree.  Upon completion of her education she began her teaching career, teaching in Meade, Plains, and Southwestern Heights, before moving to Loveland, Colorado.  While in Colorado she served as the District Librarian for the Poudre School District.  Upon retirement she and her husband moved to Cherokee Village, Arkansas, for ten years before returning to Fowler to care for her father.
She was currently a member of the Fowler Library Board, Fowler Cemetery Board, the Lakeview Club, Meade County Historical Society, the Meade County Genealogical Society, and served as president of the Fowler Senior Citizens Book Club.
On June 6, 1964, she married Fritz Elffner at Fowler, Kansas.  He precedes her in death on January 1, 1999.
She is survived by: A daughter, Terri Elffner and husband Wesley Martin of Denver, Colorado; A brother, David Salmon and wife Carol of Fowler, Kansas; A grandson, Logan Martin of Denver, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant daughter, Francie Elffner; and an infant sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2013, at the Fowler United Methodist Church, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Library or the Meade County Historical Society in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Bernie Burdge

Bernie Burdge, age 86, died Friday morning April 12, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born May 26, 1926, at Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Harold and Lorene (Smithhisler) Burdge.   As a young boy he attended school in Danville, Kansas.  Upon his schooling he joined the United States Army serving in the Philippines and Japan during World War II.  After his discharge he began his career in the oilfield working in several capacities before retiring as a tool pusher.
He was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade; the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars; and the American Legion.  He enjoyed collecting various items including antiques; fishing, hunting, camping and working on lawnmowers.
On April 23, 1952, he married Donna Freeman at Danville, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Rick Burdge of Meade, Kansas, Cindy Shrewsbury of Meade, Kansas, and Becky Bertke of Euless, Texas; A sister, Rosemary Smithhisler of Clovis, New Mexico; Eight grandchildren and Eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Terry Burdge in 1979.
Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2013, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade. Private inurnment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Friends of Meade State Lake or the American Legion in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Laura Ann Williamson

Laura Ann Williamson departed this life on April 10, 2013 at the Hospital in Hutchinson, Kansas at the age of 60 years, 4 months, and 28 days.  Laura Ann was born November 12, 1952 in Lyons, Kansas to Harvey Bud and Ida Mae (Burrell) Williamson.
Laura Ann resided in Pratt, Kansas with her dear friend and companion, Leo Roberts.
Laura Ann was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a brother, David Williamson and wife, Zoe Ann of Meade, Kansas; a sister, Charmaine Romero and husband, Jerry, of Mora, New Mexico; two nieces, Brandi Muller and husband, Matt, of Parker, Colorado, and Jennifer Knott and husband, Josh, of Meade; one great-niece, Taitym Knott; and two great-nephews, Jaryn Knott and Max Muller; many cousins and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Pratt.

Davis W. Craft

David W. Craft, age 87, died Monday, April 8, 2013 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, Kansas. He was born May 13, 1925 in Kinsley, Kansas the son of DeWitt and Kathleen Riley Craft. He attended Garden City Community College, played basketball at New Mexico State University, received his Teaching Degree from Fort Hays State University and later earned his Masters of Arts Degree from the University Of Kansas. David served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. St. Louis during WWII. A longtime resident of Garden City, he had worked as a teacher, a coach, a hail adjuster and as a farmer retiring in 1988. He taught and coached at Plains schools in 1951 and 1952.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the American Legion both of Garden City, Kansas. He and his wife were very involved in Mission work in Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Spain and in the United States.
On May 28, 1950 he married Pauline Peterson in Garden City, Kansas. She survives. Other Survivors Include: Two Sons, John (& Beth) Craft of Denver, Colorado and Rege (& Maria) Craft of Lawrence, Kansas; One Daughter, DeAnn Craft of Goffstown, New Hampshire; One Brother, Roger Craft of Bozeman, Montana; Three Sisters, Helen Beiderwell of Fresno, California, Marjory James of Dighton, Kansas and Carol Hodgkinson of Garden City, Kansas; Five Grandchildren and One Great-Grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Pearl Ramsey Craft and Two Brothers, John & Rufus Craft.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00am on Friday, April 12, 2013 at the First United Methodist Church in Garden City, Kansas. Interment was held in the Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, Kansas. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, Kansas.

Lavina F. Bartel

Lavina F. Bartel, 74, died Wednesday, April 3, 2013 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
She was born August 8, 1938 in Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of Abe and Katherine Friesen.  A lifetime area resident, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of Oasis Church, Miss Kitty Quilters and Red Hat Ladies all in Dodge City.
In 1960 she married Albert Bartel.  He survives.
Other survivors include: 3 sons, Lester and wife Naomi, Madison, Alabama, Dwight and wife Lorlyn, Clovis, California and Wayne and wife Lynn, Dodge City; and 6 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Margaret Isaac and an infant sister, Marlene.
Memorial services were held at 11:00 am Monday, April 8, 2013 at Valleyview Bible Church, Cimarron, with Pastors Dan Bartel and Gerald Mendenhall officiating. Private family burial was in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Oasis Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas  67801.  Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

John R. Weber

John R. Weber, 71 passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2013 at Park West Plaza in Wichita, Kansas.  He was born July 3, 1941 on the Weber farm in Meade County, Kansas the son of Louie & Mary Verdie (Rice) Weber.
John attended and graduated from Fowler High School in 1959.  He then earned his Associates degree from Dodge City Community College in 1963 and his Bachelor’s degree in music education from Fort Hays State University in 1965.  John worked as a band teacher in Spearville, Kansas for 5 years, Wakeeney, Kansas for 1 year, and Scott City for 7 years.  He lived in Scott City for 23 years.  John also lived in Garden City and Lakin for 16 years, and has resided in Wichita for the last 2 years.  While living in Scott City, John also worked for Cities Service Plant for 3 years and as a custodian at the First Christian Church for 14 years.  From 1982 to 2007, he worked at Sunflower Electric Co-op, Inc. where he retired as the Environmental Coordinator.  John was active in Kiwanis, Lions Club, Jaycees, and the Masonic Lodge.  He was also a member of the Garden City Municipal Band, served as a Docent at Lee Richardson Zoo, was a football referee for 30 years, and served as a softball and little league baseball coach.  John also loved old cars and the music group “Chicago.”
In 1962, he married Verna S. Bates in Dodge City, Kansas.  Later in 2002, John married Marian Williams Hagemann in Lakin, Kansas.  She survives.  Other survivors include his three children Patrick & wife Angie Weber of Wichita, Kansas, Penny & husband Joe Etcheson of Jasper, Missouri, and Peggy & husband Edgar Cardenas of Wichita, Kansas; five step-children Kimberly & husband Sammye Telford of Lakin, Kansas, Lori & husband Mike Hamblen of Lakin, Kansas, Cindy & husband Chad Ginest of Watkins, Colorado, Kevin & wife Judy Hagemann of Connorsville, Indiana, & Rick & wife Barb Yakel of Lakin, Kansas; a brother Kenneth Weber of Fowler, Kansas; 8 grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, and 12 step-great grandchildren.  John is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Charles Weber and Louie Weber; a sister Betty Stewart, and two grandsons.
Funeral service were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2013 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City with Pastor Justin Weber officiating.  Graveside Service were held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 at the Fowler Cemetery in Fowler, Kansas.  The family requests memorials given to the Garden City Municipal Band in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City, Ks.  Condolences may be emailed to garnandfh@sbcglobal.net.

Tyrone (Ty) L. Carpenter

Tyrone “TY” L. Carpenter, 71, of Lexington, passed away on April 1, 2013 surrounded by loved ones. Ty is survived by his wife, Dresden; his daughter, Danielle (John) d’Auteuil; his son, John; and grandson Thomas d’Auteuil. Ty graduated from Plains High School, Plains, KS in 1959. Ty served in the 47th Rifle Co. USMC, widely traveled the US and was an avid horseman/breeder. No funeral/services will be held.

Cheryl Marie Friesen

Cheryl Marie Friesen, 55, died Tuesday, March 26, 2013, at her residence, in Liberal.
She was born January 3, 1958, at Springfield, IL, to Jack & Joyce (Yard) Whalen.
She graduated from Girard High School, Girard, IL, in 1976. She graduated from Illinois State University in 1980, with a degree in Special Education.
She was a teacher at West Middle School, from 1980-86, and at Washington and South Elementary Schools, from 1986-2010. She was a substitute teacher for USD 480 since 2010, and was currently, Director of the Latch-Key program. She was secretary for the KSU Extension Board. She was also active with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, where she served in the nursery department, and as Director of Women’s Ministry. She was also past president of the missionary society.
She married Donald E. “Don” Friesen, on July 3, 1987, at Meade, KS. He survives.
Other Survivors include: 1 daughter, Tiffane Friesen Masimbi and husband Nsail, of Tonganoxie, KS; Her parents, Jack and Joyce Whalen, of Girard, IL; 1 brother, David Whalen and wife Pat, of Virden, IL; 1 sister, Linda and husband Mike, of Springfield, IL; Several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and a sister, Brenda Whalen
Funeral Services were held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 30 2013, at First Church of the Nazarene, in Liberal, with Pastor Arlen Ankle, officiating. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery, in Meade.
Memorial Contributions may be made to, Relay For Life, or KJIL/KHYM, in care of Brenneman Funeral Home, 1212 W. 2nd St., Liberal, KS 67901.
Condolences also may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Wanda Claire Lewis

Wanda Claire Lewis, age 90, died early Monday morning, March 25, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born June 23, 1922, at Hess Township, rural Gray County, Kansas, the daughter of Francis and Helen (McCauley) Cope.  A resident of rural Fowler since 1959, moving from rural Gray County, Kansas, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Augustine Episcopal Church, Meade, Kansas, and had attended the United Methodist Church in Fowler, Kansas.  She was also a member of the Cimarron River Valley Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter and the American Legion Auxiliary as well as other local organizations.  She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, baking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
On June 21, 1943, she married Walter Loren Lewis at St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in LaJolla, California.  He precedes her in death on April 25, 1982.
She is survived by: Three sons, Richard Lewis of Manhattan, Kansas, Ronald Lewis of rural Fowler, Kansas, Kyle Lewis of Fowler, Kansas; A daughter, Shelley Cherry of Urbandale, Iowa; A sister, Ellen Verell of rural Meade, Kansas; A sister-in-law, Sammy Cope of Liberal, Kansas; Nine grandchildren, Ashley Freeman, Lindsey Quinn, Michael McKinley, Cheri Leone, Todd Lewis, Sarah Lewis-Finke, Laura H. Lewis, Allison Friedrich, and Angela Harris; Fifteen great-grandchildren, Evelyn Freeman, Lyda Freeman, Andrew Quinn, Collin McKinley, Aiden McKinley, Chace Leone, Elizabeth Lewis, Bailey Lewis, Bristol Lewis, Taylor Finke, Nick Finke, Tristin Lewis Dierking, Kennison Friedrich, Colton Friedrich, and Cerise Friedrich
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-father, William J. Merkle, and a brother, Wayne Cope.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2013, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, Kansas.  Private inurnment will take place in the Fowler Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Cimarron River Valley Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, Scholarship Fund in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Jerry Eugene Fisher

Services for Jerry Eugene Fisher, 76, Fitzhugh, were held at 2 pm Tuesday at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Steve Wilburn officiating. Burial followed at Lightning Ridge Cemetery. Mr. Fisher died March 22, 2013, at his home. He was born August 19, 1936, to Fred and Eileen Kile Fisher at Dodge City, Kansas.
He attended school in Kansas and came to the area in 1991 from California. He was a truck driver for Heartland Trading Company and a member of Fitzhugh Baptist Church. He was a Gold Star member of the United States Roping Association, winning the All-American Futurity in 1973. He trained five world champion quarter horses. Among them were Go Man Go, Time To Think Rich and What A Way To Go.
He and Belinda Wharton were married February 16, 1971.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda, of the home; three grandchildren, Kelsey Wharton, Roff, Levi Wharton, Roff, and Tanner Wharton, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Megan Calloway and Diesel Bettes; and one sister, Berry Curbo, Coffman, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Shawn Fisher Wharton; a brother, Jackie Fisher; and two brother-in-laws, Bob Cole and Deb Curbo.
Condolences may be sent to criswellfh.com.

Frances Elizabeth Greer Raines

Frances Elizabeth Greer Raines died on March 12, 2013, at Kansas City Hospice House after a short illness.
She was born December 10, 1926, in Langdon, Kansas, to Matilda and Fred Greer.   On April 9, 1948, she married Gerald Raines in Hutchinson, Kansas.    He survives.
Frances attended school in Langdon, Kansas, where she was the valedictorian of her graduating class, and then graduated from the University of Colorado.  She was a teacher for many years in Kansas public schools in Sylvia, Burton, Plains, Ulysses, and Winfield.  She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Olathe, Kansas.  She was active in several organizations including Delta Kappa Gamma and the National Education Association.  Frances enjoyed planning trips, traveling, spending time with her family, and sharing her love of books with others. Both Fran and her husband Gerald were on the faculty of USD 480 at one time.
Frances is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gerald; brother John Greer and his wife Virginia of Langdon, Kansas; daughter Vicki Raines and her friend Sandy Baker of Liberal, Kansas; son Doug Raines and his wife Joanne of Lenexa, Kansas; son Randy Raines of Phoenix, Arizona; and grandchildren Madelyn Raines, John Henry Raines, and Dayton Raines all of Lenexa, Kansas.
A memorial service were held 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2013, at Grace United Methodist Church, Olathe, Kansas 66061 and condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com   Amos Family Funeral Home, Shawnee, KS was in charge of arrangements.  Home address is: 16110 W. 133rd St. #323, Olathe, KS 66062.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64145 or to the family so that they can purchase books for elementary school libraries in Frances’s name.

Andy J. Harms

Andy J. Harms, 89, passed away on March 18, 2013 at Pine Village, Moundridge, KS.  He was born on July 21, 1923, in Meade County, KS, the seventh child of Henry R. and Margaret Thiessen Harms. He was a farmer, and also worked as a quality control inspector for AGCO in Hesston, KS.
On June 2, 1946 he married Lillian Just in the Lehigh M.B. Church, officiated by his father, the Rev. H.R. Harms. They lived in Marion, Harvey and McPherson counties. He is survived by his wife Lillian of Moundridge, and four children: Roger (Cindy Holman) of Edmond OK; Larry of Houston TX, James (Michelle) of Wichita KS; and Margaret (Tom) Knoll  of Chandler AZ; brothers Vernon (Judy) of Green Valley, AZ, Harold (Joyce) of Dallas, OR, sisters Ann Fast of Dallas, OR, Elizabeth (Walt) Zistel of Medford, OR; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Hesston M.B. Church, Hesston with Pastor Brad Burkholder officiating with burial held prior to the service at 9:30 am at the Hesston City Cemetery, Hesston, KS.
Memorials may be made to Pine Village or Tabor College Music Building Fund in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home 107 S. Lancaster, P.O. Box 32 Hesston, KS 67062.

John William (Bill) Eudaley

John William (Bill) Eudaley, 88, died early Sunday morning December 1, 2013 at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, KS.
He was born March 16, 1925 at Marlow, OK, the son of Oscar W. and Anna M. (Dawson) Eudaley.  He graduated from Carnegie High School, Carnegie, OK.  John was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1943-1946.  He later received his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Emporia State University.
On June 4, 1950, he married Lois A. Wheeler at Emporia, KS.  She preceded him in death on October 25, 2013.  After their marriage, he was high school principal at Americus, Lyons and Harveyville, KS.  He later took a position at Ft. Riley as an Education Specialist until his retirement.  The couple made their home in Manhattan for over 50 years and the last 4 years lived in Meade.
John attended the Church of the Nazarene.  He loved golfing and attending Manhattan High School and Kansas State University football games.  He was a member of Stagg Hill Golf Club, NEA, NARFE, and The American Legion.
He is survived by his daughters Linda Norsworthy and husband Steve of Meade, KS and Debbie Brown and husband Dale of Great Bend; a sister, Rhama Weaver of Duncan, OK; three brothers, Marcus (Jacquetta) Eudaley of Bethany, OK, Leonard (Jeanie) Eudaley, Topeka, KS, and Lawrence (Donna) Eudaley, Emporia, KS; five grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Hansen, Sherry (JT) Elder, Darren (Hannah) Norsworthy, Amber (Cameron) Chambers, and Tyler Brown; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2013 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, KS.  Burial will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, KS, with military honors by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion, and Lowry-Funston Post #1980 Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Memorial contributions to the Manhattan Church of the Nazarene or the Beam Senior Center, Meade, KS may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia.  Online condolences may be left at robertsblue.com.

Lois E. Adams

Lois E. Adams, age 87, died Friday afternoon, March 15, 2013, at the Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born September 26, 1925, at Pawhuska, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frank and Laura (Heath) Duncan.  She received her high school education at Prescott, Arizona, graduating from Prescott High School.  She later attended Business College in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.  After her education, she worked as a secretary for the Boeing Aircraft Company, Wichita; the Meade School District; and for Dave Wilson.
On December 24, 1959, she married Harry Dean Adams in Miami, Oklahoma.  After their marriage, the couple moved to Meade, Kansas, in 1960.  From 1975-1982, she and her husband, Dean owned and operated Adams Agri-Center in Meade.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church; United Methodist Women, serving as treasurer; and the Maia Club, all of Meade.
She is survived by: Her husband, Dean Adams of Meade, Kansas; A son, Chris Coe and wife Jackie of Castleton, Kansas; A daughter, Kathie Brown and husband Mike of Meade, Kansas; A brother, J.W. Duncan of Lake Jackson, Texas; 5 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren, Tony Brown and wife Marilyn, and their children, Wyatt and Whitney Brown, Aaron Brown and daughter Kelly Brown, Monica Ross and husband, Chip and their daughters, Madison and Cameron Ross, Jennifer Coe, Lauri Ericson and husband Tom, and their children, Trey and Kaija Ericson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Joe F. Duncan; and a sister, Elsie King.
Memorial services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2013 at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding.  Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Richard Ralph Coker

Richard Ralph Coker, 63, died on Thursday, March 7, 2013, in a vehicle accident South of his hometown of Broken Bow, OK.
He was born February 2, 1950, the son of William Harvey and Loretta Coker.
Preceded in death by his father William Harvey Coker, brother Donald and sister Judy.  Survived by Mother, Loretta Williamson Schadel of Kyle TX.  Brothers, James Coker of Plains, KS, Fred Coker of Kyle, TX, and sister Dawna Williamson Nims of Corpus Christi, TX.  Children, Shane and Chena Coker of Forsyth, MO, Dawana Coker, and Brianna, Brian, and Katelyn Coker.  As well as several grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews, Family and Friends.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2013, at the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, Kansas.  Cremation has taken place.   Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade is in charge of local arrangements.

Clara Elizabeth Marx Marcotte

Clara Elizabeth Marx Marcotte (91) formerly of Peru was escorted by angels into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 2, 2013 at 9:20 a.m. She recently resided at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers, Indiana.  She also resided with her son and daughter-in-law in Hockley, Texas, prior to her move to Fishers, IN.  Clara was comforted by her loving family in the days and hours preceding her death and she was held in the arms of her son as she was greeted by her loving Lord Jesus Christ.
Clara was born September 29, 1921 in Mocane, Beaver County, Oklahoma to John Marx (McPherson, Kansas) and Dora (Herman) Marx (Enterprise, Kansas). They preceded her in death.
She attended Pleasant Valley School in the Panhandle of Oklahoma (near Mocane, OK). She worked at numerous positions during her lifetime and also worked at Husky Holland and Wallace furniture in Peru, Indiana.  She retired in 1968.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman E. Marcotte, whom she married December 6, 1939 in Beaver, Oklahoma. Clara loved him deeply, spending 53 years with him.  She had three daughters and one son.  Daughters are Ruthie Alberta (d. 1944), Betty (Don d.) Browning and Dorothy (George) Mize.  Her son is John (Sharon).  She had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with whom she loved to spend time.
In addition her two daughters, son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren she is survived by one sister Alma Griswold and her husband Clifford, Bloomfield, Co. along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by brothers Carl, Aaron, Wilmer (Bill), Sylvestor, sisters Catherine Spradley, Fern Schaffer, Dorothy McDonald, and Emma (Amy) Hammon.
Services were held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2013, at Flowers­ Leedy Funeral Home officiated by her grandson-in-law, Pastor Jamie Zile. Clara’s soul is rejoicing pain free in Heaven, while her body will be laid to rest, beside her husband and daughter, at Graceland Cemetery, in Meade, Kansas. Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2013, local services are entrusted to Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade Kansas.
Many thanks are extended to the staffs of Sheridan Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Sheridan, IN and Allisonville Meadows of Fishers, IN.

Becky Isaac

Becky Isaac, 64, lost her valiant battle against pancreatic cancer at her home in Overland Park March 1st with family by her side. Becky was born in Lawrence, Kansas, August 18th, 1948, the daughter of Kathryn and Howard Heck.  She attended Lawrence High School (class ’66), Emporia State University and Crum’s Beauty School in Manhattan¸ KS.
Becky is survived by her husband Larry Isaac, daughters Kristi Stallings and husband Wayne, Ottawa and Kelli Curry and husband Shane of Oskaloosa, her sister Sherry Nelson and husband David of Lawrence, brother Fred Heck of Ottawa, and her three beloved grandchildren Regan, Reese and Colton Curry.  She is also survived by stepchildren, Todd and Natalie Isaac of Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Kathryn Heck.
Becky married Richard Boehringer, the father of her daughters in 1967.  She then married Larry Isaac. For 35 years Larry loved and cared for Becky and her family.
Becky owned and operated Becky’s Salon and Day Spa in Lawrence for 25 years.  After selling the spa, Becky and Larry retired in Overland Park, KS to be near grandchildren. While in Overland Park, Becky managed Quinn’s Medical Day Spa for several years.  Becky’s vibrant personality and presence will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Visitation will be at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 5th from 5-7pm.
A funeral service will be held 10 am Wednesday, March 6, at Free Methodist Church, Lawrence.  Family and friends will meet after the service at Lawrence Country Club to celebrate Becky’s life. (Lunch will be provided).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to COF Training Services in Ottawa, Kansas in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Online condolences may be sent at Rumsey-yost.com.

Henry S. Baerg

Henry S. Baerg, age 88 of Mountain Lake, MN, died Thursday, February 28, 2013 at the Good Samaritan Village in Mt. Lake.
The funeral was at 10:30 AM Monday March 4, 2013 at the Cornerstone Bible Church in Mt. Lake, Pastor Nathan Janzen & Rev. Clifford Koehn co-officiating. Interment was at 1:15 PM in the First Mennonite Cemetery in rural Butterfield, MN. (North Butterfield Church).
Memorials are preferred to SEND International or The Gideon’s International.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Mt. Lake, MN. E-mail condolences may be sent to the family at www.sturmfh.com
Our wonderful husband, brother, and friend, Henry Solomon Baerg passed into the arms of his loving heavenly Father on Thursday, February 28, 2013 at the Good Samaritan Village in Mountain Lake, Minnesota.  He had attained the age of 88 years, 7 months, and 12 days.
Henry Solomon Baerg was born July 16, 1924 to Jacob J. and Maria (Penner) Baerg of Butterfield, MN, the oldest of 8 children. He was baptized on October 13, 1940 at the age of 16, upon confession of his faith at First Mennonite Church (North Butterfield Church). Henry was an avid reader Reading and learning were a part of who he was. Henry did so well in his District 30 classes that his teacher suggested he go directly from 2nd to 4th grade.  He graduated from Mt. Lake High School, Mountain Lake, MN in 1943.  In 1949 he earned his Bachelor degree from Goshen College in Goshen, IN. Henry worked as a bricklayer for Buhler Construction Company of Butterfield from 1952-1962.  Volunteering to help others was a large part of Henry’s personality.  He used his construction skills on work projects in Cuba in 1953, and again in Haiti in 1963. In 1962, Henry’s dad retired from farming so Henry took on the farm operation from 1962-1980. Henry moved into Butterfield in 1981 where he helped care for his dad and mom. He worked for Heinrichs Lumber Co. of Delft, MN until his retirement but life was not yet done with Henry.  He traveled to Japan where he found someone with whom to share his life.  On May 5, 1989 he married longtime Japan missionary Martha Classen at the Christian Academy Chapel in Higashi Kurume, Japan.  They were married for 24 years. Henry and Martha served together as missionaries with SEND International for 7 ½ years, serving the Japanese people from 1988-1996. Upon retirement they made their home in Mountain Lake and many were the times that they opened their doors to friends from Japan who were traveling. Henry enjoyed photography, gardening, oil painting, craft works, woodworking, and volunteering.  He also enjoyed traveling. He visited 8 foreign countries and most of the 50 States. If words could describe Henry, the two which quickly come to mind are: generous and caring.
Henry is survived by his wife, Martha Baerg of Mt. Lake, MN, siblings Anna (Clifford) Koehn of Geary, OK, Jacob (Millie) Baerg of Ramsey, MN, David (Gail) Baerg of Brooklyn Park, MN, Art (Rose) Baerg of Butterfield, MN, Mathilda (Dewayne) Erickson of Owatonna, MN, and Paul (Corina) Baerg of Alamo, TX (winter), brother-in-law Albert Oeltjenbruns of Bingham Lake, MN, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marie Oeltjenbruns.

Kent Alan Endicott

Kent Alan Endicott, former longtime resident of Ponca City, passed Thursday, February 28, 2013 in Oklahoma City. He was 55 years of age.
Kent was born May 9, 1957 in Ponca City, the son of Melvin F. Endicott and Betty Jo (Salmon) Endicott. Kent attended Woodlands Grade School, East Jr. High and was a 1976 graduate of Ponca City High School. He then attended Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa.
While living in Ponca City, Kent operated the Tri-City Transport Service, helping others with their transportation needs to various appointments and events. He was always anxious to give a helping hand to others, especially the elderly. He was later employed in hotel services in Oklahoma City.
Kent was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ponca City and member of the church choir. He was currently attending St. Charles Catholic Church in Oklahoma City. He was active throughout the years with the Ponca City Takedown Club, the 101 Ranch Rodeo and the Oklahoma Square Dance Association. His enjoyments had included yard work, traveling with his parents, square dancing, water skiing, rodeos, music, Oklahoma State University athletic events, and interest in his nieces and nephews activities. He especially enjoyed decorating for Christmas and time spent at family holiday gatherings.
He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Buck and husband, Larry, of Ponca City and Barbara Coates and husband, Dick, of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Ronnie Endicott and wife, Cathy, of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Craig Endicott and wife, Gaylyn, of Muskogee, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Christopher Buck, Caroline Homier, Lynn Endicott, Andrew Endicott, Courtney Thomas, Chelsea Walters and Timothy Endicott; three great nephews and one great niece; many other extended family and friends that include his friend, Janell Bateman, of Ponca City.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Golden Endicott and Henry and Lucy Salmon; his mother, Betty Endicott in 1997, and his father, Melvin Endicott in 1998.
A Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2013 at Grace Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2013 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Kevin Ratterman presiding. Interment will be at 4 p.m. at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Memorial Chapel.
Casket bearers are Steve Cales, John Queen, Chris Link, Tim Endicott, Craig Endicott and Ron Endicott. Honorary casket bearers are Dr. Gary Dorman, Charlie Mertz and Dewayne Howey.
Memorial contribution may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 421 South 7th Street, Ponca City, Oklahoma 74601or to the Ponca City Takedown Club, c/o Donna Lessert, 129 Tapp Road, Ponca City, Oklahoma 74604.
Kent’s online guestbook may be signed at www.gracememorialchapel.net

H. Leonard Eckhoff

H. Leonard Eckhoff, age 84, died late Wednesday evening, February 6, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born August 10, 1928, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Martin and Nora (Feldman) Eckhoff.  As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1946.  After his graduation, he began working for the Ideal Grocery Store, Meade.  At the age of 22 he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, serving in Korea for a year in the ammunition supply area of service.  Upon his discharge, he returned to Meade and began his career as a grocery clerk at Randy’s Market, later becoming a co-owner for the last sixteen of his thirty-eight years in the grocery business.
He is a lifetime member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post #3166, Liberal, and a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Meade.
He is survived by: A brother, Dean Eckhoff of Wichita, Kansas; A sister, Elsie Kane of Meade, Kansas; Eight nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Raymond and Chester “Hap” Eckhoff; and a nephew, Gary Kane.
Graveside services was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2013, at the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Interment followed with military services at the cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Graceland Cemetery Flag Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

T. Neal Hanlon

T. Neal Hanlon, 77, native of Meade, Kansas, died February 6, 2013 in Shreveport, LA, after a brief illness.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Pearl Hanlon of Meade, KS, and brother Don of Knoxville, TN.  He is survived by his sister Dorothy Willard of Meade, KS, wife Renie, son Greg, and daughters Tami and Denita.

Dorothy Maxine (Ebersole) Stegman

Dorothy Maxine (Ebersole) Stegman took her last breath on Friday February 1, 2013 at 2:04pm just 3 days before her 84th birthday. Everyone knew her as “Mickey”. She was born Feb. 4, 1929 in Plains KS and was one of 7 children of Charles Milton Ebersole and Mabel Emma Pippitt. She graduated from Plains High School with the Class of 1946.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Carl Stegman who passed in August of 2011.
She was the faithful and loving mother to eight children: Cassandra, Christopher, Stephen, Robert, Susan, Mary Kay, Michael and Daniel. She was the grandmother to Daymien, Kara, Jeremy, Jonathan, Sterling, Leldon, Myson Lyle and Joshua and the great grandmother to Nicki, Mia Grace, Tristyn, Cameron, Jackson and Mia Miwasa Nevaeh.
She was a volunteer for the March of Dimes, St. Josephs and Mary Bridge hospitals and served on the Fife School Board for several years. She enjoyed played the piano, singing in the church choir and performing barbershop harmonies with Sweet Adelines.
She will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew her for her kindness, compassion and gentle spirit. She was a devoted Catholic since marrying Carl in 1948 and a devoted parishioner of St. Martin of Tours for over 45 years.
Her last few days were at the Franciscan Hospice House in Tacoma surrounding by her loving children. She said she was ready to go and be with Carl in Heaven.
Her services were held at St. Martin of Tours church in Fife on February 14th, 2013. She was buried at the Tahoma National Cemetery.

Dorothy E. Moon

Dorothy E. Moon, 90, died February 1, 2013 at her home in Dodge City.  She was born on February 7, 1922 at Crescent, Oklahoma the daughter of Edward C. and Beatrice May (Reeves) Leatherman.
Dorothy grew up in Fowler and graduated from Fowler High School.  On January 7, 1950 she married Clifford Wayne Moon and made their home together in Minneola until they retired in 1986, when they moved to Dodge City.  Dorothy dedicated her life to her family and she supported her children as a Cub Scout den mother and 4-H leader. She worked as the baker in the Minneola School lunch room from 1974 to 1982 and she baked dozens of cookies for the Boy Scouts leaders when she and Wayne volunteered at Spanish Peaks Scout Ranch after they retired.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Clifford Wayne Moon of Dodge City; Two sons, Cliff Moon Jr. and wife Karie of Minneola and Ed Moon and wife Mary Jo of Waldorf, Maryland; a daughter Rita Gross of Austin Texas; five grandchildren, Jeremy Gross, Wayne Moon, Bill Moon, Wilbur Moon, and Jessica Gross.   She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Vera Beatrice Moon, four brothers, Bill, Wilbur, James and Earl Leatherman; and one sister, Alta Dalton.
Graveside service will be held at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler on February 16, 2013 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dick Robbins presiding.   There will be no public visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Santa Fe Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America in care of the funeral home.  Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Larry D. Lee

Larry D. Lee, age 58, died February 1, 2013, at Chambers, Arizona.
He was born September 8, 1954, at Liberal, Kansas, the son of Thomas Eugene and Iona Marie (Lynde) Lee.  As a young boy he attended the Plains school system and later Southwestern Heights High School in the class of 1973.  In 1975 he joined the United States Army, serving until his discharge in 1977.  After his discharge he began his career in trucking for the past thirty-three years.
He was a member of the Plains Untied Methodist Church and later attended the Plains Friends Church.  He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: Two sons, Larry D. Lee II and wife Monica of Ft. Worth, Texas and Travis Lee and wife Christy of Louisville, Kentucky; A daughter, Genea Lee of Louisville, Kentucky; His mother, Iona Lee of Plains, Kansas; Two brothers, Gary Lee and wife Janice of Monroe Township, New Jersey and Ron Lee and wife Vicki of Plains, Kansas; A sister, Linda Wells and husband Bobby of Plains, Kansas; Eight grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Eugene Lee on May 23, 2001.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2013, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains.  Interment was in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Jeanne B. Marx

Jeanne B. Marx, 94, died January 31, at Assured Assisted Living in Castle Rock, Colorado.  She was born January 9, 1919 in rural Meade County Kansas to Samuel and Mary (Specht) Currier.  She was a graduate of Plains High School.
On June 16, 1945 she married W.W. (Bill) Marx in Garden City, Ks.  Soon after, they moved to Eastern Colorado where they lived on a ranch in Crowley county before moving to the town of Haswell. Jeanne helped with farm and ranch duties, and served as bookkeeper for the Haswell Garage, another family business.  In 1987, the couple returned to Plains, Kansas.  In 2007, she again moved to Colorado to be with family.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, and enjoyed singing hymns with her sisters.  She also enjoyed travel, word  puzzles, gardening, and fishing.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband in 1987, her parents, five sisters and one brother.  She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marlena and Chris Miller of Colorado Springs.
Graveside services were held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2013, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas, with the Reverend Keith Schadel presiding.  In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Jeanne’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Larry C. Bohling

Larry C. Bohling, age 59, died Sat., Jan. 26, 2013 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina.  Larry was born on December 16, 1953 in Meade, KS to Victor & Evelyn (Zwonitzer) Bohling.
Larry graduated from Concordia High School. After high school, Larry joined the US Army and served 4 years.  After the service, Larry returned to school and graduated from Cloud County Community College and then attended Wichita State University.  After college, Larry traveled around the southwest, experiencing all ways of life.  Larry began working for Forgey-Allen, where he learned surveying and eventually began working as a surveyor for the Kansas Dept. of Transportation.  Larry was a member of the American Legion and the Kansas Society of Professional Land Surveyors.
Larry is survived by his father, Victor, Concordia; sisters, Terry Caldwell & husband Randy, Osborne & Vicki Reiter & husband, Jim, Concordia; nieces, Jody Dorman, Wichita & Nan Caldwell, Aurora, CO & great nieces, Terran & Raya Caldwell, Aurora, CO.  Larry was also considered an uncle to kids of friends and neighbors and cousin to his sisters Vicki’s friends.
Larry was preceded by his mother, Evelyn.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 1, 2013 at Concordia Lutheran Church with Rev. David Strommen officiating.  Burial will follow the services at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588.  Visitation will be from 9 am to 9 pm with family greeting friends from 6-7 pm, Thursday at the funeral home.  The family suggests memorials to the church or donor’s choice.  For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

Mary Ann Elizabeth Burdick

MaryAnn Elizabeth Burdick, born 11-10-29 in Lindsborg, Kansas and passed on January 23, 2013 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
She was born to Conrad C. Nordin and Elizabeth Nordin who have passed.
Survived by Don Burdick husband of Plains, Kansas,  Donna Bell, daughter and her husband Hank of Edmond, Oklahoma, Roger Burdick, son and his wife Peggy from Dodge City, Kansas, Connie Hill, daughter of Lamar, Colorado and Tami Burdick, daughter of Wichita, Kansas.  She has 7 grandkids, Brett Bell and his wife Kristy of Wichita, Kansas, Brady Bell of Denver, Colorado, Nikole Mackey and her husband Eric of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Noel Burdick from New York, New York, Auston Bell and Erin of Edmond, Oklahoma, Clifton Burdick from Dodge City, Kansas, and Chandler Hill from Lamar, Colorado.  She also has 3 great-grandkids, Ryan and Noah Mackey and Braxton Bell.
She went to school in Lindsborg, Kansas and graduated from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
MaryAnn was very proud to sing in the Messiah, an Easter musical, which was a long standing tradition in Lindsborg, Kansas.
MaryAnn and Don were married on December 14th 1952.  They just celebrated 60 years of marriage.
She taught 2nd grade for 14 years in Dighton Kansas and Plains, Kansas.
She was a member of the Eastern Star for many years.  She loved looking nice and sold MaryKay Cosmetics for 30 years, loved teaching other women to look their best as well.  She loved serving at the Ashland Christian Service Camp, Ashland, Kansas where she would cook, clean, and take care of the grounds.  MaryAnn loved watching pro and college football and also watching her grandkids play sports!  She was always on the go and never wanted to miss out on anything.  She was a member on the First Christian Church in Plains, Kansas for over 50 years and she loved playing the piano in church and singing and praising her Father!  Her faith in God was shown in all she did and say, she was a true example of how Christ wants us to live our lives.
Her services were held on Monday, the 28th of January at the First Christian Church in Plains, Ks. at 10 am. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains Christian Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be give to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Loraine Estelle (Meierdierks) Cordes

Loraine Estelle (Meierdierks) Cordes departed this life Friday afternoon, January 18, 2013, at the Pratt Regional Medical Center, Pratt, Kansas, at the age of 86 years and 7 months.   Loraine was born June 18, 1926, in Meade, Kansas, to Henry Gerd and Christina Katherine (Brinckman) Meierdierks.  She was baptized September 12, 1926 in St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas, by the Rev. George V. Weber.  Her sponsors were Paulus Brinckman and Dora Bohling.  She was confirmed and received into communicant membership with St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas, on June 30, 1940, by the Rev. Arlin Bruns, and remained a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church until her death.
As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1944.  After her graduation, she began working for Marrs and Twist as a bookkeeper.  She had also worked for Cobb Accounting and Wolfe Motor.
Loraine was joined in marriage to John Cordes of September 6, 1953, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas, by the Rev. Adelbert Stoehr. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Meade.  Loraine was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and Thrivent.  Loraine had been a member of the Walther League, had been a Sunday School teacher at the church, and served as secretary/treasurer of the St. John Lutheran A.A.L. Branch for fourteen years.  She also was a member of the Meade County Genealogical Society, a member of EHU, had been a Cub Scout Leader, a 4-H leader, and served on the Lutheran Hospital Board.  Loraine enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, canning, crafts, playing cards, dominos, watching the sports activities of her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family and friends.
Loraine was preceded in death by her husband John on December 26, 2009; her parents; and a brother Leonard Meierdierks on April 5, 2008.  She is survived by her sons, Terry Cordes and wife Cheree of Meade, Kansas, Morris Cordes and wife Sharon of Houston, Texas; a daughter, Joyce Schultz and husband Ted of Hutchinson, Kansas; and seven grandchildren, Jayde, Whitney and Gunner Cordes, Ryan Cordes and Danielle Herndon and husband Price, and Tyler and Todd Schultz.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 21, 2013, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or the Lone Tree Retirement Center, in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Ethel Ruth Michael Seger

Ethel Ruth Michael Seger, 87, beloved sweetheart, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all, especially those in need of a friend, passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2013, from the effects of Alzheimers.
Ruth was born on January 28, 1925, to Mark Elmer and Rose Ann Adeline Watson Michael in the homestead home on Goodman Route, McDonald County, Missouri.  She was the tenth of fifteen children.  Ten lived to adulthood and all have preceded her in death.
Being part of a large family during the Depression created quite an adventure as the family worked together to make ends meet and provide for their needs.
After high school graduation in 1943, Ruth worked as a secretary at Camp Crowder in Neosho, Missouri, and from there went to Kansas City, Missouri, and on to California.  In July of 1947, Ruth worked at the Satanta Coffee Shop in Satanta, Kansas.  By January of 1948, Ruth moved to Ulysses, Kansas, and worked for F&M Telephone Company, REA, Bon Ton Café and Schneider Implement Company.  Then she moved to Garden City, Kansas, in 1949 and worked for Burtis-Nunn Implement Company and drove cars for Tri-R Sales Company.  December 1949, Ruth took the job of bookkeeper for Wolfe Motor Company in Meade, Kansas.  When asked what college she had attended to get her training, she would say, “The College of Hard Knocks!”
The job in Meade would forever change the course of Ruth’s life.  It was here that she met the love of her life – Robert Allan Seger (Bob).  She married Bob on August 6, 1950, in Meade, Meade County, Kansas.  Ruth joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1955.  She and Bob were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City, Utah, LDS Temple on May 13, 1958.
After their marriage, Ruth continued working for Wolfe’s until 1953 when they moved to the farm north of Big Bow, Kansas.  She worked from home for many years as a bookkeeper and then had Ruth’s Bookkeeping and Income Tax Service and Variety Haus in Ulysses, Kansas.
Ruth was an agent for Farmer’s Insurance for a time.  She was also a very successful representative for United Investors and for Waddell and Reed.  She was top salesperson for many years and won many trips for her and Bob to see many very exciting places.
Ruth’s greatest love was for her Heavenly Father and her family.  She was active in PTA, 4-H, Women’s organizations, and anything that involved her children or Bob.
Ruth has been a shining example of enduring to the end with happiness, grace, and dignity.  She never knew a ‘stranger’ for long; they became her friend.  We have been blessed to love her and to be loved by her.  We look forward to the time we reunite as a family before our Heavenly Father.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Robert A. Seger; 8 children and their spouses, Karen (Fred) Clyde of Hurricane, Utah; Bobbie Seger, Cheryl (Ron) Hale, and Robert (Sandi) Seger all of Johnson, Kansas; Kathy (Mel) Mortensen of Rexburg, Idaho; and Earl (Charla) Seger, Merl (Leasa) Seger of Ulysses, Kansas and Verl (Lori) Seger of Richmond, Texas; 45 grandchildren; and 74 (+ 4 more due) great-grandchildren.  Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Mark Allan Seger, in February 1954;  three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; parents and 14 siblings.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 19, at 10 a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at Baughman and Maize, Ulysses, Kansas.  Interment will follow at the Ulysses Cemetery in Ulysses.  A viewing will be held at Garnand Funeral Home on Friday, January 18, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.  Viewing will also be held Saturday, January 19, 2013 from 8:00 am until 9:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  Memorials may be made the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Humanitarian Aid Fund or the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS  67880.  Please visit the website at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

Frankie L. Sanders

Frankie L. Sanders, age 94, died late Saturday evening, January 12, 2013, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
She was born May 27, 1918, at Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Charles F. and Emma (Gibler) Bryan.  As a young girl she attended the Dodge City school system, graduating from Dodge City High School in 1936.  After her graduation she attended Dodge City Community College.  A resident of Meade since 1943, moving from Santa Fe, New Mexico, she was a homemaker and beloved grandmother.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher, HDU, Bridge Club, and an investment group.  She was a volunteer for the food bank, and enjoyed playing bridge, crocheting, crossword puzzles, traveling, dining out, golf, bible study, was avid bird and squirrel watcher and had a fondness for dogs, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends.
On April 2, 1936, she married Jack Travis Sanders at Bernalillo, New Mexico.  He precedes her in death on September 3, 1993.
She is survived by: A son, Carl Sanders of Russell, Kansas; A daughter, Carole Post of Meade, Kansas; A sister, Jeanette Steinkuehler of Council Grove, Kansas; Nine grandchildren and Sixteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Billie Bryan; a sister, Maxine Barton; and a grandson, Bobby.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 17, 2013, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, to sign the guest register.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Alma Jane Salyer

Alma Jane Salyer, age 82, died late Tuesday evening, January 8, 2013, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born July 20, 1930, at Ulrich, Missouri, the daughter of Lawrence and Elvira (Cooper) Hereford.  She was a graduate of Central Missouri State, receiving her Masters Degree in Education.  She was a schoolteacher for 35 years, having spent 23 of those years teaching at Ft. Osage, Missouri, retiring in 1986.  She has been a resident of Meade, Kansas, since 2004.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade, and was an avid reader of history, in particular, Civil War History.
On June 8, 1963, she married Lester H. “Les” Salyer at Clinton, Missouri.
She is survived by:
Her husband, Lester H. “Les” Salyer of Meade, Kansas; A son, Steven Salyer of Meade, Kansas; A grandson, Steven Tyler Salyer of Meade, Kansas.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2013, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding.  Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Mary Lois Horsch

Mary Lois Horsch, age 86, died Tuesday, January 8, 2013 at Via Christi Village in Ponca City, OK.  Mary was born August 19, 1926 in Andale, KS to Bob and Della (Kropf) Fouquet.  Mary married James A. Horsch on February 3, 1948 in Osceola, MO.  He preceded her in death on May 1, 2011.
Mary and Jim lived in Meade, KS from 1955-1973 where Mary worked for the Meade Globe Press.  She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and the Sacred Heart Ministry of Praise all of Pratt.
She is survived by four sons, JD Horsch of Ottawa, KS, Steve Horsch of Dillon, CO, Bob Horsch and Mike Horsch both of Wichita, three daughters, Kathy Godfrey of Wichita, Jane Sneath of Meade, KS and granddaughter Lisa Miller of Ponca City, OK standing for Diane Watson who preceded her death, two sisters, Jeanne Fouquet of Austin, TX and Donna Getz of Pflugerville, TX, one brother, Kent Fouquet of Overland Park, KS, 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.  She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, three brothers, Robert, Ted and Paul, and two sisters, Alma and Maxine.
Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, January 12, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pratt with Reverend Floyd McKinney presiding.  Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, KS at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in care of the mortuary.  Friends may leave condolences for the family at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

Margaret (Marty) A. McElgunn

Margaret “Marty” A. McElgunn, 76, died Sunday, January 6, 2013 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
She was born February 24, 1936 on the family farm in Meade County, the daughter of Louis Alva and Nelle Mae Lawson Bradley.  She was a lifetime area resident and a graduate of St. Mary of the Plains High School in Dodge City.  She was a Certified Professional Insurance Woman and worked in insurance claims for 25 years and later was the bookkeeper for Trent’s Sheet Metal in Dodge City, retiring in 2010.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Altar Society both in Dodge City.
On January 4, 1958, she married Richard J. “Mac” McElgunn at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City.  He preceded her in death on August 1, 2000.
Survivors include: a son, Louis “Lou” McElgunn, Dodge City; 2 daughters, Mary Trent and husband Wes, Dodge City and Johnna Lambert and husband Chris, Palco, Kansas; a brother, Joe Bradley, Fowler; 2 sisters, Judy Post, Dodge City and Mary Helen Soba, Fowler; a brother-in-law, Francis McElgunn and wife Peggy, Shawnee, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Kathleen McElgunn, Dodge City; 7 grandchildren, Zach McElgunn, Morgan McElgunn, Jessie Trent, Cole Trent, Lauren Lambert, Marissa Lambert and Taylor Lambert; 1 great grandson, Cayden McElgunn; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Lawrence Joseph McElgunn, a brother, Richard “Dick” Bradley and a sister, Jean Waters.
Vigil Service were held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, January 8, 2013 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.  Memorial Mass was held at 10:30 am Wednesday at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 901 Central Ave., Dodge City, with Fr. Ted A. Skalsky presiding. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie or the Ford County Humane Society both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas  67801.  Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Helen K. Isaac

Helen K. Isaac, age 99, died Saturday, January 5, 2013 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, Kansas.  She was born July 29, 1913 in Meade, Kansas the daughter of Henry H. and Katharina Friesen.  A resident of Garden City, Kansas since 1972, she was a homemaker and had been a harvest crew cook for Abe & Ben Isaac Custom Cutters.
She was a member of the Garden Valley Church of Garden City, Kansas.
On July 21, 1944 she married Ben J. Isaac in Meade, Kansas. He died November 3, 2010 in Garden City, Kansas.
Survivors include: One Son, Russell Isaac of Garden City, Kansas; One Daughter, Donna Morris of Garden City, Kansas; Two Sisters, Ann K. Friesen of Garden City, Kansas and Elizabeth K. Friesen of Garden City, Kansas; Four Grandchildren and Six Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Junia Isaac, three Brothers, Henry K., Abe K. and John K. Friesen and three Sisters, Katie Welker, Martha Classen and Sally Lohrenz.
Funeral Services were held at 10:30am on Friday, January 11, 2013 @ the Garden Valley Retirement Village Chapel in Garden City, Kansas. Private family burial was held in the Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to the Garden Valley Church or to the Emmaus House both in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City.

George Grant Fruit

George Grant Fruit, age 77, died Saturday morning, January 5, 2013, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born February 19, 1935, at Haviland, Kansas, the son of George M. and Helen Marie (Richard) Fruit.  As a young boy he attended the Haviland school system, graduating from Haviland High School in 1954.  After his graduation he began his career as a clerk for several railroads, retiring after twenty-five years of service.  He then began working for USD 483 as the maintenance director retiring after ten years.
He was a member of the Plains United Methodist Church and served as a councilman for the City of Plains for sixteen years.  He enjoyed gardening, photography, motorcycles, traveling with his wife, and had a fond love for animals.
In October, 1958, he married Victoria Lester Mena.  The couple later divorced.  On June 29, 1973, he married Joan Brown Chancey at Plains, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Veronica Lynn Fruit Stephenson and husband Tim of Newton, Kansas, Lisa Renee Fruit Bortz of Wichita, Kansas, George G. Fruit, Jr. of Wichita, Kansas, Debra Jo Steadman and husband Terry of Pampa, Texas, Robert Loyd Chancey and wife Sarah of Satanta, Kansas, Tim Lynn Chancey of Ferguson, Missouri; Four sisters, Martha Gamble of Pahrump ,Nevada, Georgia Beatty of Apple Springs, Texas, Francis Beat of Kingman, Kansas, Elizabeth Adams of Hemet, California; Thirteen grandchildren and Sixteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Lorraine Fruit Aumiller on November 11, 1993; his parents; and a sister, Glenna McDaniel.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2013, at the Plains United Methodist Church with the Reverend Keith Schadel presiding. Interment followed at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Laverne Cemetery, Laverne, Oklahoma.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

2012

Lavona Jane Martin

Lavona Jane Martin, age 69, died early Saturday morning, December 29, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born April 8, 1943, at Leedy, Oklahoma, the daughter of Clarence and Viola Bell (Selby) Samples.  As a young girl she attended the Selman school system, graduating from Selman High School.  She later attended Panhandle State University, Goodwell, Oklahoma, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.
On May 28, 1961 she married George L. Martin at Buffalo, Oklahoma.  After their marriage the couple lived in Lakin, Kansas, where she taught school for several years before moving to Meade on November 21, 1968.   She was a seamstress and interior decorator for many years and was co-owner of Martin Paint and Decorating.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, LWML, Thrivent, the Federated Junior League, and had served on the USD 226 Board of Education for eight years.  She enjoyed gardening, sewing, decorating, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her husband, George L. Martin of Meade, Kansas; Her children, Gary Martin of Solomon, Kansas, Marc Martin of Ellsworth, Kansas, Sherri Smith of Wichita, Kansas and John Martin of Baltimore, Maryland; Three sisters, Teresa Samples of Enid, Oklahoma, Minnie Gilbert of End, Oklahma and Larue Phillips of Roosevelt, Utah; Nine grandchildren and Three Great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Sue Mauldin and Joyce Crow.
Funeral services was held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2013, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Dorothy M. Seyfert

Dorothy M. Seyfert, age 89, died Friday morning, December 28, 2012, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.
She was born April 24, 1923, at Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Dick and Ida (Zellmer) Wuerdeman.  The family moved to Meade, Kansas, where she was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.  She graduated from Meade High School in 1941, and later received her teaching certificate from Dodge City Community College and taught in a one room school house south of Meade.
Following World War II she married Elmer Seyfert on August 28, 1949, at Meade, Kansas, and joined him in farming south of Fowler.
She is survived by a daughter Audrey Seyfert; a son, Warren Seyfert and wife Peggy; a granddaughter Renee Herbert and husband Keith; two grandsons Ryan and Michael Seyfert; a sister-in-law Loretta Wuerdeman; five nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Elmer on March 25, 1998; her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Arnold Wuerdeman; and a sister Lily Wuerdeman.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 3, 2012 at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Fowler Residential Care Center, or the Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Neal E. Weber

Neal E. Weber age 86, died Thursday evening, December 13, 2012, at the Minneola Long Term Care Unit, Minneola, Kansas.
He was born February 23, 1926, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Frank and Callie (Vink) Weber.  As a young boy he attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1945.  He later joined the United States Army, serving in the South Pacific and Korea during World War II.  After his discharge, he returned to Fowler and began his career as a farmer and rancher.
He was a member of the Minneola Church of Christ serving in various capacities and a lifetime member of the American Legion.  He enjoyed carpentry work, having coffee with friends and spending time with his family.
On July 13, 1957, he married Betty Louise Hogue at Rolla, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son-in-law,  Robert A. “Bob” Stinchcomb of Rome, Georgia; A granddaughter, Jena Lynn Stinchcomb of Kirkland, Washington
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Marie Stinchcomb on February 26, 2001; and two sisters, Viola Eyw and Mary Clay.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 17, 2012, at the Minneola Church of Christ.  Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Minneola Church of Christ in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

John Michael O'Crotty

John Michael O’Crotty, age 24, died Sunday afternoon, December 9, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born August 29, 1988, at the Roseville Community Hospital, Roseville, California, the son of Kevin and Martha (Rowan) O’Crotty.  He attended Dodge City High School and later attended Dodge City Community College.  He then joined the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.
On November 30, 2007, he married Tamara Ayers in Dodge City, Kansas.  After their marriage, the couple lived in Dodge City, Montezuma, and later moving to Meade where they have made their home.  He was a technician for Terminix Pest Control.
He was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church and the Men’s Encounter Group.  He enjoyed playing video games, paintball, hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Tamara, their children Aiden Cree, Alissa Lynn, and Adam Michael O’Crotty all of Meade, Kansas; his father, Kevin O’Crotty of California; his mother, Martha Cates and sisters, Erin, Rebekah, and Mary Cates of Port Orchard, Washington; his grandmother, Frances Johns of Citrus Heights, California; and his great-grandmother, Helen Shuck of Citrus Heights, California.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Carolyn O’Crotty and grandfather’s Michael O’Crotty and Calvin Rowan.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 14, 2012, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with Pastor Ken Harder presiding.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Cremation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the O’Crotty Family Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

George J. Isaac

George J. Isaac, age 92, died early Saturday morning, December 8, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born August 24, 1920, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Jacob F. and Kathrina (Friesen) Isaac.  As a young boy he attended grade school in rural Meade County and latter attended Dodge City Junior College.  A lifetime resident of Meade County, he was a farmer and stockman.
He was a member of the Countryside Bible Church, Meade and a former of the Navy League.  He enjoyed traveling, hunting, dining out at area restaurants, and spending time with his family and friends.
On August 17, 1941 he married Agatha Wiens at Meade, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Richard Isaac and wife Sharon of Corpus Christi, Texas; A daughter, Jeanette Tomlin and husband Frank of Montgomery, Texas; Two brothers, Lee Isaac of Hugoton, Kansas and Alvin Isaac of Hillsboro, Kansas; Two grandchildren, Freeman Tomlin and Chris Isaac; One great-grandchild, Cole Tomlin.
He is preceded in death by a son, Loren Wayne Isaac on April 25, 1982; his parents; seven brothers, John, Abe, Jake, Ben, Peter, Henry, and Dick Isaac; and two sisters, Katherine Classen and Margaret Loewen.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 13, 2012, at the Countryside Bible Church, rural Meade, with Pastor Freeman Tomlin and Pastor Chuck Finster presiding.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to he charity of the donor’s choice.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Iona F. Packard

Iona F. Packard, age 98, died early Tuesday morning, December 4, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born May 2, 1914, at Macksville, Kansas, the daughter of Maynard and Faye (DeVore) Pruett.  As a young girl she attended the Macksville school system, graduating in 1932.
On November 25, 1932, she married Alvin W. Packard at Coldwater, Kansas.  After their marriage they made their home in the Macksville area, moving to Plains, Kansas, in August, 1944.  In 1962 she began working for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1976.  In addition to working for the postal service, she was the bookkeeper for Packard Engine Service until 1998.
She was an active member of the Plains Christian Church for many years and was a member of the Macksville Alumni Association. She enjoyed crocheting, working as a seamstress, cleaning her home, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her husband, Alvin W. Packard of Plains, Kansas; A son, Garrel Packard and wife Lois of Plains, Kansas; A sister, Jennie Lou Bryant of Salina, Kansas; Four grandchildren, Nine great-grandchildren and One great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Faye Cole in April, 2005; her parents; and a brother, Maynard Laverne Pruett.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 8, 2012, at the Plains Christian Church, with Pastor Rich O’Toole presiding.  Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebahcmanmortuary.com

Ruth (Warkins) Enns

Ruth (Watkins) Enns, 84, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2012.
Ruth was a pianist, vocalist, piano teacher and school teacher who brought the joy of music to many across two generations of students and listeners.
She was born on July 3, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio the first of five children born to Reverend Joseph and Ruth Watkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jonathan. She is survived by: her husband Richard of Wichita; son Eric of Topeka; daughter Erin of Wichita; grandchildren Megan and Paul; brother Reverend Joseph (Jo Anne) Watkins Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; sisters Betty (Arnold) Hartley of Springfield, CO; Florence “Flo” Sabanski of Marion, IN and many nieces and nephews.
The Love of Music was central at Ruth’s Celebration of Life service held at 10:00 am Saturday November 10 at First Mennonite Brethren, 8000 W. 21st St, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS, 67202 or the church. Share online condolences at www.hillsidefuneralhomewest.com.

Steven R. Furney

Steven R. Furney, age 68, died Saturday afternoon, November 3, 2012, at his Meade residence.
He was born January 21, 1944, at Hastings, Minnesota, the son of Wilbur and Lois Furney.  A resident of Meade since 1984, he was a self-employed mechanic and worked for the Meade County Sheriffs Department and for the Meade Thriftway grocery store.
He enjoyed taking care of his animals and spending time with family and friends.
On August 15, 1970, he married Olive Nichols at Omaha, Nebraska.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Four brothers, John Furney of Minnesota, Tom Furney of Seattle, Washington, Dave Furney of Seattle, Washington, and Jim Furney of Minnesota; Two sisters, Betty Furney of Tucson, Arizona, and Teresa Felty of Hastings, Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidleromebachmanmortuary.com

Jim Miller

Jim Miller, age 77, died early Saturday morning, November 3, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born January 15, 1935, at Temple, Oklahoma, the son of John and Willie (King) Miller.  As a young boy he attended grade school in Meade, graduating from Meade High School in 1954.  He furthered his education by attending Dodge City Junior College, graduating in 1956.  He then attended NWSC in Alva, Oklahoma where he received his Masters degree.  He later attended Wichita State University where he received his administrative degree.  During his years at Dodge City Junior College and NWSC he played quarterback for the football teams.  When he completed his studies he began his teaching and coaching career in Boise City, Oklahoma.  In 1959, he moved to Plains and continued his teaching career.  He later became a principal and finally as Superintendent of Southwestern Heights, serving for eighteen years before retiring in 1997.  In addition to his career in education, he also farmed for several years.
He was a member of the Plains United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge, Shrine Club, the Mutual Investment Club of Liberal, was a former member of the Plains Lion Club, the Meade District Hospital Board of Directors serving for eight years, and the Kansas State Activities Association.  He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, shooting skeet, attending to his yard, and spending time with his family and friends.
On August 13, 1955, he married Verna Jean Wilcox at Plains, Kansas.  Celebrating fifty-seven years of marriage this past August.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Brian Kent Miller of Clinton, Oklahoma, Dana Sue Headrick of Meade, Kansas, and Kerry Vernon Miller of Dodge City, Kansas; A brother, Roy Miller of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Six grandchildren, James Tyler Headrick, Bryan Cole Miller, Katie Faye Annis, Sydney Bren Headrick, Lee Taylor Headrick, and Kameron Leon Miller; Two great-granddaughters, Kinley Rae Miller and Avery Jean Annis.
He is preceded  in death by his parents; and three brothers, Bill Miller, Ralph Miller and a twin brother, Donald Miller.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2012, at the Plains United Methodist Church with the Reverend Keith Schadel presiding. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital or the Plains United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Richard Louis Bradley Sr

Richard Louis Bradley Sr., born August 9, 1925, died quietly just before 6 am on the first of November, 2012. He is survived by daughters, Mary, Chris, Timber, and son, Rick; grandchildren, Teresa, Joe, Pete, Dave, Ember, Emily, Bradley, C.J.; great grandchildren, Roland, Bailey, Logan, Dade, Catrina, Lilly, and Mercy. His sisters, Judy, Mary Helen and Marty, and brother, Joe, all live in western Kansas.
He answered the call during World War II serving aboard the destroyer, U.S.S. Boyd, as a gunners mate, leaving the Navy to come home to run the farm for his father, Lou Bradley. Diesel said out of everything he ever imagined for his children he never thought he would trade ole’ swabbie stories with granddaughter Teresa, who served as a Navy gunners mate also on a destroyer in the Pacific Ocean.
In between farming for his dad, he also heled Ira Salmon and others. If he wasn’t working for them he was driving a bull truck, which led him to driving for the U.S. Mail and Building Products. Several million miles later he retired from Navajo and Digby Transport, no longer accepting classified government contracts. One of his favorite jobs was to take racing pigeons to their drop off point for release, generally beating him back to home base. Driving a big rig was a natural extension to the cowboy in him.
At one time Diesel worked for Massey Ferguson as a mechanic. He changed things for the company because his left hand brain figured out how to do things more efficiently. Massey Ferguson implemented many of his suggestions. He passed their mechanic training with 100% on all the tests.
Diesel also traveled the rodeo circuit team roping with friends, Budy, his cutting horse, and Denton Fisher and his horse.
Memorial service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Meade on December 15th, 2012.

Treova Zortman

Treova  Zortman, 74, died October 28, 2012 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.  She was born October 6, 1938 at Cordell, OK. to Lee and Dollie (Coynor) Keeton.    She was a longtime Fowler resident.
On September 7, 1957 she married Larry D. Zortman at Sweetwater, Texas.  He died February 26, 2003.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers: Harvey, Ronnie, and Melvin; and 3 sisters: Geneva Wray and Kathleen and Violet Keeton.
Survivors include: 2 sons: Terry and wife Pat of Dallas, Texas and Tony and wife Jeanie of Dodge City; a daughter, LaWana VanNahmen and husband Lyle of Spearville; 2 brothers: Truman Keeton of Oklahoma City and Glen of Liberal; 4 sisters: Lee Keeton of Fowler, Maxine Morgan of Oklahoma City; Lela Mae Hamil of Skiatook, Oklahoma and Darlene Purdue of Dodge City; 4 grandchildren: Ethan and Allison VanNahmen, and Derrick and Mikeala Zortman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M., Thursday, November 1, 2012 at the Fowler Methodist Church with Pastor Dick Robbins officiating.  Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Wednesday, October 31st, at Minnis Mortuary, Minneola, KS.  Burial is at Fowler Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Autism of Southwest Kansas c/o Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola KS 67865.

Robert Dean (Bob) Koesser

Robert K. “Bob” Koesser, age 76, died early Monday morning, October 8, 2012, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
He was born September 30, 1936, at Waukeegan, Illinois, the son of Richard K. and Jane Barbara (Jenkinson) Koesser.  As a young boy he attended the Waukeegan school system, graduating from Waukeegan High School.  After graduation he was a member of the United States Army Reserve, serving for several years.  In 1958 he began his farming career in rural Meade County, Kansas, with his family.
He was a member of the Lutheran church in Illinois and attended the Church of the Nazarene, Meade.  He enjoyed working, farming, boating, water skiing, and spending time with his family and friends.
On February 27, 2970, he married Connie Classen at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Bret Koesser and wife Stacy of Louisburg, Kansas; Two brothers, Richard A. Koesser of Grayslake, Illinois, and Thomas Koesser of Zion, Illinois; Two grandchildren, Abigail and Conner Koesser.
Graveside services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 11, 2012, at the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.  Celebration of life services will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene with the Reverend Ron Willard presiding.  Friends may sign the guest register at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, the casket will remain closed.
The family would welcome memorials to the Church of the Nazarene in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Robert dean (Bob) Gray

A celebration of life for longtime Cortez, Colorado resident Robert Dean “Bob” Gray will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 30 at the Cortez First United Methodist Church. Pastor Tom Towns will officiate.
Bob was born May 28, 1924 in Meade, Kansas the son of William Thomas and Eva B. (Eliason) Gray. He passed away on Friday, October 26, 2012 at his residence at the age of 88.
Bob served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. He was stationed on the U.S.S. Charles Ausburne, which was the flagship of the famous Little Beaver Squadron. On April 5, 1952, Bob married Anna Maud Kinnamon in Sedan, Kansas. Bob was active in his community. He was a 50+ year member of Hebron Masonic Lodge in Gridley, Kansas. He was also a lifelong member of Elks. An avid golfer, Bob was instrumental in the creation of the MCHS golf program. He coached the golf team for many years. In his free time, Bob enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also was an accomplished woodworker, a trade he taught to others.
Surviving Bob are his loving wife of 59 years, Ann Gray of Cortez; his children, Marcia Michaelis of Cortez, and Tom Gray of Cortez; his grandchildren, Tyler Michaelis of Cortez and Dani Thompson and husband, Paul of Fort Collins, Colorado; and his sister, Betty Jean Heinson of Meade, Kansas. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and by 11 siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bob Gray’s name to the Conquistador Junior Golf Association or to the Cortez First United Methodist Church.
Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. For further information or to send condolences, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.

Preston Lee Thomas

Preston Lee Thomas departed this life on October 15, 2012 at Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas, at the age of 91 year, 8 months and 21 days. He was born January 25, 1921 in Ochiltree County, Texas to Leslie Lee “LL” and Verna Imogene (Pugh) Thomas.
Preston was baptized February 5, 2004 at Southwest Medical Center, Liberal, Kansas by the Rev. Lynn Spencer of St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas. Growing up Preston attended country school at Home Creek School. He was joined in marriage to Freda Vanderpool on February 12, 1947 in a double wedding with Ira and Juanita Reiswig in Perryton, Texas. Preston and Freda made their home on a farm south of Beaver and moved to town in 1951. Preston continued to farm until 1958 and continued trucking and running and trading cattle until 2000. He enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, driving the truck, running cattle, attending cattle sales at sale barns and watching rodeos. He very much enjoyed his grandkids and great grandkids. Preston has been a resident of Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas since 2009.
He is survived by: his children, Estel Thomas and his wife Linda of South Sioux City, Nebraska, Verna Clenney and her husband Ray of Guymon, Oklahoma, and Mickey Thomas and his wife Betty of Meade, Kansas; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; his brother, Ketih Thomas and his wife Doris of Elmwood, Oklahoma; his sisters, Imogene Hatcher and her husband Merlyn of Beaver, Oklahoma, Lavora Parker and her husband Gene of Bokchita, Oklahoma, Joan Goodwin of Rockwell, Texas, Janis Vowell and her husband Eddie of Commerce, Texas and Arlene Looper and her husband Darrell of Beaver, Oklahoma; his friend, Lilah Schukar of Forgan, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Freda, on October 24, 2000.
Memorial service was held on October 19th, 2012 at Peace Lutheran Church, Beaver, Oklahoma with Rev. Lynn Spencer officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Balko, Oklahoma.
The family welcomes memorials to the National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD  21741-5018 and Artesian Valley Health System, PO Box 820, Meade, KS  67864.

Warren L. Hardaway

Warren L. Hardaway, age 84, died early Saturday morning, October 13, 2012, at Cape Fair, Missouri.
He was born July 16, 1928, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Walker Jesse “Pete” and Fannie (Marrs) Hardaway.  As a young boy he attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1947.  After his graduation, he attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, on a football and basketball scholarship.  In 1948 he joined the United States Navy serving until 1952.  After his discharge, he returned to Meade County where he farmed, worked as a mechanic, and later for the Road and Bridge Department for the Mertilla Township.  He later began working for Northern Natural Gas Company retiring as a measurement technician.
He was a member of the American Legion, Meade.  He enjoyed fishing, hunting, attending sporting events, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
On October 17, 1953, he married Dorothy Schield at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Plains, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, Phillip Hardaway and wife Jami of Meade, Kansas, Jim Hardaway and wife Annette of Augusta, Kansas; Three daughters,  Cindy Woodruff and husband Ted of Meade, Kansas, Kathy Linton and husband Daniel of Cape Fair, Missouri, Lisa Melton and Kelly of Meade, Kansas; A brother, Dean Hardaway of Concordia, Kansas; Three sisters, Juanita Hayes of Canon City, Colorado, Euvonne Rounds of Meade, Kansas, Maudessa Linnville of Walkertown, North Carolina; A sister-in-law, Faye Hardaway of Kenawick, Washington; Twelve grandchildren and Twenty great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parent; a brother, Loren Hardaway; and three sisters, Florence Wells, Velma Emberton, and Ruth Flinn.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 16, 2012, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the National Kidney Foundation in care of the funeral home.

Frances Gates

Mary Frances Gates died October 8, 2011, in Cripple Creek, Colorado.   She was born on May 22, 1924, to Elfreda and Bennie Crowe in Albuquerque, N.M. “Francie” was known for her lively personality and generous spirit.  Francie made a difference in the lives of many people.
She attended schools in Texas, and graduated from Perryton High School in 1942.   Frances was working at the First National Bank in Meade and Dean had returned home from WW II when they met.  In June 1946 Dean and Frances were married at the Episcopal Church in Meade. Together they purchased a pharmacy in 1948 and Gates Drug Co. was in operation for the next 41 years. Their union was blessed with two sons, Zachary Dean in 1951 and Gregory Lane in 1952. During that time she became a licensed beautician and also ran a floral shop in the 1950’s. They actively supported the Chamber of Commerce and in 1976 Frances was the first woman named “Citizen of the Year.” She was a devoted Democrat and served as the Meade County chair for years.   In 1984 Frances ran for State Legislature. She may have lost the race, but Meade supported her well.  In the 1980’s Governor John Carlin appointed her as the first woman to serve on the Kansas Highway Commission.  Francie was an active member of PEO and the Episcopal Church.
Francie loved to travel and enjoyed gourmet cooking.  She loved to dance and play bridge.  Francie took flying lessons in the 1960’s and was known for her beautiful needle point. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a good joke to tell.  Francie loved people and never met a stranger.  She opened her home and heart to dignitaries and the homeless alike.
Left to celebrate her life are her son Greg Gates of North Dakota, and grandson Jeremy Gates of Woodland Park, CO. Francie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dean, her son Zach, and her only sister Laverne Metz, also known as “Birdie.”  After losing Zach in September 1985, Francie devoted her energies to helping raise her grandson Jeremy.  She later moved to Woodland Park, CO, to be near both Greg and Jeremy.  Jeremy fondly referred to her as “Honey.”  Francie enjoyed peace and contentment for over a decade in her mountain cabin at Divide, CO. She left this world a better place.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 31,2012 at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade.  Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade. Memorials may be left in care of Bachman Mortuary.

F. Doyle (Moose) Cordes

F. Doyle “Moose” Cordes, age 76, died early Monday morning, October 8, 2012, at the Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born February 17, 1936, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Emil H. and Edith H. (Klotz) Cordes.  Doyle was baptized in 1936 at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, and later confirmed July 8, 1951.  As a young boy he attended grade school at the Stone School House, rural Meade, and later graduated from Meade High School in 1954.  While in high school he worked for the Wolfe Ford Company until after graduation and then began working in the oilfield.
On July 22, 1956, he married Kathren J. “Katie” Savage at the St. John Lutheran Church, Meade.  They raised four children.  During that time he worked for Bud Kohart/Kohart Construction and in the oilfield as a driller and toolpusher.  He later went to work for Bob Wittman as a carpenter, he later started Cordes Construction.
On November 16, 2002, he married Patsy Tregellas Rist in rural Meade County and moved to Beaver, Oklahoma.
Doyle was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, and served on the church council, the Meade City Council, and was a member of AA for many years, celebrating 21 years of sobriety.  He enjoyed dancing, fishing, puzzles, playing his guitars, and other musical instruments, spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: His wife, Patsy Cordes of Beaver, Oklahoma; His children, Crys Ackerman and Brad of Meade, Kansas, Sherrie Olson and Steve of Ulysses, Kansas, Kelly Cordes and Deb of rural Meade, Kansas, Dean Cordes and Stacy of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Kim Alger of Beaver, Oklahoma; Six grandchildren, Gary Michael Burgess, Kristy Shelton and Dale, Kelsey Cordes and Ashley, Zack Cordes, Landry Cordes, and Luke Ackerman and Jessica; Six great-grandchildren, Sidney, Derek, and Erica Shelton, Kayla, Katilyn, & Kenna Cordes.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 12, 2012, at the First Baptist Church, Beaver, Oklahoma.  Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 12, 2012, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas.  Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the St. John Lutheran Church Building Addition Fund or AA in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Robert Clay (Bob) Feldman

Robert Clay “Bob” Feldman, age 88, died early Thursday morning, October 11, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born July 24, 1924, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Herman and Katherine (Buck) Feldman.  As a young boy he attended the Meade school system.  During World War II he worked for the Boeing Aircraft Plant in Wichita, Kansas.  This is where he met his future wife, Esther in the fuselage of a B-29 Bomber.  Later on December 9, 1944, he married Esther Rosella Goodson at Wichita.  In 1945, the couple moved to Meade and he eventually began his career as a carpenter, farmer, and rancher in partnership with his brother Glenn.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, usher, and youth leader, a member of the Royal Order of the Moose, and the Meade Golf Club.  He enjoyed golfing, fishing, spectator sports, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by: His wife, Esther of Meade, Kansas; Two sons, Glen David Feldman of Meade, Kansas, Alan Feldman of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Nancy Ohnick of Meade, Kansas; Four grandchildren, Darla, Jay, Jana, and David; Seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Glenn; five half-brothers; six half-sisters; and a grandson.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 15, 2012, at the First Baptist Church, Meade, with the Pastor Gordon Paulsen presiding.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade Golf Club or the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

James R. (Swede) Benear

James R. “Swede” Benear, age 80, died Wednesday morning, October 3, 2012, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born June 11, 1932, at Meade, Kansas, the son of James Henry and Katie (Johannsen) Benear.  As a young boy he attended the Mead school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1950.  After his graduation he began working for CMS.  He later joined the United States Army, serving in the Korean War.  Upon his discharge he returned to Meade and resumed working CMS for twenty years.  In 1977, he moved to Casa Grand, Arizona where he worked for the Electric District 2 for several years.  In 2002, he returned to Meade where he has made his home.
He was a member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars donating to many charities including disabled veterans.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, canasta, carpentry work, gardening, in particular, roses, and spending time with his family and friends.
He married Patsy Salem in Arizona.  She precedes him in death in May, 2002.
He is survived by: A son, Alan Benear of Atlanta, Georgia; A daughter, Kristy McKellar of Poteau, Oklahoma; Two sisters, Wynema Dye and husband, John of Meade, Kansas and Shirley Douthit and husband, Jim of Paint Rock, Texas; Three grandchildren, Sarah McKellar, Elizabeth Pucket and husband Keldon, and Megan McKellar; Three great-grandchildren, Gage and Adam Pucket, and Grace McKellar.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 8, 2012, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the American Lung Association or the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidleromebachmanmortuary.com

Lewis Marrs

Lewis Marrs passed away October 1, 2012, after suffering a stroke in August, 2011. He was born February 14, 1932 in Fowler, Kansas to Edith and Chester Marrs.
In 1969 he moved from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Phoenix, Arizona, where he enjoyed playing golf for many years.
On September 23, 1952, he married Shirley Handy. She survives with a son, Stephen, and daughter, Michael, and four grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, two infant brothers and Roscoe, who was killed in World War II.
Other survivors are brothers, Lloyd and Richard of Fowler, Irvin (Beefy) of Montezuma, sisters, Pauline Golden, Oakhurst, Oklahoma, and Ella Mae Marrs of Greensburg.
Memorial serves were held October 6, 2012, at the Faith United Methodist Church in Phoenix, where he was a longtime member. Memorials may be sent to the church at 8640 N. 19th St., Phoenix, AZ 85021.
Condolences may be sent to: Shirley Marrs, 11050 N. Madison Dr., Sun City, AZ 85351.

John C. Reimer

John C Reimer, age 91, of Ulysses, Kansas and formerly of Plains, Kansas died Saturday, September 29, 2012 at The Legacy in Park View in Ulysses, Kansas.  He was born October 30, 1920 on the farm in Meade County, Kansas, the son of Jacob A. and Katherine L. (Classen) Reimer.
John grew up in the Mennonite community in Meade, Kansas.  He was married to Edith W. Rickers on June 10, 1945 and farmed in Southwest Kansas north of Kismet for 60 years.  John was an avid bowler.  He was on a bowling league as recently as last year.  Another of John’s passions was the Seward County Community College Saints girl’s basketball team, and attended many of their games.  He served as President and member of the Southwestern Heights School Board, Seward County Soil Conservation and belonged to the Flying Farmers.
He is survived by his three sons, Daryl R. Reimer and wife, Mary of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kevin J. Reimer and wife Jan of Ulysses, Kansas, Lance A. Reimer and wife Kari of Garden City, Kansas; brother, Ervin Reimer of Greeley, Colorado; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith; brothers, Ben, Pete, Dave, Thomas, Aaron, and Herman; and sisters, Margaretha and Matilda.
Funeral service were held Wednesday, October 3, 2012 at 10:30 AM at the Plains United Methodist Church in Plains, Kansas with Pastor Keith Kschadel officiating.  Interment followed at the Plains Cemetery in Plains, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Kansas Children’s Trust Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave, Ulysses, KS  67880.

Rosemary (Donahue) Fletcher

Rosemary Fletcher 74, daughter of the late Pat and Lucille Donahue, died September 26, 2012 in Buena Park, CA.  She was born May 5, 1938.  She attended school in Plains and was a 1956 Plains High School graduate.  On August 16, 1956, at St. Patrick Church in Plains, she was married to Tom Fletcher of Meade.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom and a son, Kevin Fletcher.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Sells of Buena Park, CA; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister, Sue Vogel of Dodge City and brothers Dan and Larry of Plains.

Gladys Aileen Bruington

Gladys Aileen Bruington, age 94, died early Wednesday morning, September 26, 2012, at her Meade residence.
She was born March 6, 1918, at Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Walter Warren and Feryl Ione (Flinn) Marrs.  As a young girl she attended the Western Gem Country School in rural Meade County until the eighth grade.  She later attended Fowler High School, graduating in 1936.  Upon her graduation, she enrolled at the American Business College, Wichita, Kansas, completing a course in accounting.
On March 25, 1939, she married Reynolds Loren Bruington, at Liberal, Kansas.  After their marriage, the couple made their home on the Marrs homestead in rural Meade County until 1955 when they moved to Meade.  In 1972 they purchased a second residence in Sun City Arizona, until 2000.  During their years together, the couple traveled in a motor home allowing them to visit many points of interest including Alaska.  On their many travels, they boarded a freighter sailing to Viet Nam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.  Some of her most memorable times included farming with her husband and spending time with one another.
She is a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade.  During her farming years, she received the Bankers Award.  Aileen enjoys being with her family, winter evenings, watching the 4th of July fireworks, and is proud of her family heritage.
She is survived by: Her brothers and sisters, Guinola Mae Tacha of Meade, Kansas, Alfred Warren Marrs and wife, Voncille of Meade, Kansas, Leola Maxine Brown of Nickerson, Kansas, Willa Warrenetta Fisher and husband, Don of Garden City, Kansas, Marjorie LaVon Miller of Meade, Kansas, Betty Ione Leis and husband, Clarence of Rogers, Arkansas, Virgil Eugene Marrs of Hays, Kansas and Arwin Wendell Marrs and wife, Penny of Pahrump, Nevada; and Many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reynolds on May 12, 1998; and her parents, Walter and Feryl.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 29, 2012, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebahcmanmortuary.com

Lyman H. Brown

Lyman H. Brown, 77, died September 23, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital.
He was born March 15, 1935, to Earl R. and Gertrude T. Brown.  On August 2, 1953, he married Nora Marlene Dupree at the old Methodist Church in Plains.
Survivors include his wife; his children, Nancy Knowlton, Angie and Tom Brady, Cherie and Ron Nicholson, and L.H. and Thais Brown; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Maxine McVey; and many nieces and nephews.
Lyman served in the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S. Army as a radio operator from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Germany.  He was a farmer-stockman and enjoyed judging horses and cattle at various shows.  He was blessed with a good voice and sang for church, as well as, for many other occasions.
He was a member of the Untied Methodist Church, Plains, served on the local school board for many years, was active in the Masonic Lodge, and a leader for the Livewires 4-H Club.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 27, 2012, at the Plains United Methodist Church, with Pastor Keith Schadel officiating.  There will be no public visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the Meade District Hospital or the Plains Untied Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Ada C. Heinson

Ada C. Heinson, age 97, died early Wednesday morning, September 19, 2012, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born April 6, 1915, in rural Blaine County, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ray C. and Edwina Gertrude “Daisy” (Smith) Latta.  As a young girl she attended school in Cedar Vale and Sedan, Kansas.  She later attended Kansas State University and Emporia State University receiving her masters degree in Home Education.  Upon completion of her education in 1948 she moved to Meade County from Kismet where she has made her home and began working as the Meade County Extension agent in 1950.  She later began her career as a school teacher and counselor, having taught in the Kismet, Happy Hill, Osborne, and Pawnee Heights schools.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Meade.  She enjoyed reading, bird watching, and spending time with her family and friends.
On September 7, 1950, she married Cecil G. Heinson at Clovis, New Mexico.  He precedes her in death on May 2, 1992.
She is survived by: A son, David Heinson of rural Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Jan Sims and husband Pat of rural Meade, Kansas; Ten grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers, Irving, Joe, Quentin, and Chauncey Latta; and a sister, Kathleen McClellan.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2012, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Cremation has taken place.  Inurnment will follow in the Atwater Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Hospice of the Prairie in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Merle C. Tennis

Merle C. Tennis, age 92, passed away Monday, September 17, 2012, at Heritage Health Care Center, Chanute, Kansas.
Merle was born August 17, 1920, in rural Wilson County, Kansas, the son of Israel and Leona Mae (Trapp) Tennis. He graduated from Chanute High School, with honors, in 1939.
He was united in marriage on September 6, 1953, to Laurilla Fursman. They made their home in Chanute, where, in addition to many other interests, and pursuits, Merle raised cattle, and horses, and supported his family as a successful farmer, utilizing the long-time family farm. Over the years he also worked at Mid-America Refinery, then for the 413 School District driving a school bus. He also painted boat trailers and worked at Kenny Keas Orchard where he picked a lot of apples and made apple cider.
He is survived by his wife, Laurilla, of the home; his son, David Tennis and his wife April, of Chanute, Kansas; a brother, Dean Edward Tennis of Meade, Kansas; a sister, Florence Marie Carlburg of Wichita, Kansas; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, Merle was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Anthony Tennis; his sisters, Helen Louis Rinehart and Ruth Frances Thielen; and brothers, Marvin Tennis and Richard “Dick” Tennis.
Services were held Friday, September 21, 2012, at 10:30 am at the First Presbyterian Church, Chanute, Kansas. Burial followed in Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute, Kansas.
The family suggests contributions to the First Presbyterian Church, Chanute, Kansas and may be left at the funeral home or at the church.
Penwell-Gabel Gibson Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

Lois L. Johnson

Lois L. Johnson, formerly Lois. L. Boyd, passed away on September 10, 2012 in Wheatridge, Colorado. She was born March 21, 1921 in Meade, KS.
She is survived by a brother, Chester Rexford, son Taylor Boyd III, Tabernash, Colorado; two grandsons, Taylor Boyd IV, Peroria, Arizona and Todd Boyd, Parker, Colorado; and four great grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a very loving person who would always be there in time of need.

James Elwood Hill

James Elwood Hill passed away September 8, 2012.    He was born April 22 1915 in Lone Star, Missouri to parents J.B. & Mary Hill. He was one of four children, a brother Norwood, and sisters Susan and Ella.  At his death he was living in Kingsland, Texas.
Elwood lived most of his life in Kansas. After attending and graduating from high school in Liberal, Kansas he married Agnes L. Klein in Ashland, Kansas on December 21, 1933. After marriage he worked for the J.S Dillon Company in Liberal and later was transferred to Winfield, Kansas. In 1942 the family moved back to Meade County where Elwood and Agnes began farming on property they purchased southeast of Plains.  He lived the majority of his life farming, raising cattle, and operating a dairy.  After retiring, he and Agnes spent the summers fishing in Minnesota at their cottage on Lake Lida. He was a passionate fisherman.
He was a member of the Plains United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Elwood was preceded in death by his parents J.B. & Mary Hill, his brother Norwood, sisters Susan and Ella and his beloved wife Agnes L. Klein of 71 years.
He is survived by his three sons, Jim E. Hill, Jr. and wife Mary, Bluffton, Texas, Gerald “Jerry” Hill and wife Shirley, Greer, South Carolina, Bob Hill and wife Mona of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Burial will be in the Plains Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 20, 2012 with Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary providing the arrangements.

Megan Kate Koehn

Our baby girl, Megan Kate, was born to us, Sheldon and Rebecca Koehn, On September 5, 2012, in Liberal, Kansas.
We were eagerly and anxiously awaiting her arrival.  Our hopes and dreams ere shattered when we realized her little heart had stopped beating.  We will always remember those first moments when she was laid in our arms.  Although we cannot understand, we know she is in God’s loving arms.  We look forward to seeing her in heaven someday.
Those left to cherish those precious moments are her parents, Sheldon and Rebecca Koehn; grandparents, Michael and Cynthia Koehn, Michelle Hammond; aunts and uncles, Greg and Emily Koehn, Kendra and Lowell Becker, Sheri and Eric Schmidt, Derek Koehn, Caitlyn and Morgan Koehn, Joshua Kellner, Rachel Hammond, and Zach Hammond; great-grandparents, Harold and Lola Koehn, Lorene Schmidt, James and Kathy Kellner, and George and Cathie Swan; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held on Friday, September 7, 2012, at the Plains View Mennonite Church Cemetery with Minister Loyd Nightingale officiating.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, was in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to the Christian Service International Children’s Fund in care of the funeral home.

Margaret Earline Hale Littlefield

Margaret Erlene Hale Littlefield, 90, died August 30th, 2012, at Sandpiper Bay Health Center, Wichita, KS.
She was born on the family farm January 31st, 1922 in Hansford County TX, the sixth of nine children born to Horace & Ella (French) Hale. She belonged to Plains Friends Church.
Erlene attended the Hardesty OK schools graduating in 1940. She then attended Panhandle State University before being employed in Dalhart TX by Civil Service where she met a trombone-playing Air Force corporal named Frank Lawrence (Larry) Littlefield. Five children were born to this family. Frank preceded her in death in 1980. The couple was married December 2, 1944, in Biloxi, MS, while he was stationed at Kessler Field studying airplane mechanics. Following the war, the couple made their home in Liberal KS. Since 1950 they resided and worked in the Plains, KS area.
Survivors include: two sons, Rick Littlefield of Plains; and Randy (wife Charlene) of Wichita, KS; a sister Elsie Tate of Vallejo, CA; a brother Jack Hale of Loveland, CO; five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral Service was held Monday at 10:00 am at the Plains Friends Church and Internment was Tuesday at 10:00 am at Liberal Cemetery.
Memorials to Oasis Church in Dodge City, KS, in care of Plains Friends Church, 402 North First Street, Plains KS 67869.

Ruth Miller

Ruth Miller was born December 27, 1939 in Wakita, Oklahoma, daughter of Leo H. and Mamie Leola (Cantwell) Duvall.
On March 4, 1984, Ruth married Andrew Miller at Meade, Kansas.  They made their home in Moscow, Kansas until 1995 when they moved to Nickerson.  Andy was a lifelong farmer, so Ruth spent her days as a farm wife and homemaker.
On August 28, 2012, Ruth passed away at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center at the age of 72 years.  She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Penny and Rhonda Van Buskirk; her husband, Andy on October 14, 2011; 5 brothers; 2 sisters; 3 nephews; and 1 step granddaughter.
Ruth will be deeply missed by her sister, Jewell Hoffman and husband, Charles; 2 sisters-in-laws; stepdaughter, Gloria Allen and husband, Charles; stepson, Terry Miller and wife, Kim; 6 step grandchildren; 11 step great grandchildren; many special nephews and nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 1, 2012 at Prairie Rose Funeral Home in Anthony with Pastor John Schnelle officiating.  Musical selections “Amazing Grace” by Elvis Presley, “In the Garden” by Loretta Lynn and “Go Rest High on that Mountain” by Vince Gill were played.  A compilation of Conway Twitty songs were played before and after the service.
Burial was in Spring Grove Cemetery.  Casket bearers were Arlan Hoffman, Terry Thomas, Patrick Thomas, Devin Thomas, Eric Taton, Billy Duvall, James Duvall and David Duvall.
Memorials in memory of Ruth may be made to the American Cancer Society or to a Charity of Donor’s Choice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Inc., 602 E. Main St. ~ Anthony, KS 67003, was in charge of arrangements.  www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com

Elizabeth K. (Betty) Leakey

Elizabeth K. “Betty” Leakey, age 91, died Thursday, August 23, 2012, in at rural Meade, Kansas.
She was born May 7, 1921, at the Sand Creek Township, rural Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of John W. and Katharina T. (Classen) Cornelsen.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system.
On January 5, 1940, she married Clio Leakey at Cimarron, Kansas.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Wichita, Kansas, Buttermilk, Kansas, and Arlington, Kansas, before returning to Fowler in 1961, where they made their home.  She was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Fowler First Christian Church.  She enjoyed crocheting, needlework, attending church, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Two daughters, LaDonna Meyers and husband Larry of rural Meade, Kansas and Wanda Zinn of Wichita, Kansas; A brother, Anthony K. Cornelsen of Texas; A sister, Esther K. Brocket of Ponca City, Oklahoma; Six grandchildren, Ryan Meyer, Daylin and Amy Meyer, Kris and Jennifer Zinn, Karlee Zinn, Troy and Jennifer Meyers, Todd and Irlana Meyers
Nine great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her husband on September 10, 1998; a son Dennis D. Leakey on November 12, 1999; seven brothers, Jacob, John, Pete, Abe, Ike, George, and Henry Cornelsen; and seven sisters, Marie Cornelsen, Mary Cornelsen, Katherine Mayes, Helen Bohling, Anna Neufield, Gertrude Young, and Agnes Webb.
Celebration of life services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 1, 2012, at the Fowler First Christian Church with Brother Ken Pitzer presiding.  Cremation has taken place.  Inurnment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Mildred Florene Griffith

Mildred Florene Griffith, born on March 29, 1921, was the tenth of twelve children born to Ed and Susie Jones of Kiowa County, Oklahoma.  Mildred passed from this life to her heavenly reward on August 21, 2012.  She was predeceased by ten brothers and sisters and her loving husband Wilmer E. “Jack” Griffith of Meade, Kansas.  Mildred is survived by her sister Eloise Bullinger of Oklahoma City, two daughters, Bernadean Stanford of Oklahoma City, and Barbara and Bob Walker of Fort Collins, Colorado, her grandchildren Amy and David Stratton of Fort Collins, Colorado, Janey and Andrew Malander of Windsor, Colorado, Carey and Ryan Doore of Fort Collins, Colorado, Craig and Barbie Stanford of Houston, Texas, and Chad and Natalie Stanford of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and her eleven great-grandchildren, Alexis, Alexander, Nicholas, Julia, Luke, Nathan, Jacob, Chloe, Brady, Henry and James.
Mildred was educated at Bethany Peniel College and obtained a Master’s Degree in Education.  Rumor has it that Mildred is to blame for the formal education of thousands of sixth graders in southwest Kansas.  All we know is that she began her teaching career in a one-room school house in Kansas after World War II and retired after multiple decades of doing the same in Meade, Kansas.  She is loved to this day by each and every old person that was once a young, impressionable student under her tutelage.  Mildred loved gardening, travel and, most importantly, giving the best of her abilities in leading others in a life of service, teaching and loving all of God’s creation.
Mildred had 91 years here with us; we loved all of them and she spent all of them with a song in her heart and gave countless reasons for all others to sing along with her.
There was a family viewing time from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, August 24, 2012 at Mercer Adams Funeral Home in Bethany, with the funeral service at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade, KS, on Saturday, August 25, 2012, beginning at 11:00 a.m.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, Kansas.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade is in charge of local arrangements.

Raymond R. Wiens

Raymond R. Wiens, 87, passed away on August 20, 2012, at Bridge Haven Memory Care Center, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Raymond was born on May 9, 1925 in Hutchinson, Kansas the son of Abraham and Margaret (Hiebert) Wiens.  He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.   He fought on Iwo Jima and served in Nagasaki, Japan.  Following his return from the war, he graduated from Meade High School in 1948.  He lived in Meade, Kansas and worked for 31 years for Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline Company.  He also was an oil and gas pumper until he retired at the age of 79.  He enjoyed fitness and nutrition and loved to tinker with mechanics.  He was well known in Meade for rising early and taking very long walks.  He was a lifetime member of the VFW and also was a member of the American Legion Post.
On September 5, 1949, he married Vernelle Davidson; she survives of the home.  He was preceded in death by his sister, Mathilda Pleasant, of Prosser, WA and an infant sister Ada Mae.
Other survivors include:    three sons, Steven (and wife Janice) of Meade, KS; Spencer (and wife Rhonda) of Meade, KS; and Gregg of Las Vegas, NV; three daughters, Teresa Janezic (and husband Don) of Baton Rouge, LA; Gloria Wiens of Gainesville, FL; and Marilyn Horsch (and husband Brian) of Lecompton, KS; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 30, 2012 at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.   Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on August 31st, 2012, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Meade, Kansas.  Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Meade, KS.
The family would welcome memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to St. John’s Catholic Church, Meade, Kansas or to a charity of your choice in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, 212 Fowler St, Meade, Kansas  67864.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

E. Lavonna McBee

E. Lavonna McBee, age 79, died Sunday morning, August 19, 2012, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas.
She was born March 4, 1933, at Hopewell, Kansas the daughter of Walter and Ora (Beighle) Unzicker.  As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1951.
On November 12, 1953, she married Donald Lee McBee at Liberal, Kansas.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Fowler where she maintained the home and worked for USD 225 as a bus driver for twenty-three years.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Fowler.  She enjoyed puzzles, camping, reading, her pets, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Two sons, Doyle McBee and wife Ann of Butler, Oklahoma and Royce McBee and wife Vickie of Dodge City, Kansas; Three daughters, Debra Hartman and husband Paul of Hutchinson, Kansas, Leann Sobba and husband Phill of Fowler, Kansas and Jamie Lang of Pratt, Kansas; A brother, Lloyd Unzicker of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Fourteen grandchildren and Twenty-three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband on January 10, 2003; her parents; four brothers, Calvin, Earl, Leo, and Ray Unzicker; a sister, Cleta Unzicker; and two granddaughters, Taigeous Portenier and Brianna Krisle.
Celebration of life services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2012, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding.  As she requested, cremation has taken place.  Inurnment will follow the services in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center or the United Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortaury.com

Konner Wilkerson

Konner Wilkerson, age 2, died Friday evening, August 10, 2012, as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born August 7, 2010, at Liberal, Kansas, the son of Jose Garcia and Bridgett Wilkerson.  They survive.
Other survivors include: Maternal grandparents, Lindsay Stewart and Lance Cleveland of Plains, Kansas; Maternal grandfather, Thomas Smith of Liberal, Kansas; Paternal grandparents, Gerardo and Margarita Garcia of Plains, Kansas; Maternal great-grandmother, Bridgett Colleen Wills of Plains, Kansas; Paternal great-grandparents, Roberto & Margarita Olvera of Plains, Kansas; Uncles, Brandon, Blaine, and Baylee Smith and Gerardo Garcia, Jr.; Aunts, Alicia and Graciela Garcia; Special friend, Little Bear Saul; Numerous additional family members.
Vigil services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2012, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  Holy Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 16, 2012, at the church.  The casket will remain closed.  Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Konner Wilkerson Memorial Fund in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

Leone Dixon Mendenhall Williams

Leone Dixon  died Saturday, July 28, 2012, at the Joyful Living Center, Parker, Colorado.
She was born on December 10, 1918 in Reno County Kansas, the youngest of three children born to Charles Elbie Dixon and Lizzie M. Housinger Dixon. She grew up in Stevens and Morton County in extreme southwestern Kansas. She was preceded in death by her father in 1945 and her mother in 1981. Her brothers Howard and Harold Dixon and son-in-law Nelson Ingram also preceded her.
Leone married Clarence Banker Mendenhall on April 17, 1938 in Wichita, KS. They had two children, Elbie and Ellen. Leone was a devoted wife and mother, often sewing beautiful clothes for her family. Leone and Clarence moved to Leoti, KS in 1948 where he was the manager of Collingwood Grain Elevator and Leone was the bookkeeper. After retiring from Collingwoods, Clarence farmed and Leone was bookkeeper for other local businesses. Due to Clarenceʼs declining health, they moved to Arizona in 1983 were he died in 1990. In 1996 Leone married Clairmont Williams, a friend from school days and they soon moved to Rolla, KS. Clairmont died of a heart attack on September 15, 2006. A year later Leone moved to the Denver, Colorado area where her daughter Ellen and her grandchildren Dean Ingram and Suzanne Roberts and their families lived.
She is survived by her son Elbie Mendenhall and his wife Marcia of Brush Prarie, WA. Their son Todd and his son Nathan as well as son Shaun and wife Nari with their children Emily, Joshua, and Logan are all in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her daughter Ellen Ingram continues to live in Elizabeth, CO. Her children Dean Ingram and his wife Lisa, and their son Zachary and recently married daughter Rebecca Bryant, as well as her daughter Suzanne Roberts, her husband Michael, recently retired after 24 years in the Navy and their daughters Ariana and Elyse also live in the Denver area.   Her stepson Max Williams and wife Jackie of Hugoton, KS and stepdaughter Mia Jane Crick and husband Ken of Liberal, KS are also survivors.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 4, 2012, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade, Kansas.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

Bessie B. Ford

Bessie B. Ford, age 93, died Saturday morning, July 28, 2012, at the Village of the Creek Nursing Center, Independence, Missouri.
She was born June 15, 1919, at the Odee Township, Kansas, the daughter of Frederick Austin and Ella Ruth (Meals) Graham.  As a young girl she attended the Ashland school system, graduating from Ashland High School.  Upon her graduation she lived in Wichita where she worked for Boeing for several years.  She later returned to Meade, where she began her career as an entrepreneur, owning several businesses including, the Meade Café, Ford’s Body Shop, Ford’s Car Wash, the Cottonwood Motel and Overnight Campground, all in Meade.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Maya Club, and the Garden Club.  She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, archery, golfing, fishing, deer hunting, making wedding and birthday cakes.
She married Clarence Ford, the couple later divorced.
She is survived by: A daughter, Peggy Montgomery of Grain Valley, Missouri; A sister, Nadine Curtis of Pamona, California; Two grandchildren, Erin and Amy Montgomery, and Stacey Alexander & fiancé David Post; Five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Reese, and Ella Montgomery and Marie and Lilly Alexander.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Chester Graham, Frederick Graham, and Lester Elzea; and two sisters, Dorothy Graham and Evelyn Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2012, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment will follow in the Stone Schoolhouse Cemetery, rural Meade, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Whitehead Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Helen V. Stevens

Helen V. Stevens, 90, died July 25, 2012 in Clay Center, Kansas.  She was born November 22, 1921 to Martin and Huldah (Carlson) Kaveny in Chancellor, South Dakota.  She accepted Jesus as her savior at the age of 10 in response to an altar call at the Swedish Baptist Church in Chancellor.  She lived with her family in Chancellor until 1934 when they moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.  Helen married John G. Stevens, Jr. in 1958.  She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Sioux Falls for many decades.
Helen lived in Sioux Falls until 2001 when she moved to Meade, Kansas to be near her daughter and family.  Some of Helen’s happiest memories include a trip to Ireland to see her father’s birthplace and many fun times with her grandchildren in Kansas.  Helen’s congestive heart failure worsened and she moved in with her daughter’s family in Beloit, Kansas four years ago.  In Kansas, Helen enjoyed fellowship at Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade and, later, at Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church in Clay Center.  Helen is survived by her only child, Renae Stanton, son-in-law Victor and grandchildren Bridget and Shane Stanton of Beloit, Kansas.  She also leaves behind nephews and nieces.  Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marie Kaveny, and her brother Thomas Kaveny.
Interment service was held July 26th at Green Fancy Creek Cemetery, Green, Kansas.  A memorial service will be held Monday, August 13, 2012 at 7pm at Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church in Clay Center, Kansas.  Holmes-Pfeifley Funeral Home of Riley is handling the arrangements.

Paul Joseph Huslig

Paul Joseph Huslig was born July 26, 1938 in Wilson, Kansas to parents Joseph and Elizabeth Huslig.  He completed his life on earth on March 19, 2012 in Allen, Texas.
Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.  He was married to his loving wife Doris for 51 years and they had a wonderful life together.  He enjoyed his eight grandchildren, who fondly referred to him as PJ.  He loved traveling and meeting new friends.  In his early years Paul enjoyed growing up on a farm in Kansas with his nine brothers and sisters.  As an adult, he worked for Duke Energy for 31 years retiring as Area Superintendent.  He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Doris, children Karen Humes and her husband Brian, Linda Goode and her husband Steve, David Huslig and his wife Susan, grandchildren Haylee and Eric Humes, Alexandra, Jack and Kate Goode, Landon, Andrea and Logan Huslig, brother Clarence Huslig and his wife Jeanette, sisters Margie Gillen, Marilyn Ostrander and her husband Ron, Leona Killingsworth, Alice Scheibmeir and her husband Larry, Gloria Cassidy and her husband Ward.  Paul was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jerome, Herman and Evelyn Huslig.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 23, 2012 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1914 Ridgeview Dr., Allen, Texas 75013.  A mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM.    

Kenneth L. Myers

Kenneth L. Myers, age 83 of Smyrna, died Tuesday, July 17, 2012.
A native of Plains, KS, he was the son of the late Paul and Carrie Inez Malone Myers. He was preceded in death by sisters, Olive Alder, Kathleen Keller and a brother, Dan Myers.
Mr. Myers is survived by his wife of 55 years, Loretta “Ann” Martin Myers; daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Myers; son, Kent (Cheryl) Myers, all of Smyrna; three grandchildren, Robert (Stephanie) Myers of Murfreesboro, Nola (Jamie) Byrne, Michael Myers, both of New York; five great- grandchildren, Thressa, Maddie, Brinlee, Anthony and Ava Myers. Mr. Myers is also survived by his brothers, Harold Myers of KS, Lewis (LaVerne) Myers of OK; sisters, Verda Remick of CA, Mary Farley KS; step granddaughter, Mary (Collin) Donnelly of Shelbyville; step great-granddaughter, Alexandria Adams; step great-grandson, Adrian Adams.
Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2012 at Stones River Baptist Church, with Brother Oscar White officiating, with the Deacons from the church serving as Pallbearers. Burial followed in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Stones River Baptist Church, 361 Sam Ridley Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167; and Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Online condolences may be made to www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapael, (615) 459-3254.

Leonard A. Friesen

Leonard A. Friesen, age 88, died early Saturday morning, July 7, 2012, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born September 20, 1923, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Jacob S. and Anna S. (Doerksen) Friesen.  As a young boy he attended school in rural Meade County.  He later joined the United States Navy serving during World War II.  After his discharge he returned to Meade County and began his career with the Meade Co-Op retiring after thirty years of service as a bookkeeper.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains and served as tour group leader for the Co-Op.  He enjoyed sporting events, attending the Kansas State Track Meet for several years; coupon shopping; television game shows; attending Sunday diners at the Chuck Wagon; and spending time with his family and friends.
On Jun 23, 1945 he married Helen C. Keenan.  She passed away on August 21, 1965.  On August 10, 1968 he married Mary Eakes Cox.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A daughter, Barbara Rouse of Dodge City, Kansas; Two stepsons, Michael E. “Mike” Cox and wife Vicki of McPherson, Kansas, Rickard L. “Rick” Cox of Wichita, Kansas; Two stepdaughters, Carolyn S. Wilcox and husband Ron of Sublette, Kansas, Marilyn K. Labra and husband Bruno of Colwich, Kansas; Two Brothers, Menno “Mick” Friesen of Meade, Kansas, Clifford “Cliff” Friesen of Meade, Kansas; A sister, Bertha Peters of Roseville, California; Fifteen grandchildren and Thirty great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a stepson, Jimmy Cox on September 11, 2011; a grandson, Quention Rouse; three brothers, Elias, Martin, and Sam Friesen; and three sisters, Kathryn Keesling, Hulda Friesen, and Esther Peters.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, 2012, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, with Pastor Dan Biernacki presiding.  Interment followed the services in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Harry Hynes Hospice, the American Cancer Society and the American Diabetes Association in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Jamie L. Bruckner

Jamie L. Bruckner, 34, passed away July 7, 2012. Jamie was born to Bobby and Jean (Petersen) Dunn in Greensburg, Kansas.
She was a wonderful daughter, mother and friend.
She is survived by her father, Bobby (Debbie) Dunn; mother, Jean Dunn; son, Caleb Bruckner, daughters, Victoria Bruckner; Chloe Bruckner; brother, Robert (Michelle) Dunn; sister, Suzanne (Dave) Snook; grandmother, Patricia Dunn; boyfriend, Brad Shaw; stepson, Cody Shaw; several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins.
Funeral Service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2012 all at Hillside Funeral Home West, 2929 W 13th, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Hospice of the Prairie, 200 Fourth Circle, P.O. Box 1298, Dodge City, KS 67801. Online condolences can be sent to www.HillsideFuneralHomeWest.com

Gretta B. Zortman

Gretta B. Zortman, age 97, died Thursday, July 5, 2012, at Dallas, Texas.
She was born December 9, 1914, at McPherson, Kansas, the daughter of Edward and Lacie (Hites) Curry.  As a young girl she attended the Fowler School System.
On November 23, 1931, she married Horace E. Zortman at Anthony, Kansas.  After their marriage the couple made their home in rural Fowler where she assisted her husband with the farming duties and maintaining the family home.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Fowler; the HDU; and had served as a Brownie Scout Leader.  She enjoyed artwork, painting, crocheting, quilting, sporting events, especially track and field, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her children, Richard Zortman of Ouray, Colorado, Paul E. Zortman of Rifle, Colorado, Paula Garrison of Dallas, Texas; Seven Grandchildren, Eight Great-Grandchildren and Several Great-Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband on June 15, 1975; two daughters, Patricia Jean Zortman and Nancy Jane Zortman; and three sisters, Mayme, Altha “Betty”, and Rosamond.
Funeral services was held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2012, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler.  Interment followed the funeral services in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Legacy Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Lucy Maxine (Davis) Baker

Lucy Maxine (Davis) Baker, 91, died at her home in Austin, Tx on July 3, 2012.
She was born in May 17, 1921 at the family farm seven miles south of Plains, the youngest daughter of William Albert and Nancy Goldina (McVey) Davis.
She attended school in Plains and graduated from Plains High School.  She played trombone in the school marching band and played on the girl’s basketball team.
She attended Fort Scott Junior College, the class of ’42.
She got a BA from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva OK.
In 44-45 she taught 5th and 6th grade in Kingsdown, and Physical Education and Speech at Hugoton Rural HS in 48-49.  She also taught at Minneola and Byers before moving on to Kip.
Her teaching career spanned 31 years and also included coaching both girls and boys basketball and teaching English, Speech and Drama, the last 22 years in Salina at Roosevelt-Lincoln Junior High then at South Junior High.
She was married on June 3,1952 to James C Baker at the Methodist Church in Plains.
She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts and The Good Sam RV club.
She and her husband Jim were instrumental in establishing The Salina Sams in 1972, the first Good Sam Club in the state of Kansas.
Maxine loved to travel; whether camping in the RV, international trips or cruises, she was always ready for the next trip.  They started RVing in the sixties, and over the next 5 decades logged 99 Good Sam Club state or national rallies called “Samborees”.
After retirement in 1979, they were “winter Texans” for several years, then moved to Seguin,Texas in 1993 and on to  Austin in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Zantha Marie Davis, brother, William Edgar Davis, and nephew Donald Edward “Ed” Davis.
Maxine is survived by her husband of 61 years, James C Baker, Austin, TX, and daughters Donna Baker, Austin, TX and Nan Baker, Rancho Cordova, CA.
Funeral services were held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 7, 2012, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade, Kansas.  Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church, Plains in care of the funeral home.

Nyla J. Jacobs

Nyla J. Jacobs, age 79, died Friday morning, June 29, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born, November 20, 1932, at Oakley, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Walburga (Robbin) Baalman.  As a young girl she attended the Winfield school system, graduating from Dodge City High School in 1951.
On May 5, 1954, she married Casper J. “Cap” Jacobs at Dodge City.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Plains.  Later in 1955, Cap joined the United States Army and the couple moved to Wyondotte, Michigan.  After his discharge, they moved to Kalvesta, Kansas.  Later in August, 1966, they moved with their family back to Plains.  In 1979, they purchased a farm house thirteen miles northwest of Plains where they have made their home.  Over the years she worked as a secretary for John Deere as well as maintaining the family home.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Altar Society, both of Plains.  She enjoyed crafting, sewing, gardening, yardwork, collecting antiques, gambling, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by: Her children, Roxanne M. Dowling and husband Kelly of rural Dodge City, Kansas, Casper John Jacobs II and wife Susan of rural Plains, Kansas, Tawnya J. Hamilton and husband Dennis of Dodge City, Kansas, Tammy R. Wheaton of Olathe, Kansas, Leanna K. White and husband Mike of Gilbert, Arizona, Ronald J. Jacobs and wife Tawnya of rural Plains, Kansas; A brother, Neal Baalman of Cole Camp, Missouri; Three sisters, Bernice Smith and husband Lee of Wichita, Kansas, Lois Gish of Yorba Linda, California, Lela Mae Jacobs and husband Gerald of Dodge City, Kansas; A brother-in-law, John Nixon of Park City, Kansas; A sister-in-law, Betty Baalman of Dodge City, Kansas; 22 grandchildren, Tanner and wife Cassie, Garrett and wife Chanda, Payden, Laton Dowling; Clayton and wife Amy, Shad and wife Trista, Bailey and wife Holly, and Bo Jacobs; Tyler, Jordan and wife Deena, and Ben Hamilton & fiancé Caitlin Smith; Jacob & wife Ashley, Kisa Davison and  husband Travis, Kelsey Swanson, Kaitlin and fiancé Matt Arnett, & Jentry Wheaton; Cody and wife Rebecca, J.D. & Matt White; Dakota, Emily, & Grady Jacobs; 19 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Casper on August 19, 2010; her parents; a brother, Cliff Baalman; two brother-in-laws, Cliff Gish and Frank Lesperance; and sisters, Ethlyn Nixon and Mary Ann Baalman.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 2, 2012, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2012, at the church. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Edward G. (Ed) Amerin

Edward G. “Ed” Amerin, age 71, died early Friday morning, June 22, 2012, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
He was born November 16, 1940, in rural Plains, Kansas, the son of Enos J. Amerin, Jr. and Lillian B. (Laurer) Amerin.  As a young boy he attended the Plains school system, graduating from Plains High School in 1959.  Upon his graduation, he joined the United States Marines Corps serving for four years.  After his honorable discharge, he began his career in agriculture and livestock.  He was a lifetime resident of Meade County.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and spending time with his family and many friends.
On November 26, 1981, he married Jacqueline Charlene “Jacque” Jones at Plains.  She precedes him in death on February 15, 2000.
Survivors include: Three daughters, Denise Dorsey of Turpin, Oklahoma, Sherry Fox of Phoenix, Arizona and Jessica Fabrey of Wichita, Kansas; A brother, Albert Amerin of Dillon, Colorado; A sister, Gloria Robison of Meade, Kansas; Seven Grandchildren and Two Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Jacque; parents; two brothers, Harold Amerin and Enos Amerin, Jr.; and two grandsons, Seth Hacker and Thomas Hacker.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 24, 2012, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2012, at the church.  Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Friends of Meade State Lake in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Phyllis Jean Bradley

Phyllis Jean Bradley, age 81, died Tuesday afternoon, June 19, 2012, at the Trinity Manor, Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born December 28, 1930, at Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Alice (Black) Johnson.  As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1948.
On December 27, 1950, she married Joseph V. Bradley at Fowler, Kansas.  After their marriage, the couple made their home in Fowler.  Later, in 1968, the couple moved to Dodge City, Kansas.  She worked as a rater for the Cimarron Insurance Company for many years.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, teaching Sunday school and the Women’s AGLOW.  She enjoyed art, painting, sewing, embroidery work, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her husband, Joseph Bradley of Dodge City, Kansas; Four daughters, Peggy Zortman and husband Paul of Rifle, Colorado, Ann Angert and husband Ron of Newport, Virginia, Patty Harrison and husband Tom of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Susan Davis and husband Bill of Dodge City, Kansas; Eight Grandchildren and Six Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a son, Michael Joseph Bradley on January 10, 1976, and a brother Jack “Jackie” Johnson.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2012, at the First Christian Church, Fowler, with the Pastor Philip Mercado presiding.
The family would welcome memorials to the Trinity Association in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Dorothy Louise Weilert

Dorothy Louise (O’Brien) Weilert, age 81, died Sunday, June 17, 2012, at her home in Kismet, KS.
She was born March 8, 1931, at Valentine, NE, to Bruce Thomas and Eva F. (Farrell) O’Brien. She attended Central High School in Omaha, NE. She served with the U.S. Army as a Shipping and Departures Clerk at Ft. Lawson, WA, during the Korean Conflict. She was a homemaker, also employed as a cook by the Kismet Cafe and at Gibson’s in Liberal. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Plains. She was married to William Conrad Weilert on June 16, 1952, at Ft. Lawton, WA. He survives.
Other survivors include: 1 son, David Weilert and wife Vicki, of Austin, TX; 3 daughters, Deborah Weilert, of Kismet, KS, Diane Revard and husband Lynn, of Goshen, IN, Patricia Harp and husband Rich, of Liberal, KS; 1 brother, Bruce O’Brien, of Roseboro, NC; 1 sister, Patricia Brancheau, of Lincoln, NE; 11 grandchildren: Tara Grant, Nikki (Tom) Patterson, Jennifer (Jason) Dunlap, Michael (Jessica) Harp all of Liberal, KS; Heather Frazier, Las Vegas, NV; Jami (Patrick) Barr, San Diego, CA; Kelli Brandenburgh, Topeka, KS; Linzi Weilert, Overland Park, KS; Lynna Revard, Newport News, VA; Isaac (Melissa) Revard, Roy, WA; and Luc Revard, Goshen, IN.
23 great-grandchildren: Bailey, Mackenzie, Sydney and Zoey Grant; Anthony and Kaelen Owens; Syris, Sanaa, Shiaa and Sihon Dunlap; Paiton and Philip Harp; Cooper and Jackson Barr; Jordan and Dominic Owens; Amaya and Aydan Brandenburgh; Christopher, Trystan and Rowan Revard; Mariko (Jim) Betts and Luke Patterson; 2 great-great grandchildren: Blayden and Bentlee Betts.
She was preceded in death by 1 son, Michael C. Weilert; 2 sisters, Mary Ann Montange and Bonnie Hogan.
Rosary was held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Plains, KS. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2012, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, in Plains, with Rev. Fr. Louis Trung Dinh Hoang, presiding. Burial will be in Restlawn Cemetery at Liberal.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Brenneman Funeral Home, 1212 W. 2nd St., Liberal, KS 67901.
Condolences also may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Antonio G. (Toni) Saucedo

Antonia G. “Toni” Saucedo, age 75, died Wednesday evening, June 20, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born July 7, 1936, at Knox City, Texas, the daughter of Nefro and Maria (Pena) Gonzales.  As a young girl she attended the Knox City school system.
On August 8, 1961, she married Jesse Saucedo at Benjamin, Texas.  After their marriage the couple moved to Kansas, making their home in Meade.  Over the years, she worked as a custodian for several residential homes and later for  the Meade school system for ten and one half years.
She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade.  She enjoyed playing Bingo, quilting, crocheting, knitting, embroidery work, and dancing.
She is survived by: Her husband, Jesse Saucedo of Meade, Kansas; Two sons, Jesse Saucedo, Jr. of Kansas City, Kansas and Nefro Saucedo of Plains, Kansas; Three daughters, Ramona Almeida of Liberal, Kansas,  Antonia Gonzalez of Liberal, Kansas and Faye Wells of Dodge City, Kansas; A brother, Guadalupe Gonzales of Boulder, Colorado; Two sisters, Manuela Rios of Knox City, Kansas and Faye Balatazar of Ft. Morgan, Colorado; Fifteen grandchildren, Twenty-four great-grandchildren and Eighteen great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her a daughter, Rose Mary Saucedo; her parents; and a brother, Amador Gonzales.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2012, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade.  Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2012, at the church. Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to St. John Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidleromebachmanmortuary.com

Elmer Classen

Elmer Classen, 85, died Sunday, June 3, 2012 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City.
He was born May 31, 1927 in Meade County, the son of Cornelius F. and Margaret Reimer Classen.  A longtime area resident, he was a heavy equipment operator for Broce Construction and JAG Construction both in Dodge City.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Coronado Car Club both in Dodge City and he enjoyed coin collecting.
On August 29, 1950 he married Ruth Stephenson at Meade.  She preceded him in death on September 17, 2008.
Survivors include: a son, Steve and wife Tricia, Derby; a daughter, Ruanne “Sammi” Valencia, Dodge City; 2 brothers, Eldin Classen, Bingham Lake, Minnesota and Don Classen, Meade; 3 sisters, Doris Moldenhauer, Dodge City and Della Regier and Arlene Decker both of Newton; 5 grandchildren, Gloria Roberts, Aurora, Colorado, Brandon Valencia, Dodge City, Shana Ison, Shayla Ison and Shannan Wayne all of Derby; and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Arnold and Marlin Classen and a sister, Luella Classen.
Funeral Service will be 10:30 am Friday, June 8, 2012 at the First Baptist Church, Dodge City with Rev. Darrell Holt and Rev. Gary Winget officiating.  Friends may call from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm Thursday at Burkhart-Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.  Burial will be in Greencrest Memorial Gardens, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the First Baptist Church in care of Burkhart-Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas  67801.  Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Fern M. Schaffer

Fern M. Schaffer, 94, died June 1, 2012 at Memorial Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born November 4, 1917 to John and Dora Herman Marx on the family farm in Beaver County, Oklahoma.  She attended Pleasant Valley School in the Oklahoma panhandle, a rural one-room school for grades 1-8.
On November 17, 1947 she married Casper (Cap)Schaffer at Plains, Kansas.
A longtime resident of Plains, Kansas, Fern was a cook at Plains Elementary School for 32 years, serving as head cook for 30 years.  Following her retirement in 1987, Fern remained an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church , and enjoyed working in her garden.  In 2007 she moved to Colorado Springs to be near family.
She was proceeded in death by her husband (Dec.6, 1974), four brothers, and three sisters.  She is survived by two sisters; Alma Griswold of Broomfield, Colorado, and Clara Marcotte of Hockley, Texas, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2012, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2012, at the church.  Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, and from 6:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.  Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Edward D. McKinnis Sr.

Edward D. “Ed” McKinnis, Sr., 81, of Choctaw, Oklahoma passed away on May 26, 2012. Ed was born July 25, 1930, in Meade, Kansas, to Evan D. and Velma Erma (Harris) McKinnis. After his parents passing, Ed went to live with Louis and Mary Budde of Meade, Kansas. Ed served in the U.S. Navy and spent his career as a carpenter. He loved farming, fishing and always had a joke or story to tell you. He might even sing you a song if the notion struck him. He married Etta Marie Austin on June 30, 1950. He is survived by his wife, Etta McKinnis; son, Edward D. McKinnis, Jr. and his wife, Gloria; daughters, Dianna Hopping and husband, Brent, and Marilyn McKinnis; grandchildren and great grandchildren; foster sisters, Louis (Budde) De Laurentis and Nelda (Budde) Kubat; and extended family.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, June 2, 2012, at 11 am at Graceland Cemetery, Meade, Kansas with Pastor Brent Hopping presiding.
Haskell County Funeral Home, Sublette, was in charge of arrangements.

Phillip G. Post

Phillip G. Post, age 70, died early Wednesday afternoon, May 23, 2012, at his Meade residence.
He was born October 30, 1941, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Dodge City, Kansas.  Growing up he attended the Fowler, Dodge City, and Meade school systems, graduating from Meade High School in 1959.  After his graduation, he attended Emporia State University, Emporia before returning to Meade County.  A lifetime resident of Meade County, he was a farmer and rancher in partnership with his brother, Stanley for over forty years
He was a member of the Meade United Methodist Church; Webb Lodge A.F. & A.M., Meade; Scottish Rite and Midian Shrine, Wichita; served on the Fowler Equity Board of Directors; the Fowler School Board; and the Meade County ASCS County Committee.  He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching college basketball games, especially KU, pets, dining out on Saturday nights, and spending time with his family and friends.
On June 14, 1960, he married Elaine Kiser at Syracuse, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, Brent Post and wife Teresa of Meade, Kansas, Michael Post and wife Lisa of Hutchinson, Kansas; A brother,  Stanley Post and wife Carol of rural Fowler, Kansas; A half-sister, Linda Sue Ballstaedt and husband Noel of Sandy, Utah; Two grandchildren, Brett Post and wife Kinzie of Dodge City, Kansas, Logan Post of Hutchinson, Kansas; A great-grandson, Jaxson Post of Dodge City, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2012, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverends Susan Greene and Dick Robbins presiding.  Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the National Jewish Medical and Research Center for COPD Research or the Ford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Meredith L. Myers

Meredith L. Myers, 88, of Hutchinson arrived in Heaven on May 23, 2012. Meredith was born June 1, 1923 in Hamilton County, Indiana, the son of Lowell & Edythe Crawford Myers. He attended school in Kirkland, Indiana and graduated from Kirkland High School in 1942, he attended Ball State University and then graduated from Sterling College in 1950. He also received his master’s degree from the University of Colorado. Meredith served in the U.S. Coast Guard on the USS Acquarius in WWII from 1942-1946.
For 38 years, Meredith was a well-known music educator. He shaped and changed lives forever with his caring, encouraging and fun-loving leadership. His dedication to young people through his Christian witness was a part of his entire life. He was a football coach and vocal instructor at Turon, Fowler, and Goodland and continued to teach vocal music at Hutchinson High School for his last 12 years.
His deep faith was reflected thoughout his life in his church work and community. He was a former member of the First United Methodist Church in Goodland, where he directed the church choir. He and his wife Charlene, moved to Hutchinson in 1976. As a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, he participated in Methodist Men, Doers Sunday School Class, as well as directing the church choir. He was also a member and former President for a year of the Hutchinson Optimist Club.
On May 30, 1950, Meredith married Charlene L. Lukens in Beloit, Ks. She died July 28, 1999. He later married Eileen Matthews in Ft. Collins, Colorado on Oct. 30, 2001. She survives. Others survivors include his daughters: Sue Farag and husband Ray, Wichita, Nancy Myers, Hutchinson, Vicki Justman and husband Jim, Appleton, WI., and Jennifer Burdick and husband Lance, Walden, Colorado; a sister, Mildred Flanary, Lebanon, Ind.; and 9 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Mauri Myers.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 29, 2012 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Pat Ault-Duell and Bishop Jim Justman presiding. Burial will be in Fairlawn Burial Park. Graveside military honors will be provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Elliott Mortuary, where the family will greet friends Monday 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church Doer’s Sunday School Class, or Parkinson Foundation Of The Heartland, sent in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, Ks. 67502. Friends may visit www.elliottmortuary.com to leave the family a condolence.

John Clarence Ballard

John Clarence Ballard, age 90, died early Monday morning, May 21, 2012, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born October 26, 1921, at rural Plains, Kansas, the son of John Preston and Anna Lena (Shinogle) Ballard.  As a young boy he attended East Glendale School and later Plains High School, graduating in 1941.  After his schooling he began his farming career.  In addition to farming, he was an insurance salesman for the High Plains Journal.
He was a member of the Plains Friends Church, the Gideons, and the Young at Heart.  Clarence enjoyed collecting several items including antiques, cast iron toys; fishing; reading; history; and visiting with family and friends.
On August 7, 1947, he married Vera Mae Krause at Plains, Kansas.  She precedes him in death on May 20, 1992.
He is survived by: A son, John Mark Ballard and wife Jenny of Union, Ohio; A daughter, Linda Dianne Helmers of Scott City, Kansas; A daughter-in-law, Gayle Ballard of Victorville, California; A sister, Emma “Rosetta” McFadden of Carson City, Nevada; Eight grandchildren, Kenneth, Timmothy, Melissa, Grant, Holly, Blake, Daniel, and Allison;  and Five great-grandchildren, Grace, Emily, Samantha, Tabeitha, and Vera.
He is preceded in death by his wife; a son Dennis Richard Ballard in July, 2007; a daughter, Starla Ann Ballard; a son-in-law, Greg Helmers; a brother, Woodrow “Woodie” Robert Ballard; and a sister, Irene Elizabeth Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2012, at the Plains Friends Church, Plains, Kansas, with Pastor Dan Biernacki presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.   Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Gideons International in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Shirley Amelia Nuss

Shirley Amelia Nuss, age 92, died Friday, May 18th, 2012 at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born May 19, 1919 in rural Rush county, near Rush Center, Kansas to Albert and Mary Burndt Moore. On December 25, 1938 she married Victor (Pete) Nuss. He died January 29, 1965.
Shirley was Baptized and became a member of the First Lutheran Church in Little Rock, Arkansas on February 6, 1944. She later transferred her membership to St. John Lutheran Church in Meade, Kansas.
Shirley was a beauty operator for 33 years at Bert’s Beauty Shop in Meade.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Brother Fred Moore and sister Alberta (Bert) Alley.
Graveside services were conducted on Tuesday, May 22, 2012 at 2 pm at Graceland Cemetery in Meade with Pastor Lynn Spencer of St. John Lutheran Church presiding.
Personal condolences may be give to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com.

JoEtta Segrue

JoEtta Segrue, age 68, of San Jose, California, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2012. She was born at Meade, Kansas on June 17, 1943 to Joe and Mary Friesen. She attended schools in Meade County, graduating from Meade High School in 1961. As the youngest of four children, and with three older brothers, she quickly earned the nickname “Tricky”, for her sweet mischievous nature. She spent her youth and young adulthood on the farm. Later, she attended Fort Hays State University and Emporia State University.
In lieu of a career as a school teacher, her path led west to California to lead a life as a wife and mother. She poured her heart into her family and other relationships, touching many lives with her kindness and compassion for others. Whether as a secretary, a nanny, a friend, mother, or grandmother, JoEtta always had room in her heart for others. Her faith was strong as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. We will always cherish our precious years together and daily hold our memories of her close to our hearts.
JoEtta is survived by husband, Jim Segrue, children, Justin (Lisa) Wall, and Kelly (Paul) Farnsworth, stepsons, Philip (LeeAnn) Segrue and Glenn (DeeDee) Segrue and grandchildren Peter, Donovan and Avery Farnsworth, Jaxson, Carly and Owen Wall.
A brief graveside service will be held at Graceland Cemetery at Meade on Friday, June 8, 2012 at 9:30 am.

Patricia (Pat) JoAnne Utz

Patricia “Pat” JoAnne Utz, age 81, died Wednesday, May 16, 2012 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal.
She was born November 10, 1930 at Wellington, KS, the daughter of Vernon H. and Ruby N.  (Willett) Jacobs. She graduated from Plains High School in 1948.  She had been a resident of Plains for 75 years and then moved to Liberal in 2006.
She had worked as a lab technician at Southwest Medical Center and then was a medical assistant for Dr. Ray Allen.  She retired in 1994.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Plains, the Prestige Club at First National Bank in Liberal and a former member of Plains Eastern Star.
On April 27, 1949, she married Carl Utz in Plains, KS.  He survives.
Other survivors include: 3 Sons – Brandon Ray Utz of Liberal, KS, Cary Grant Utz of Tulsa, OK, Tracy Joe Utz of Liberal, KS; 1 Daughter – Nancy Jo Utz Hageman and husband Jerome of Kingman, KS; 1 Sister – Janice Klein and husband Bill of Tribune, KS; 7 Grandchildren: Mandi, Andy, Landon, Spencer, Wade, Hunter and Stone; 5 Great Grandchildren: Tyler, Myranda, Trey, Tera and Robby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 Son – Randy Utz and a Granddaughter Brandi Hoyt.
Funeral Service were at 11:00 am Saturday, May 19, 2012 at United Methodist Church of Plains with Pastor Keith Schadel presiding.  Burial followed at Plains Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Plains, American Diabetes Assoc. or to a Charity of Donor’s Choice in care of Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd  Liberal, KS  67901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Donald Hughan

Donald Hughan, 79, of Shelton died Wednesday, May 16, 2012 at the Nebraska Veterans Home in Grand Island.
Graveside services were held at 2 pm on Saturday, June 2nd, at the Greeley County Cemetery with Pastor Mark Randolph officiating.
Donald was born February 28, 1933, in Plains, Kansas to William and Berdie (Youngs) Hughan.
On April 2, 1961, he married Ione “Tootie” F. Eckhoff in Tribune, Kansas. She preceded him in death October 25, 2008.
Survivors include his son, Walter “Tinker” Hughan and his girlfriend, Angie Stewart, of Lexington; grandsons, Anthony, Matthew and Evan; sisters, Lora Cox of Plains, Loretta Stone of Tribune and Rene Rutherford of Lindsborg, Kansas; and brother, Darrell Hughan of Satanta, Kansas.
He grew up and received his education at Plains and Tribune. He entered the US Navy on December 11, 1952, served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged on April 21, 1960.
He and Tootie lived in several towns in Kansas. They moved to Gibbon in 1974 and then to Shelton in 1975. He was employed by Ag Services and the Turkey Plant in Gibbon and did various odd jobs.
He enjoyed rodeo, reading, watching, football, NASCAR and being with family.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and one sister, William, Dolar, Sandy, Melvin, Marvin, Joy and Agnes.
Memorials are suggested to the Shelton Fire Department or to the family.

Ruth Belle Turner

Ruth Belle Turner, age 91, died early Monday morning, May 7, 2012, at the Republic County Hospital Long Term Care Unit, Burr Oak, Kansas.
She was born February 11, 1921, at Hugoton, Kansas, the daughter of Emery Daniel and Elsie (Stair) Nelson.  She attended Ft. Hays Teachers College and later receiving her nurses degree.  In 1952, she moved to Fowler, Kansas, where she worked as a nurse and a school teacher for the Lakeview School.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, the VFW Auxiliary, and a bible study group.  She enjoyed attending church, her dogs, visiting with family and friends, and dining out.
She married Giles O. Turner.  He precedes her in death on December 18, 1987.
Survivors include: A son, Gary Turner of Burr Oak, Kansas; A daughter, Peggy Gorehm of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Six grandchildren and Eleven great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2012, at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.  Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the APR or the Kansas Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Emilie Bachman

Emilie Bachman, born February 1917, died at her home, May 7, 2012, at the age of 95 years and almost three months.  Born in Minnesota and a resident of Meade for sixty-four years.  She was a devoted wife and homemaker.
Emilie was confirmed in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in 1930, at Mason City, Iowa.  She met her soul mate, Edgar Bachman, from Plains, Kansas just before World War II.  After serving in the Army for four years, Edgar made it back from the war and married Emilie.  This marriage would celebrate fifty years.
Emilie enjoyed crocheting until her eyesight grew dim and she could no longer see well.  Also Emilie and Edgar enjoyed growing many varieties of roses and iris.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel E. Bachman of Savannah, Missouri, and Kenneth D. Bachman of Stockton, Kansas; a number of grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar, and a son Darrel Bachman.  She will be missed by many relatives, friends, and the numerous medical staff who cared for her toward the end of her life’s journey.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 12, 2012, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Interment followed the funeral service in the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to St. John Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Orville M. Junior Geddes

Orville M. Junior Geddes, 86 of Meade, Kansas died Sunday, May 6, 2012.
Funeral services were held at 3 pm on Thursday, May 10, 2012 at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Neil officiating. Burial was in the Odessa City Cemetery with military rites. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donors choice. Condolences to the family may be left at www.raphojones.com.
Orville was born December 9, 1925 in Carthage, Illinois to Orville M. and Gayle (Burrow) Geddes. He was raised by his mother and stepfather Fred Conley Gann in Odessa, MO. He attended Weaver Rural School southeast of Odessa. He served in the Navy during World War II, enlisting December 12, 1942, in Kansas City. He trained at Great Lake, IL and Boston MA, where he attended gunners school. He served aboard the USS Charette from May, 1943, until his honorable discharge in January, 1947, attaining the rank of coxswain. He attended the First Baptist Church in Meade. He married Elma Irene Reny Adams on January 19, 1949 in Lexington, MO. They moved to Meade in 1964. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2009. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator and later as a pipeline inspector for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline.
Survivors include: two sons and a daughter-in-law, Orville Maurice Jr. Geddes and wife Kim of Meade, KS, Roy Wade Geddes and companion Coni of Meade, KS; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marilyn Arnold and husband Randy, Roseaan Robinette; a brother and five sister-in-laws, Frederick Feech Gann and wife Bernice, Betty Davis, Joy Tye, JoAnn Shepherd all of Odessa, MO, Helen Adams of Bangs, TX; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, E.C. Geddes, James Fred Geddes and a brother, Robert William Bob Geddes.

Edmund E. Brumfield

Edmund E. Brumfield, age 90, died Saturday, May 5, 2012, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born May 13, 1921, at Jetmore, Kansas, the son of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Louise (Gaede) Brumfield.  He was a veteran of World War II serving with the United States Army Airborne in the Pacific Theater of Operation from 1942-1945.  A resident of Meade for over 80 years he was an entrepreneur and had worked for the state of Kansas.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading.  On January 4, 1942, he married Ruth Cathryne Mendenhall  at Wichita, Kansas.
She precedes him in death on July 22, 2006.
He is survived by: Two brothers, Donald Brumfield and Stanley Brumfield; Two sisters, Ann DePue and Clastine V. Rippeteau.
Memorial services will be held at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade on June 30th at 11 am.  Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Lorraine M. Lanzrath

Lorraine M. Lanzrath, 75, died April 30, 2012, at her home in Wichita, Kansas, surrounded by her loving family.  She was born January 2, 1937, daughter of John and Elizabeth Kaberlein.
She graduated from Plains High School in 1954 and St. Joseph School of Nursing with an RN degree in 1957.
She worked many years in nursing including a period of time as hospital administrator in Syracuse, Kansas, and while living in Hutchinson, Kansas, as director of nursing at Wesley Towers.
She is survived by her husband, Willis; daughters Patrice (Van) Downing and Susan (Bill) Courtright; a grandson, David Downing, all of Wichita; brothers, John, Leonard, Don, Bob, and Bill Kaberlein and a sister Helen Hoover.
Rosary was held Tuesday, May 1, 2012, at 6:00 p.m. and Funeral Mass was held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2012, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Andover, Kansas.  Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202 or Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67218.

Elsie M. Branden

Elsie M. Branden, age 79, died early Friday morning, April 27, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born July 21, 1932, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of William H. “Bill” and Blanche (Tillery) Painter.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1950, she later attended Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, receiving her degree in home economics.  Upon her graduation, she began her career as a home economics agent for Kansas Sate University working in Hugoton, Kansas, and Garden City, Kansas.  After her retirement she returned to Meade County.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Meade Golf Club, both of Meade.  She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, belonging to several bridge clubs, sewing, and working crossword puzzles.
On September 29, 1957, she married John William “Bill” Branden at Hugoton, Kansas.
She is survived by: A brother, Jack Painter of Meade, Kansas; Two sisters, Jean White of Chanute, Kansas and Kay Nye of Buhler, Kansas; Seven nephews and two nieces; and Special friends, Larry Stucker and Jeannie Stucker
She is preceded in death by her husband on June 18, 2003; parents; and a sister, Ellen E. Goodnight on October 15, 2009.
Celebration of life services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2012, at the First Baptist Church, Meade, with Pastor Gordon Paulsen presiding.  Inurnment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade Golf Club in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Darrell L. Winfrey

Darrell L. Winfrey, age 82, died Friday evening, April 27, 2012, at Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born January29, 1930, at Plains, Kansas, the son of William E. and Alice Louise (Shuman) Winfrey.  As a young boy he attended the Pleasant Home School later attending Plains Elementary and Plains High School.  After high school he attended the Wentworth Military Academy.
On March 16, 1952, he married Vera Mae Harris at the United Methodist Church, Plains, Kansas.  After their marriage, he worked as a supervisor for the Meade County Weed Department.  During this time he also worked as a custom cutter until 1961.  In 1954 the couple moved to Sublette, Kansas.  In the 1955 they returned to Meade County where they have made their home north of Plains and continued his farming career.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church,, serving on various committees; treasure for the Mertilla Township for twenty-eight years; on the Plains Credit Union Board for eighteen years; and an honorary chapter farmer of the FFA.  His passions in life were farming, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: His wife, Vera Mae Winfrey of rural Plains, Kansas; His children, Carla Kay Nosekabel and husband Mike of Plains, Kansas, Leon Winfrey and wife Nancy of rural Plains, Kansas and Troy Winfrey and wife Tammie of rural Plains, Kansas; Three brothers, Larry Winfrey and wife Mickey of rural Plains, Kansas, Gordon Winfrey and wife Eldena of rural Plains, Kansas and James Winfrey and wife Karen of Plains, Kansas; Two sisters, Carol Palmer of Dodge City, Kansas and Joy Brackey of Dodge City, Kansas; Grandchildren, Aaron Nosekabel, Jacki Clausen, Stachia and Phillip Conway, Cheyenne and Shane Cox, Dustin and Kasie Winfrey, Weston and Jennifer Winfrey, Teddi and Kyle Winslow, Wade Winfrey, and Paige Winfrey; Great-grandchildren, Jake and Jenna Sorensen, Kailyn Conway, Brooklyn and Conner Cox, Dalton and Dyson Winfrey.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2012, at the United Methodist Church, Plains, with the Reverend Keith Schadel presiding. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Rolland (Rollie) Dean Loewen

Roland “Rollie” Dean Loewen, 74, of El Paso, IL passed away at 8:20 am on Thursday, April 19, 2012 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.
Memorial services were held at 10:30 am on Monday, April 23, 2012 at the Salem Church in rural Gridley, IL. Rev. Stuart Rex and Rev. Tim Smith will officiate. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Spare and Share Building Fund, or Youth For Christ in Findlay, OH.
Rollie was born on October 29, 1937 in Meade, KS a son of William W. and Margaret J. Isaac Loewen. He married Gladyce Bixel on August 14, 1959 in Bluffton, OH. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Lori (Bill) Troyer of Normal, IL; two sons, Lyn (Lori) Loewen of Findlay, OH; Landis (Kelleen) Loewen of Hudson, MA; seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Claire, and Rachel Troyer; Lydia (Jake) McKinley; Zach (Mariel) Bingham; Jacob and Baylee Loewen; three great grandchildren, Kadin, Adelyn, and Morgan McKinley; and one brother, Merle (Betty) Loewen of Ellinwood, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rollie taught school for 33 ½ years with the last 30 years being in the El Paso School District. He enjoyed operating the scoreboard for many years at the El Paso-Gridley high school basketball games. He was a member of the Salem Church where he served on many boards and also taught Sunday School. He was the chaplain for the Livingston County Gideons and served on the board for the Spare and Share in Gridley where he was the chairman for the past few years.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com

Alma Jueene Clark Zortman

Alma Jueene Clark Zortman, went to her Heavenly Home and is now face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, while in Canon City, CO, at the age of 83, on April 15, 2012.
Jueene was born in the home of her parents, Lawrence and Sarah Clark, at Oakdale, NE, December 30, 1928.
United in marriage to Ed Zortman in the Friends Church in Fowler, KS, June 8, 1947.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one older brother, Larry Clark.
Survived by her husband, Ed Zortman, one sister, Donna Hadley, a brother Ron and Letha Clark.
Her surviving family includes two daughters and one son, Janet and David Martin, Edwina and Dave Anton, Tim and Cheryl Zortman.  She loved four grandchildren, Leslie, Tim, Nathan, and Megan.
Also very dear to her heart were her eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Gwen, Andrew, Briar, Sage, Camden, Blake and Grayson.
Jueene was very active in their local church in Canon City, CO.  Before moving to Colorado, she was the pianist for the Cave Community Free Methodist Church at Ensign, KS, later for the Friends Church in Fowler, KS and also for the United Methodist Church in Fowler.  She loved music, improvising the traditional hymns and accompanying many soloists.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2012 at the United Methodist Church, Fowler, KS.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

Victor Joseph Hageman

Victor Joseph Hageman, age 84, died Saturday, April 14, 2012, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born August 22, 1927, in rural Fowler ,Kansas, the son of Joseph and Anna (Huslig) Hageman.  As a young boy, he attended the Fowler school system, later attending the Conception Seminary High School, in Conception, Missouri.  After his schooling, he returned to Fowler and began his farming and livestock career.
He was a member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, both of Fowler.  He enjoyed traveling, farming, and spending time with his family and friends.
On August 24, 1950, he married Doris “Dixie” Schwartz at St. Leo, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Kathy Goertz and husband Bob of Plains, Kansas, Kevin Hageman and wife Sheila of Fowler, Kansas, Dean Hageman and wife Elaine of Naperville, Illinois and Sherry Hawkins of Wichita, Kansas; Four sisters, Eleanora Glenn of Dodge City, Kansas, Viola Mages of Dodge City, Kansas, Evelyn Demuth of Bucklin, Kansas and Marie Dowell of Ulysses, Kansas; Seven grandchildren and Five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Herman and Norbert Hageman.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2012 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler.  Holy Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2012 at the church.  Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Conception Abbey in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Rev. John Richard Roberts

Reverend John Richard Roberts, 80, passed peacefully on April 10, 2012 surrounded by his family. Born in 1931 in Thomas, OK, he was the youngest child of John and Mae Roberts. He attended John Marshall High School where he met his wife, Kay Loftin. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1949 where he proudly served his country. After his discharge, he attended Bethany Nazarene College where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Theology and Ministry. Since that time, he has continued to serve his Lord and Savior by pastoring at numerous churches in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Arizona. He was an active member of his church, Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene, where he was a teacher for his Sunday school class.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years; son, Rick and wife Janelle Roberts of Yukon, OK; three daughters, Cindy and husband Lonnie Inskeep of Maricopa, AZ, Kim and husband Jay Woods of Grand Junction, CO, and Jennifer and husband Ron Johnson of Ewing, MO; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 sisters, 1 brother, and son, Terry.
A kind, patient, wise man, he was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services to celebrate his life were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, 2012 at Mercer-Adams Chapel in Bethany, OK with interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Oklahoma City, OK. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com

Brenda Sylvester

Brenda Sylvester, resident of Katy (Houston), Texas, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2012, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, after a long battle with cancer. She was 56.
Prior to moving to Houston in 2009, she and her husband Randall lived in Ponca City for 32 years and was a member at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
The service was held at 2 pm on Friday, April 13th, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Ponca City with the Rev. Dr. Robert Montgomery, associate pastor, officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Trout Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brenda was born July 30, 1955 to Gerald Hill and Anna Strader Hill in Wellington, Kansas. She began school in Wellington and moved to Plains with her family where she graduated from Southwestern Heights High school in Kismet-Pains. After attending Dodge City Community College her freshmen year, she transferred to Kansas State University where she completed a degree in music education.
She was married to Randall Sylvester on January 1, 1978 in Plains, after which they moved to Ponca City to begin their careers.
She was involved in music from an early age. She began giving piano lessons at age 14 and continued to teach until her health forced her to stop. She loved to be involved in musical performances which began while in high school with her church’s youth praise band, “Creation”. She taught music in the Ponca City school system for 15 years before opening her own piano studio, Digital Dimensions. She taught group piano lessons and is remembered for her recitals with more than 30 students playing in an orchestra of pianos. She will also be remembered as an avid fan of KSU sports.
She is survived by her husband, Randall, of Katy, Texas; their three children, daughter Erin Sylvester of Nashville, Tennessee, son Blake Sylvester and wife Haley and grandson Cash of Stillwater and son Evan Sylvester of Stillwater; parents, Gerald and Anna Hill of Plains; sister Debbie and husband Jack and daughter Lauren; sister Kathy and husband Curtis and children Gentry and Kayley Slocum, Alisha and Matt Esarey, Stetson and Bailey Haynes; brother Jeff and wife Kristi; mother-in-law, Rosalie Sylvester; brother-in-law James Sylvester and wife Debbie and children Katie Sylvester, Laura and Jeff Hamilton and David and Kara Sylvester; and brother-in-law Alan Sylvester and wife Sharon.
She was preceded in death by cousins, Edmund Hill and James Strader II; uncles, Kenny Strader, Jim Strader, Carl Strader and Rober Strader; grandparents, Roy and Willma Hill and Russell and Zelma Strada; and father-in-law, Everett Sylvester.

Sidney E. Jackson

Sidney E. Jackson of Meade, KS was born to Eddie and Karrie (Vallevand) Jackson in Orion, Alberta, Canada on January 14, 1925.  He left this earth to join his Savior and his boys on Good Friday, April 6, 2012.  The youngest of nine children, he spent his early years in Strongfield, Saskatchewan moving to California with his parents at age 17.  There, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and flew the hump as a radio operator on a B-24 transport plane during World War II.   He married Betty June Griffith on June 14, 1946.  Two sons, Paul Edward and John Robert, were born to this union.  He was ordained in 1951 after graduating from Pasadena College with a major in religion.  He pastored in the Church of the Nazarene for 38 years in California, Iowa, Saskatchewan Canada, Nebraska, and Nevada.
After retirement, he moved to Meade, KS where he spent the remaining years of his life engaged in one-on-one ministry.  He and Betty celebrated 65 years of marriage last June.  Pastor Sid loved people and he loved Jesus.  He was a great father and husband, a great leader of youth, a church builder, and a friend.  For those who knew and loved him, his “Blessings on You” greeting will be long remembered.
Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers, Lawrence and Tamer, five sisters, Frances Milsten, Alice Grambo, Mavis Aadland, Gladys Sandy, and Mary Jackson, and his sons, Paul and John Jackson.  He leaves behind his loving wife, Betty J. Jackson of Meade, KS, a sister, Edith Moulds of Melfort, Saskatchewan Canada, a daughter-in-law, Patricia Pohl Jackson of Meade, KS, a grandson, Bartholomew Marshall (Tiffany) and great granddaughter, Ava of Louisville, KY, a granddaughter, Gloria Kustes (Jay) and two great grandsons, Caleb and Joshua of Louisville, KY, his dog, Mitzi, and many relatives and friends.
Memorials may be given to the General Treasurer Church of the Nazarene, designated for the Alabaster Fund for the building of churches on foreign fields.
Celebration service will be held at Meade Church of the Nazarene, Meade, KS with Pastor Ron Willard officiating on April 19 at 10:00 a.m. with inurnment to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Margaret Haas

Margaret Haas, age 64, died at her Meade, Kansas, residence March 28, 2012.
She was born March 24, 1948, at Aransas Pass, Texas, the daughter of Charles and Victoria Jackson.  As a young girl she attended school in Texas, graduating from Rockport High School.  A long time resident of Texas, moving to Meade in 2008, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Community Church, Women’s Aglow, the Beam Senior Center, and the Golden Notes.  She enjoyed attending church, crocheting, quilting, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: A son, Romey Vincent of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Genevieve Vincent-Gaidry of New Braunfels, Texas; A brother, Charles Jackson, Jr. of Fulton, Texas; Four grandchildren, Katrina and Angelica Gaidry, Ariel Margaret and Maximus Alexander Vincent.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Private family celebration of life services will be held at a later date.  Cremation has taken place.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Harold Stanton

Harold Stanton was born on a wheat and cattle ranch in Western Kansas in 1925. He grew up during the Great Dust Bowl and Great Depression. He was born a Quaker but became a member of the Methodist Church at the age of 14. This greatly shaped the course of his life as he became and remained enormously active in his church until his death.
Harold met his wife, Joyce, at her sister’s wedding in 1943. Harold joined and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He and Joyce married at the conclusion of the war on July 8, 1945. Together, they raised a family of three children in Birmingham, Michigan. Their family has grown to include six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
After the war, Harold completed his engineering degree at Kansas State University. He went on to complete his Master’s degree at the University of Arkansas where he later taught agricultural engineering. During his research years he developed the flame cultivator for cotton which eliminated the use of chemicals for cotton crops. He also developed a method of sprinkler irrigation which saved billions of gallons of ground water annually. His career took him away from research and education to Michigan and the Ford Motor Company, Tractor Division where he worked for over thirty years. Harold received the Complexity Reduction Award at Ford Motor Company for saving the company over fifteen million dollars annually.
After retiring from Ford in 1987, Harold began giving increasing amounts of time to the United Methodist Church. He became intensely involved in the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) in Southern Africa with a focus on sustainable development. Through these experiences he gained recognition and was ultimately appointed to help plan Africa University in 1988. He was instrumental in the planning and development of the College of Agriculture. Africa University came to fruition in 1992 and is thriving today with over 1, 200 students enrolled annually.
Harold’s experiences in Africa contributed to his passion to eliminate hunger the world over. He became a vocal and persistent champion for those locally and globally plagued by hunger. His experiences in Africa led him to get his local church more involved in fighting hunger. He has taken high school students to Washington D.C. to participate in Bread for the World events and education. He has been instrumental in advancing Peace with Justice in Michigan and several surrounding states. His efforts to end hunger have been tireless and he has received numerous awards for these enduring efforts.
Harold’s final chapter began in August of 2011 when he was diagnosed with a blood cancer called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. He underwent three rounds of chemotherapy before his failing health halted his treatments. He battled back in rehab but was ultimately diagnosed with a progression of his illness to Leukemia. Despite his valiant efforts and tireless battle, he died with peace and Joyce by his side on March 16, 2012.
Loving husband of Joyce. Dear father of Michael (Susan), Mollie Stanton-Fuja (Steve) and Tim (Sharyn). Also survived by six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Brother of David and Marshall (Janice).
Memorial services were held Tuesday 2 pm at First United Methodist Church in Birmingham.
Memorial tributes to the hunger project of your choice.

Lucille Rhodes

Lucille Rhodes, 88, Fargo, ND died on Monday, March 12, 2012 at Bethany Retirement Living, Fargo.
Florence Lucille Ebersole was born on February 25, 1924 at Sharon, Kansas to Charles and Mabel (Pippitt) Ebersole. She grew up in Kansas and attended Pleasant Home Country School and graduated from high school in Plains, Kansas in 1941. Lucille, better known as Lou, met Harold Rhodes in 1940 and they were married on May 1, 1943 in Madison, WI. They made their home in Madison before moving to Florida so she could be with Harold while he was stationed at Boca Raton in the US Army Air Corps.
Upon his discharge, they moved to North Dakota where they lived a short time in Underwood, Ellendale, Cogswell, and Grenora all the while following Harold’s teaching, coaching and principal career in high schools. In 1955, they moved to Hillsboro, then Portland in 1960, and in 1969, they moved to Bismarck, ND. Harold died in 1981. Lucille returned to Plains, KS to live with her mother. She met Jim Borth, a childhood friend and they lived together until his passing in 2007. She moved back to North Dakota and lived at the Cooperative Living Center in West Fargo until January of 2012 when she entered Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo.
Lou worked as a nurse’s aide in Williston and Bismarck. She also did babysitting while in Bismarck. She was an excellent cook – pecan pie was a favorite thing to make. She loved Jeopardy, Lawrence Welk, Wheel of Fortune, old movies, reading – especially Louis L’Amour books, playing Scrabble, crossword puzzles, and a history and geography fan.
She is survived by three children, Susan (Wally) Lang, Larimore, ND, Keith (Deborah) Rhodes, Kearney, NE, and Carol (Garry) Roth, Harwood, ND; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Jennifer) Lang, Andrea (Eljakim) Schrijvers, Benjamin (Laura Koehn) Roth, Jessica Roth, Aaron Rhodes, Katherine Roth, and Abbey Rhodes; two great grandchildren, Matthijs and Rosalie Schrijvers; sister, Maxine Stegman, Tacoma, WA; Jim’s children, James Borth Jr., Linda Borth, Susan Graham, Jerry Borth, Jay Borth, John Borth and their families.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, two brothers, and friend, James Borth.
Funeral services were held on Saturday at 10 AM at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Fargo with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.
Condolences may be sent online – westfuneralhome.com

John H. Trabert

John H. Trabert, 97, died February 24, 2012 at his home in Meade. He was born on July 14, 1914 at Kingfisher, Oklahoma the son of Joseph Frank and Bertha Theresa (Grebe) Trabert.
John farmed and ranched in Hodgeman County for many years retiring in 1972. After retiring he moved to Deming, New Mexico and later moved to Meade where he has resided since. On December 1, 1938 he married Betty Mae Hutchison at Wakeeney. She preceded him in death on August 12, 1965.
He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Meade and Knights of Columbus, Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe Council #2954.
Mr. Trabert is survived by six children,Mary Mae Lubich and husband Ed of Yucaipa, California, John R. Trabert and wife Tammy of Dodge City, Lucy B. Lyon and husband Marvin of Sterling, Joe A. Trabert of Bucklin, Andy E. Trabert and wife Michelle of Phelan, California, and Rose A. Gamblin and husband Daniel of Pratt; 17 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five brothers, William “Jackie”, Carl, Frank, George, and Albert; two sisters, Lucy and Elizabeth; and two sons, George and Alex.
Vigil Service will be held at Swaim Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 28, 2012 at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Wednesday, February 29, 2012 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Ted Stoecklein presiding. Knights of Columbus honor guard will be conducted by Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe Council # 2954. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Jetmore. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 28, 2012 from noon to 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Meade Senior Center in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Karen L. Roberts

Karen L. Roberts, age 54, died Tuesday afternoon, February 21, 2012, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born February 3, 1958, at Syracuse, Kansas, the daughter of Kenneth Leon and Lula Belle Roslyn (George) Fahnert.  As a young girl she attended school in Amarillo, Texas, graduating from Tascosa High School in 1976.  After her graduation, she furthered her education, receiving her nurses training at Amarillo College, Amarillo, Texas.  In 2004, she moved to Meade, Kansas, from Kinsley, and began working for the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, and for the Fowler Nursing Home, Fowler, until her illness.
She enjoyed camping, reading, working puzzles, games, poetry, crafts, ceramics, scrapbooking, and spending time with family and friends.
On August 10, 2001, she married Ronnie Roberts at Kinsley, Kansas.  He survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, Robert Walls of Portales, New Mexico and Ben Roberts and wife, Jami of Meade, Kansas; Two daughters, Amanda Roberts of Meade, Kansas and Keeli Vessel of Meade, Kansas; Her father and stepmother, Kenneth L. and Marilyn Fahnert of Amarillo, Texas; A brother, Kerry Fahnert and wife, Tanya of Amarillo, Texas; Two grandchildren, Jacob Walls and Robert Walls, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her mother; a son David Rea Roberts; and a daughter, Sandra Walls.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2012, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Brenda Sue Graham

Brenda Sue Graham, age 55, died Sunday, February 12, 2012 at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS after she had suffered a long illness.
She was born October 13, 1956 at Meade, KS, the daughter of Floyd Earl and Inez Irene “Peggy” (Tacha) Pippitt. She was a 1974 graduate of Liberal High School.
She was a member of the South Church of God in Liberal, KS. Her hobbies were working with computers and doing arts and crafts.  She loved being with her family most of all.
On February 7, 1975, she married Ross Alan Graham at Liberal in St. Paul United Methodist Church.  He survives.
Other survivors include: 1 Son-Joshua Alan Graham of Liberal, KS; 1 Daughter-Jennifer Diane Johnson of Amarillo, TX; Mother-Peggy Thompson of Meade, KS; 1 Sister-Jeanie Marie Witchey of Laverne, OK; 3 Granddaughters-Katelynn Johnson, Molly Johnson and Alexandria Lamberson
She was preceded in death by her Father-Floyd Pippitt and Step-Father Leroy Thompson.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, Feb. 16, 2012 at South Church of God, Liberal, with Rev. Richard Martin presiding. Graveside service will be 4:00 pm Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, KS. Visitation will be 9 am – 8 pm Wednesday at Brenneman Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to South Church of God in care of Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS  67901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Richard D. Elston

Richard D. Elston, 81, Hays, died Monday, February 6, 2012 at the Hays Medical Center.
He was born February 6, 1931 in Kirksville, Missouri the son of Lester and Lois (Harris) Elston. On December 19, 1954 he married Norvella Deaver in Fowler, KS. He and his wife moved to Hays in 1957 while he was working for Welex, later Haliburton Oil. He also worked for Linenberger Construction before opening No Pest Inc. in 1984. He was a US Army veteran, a member of the North Oak Community Church, the Fowler American Legion, a past 4H leader, member of the Kansas Pest Association and the National Pest Association.
Survivors include his wife, Norvella, of the home in Hays, daughter Deanna Rupp and her husband Kim of Hays, grandchildren Taryn and Bryson Rupp of Hays, and sisters, Berniece Smith of Kirksville, MO and Lucille Doyle of Benedict, KS. He was preceded in death by brothers, Orville, Don and Walter Elston and sister Mildren Mitten.
Memorial services will be at 11 am on Friday, February 10, 2012 at the North Oak Community Church, Hays, with military honors by the Hays American Legion. Friends may call on Thursday from 6:30 until 8 pm at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home on Friday from 10 am until service time at the church. The family suggests memorials to the North Oak Community Church, the Thomas More Society or to Hospice of Hays Medical Center, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.

Norman D. Maezell

Norman D. Meazell, age 79, died early Saturday morning, February 4, 2012, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born September 15, 1932, at Duncan, Oklahoma, the son, of Paul R. and Virgia M. (Burkelo) Meazell.  As a young boy he attended school in Colorado, graduating from Colorado Springs High School.  After his graduation, he attended Southern Nazarene University, receiving his degree in business administration.  He was a longtime resident of Bethany, Oklahoma, retiring as an accountant from the Thompson School Book Depository, Incorporated.
He was a member of the Bethany First Church of the Nazarene.  He enjoyed serving God, motorcycles, playing the trumpet in the church orchestra, serving the elderly, participating in the Angel Tree Program, gospel music, and spending time with his family and friends.
On September 13, 1997, he married Ramona Bridgeman at McCook, Nebraska.
He is survived by: His wife, Ramona Meazell of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Jean Ann Hawley and husband Andy; Four stepsons, DeWayne Harris, Brian Harris and wife Nancy, Kevin Harris and Doug Harris and wife Kara; A stepdaughter, Susan Hartnett and husband, Chris; Eleven grandchildren, Matthew James Hawley, Andrew Hawley, Jason Hawley, Jon Hawley, Jessica, Jenifer, Jana, Kylee, & Nicole Harris, Maya and Kaya Hartnett; Three great-grandchildren, Matthew David Hawley, Logan & Dominiq.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2012, at the Bethany First Church of the Nazarene, Bethany, Oklahoma.  Interment followed in the Duncan Cemetery, Duncan, Oklahoma.
The family would welcome memorials to the Angel Tree Program or the Lone Tree Retirement Center Aviary Project in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Sarah (Sally) K. Friesen Lohrenz

Sarah “Sally” K. Friesen Lohrenz, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on February 1, 2012, in Fairview, Oklahoma. She was born to Henry H. and Katrina Friesen in Meade, Kansas on April 12, 1930. She was the youngest of nine brothers and sisters. She was raised on a farm near Meade and graduated from Meade Bible Academy.
Sally was a wonderful homemaker, enjoyed cooking and was a cook at the Fairview Elementary School. She and her husband were active with the Youth Group in their church and she also taught Sunday School.
Survivors are her husband, Gene Lohrenz of 52 years, Fairview; children, Norma and David Cutler, Enid, Oklahoma, Mike and Ellen Lohrenz, Orienta, Oklahoma; Grandchildren, Caitlyn Lohrenz, Zac Lohrenz, Holly, Tiffany and Taylor Cutler. Also surviving are sisters, Helen Isaac, Elizabeth Friesen and Ann Friesen, all of Garden City. She was preceded in death by her brothers Abe K. Friesen, Henry K. Friesen and John K. Friesen and sisters, Martha and Katie.
Sally belonged to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade during her childhood years. Memorial service was held at the Saron Mennonite Church in Orienta, Oklahoma on February 4, 2012, with Pastor Arnold Curby officiating. Memorials may be made to the Saron Mennonite Church or the Gideon’s International with Fairview Funeral Home Inc acting as custodian.

Wayne E. Streiff

Wayne F. Streiff, age 81, died Sunday evening, January 22, 2012, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born May 18, 1930, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Theis and Marjorie (Futhey) Streiff.  As a young boy he attended grade school in rural Ford County.  At the age of nine, the family moved to Plains, Kansas.  He attended the Plains school system, graduating from Plains High School in 1948.  After his graduation, he joined the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict.  Upon his discharge, he returned to Meade County where he began his farming and ranching career.  In addition to farming and ranching he worked as a welder.
On July 18, 1954, he married Shirley Demmitt at Denver, Colorado.  The couple later divorced.
He enjoyed flying, following the space program, and photography.
He is survived by: Two daughters, Debi Pippitt and husband Ed of Meade, Kansas and Cindy Mote and husband Jerry of Krum, Texas; A son, Mitchell Streiff of Overland Park, Kansas; A brother, Warren Lynn Streiff of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Eight grandchildren and Fourteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dean Streiff.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 17, 2012, Fidler-Orme-Bachman Chapel, cremation has taken place.  Inurnment will follow the celebration of life services in Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center or the Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Rosalie Ratlief Hill

Rosalie Ratlief Hill, 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri went to be with her Lord & Savior on Monday, January 16, 2012 at the La Verna Village in Savannah, Missouri.
Rosalie was born on February 16, 1931 in Waldron, Kansas to Martin & Lida (Koon) Ratlief.
Rosalie taught school for St. Joseph School District & was head of computer programming, after retiring she then taught for St. Joe Christian School. Rosalie also taught Sunday School & led Bible Studies. Her greatest accomplishment was accepting the Holy Spirit’s call to salvation in Jesus Christ & always sharing it with others.
Rosalie married Virgil Eugene “Gene” Hill on June 1, 1949. He survives her of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Ratlief & Lida Shogrin, a son, Ronald Douglas Hill on April 12, 2009 & a sister, Bernice Ratlief Phipps.
Additional survivors: daughters, Linda Sue (Dwaine) Carter of Tarkio, Missouri, Kimberly Kaye (Brett) Kennedy of Savannah, Missouri; son, Dennis Eugene (Susan) Hill of Fouke, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 20th, at the Green Valley Baptist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service. Friends may call after 12 noon on Thursday, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. Burial will take place in Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas.
The family welcomes memorials to cancer research.

Robert (Robb) Dale Lathrop

Robert “Robb” Dale Lathrop, 60, died January 16, 2012 at Southwind Hospice, Pratt, Kansas. He was born August 17, 1951 in Fowler, KS, the son of Harrison Dale Lathrop and Audrey Jean Ramsey Lathrop.
He was a Home Healthcare Nurse and a member of the Baptist Church, Meade Jaycees and Masonic Lodge #365. He was an avid singer and musician, loving father, brother and friend.
He is survived by: his children, Lindsey Hooper (Gordon), Kathie Lathrop and Matthew Lathrop, all of Pratt; his former wife, Becky Lathrop, Pratt; his siblings, Rick Lathrop (Glenda), Pam Ramey (Steve), Tami Morse (Scott) and Lonna Henderson (Kevin).
Following cremation there will be a graveside memorial service at the Plains Cemetery on Sunday, January 22nd, at 2 pm.
The family welcomes memorials to the Robb Lathrop Memorial Fund in care of Ayres-Calbeck Mortuary, 115 E. 4th, Pratt, KS 67124.

Maureen Annette Hantz Burrows

Maureen Annette Hantz Burrows was born July 8, 1932, in Scott City, Kansas, to Howard and Sarah Sheils Hantz.  She died January 14, 2012 at the Pioneer Manor in Hugoton.
She graduated from Liberal High School in 1950, and married Everett Burrows in August 1950.  Family, music, gardening and love of people kept her life full.  She served on the Pioneer Manor Board, taught Bible studies, Sunday School classes, Vacation Bible School, and was a founding member of the Encouragement Ministry.  Her love of flowers had her involved with the Stevens County Fair for many years.
She is survived by her husband and children.  Daughters, Carolyn (Ron) McCaffrey of Ulysses, Janet (Dan) Biernacki of Plains, and son Don (Donna) of Hugoton.  Seven grandchildren , Stephanie ( Gary) White, Colorado Springs, Nathan McCaffrey, Liberal, Adam (Genilyn) McCaffrey, Manhattan, Jason, ( Jennifer) Burrows, Garden City, Jeremiah Biernacki, Houston, Tx., Kathryn Annette (Josef) Felver, Pullman, Wa., and Rebekah Biernacki, Topeka, and 7 great grand children.  Her sisters Marjorie Hantz, Liberal, and Lynn (Bill) Shaw, Nevada, brother Robert (Sally) Hantz, California.
Preceding her in death are her parents, one infant brother Donald, brother Charles Hantz and sister Marian Thomas.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2012 at 2:00 PM at the First Christian Church in Hugoton with Pastor Randy Nash officiating.  Interment will follow at the Hugoton Cemetery in Hugoton.  Friends may call Tuesday, January 17, 2012 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Garnand Funeral Home in Hugoton.  Memorial contributions may be given to Pioneer Manor in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 423 S Main, Hugoton, KS  67951.

Sylvester F. (Bob) Glenn

Sylvester F. “Bob” Glenn, age 80, died early Tuesday morning, January 10, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born July 22, 1931, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Clayton Leon and Francis Catherine (Sobba) Glenn.  As a young boy he attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in q1949.  Upon his graduation, he joined the United States Navy serving aboard the U.S.S. Boxer during the Korean Conflict.   After his discharge he returned to Fowler and began his farming career.  He served the county as a Meade County Commissioner for a number of years, representing the Fowler area townships.
He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, and was a former board member of the Fowler Equity Exchange.  He enjoyed playing golf, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
On December 19, 1953, he married Mary Ann Ebersole at Plains, Kansas.  She precedes him in death on January 4, 2007.
He is survived by: Two sons, Randy Glenn and wife Sharon of Garden City, Kansas and Darren Glenn of Cimarron, Kansas; A sister, Dorothy Marie Glenn of Fowler, Kansas; Four grandchildren, Jennifer, Drew, Cassandra, and Presley.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; a brother, Gerald Glenn; and a sister, Evelyn L. Dye.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2012, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler.  Holy Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2012, at the church.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Legacy Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Ida Mae Rickard

Ida Mae Rickard, age 92, died Monday evening, January 9, 2012, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born November 2, 1919, at French, Arkansas, the daughter of William and Mary Keley (Owens) Todd.  As a young girl, she attended the Beaumont, Kansas, school system.
On October 5, 1945, she married Albert Eugene “Gene” Rickard at Pratt, Kansas.  After their marriage, the couple lived in Wichita, Kismet, Minneola, and in 1954, moved to Fowler, where they made their home.  She was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Fowler Christian Church; Rebekah Lodge, serving as a past worthy matron; and the EHU Extension.  She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Three sons, DeWayne Rickard and wife, Kate of Blue Eye, Missouri, Tom Rickard and wife, Janet, of Meade, Kansas, Walter Burt of Garden City, Kansas; A sister, Nadine Heff of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ten grandchildren and Twenty-seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene on April 10, 1987; a son, Gary Rickard; and four sisters, Minnie Martin, Icephine Thompson, Tressie Pennington, and Ruby Brasfield.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2012, at the Fowler Christian Church, Fowler, with Pastor Tom Walters presiding.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital or the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com.

2011

Phyllis Marie Bromwell

Phyllis Marie Bromwell, 78, passed away December 30, 2011 in Elkhart, Kansas. She was born August 10, 1933 in Liberal, Kansas to Hugh and Gladys Hibler Harding.
Phyllis married John P. Bromwell of Plains, Kansas, on March 9, 1956 in Clayton, New Mexico and they enjoyed life together for 55 years. Preceding Phyllis in death were her parents, her brother Bob Harding and her sister Mary Louis Schupman.
Phyllis is survived by John and her four daughters: Diana M. Long (Melvin), Liberal, KS, Sharon L. Maerz (Brad), Denver, CO, Debbie J. Norwood (Mike), Colorado Springs, CO, and Johnna P. Caldwell (Joe), Turpin, OK. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Teresa Long and Jason Long (Chris), Liberal, KS, Johnathan Maerz, Nick Maerz and Amy Maerz, Denver, CO, Sarah Norwood, Nashville, TN, Benjamin Norwood, Golden, CO and Mindy Caldwell James (Kelly), Stillwater, OK. Phyllis is survived by thirteen great grandchildren.
Phyllis is also survived by four sisters Bonnie Schenkel, Great Bend, KS, Joy Elmore (Monty), Liberal, KS, Rose Hopewell, Joshua Tree, CA, and Carole Lightle (Carl), Melrose, NM.
Phyllis was a life-time member of the PTA. She was a longtime member of the Straight Rod-N-Reel Club. She loved to camp and was an avid fisher-woman, loving to fish for anything, anywhere.
A memorial service celebrating Phyllis’ life was held at 11 am on Thursday, January 12th, 2012 at Miller Chapel in Liberal, KS with Rev. Bill Prater presiding. Interment followed at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, KS.
In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: The John Bromwell Family, 3/0 Jonna Caldwell, RR2, Box 69A, Turpin, OK 73950.

Goerge Paul (Marty) Martin

George Paul “Marty” Martin, 45, loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother passed away December 28, 2011.
He is forever remembered and loved by his wife Tina; daughters Alyssa and Kaytlin; sons Triston and Drue; his “grandbabies” Liadan, Taydin and Kenzie; father, George Larry Martin of Fowler; sisters, Donna Martin of Parker, Arizona, Regina Martin of Haysville, Kansas, Patty Gean of Protection, and Nan Sloan of Norman, Oklahoma, their families and all those whose lives he has touched.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jere Martin of Fowler, and a nephew, Jeffery Paul Frazier.
A celebration of Marty’s life was held January 4, 2012 at 7 pm at Ark Valley Christian Church in Wichita, KS.

Lena L. Loewen

Lena L. Loewen, age 91, died Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born December 28, 1920, at Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of Peter J. and Anna K. Loewen.  As a young girl, she attended school at a rural country school near Rosenort.
On August 4, 1940, she married Henry F. Loewen.  After their marriage, the couple moved to Meade.  Over the years she assisted her husband in their business and farming operations while maintaining the family home.
She was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, taught Sunday School, and the Ladies Sewing Society.  She enjoyed sewing, gardening, raising roses, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her children, Stanley Lee Loewen and wife Lavonne of Meade, Kansas, Elvera Goertzen and husband Ted of Big Bow, Kansas, Janice Loewen of Portales, New Mexico, Daryl Loewen and wife Barbara of Clovis, New Mexico and Verle Loewen and wife Sharon of Meade, Kansas; Twelve Grandchildren and Sixteen Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband on November 23, 2011; a son, Roy Stanley Loewen; a daughter Janet Loewen; a granddaughter, Shannon; six brothers Pete, Jake, Ike, John, Corny, and Abe Loewen; and three sisters Annie Rempel, Elizabeth Reimer, and Mary Friesen.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with the Pastor Ken Harder presiding. Interment followed in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) & Emmanuel Women’s Ministry in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

James Robert (Jim) Tyson

James Robert “Jim” Tyson age 98, of Paola, Ks. formerly of rural Parker, Ks. died Friday, December 23, 2011 at Golden Heights Nursing Home in Garnett, Ks.
Jim was born Sept.1, 1913 in Linn Co. Kansas. He was the youngest of 3 children born to Robert James Tyson and Blanche M. (Harrison) Tyson. At the age of seven the family moved from Centerville, Ks. to Parker.
He graduated from Parker Rural High School in 1932. He then went to work for the Parker State Bank as a bookkeeper in 1933. He retired from banking in 1965 as bank president when the bank moved to Garnett, Ks.
Jim married Avis Lucille Bottrell June3, 1936 and to this union three sons were born, John, Robert, and Elwin.
In 1961 James and family moved to the family ranch, founded in 1871 by his grandfather. There he was a stockman. He baled and sold hay and shipped it to the Kansas City stockyards by rail.
During this time Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting, mostly in Wyoming and went on several deer hunts there and on the family ranch for whitetail deer. He lived on the family ranch for 40 years before moving to Paola in 2000, when his eyesight started to fail.
Jim was a founding member and organizer of the Mo Kan section of the Wally Byamm Caravan Club in 1953, later becoming president of the Kansas Club. The club traveled the U.S. and Canada, visiting a different place every year. He and wife Avis also traveled to several countries around the world by air.  He enjoyed traveling and had many stories to tell of this travels. On one travel to Florida he studied and learned lapidary work. He also assisted his wife Avis with setting up her art work.
Jim was baptized at an early age and attended the Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, by two sisters: Dorothy Tyson Smith and Lucille Tyson, both of Fort Worth, Texas, and in 2009 by his wife Avis.
Survivors are son: John Tyson and wife Susan of Lincoln, Ks. son: Robert Tyson and wife Linda of Parker, Ks. and son: Elwin and wife Billie of Plains, Ks.  Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral service were 10:30am Wed. Dec.28, 2011 Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, Osawatomie, Ks. followed by burial at Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich, Ks.
The memorial charity is the Lions Sight Foundation and maybe sent in care of Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. 203 Main, Osawatomie, Ks. 66064     (913)755-2114   www.eddybirchard.com

Marvin Joseph Weber

Marvin Joseph Weber, 67, died Dec. 17, 2011, in Denver, Colo. He was born Jan. 31, 1944, in Fowler, Kan., son of Oliver and Marie Gerber Weber. His parents preceded him in death.
Marvin served two years in the US Army. He was retired from Ace Hardware, Lakewood, Colo. Survivors: Sandra Light of the home; brothers, Dave, Dale, Richard, Dennis, Ivan and Mark; sisters, Irene Howell, Rose McKissick, and Arlene Carlile; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services are planned at a later date.

Paul Holdeman

Paul Holdeman, age 89, died Sunday, December 11, 2011 at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kansas.  He was born May 9, 1922 in Meade, Kansas, the son of James Irwin and Florence (Carey) Holdeman.
Paul was a resident of Meade for 48 years.  He moved to Pioneer Manor in Hugoton in 1970 where he resided until his death.
Paul is survived by 13 nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, two brothers, and one nephew.
Memorial service will be held at a later date with inurnment at the Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas.  Memorial contributions may be given to the Pioneer Manor in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 423 S Main, Hugoton, KS  67951.

Carlene Leola Post

Carlene Leola Post, age 77, died Tuesday morning, December 6, 2011, at the Kansas Medical Center, Andover, Kansas.
She was born February 13, 1934, at Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Nellis Florence (Barnes) Post.  As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1952.  She later attended Dodge City Community College, later transferring to Ft. Hays State University.  After her schooling, she began her career with the United States Department of Agriculture as a program technician, retiring after many years.  She was a lifetime resident of Fowler.
She was of the Methodist Faith, was a former member of the Fowler Public Library Board of Directors, the Fowler City Council, and the Meade Golf Club.  Carlene enjoyed golfing, reading, softball, bowling, watching and participating in sporting events, dining out, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: A brother-in-law, Leo Wenta of Fowler, Kansas; A sister-in-law, Julianne Post of Dodge City, Kansas
Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bob and Bill Post; and a sister, Betty Wenta.
Funeral services was held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Public Library in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Clarice Cornett

Clarice L. Cornett, age 97, died Thursday afternoon, December 1, 2011, at Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas,
She was born November 8, 1914, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of Harry M. and Eva M. Wiley Coon.  She was a lifetime resident of rural Meade County, moving into town in 1997, she was a homemaker
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade, and the Logan Township Ladies Aide.  She enjoyed quilting, being outdoors, gardening, raising roses, and spending time with family and friends.
On November 8, 1932, she married Thomas P. “Tommy” Cornett at Liberal, Kansas.  He passed away on December 14, 1997.
She is survived by: Two daughters, Carol Cockrell of Fredericksburg, Texas and Carmen Welch and husband Jim of Meade, Kansas; Ten grandchildren, Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; an infant brother, Laurence Coons; and a son-in-law Ted Cockrell.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2011 at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Aviary Project, the United Methodist Church, or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Carol Jean (McClure) Evans

Carol Jean (McClure) Evans, age 73, died late Thursday night, December 1, 2011, at her rural Plains, Kansas residence.
She was born July 28, 1938 at Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of J. Raymond and June (Willis) McClure.  As a girl, she attended the Kismet School system, graduating from Kismet High School in 1956.  She also spent some of her childhood in Denver, Colorado at a time when it was still safe for kids to ride their bikes and take the bus alone.  Upon her graduation, she attended business school in Colorado before moving to southeast Kansas where she attended Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg.
On August 28, 1958, she married Gary Evans at Kismet, Kansas.  After their marriage, the couple lived in several communities, including Pittsburg, Kansas; Hays, Kansas; El Paso, Texas; Parsons, Kansas; Rogers, Arkansas; and Chipley, Florida.  In 1974, they returned to Kansas and have made their home in rural Plains.  Over the years, Carol was the consummate homemaker, mother, and wife.
She was also a member of the Plains Christian Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, and the B42 Bridge Club (a group she enjoyed for over 30 years).  She currently served as a precinct committee woman in the Meade County Republican Party.  She was passionate about the library and volunteered for many years at the Plains Library.  She was instrumental in developing the computerized card catalog for the library.  She enjoyed genealogy, playing bridge, walking with her family and dogs, reading, studying the Bible, and a good cup of coffee (and she liked it strong).  She was most proud of being a mother.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Evans of rural Plains, Kansas; two sons, Eric Evans of Portland, Maine and Andy Evans of Coldwater, Kansas; a daughter, Hilary Evans of Athens, Alabama; and a brother, Raymond McClure of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2011, at the Plains Christian Church, Plains, Kansas, with Pastor Rich O’Toole presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.  Interment will follow the funeral services in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the Plains Library in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Willard Allen (Al) Ryckman

Willard Allen “Al” Ryckman, Jr., age 71, of Greensboro passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2011.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Saturday December 3, 2011 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Interment followed at Lakeview Memorial Park.
Al Ryckman was born October 2, 1940 in Kalkaska MI. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, and was a graduate of Central Michigan University. Al started his working career as a teacher in High Point, then became a policeman in Greensboro but spent most of his working life as an executive with the Exxon Corporation. Al also loved sports starting with high school football, but was best known for his love of and skill at basketball. He was most proud of his time spent with the Kalkaska Independent Basketball Team, and his time touring Germany while playing for the U.S. Army. In later years, Al was an avid runner, competing in numerous running competitions throughout the eastern United States.
He is survived by his loving wife Rebecca Smith Ryckman, son Jefferson Ryckman and wife Amy, daughter Shannon McDonald and husband Peter, father Willard Ryckman, brothers Ronald Ryckman and Doug Ryckman, sister Mary Sue Ryckman, and grandchildren Nicholas Ryckman, Abigail Ryckman, Elijah Ryckman, Jefferson McDonald, Michael McDonald, Rebecca McDonald, Joseph McDonald, Matthew McDonald, Philip McDonald, Paul McDonald and James McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his mother Maxine Ryckman and brother Jim Ryckman.
Donations in his memory be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 5960 Dearborn, Mission, KS 66202

John Christopher (Chris) Carmichael

John Christopher “Chris” Carmichael, age 55, died late Tuesday evening, November 29, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born July 23 ,1956, at Meade, Kansas the son of Frank S. and Barbara (Bridges) Carmichael.  As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1974.  A lifetime resident of Meade, he was a firefighter and custodian for the Meade Grade School.
He was a member of the Saint John Lutheran Church, Meade, serving on the church council for Practical Services; the Meade County and City Fire Departments serving for 28 years and was the acting Assistant Fire Chief for the past eleven years.  He enjoyed woodworking, assisting others and spending time with family and friends.
On April 9, 1983, he married Arnella Koehn at the United Methodist Church, Meade.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Devin Werner and husband Chris of Cimarron, Kansas, Eddie Carmichael of Winfield, Kansas and Toby Carmichael of Meade, Kansas; Mother, Barbara of Abilene, Texas; Stepmother, Wanda Carmichael of Meade, Kansas; A brother, Allen Carmichael and wife Susan of Garden City, Kansas; A grandchild, Braylee Werner of Cimarron, Kansas; Mother & Father-in-law, Leroy and Lila Koehn of Copeland, Kansas; Sister-in-laws, Daylene Connolly of Lewistown, Montana and Mandy Koehn and Melissa Koehn of Superior, Colorado; Niece & Nephews, Erin, Brandon, & Brett.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn Spencer presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade City Fire Department in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Dorothy (Dot) Burtnett

Dorothy Burtnett (Dot), a long time resident of Meade and Liberal, passed away on November 28, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was 89 years old.
After her husband, Kelly, retired from Jayhawk Pipeline, they moved back to Eufaula, Oklahoma and lived there until Kelly’s death in 1990.
In 2003, Dorothy mvoed to Las Vegas to live with her son, Tom Burtnett. She is survived by her two sons: Leon Burtnett of Missouri City, Texas and Tom Burtnett of Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Burial was on December 3, 2010 in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Henry F. Loewen

Henry F. Loewen, age 94, died late Wednesday evening, November 23, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born February 8, 1917, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Jacob E. and Lena F. (Friesen) Loewen.  As a young boy he attended the Sunrise School.  After his graduation he began his career as a farmer and stockman.  In 1967 he owned and operated Loewen Feed and Supply until 1975 and formerly operated the Lakeway Hotel.
He was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade; the Kansas Mennonite Disaster Service; served on the state and national MCC; and was an agent for Mennonite Mutual Aid and serving on the Kansas state committee.  He enjoyed working, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.
On August 4, 1940, he married Lena L. Loewen at Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Stanley Lee Loewen and wife Lavonne of Meade, Kansas, Elvera Goertzen and husband Ted of Big Bow, Kansas, Janice Loewen of Portales, New Mexico, Daryl Loewen and wife Barbara of Clovis, New Mexico and Verle Loewen and wife Sharon of Meade, Kansas; A brother, John F. Loewen of Meade, Kansas; Two sisters, Elizabeth Classen of Walnut Hill, Florida and Bertha Classen of Sturgis, Michigan; Twelve grandchildren and Sixteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a son, Roy Stanley Loewen; a daughter, Janet Loewen; and a granddaughter, Shannon.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with Pastor Ken Harder presiding. Interment followed in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Kansas Mennonite Disaster Service in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Clarence (Gene) Gerber

Clarence “Gene” Gerber, age 84 of Fort Collins, Colorado died Saturday, November 19, 2011 at his home.
Clarence Eugene Gerber was born May 18, 1927 in Fowler, Kansas to Joseph and Mary Gerber. They lived on a wheat farm and raised cattle. Gene graduated from Fowler High School and enlisted into the U. S. Air Force to serve at the end of WWII and then was called back to serve in the Korean War. He married Juanita “Sue” Kramer on August 1, 1950 at St. Anthony Church in Fowler. After his discharge from the Air Force, Gene farmed and raised cattle in Fowler until moving to Denver in 1965. He began working as a stationary engineer for Shell Chemicals, a job he held until moving to Fort Collins in 1980 when he began working for Kodak in Windsor.
In 1990, Gene retired and began to travel. After his faith, his love of the Blessed Mother and his family; Gene’s favorite pastimes were CU football and traveling. He took two trips to Medjugorje and was forever spiritually changed by the experiences.  Gene and Sue danced through life, literally and figuratively. He loved a good time, a good party and to be a good friend.
Gene is survived by his wife, Juanita “Sue” Gerber; a daughter, Jeanan Gerber; a granddaughter, Shannon Huseby DeBruyne (and husband, Rob) of Brighton, CO; and a sister, Coletta Low of Fowler, KS. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jana Huseby; his son, Joey Gerber; two brothers, Alvin and Carl; and three sisters, Dorothy, Florence and Lorene.
Please go to www.goesfuneralcare.com and click obituaries to see Gene’s online obituary and sign the guest book.
A recitation of the holy rosary was held on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 7:00 pm.  Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated at 10:00 am Wednesday at Blessed John 23rd University Parish in Fort Collins. Interment, with full military honors will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Collins.

William K. (Bill) Helms

William K. “Bill” Helms, age 77, died Wednesday evening, November 16, 2011, at his Plains, Kansas, residence.
He was born August 22, 1934, at Redding, Ohio, the son of Robert and Catherine (Weaver) Helms.  As a young boy he attended the Redding school system.  After his schooling he began his career in construction living in several locations including South Dakota.  In 2003 he moved to Plains where he has made his home.
He was a member of the Plains Christian Church.  Bill enjoyed fishing, in particular for walleye, and spending time with his family and friends.
In 1964, he marred Marilyn Dianne Pierce at Springfield, Tennessee.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, Timothy Helms of Rapid City, South Dakota and Mark Vonholle of Jacksonville, Oregon; Four daughters, Tammy Burgdall of Cimarron, Kansas, Tina Andera of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Teresa Morgan of Roseville, California and Rita Jeffer of Hayward, California; Four brothers, Bob Helms of Florida, Dan Helms of Ohio, Paul Helms of South Carolina and Roger Helms of Kentucky; Two sisters, Janet Mayer of Michigan and Betty Honerlaw of Ohio; Eleven grandchildren and One great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a son William Kenneth “Kenny” Helms Jr.; a daughter, Kimberly Dianne Helms; one brother, Don Helms; and two sisters, Pauline Daniels and Violet Horton.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2011, at the Plains Christian Church with Pastor Rich O’Tolle presiding.  Cremation will follow the funeral services.

Patricia (Pat) Juarez Dowell

Patricia “Pat” Juarez Dowell, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born February 23, 1928, n Fowler, Kansas, the youngest of six children born to Milton and Isabell Juarez who migrated from Old Mexico around 1910.  Milton was employed by the Rock Island Railroad Company and Patricia was the first and only child in the family born in a house rather than a boxcar.  She completed grade school and high school in Fowler, then married Don Dowell in 1948.  Don and Pat met in the fifth grade and by Don’s account, “I chased her ‘till she caught me.”  Two sons were born to this union, Jerry Dowell who lives in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area and David Dowell who resides in Fowler.
As well as full-time homemaker, Pat also served the community as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Community Fund collector.  She was retired as secretarial and administrative assistant for Don’s Farm Tire Inc of Fowler.  She was a model wife and mother. She was a friend to all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2011, at the Fowler Friends Church, Fowler, with Pastor Shane Shetley presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  The casket will remain closed.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Friends Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Lou Richardson

In 2002, Lou Richardson retired from the Meade County Sheriff’s department. She had been with the Meade County Sheriff’s Department since June 15, 1978.  The article written about her shared many accomplishments, which were humbling to her.  For her, service to the community and citizens of Meade County Kansas and the surrounding law enforcement agencies and communities was not a job but an honor and a pleasure.  She was once quoted back in 1992 as saying that Meade “is a small community with a big heart.”  For those of you who knew her, this described her as well.
Most never knew that although she no longer worked in the daily activities of the community as a dispatcher, she found as many ways as she could to be of service, even being in poor health.  After leaving her beloved Sheriff’s department, she continued her volunteer services to reach out as she did to those who were in less than ideal conditions, be it through providing pen pal service for wounded veterans, outreach and counseling for inmates, performing with her puppet “Willie” for children in the hospital as well as so many other direct or indirect community and national causes. Throughout the past month I have seen the selflessness of her life unfold through the letters and correspondence she kept throughout the years; to see how her kindness and love changed the lives of many…transformations that made life so blessed.
Even in the final days of her sharing time with us on this earth, she eagerly awaited the arrival of the Meade Newspaper…As she became unable to read, we each took turns reading to her what was going on in her “home” of Meade.  She listened eagerly to each detail, pondering, and agreeing or sometimes shaking her head.  She was blessed by many of you throughout the years and wished for me to let you all know she was thankful for everything that shaped her life, both good and bad, for it made her life blessed by each gift of life shared.  She was a woman of great faith who believed there was hope for everyone, even for those who did harm against her.  She believed that her Lord would use her as an instrument of peace.
For me the following passage is a reflection of how she touched so many lives:
“There are some few who walk easy on the earth,
Contemporary and companion of every life,
God’s gift to His world, to make the lonely laugh, the neglected come alive,
To stir spirits and warm hearts, to enrich the discordant parts of the rest of life.
Such gentle ones make a lasting mark on every life the touch, without trying or preaching, judging or seeking,
Merely by their presence on the earth…
A shade tree by a favorite stream,
The morning sun on a damp meadow,
A green hill mirrored by a quiet lake,
A sugar pine silver in the moonlight.
We think of them when a brook laughs with the same gentle eyes, or a frightened fawn leaps in sudden surprise.
Remember an excited face and a loving heart, a presence and touch, and a smiling face so very much, only grateful for the very special song she sang to us…grateful above all that she walked easy on this earth.”   J. Kavanaugh
Rest in peace, Mamma. If I become only a fraction of who you were, then I will truly be blessed.
In remembrance:
Mary Lou Richardson
Born December 16, 1939 as Mary Lou Bartley, daughter of Wesley and Mattie Roena Bartley.
Died November 7, 2011
She was the last living sibling in her family and was preceded with by her parents, three brothers and two sisters in death.  She is survived by two daughters, Mary (Thornton) Patrick and her husband Mike of Anderson SC and Anita Belcher Giaimo and her husband Vincent Giaimo of Poughquag, NY, a son, Gerald Wayne Thornton of TX., twelve grandchildren, five great grand children and many whom she called her children and loved as her family.
I Am Not There
By Mary Elizabeth Frye (1932)
Do not stand at my grave and weep; I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sun on ripened grain. I am the gentle Autumn rain.
When you awake in the morning hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft starlight at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die.

Henry D. Reimer

Henry D. Reimer, age 88, died Sunday morning, November 6, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born June 7, 1923 in rural Meade, Kansas, the son of Klaas H. and Helena (Doerksen) Reimer. He attended McNulty country school in rural Meade. As a young boy, he committed his life to Jesus Christ.
On August, 25, 1948, he married Helen Dick at Buhler, Kansas. After his marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade County. He was a farmer, carpenter, and started the Reimer Custom Bale Hauling business with his sons.
Henry was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, serving as general treasurer, deacon, trustee, and church council chairman. He was very involved in the moving of the Emmanuel Church from the country to town, serving on the building committee of the new church and volunteered countless hours in the construction of the present church building.
He is survived by: a daughter, Kathy Kliewer and husband Phil of Atkinson, Nebraska; Three sons, Dave Reimer and wife Kay of rural Meade, Kansas; Leo Reimer and wife Debby of rural Meade, Kansas; Wayne Reimer of rural Meade, Kansas; 14 grandchildren 5 great-grandchildren; One sister, Helen Bartel, and three brothers: Ben D. Reimer, John D. Reimer, and George D. Reimer, all of Meade, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Helen.
Funeral services was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with Pastor Ken Harder presiding. Interment was in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to Teens Living for Christ (TLC) in care of the funeral home.

Kathleen J. Ross

Kathleen J. Ross, age 80, died early Thursday morning, October 27, 2011, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born March 16, 1931, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Irene Dunham Cordes.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1950.  After her graduation, she began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator for ten years.  She later worked for several area businesses.
On November 6, 1954, she married George F. Ross at Clayton, New Mexico.  Upon their marriage, the couple made their home in Meade where she maintained her home.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Meade County Historical Society, a charter member of the Meade County Genealogical Society, the United Methodist Church Rebekah Guild, and the Dodge City chapter of he Daughters of the American Revolution.  She enjoyed genealogy, quilting, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Two sons, Mick Ross and wife Resi of Meade, Kansas and Steve Ross and wife Dawn of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Janna Fuentes and husband Mario of Denver, Colorado; A sister, Mary Arrington of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Six grandchildren, Chayse, Mattie, Bailey, and Alley Grace Ross and Justin and Jason Fuentes.
She is preceded in death by her husband on December 6, 1995; two brothers, Earl and Larry Cordes; and a sister, Nona Gay Newman.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church of the Meade District Hospital Special Equipment Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Grace M. Thompson

Grace M. Thompson, age 89, died Wednesday afternoon, at Hutchinson, Kansas.
She was born June 3, 1922, in rural Hodgeman County, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Ella Fox Watson.  As a young girl she attended Garden City High School.
On November 30, 1940, she married Samuel E. Thompson at Syracuse, Kansas.   After their marriage the couple made their home in Meade where she maintained their home.  On November 30, 1966, her husband passed away in an accident.  After his death she returned to school, receiving her nurses training and began her nursing career.  She later moved to Hutchinson, Kansas, living there for many years.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery work, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Two sons, Larry W. Thompson of Edgewood, New Mexico, Gary D. Thompson of Hutchinson, Kansas; Two daughters, Gloria A. McKinney of Englewood, Kansas, Carol E. Ullum of Hutchinson, Kansas; A brother, Don Watson of Wichita, Kansas; A half-brother, Ken Blanscet of Oregon; Seven Grandchildren and Many Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Fran L. Adams; two brothers, Joseph and Homer Watson; a sister Minnie Peery; two grandsons; and a granddaughter.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2011, at the First Baptist Church, Meade, with Pastor Gordon Paulsen presiding. Interment was at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2011, at the Valley View Cemetery, Garden City, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Hospice Care of Kansas in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal Condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Benjamin H. (Benny) Little

Benjamin H. “Benny” Little, age 79, died Sunday morning, October 23, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born March 30, 1932, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Guy and Hazel Olga (Butler) Little.  As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1950.  After his graduation, he joined the United States Navy, serving overseas during the Korean Conflict.  Upon his discharge, he returned to Meade and began his farming and ranching career.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Meade; a former member of the American Legion; attended the Beam Senior Center; and had served on the First National Bank Board.  He enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his children and grandchildren, hunting, playing cards, having coffee with friends and spending time with his family.
On May 27, 1955, he married Alma J. Brown at Meade, Kansas.  She precedes him in death on January 9, 2009.
Survivors include: Two sons, Mitch Little and wife Debbie of Meade, Kansas and Mike Reid and wife Sandra of Tacoma, Washington; A daughter, Melva Little of Kinsley, Kansas; Six grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; and a sister, Minnie Arlene Haskins on April 3, 2009.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2011, at the First Baptist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Gordon Paulsen presiding. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Hilda L. Friesen

Hilda L. Friesen, age 84, died Monday morning, October 17, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born June 12, 1927, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Kornelius L. “K.L.” and Agatha Wiens.  As a young girl she attended the Sunrise School in rural Meade County.  She later attended Meade High School, graduating in 1947.
On June 2, 1948, she married Menno A. “Mick” Friesen at the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church.  After their marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade County where she assisted her husband in farming duties and maintaining their home.  In 1948 she attended Friends University. She later received training as a CNA and a CMA working for the Lone Tree Lodge for seventeen years.
She was  a member of the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, the mission society, and was a charter member of the Live and Learn Unit.  She was a prayer warrior and enjoyed praying for others and attending to her garden.
She is survived by: her husband, Menno A. “Mick” Friesen; Two sons, Mike Friesen and wife Cindy of Meade, Kansas and Greg Friesen and wife Theresa of Taylors, South Carolina; Two brothers, Waldo Wiens and wife Alvina of Hutchinson, Kansas and Rolly Wiens and wife Marge of Meade, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Josh, Laressa, Aron, Jordan, Ethen and Mickey; Seven great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Kambrie, Kaleb, Kara, Kiah, Justus and Karis.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Pete K. Wiens, M.D.; and two sisters, Lydia Classen and Martha Groening.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with Pastor Ken Harder presiding.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the InFaith (AMS) for Ken and Karen Towes Mission or the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Elevator Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Dwayne Alan McPheter

Dwayne Alan McPheter, 59, of Overland Park, KS, passed away October 9, 2011, at Shawnee Mission Medical Center.
Dwayne was born October 5, 1952, in Liberal, KS.  He was a graduate of Buhler High School, Buhler, KS, and attended Johnson County Community College.  Dwayne worked 28 years for the IRS at various locations in the Kansas City area.  He loved watching and following all sports, NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, golf & tennis.  He was especially passionate about Kansas State University sports teams.  Dwayne also loved movies and T.V. shows from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.
Dwayne is survived by his brother, George (Deb) McPheter, sister, Jamie (Mahlon) Stucky, 3 nieces, Megan Remy, Molly McPheter, Laura Stucky, and one nephew, Grant Stucky.  Private family services will be held at a later date.
(Condolences may be expressed at:  www.porterfuneralhome.com  Arrangements:  Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory,  8535 Monrovia,  Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)

Della M. Jenkinson

Della M. Jenkinson, age 72, died Wednesday evening, October 5, 2011, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born August 3, 1939, at Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Merl and Namoi Shipps.  As a young girl she attended the Dodge City school system, graduating from Dodge City High School in 1958.  She later attended Dodge City Community College.
On April 9, 1961, she married J.J. “Jack” Jenkinson.  Upon their marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade County, Kansas, where she assisted her husband with farming and maintained her home.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, serving as a Trustee for many years; the Hobby Club; several car clubs, and flying clubs.  She enjoyed reading, square dancing, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by: Her husband, Jack Jenkinson of rural Meade, Kansas; A son, John Jenkinson and wife Jana of Lakin, Kansas; A daughter, Joy Giessel and husband George of Minneola, Kansas; A brother, Frank Shipps and wife Mary Clair of Dodge City, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Kym, Stephanie, Ryan, Dusty, Kayla, and Miranda.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a half-brother, Wayne; and a half-sister, Alameda.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Harry Hynes Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

William H. (Bill) Adams Jr

William H. “Bill” Adams, Jr., age 65, died Sunday, October 2, 2011 at the Meade District Hospital.
He was born July 2, 1946 at Liberal, KS, the son of William Henry and Verna Ruth (Trefethen) Adams.
He was a 1965 graduate of Plains High School. He owned and operated Bill’s Engine Service for over 30 years. He had worked as a mechanic for Fairmont Foods of Dodge City and West Plains John Deere of Plains.  He had also drove truck for Martin Trucking and was a former bus driver for the Liberal Bee Jays baseball team. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Jaycees and Southwestern Heights Booster Club all of Plains.
On August 9, 1974, he married Margaret “Ruth” Bizzell at Forgan, OK.  She survives.
Other survivors include: 3 Daughters: Ann Swank and husband Justin of Plains, KS, Heather Encinias and husband Pat of Liberal, KS, Amber Adams and Herbie Metcalf of Guymon, OK; 2 Brothers: Samuel Woltje and wife Carolyn of Baldwin City, KS, Don Adams of Kismet, KS; 1 Sister: Blanche Todroff and husband Jim of El Dorado, KS; 7 Grandchildren: Jake and Dalton Amerin, Kye Younker, Tucker Swank, Nate DelValle, Cheyan Woods and Crista Chrisenberry.
He was preceded in death his Parents, an infant Brother Larry Woltje and Parents-in-law Austin and Marge Bizzell.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday, October 6th at Plains Christian Church, Plains, KS with Pastors Rich O’Toole and Dan Biernacki presiding.  Burial will follow at Plains Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 am – 8 pm Wednesday with the family present to greet friends from 6 – 8 pm at Brenneman Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions to Bill Adams Memorial Fund in care of Brenneman Funeral Home, 1212 W. 2nd  Liberal, KS  67901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Alta Louise Evans

Alta Louise Evans, 78, of Arkansas City, died Thursday (September 29, 2011) at the South Central Kansas Medical Center Arkansas City. Funeral services were scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday (October 3, 2011) at the Bible Christian Church. Burial followed in the Riverview Cemetery. The Reverend H. Dean LaVelle officiated.
Louise was born July 14, 1933, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to Robert and Rosa (Mayben) Turley. She was reared and educated from Oklahoma to California and back to Kansas, graduating from Arkansas City High School in 1951. She married Larry Evans on November 25, 1952, in Arkansas City. Louise has worked in the post office, for the school district as a librarian and even cleaned houses, but her great work was as a housewife, homemaker and mother. She followed her husband all over Kansas and Oklahoma as he brought the Word of God to many different congregations. Since retirement, they have been members of the Bible Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband Larry of the home; three sons Mike and his wife Tamara Evans of Oklahoma City, Tim and his wife Anita Evans of Kismet, Kansas, Mark and his wife Andrea Evans of Olathe, Kansas; a foster daughter Peggy Marshall of Texas; three brothers Bobby Turley of Dallas, Edward Turley of Tulsa, and Gary Turley; a sister Nadine Hardin; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Vicky.
A memorial has been established with the Bible Christian Church. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Arrangements are being made through the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com

Mona M. Ratzlaff

Mona M. Ratzlaff, age 90, died September 23, 2011 at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas. She was born February 8, 1921 in Crawford County, Iowa near Vail, Iowa, the daughter of James L. and Jessie (Conrad) Maynard.
She was a longtime resident of the area and owned and operated Modern Beauty Shop in Minneola from 1963-1979. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Fowler and was a Past President of the State Assembly of the Rebecka Lodge.
On March 24, 1940 she married Henry “Hank” Ratzlaff, Jr., at Fowler, Kansas. He died in February of 1979.
She is survived by: a son, Gayland Ratzlaff of Fowler, Kansas; 2 daughters, Linnette Jones and husband, Jerald, of Minneola, Kansas, and Brenda Riebel and husband, Dennis, of Derby, Kansas; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband ‘Hank’, a son, Glen, 2 brothers, James Leroy and John W. Maynard, and a sister, Enid Willis.
Funeral Services were held at 2 pm on Monday, September 26, 2011 at the Fowler Christian Church with Mike Ediger officiating. Burial followed in Concord Cemetery.
The family welcomes memorials to the Kansas Eye Bank or Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola, KS 67865.

Phyllis Enola Krisle

Phyllis Enola Krisle, died early Wednesday morning, September 21, 2011, at the Minneola District Hospital, at the age of 84.
Phyllis was born on September 20, 1927, to Martha (Eccleston) and Clarence Nichols.  She called Fowler, Kansas, her home.  She attended the Fowler Schools, graduating from Fowler High School.  She then later attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.
On November 12, 1951, Phyllis married Robert (Bob) Krisle in her parents home.  Phyllis worked for many years as a cook at the Fowler Nursing Home and the Minneola Nursing Home.  When she retired she worked at the Fowler Public Library.
Phyllis is survived by: Her sons, Kevin Krisle and wife Cindy of Dodge City, Kansas, Ralph Krisle of Missouri, Kurtis Krisle and wife Marcy of Minneola, Kansas, Rob Krisle of Plains, Kansas, Mike Krisle and wife Kristy of Oklahoma; Her daughter, Marjean Strong and husband Dudley of Fowler, Kansas; 10 grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2011, at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas, with Reverend Virgil White presiding.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Public Library or the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Wesley Max Walker

Wesley Max Walker of Fort Collins passed from this life to his heavenly home on
September 19, 2011, at his residence.  Max was born on January 25, 1923, in Elkhart, Kansas, to Wesley and Eva (Siever) Walker.  The family moved to Fowler, Kansas, in 1925, where Max lived and worked on the family farm for many years.  He graduated from Fowler High School in 1940.  On September 11, 1943, he married Margaret Fisher in Liberal, Kansas.  In the early 1950’s, Max began to realize his dream of small vehicle design with the development of the Walker Executive, one of the first gas-powered golf cars.  In 1974, Max and Margaret moved Walker Manufacturing Company from Casper, Wyoming, to Fort Collins, Colorado.  The Walker Mower was developed and put into production in 1980.  Max was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Loveland, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ray Walker, and grandson, Daniel Max Walker.  He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Bob (Barbara) Walker and Dean (Suzanne) Walker; daughters Ruth (David) Saunders and Nina (John) Rattle; a brother Kenneth Walker; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service was held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, at the Timberline Church in Fort Collins.  Interment, Resthaven Memory Gardens.  The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Dan Walker Memorial Chapel through Resthaven or at www.danwalkermomorial.org.  Family and friends may view the online obituary and sign the guestbook at www.resthavencolorado.com.

Beverly Ann Moomaw

Beverly Ann Moomaw, age 73, died Friday, September 16, 2011 at Via Christi Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Campus in Wichita, KS. She was born January 1, 1938 in Meade, KS the daughter of Berend H. and Hazel Ruby (Hill) Cordes.
Beverly graduated from Meade High School in 1956 and attended Emporia State University for one year. She transferred to Fort Hays State University for a year prior to her marriage.
On June 7, 1958 she married Max Moomaw at Meade, KS. She helped her husband on the family farm in Lane County while raising their family. After the kids graduated she went back to college and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education from Fort Hays State University in 1980. She opened Moomaw Studio and Framing in Dighton.
Beverly was active in her community by serving on the Lane County Hospital Board, being a 4-H leader, starting the 1st Farm Bureau Babysitting class and being a member of the Lane County Arts Council, PEO, EHU the United Methodist Church and was President of the Southwest Kansas Council on Aging.
She enjoyed making Barbi doll clothes to sell at craft shows, painting, quilting, photography, reading, camping and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
She is survived by: her husband, Max Moomaw of the home; one daughter, Celia Wells, Great Bend; two sons, Dan Moomaw, Dighton, and Mitch Moomaw, Dighton; one sister, Mona Dobbs, Haysville, KS; and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, September 21, 2011, at the United Methodist Church in Dighton with  Rev. Warren Hett officiating. Burial will follow in Sutton Cemetery in Lane County. Personal condolences may be emailed to garnandfh@sbcglobal.net.
The family welcomes memorials to the United Methodist Church of Dighton, Lane County Library or J.O.Y. Center inc are of Boomhower Funeral Home, Dighton.

Jim Cox

Jim Cox, age 59, died Sunday morning, September 11, 2011, in rural Ford County, Kansas.
He was born October 10, 1951, in Meade, Kansas, the son of James Paul and Mary D. (Eakes) Cox.  As a young boy he attended the St. Patrick’s Parochial School.  He later attended Southwestern Heights High School, graduating in 1969.
On September 13, 1969, he married Karliss Jean Bond at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Plains.  He later began his career with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline.  In 1971, the couple moved to Elkhart, Kansas until 1978 when they returned to Plains and have made their home.  In 1982, they became owners of the Plains Tavern and are still active in the operations.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, National Rifle Association, and was a former president of the Artesian Valley Sports Club, Inc.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working with livestock, and most of all spending time with his family and friends, particularly his grandchildren.
He is survived by: His wife, Karliss Cox of rural Plains, Kansas; Three sons, Troy Cox and wife Dionne of Hutchinson, Kansas, Darin Cox and wife Maria of Plains, Kansas, Brian Cox and wife Monica of Plains, Kansas; Mother and stepfather, Mary and Leonard Friesen of Plains, Kansas; Two brothers, Mike Cox and wife Vicki of McPherson, Kansas, Rick Cox of Wichita, Kansas; Two sisters, Carolyn Wilcox and husband Ron of Sublette, Kansas, Marilyn Labra and husband Bruno of Colwich, Kansas; Nine grandchildren, Tyler, Spencer, Ryen, Logan, Brayden, Kyler, Alyssa, Aaron, & Melanie.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Paul Cox in October, 1963.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2011, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains.  Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2011, at the church.  Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, and from 6:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
The family would welcome memorials to the OK Kids Day or the Friends of the Meade State Lake in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com[/subacordion]

Shirley J. Randall

Shirley J. Randall, age 72, died early Wednesday morning, September 7, 2011, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
She was born March 22, 1939, at Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Woodrow “Woody” and Clara B. (Chambers) Harmon.  As a young girl she attended the Wichita school system.
On October 26, 1962, she married Louis Randall at Newkirk, Oklahoma.  Upon their marriage, the couple made their home in Wichita for several years.  While living in Wichita she worked for the orthopedic hospital and later Wentworth Orthopedic Supply.  Later in November, 1995, they moved to Fowler, Kansas, where they have made their home.  After moving to Fowler, Shirley became the director for the Fowler Public Library, working in this capacity for twelve years.
She enjoyed antiques, gardening, working in her flowerbed, collecting dolls, attending garage sales, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her husband, Louis Randall of Fowler, Kansas; Three daughters, Rhonda Milford and husband, Tim of Fowler, Kansas, Laurie Jordan and husband, Tod of Madison, Alabama, Sheri Heinz and husband, Fred of Fowler, Kansas; A brother, Glenn Harmon and wife, Kay of Wellington, Kansas; A sister, Linda Smith and husband, Burl of Wichita, Kansas; Eight grandchildren, Tia Harris and husband, Grant, Chad Milford, T.J. Milford, Ashley Milford, Alex Jordan, Elaina Ketola and husband, Kent, Alisha Heinz & Wes Small, Stephanie Heinz and Corey Reece; Four great-grandchildren, Paige, Kale, Molly, & Avin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Marilyn Katie Clark and an infant sister.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Public Library or the Minneola District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Abe J. Isaac

Abe J. Isaac, age 88, died early Wednesday morning, September 7, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born November 26, 1922, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Jacob F. and Katrina Friesen Isaac.  As a young boy he attended the Lilydale School in rural Meade County.  A lifetime resident of Meade County, he was a farmer, rancher, and custom combine cutter.
He was a member of the Countryside Bible Church, rural Meade.  Abe enjoyed attending local sporting events, watching college sports, reading, horses, and driving through the countryside.
On January 14, 1944, he married Ruth Selma Friesen at the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Meade.  She precedes him in death on June 16, 2005.
Survivors include: Two daughters, Sherry Dick and husband, Ron of Omaha, Nebraska, Bev Lewis and husband, Doug of Lincoln, Nebraska; Three brothers, George J. Isaac of Meade, Kansas, Lee Isaac of Hugoton, Kansas, Al Isaac of Hillsboro, Kansas; Six grandchildren and Eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; a brother, Ben J. Isaac; and a sister, Katherine Classen.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2011, at the Countryside Bible Church, rural Meade, with the Reverend David Cummings presiding. Interment followed in the Countryside Bible Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Countryside Bible Church or the Samaritan’s Purse (worldwide relief organization) in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Maxine T. Beckerman

Maxine T. Beckerman age 83, died Tuesday, August 30, 2011, at Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born August 16, 1928, at Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Pauline (McCue) Koon.  As a young girl she attended the Kingman school system, graduating from Kingman High School in 1946.  After her graduation she attended and graduated from the Venus Beauty Academy in Wichita, Kansas.
In 1949, she moved to Fowler, Kansas, from Kingman.  Later on September 17, 1951, she married Leo H. Beckerman at Meade, Kansas.  After their marriage, the couple made their home in rural Fowler, where she and her husband operated their farm.  As well as assisting her husband with the farming duties, she was a substitute rural mail carrier.
She was a member of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabelle, and the Altar Society, all of Fowler.  Maxine enjoyed playing bridge, belonging to several bridge clubs, cooking for family and friends, reading, and working crossword puzzles.
She is survived by: A daughter, Mary Ann Morgan and husband Tim of Inman, Kansas; Four brothers, Wayne Koon of Kingman, Kansas, Jack Koon of Wichita, Kansas, Wilbur Koon of Kingman, Kansas, Larry Koon of Colby, Kansas; A sister, Norma Myers of Kinsley, Kansas; Four grandchildren, Kristi Konda and Benjamin Konda, Stephanie Stubbs and Michelle Morgan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo on January 17, 1996; her parents; and a brother, Leroy Koon.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2011, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.  Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 5, 2011, also at the church. Interment followed mass in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Building Fund in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Robert (Bob) Herron

Robert “Bob” Herron, 78, died Wednesday, August 31, 2011 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
He was born November 1, 1932 at Cimarron, the son of Samuel and Edna S. Spalding Herron.  A longtime Gray County resident, he became associated with Arrowhead West in December 1982 and moved to Dodge City from Cimarron.
On February 14, 1998 he married Clementine Tongish at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City.  She preceded him in death on October 10, 2007.
Survivors include: 2 brothers, Ralph, Jetmore and Joe, Cimarron; 3 sisters, Vera Robertson, Meade, Wilma Hall, Puyallup, Washington and Beverly Brassfield, Braggs, Oklahoma.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Roy, Don and Ellis and 2 sisters, Ella Mae Vail and Colleen Nutter.
Funeral Service were at 2:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2011 at Burkhart-Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Rev. Ronald Willard officiating.  Cremation will follow the service. Private family burial was in the Cimarron Cemetery, Cimarron.
The family suggests memorials to Arrowhead West or the Good Samaritan Center both in care of Burkhart-Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas  67801.  Condolences may be sent to www.burkhart-ziegler.com.

Shawn Edward Bilodeau

Shawn Edward Bilodeau, age 27, died Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2011, at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, Kansas.
He was born February 14, 1984, at Gillette, Wyoming, the son of Carol Bilodeau.  In 1991, the family moved to Meade, where he attended the Meade school system.  After his schooling he began his career in the oil field industry working for several drilling companies.  He later moved to Garden City where he worked as a welder.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and most of all, his children.  He attended the Nazarene Church in Meade and Garden City
On June 13, 2005, he married Jessica Boyer at Meade, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, Kien Lee Bilodeau of Garden City, Kansas, Dezmond Roberts of Garden City, Kansas; Three sisters, Bobbi Day of Fowler, Kansas, Misty Reed of Meade, Kansas, Cristal Kruger of Minneola, Kansas; His mother, Carol Reed of Meade, Kansas; Several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Jonathan Reed on May 24, 1987.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2011, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade, with the Reverend Ron Willard presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until service at the funeral home.  Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Shawn Bilodeau Children’s fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Nona Gay (Cordes) Newman

Nona Gay (Cordes) Newman, 74, retired Daycare provider, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2011. She was born in Meade, Kansas, to Albert A. Cordes and Irene Elnora (Dunhan) Cordes.
She is survived by her companion, Ron Marcotte; children, Linda (Don) Orvis, Patty (Clint) Schoonover and Donna (Greg) Pollock, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Brock (Tina) Mosier, Tara (Robert Ellis) Mosier, Ariel (Kevin) White, Cyle Schoonover and Rachel Schoonover; great grandchildren, Nona Bravo and Augustine Ellis; sisters, Kathleen Ross of Meade, KS and Mary Arrington of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-law, Carol Cordes of Meade, KS; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandson Austin Pollock, great grandson Bryce Mosier, parents Albert & Irene Cordes and brothers Earl Cordes and Larry Cordes.
Funeral Services were held at 10 am, Wednesday, August 31, at Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center. Burial followed the service at Kechi Township Cemetery.
Memorials to Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Ks 67202 and Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, Ks 67219. Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center had charge.

Martin T. Reimer

Martin T. Reimer, age 73, passed away Monday evening, August 22, 2011, at the Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born June 14, 1938, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Cornelius A. and Katharina H. (Doerksen) Reimer.  As a young boy he attended grade school at the McNulty School in rural Meade County, he later attended the Meade Bible Academy, graduating in 1956.  Upon his graduation, he returned to the family farm to assist following the death of his father.  He later attended Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, in the falloff 1957 until the spring of 1958, before returning to Meade County.   A lifetime resident of Meade County, he was a farmer, rancher, and a truck driver.
On August 30, 1953, he was baptized at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in rural Meade County.  He was an active member of the Fowler Friends Church.  Over several years he served with the Mennonite Central Committee working on their meat canning truck.
On November 5, 1994, he married Carolyn Ann (Hearn) Sallabedra at Stafford, Kansas.  She precedes him in death on September 4, 2007.
He is survived by: Two stepsons, Kevin Sallabedra of Stafford, Kansas. Kerry Salladedra of Wichita, Kansas; A stepdaughter, Barbara Suzanne Gerstenkorn of Great Bend, Kansas; Several nieces & nephews including, Jerry & Martha Reimer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Roy Reimer of Colcord, Oklahoma; Carol Reimer of Glennallen, Alaska; Teresa & Robert King of Guymon, Oklahoma; Wes & Karen Reimer of Ashland, Kansas; Lloyd & Michelle Reimer of Protection, Kansas; Lucinda & Steve Marten of McPherson, Kansas; and James & Brenda Reimer of Meade, Kansas; Two brother-in-laws, Merlyn & Diane Hearn of Stafford, Kansas, Ronnie Hearn of Stafford, Kansas; Two sister-in-laws, Elizabeth Reimer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Anna L. Reimer of Meade,Kansas; Four step-granddaughters, Kara Gerstenkorn, Sydney, Morgan, & Brooke Sallabedra; Twenty-five grand nieces & nephews and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; three brothers, Isaac T. “Ike”, Levi T. and an infant brother; and two sisters, Lena Reimer & Agnes Wiens.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2011, at the Fowler Friends Church with Pastor Shane Shetley presiding. Interment was held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Stafford Cemetery, Stafford, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Friends Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be shared with the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

OJ (Jimmy) Deaver Jr

O.J. “Jimmy” Deaver Jr. was born to O.J. and Iona King Deaver, Sr. north of Fowler on August 22, 1928.  Death was at Kansas Medical Center, Andover, KS on Jan. 26, 2011.  Jimmy married Ruby Alice Ashcraft on June 8, 1948 at Kingman Methodist Church on O.J., Sr. and Iona’s 27th wedding anniversary.  To this union Dennis James and Sharlet Ann were born.  Long time farmer north of Fowler, Kansas, Jimmy is survived by his wife Ruby, son Dennis and Kay Deaver of Dodge City, KS, daughter Sharlet and Carl Untereiner of Leavenworth, KS, one sister, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.  He also has a special son Rumaldo Estrada and his family.  He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, daughter-in-law Karen and great grandsons Dakota and Benjamin.  Jimmy was a member of the Fowler Methodist Church, Fowler Wildlife Assoc. and the Odd Fellow Lodge.  He served on the Wilburn Township board for 20 years.  Jimmy had requested cremation and no services.  His interment will be in the Fowler Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers a memorial to the Fowler Senior Center in care of the Fowler State Bank, Fowler, KS 67844. Condolences may be offered at www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com.

Idamae Fern Dickey

Idamae Fern Dickey, age 96, died Wednesday morning, August 17, 2011, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born February 1, 1915, in rural Clark County, Kansas, the daughter of James Burton and Ethel Gladys (Meyers) Wagner.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School.  A lifetime resident of Meade, she was an operator for Southwestern Bell and a homemaker.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Elsie Chapel Extension Unit.
On July 18, 1937, she married Clarence Robert Dickey at the United Methodist Church parsonage at Dodge City, Kansas.  He precedes her in death on May 14, 1988.
She is survived by a half brother, Duane Wagner of Florence, Oregon.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Donetta Sue Dickey on March 14, 2002; two brothers, James Morris Wagner and Frank T. Wagner; and two sisters, Rosemond Ethel Ballemeyer and Gladys Bertina Stalder.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2011, at Graceland Cemetery, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding.  Interment followed at the conclusion of the service.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or the Meade District Hospital in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Willie Jean Arnold Hunt

Willie Jean Arnold Hunt, passed away into the arms of Jesus on August 12, 2011, at the home of her niece, Janet Gifford.
She was born in Floresville, Texas, on March 20, 1935, to Henry and Odie Lee (Brister) Arnold.
She lived most of her adult life in Omaha, Nebraska where she raised her five children.  She is survived by three sons, Darroll Casey and wife Mary of Loraine, Texas, Dennis Otten and wife Jeannie of North Platte, Nebraska, and Gary Hunt and wife Rhonda of Graham, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.  She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruthie Frances Zimmerle Glanzer; two daughters, Kimberly Hunt and Jea Hunt.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.  The family would welcome memorials to the Hospice of the Prairie or the Minneola District Hospital in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Idela Nelson Cavin McCarty

Idela Nelson Cavin McCarty was born August 5, 1919, at Balko, Oklahoma, to N.G. and Lydia Nelson.  Idela went to her Lord August 10, 2011.  She graduated from high school in Perryton, Texas, in 1937.  She attended Panhandle State College at Goodwell, Oklahoma, where she met her husband, Kenneth R. Cavin.  They were married April 30, 1939, in Dighton, Kansas.  To this union were born three sons, Robert, deceased 1953, Burdette and Lynn.  Kenneth Cavin passed away January 2, 1966, in Guymon, Oklahoma.
In August, 1968, she moved to Amarillo, Texas to attend Amarillo Junior College where in May of 1970, she graduated with an associate degree in Nursing.
She married Ralph McCarty on December 21, 1968, in Liberal, Kansas, and moved to Plains, Kansas, in June, 1970.  She worked at the Meade District Hospital and Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas, retiring in July, 1984.  She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plains, and was an active in ABW, choir, and a Sunday School teacher.  They moved to High Plains Retirement Village, Lakin, Kansas, on April 1, 2006.  Ralph passed away on July 8, 2006.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons and family; Burdette and Willa Kay Cavin of Kansas City, Kansas, Lynn and Laura Cavin of Mathews, North Carolina; stepdaughter, Helen McCarty Kessler, Lakin, Kansas; three grandchildren, Ashley Cavin Holmberg and husband Alan of North Franklin, Connecticut, Cory Cavin of New York City, New York, and Ronny Kessler and wife Nancy of Lakin, Kansas; five great-grandchildren, Caroline and Jacob Holmberg of North Franklin, Connecticut, Jacob, Cassie and Hayden Kesser of Lakin, Kansas; sister-in-law Ruth Deprin and husband Lou of DeKalb, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.  She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; and six brothers, Arthur, Harvey, R.E., Foster, Bradley and Delbert Nelson.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Plains, Kansas, and burial in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.  In lieu of flowers, family and friends please make a donation to the Lakin Food Bank or the Christmas Star Program (this program provides Christmas gifts to Lakin children who would not otherwise have a Christmas gift) in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com[/subacordion]

Walter Stegman

Leta M. Freeman

Leta M. Freeman, age 91, died August 6, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade. She was born September 4, 1919, in Hesston, Kansas, the daughter of John Ortho and Nellie (Nelson) Lewellen.
She was a longtime resident of the Kingsdown area and was a retired nurses aide with the Bucklin Hospital District. She was a member of the Kingsdown Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxilliary.
On April 8, 1945, she married Leslie G. Freeman. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1994.
She is survived by: 2 sons, Gilbert Freeman and wife, Carla, of Meade, and Bill Freeman and wife, Susan, of Greensburg; 1 daughter, Barbara Long and husband, Lloyd, of Bucklin; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Lawrence and Clifford Lewellen.
Graveside Services were held at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2011, at the Ford, Kansas Cemetery with Rev. Rick Jones officiating.
The family welcomes memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 516, Bucklin, KS 67834.

Jess Roark

Jess Roark, 79, passed away on Aug. 3, 2011 in Eureka, KS., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
He was a former resident of Fowler, KS and lived may years in Sallisaw, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess Roark Sr. and Trotty Lay Roark, his wife of many years Geri Roark, one brother and two sisters.
His is survived by one son John Roark, of Sallisaw, OK., two daughters Jackie Stewart, Midway, TN, and Pam Morris, Sallisaw, OK., two step sons Al Bartezko, Fowler, KS, Mark Bartezko of Wisconsin, one step daughter, Debbie Mantzey, Fowler, KS, twelve grandchildren, and thirty one great-grandchildren.
Upon his request there were no special services.  He would urge you to donate to help promote the cure for Alzheimer’s disease.  Also the family would like to thank the comfort care nurses of Greenwood county hospital for their special care.

Gerald Elwood Kane

Gerald Elwood Kane, age 87, died Monday afternoon, July 25, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born July 22, 1924, in Newton Hamilton, Pennsylvania, the son of Merl and Faye (Gearhart) Kane.  As a young boy, he attended school at the Mount Hope rural county school in Newton Hamilton, Pennsylvania.
In 1946, he moved to Meade County, Kansas.  On August 7, 1948, he married Elsie Eckhoff at Dodge City, Kansas.  The couple made their home in Meade County where Elwood was active in the Dairy and Cattle Business.  He implemented the construction and was the owner and operator of the Meade Feedlot for over thirty years.
He enjoyed racing horses, farming, and the feedlot business.
He is survived by: His wife, Elsie Kane of Meade, Kansas; A son, Larry of rural Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Diana Caldwell of Balco, Oklahoma; Six grandchildren, Mandi McMillian, Lance Kane, Jennifer Fuentes, Skyler Kane, Jamie Paul Caldwell, & Candace Nickeson; Ten great-grandchildren
He is preceded in death by a son, Gary Kane on April 1, 2006; a grandson, Robert Kane on June 3, 2006; his parents; two brothers, Thurman Kane and Fern Kane; and two sisters, Frances Forgy and Ethel Rosenteel.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday August 1, 2011 at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Karen Razey Stanton

Karen R. Stanton, 74, passed away July 23, 2011, at St. Francis hospital in Wichita, Kansas, following nine months of illness.  She was born in Emporium, Pennsylvania, on November 21, 1936, to Charles and Ruth (Husted) Razey.  She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Don, and a sister Gloria.  She is survived by her husband David of the home, a son Todd of rural Plains, a son Victor of Beloit, Kansas, and a sister-in-law, Regina Klimp of Spring Hill, Florida.
Her early education was in the Emporium schools, and she later graduated from Indiana State University of Indiana, Pennsylvania, with a degree in Music Education and Piano Pedagogy.  She continually furthered her music knowledge with graduate studies in educational institutions and with other performers.
Her first teaching job was in New York, where she met her husband David.  She later taught elementary music in the Meade, Kansas schools for a number of years, then leaving that position to teach private piano in her home for over twenty years.  She was known for her expertise of performance on the piano and organ, and her love of children and teaching them how to play.  The teacher study guides for orchestral music which she wrote a few years ago has been translated into many languages and used around the world.
She was a person of very great faith, though you never heard her brag about it, or try to force it on anyone else.  She believed in living the example.  She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and former students.
There has been a private interment service, with a musical memorial service being planned for a later date.

Cornelius Z. Friesen

Cornelius “Cornie” Z. Friesen, 91, died July 22, 2011 at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, KS.  He was born March 11, 1920 to Jacob R. and Katharina R. (Katie) Friesen.  He married Anna K. Isaac on November 12, 1944 at Meade, KS.  They resided in Meade for much of their married life where Cornie worked at Friesen Windmill and Supply, Inc. for over 50 years.  In 1998 they moved to Hesston, KS.  He moved into Schowalter Villa in December 2006 following his wife’s death. His Civilian Public Service (CPS) work at Mount Pleasant, Iowa as a young man was very important to him.  He loved the Lord.  Cornie was a member of Kiwanis and Advisory Board for Grace University in Omaha, Nebraska for many years. Cornie Z. loved to talk with people, especially about windmills and theology.  His other interests included his children and grandchildren, playing Dominos and Skip-Bo, and did I mention….talking about windmills and theology? He is survived by three sons, Galen Friesen and wife Esther of Kansas City, MO, Leland Friesen of St. Joseph, MO, and Weldon “Buck” Friesen and wife Margaret of Meade, KS; son-in-law Dan Rosendahl of Sweden; 5 brothers, Jake Z. and wife Viola of Meade, Abe Z. of Meade, Henry Z. and wife Marcille of Milford, NE, Pete Z. and wife Wilma of Newton, KS, and Ike Z. and wife Viola of Edinburg,TX.  He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Anna K., son, Loren James Friesen, daughter, Joyce Louise Rosendahl, and 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Funeral services will be held at Garden Community Church on Friday, July 29th, 2011 at 10:00a.m. Burial will be at Garden Community Church Cemetery of Rural Hesston.  Memorials may be given for Grace University or Dan Rosendahl in memory of Joyce Rosendahl in care of the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.

David Alvarado-Zamora

avid Alvarado-Zamora, age 12 days, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 20, 2011, at the Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born July 8, 2011, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Lidio Alvarado and Josefina Zamora-Ayala.
He is survived by: His parents, Lidio and Josefina of Plains, Kansas; A brother, Eddie Alvarado-Zamora of Plains, Kansas; Several aunts and uncles
Private family graveside services will take place in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

JW Vanderpool

J.W. Vanderpool was born May 13, 1942 in Beaver, Oklahoma.  He went to the open range heaven on July 19, 2011, after a five year battle against colon, lung, and liver caner.
He was born to the late Ella Vanderpool Heinson and Richard Barry Vanderpool.  He was raised by B. J. Heinson, his stepfather.
J.W. was preceded in death by his father Richard Barry Vanderpool in December, 1942; stepfather B.J. Heinson in December, 1969; mother Ella Vanderpool Heinson in February, 1994; six sisters, Geraldine Esther in July, 1935, Verna June in July, 1935, Iva Nell Seal in August, 1993, Frieda Thomas, Shirley Sinclair on February 18, 2000, and Mary Lou Carrington; and a long list of family and friends.
He is survived by his loyal and loving wife, Paulette Walker Vanderpool; his on and only daughter, Star Smith; blessed with one granddaughter, Melissa Dawn Vanderpool Smith; the son he always wanted Ted Smith on July 4, 2005.
He lived in Forgan, Oklahoma, Joloit, Illinois, and Littleton, Colorado, before returning to where he left his legend of returning the prairie to the way it was before whiteman.  He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of animals, the land, his crazy adventures and and inventions to educate children to save the Prairie Dogs and Buffalo for future generations to enjoy.
He served his country in the United States Army from November 4, 1959 until November 4, 1962, with buddy Glen Lauppe of Fowler.  He married his sweetheart Freedie Fredie Paulette Walker on October 23, 1963.
In May, 2004, he was blessed with the famous baby buffalo, Bubba, whom thought of J.W. as a mother and helped J.W. educate humans.  He is still wandering the ranch looking for J.W.  Then came the son he has always wanted, Ted Smith who married his daughter Star on July 4, 2005.  He then helped J.W. with the many trips to the VA Hospital and running the ranch for the last five years of his life.  His teachings of Cowboy Logic will remain with us all.  His life long dream is being kept alive by the dedication of Paulette, Ted & Star, Melissa Smith, and generous help from Glen Peacock, Jimi Smith, Willie Helms, Mark Goldsberry, Joe Lillie, and many, many friends.
With God’s help we will continue J.W.’s life dream of tours of the ranch and education of preservation of our prairie, and hopefully finish his book Cowboy Logic.
Involved with Make-A-Wish Foundation, Meade Lake War, Historical Jones and Plumber Trail, invention of traps, and the famous Texas Tornado 4430 Cessena, Prairie Dog Relocator.  He raised sixty-two different species of animals.
On the 17th of July he received his last communion from Bob and DeeDee Deacon at his ranch house, surrounded by his family, elk, deer, buffalo, and prairie dogs.
In lieu of flowers his wishes are to inspire many people to “Cowboy up, get a colonoscopy.  If I would have, I’d still be kickin’, J.W.”
Celebration of life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2011, at the St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Family and friends are invited to a luncheon following the services at the church to share memories and stories.  Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Love & light, Paulette Vanderpool – Ted, Star, & Melissa Smith

Kay Ross

Kay Ross, age 75, died Thursday morning, July 14, 2011, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born December 31, 1935, at Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Byron Harrison and Olive Lorene (Randolph) Fisher.  As a young girl, she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1953.
On June 12, 1953, she married Wayne Robert Ross.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Meade.  Over the years, Kay has been involved in many different community endeavors including working for the State of Kansas SRS as the Office Clerk for twenty-two years.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade, having served as a Sunday School Teacher, the church secretary and bookkeeper, and singing in the church choir; and a member of the Maia Club Federated.  She enjoyed sewing, craft work, attending to her yard and flowers, and reading.
She is survived by: Her children, Diantha Partin and husband Gary of Amarillo, Texas, Teresa Ellis and husband Rocke of Castle Rock, Colorado, Donna Henry and husband Darryl of Colby, Kansas, Tim Ross and wife Lori of Meade, Kansas, Cheryl Copeland and husband Chadd of Plainville, Kansas; A sister, Elaine Sawyer and husband Alfred of Meade, Kansas; Grandchildren, Aimee Campbell and husband Wes, Jill Sparks and husband David, Jason Ellis and wife Becca, Chris Ellis and wife Elizabeth, Tiffany Hunt and husband D.J., Chad Ellis, Caitlyn Henry, Callie Henry, Gray Henry, Lindsey Ross, Ashton Ross, Blaire Ross, Ross Copeland, Courtney Copeland, Jared Copeland, and Tanner Copeland; Great-grand children, Brooklyn Campbell, Nate Sparks, Sophie Ellis, Madison Ellis, Allysen Hunt, Grady Hunt, and Ryah Ellis; Nephews, David Sawyer & Richard Sawyer; Great-Nieces, Sabrina Sawyer & Megan Cargill; and Great- Nephew, Clayton Cargill.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne of April 20, 1997; a daughter, Jill Ann Ross on November 1, 1957; her parents; a brother, Robert Max Fisher, on October 19, 1984; and a sister, Anna Mae Fisher, on August 19, 1931.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2011 at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or Harold Hynes Memorial Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Eugene F. (Gene) Ely

Eugene F. “Gene” Ely, age 90, died early Wednesday morning, July 13, 2011, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
He was born May 13, 1921, at Moscow, Kansas, the son of Roy Razz and Ethel (Nimmo) Ely Harmon.  As a young boy he attended school at Wilburton, later moving to Elkhart where he graduated from Elkhart High School.  In 1942, he joined the United States Army Air Corps, serving as a belly gunner aboard a B-17 in Africa during World War II.  In January, 1946, he was honorably discharged from active service.  After his discharge he returned to Elkhart before moving to Fowler in 1948 where he made his home for many years.  In 1983 he retired from the Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline as a plant foreman.  Over the years he was also an active farmer.
He was a member of the Fowler United Methodist Church, American Legion, Odd Fellows, and the American Quarter Horse Association.  He enjoyed rodeos, working with horses, traveling, goose hunting, car races, and spending time with his family and friends.
On December 27, 1941, he married Martha LaVern Strobel at Hugoton, Kansas.  She precedes him in death on March 12, 2002.
He is survived by: A daughter, Bonna Nichols and husband Gary of Beaver, Oklahoma; Seven grandchildren, Eleven great-grandchildren and Five great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; a son, Donald Dean Ely on February 7, 1988; and his parents.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2011, at the Fowler United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler United Methodist Church or the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Barbara A. Rose

Barbara A. Rose, age 77, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2011 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas.  She was born on September 20. 1933 in Sacramento, California, the daughter of Herbert B. and Erdine A. Rogers Bronner.  A resident of Scott City, Kansas since 1977 moving from Leoti, Kansas, she was a homemaker.
Her memberships include the First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas and she was a lifetime member of the Scott County Hospital Auxiliary.  Barbara enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts and genealogy.
On May 13, 1952 she married Bill Fletcher in Fort Riley, Kansas.  He passed away April 12, 1969 in Sharon Springs, Kansas.  On November 22, 1975 she married Bernard Rose in Leoti, Kansas.  He survives.
Survivors include: Husband, Bernard Rose of Scott City, Ks; Children, Michael Fletcher and wife, Donna, of Lakewood, CO, Debra Rempel and husband, Walter, of Meade, KS, Greg Fletcher and wife, Melissa, of Leoti, KS, Pamela Rickford and husband, Tracy, of Leoti, KS; Step-Children, Regina Cundall and husband, Robert, of Collinsville, IL, Berneta Rohrbough and husband, John, of Pleasant Dale, NE, Terrance Rose and wife, Sue, of Scott City, KS; Brother, Herbert J. Bronner of Sacramento, CA; Sisters-in-Law, Dorothy Evans of Scott City, KS and Royla Radina and husband, Jim, of Amarillo, TX; Twenty Grandchildren and Seventeen Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Parents.
Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2011 with Rev. Kyle Evans officiating.  Graveside Service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2011.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 am on Thursday, July 14, 2011 at Price and Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.
The family welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas or the ALS Association both in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home, Scott City, Kansas.

Rhonda Sue (Redd) Ramsey

Rhonda Sue (Redd) Ramsey, 54, of Meade and former Sublette resident departed this life Saturday, July 16, 2011, at Satanta District Hospital, Satanta.
The daughter of Kenneth Howard adn Patricia “Patsy” L. (Stewart) Redd, she was born July 19, 1956 at Garden City, KS.
She graduated from Sublette High School in 1974. She attended Rehma bible Training Center in 1976, graduated from St. Mary’s of the Plains in 1989 and Texas A & M College in Kingsville, TX with her master degree in 1999. She practiced teaching in Sublette, KS. She taught at A.P. SOLIS Middle School in Donna, TX. Her hobbies were horses, animals and rodeos. As a young person she was active in the Haskell County 4-H. Their trip to Israel was the highlight of her life. A member of the United Methodist Church, Sublette.
She and Roger Ramsey were married March 24, 1980 at Clovis, NM.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Ramsey, Meade, KS; one daughter, Dr. Remington Ramsey and fiancé Dustin Pettit, Elk City, OK; her mother, Pasty Redd, Sublette, KS; one brother, Rick Redd and wife, Katy, Sublette, KS; one sister, Roxanna Beach, Sublette, KS; several nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Howard Redd, and a brother-in-law, Gary Beach.
A memorial has been established for Haskell County 4-H. Memorials may be mailed to Haskell County Funeral Home, PO Box 607, Sublette, KS 67877.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 19, 2011 at 10:30 am at the Christian Church, Sublette, KS with Ministers David Erwin and Darrell Roberts presiding and burial in Haskell County Cemetery, Sublette, KS.

Edward W. Williams

Edward W. Williams, 93, of Canon City, CO, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, July 7, 2011.  He was born on March 23, 1918 in Meade, KS to parents Dave and Anna Williams.
He left High School in his junior year to enlist in the U.S. Navy where he served proudly for four years. Prior to coming to Canon City, he was a rancher/stockman in Limon and Delta Colorado. A lifetime member of the Elks he also volunteered time with Canon City Meals on Wheels. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman and remained quite active until his death.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Juanita Hayes; nephew, David Lake and family of Lawrence,KS; and grandsons Tom and Dan Bedell and families of Ohio. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Ginnie Bedell; parents; and three sisters, Clara Lake, Anne Tegner, and Arvella Williams.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM,  Thursday, July 14, 2011 at Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO. Inurnment will be in Meade, KS at a later date. Arrangements handled through Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences @ www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Gary L. Zortman

Gary L. Zortman, age 66, died early Saturday morning, July 2, 2011, at the Promise Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas.
He was born September 18, 1944, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Herbert and Gladys (Newell) Zortman.  A resident of La Crosse for sixteen years, he was a truck driver.
He enjoyed sewing, gardening, trains, airplanes, and spending time with his family and friends.
On July 11, 1965, he married Wand Sutton at Ensign, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Three sons, Herb, Galen, and Charles Zortman; Three daughter-in-laws; Four granddaughters; Five grandsons and Four great-grandchildren.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2011, at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.  Cremation has taken place.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements.

Billy L. Johannsen

Billy L. Johannsen, age 61, died early Wednesday morning, June 29, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born September 15, 1949, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Wilhelm H. “Billy Jo” and Agnes Marie (Borchers) Johannsen.  As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1968.  Upon his graduation, he later attended Seward County Community College.  He was a lifetime resident of Meade and Beaver County.  He served the citizens of Meade County as a deputy sheriff for many years before pursing his passion for the old west as a chuckwagon operator.
He enjoyed roping, chuckwagon cooking, western history and cowboy poetry.
He married Kathy Evans on January 9, 1971 at Dickens, Texas.  He later married Kathy Stone at Ashland, Kansas.  The couple later divorced.
He is survived by: A son, Dusty Johannsen of Liberal, Kansas; Two daughters, Tammy Farmer of Shallowater, Texas and Leann Taylor of Kingwood, Texas; A brother, Max  and his wife, Barb,Johannsen of rural Meade, Kansas; Seven grandchildren, Cody Weatherford, Tandi Taylor, Taci Taylor, Braydon Farmer, Ashton Farmer, Clayton Johannsen, and Hadley Johannsen; Several nieces and nephews, including, Riki Stecklein, Benjy Johannsen, & Jimmy Johannsen.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew and godson, Clayton Johannsen on February 13, 2011.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2011, at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverends Jim Sutherland and Ron Willard presiding.  As a request of Bill cremation has taken place.  Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Kathryn L. Heck

Funeral services for Kathryn L. Heck, 89, Overland Park, formerly of Lawrence, was held at 10am Tuesday, June 21, at the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Gary Teske officiating. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Heck died Friday at Delmar Gardens of Overland Park. She was born August 26, 1921 in Lawrence the daughter of Charles Arthur and Ruby Alma McLean Wise.
Mrs. Heck was a life long Lawrence area resident. She attended Bismark Grade School and graduated from Liberty Memorial High in 1939. After high school she attended the University of Kansas and Lawrence Business College. Kathryn was a homemaker and enjoyed many bridge groups. Family was her life, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She married Howard F. Heck on January 25, 1942, in Lawrence. He preceded her in death on October 25, 1985.  For many years they farmed and raised cattle north of Lawrence.
Mrs. Heck was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Dick Wise, and a sister Helen Heck Taylor.
Survivors include a son Fred Heck of Ottawa, daughters Sherry Nelson and husband David of Lawrence, and Becky Isaac and husband Larry of Overland Park, grandchildren Lisa Talley, Missi Carpenter, Kelli Curry and Kristi Stallings, and 6 great-grandchildren, Brandi, Haley, Kassie, Regan, Reese and Colton.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Odyssey Hospice in care of the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rumsey-yost.com.

Ruby U. Whatley

Ruby U. Whatley, age 101, died Friday morning, June 24, 2011, at the Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, Kansas.
She was born October 10, 1909, in Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph and Rosa (McGuire) Marrs. As a young girl, she was raised on the family farm a few miles west of Fowler, attending the Fowler school system. While attending school she would find rides with family and friends to attend class. While in high school she lived in town during the cold winters, working part-time for room and board.
At the age of 23, she married Seaborne Whatley, establishing a homestead ranch in New Mexico. They were blessed with two sons, Bryn and Larry. The family later made their homes in Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana over the years, eventually returning to Kansas after the death of her husband to live with her sister on their farm near Fowler. In 1993, she moved to town until 2002 when she moved to Dodge City where she made her home.
The family was members of the United Methodist Church. Ruby enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Two sons, Bryn Whatley of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Larry Whatley of Everett, Washington; A sister, Rosetta Thompson of Plains, Kansas; Six Grandchildren: Jennifer Brown, Dave Whatley,  Sherry Daunis, Paul Whatley, Mark Whatley and Michele Mire; Ten Great-grandchildren: Patty Long, Jennifer Gomez, Adam Daunis, Justin White, Allyson Cartwright, Rachel Whatley, Kevin Whatley, Michael Whatley, Adam Daunis, Mia Brown; Six Great-great-grandchildren: Blake Long, Reed Long, Joseph Gomez, Colin Gomez, Corbin Gomez and Gavin Gomez.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, Mazo Eccleston, and three brothers, Franklin, Roy, and Marion Marrs.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2011, at the Fowler United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Dennis Leon Knott

Dennis Leon Knott, 53, passed away June 14, 2011.  He was born on March 27, 1958 in Meade, KS to James “JD” and Geraldine (Burgin) Knott.  Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Diane and Debbie Knott.
Survivors are: brother, David (Karla) Knott; niece, Debra (Kasey) Clark; and nephew, James Knott, all of Park City, KS  He is also survived by Uncles: Gregory and Richard Knott of Plains and Aunt: Olivia (Jim) Lee of Minneola; and many cousins.
Dennis was participating at the Special Olympis state track and field meet in Wichita when he collapsed during a race-walk event on June 5.  He was rushed to the Wesley Medical Center where he died nine days later.
Knott, a member of the Derby Free Spirits Special Olympics team, lived in Wichita.
A visitation for Knott was held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita. Knott was transported to Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary in Meade for a rosary service on Friday at 7 p.m.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Plains with Father (Louie) Trung Dinh Hoang officiating. Burial was in the Plains Cemetery, beside his parents and two sisters.
Resthaven is accepting condolences for the family at its website: www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com.
Memorials in Knott’s honor may be mailed to: Special Olympics Kansas, 3153 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67213.

Harold James Amerin

Harold James Amerin, 72, of Brighton, died June 15, 2011, on his 72nd birthday. He was born in Plains, Kan., to Ignatius and Lillian (Lauer) Amerin. He attended school in Plains and married Dorothy Steinbach Sept. 26, 1959, and they lived in the Brighton area for 52 years.
Harold loved to play poker, enjoyed watching Western movies and spending time with his family. He loved to travel. Harold never knew a stranger. He loved having company; the more people around him the merrier. He was a hard worker, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
Harold is survived by his wife; children, Carol Amerin, of Northglenn, Harold Jr. (Linda) Amerin, of Fort Lupton, Cheryl (Dennis) Dwyer, of Lakeside, Calif., and Shirley Amerin, of Keenesburg; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brothers, Edward Amerin, of Meade, Kan., and Albert Amerin of Mesquite, Nev; and sister, Gloria Robison, of Meade.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ignatius and his son, Bob.
Visitation and a Rosary were June 20 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton. Mass of Christian burial was June 21 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Alice Jolene Pangan (Wright)

Alice Jolene Pangan (Wright) left our family to join the Lords on June 9th, 2011 after a short but valiant fight with a short illness in Cheyenne, WY.  She was my only sister but most important, my best friend. One of her greatest joys was that all of her immediately family was at her bedside when she was alert and appeared to be recovering from a stroke. She could still crack a joke with the best as her humor never left her. At her bedside was me, Maurine Herman(Wright), my husband Tim, her loving daughter Kay Linn Shelledy, her blessed sons, Alfred R. Stanbrough of Florida, Clifford Stanbrough of Michigan, and her beautiful granddaughter Cheyenne of Michigan. Unfortunately a little over a week later, God had other plans for my sister and she will be so missed. She also had 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She had many great friends in Cheyenne, which included Sonny and Bea, Kathy, and Willie and Milly of New York.  Before she retired, she worked at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she was a telephone operator for several years.  We would also like to give a very special hug of love to Milton, Tina Tacha and their family. They are our second family.
Jo grew up in Meade and graduated from Meade High School in 1954.  She was well liked and had many friends in Meade. She was a proud band member and if my memory serves me correctly, the band marched in the Rose Bowl Parade.  Forgive me if I got that wrong. Her and I both had the same 1st grade teacher.
Even though our ages were 15 years apart, as we became adults, we were not just sisters but best friends.  She will be so greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by our grandparents, Uncle Cecil Wright and Aunt Helen Wright and by our parents Clifford Wright and Maxine Wright.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schrader Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.schraderfruneral.com.
We would like to thank Life Care Center, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Davis Hospice Center for the exceptional care she received at all of the facilities.  They went above and beyond in not only taking care of my sister, but also us.
The family will be having a memorial at a later date.  Instead of flowers, the family wishes that any contributions be made to the Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, WY.8200

Lula Belle Sobba

Lula Belle (Reese) Sobba, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born December 3, 1923, in rural Ford County, Fowler, Kansas, daughter of William and Belle (Johnson) Reese.  She attended school and gradated from Fowler High School in 1943.  She married Robert L. Sobba on July 12, 1942, and after the war they started farming north of Fowler, Kansas.  They raised seven children and were married over 68 years.
She was a great mother, homemaker, and cook.  She loved baking and once had a wedding cake business baking for friends and neighbors.  She loved gardening, taking care of her flowers, painting, scrapbooking, and quilting.  She was involved with her kids in many activities, including 4-H, cub scouts, and sports.  She was very proud of being a farmer’s wife and together with her husband and family built a successful farming operation.  In the 1960’s the family started raising turkeys and she always thought the experience taught the children more about responsibility and work ethic than anything else.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jim.
Survivors include:  husband, Robert Sobba of the home; sons, Robert Sobba and wife Cheryl of Caldwell, Idaho, Mike Sobba and wife Mary Jo of Rose Hill, Kansas; daughters, Aleta Sobba of Wichita, Kansas, Kelly Oberlechner of Red Cloud, Nebraska, Penny Sobba of Liberal, Kansas, and Tammy Dorman and husband Walter of Aztec, New Mexico; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2011, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler.  Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2011, at the church. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Kenneth Lawrence Roberts

Kenneth Lawrence Roberts died May 31, 2011 at home in Wichita, Kansas.  He was born August 27, 1926 at Fowler, Kansas to Edgar and Edna (Rider) Roberts and attended Fowler public schools.
After graduation from Friends University in Wichita, he married Marian Ruth Brisendine at the Liberal, Kansas Friends Church on September 9, 1949.  They lived north of Fowler where he was engaged in farming, including the operation of the Roberts Brothers Orchards.  He was a lifelong member of the Friends Church, first in Fowler, and later at Northridge Friends in Wichita. While at Fowler, he served many years as church choir director and organist.  Following retirement he and Marian moved to Wichita in October 1993.
Their children are Janet (Hal) Newsom, Dale (Karen) Roberts, and Ed (Judy) Roberts; grandchildren Erin (Trevor) Baker and their daughter Hannah, Heather (Jay) Swafford, Jared Newsom, Chelsea (Brad) Carpenter, Casey Roberts, Nathan Roberts, and Jeremy Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.
His wife Marian died December 13, 1994 at Wichita. Also preceding him in death were son-in-law Hal, grandson Jared, brothers Howard and Lowell and their wives, and niece Beverly Roberts.
He enjoyed family, flower gardening and organ concerts.  Visitation is Thursday 6 to 8 pm at Resthaven Mortuary.  Funeral services were at 3:00 pm Friday, June 3 at Northridge Friends Church. Burial was on Saturday in Fowler, Kansas.
Memorials may be sent to Evangelical Friends Missions or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com

Joseph Easton Cure

Burlington, Colorado and former Stratton, Colorado resident Joseph Easton Cure passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2011, at his home in Burlington, after a lingering illness. He was 88 years old.
Joe was born on April 6, 1923 in Fowler, Kansas. He was the tenth of twelve children born to Horace and Edith (Eisenbart) Cure.
Joe joined the Marines on May 30, 1944 (67 years ago). He served his country in Okinawa, Japan, and was with the occupation of China until 1946.
Returning to Kansas, Joe met and married Laurita Waterhouse of Burdett, Kansas in May of 1947. They were blessed with three children: Richard, Shirley and Margaret.
Joe and Laurita lived on the farm south of Stratton, Colorado for 43 years before moving to Burlington, Colorado. Joe was raised on a small farm in Kansas, and spent his life farming and ranching. His other main interests were his Catholic Faith and the John Birch Society. Fishing and card playing with neighbors were two of Joe’s hobbies, but his most exciting activity was probably chasing coyotes and many humorous stories he recalled.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Margaret, five brothers, Lloyd Cure, Paul Cure, Leo Cure, Bill Cure and Ernie Cure, and five sisters, Verna Hoffman, Dora Morrill, Esther Fuhrman, Pearl Ney and Zella Cure.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife Laurita, his son Richard and wife Rosanna of Sanger, Texas, daughter Shirley Smith and her husband Wayne of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, one brother Earl Cure of Hanston, Kansas and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Lorene H. Bortz

Leon H. Bortz, age 88, died late Monday evening, May 23, 2011, at the Western Plains Regional Medical Center, Dodge City, Kansas.
He was born September 15, 1922, at Burton, Kansas, the son of Herman and Matilda (Feldhutt) Bortz.  As a young boy he attended school in Preston, Kansas.  In 1942, he joined the United States Army, serving in the European Theater of operation.  In 1945 he was honorably discharged from service.  A resident of Plains since 1974, he retired from the City of Plains Public Works Department after twelve years of service.  Before working for the City of Plains, he had worked for Trade Wind of Liberal and R & R Lease Service of Plains.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plains, in 1947 he joined the VFW and was a lifetime member of the Lane Day Post #3166 Liberal Kansas, a member of the American Legion of Preston, Kansas, and stayed very active with V.F.W. through out his life.  He enjoyed playing solitary, KENO, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
On November 4, 1958, he married Helen Irene Jones at Greensburg, Kansas.  She precedes him in death on February 6, 2006.
Survivors include:  His children, Nancy Hoock of Rockport, Texas, Roy Bagg and wife Teresa of Enid, Oklahoma, Glenn Bagg and wife Janice of Canton, Oklahoma, Robert Bagg of Olathe, Kansas, Anita Holmes and husband Rodger of Liberal, Kansas, Leone Thompson and husband Jim of Plains, Kansas, Deone Dickson of Canton, Oklahoma and James Bortz and wife Melissa of  Brandenburg , Kentucky; 18 Grandchildren, 22 Great-grandchildren and 10 Great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; 13 siblings; and a grandson, Preston Dewey Sheldon.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2011, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains Kansas, with Pastor Neal Foster presiding, military honors will be preformed by the United States Army, Ft. Riley, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Kansas Soldiers Home in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Harold R. Heinson

Harold R. Heinson, age 76, died early Friday morning, May 20, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born June 18, 1934, at Meade, Kansas, the son of William Frederick and Nora (Cordes) Heinson.  As a young boy he attended the Century Grade School in rural Meade County.  He later attended Meade High School.  After his schooling, he made his home in rural Meade County where he ranched, farmed, worked part-time for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Meade State Lake, and for the XIT Ranch.
He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church, Meade and Thrivent.  He enjoyed hunting, particularly coyotes, drawing, working cattle, ranching, and farming.
On August 10, 1954, he married Wanda Marie Schaffer at Clayton, New Mexico.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Three sons, Mike Heinson and wife, Nancy of Meade, Kansas, Jack Heinson and wife, Debbie of Meade, Kansas, Dewayne Heinson and wife, Rita Greensburg, Kansas; A sister, Eileen Golliher of Emporia, Kansas; Eleven Grandchildren and Three Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Edward Raymond Heinson on September 20, 1985.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Interment followed in the Stone Schoolhouse Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Raymond (Earl) Willard

Earl Willard, age 92, died Friday afternoon, May 13, 2011 at his home near Durango, Colorado.
Earl was born on August 20, 1918 to Dennis and Haley Willard in Preston, Kansas.  He served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946 and was stationed in the Philippines during World War II.
Until recent months he lived in Meade, Kansas after coming to settle there in 1946.  On January 16, 1949 he married Dorothy Louise Hanlon in Meade, Kansas.
Earl had a gentle and quiet spirit and would be found many times reading the Bible or singing his favorite hymns.  He possessed strong Christian values and was a giver of great love for his family.  While their two sons were in the home, Earl was passionate about having a daily time of reading the Word of God and praying together.  He was a longtime, faithful member of the Meade Church of the Nazarene in Meade, Kansas.  He enjoyed photography and collecting knives, coins and model cars.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of the home, two sons: Dale, and his wife Shae, Durango, Colorado; Ken, and his wife Patty, Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Dorothy Terrell, Smith Center, Kansas; four brothers, Paul, McPherson, Kansas; Robert, Albert and Dale all of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren; Lance and Debbie Willard of Turpin, Oklahoma, Amanda (Willard) and Shawn Edwards of Lawrence, Kansas, Linnzi (Willard) and Raul Pando of Liberal, Kansas, Kelly and Ben Norton of Durango, Colorado and Chris Roby of Tulsa, Oklahoma.  He also leaves behind three great grandchildren, Brooke Pando, Marcus Pando and Christian Edwards; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.  He was preceded in death by his mother and father and one brother, Kenneth.
Memorial service will be held in Durango, Colorado on Monday, May 23, 2011 at the River Church, 860 Plymouth Dr. at 1:00pm with Rev. Tony Whittal officiating. Graveside services will be held in Meade, Kansas at the Meade Graceland Cemetery on Friday, June 3, 2011 at 10:00am. Rev. Ron Willard will preside at the graveside.
Memorial gifts can be sent to Meade Church of the Nazarene/Entry Renovation Project, P.O. Box 610, Meade, Kansas 67864.

Milton Daniel Schmidt

Milton Daniel Schmidt, 86, Montezuma, Kansas, died Friday morning, May 13, 2011, at Bethel Home Inc., Montezuma.
He was born March 3, 1925 in Montezuma, Kansas, the son of Daniel J. and Eva (Koehn) Schmidt. He was a lifetime resident of this area.
He and Wanda Mae Koehn were married February 4, 1951 at Montezuma. He was a farmer and a member of Homeland Mennonite Church, Montezuma.
Survivors include: his wife, Wanda Mae Schmidt, Montezuma; one son, Riley Schmidt and wife Rita, Montezuma; two daughters, Janice Koehn and husband James, Montezuma, Louann Koehn and husband Donnie, Montezuma; one sister, Alberta Redger and husband, Walter, Montezuma; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.
Memorials have been established for either Gospel Tracts and Bible Society or Bethel Home Inc., both of Montezuma. Memorials may be mailed to Montezuma Funeral Home, PO Box 421, Montezuma, KS 67867.
Funeral services were held on Monday, May 16, 2011 at 10:30 am at Homeland Mennonite Church, Montezuma with burial in the Homeland Mennonite Church Cemetery, Montezuma.

James Michael Huelskamp

James Michael Huelskamp 81, beloved husband and father, passed away from a short illness on Saturday, May 7, 2011 in Sun City West, AZ.
James was born on August 30, 1929 to Martin J. and Clara C. Huelskamp in Fowler, Kansas.   He grew up on a farm near Fowler where he met his future wife Margaret Houser.   They were united in marriage on August 8, 1950 in Fowler.  He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Anchorage, AK from 1951 to 1955.  James received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg in 1958 and later also earned his Master of Science.   He then earned a Specialist in Education Degree from Drake University.   James began his career as a teacher/coach at Minburn, IA and moved into administration as a high school principal at Melcher-Dallas, IA.   He was the Bedford High School Principal from 1963 to 1972.  In 1972 James and Margaret moved to West Burlington, IA where James became the Superintendent of Schools.  After a long and rewarding career as a school administrator, James retired in 1989.   James and Margaret moved to Sun City West, AZ in 1991 where he was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.  He was also a member of various organizations including: American Association of School Administrators, American Legion, Northwest Valley Korean Veterans, Kiwanis Club, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and Knights of Columbus where he was a Fourth Degree.
James and Margaret were married for 58 years sharing a love of travel and meeting many wonderful friends whom they kept in contact with over the years.    James was a lifelong Notre Dame football fan, but also closely followed the sporting activities of his grandchildren.   James also enjoyed working as a volunteer at local schools where he read books to children.  He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his wife Margaret in 2009.   He is survived by his son Greg (friend Sallee Borneman) of Phoenix, AZ and two daughters Debra (Steve) Gray of Bedford, IA and Julie (Garvin) Roth of Farmington, IA; one brother Leroy (Stellie) of Fowler, KS; and three sisters Florence (John) Hampel of Wichita, KS; Betty (Art) McCullough of Liberty, TX; and Helen (Bob) Spachek of Marion, KS.  He is also survived by 6 grandchildren Amanda Sockrider of Council Bluffs, IA; Nick (Danielle) Gray of Bedford, IA; Wyatt (Melinda) Gray of Bedford, IA; Jared Gray of Beloit, KS; Eli (Heather) Roth of Hudson, NH; and Jason (Jennifer) Roth of Gladstone, OR and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fowler, KS on May 27, 2011 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the The Society of St. Vincent DePaul – Our Lady of Lourdes Conference in Sun City West.  Memories can be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.

Betty D. Mayhew

Betty D. Mayhew, age 85, died late Friday, May 6, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born January 15, 1926, at Lemmon, South Dakota, the daughter of Henry Isaac and Olga Marie (Olson) Barone.  As a young girl she attended school in South Dakota, she later attended nursing school.  On January 4, 1948, she married Hobart Eugene “Gene” Mayhew at Arapaho, Nebraska.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Kansas in 1967 when they moved to Meade.  Later in 1973 they moved to several locations in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas before settling in Adrian, Texas.  She was a nurse, owned and operated an upholstery business and an EMT.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Adrian, Texas, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting, cooking, and had a fondness for Angel food cakes.
She is survived by: Her children, Larry Mayhew of Amarillo, Texas, Reverend Terry Mayhew of Greensburg, Kansas, Sonja Yazzie of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Half sister, Stephanie Lee of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Eight grandchildren, Fifteen great-grandchildren and One great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Patricia “Pat” Britton; two brothers, Virgil and Loren Barone; and a sister, Donna Sievers.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2011 at the United Methodist Church, Plains, Kansas, with the Reverend Steve Morgan presiding.  Interment was held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Vega, Texas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center or the Adrian United Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Joe G. Woodruff

Joe G. Woodruff, age 89, died Thursday afternoon, at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Halsey Hall, Ft. Dodge, Kansas.
He was born November 26, 1921, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Hurley H. and Jennie L. (Stalder) Woodruff.  As a young boy he attended the Woodruff School in rural Meade County.  He later attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1940.  After his graduation, he attended Ft. Hays State University before entering the United States Army in 1942.  During his military service he served in the European Theater of Operations during World War II he later served in the Pacific Theater before his discharge in 1945.  Upon his discharge, he returned to Meade where he made his home working for the Michigan-Wisconsin gas company, farming and ranching.
He was a member of the Church of Christ, American Legion, Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, Kiwanis International, and the Beam Senior Center.
On May 29, 1946, he married Helen Elaine Rather at Dodge City, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Otis Woodruff of rural Meade, Kansas; A grandson, Bronc Woodruff and wife, Tisha of Mexico, Missouri; Two great-granddaughters, Ashlie and Zoie Woodruff of Mexico, Missouri.
He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Marilyn Faye Woodruff; a brother, Bernard Woodruff; and a sister, Bernice Cornelson.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2011, at the Church of Christ, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Church of Christ in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Max J. Angell

Max J. Angell, 87, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 2, 2011, surrounded by his family at home in Overland Park, KS. Born Feb. 9, 1924 in Plains, KS, Max was 1 of 8 children born to Eddie Meade and Minnie K. Angell. He graduated from Plains High School in 1942 and was a member of the high school band playing the Susa Phone. Max attended First Baptist Church of Plains where he accepted Christ and was baptized around age 10.
At age 18, Max went to Washington, DC, to become a fingerprint technician for the FBI from 1942 – 1943. In 1943 he was inducted into the US Army and served in the Medical Corps as a medical and surgical technician. Working as part of an evacuation hospital unit in the South Pacific region, Max proudly served his country at Morotai Island, New Guinea, and in the Philippines and Japan.
After serving his country, Max attended Ottawa University, Ottawa, KS, from 1947 – 1950 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While there he sang in the Ottawa Choir and was elected to Who’s Who of American Students. Max then attended Central Baptist Seminary in Kansas City, KS, until 1952 when he graduated with a Bachelor degree in Ministry. During his time at Central, Max traveled with the men’s quartet and held pastorates in country churches located in northwest Missouri. He was ordained as a minister on January 27, 1952, by the First Baptist Church of Helena, Mo. In 1953, Max assumed an assistant pastor position at the First Baptist Church, El Dorado, KS. Then, in 1955, he helped form and became the pastor of a new church in El Dorado, Park Avenue Baptist. During his tenure there Max married the love of his life, Shirley A. Anderson, on August 18, 1956. He continued to serve that church until June, 1959, and then went on to faithfully pastor churches in Wamego, KS, Colby, KS, and Kansas City, KS.
In 1972, after suffering a major stroke, Max was forced to retire from the ministry due to health reasons. During his retirement, Max enjoyed playing the harmonica in a range of settings and never passed up an opportunity to share his musical gifts with others. Of his many personal traits, one that clearly stood out was Max’s ability to share a positive conversation and words of encouragement and faith to complete strangers. He dearly loved people, all people, and always had a greeting to share no matter what the situation.
Max is survived and missed by his wife of 54 years, Shirley, and by his entire loving family including daughter Julie Shore and her husband Patrick, daughter Gayla Grayum and her husband Henry, by his four grandchildren Jodi Livengood and her husband Kyle, Chad Shore and his fiancee Holly, Emily Jensen and her husband Brad and Stephen Grayum. Max was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Brady Evan and Addison Grace Livengood. Max was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.
Max is survived by his brother, Lloyd Angell of Estes Park, CO, his sister, Aladine Neuenschwander, of Boulder, CO, and many other loving relatives and friends who were blessed to know him.
Funeral Service was held May 5th at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 8200 West 96th Street, Overland Park, KS. A Graveside Service was 2:00 p.m., at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 North 94th Street, Kansas City, KS. Memorial gifts are suggested to be donated to One Great Hour of Sharing in care of the First Baptist Church. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)

James A. Horsch

James A. Horsch, age 85, died Sunday, May 1, 2011 at Via Christi Village in Ponca City, OK.  James was born March 24, 1926 to Peter J. and Abbie (Orth) Horsch.  James married Mary Lois Fouquet on February 3, 1948 in Osceola, MO.  She survives.
James served in the Navy Seabees during WWII.  He worked for 39 years as a depot agent for the Rock Island Railroad.  He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion all of Pratt and was a member of the Trans-Communication Union.
He is survived by his wife Mary, four sons: JD Horsch of Ottawa, KS, Steve Horsch of Dillon, CO, Bob Horsch and Mike Horsch both of Wichita, three daughters: Kathy Godfrey of Wichita, Jane Sneath of Meade, KS and Lisa Miller of Ponca City standing for Diane Watson who preceded him death, a sister: Dorothy Klein of Wichita, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt.  Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 6, 2011 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pratt with Reverend Floyd McKinney presiding.  Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, KS at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in care of the mortuary.  Friends may leave condolences for the family at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

Minnie L. Classen Byrd

Minnie L. (Classen) Byrd went to the bosom of Abraham on April 28, 2011. She was born on June 1, 1922 to Isaac T. and Margaret R. Classen.
She graduated from Meade High School, Class of 1942. She entered the Army Cadet Nurses Training Program and graduated at St. Anthony Hospital in Dodge City as an RN in 1945. She was Director of Nursing at the Fowler Hospital, the first hospital in Meade County. she worked for Deaconess Hospital many years, in the nursery.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Katie.
She married Lloyd C. Byrd on August 4, 1949 in Dodge City.
She is survived by: her husband, Lloyd; 2 daughters, Kaie Stewart and Grace James and her husband Michael; son-in-law, Chuck Stewart; grandchildren, Erin and husband Johnny Moore, J. Stewart and wife Laurie, Joshua James and fiance Janice Langdon, Jacqueline Wicker and husband David; great grandchildren, Kendall, Reee and Ava Stewart, Laine Moore and Kaden James; 3 brothers, Isaac Classen Jr, Wilmer Classen and Ernie Classen; 1 sister, Bertha Johnson.
Her life was given in service to God and others. She was a Sunday School teacher for decades. Her delight was to be with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services to celebrate her life were held Saturday, May 7, 2011, at Williams Memorial Church of the Nazarene at 2 pm with burial following in the Bethany Cemetery.

Todd Mittlieder

Todd A. Mittlieder, age 45, died early Saturday morning, April 23, 2011, at his Meade, Kansas , residence.
He was born July 16, 1965, at Omaha, Nebraska , the son of Clarence and Shirley (Hill) Mittlieder.  As a young boy he attended the Omaha school system, later attending junior high and high school in Gillette, Wyoming.
On December 31, 1992, he married Connie Bilodeau at Gillette, Wyoming .  Upon their marriage the couple made their home in Gillette.  Later in December, 1995, the couple moved to Meade, Kansas , where he worked as a plumber for Ron Cordes and Eads.
He attended the Church of the Nazarene and was a member of AA.
Survivors include: His wife, Connie Mittlieder of Meade, Kansas; Three daughters, Shantell Mittlieder, Tiffany Mittlieder, and Casandra Mittlieder, all of Meade , Kansas; A son, Scott Mittlieder of Meade, Kansas; His mother, Shirley Mittlieder of Gillette, Wyoming; A brother, Scott Mittlieder of Gillette, Wyoming; A twin sister, Tracie Juby of Gillette, Wyoming;  and a grandson, James Mittlieder of Meade, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his father; a brother, Leslie “Joe” Mittlieder; and a sister, Sandy Sorensen.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2011, at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade, with the Reverend Ron Willard presiding. Interment followed in Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Todd Mittlieder Children’s Education Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Leon J. Satterfield

Leon James Satterfield, 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 12, 2011 at the Arbors in Lincoln of complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born January 21, 1934, at home in Plains the son of LeRoy and Daisy (Corey) Satterfield.
He attended Plains High School, graduating in 1952. He attended Emporia State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas for two years before entering the U.S. Army and serving in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he re-enrolled at Emporia and completed a bachelor’s degree in English and history in 1956 and a master’s degree in English in 1959. He earned his Ph.D. in English at the University of Nebraska in 1969.
Leon married Mary Ann Bernard on September 1, 1957, in Russell, Kansas.
He was a reporter for the “Emporia Gazette” while he was in college and was editor of the Benson (Omaha) Sun newspaper in 1959. But he is most known for his exemplary teaching career of English, composition and journalism at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, where he taught from 1960 until retiring in 2000 when he was bestowed the title of professor emeritus.
Besides teaching, Leon wrote a bi-weekly column for the “Lincoln Star” and then for the “Lincoln Journal-Star” titled, “The Truth Mainly.” Leon also published many academic articles about American poet Edwin Arlington Robinson and writer James Thurber, and about teaching composition and the rhetorical use of irony. He served on many academic committees at Nebraska Wesleyan, was a proponent of writing across the curriculum, and a perennial presenter at the national Conference on College Composition and Communication. He was also a three-time National Endowment for the Humanities fellow. He received a federal grant to promote cross-racial understanding in 1968, and he used the funds to teach English in an exchange program at a black Methodist school – Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., where he moved his family into an African-American neighborhood for the summer term. He also taught composition at the University of Nebraska’s “Chautauqua on the River” program, which was a floating school on the Delta Queen paddleboat on the Mississippi River in 1978.
Locally, Leon was chairman of Lincoln’s Radial Reuse Task Force in the 1970s, was a founding member of the University Place Community Organization, and was active in Nebraskans for Peace, Nebraskans Against the Death Penalty and the ACLU. He campaigned tirelessly for various political causes and candidates.
Leon enjoyed writing (ironically, “to salvage clarity from his confusion,” he always said), sailing, camping, kite flying, hiking, jogging, walking, organic gardening, cooking, visiting his cabin near Glen Haven, Colo., and doing all of these things with his family and dogs, Sherman and Ned. His favorite authors were Mark Twain, James Thurber, and his dear friends Kent Haruf of Salida, Colo., and William Kloefkorn of Lincoln. Leon and Kloefkorn were founding members of the Loup River Expeditionary Force, which goes on a springtime river run every year and has continued and grown into a second generation. He competed for many years in Lincoln’s Kite-Flying Contest at Holmes Lake with homemade kites taller than he was, but was always bested by Kloefkorn’s entry. Leon was also an original member of the Nebraska Wesleyan Writers Group, which met monthly in the homes of some of the area’s best writers and his dearest friends.
Regardless of his vast accomplishments, Leon was most known for his gentle nature, keen wit and big heart and soul.
A celebration of life is pending for late spring or early summer in Lincoln. Memorials may be made to Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Alzheimer’s Association of the Great Plains, Nebraska Public Radio, or any of Leon’s favorite causes.
Leon is survived by his wife; a son, Wade, and daughter-in-law, Jo Fish of Fort Collins, Colo.; a daughter, Amy, and son-in-law, Paul Jensen of LaPorte, Colo.; a son, Jay, and daughter-in-law, Jen of West Hartford, Vermont; grandchildren, Leslie and Max Satterfield of Fort Collins, Colo., Mari Gades of LaPorte, Colo., and Evan and Nate Satterfield of West Hartford, Vermont; his mother-in-law, Dona Bernard of Lincoln; a sister, Delores Jones of Lawrence, Kan.; a brother-in-law, Con Henderson of Lawrence, Kan.; a brother-in-law, Dan and his wife, Judy Bernard of Tavares, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Judy Henderson and Marilyn Buck.

Robert M. Laneer

Robert M. Laneer, age 63, died Monday afternoon, April 11, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born August 14, 1947, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Earl and Zona (Morris) Laneer Lepel.  As a young boy he attended the Fowler Public Schools.  In 1966 he moved to Utah working in the construction and salvage industries.  He then moved back to Fowler in 1968 and began working for the XIT Ranch as a cowboy.  After a couple of years, he moved to California and returned to work in the construction and salvage industries.  In 1984 he retuned to Fowler where he worked as a truck driver, silversmith, and as a cowboy.
He was a member of the Fowler Christian Church and enjoyed collecting knives, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.
On February 29, 2008, he married Renae Eccleston at the Fowler Christian Church, Fowler.  She survives.
Other survivors include: a son, Wesley of Texas; two daughters; a brother, David Laneer of Dodge City, Kansas; A sister, Fern Russom of Mexico, Missouri; and one grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Johnnie Allen “Eileen” Leverette.
As a request from Robert, no services are to be held and cremation has taken place.
The family would welcome memorials to the Ronald McDonald House of Wichita in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Jeffrey M. Magee

Jeffrey M. Magee of Burnsville, MN was born April 3, 1989 to Mike & Cathy (Kaszynski) Magee, he died August 24, 2011 at the age of 22 years. Jeff loved life and lived it to the fullest, and was always the life of the party. Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 27. Jeff was cremated and his ashes were spread at the lake where the family cabin is.
Jeff is survived by his parents Mike & Cathy Magee, 2 brothers Joey & Jimmy and 1 sister – Megan, all of the home. His grandparents Doug & Clara Houston and Albert & Patricia Kaszynski and several aunts and uncles, including Max & Barb Johannsen and Kim & Michele Batman of Meade and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Jim Magee, Uncle: Mitch Magee and a cousin Clayton Johannsen.
Condolences may be sent to:  Magee Family  12825 Appleview Lane  Burnsville, MN 55337

Karen Nichols

Karen Nichols, 71, of Fowler, Kansas, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2011 at the Minneola Long Term Care Unit, Minneola, Kansas. Karen was born April 20, 1939 in Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Martha (Eccleston) Nichols.
She was a lifetime resident of Fowler and was a retired nurse. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Fowler, Kansas.
Survivors include one brother, Thayne Nichols of Scott City, Kansas; 2 sisters, Phyllis Krisle, Fowler, Kansas, and Cleora Duvall, Ashland, Kansas; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and interment was held at 2 pm Saturday, March 12, 2011 at the Fowler Cemetery with Ken Pitzer officiating.
The family welcomes memorials to the Humane Society of Dodge City in care of Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola, KS 67865.

Emma H. Bayer

Emma H. Bayer (89) of the Emporia Sterling House, passed away Thurs. March 10, 2011 at Newman Regional Health.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Rich Warsnak at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The rosary will be recited 7:00 P.M. Friday March 18 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The family has suggested two memorials; either to the H. Dale Buck Fund for Animal Welfare or to the Emporia Alzheimer’s Support Group. Donations can be sent in care of the funeral home.
Emma Helen Miller, the daughter of Anton B. and Frances K. Hageman Miller was born November 1, 1921 in Fowler, Kansas. She married Robert L. Bayer on October 12, 1947 at Fort Ord, California. He preceded her in death on June 19, 1987. Surviving member of the family include; a son Michael Joseph Bayer of Annapolis, Maryland.; one daughter, Jeannie Marie Bayer Boyer of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two brothers both of Emporia, Robert M. Miller and Raymond F. Miller; two sisters, Ida Kepley of Parsons, Kansas and Delores Erikson of Elk City, Oklahoma; several grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Rosalie Gerstenkorn, Mary Miller, Roberta Kerr; five brothers, William A. Miller, Fredrick L. Miller, Albert J. Miller, Ervin E. Miller, Anthony Miller; two grandsons, Jason R. Boyer and Edward D. Boyer.
Emma graduated from Fowler High School on May 16, 1940. She later attended beauty school in California. During WW II she worked for an aircraft parts manufacturer in California. After moving to Lawton, Oklahoma she worked for an engraver and was a nanny and caretaker for a local nurse. She and her husband had lived in Oklahoma, California, Washington, Germany and Japan, while he was in the Army. In July of 1993 Emma moved from Huntsville, Alabama to Emporia.
Online condolences can be sent through www.robertsblue.com

Alice Mae Salmon Hoffman

Alice Mae Salmon Hoffman, 88, of Fowler, Kansas, passed away on March 8, 2011.  Alice was born at Fowler, Kansas, on June 1, 1922.  She was the sixth of seven children born to Henry L. and Lucy Conrad Salmon.
Alice graduated from Fowler High School in 1940.  Alice attended Dodge City Community College and Fort Hays State University taking a summer teacher training program.  She then taught as a one-room country school house teacher at Plains.  She was honored in 1990 as a Meade County one-room school house teacher.
During high school she met Bernard Hoffman.  During World War II, while Bernard was serving in the Navy, Alice left home and went to work at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas.  After the war was over, Alice and Bernard were united in marriage at Wichita, Kansas, on September 15, 1945, and they made their home in Fowler.  He passed away July 15, 1976.
Alice worked at the Fowler Nursing Home as a certified nurse aid and medication aid.  She retired in 1996 after several years of service.  During her retirement years she enjoyed traveling with her family to Kentucky to visit places of interest and working on the Salmon genealogy.
Alice was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Choir, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Fowler.  She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, and singing.  She also enjoyed “Coffee Time” at the local café and visiting with friends.  She moved to the Fowler Nursing Home in 2002.
Survivors include her children: Lois Jean and husband, Brooke Kendall, of Osage City, Kansas; Marlene and husband, Tom Stanton, of North Branch, Minnesota; and son, Phillip Hoffman, of Fowler, Kansas.  Five grandchildren, Amy and husband, Daylin Meyer of Fowler, Kansas; Aaron and wife, Louise Batt, of Canyon City, Colorado; Amanda and husband, Rob Fisher, of Topeka, Kansas; Jennifer Lamond of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jamei Lamond of Wichita, Kansas.  Five great-grandchildren, Dustin, Jordanne, & Kameron Meyer; and Nate and Alyson Fisher.
Vigil service were held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2011, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fowler.  Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2011, at the church with Father “Louis” Trung Dinh Hoang presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
Memorials may be sent to the Fowler Residential Care Center or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

James Dean Chauncey

James Dean Chauncey, age 47, died late Friday evening, February 18, 2011, at his Meade, Kansas residence.
He was born August 8, 1963, at Live Oak, Florida, the son of Bill Johns and Josie Register.  As a young boy he attended the Canute, Oklahoma school system.  A resident of Meade since 1985, moving from Elk City, Oklahoma, he was a carpenter and an oil field worker.
James enjoyed clock building, fishing, artwork, and spending time with his family and friends.
He married Phyllis Charlie Bland.  She precedes him in death.  On June 10, 2001, he married Dorothy Stringham at Meade, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, James Richard “L.J.” Chauncey and wife Melissa of Arkansas, Jason Braswell of Kansas City, Kansas; Six daughters, Charlotte Florez of Elk City, Oklahoma, Dana Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, Leslie Himes of Meade, Kansas, Sherry Kernell of Meade,Kansas, Jonna Evans and companion Derrick Sions of Meade, Kansas, Tony Chauncey; His father, Bill Johns of Canute, Oklahoma; A brother, Buddy Chauncey and fiancé Dawn Vana of Cordell, Oklahoma; Four sisters, Diana Guitar and husband Mark of Canute, Oklahoma, Brenda Ritenour and husband Mark of Riverview, Florida, Nancy Davis and husband Dwayne of Lafayette, Alabama, Jessica Johns of Canute, Oklahoma; Thirteen grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother; father, Marvin Wade Chauncey; and a grandson, Jordan Jones
Memorial services were held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2011, at the Community Church, Meade, with Pastor Raymond Gramkow presiding.  Cremation had taken place.  Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the James Edward Chauncey Memorial Fund in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Clayton R. Johannsen

Clayton R. Johannsen, age 26, died early Sunday morning, February 13, 2011, in rural Meade County, Kansas, as the result of an automobile accident.
He was born January 7, 1985, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Max and Barb (Magee) Johannsen.  As a young boy he attended Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 2004.  Upon his graduation, he attended Panhandle State University, Goodwell, Oklahoma, majoring in animal science and agri-business with a minor in agronomy.  Upon his graduation he returned to rural Meade County where he made his home.  He was a grain merchandiser for the Dodge City Co-op.
Clayton was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church and the Haskell County Farm Bureau.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, working cattle, and spending time with his family and friends. Clayton always had a joke to tell or a story to share and it was impossible to stay mad at him when he cracked a joke or reminded people there was no reason to be mad. He could make you laugh without trying and had a heart of gold. Clayton was a big teddy bear that could make your heart melt and no matter how bad things got he would be there with a hug to remind his family and friends that “it’ll be ok”. His childhood nickname was ‘smiley’ and he kept that smile throughout his life.
Clayton truly loved Meade County and enjoyed spending time with the old timers and hearing the history of southwest Kansas. His favorite saying was, “once you get south of the eight mile corner, you’ve reached God’s country.” He enjoyed people and loved hearing their stories as much as sharing his with most of his stories ending with a laugh.
Clayton was all about family which is evidenced by him stopping at his parents home every morning before work for coffee and just to say “I love you mom”. Every evening he would return, if for no other reason to share his day and ask about theirs. He never left his childhood home without saying, “I love you mom”, “I love you dad”, or “I’ll see you tomorrow.”
He didn’t like to  travel, he figured spending time at home was the best place to be.
He is survived by: His parents, Max & Barb Johannsen of rural Meade, Kansas; A sister, Riki Stecklein and husband, Mike of Olathe, Kansas; Two brothers, Benjy Johannsen and wife, Morgan of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Jimmy Johannsen of Indianapolis, Indiana; A niece, Cheyenne Stecklein of Olathe, Kansas; Maternal grandmother, Clara Houston and husband, Doug of Omaha, Nebraska; Aunt & Uncles, Bill Johannsen of Beaver, Oklahoma, Kim & Michele Batman of Meade, Kansas, Mike & Cathy Magee of Burnsville, Minnesota and Jeff & Gina Magee of Omaha, Nebraska.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, W.H. “Billy” and Agnes Johannsen; paternal grandfather, Jim Magee; a niece, Gabrielle Elise Stecklein; and an uncle Mitch Magee.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Atwater Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Clayton Johannsen Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Arlie W. Johnston

Arlie W. Johnston, 92, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2011, at his home in the Highlands at Brentwood in Mesa, Arizona. Arlie was born on August 26, 1918, in Beaver County, Oklahoma, to Joseph L. Johnston and Edith M. Horner. He served in World War II and took part in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he continued to serve in Germany, guarding German prisoners of war.
Following his discharge, he moved to Meade County, Kansas. He served as sheriff of Meade County for 28 years and sold real estate. After his retirement, he and his wife Norma moved to Almont, Colorado. He and Norma have been living in Mesa, Arizona, for the past seven years.
Arlie and Norma were married on August 4, 1951, and had three sons, Michael, Patrick and Kelly.
He is survived by his wife, Norma and two sons, Michael Johnston of Pratt and Patrick Johnston, Leawood. He is also survived by a third son from a previous marriage, Jack Johnston, Las Vegas, Nevada; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald E. Johnston, North Phoenix, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kelly Johnston, who passed away in 2000.
As a memorial, donations may be made to The Crossing Hospice Foundation, 7500 North Dreamy Draw Drive, Suite 15A, Phoenix, AZ 85020.

Frances Brehm

Francine Brehm, age 62, died Monday morning, February 7, 2011, at her Colorado Springs residence.
She was born April 14, 1948, at Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Francis Arnold “Pete” and Mary Maxine (Cooper) Lemle.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, and was a friend of the Meade High School Class of 1966.  In 1968, she married Blaise Clay and they had 3 daughters.  After several years of marriage the couple later divorced.  In 1981, she married LeRoy Brehm and together they had a son and a daughter.
Francine was a homemaker.  She also worked for a period of years as a waitress for several area restaurants, including Casey’s Cowtown and Peppercorns.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, working in her yard, and spending time with her family, friends and her many grandchildren.
She is survived by: her friend and companion, LeRoy Brehm of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a son, Tyson Brehm of Overland Park, Kansas; four daughters, Brooke Clay of Valley Center, California, Brandi Clay of Durango, Colorado, Buffy Stromquist of Liberal, Kansas, Tegan Brehm of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two sisters, Gayla Jaggers of Hutchinson, Kansas and Marshan Padgett of Meade, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Luke Robell, Talon and Dalton Stromquist, Chloe, Natalee and Drake Mariche.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marilee Hamilton.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, Kansas.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.
The family would welcome flowers or memorials to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation in care of the funeral home.

Judith Mae (Satterfield) Henderson

Judith Mae (Satterfield) Henderson, 70, of Lawrence, died February 4, 2011 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital of cancer.
She was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of LeRoy and Daisy (Corey) Satterfield of Plains, KS. She grew up in Plains, the youngest of four children, and graduated from Plains High School in 1958.
She married Conrad Henderson, a student of German language whom she met in college at the University of Kansas, and they married in June 1961 on campus at Danforth Chapel. Judith graduated from KU in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in French. At KU, she had roles in numerous theater productions, most notably as Abigail in “The Crucible.”
Judy’s teaching career began at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS, from 1962 to 1964, and then she took time off to have her first child and travel extensively in Europe while her husband was on a Fulbright Teaching Exchange in Germany. She resumed teaching French at Lawrence High School from 1970 until her retirement, in 2000.
After her retirement, Judy and Conrad continued to travel through France, Germany and the rest of Europe, especially with the “Table Ronde” study group from Marl, Germany, an adult education group led by a German friend and former French teacher at the Albert-Schweitzer Gymnasium there.
The couple did not neglect the United States, with travels to see their children and grandchildren on both sides of the continent, and spending time each summer at Judy’s brother and sister-in-law’s cabin in Colorado near Estes Park, with many glorious hikes along the stream that ran past the place her brother, an English professor, jokingly referred to as “Paradise Regained.”
She is survived by her husband of Lawrence; a daughter, Kristen Dakota and her husband, Keenan, of Louisa, VA; a son, Patrick and his wife, Jes Maharry, of Ojai, CA; two grandsons, Arlo Millich and Rowan Dakota; two granddaughters, Isabella (Zela) and Liv Henderson of Ojai; one brother, Leon Satterfield and his wife, Mary Ann of Lincoln, NE; a sister, Delores Jones of Lawrence; and many beloved nieces and nephews who will always have a special place in their hearts for Aunt Judy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Marilyn Buck.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date at the Lawrence Unitarian Fellowship.
The family suggests memorials to the Douglas County Visiting Nurses, Rehabilitation and Hospice Care or to the KU Endowment Association for the Study Abroad Program and may be sent in care of the mortuary in Lawrence.
Online condolences may be sent to www.warrenmcelwain.com.

Julie Katherine Hernandez

Julie Katherine  Hernandez, 38, Plains, Kansas, died Thursday, February 3, 2011 at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas. She fought a long hard battle with diabetes.
The daughter of Michael and Charlotte (Corley) Johnson, she was born October 7, 1972, at Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from High School at Durant, Oklahoma.
She and Guadalupe “Lupe” Hernandez were married December 29, 2003 at Liberal, Kansas.
She loved her family and enjoyed being with them. Her hobbies were reading, search word and working outside in the yard with Lupe and her son. She was baptized as a catholic about two weeks ago in the hospital.
Survivors include her husband, Lupe Hernandez, Plains, KS; a son, Jared Thomas Hernandez, of the home, Plains, KS; a step son, David Hernandez, Liberal, KS; a step daughter, Shari Hernandez, Pueblo, CO; her parents, Michael and Charlotte Johnson, Plains, KS; grandparents, Charlotte and Thomas Dunn, Hooker, OK; three brothers, Daniel Johnson, Plains, KS, John Johnson, Avondale, AZ, Mark Manry and wife, Leah, Ardmore, OK; two sisters, Carrie Keener and husband, James, Conway, AZ, Gail Mayhue, Durant, OK; aunt, Diana Smith, Oklahoma City, OK; uncle, David Corley, Boley, OK; several nephews and nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernie and Pat Johnson and an aunt, Patty Johnson.
A memorial has been established for the American Diabetes Association. Memorials may be mailed to Haskell County Funeral Home, PO Box 607, Sublette, KS 67877.
A vigil service was held on Sunday, February 6, 2011, at 7 pm at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Satanta, KS. Funeral mass was held on Monday, February 7, 2011 at 10:30 am at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Satanta, KS, with Father Enrique Estrada presiding and burial followed in the Dudley Township Cemetery, Satanta, Kansas.
Haskell County Funeral Home, Sublette, is in charge of arrangements.

Rubena Eva Newland

Rubena Eva Newland, 93, of Las Animas, Colorado, former longtime resident of Larned, Kansas, and later Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, February 1, 2011, in Las Animas, Colorado.
She was born November 11, 1917, in Beaver County, Oklahoma, to parents Fred F. and Eva (Balzer) Just.  She was united in marriage to Arthur Harms September 14, 1940.  After his death in 1982, she was later married to Albert Newland June 5, 1997 in Larned, Kansas.  After his death in 2005, she moved to Las Animas, Colorado to make her home.
Rubena worked several years as a secretary in the Soil Conservation Service in Kansas.  She was a member of the United Methodist Church in both Larned, Kansas and later Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
She is survived by four children: Betty Ann (Bob) Tanner of Oriskany, New York, Gwen Elaine (Dennis) Duft of Indianapolis, Indiana, Stanley Arthur (Barbara) Harms of Hesston, Kansas and Lois Eileen (Alan) Stump of Las Animas, Colorado; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Lillian (Andy) Harms of Moundridge, Kansas.
Rubena is preceded in death by her mother, when she was 1, her father and two infant daughters.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2011, at the Countryside Bible Church Cemetery, rural Meade, Kansas.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Borger

John A. Borger, 89, died January 31, 2011, at the Lone Tree Residential Care Center, Meade, Kansas.
He was born September 25, 1921, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of George and Mary Cordes Borger.  He was baptized at the Lutheran Church in October of 1921, Mrs. John Cordes and Mrs. Henry Gruemkin were his sponsors.  He was confirmed on July 15, 1934, by Pastor R. Gehle and has remained a member of St. John Lutheran Church and has served in various offices and committees of the church.
He attended Meade public schools, graduating with the class of 1939, and obtained a business degree from Dodge City Community College.  After serving in WW II for 3 years in the South Pacific, he became an employee of the Meade Co-Op Elevator and served as manager there for 22 years. He was also manager of the Ingalls Elevator for 10 years, retiring in 1984, and has been a Meade resident since.
On May 22, 1949, he married his best friend, Katherine Blehm, of Meade.  They have 2 children, Cindy Ross, her husband, Jerry of Russell, Kansas; and Loren Borger and his wife, Sandy, of Meade.   He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Anna Graham of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Thelma Hilst of Hutchinson.  He is survived by his wife, Katherine, of the home, 8 grandchildren, Jennifer and Douglas McNett, Larned, Kansas, Jeralyn and Ellis Jefferson, John and Heather Ross, Russell, Kansas, Kyle Borger, Anthony, Aubrey, and Chelsey Brauer of Meade, and 8 Great-grandchildren, Ross, Reed, Ella and Emma McNett, Larned, Kansas, Brygette, Jaxon, and Karrsyn Ross, and Jasmine Jefferson of Russell, Kansas and many nephews and nieces
John was an avid sports fan, golf being second love of his life.  He participated in many community activities and organizations.  He was a member of the American Legion and past member of the Kiwanis Club and Country Club of Meade.  He was also a past board member of the Meade District Hospital and the Meade City Planning Commission.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.  Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund or Beam Senior Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Ruth Bernice McClain Weaver

Ruth Bernice McClain Weaver, age 86, died early Saturday morning, January 29, 2011, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
Ruth was born March 23, 1924 in Alba, TX.  She is the youngest daughter of William E. and Willie A. (Sandlin) McClain.  Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Elmer, Chester, and Cleddie and her sisters Edna and Jessie, a son Garry Lynn Bogle, and her son-in-law, Wayne Sheetz.
She was a longtime resident of Meade, KS, moving her family to Meade in 1955.  She taught for Meade public schools from 1955 to 1989.  In 2003, she moved to Minneola to be near her family.   Ruth enjoyed gardening and yard work.  She twice won the Minneola Yard of the Month Award.
She is survived by a son, Leonard Bogle of Middletown, CA, a daughter, Dianne Sheetz of Minneola, KS and son and daughter-in-law, Lyndal and Kristi Weaver of Richardson, TX; 6 grandchildren, Amy Laudick, Emily Smith, Scott Bogle, Gabriel Bogle, Lyndsey Weaver, Chase Weaver and 5 great grandchildren, Madison, Brady and Cooper Laudick, Clara Smith and Bogle
Ruth was a longtime member of the Meade Church of Christ .  She was a graduate of Paden High School and Fort Hays State University.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2010, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.  Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to Minneola District Hospital in care of the Fidler-Orme-Bachman funeral home.

Susan (Lynette) Greene

Susan “Lynette” Greene, 59, El Dorado, passed away Friday, January 28, 2011 after a long illness.
Lynette was born December 12, 1951,in Meade ,Ks the first of 4 children to Dean and Mary (Houser) Reese. She was raised and grew up in Fowler, KS.
She was a 1969 graduate of Fowler High School. She later went on to graduate from Butler Community College with an Associates and from Wichita State University with a Bachelors degree in Sociology.
Lynette was married to Joe Greene of El Dorado, Ks on July, 28 1969. Out of this union, two children were born, a daughter Mandi (born January 14, 1970) and a son Grant (born February 21, 1974)
Lynette worked as the director for the Bluestem Chapter of the American Red Cross in El Dorado for 21 years, only retiring in November 2010, due to her illness.
She was a devoted mother and beloved grandma, aunt, and friend to many people.
Her life was dedicated to her four grandchildren. As a proud and loving grandmother, she rarely missed any sporting event, activity, or program they were involved in. She was passionate about her career and helping those in need in anyway she could. She was a life-long KU Jayhawks basketball fan.
She is survived by her parents Dean and Mary Reese of Fowler, KS; her children, Mandi (Gary) Sherman of El Dorado; Grant (Jennifer) Greene of Ozawkie Ks; brothers, Randy, Tim, Jack (Suzanne) Reese, all of Fowler, Ks; grandchildren, Madison, Tucker, Ryan and Mackenzie.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2011, at 11:00 a.m. at the El Dorado
First Christian Church. Burial Services to be held Thursday, February 3, 2011 in Fowler
KS at the Fowler Cemetery at 1 pm.
Memorials have been set up for the American Red Cross and for the SBA Cancer Center of El Dorado.

Wilma Wajneeta Reese Hall

Wilma Wajneeta Reese Hall, age 82, died January 25, 2011 at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, KS.
She was born January 17, 1929 at Dodge City, KS, the daughter of LeRoy and Bessie (Reinert) Stone. She was a longtime resident of Fowler and worked as a nurses aide for over 40 years. She worked in Fowler and Minneola Hospital Districts and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Wichita.
She is survived by: 2 daughters: Dana Reese-Frazier, Fowler and Dina Reese-Oster, Blanchard, OK; 1 brother: Don Stone, Clarksville, TN; 1 sister: Wilda Mueller, Rose Hill, KS; 4 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 am on Saturday, January 29, 2011 at the Abundant Life Family Church, Dodge City, KS with Pastor Jim Ames officiating.
The family welcomes memorials to the Minneola Health Care Foundation in care of Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola, KS 67865.

Thelma M. (Toots) Miller

Thelma M. “Toots” Miller, age 95, died Thursday afternoon, January 20, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born August 13, 1915, in southern Meade County, Kansas, Nye Route, the daughter of J.C. and Mary (Buck) Cordes.  She was a longtime member of Meade County.
On March 25, 1940, she married Ora “Orie” Miller at the Lutheran parsonage in Meade, Kansas.  After their marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade County.  She later moved to Meade where she worked for the Lone Tree Lodge for sixteen years.   Over the years she continued to assist other members of the community with their daily activities.
She was a faithful member of Saint John Lutheran Church, LWML, and the ladies quilting group.  She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, gardening, and was an avid fisher.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband on January 3, 1967; her parents; two brothers, Emil Cordes and Albert Cordes; and a sister, Hulda “Peggy” Hayden.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Friends may sign the register book at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Cremation has taken place.  Inurnment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Beam Senior Center, or St. John Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Geraldine E. (Gerry) Kohart

Geraldine E. “Gerry” Kohart, age 79, died early Monday morning, January 17, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born July 9, 1931, at Orion, Kansas, the daughter of Howard E. and Nora (Bougher) Moore.  As a young girl she attended school in the Hill City area, graduating in 1949
On May 3, 1950, she married Marlan C. “Bud” Kohart at Hill City, Kansas.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Meade.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade, the Maia Club, Lydia Guild, and a quilting club.  She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, and music.
She is survived by: Two sons, Tim Kohart and wife Marilyn of Syracuse, Kansas and Todd Kohart and wife Misti of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Brenda DeMott and husband Steve of Kansas City, Missouri; Four sisters, Marie Stockman of Topeka, Kansas, Anita Davis of Hill City, Kansas, Lucille Curtner of San Clemente, California and Rose Luck of Liberal, Kansas; Eight grandchildren and One great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband on August 6, 1991; a son Terry Kohart; a daughter Jane Ann Kohart; two brothers, Lawrence and Gene Moore; and a sister, Myrt Chalfant.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Graveside services were at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hill City Cemetery, Hill City, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center, Lone Tree Retirement Center, or the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

H. Elaine Thorsell

H. Elaine Thorsell, age 77, passed away Friday evening, January 14, 2011 at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born January 27, 1933, at Niagara, North Dakota, the daughter of Selmer “Sam” and Helen (Anderson) Frydenlund.  As a young girl she attended school in Larimore, North Dakota, graduating from Larimore High School.  She later attended the University of North Dakota where she received her degree in Medical Technology and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.
On July 5, 1956, she married Darrell Thorsell at East Grand Forks, Minnesota.  After their marriage the couple made their home in Chanute, Kansas.  Later in 1964 they moved to Meade, Kansas, where they have made their home.  Over the years she worked for various hospitals, Home Lumber and Supply, and the United States government.
She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, LWML, BPW, AAUW, Thrivent Financial, VFW Auxiliary, the Meade Golf Club, and an investment club.  Elaine enjoyed serving the community through various civic organizations, golfing, knitting, and was an avid reader.
She is survived by: Her husband, Darrell Thorsell of Meade, Kansas; Two sons, Dean Thorsell and wife, Lilli of Oak Hill, Virginia and Jeff Thorsell and wife, Sally of Douglas, Wyoming; Two daughters, Debbie Klempnauer and husband, Dan of Roeland Park, Kansas and Annie McCauley and husband, Alex of Overland Park, Kansas; A niece, Martha Neally Attanasio of Moraga, California; Two brothers, Bob Frydenlund of New Richmond, Wisconsin and Bruce Frydenlund of West Linn, Oregon; A sister, Ruth Ritchie of Vancouver Washington; Thirteen grandchildren and Four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Frydenlund; and a sister, Betty Neally.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2011 at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Meade Public Library, or the Meade Golf Club in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Edwin William Barnes

Edwin William Barnes, born August 27, 1930, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2011, at Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, following a short illness.
He is survived by his wife Joyce of the home, two sons:  Shawn Edwin Barnes and wife Cindy of Dodge City, Kansas, and Lance Shale Barnes of Port Orange, Florida; five daughters:  Rox Anna Brandes and husband Wendell of Warrensburg; Jaele Lynn Shaver of Perryton, Texas; Val Lene Denker and husband Jay of Warrensburg; Lisa Scott and husband Mike of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Somer Larson and husband Brian of Columbia, Missouri; two sisters:  Betty Jean Benear of Meade, Kansas; and Virginia Bolster of Moore, Oklahoma;  29 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Paul and Angeline Blanch (Combs) Barnes; one son:  Fite Robert Barnes; three grandchildren:  Shae Denker, Faith Scott, and Somer Scott; and one sister Rosemond Barnes.
Ed graduated high school in 1948.  He then attended Washburn College in Topeka, Kansas, and Arlington State College in Texas.  Ed joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War.  He then worked for Rock Island Railroad as a telegrapher from 1949 to 1966.  He also worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline as a corrosion tech.    Ed later worked for the Aramco Oil Company in Saudi Arabia from 1978 to 1986.  He and Joyce then became the owner and operators of the Camel Crossing B&B in Warrensburg from 1987 to present.
Ed was an avid golfer in the Senior League at Pertle; a disciple of Christ at Northside Christian Church, and will be greatly missed by his friends and loving family.  We grieve our loss but rejoice in the comfort that he has entered into the glorious realm of our loving, merciful, and gracious Father God.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2011, at the Northside Christian Church in Warrensburg, with Pastor Sid Tiller officiating.  Pallbearers will be Troy Brandes, Trevor Brandes, Landon Brandes, Dayles Brandes, Dane Denker, Kye Denker, Bradley Shaver, and Sage Barnes.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2011, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.
Interment will be at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the Warrensburg American Legion Post 131 and the VFW Post 2513.
Memorial contributions are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Northside Christian Church and can be left at the funeral home.

Evelyn (Leis) Finkeldei

Evelyn (Leis) Finkeldei, 90, died January 9, 2011.  She was born April 5, 1920, at Conway Springs, Kansas, the daughter of Andrew and Cecilia (Elpers) Leis.
The family moved to rural Fowler in 1925.  She attended elementary schools there and graduated high school at Minneola in 1939.
She worked at St. Frances Hospital, Wichita, Kansas, and later at the Dodge City Air Base.
She married Joseph Finkeldei August 21, 1945, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fowler.  They farmed and resided in Fowler.  She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Anthony’s Altar Society.
Her husband preceded her in death on March 16, 1997.  She is survived by two sons, Donald Finkeldei, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Alan Finkeldei, Dodge City, Kansas; two daughters, Jane Mayo and husband Vern, Fowler, Kansas, and Mary Smith and husband Brad, Creed, Colorado; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Other survivors are three brothers, Ivan Leis and wife Floydene, Dodge City, Kansas, Claude Leis and wife LaVerne, Fowler, Kansas, Clarence Leis and wife Betty, Rogers, Arkansas; one sister Genevieve Leis, Pueblo, Colorado; two sister-in-laws, Dorothy Leis, Fowler, Kansas, and Norma Leis, Hallsville, Missouri; and a brother-in-law George Busch, Wichita, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald Leis and William Leis; a sister, Florence Busch; and one grandchild, Janell Marie Finkeldei.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2011, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.  Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2011, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fowler.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Minneola District Hospital, Fowler Residential Care, or St. Anthony Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Gertrude (Trudy) Pauline Will Parsons

Gertrude (Trudy) Pauline Will Parsons, 86, longtime Hunter resident, died on January 7, 2011 at the Lone Tree Compassionate Care Center in Meade, Kansas.  She lived in the Lone Tree Compassionate Care Center in Meade near her daughter Cindi.
Gertrude was born May 5, 1924, in Bethany, Kansas, one of four children born to Lewis and Ida Will.  She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Parsons; sister Bernitta Schulz of Cortez, Colorado; brother Theodore Will of Salina, and a step-brother, Duane Will of Topeka.
Surviving are her sister LaVerna Weber of Salina, four children, 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Children: Steve Parsons, Vicci Shipp, Cindi Herbig and Pam Meyer. Grandchildren: Jennifer Witzak, Heather Redabaugh, Angela Perruzza, Jason Boulanger, Sean Herbig, Mayson Herbig, Jarad Herbig, Jess Herbig, Derek Herbig, Kelsey Herbig, Ryan Meyer and Kevin Meyer. Great-Grandchildren: Caleb Perruzza, Aaron Perruzza, Allison Herbig, Caitlyn Herbig, Brittyn Herbig, Briley Herbig, Alyvia Herbig, Brooks Herbig, Brevon Herbig and Isabel Meyer.
As a child, Gertrude attended Bethany Baptist Church.  She attended Hunter High School graduating in 1942.  She taught school several years following high school. After she married Dwight, she joined Trinity Lutheran Church where she remained a member until her death. She spent her married life on a farm south of Hunter, Kansas. She loved gardening and tending flowers on her farm. She loved being a grandmother and was special in her grandchildren’s eyes.
Funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hunter on January 15th at 2:00 p.m.   Interment will follow at Spillman Cemetery, Ash Grove.  Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hunter, Kansas. Condolences can be sent to: info@mcdonaldrobertsfuneralservice.com

Maxine Eloise Bond Lamb

Maxine Eloise Bond Lamb, 80, passed away quietly January 3, 2011. Maxine was born August 29, 1930 to Alvin and Mildred Bond at their farm south of Plains, Kansas. Maxine’s education started at the one-room West Glendale School and she graduated from Plains High School and Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. She taught several years in the public school at Marion, Kansas. She enjoyed working with young people in the Friends Church and attended the International Young Friends Conference in the summer of 1953 where she met Edmund Lamb from Dublin, Ireland who became her husband in 1955. They established their home in Dublin, Ireland.
Maxine was devoted to her family, her friends and her church and now goes to join her husband, Edmund, her parents, her brother, Roger, and dear aunts and uncles in heaven. She leaves behind her sons Roger (Helen) and Alvin (Antionette) in Dublin, daughter Charlotte in Wichita, Kansas and son Wilmer in Leawood, Kansas; siblings, Hubert, Plains, Kansas and Harvey (Jo), Milford, Ohio; and grandchildren and extended families in the States and Ireland.
A memorial service was held January 7, 2011 at Friends Quaker Meeting House in Dublin with burial at Friends Burial Grounds in rural Dublin, Ireland.

Jose P. Estrada

Jose P. Estrada, age 80, died early Sunday morning, May 8, 2011, at his Fowler, Kansas, residence.
He was born July 20, 1930, at Rancho Colorado, Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Concepcion and Maria de la Luz (Mendoza) Estrada.  As a young boy he attended school in Mexico.
In 1950, he married Margarita Loya de Estrada at Rancho Colorado, Chihuahua, Mexico.  Over the years he worked as a farmer, laborer, and other various occupations.  He was a resident of Fowler for the past several months, moving from Hays.
He was a member of the Catholic faith, attending St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler, Kansas.
He is survived by: His children, Maria Cruz Barrera, Rosenda Estrada, Ofelia Estrada, Imelda Venzor, Efrain Estrada, Alejandro Estrada, Ubaldo Estrada, Rumaldo Estrada, Graciela Estrada, & Cosme Estrada; 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers and sisters, Hermanos, Benedicto, Jesus, Faustino, Agustin, & Maria de Refugio.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2011, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.  Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2011 at the church.  Friends may call from 9:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.  Interment will be in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Walter Stegman

Walter Carl Stegman passed away peacefully August 8, 2011 at the age of 86. He was born December 22, 1924 in Plains, KS.
He married Dorothy Maxine Ebersole, also of Plains on June 16, 1948. He was a loving husband and committed father of 8, grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 6.
He went on to dedicate his unbridled energy towards education, public service, military service, the church and his family. He graduated from Plains High School in 1942 and the University of Kansas and Washington State University. He achieved a doctorate in School Administration. He served in the Navy during WWII and Korean War. He received a multitude of accolades and held many positions in his 50-plus years in the Washington State Educational System; Fife School Superintendent, a highly-sought fiscal consultant who helped save several distressed schools statewide and was instrumental in the creation of Chief Leschi School. He also served as Fife City Councilman, Mayor of Fife, Pierce County Board of Equalization, and an active member of Lions, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Phi Delta Kappa and numerous other organizations. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Martin of Tours for 45 years. In every situation, Carl’s overriding goal was to make you laugh. An accomplished public speaker, he had several boxes of jokes, stories and anecdotes he would draw from. He had several specific stories he would relish in telling each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even in his final moments, he continued to joke and laugh with his nurses, doctors and care-givers.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, 8 brothers, and 4 sisters, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Maxine Stegman, his brother Fr. Leonard Stegman, and sisters Estelle Huelskamp and Betty Quigley.
Funeral Mass was held Monday, August 15th, at 11 am, at St. Martin of Tours, Fife, with reception following at nearby Columbia Junior High. Military Interment was held Tuesday, August 16th, 11:15 – 11:45 am, Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent. Cards can be sent to 2402 Berry Lane E, Tacoma WA 98424.

2010

Ronald Lee Faulders, Sr

Ronald Lee Faulders, Sr., age 60, died early Saturday morning, January 9, 2010, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born July 6, 1949, at Hagerstown, Maryland, the son of Solomon “Shorty” and Ruth (Spurs) Faulders.  As a young man, he joined the United States Army, serving three tours of duty in Viet Nam and two tours in Germany.  Upon his discharge, he began his career as a truck driver, having been an independent driver for National Carriers for over twenty years.  On May 17, 2009, he moved to Fowler, Kansas, from Kismet, Kansas.
Ronald enjoyed camping, fireworks during the 4th of July celebrations, and rappelling.  He was a charter member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars of Woodland Park, Colorado.
On November 10, 1972, he married Judy Dickson at Colorado Springs, Colorado.  She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Gavin Leitner of Woodland Park, Colorado, Jamie Leitner of Woodland Park, Colorado, Ronda Garza of Kismet, Kansas, Ron “Tator” Faulders, Jr. of Fowler, Kansas; Mother and stepfather, Ruth Keeter and husband, Wilbur of Fredrick, Maryland; Stepmother, Audrey Faulders of Edwardsville, Illinois; A brother, Stacy Faulders of Edwardsville, Illinois; Four grandsons, Two granddaughters and One Great-granddaughter.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2010, at the Faith Bible Church, Kismet, Kansas, with Pastor Bob Deacon presiding.  Cremation has taken place.
The family would welcome memorials in Ronald’s name at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be give to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com.

Josie Pearl (Veach) Young

Josie Pearl (Veach) Young, 76, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 10, 2010.  Pearl was born in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, to Harvey and Christina (Hemphill) Veach, on September 18th, 1933.  She married Earl Monroe Young October 22nd, 1954 in Cimarron, Kansas.  He survives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harley and Howard; twin sons Steven and Daniel; a grandson, Jade Foster; and granddaughter, Quaferley Foster.
She is also survived by her five children: Mark Young and wife, Trena, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire;  Sandra Foster and husband, Brad, of Meade;  Sherry Weber and husband, Richard, of Fowler;  Sonya Padgett and husband, Larry, of Meade; Shannon Couse of Meade; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dellas Orton and husband, Frank, of Penrose, Colorado.
Pearl lovingly doted on her beloved “hubby”, as she affectionately called him.  She was the most loving, compassionate, and caring wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma in the world and loved to sing, dance, fish, tell stories, read poetry, and be with her family.  Her greatest legacy to her family was her love for and faith in Jesus Christ.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, January 14th, 2010, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, 212 South Fowler Street in Meade with Pastor Bob Deacon, and minister Bradley Foster officiating.  Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.  Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
Personal condolences may be shared with the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

James R. Downs

James Royce Downs, 64, of Drain, Oregon died January 12, 2010 of pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service was held Saturday, January 16 at Drain Assembly of God Church.
He was born August 30, 1945 in Ashland, Kansas to Harold and Opal (Callahan) Downs.
James grew up and attended schools in Minneola and Dodge City, Kansas. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. James worked for 30 years as a metal smith and jeweller. He lived in Forest Grove, OR for nearly 20 years, moving there from Texas. James had a passion for music, enjoyed shooting and loved the outdoors. James had a special relationship with God, and was an active member of Yoncalla Christian Assembly. He married Marilyn Terry, December 26, 1968 in Kimball, Nebraska.
He is survived by wife Marilyn Downs, Drain; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kim Downs, Yoncalla, OR; daughter, Lori Downs, Drain; brother, Tom Downs, Fowler, Kansas; sister, Jeannie Kidwell, Harrisburg, OR; 7 grandchildren, Jeremy, Kolton, Brandon, Chance, Stephanie, Courtney and Joey.

Geraldine (Gerry) Kivett

Geraldine “Gerry”  Kivett, 91, Liberal, KS, died Thursday, January 14, 2010,  at Fowler Nursing Home, Fowler, KS.
She was born June 7, 1918 at Herrington, KS, the daughter of Francis & Lydia M. Langhofer Biehler.
She graduated from Ramona High School in 1936  and attended nurses training at Halstead, KS.  She and her family came to Liberal in 1972 from Sublette, KS.  She was a cook at the Chuck Wagon several years, and was a  homemaker for the SRS Office for many years and later the was Activity Director at Liberal Good Samaritan Center.  She cared for many elderly people in Liberal.
She was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Altar Society, Liberal Garden Club and the True Friends Club.  Gerry was active in many community and civic organizations.
She married Harry L. Kivett on August 10, 1939 at Herrington, KS, he died October 18, 1988.
She is survived by a son, Eugene Kivett and wife Cathleen, Baldwin, KS;  three daughters, Mary Carochi and husband Richard, Florence, CO;  Jeri Ann McCall and husband Charles, Broken Arrow, OK; Lydia Podrebarac and husband Louis, Fowler, KS;  a brother-in-law, Paul Letzig, Blackwell, OK;  eighteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great-grandchildren and  two  great-great-grandchildren.  She was preceded in death by her parents, son Edgar Kivett, brother Warren Biehler and sister Maciadine Letzig.
Rosary was conducted  6:00 P.M. Friday at the Miller Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial was at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. James P. Dieker officiating.
Inurnment was in the Liberal Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorials be sent to Hospice of the Prairie, Fowler Residential Care or Fowler Library in care of Miller Mortuary.

Delvert Charles Bohling

Delbert Charles Bohling of Montrose passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Thursday, January 19, 2010. He was 70.
Mr. Bohling was born on October 4, 1939 in New Hampton, Iowa, to Charles and Hattie Bohling. He spent his childhood in Iowa and Kansas.
He was a court reporter for 30 years. He enjoyed photography, trap shooting, golf, reading and picking on Travis.
Mr. Bohling is survived by his life love and best friend, Bonnie Keep of Montrose; her daughters, Melissa Hall and Elvi Whiteford; a daughter, Tiffany Frost and her husband, Joe; three sons, Travis Bohling and his wife Pam, Troy Bohling and his wife Julie, Tony Bohling and his wife Amy; five grandchildren, Joshua Bohling, Chanee Bohling, Kirtlyn Bohling, Hattie Bohling and Matthew Bohling; a sister, Lucy Stuckey, and her husband, Dick; and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him.
Mr. Bohling is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hattie Bohling; three sisters, Mildred McPheter, Lucille Harrison and Bertha Mae Evans.

Fred V. Biancalana

Fred V. Biancalana, 82, Sacramento, California, died January 21, 2010. He was born April 28, 1927 in Sacramento, California to Virgil and Lillian Biancalana.
He retired in the Wilton area for the last 24 years after being engaged in farming in the Delta for over 40 years.
He is survived by he daughters, Eugenia Anderson, Meade, and Pamela Martin, Sacramento; stepchildren, Robert, John, Janet and Lois Casey; sister, Verna Metcalf, Lodi; grandson, Shawn Anderson, Meade; and many nieces, nephews and cousins from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel of 17 years, wife Georgia of 27 years, his parents, and a grandson, Jeremy Anderson of Wyoming.
A Rosary was held on Tuesday, January 26, 2010 at the C.E. Stewart Chapel at 2 pm. Interment was at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Wednesday, January 27, 2010 at 11 am. Memorials may be made to any Senior Services.

Bill (Byrd) Bailey

Bill “Byrd” Bailey, 82, died January 29, 2010, in Valley Center, Kansas. He was born June 18, 1927 in Quapaw, Oklahoma, the son of J.M. and Mattie (Culver) Bailey.
He was owner/operator of Bill Bailey Construction and was a VFW member.
He is survived by: a son Bill of Arkansas City, KS; daughters Linda Alley of Meade, KS, Lois Stracener of Conway, AR, Dana Hoffer of Arkansas City, KS, Ronda Bailey of Haysville; brother John James; sisters Sadie Beach of Chanute KS, Mary Ballard of FL, and Georgia Sutherland of Oregon; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceeded in death by parents J.M. and Mattie “Culver” Bailey, 2nd  wife Betty, 3rd  wife Opal, brother Junior and sister Lucille.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 pm Friday, February 5, 2010, at Resthaven Cemetery, Wichita with Navy military honors. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services were in charge of arrangements.

Daisy F. Evans

Daisy F. Evans, age 93, died early Friday morning, January 29, 2010, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born April 25, 1916, at Beaver, Oklahoma, the daughter of Bismark and Nancy (Farley) Kelly.  As a young girl she attended school in rural Beaver County, graduating as valedictorian from Beaver High School in 1933.
In 1934, she married John T. Evans at Liberal, Kansas.  He passed away on March 30, 1965.  After the death of her husband, she attended Brown Mackey Business School in Salina, Kansas.  Upon her graduation, she began her career as a secretary at Fort Dodge, Kansas, working there until her retirement.
She was a member of the Christian Church, Dodge City.  Daisy enjoyed playing Duplicate Bridge, bowling, and horse races.
She is survived by: A son, Gary Evans and wife, Carol of Plains, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Eric, Hilary, and Andrew Evans, Shannon Francis and wife, Carol, Darrin Francis and wife, Nancy, and Bridgitt Francis; Five great-grandchildren, Kelly, Samuel, Benjamin, Kimberly, and John Francis.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John; a son, Gerald Evans; a daughter Carmen Francis; three brothers, Homan “Smokey”, Claude, and Clyde Kelly; and three sisters, Muriel Kelly, Ila June Spalding, and Mavis Kelly.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2010, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade, with Pastor Andrew Evans presiding. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Bernard Eugene Weller

Bernard Eugene Weller was born July 21, 1921 in Northern Meade County Kansas to Howard E and Grace Merkle Weller.  When he was one, they moved to the present home on the Meade / Gray County line, where he lived until May 2009 when they moved to Lone Tree Retirement Center in Meade.  He passed away at the Meade District Hospital on February 5, 2010.
He attended Pleasant View School about 1½ miles south of the farm. He rode a horse to school and later used a cart to haul water to the school in a 5 gallon cream can. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1940 and lettered in baseball. He attended Dodge City Jr. College, where the track coach saw him jump a fence and signed him up to high jump for the track team. He scored one point in his only meet and since the team won by one point, he jokingly said he won the meet.
Bernard was an active 4-H member for many years. At the Meade County Fair, he met Alice Wallace who was showing a hog.  Later when they were attending K-State they met again. She asked him for a ride home at Thanksgiving & he took her home for the rest of his life.
He & Alice Wallace were married on February 13, 1943 in Manhattan and a week later, he left for service in the Army Air Corp. He was a pilot and flew B-26’s, mainly flying out of Laredo, TX.  Alice moved to Laredo and they lived several places including a converted chicken coop.
Amy was born in Laredo and following his discharge, they returned to Manhattan where Steve was born and Bernard graduated from K-State in 1946 with a degree in Animal Husbandry.
Following graduation, the young family moved to the farm.  In the next few years, Susan & Bernie were born and their family was completed. Bernard was a farmer- rancher all of his life and for many years had milking shorthorns & polled Herefords. In later years he switched to crossbreds even including longhorns.  The kids & grandkids remember exciting rides with Grandpa when he was chasing cattle with his pickup.
Bernard was a leader for Sky High 4-H Club in Gray County for 25+ years, held many offices & taught Sunday School at Montezuma United Methodist Church, a past master and member of Webb Lodge 275 AF & AM and received a 50 year member pin.  He and Alice were also active in Order of the Eastern Star in Ensign for many years.
Bernard loved sports, especially baseball and coached the Montezuma Babe Ruth team one year. Bernard and the kids played ball every night after supper in the summer. He loved playing all types of games including bridge, checkers, crocono etc.
Bernard is survived by his wife of 67 years Alice L. Weller, children: Amy & Harry Zielke of Larned, Steve & Lyn Weller of Meade, Susan & Bob Watson of Hillsboro and Bernard Jr. & Ratna Weller of Dodge City, 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2010, at the United Methodist Church, Montezuma, Kansas, with Reverend Jerry Odle presiding. Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or the Webb Lodge A.F. & A.M. in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Lucy Anne Stuckey

Lucy Anne Stuckey, 79, Topeka, died February 8, 2010 at Midland Hospice Care, les than 24 hours after declaring herself ready to leave home on the final journey of her rich and full life. She died in the embrace of family members who encircled her throughout the day and night.
Lucy was born May 15, 1930 in Meade County to Charles and Hattie Bohling. She was preceded in death by three sisters: Mildred McPheter, Lucille Harrison and Bertha Mae Evans; and one brother, Delbert Charles Bohling, whose death January 19th of this year, family members believe, may have eased Lucy’s stubborn resolve to continue fighting her own maladies.
Like other Kansans of her generation, Lucy derived a quiet strength from the hardship of her Dust Bowl upbringing and used it to sustain a purposeful life. After graduating from cosmetology school in Dodge City, she operated a home-beauty shop in Meade while raising a family and later worked as an office manager for physicians’ practices in Meade and Topeka, where she and her surviving husband, Richard A. Stuckey, moved in 1975.
In addition to her lively and sometime mischievous sense of humor, Lucy was known for her skills in the kitchen, especially her ability to time and again turn out perfect pies and cinnamon rolls.
In addition to her husband, Lucy is survived by three children, Chuck Peoples, Crys Commerford and Riki Allison; five grandchildren, Any Peoples, Brant Peoples, Brennan Commerford, Jessica Fellers and Jana Allison; three great grandchildren, Aidan Peoples, Alex Peoples and Camden Peoples. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Lucy’s life was held Friday, February 12, 2010 at 10 am at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Topeka with Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family welcomes donations to the Kansas Elks Training Center for the Handicapped, Midland Hospice Care of Topeka or St. David’s Episcopal Church sent in care of the funeral home (2801 SW Urish Rd, Topeka, KS 66614). Online condolences may be sent to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Noah Michael Mann

Services for Noah Michael Mann, 37, Baldwin City, were Sunday, Feb. 21, at Ottawa University Chapel, Ottawa.
Mr. Mann died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2010.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1973, in Lawrence, the son of Ron Mann and Sherry (Covert) Van Buren. He grew up in the Kansas City area, in Grandview and Parkville, Mo., later living in Ottawa, Lawrence and Wellsville, moving to Baldwin City in 2002, where he made his home until his death.
Mr. Mann graduated from Ottawa High School with the class of 1991, and attended Butler County Community College and Ottawa University. For the past 15 years, he had been employed as a driver for United Parcel Service. He attended New Life Church in Kansas City.
On July 15, 2006, he was united in marriage with Melissa Johnson in Baldwin City. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his father and stepmother, Ron and Susie Mann, N. Richland Hills, Texas; mother and stepfather, Sherry and Dub Van Buren, Basehor; two sons, Carter and Caleb Mann; three stepsons, Caleb, Kyle and Carson Powelson; a sister, Melissa Mann, Gladstone, Mo.; a stepsister, Holly Briggs, and stepbrother, Kyle Briggs, both of N. Richland Hills, Texas; paternal grandmother, Gloria Mann, Lawrence; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Dengel & Son Funeral Home, Ottawa, handled arrangements.

Mary Jane Massoni

Mary Jane Massoni 82, died Thursday, February 18, 2010 at her residence in Meade, KS.
She was born September 28, 1927, on the family farm in Seward County, KS the daughter of Floyd Armentrout and Pauline (Morris) Douglas.  She was a resident of Meade and former resident of rural Kismet, Liberal, Goodland and Lakin. She graduated from Kismet High School in 1945 and attended Sterling College on a four year academic scholarship.
She was a homemaker, caregiver, Certified Nurses Aide and a Certified Medication Aide.
She was the former Social Services Director/ Activities Director at High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin.
She is a member of the Faith Bible Church in Kismet, and the Gideon’s International Auxiliary
On July 7, 1946 she married Jack R. Massoni at the EUB Church in Kismet, KS. He survives.
Other survivors include: 2 Sons, J. Steven Massoni and wife Kelley, Lawrence, KS and Mark R. Massoni and wife Annette, Turpin, OK; 2 Daughters, Susan Fox and husband Warren, Plains, KS and Celia Beymer and husband Jere, Lakin, KS; 2 Brothers, Samuel Douglas and wife Nancy, Cedar Park, TX and Hugh Douglas and wife Marilyn, Sandy, Utah; 2 Sisters, Shirley Castle and husband Ken, Lubbock, TX and Joan Hall and husband Larry, Kingman, KS; Sister-in-law Dorothy Douglas, Overland Park, KS; 11 Grandchildren, Vanessa O’Brien and husband Aaron, Justin, Joshua and Marissa Massoni, Hayley Smith and husband Jason, Jordan and wife Ranee Massoni, Amye Baker and husband Joel, Beth Giesick and husband Craig, Cara Borth and husband Jay, Betsey and Buck Beymer; 18 Great Grandchildren Kelsie Brannon, Chelsea, Brendan, Jalane and Jaren Giesick, Cora O’Brien, Tyler, Taylor and Bayley Olomon, Nick, Hayden and Jack Alan Borth, Noah, Gage and Sydney Grace Baker, Adde Mae and Jaidey Belle Smith and Gavin Massoni; 2 Great Great Grandchildren   Elizabeth and Lily Ann Olomon.
Preceded in death by parents, daughter Melissa Massoni; 3 brothers Floyd A Douglas Jr., Francis Eugene Douglas and John Volz.
Memorial service was held at 2 pm Tuesday, February 23, at the Kismet United Methodist Church with Pastors Bob Deacon and Steve Morgan presiding. A private interment was held at Kismet Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to Gideon’s International in care of Kitch-Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Howard Mendenhall

Howard Mendenhall, 96, passed away Saturday, Feb20, 2010 at the Fowler Nursing Home in Fowler, Kansas.
He was born, August 21, 1913 at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Chester and Bertha (Lasater) Mendenhall.  Mr. Mendenhall was a graduate of Fowler High School and later attended College of Emporia and continued his education at Harvard earning a degree in business.
Howard married Mary Elizabeth Nelson on August 19, 1936 in Fowler, she preceded him in death. He served his country in the Navy during World War II under Admiral Kinkaid. Howard taught school for nine years in Little River, Copeland, Kismet, before becoming owner and operator of   the International Harvester Dealership in Fowler.  He loved to travel in his spare time.  He was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church of Fowler and served as an elder for many years, charter member of the Kiwanis Club of Fowler, served on the Fowler Hospital Board and the construction of the nursing home, served on the board of Education for Manhattan Christian College, on the Board of Directors for the Fowler State Bank, the American Legion and Veteran’s of Foreign Wars.
Survivors include one son Chester Mendenhall and wife, Linda of Dodge City, Kansas; three daughters Jean Hatfield and husband Norman “Cokey”, and Barb Clark and husband Don both of Fowler, Joan Dykstra of Honolulu, Hawaii.  He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Elizabeth, two sons Billy, and Forest, and two sisters Margaret Eaton and Maxine Parker.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, February 25, 2010 at the First Christian Church in Fowler with Rev. Ken Pitzer officiating.  Burial will be at the Fowler Cemetery in Fowler. Visitation will be held at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary on Wednesday, February 24, 2010 from 12:00 – 8:00 PM. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Wednesday with a closed casket at the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or to the Fowler Nursing Home in care of the mortuary.  Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Ann Coats

Patricia Ann Coats, age 59, died Sunday, February 21, 2010, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born July 26, 1950, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Glen E. and Rosamond Wilma (Boyd) Jones.  As a young girl she attended Plains Grade School and was a 1968 graduate of Southwestern Heights High School.
On December 22, 1966, she married Terry Coats at Clayton, New Mexico.  After their marriage the couple made their home in rural Plains.  Over the years, she worked for Gigot Irrigation, the Meade District Hospital, Meade Medical Clinic, Lone Tree Retirement Center, and had owned and operated a floral shop in Plains.
She was a member of the Joyce L. Hamm Country Club and the United Methodist Church, both of Plains.  She enjoyed working in her yard, floral arranging, assisting her husband with farming duties, cooking, camping, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her husband, Terry Coats of Wichita, Kansas; Two sons, Troy W. Coats and wife, Rhonda of Olathe, Kansas, and Wesley M. Coats and wife, Patricia of Plains, Kansas; Two daughters, Tracy A. Cook and husband, Ed of Satanta, Kansas and Tammy F. Reiss and husband, Clint of Plains, Kansas; Mother-in-law, Faye Coats of Plains, Kansas; A sister, Marlene K. Forbes and husband, R.A. of Plains, Kansas; Eleven grandchildren and Three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jacqueline C. “Jackie” Amerin.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2010, at the United Methodist Church, Plains, with Pastor Steve Morgan presiding.  Cremation has taken place.  Private family inurnment will be in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Harry Hynes Hospice Inpatient Care in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, the Plains State Bank, or at www.hynesmemorial.org/donate
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Patricia Barrett Preedy

Patricia Barrett Preedy died February 24, 2010 at the Long Term Care Unit in Satanta, where she was a resident. She was born February 12, 1928 to Hugh and Elizabeth Boyer Barrett in Pawnee Rock, Kansas. She graduated from Pawnee Rock in 1946 and then graduated from Emporia State Teachers College. She taught school in St. John, Garden City, Copeland and Satanta. She married J.W. “Bill” Preedy June 4, 1954 in Tucumcari, New Mexico. He died January 6, 2009. She was a current member of the United Methodist Church, Sunshine Club and Southwest Royalty Owners and past member of the United Methodist Women, Santee Club, Gideon Auxiliary, Haskell County Extension Board and Community leader of the Cloverleaf 4-H Club.
She is survived by daughter Nancy Doris and husband Sig of Satanta; son Gary and wife Sherry of Meade; a brother Millard Barrett and wife Pat; and sister Joann Baldwin of Wichita and sister-in-law Audrey Barrett of Wichita; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 1 daughter, DeAnne Preedy, 2 brothers, Preston Barrett and Brian Barrett and 1 sister, Martha Jane Barrett.
Funeral service was held on Saturday, February 27th, at 2 pm at the Satanta United Methodist Church with Rev. Phil Fischer and Rev. Kelvin Heitman presiding.
Haskell County Funeral Home, Sublette, is in charge of the arrangements.

Esther M. Rees

Esther M. Rees, age 85, died Thursday evening, February 25, 2010, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born April 19, 1924, in rural Meade County, the daughter of Emil and Ela (Cordes) Eckhoff.  As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School.  A lifetime resident of Meade, she was a store clerk, having worked for Barnes Cleaners and the Five and Dime store.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Meade.  She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
On May 18, 1958, she married Donald L. Rees at St. John Lutheran Church in Meade.  He survives.
Other survivors include: A daughter, Darla Sue Stegman and husband, Alva of rural Guymon, Oklahoma; Two grandchildren and Four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a son, Kelly Don Rees; her parents; and a brother, Leo Eckhoff.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2010, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Helen Irene Classen

Helen Irene Classen went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2010 at 92 years of age.  She was born August 23, 1917 in Minneola, KS to Abe and Agnus Peters.  On June 6, 1937 she married Frank H. Classen in Greensburg, KS.  Together they enjoyed 67 years of blissful marriage.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, one son-in-law, one grand child, two great grand children, one brother and one sister.
Survivors include her children Ralph and wife Ann of Meade; daughters Frances Moore and Jim of Topeka, KS;  Lorene Jones of Little Rock, AR; Barbara Buschert and her husband Murray of Fulton, MO; Marcella Stoll and her husband Doug of Liberal, KS.  She enjoyed 10 grand children, 2 step grand children, 16 great grand children and 10 step grand children.
Nursing and community service were life ambitions of Helen.  After all her children were grown and married she returned to the classroom to complete the requirements for an LPN degree.  Her degree allowed her to work at several nursing homes, in a hospital and home care situations.
She was a very active member of Meade EMB church serving as a Sunday School teacher for many, many years.  She also served on the food committee, and chairman of the church Ladies’ Mission Society.
Community service for Helen included volunteering for Red Cross Blood Drives, serving at the Etc. Shop, and chairing the Cheerful Homemakers Unit.  She was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking angel food cakes which she managed somehow to get to each of her children on their birthdays while they were away at college.
For her grandchildren she enjoyed making their favorite and always requested cherry pancakes when they were visiting the “farm” in Meade, provided they would pick the cherries.
Gardening, canning, flowers and travel to visit her children and their families provided a rich, fulfilling aspect of her life.
Helen accepted the Lord at the age of 12 and lived her faith throughout her life.  She was a great blessing to her children and grand children, and others as she was faithful in daily praying for each person by name.  Now we feel we have lost a great prayer warrior.  We will greatly miss her.
She lived her last years at the Minneola Long Term Care Unit where she was greatly loved by all and received exceptional loving care.  This has been a great comfort and blessing to her family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2010, at the Countryside Bible Church, rural Meade, with Reverend David Cummings presiding.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.  Interment will be in the EMB Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Minneola Long Term Care Center or the Roca Blanca Missions in care of the funeral home.

Mildred Vivian (Farrar) Fox

Mildred Vivian (Farrar) Fox, age 92, died on March 9, 2010 at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal, KS.
Born December 3, 1917 at the family farm in the Oklahoma panhandle south of Hugoton, KS, she was the daughter of Warren Morton and Mae Vivian (Parli) Farrar. She attended school in Hugoton, KS, graduating from Hugoton High School in May, 1935. She traveled to California to visit her sister and decided to stay and find a job.  She met her future husband, Wendell B. Fox, while standing in a job line.  Although they had never met before, they discovered they were both from southwest Kansas.  He was raised in Plains, KS. They were married three months later on March 2, 1937, in Huntington Park, California.  He died on May 20, 1993.  She and Wendell lived in California three years before returning to Kansas to farm south of Plains. They farmed from 1940 to 1975 when he retired. They enjoyed several years of traveling and spending winters in south Texas during their retirement.
She was an active member of the Plains United Methodist Church for over 50 years.  Over the years, she held various offices in the United Methodist Women’s group and was one of the original members of the quilting group at the church.  She contributed many talents to her church and community work. She was an active member of the former YWCA and was an active 4-H leader when her children were young.  She was a member of the Winona Chapter of Order of the Eastern Star. In her later years, she enjoyed making quilts and crocheted afghans for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite thing was to be with family and to bake wonderful cinnamon rolls and various kinds of pies to the delight of all.  She was an avid reader, digesting the daily newspaper from cover to cover, figuring out the “word search” in the newspaper each day.  She read various periodical magazines and was always up to a good political debate.
She is survived by her three children, Wendell B. Fox, Jr. and wife Sharon of Plains;  Gail E. Reiss and best friend Richard Hill of Woodward, OK; and Warren F. Fox and wife Susan of Plains. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Douglas B. Fox and wife Trista of Plains; James B. Fox and wife Kelly of Houston; Tamra Vincent Brown and husband Kent of Weatherford, OK; Bryan R. Vincent of Plano, TX; Vivian (Lori) Vincent Raper and husband Scott of Moore, OK; Amye Fox Baker and husband Joel of Murphy, TX; Beth Fox Giesick and husband Craig of Sublette, KS and Cara Fox Borth and husband Jay of Plains, KS. She is survived by seventeen great-grandchildren Erin Marie and Cayden Fox; Danika Ford and husband Jesse; Devin Brown; Brooke Vincent; Christopher Raper; Noah, Gage and Sydney Grace Baker; Kelsie Brannon; Chelsea, Brendan, Jalane and Jaren Giesick and Nick, Hayden and Jack Alan Borth; one sister, Audrey McNutt of Scott City, KS; nephew, Eugene Robertson of Cerritos, CA; great- nephews, Duane Roberson and wife Deb of Wellington, CO; David Roberson; Daren Roberson and wife Ronna, all of Ft. Collins, CO; two great-nieces, Debbie Luciano and husband John of Wray, CO; Kerri Robertson of Fontana, CA and many great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother Warren Morton Farrar, Jr., two sisters, Ruth Farrar Robertson Cook and Mary Beth Farrar and two nieces, Carol McNutt and Ellen McNutt Roberson.
Funeral service was at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 13, 2010 at Plains United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve Morgan presiding. Burial followed at Plains Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Plains United Methodist Church in care of Kitch-Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd  Liberal, KS  67901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com

Gary D. Copenhaver

Gary D. Copenhaver, age 59, died early Monday morning, March 15, 2010, at his rural Fowler, Kansas, residence.
He was born July 12, 1950, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of L. M. and Ethel M. (Criswell) Copenhaver.  As a young boy he attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1968.  Upon his graduation he attended Dodge City Community College where he received his Associates degree.  He later furthered his education at Panhandle State University, in Goodwell, Oklahoma.  After his education he returned to rural Fowler where he proudly began his career as a farmer and a stockman in partnership with his dad and later his son, Mark.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church.  He also served on the board of directors for the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler Co-Op, and CMS Electric.  He enjoyed watching classical television shows and farming.
On August 5, 1973, he married Delilah Shay at the United Methodist Church in Healy, Kansas.  She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Mark Copenhaver of rural Fowler, Kansas; A sister-in-law, Peggy Roe and husband, Larry of Oberlin, Kansas, and their children, Tyler, Rachel, and Michael; A brother-in-law, Vance Shay and wife, Dana of Healy, Kansas, and their children, Jordan and Camron; A sister of Arizona, and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2010, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler, with Reverend Dick Robbins presiding.  Interment will be in the Fowler Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Threshing Days or the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Merlin Dean Brinckman

Merlin Dean Brinckman passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2010 in Yuma AZ. He was born in Garden City KS on June 25, 1943. His survivors include his wife, LeAnna Janeal Brinckman; his daughter, Joy Marie O and his son, Paul James Brinckman. Survivors also include five grandchildren, a brother and sister, two nephews and a niece.
Merlin was the third child of Paulus Henry and Julia Anne Brinckman of Meade, KS. Merlin graduated from Meade High School in 1962. He married his wife in 1965. He attended Southwestern College at Winfield, KS and Friends University studying computer science and audiovisual techniques. He served in the United States Navy for four years. After his service to his country, he moved to San Diego, CA and worked as a licensed embalmer. After returning to Meade, KS his places of employment included Randy’s Market, Bungee Corporation, Meade High School, and Meade Historical Museum. In 2009, he experienced meaningful mission work in Peru. He was an active member of United Methodist Men in Meade and Yuma, and Meade Veterans of Foreign Wars.
There is to be a memorial service in Yuma, AZ on the 26th of March at First United Methodist Church of Yuma at 10 a.m. with reception following. Services will be lead by personal friend, Pastor Jim Wiltbank. There will also be a memorial service at the Meade United Methodist Church on April 10th at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peru Missions c/o Merlin Brinckman, First United Methodist Church, 298 West 3rd Street, Yuma, AZ 85364-2220.
All who knew Merlin knew how much he loved a good joke. We will miss his amusing sense of humor.

Shirletta J. Amerin

Shirletta J. Amerin, age 72, died late Thursday evening, March 18, 2010, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born December 24, 1937, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of Shirley and Leta (Elledge) Keeling.  As a young girl, she attended school in Meade, graduating from Meade High School in 1955.  She later attended St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City.
On June 4, 1956, she married John R. Amerin at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade.  After their marriage the couple made their home in rural Plains, Kansas.  Over the years she assisted her husband with their farming operation and was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and the Meade High School Alumni Association.  Shirletta enjoyed cooking, camping, playing cards, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her husband, John Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas; Her children, Mike Amerin and wife, Patti of Plains, Kansas, Joyce Amerin of Liberal, Kansas, Max Amerin of Plains, Kansas and Jeff Amerin of Plains, Kansas; Five grandchildren, Kayla, Derek, Brad, Jake, and Dalton Amerin.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Janice L. Amerin on September 8, 1986, and her parents.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2010, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Plains.  Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2010, at the church with Father Jimmy Barrozo presiding. Interment was in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Janice L. Amerin Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences my be given to the family at www.fidlerormebahcmanmortuary.com

Michael (Mickey) Lee Gamble

Michael “Mickey” Lee Gamble, age 67 of Paola, and formerly of Hesston, KS, passed away March 22 at his home. Services will be Friday, March 26, at 10:00AM at the Penwell-Gabel Paola Chapel with visitation Thursday from 6 to 8 PM, burial in Pleasant Valley Cemetery Miami County.  Memorials may be made to the Hesston Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troop 112, Pack 112.  To leave condolences go to www.penwellgabelpaola.com.
Michael was born on March 15, 1943 in Elkhart, KS to Leo and Mary Brewer Gamble. He graduated from Dodge City High School in 1961 and from Kansas State University in 1966. On July 8, 1972 he was united in marriage to Cherry Pauline Smith in Guyman, OK.  Together they lived in Meade and Hesston, KS before moving to Paola in 2009 to be near family.  “Mickey”, as he was known, was employed by the United States Government in the FEMA division since 1983 as a Civil Engineer, and was still employed at the time of his passing. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, corvettes, scouting, camping, and traveling with his wife.  Mickey was an Eagle Scout and former Unit Commissioner of the Hesston Boy Scout Troop 112.  Preceding Mickey in death were his parents, wife, and one brother Dennis Gamble.
Surviving are his children; daughter, Liz and husband Josh Barnett of Paola; son, Andrew and wife Kristi Gamble of Hesston; 6 grandchildren, Kylee, Libby, and Macy Barnett, Logan, Trevor, and Samantha Gamble; and one brother, Bill Gamble of Champagne, Il.  He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Marvin Krause

Marvin William Krause, 88 years old, died March 29, 2010 at his residence in Manhattan,  KS, while surrounded by his family.
Marvin was born July 7, 1921 in Adams, NE.  He was the oldest son of Earnest and Elizabeth Krause.  Marvin was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Krause, and sister, Jennie Hoopes.  He was a resident of Manhattan since 1992 and had been a former resident of Kismet, KS, where he farmed.
Marvin was a decorated veteran and served in the army during WWII from 1943-1945.  He was a First Lieutenant and served in Germany and France.
Marvin married Mary Loucks on June 12, 1949.  Mary died April 24, 1982.  They are survived by 3 children and their spouses.  Rachel Abbott and husband Monty, Kathryn Winegarner and husband Rodney, and John Krause and wife Kathleen.  Marvin also has 2 grandchildren, Amanda Ray and husband Mike, and Keno Krause.
Marvin married Evelyn Bebermeyer Knopp on June 20, 1992, who survives him.  Through their union, the Krause family grew to include Joe Knopp and wife Nancy, Nancy Daniels and husband Don, Max Knopp and wife Kaleen, Ted Knopp and wife Nancy, Rebecca Miller and husband Tim, Keith Knopp and wife Stefanie.  They have 17 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Marvin was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Manhattan.  He was a member of the Sertoma Club and the Farm Bureau.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 2, 2010 at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, KS with a reception to follow at the Plains United Methodist Church.  Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with the family present from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Memorial Services will be held April 3, 2010 at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan at 11:00 a.m.  Luncheon to follow.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan.

William Ray (Bill) Cottrell Sr.

William Ray “Bill” Cottrell, Sr., died late Monday evening, March 29, 2010, at the MonteVista at Coronado Living Center, El Paso, Texas.
He was born November 6, 1927, at Wichita, Kansas, the son of Vernus Ray and Margaret Ann (Henson) Cottrell.  As a young boy he attended school in Plains, Kansas, graduating from Plains High School in 1946.  After his graduation, he attended the University of Kansas, before returning to Plains where he began his farming career, raising sorgum, wheat, and truck farming.
On September 4, 1950, he married Elsie Clark at Plains.  Upon their marriage, the couple made their home north of  Plains until August, 1964 when they moved to Meade.  In the fall of 1952 he started his irrigation business.  In 1974, he purchased farmland in Van Horn, Texas where he raised grain, sorgum, tomatoes, and truck farmed.  Later in 1986, he moved to Texas where he made his home until recently, moving to Santa Teresa, New Mexico.  In January, 1990, the couple divorced but remained close friends.
Bill enjoyed many things in life including aviation.  He began flying in 1964.  He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: Three sons, William R. “Bill” Cottrell, Jr. and wife Teresa of Meade, Kansas, Glenn Rex Cottrell of Wichita, Kansas and Vance R. Cottrell and wife Lisa of Van Horn, Texas; A daughter, Diana L. Cottrell of Meade, Kansas; A son-in-law, Bill Goebel of Jetmore, Kansas; Thirteen grandchildren, Travis Cottrell and wife Fae; Gary Cottrell and wife Annette; Candice Walton and husband Evan; Stephanie Saucedo and husband Mario; Stephen Cottrell; Stacie Cottrell and companion Justin Potter; Kelli Goebel; Abby Ward and husband Evan; Nicholas Goebel; Sterling Cottrell; Starvanna Cottrell; Devon Cottrell; and Calise Cottrell; Twelve great-grandchildren; Former wife, Elsie Cottrell of Meade, Kansas; Two nephews, Mark and Kirk Cottrell; Friend and companion, Toni Triviz of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Susan M. Goebel on January 25, 1996; a brother, J.R. “Dick” Cottrell: a sister-in-law, Wila Cottrell; and his parents.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2010, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade, with Deacon Dwain Lampe presiding.  Christian Burial services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2010, at the church with Father Jimmy Barrozo presiding. Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Mildred Lynn

Mildred (Laepple) Lynn, age 91, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2010, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.
She was born October 19, 1918, at Plains, Kansas, the daughter of Karl and Jessie (Fleeman) Laepple.  Mildred was baptized and became a lifetime member of the Plains United Methodist Church.  She graduated from Plains High School in 1937.
She married Estel (E.N.) Lynn on February 8, 1941, at Kinsley, Kansas.  He passed away January 11, 1992, after fifty years of marriage.  They had two sons, Jerry of Killeen, Texas, and Carl, who passed away January 2, 1993.
Mildred joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1946 and was Worthy Matron of the Plains Chapter in 1960.  She became a 50 year life member in 1996.  She was also a member of the Kimball Club for 50 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a sister, Florence; her husband, Estel; and her son, Carl.  She leaves her son, Jerry and wife Rita of Killeen, Texas; a grandson, Matt and his wife Linda of Plains; a granddaughter Kimberly McFall of Pawhuska, Oklahoma; a grandson Eric Lucas of Austin, Texas; a granddaughter Debbie Lynn of Killeen, Texas.  She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Clayton Lynn, who is a junior at Kansas State University, and Kayla Lynn who is a freshman at Fort Hays State University.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2010, at the United Methodist Church, Plains, with the Reverend Steve Morgan presiding. Interment was in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains United Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortaury.com

Edwin Jerald Callahan

Edwin Jerald Callahan, 54, died Saturday, April 3, 2010, at Via Christi-St. Francis, Wichita.
He was born July 13, 1955, to James Russell and Zell Preston Callahan at Meade.  He married Charriese Marie Long on April 19, 1986, at Minneola. She survives.
He worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Survivors include two sons, James Taylor and Jerald Daniel Callahan, both of Ashland; a daughter, Lisa Kay Ball and husband, Jason, Woodward, Okla.; two brothers, Schuyler Callahan and wife, Shirley, Minneola, and Steve and wife, Kathy, Lubbock, Texas; a sister, Jan and husband, Ron, Fowler; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Betty Dosey presiding. Burial was in the Appleton Township Cemetery, Minneola.
Memorials are suggested to the James and Jerald Callahan Scholarship Fund in care of Myatt Funeral Home, PO Box 578, Ashland, KS 67831.

Melvin and Ruth Peoples

Services for Melvin Jack Peoples, 80 and Ruth Elizabeth Peoples, 78 of Many, LA were held at 1 pm, Friday, April 9, 2010 at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel, 9891 Texas Hwy, Many, La.  Pastor Frances Hooton of the First United Methodist, Many, LA officiating.
Mr. Peoples was a native of Meade, Kansas. Mrs. Peoples was a native of Oklahoma. He was a pipeline supervisor and she was a homemaker.  They entered into rest on Monday, April 5, 2010 in Livingston, Texas as a result of an automobile accident.
Mr. and Mrs. Peoples were preceded in death by a son; Ricky Joe Peoples and survived by a son; Jack Peoples and wife Angie, Houston, Texas, 2 grandchildren; Stephanie & Christopher Peoples both of Houston, Texas.
Mr. Peoples is also survived by a brother; Marvin Woltje, Sacramenta, CA and Mrs. Peoples is survived by Jennie Ross, Atlanta, Georgia and Mila LeValley, Kansas.
Services for Mr. and Mrs. Peoples were concluded in Meade, Kansas on Monday, April 12, 2010 at 11 AM at the Meade United Methodist Church with Pastor Susan Green officiating.  Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, Kansas.  Arrangements in Meade, Kansas are under the directions of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary.

Greg Blackwood

Greg Blackwood, 62, rural Liberal, Kansas, died Tuesday, April 6, 2010 at his home.
The son of Beil Robert and Tinie Cozette (Cash) Blackwood, he was born May 20, 1947, at Lubbock, Texas.
He and Michael Ann Buck were married May 29, 1971, at Stephenville, Texas. They moved from Hereford, Texas to Garden City, Kansas in 1976 and later to Seward County.
He loved his family and enjoyed being with them. A farmer and rancher. His hobbies were golfing, hunting, fishing and team roping with family and friends. He never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting. He was a member of the Sublette Southern Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Michael Ann Blackwood, Liberal, KS; one son, Shane Blackwood and wife Keely, Liberal, KS; one daughter, Cynthia Diann Moree, Liberal, KS; his mother, Tinie Cozette Blackwood, Lubbock, TX; one brother, Beil Rodney “Rod” Blackwood, Lubbock, TX; seven grandchildren and a God Child and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, a son-in-law, Tony Moree.
Memorials have been established for either the Sublette Southern Baptist Playground, Cal Farley Boys Ranch, Amarillo or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Memorials may be mailed to Haskell County Funeral Home, Box 607, Sublette, KS 67877.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 9, 2010 at 3 pm at the Haskell County Fairgrounds Arena, Sublette, Kansas with Pastor Shane Lester presiding and burial in the Arkalon Cemetery, Liberal, Kansas.

Sharon I. Canton

Sharon I. Canton, age 68, died early Wednesday morning, April 7, 2010, at her Fowler, Kansas, residence.
She was born April 20, 1941, at the daughter of Mildred Romberger.  A resident of Fowler for twenty-eight years, she was a bookkeeper and caregiver.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kingsdown, Kansas.  Sharon enjoyed cross stitching, board games, working cross-word puzzles, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
On April 1, 1967, she married LeRoss Canton at Fall City, Nebraska.  He passed away on March 8, 1993.
She is survived by: Four sons, Robert Canton of Ashland, Kansas, Mike Canton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Richard Canton of Hutchinson, Kansas, Brett Kendrick of Gunnison, Utah; Two daughters, Jackie of Maine, Deanna Croson of Mayflower, Arkansas; A brother, Jim O’Conner of Medford, California; Two sisters, Elva Awe of South Carolina, Bonnie Scharff of Clay Center, Kansas; and Ten grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Ordie O’Conner; and her parents.
Celebration of Life services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2010, at the First Presbyterian Church, Kingsdown, with the Reverend Orlando Jantz presiding.  Cremation had taken place.  Inurnment followed in the ceremony in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Dr. Harry Friesen

Dr. Harry Friesen passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2010. Born in western Kansas in 1924, his primary education was in a one room school house through grade 8. When WWII started, he was “frozen” on the farm to essential agriculture. Then at age 19, he was drafted into the US Army Medical Corps as a Surgical Tech. He completed high school with the Armed Forces Institute Correspondence School. Harry finished his Doctor of Medicine degree in June, 1954; did his internship at the US Public Health Service Hospital in New Orleans (remaining in the USPHS reserves for the next 10 years with the rank of Commander). He then entered a one year Family Practice Residency at Riverside County Hospital in Calif., becoming a Charter Member of the new Family Practice Specialty. For the next 17 years, Harry joined a comprehensive Family Practice Clinic in Woodland, Calif. He achieved his aviation Instrument Rated Commercial License and performed as a Senior Aviation Medical Examiner. In 1974, Harry moved to Rancho Bernardo where he became the first Chairman of the Family Practice Department and fourth Chief of Medical Staff of Pomerado Hospital. Harry committed one year of each ten years as a self supporting physician to the under-privileged in India, Africa, and South America. Harry is survived by his beloved wife Janice; his children, Michele, Todd, Cynthia, Kenneth, and Gregory. He leaves grandchildren, Brandon, Taryn, John, and Cynthia; plus great- grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer, Wesley, Skylar, Ian; and brothers, Alfred, Benjamin, and Walter. Services will be held at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church, 17010 Pomerado Road, San Diego, Calif. 92128, April 29, 2010, at 2:00 p.m.

Harlond Gene Hudspeth

Memorial service for Harlond Gene Hudspeth will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church with Father Paul Eichhoff officiating.
Gene died Friday, April 16, 2010, at the age of 66.
The son of Elmer and Genevieve Rose (French) Hudspeth, he was born Dec. 14, 1943, in Cape Girardeau, MO.  Gene graduated from Kennet High School, Kennet, MO; and continued his education at Missouri University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.  He retired in 2001 from the oil and gas industry.  On Dec.28, 1968, Gene married Janie Teresa Burns in Fowler, KS.  They have lived in Claremore for the past 28 years.  Gene enjoyed making cigar box guitars, playing the stock market, landscaping, traveling, fishing, hiking in the mountains, and music; but more than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Gene was quick witted, a practical jokester, and had the most infectious laugh.  He loved life and was so big hearted.  He will be missed so much by his family and friends.  To have known him was truly an honor and to have loved him, priceless.
He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer;  step-father, Donald “T-Bone” Hall;  and grandparents:  Robert and Nell French.
Gene is survived by his wife, Janie of the home; children:  Dawn McClain and husband, Johnny of Claremore, Ryan Hudspeth of St. Petersburg, FL, and Brandon Hudspeth of Lee’s Summit, MO;  grandson, Dylan McClain of Claremore;  mother, Genevieve Rose Hall of Kennet, MO;  brother, Gary Hudspeth and wife, Paula of Columbia, MO;  step-sisters:  Pam Kline of Missouri, and Penny Weisend of Texas;  and step-brothers:  Terry and Darrel Hudspeth both of Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15186, Austin, TX 78761, or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Attn: Donor Services, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309.
Leave memories of Gene and view his tribute online at www.mmsfuneralhomes.com.

Annastacia M. Rogers

Annastacia M. Rogers, age 81, died Friday, April 23, 2010 at the High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin, Kansas.  She was born on December 17, 1928 in Mexia, Texas the daughter of Robert W. and Frances B. Jones St. Clair.  A resident of Garden City since 1991 moving from Guymon, Oklahoma, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Plymell Union Church, Plymell, Kansas.
On July 14, 1945 she married Cecil Kenneth Rogers in El Dorado, Kansas.  He died April 9, 1991 in Guymon, Oklahoma.
Survivors Include: Four Daughters, Shirley Johnson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Janette Barker of Holcomb, Kansas, Wanda Dougherty of Garden City, Kansas and Cecelia Papay of Meade, Kansas; One Sister, Bernice Vickers of Wichita, Kansas; Seven Grandchildren, Twenty-three Great Grandchildren & 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Three brothers, Two sisters and a grandson, Darren Cole.
Funeral Services were held at 10:00am on Monday, April 26, 2010 at the Price & Sons Funeral Home in Garden City, Kansas with Rev. Roberta Karchner presiding. Interment was at the Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas.
The family requests memorials be given to the High Plains Retirement Village in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home of Garden City, Kansas.

C. Max Williams

C. Max Williams, 92 years old, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, April 27, 2010, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center with family and friends by his side.
Max was born November 21, 1917 in Hugoton, Kansas, the only child of the late Fred and Jesse Mae (Watson) Williams.  Max graduated from Dodge City High School and later attended Kansas State University.  After some time at college Max went to work for the B.F. Goodwrench Company in Wichita.  The company transferred him to work at the Clinton, MO facility where he met the love of his life, Florence Marie Walters.  The two were married February 2, 1941 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage.
Max was a veteran and served in the army during WWII as part of the 503rd ordinance.
After the war, Max and Florence made a home in Cheney, KS, where he owned and operated a John Deere dealership for several years.  1n 1956 they purchased a ranch in Meade county and moved the family to the ranch south of Fowler.   Max loved to farm and ranch and proudly did so for the rest of his days.  He cared for the land and wildlife with passion.  He received numerous conservation and environmental awards for his stewardship.
Max was a member of the Fowler Christian Church of Fowler where he proudly served as a deacon and elder and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tara Lynn Enloe, in 1977; wife, Florence, in 1986; and grandson, Clay E. Preedy in 2000.
Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Preedy, Fowler, KS;  Carol Kurilla, Excelsior, MN;  and Gayle Enloe and husband, Jim, Pleasant Hill, MO.  Three Grandchildren, Shawn (Preedy) Meairs, Fowler, KS; Ryan Kurilla, and wife, Andrea, Orona, MN; Shana (Preedy) Guttery and husband, Brice, Alton, KS, and four great-grandchildren, Bailey Preedy; Cheyenne Meairs; Doak and Clay Guttery.
Funeral services was held 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2010, at the Fowler Christian Church in Fowler, KS with the Rev. Ken Pitzer, officiant. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery.
Family request memorials be made to the Fowler Christian Church, Fowler, KS and the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, KS.

Vicki L. Denney

Vicki L. Denney, age 60, died Saturday morning, April 24, 2010, at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born August 12, 1949, at Ponca City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn and Glorene (Lester) Morrill.  As a young girl she attended school in Lamont, Oklahoma.  She was a resident of Plains for forty years where  she owned and operated Denney’s Liquor Store for the last twenty years.
In 1967, she married Larry Denney.  The couple later divorced.
She is survived by: A son, Rockie Denney of Denver, Colorado; A brother, Ron Morrill of Plains, Kansas; A grandson, Christopher Amerin of Plains, Kansas; A great-granddaughter, Hailey E. Amerin of Plains, Kansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Glenn  Morrill.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2010, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade, with Pastor Neal Foster presiding. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Beverly Kay Semisch

Beverly Kay Semisch, age 74, died Saturday, May 1, 2010, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
She was born January 4, 1936, at Licking, Missouri, the daughter of Coy and Thelma (Johnson) Jones.  A resident of Kismet since 1974, moving from Benton, she was a homemaker and the assistant editor of the Kismet Clipper Newspaper.
She was a member of the Kismet United Methodist Church, Kismet.  Kay enjoyed sewing and working crossword puzzles.
On February 16, 1958, she married F. Duane Semisch at the United Methodist Church in Leon, Kansas.  He survives.
Other survivors include: a son, Kevin Semisch and wife Anne of Plains, Kansas; a daughter, Karla Lynn of Plains, Kansas; a sister, Joyce Riekeman of Wichita, Kansas; Four grandchildren, Adam and Allen Semisch of Plains, Clayton Lynn of Manhattan, Kansas and Kayla Lynn of Hays, Kansas
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2010, at the United Methodist Church, Kismet, Kansas, with the Reverend Steve Morgan presiding.  Interment will follow in the Kismet Cemetery, Kismet.
The family would welcome memorials to the Kismet United Methodist Church or the Susan B. Komen Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Beverly Ann Roberts

Beverly Ann Roberts, age 69, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2010 in Wichita. Funeral service was at 11am Wednesday, May 12th, at Derby Friends Church, 1034 N. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby. Burial will be held in Fowler at a later date.
She was born February 6, 1941 to Howard and Virginia (Stanton) Roberts. Beverly was a retired English teacher and member of Northridge Friends Church in Wichita.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Ethel Roberts.
Survivors include: brother, Maurice (Peggy) Roberts of Hayden, ID; nephew, Kevin (Meg) Roberts; nieces, Kirsten (Jerry) Miller, Kimberly Figge; grand-nieces and nephew, Shayla Belland, Staci Miller, Justin Roberts; aunts, Phyllis (Russell) Byers, Jane Stanton; uncle, Kenneth Roberts; cousins, Don (Sally) Roberts, Carol (Mike) Roberts-Hiscocks, Janet Newson, Dale (Karen) Roberts, Ed (Judy) Roberts; many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with Friends University Singing Quakers, 2100 W. University Ave. Wichita, 67213 or Evangelical Friends Mission, P.O. Box 525, Arvada, CO 80001. Smith Mortuary, Derby.

Betty Ann Vanderpool

Betty Ann Vanderpool of Casa Grande Arizona passed away May 9,2010 at home among family at the age of 76. Betty was born April 7, 1934 in Fowler , Kansas to Arthur Salem and Marie Erikson. Betty, a long time resident of Meade, was preceded in death by her husband George. She is survived by son Steve and wife Sandi, son Kelly, 3 grandchildren Stephanie , Sarah and Leah, brother Terry and sister Mary Jo and 12 nieces and nephews.  

Thomas Russell Sneath

Thomas Russell Sneath, son of Lloyd Edward and Martha Lou Dingess Sneath, was born December 3, 1956, in Meade, Kansas.  He departed this life Tuesday, May 25, 2010, in St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of fifty-three years, five months, and twenty-two days.
He grew up in Meade and graduated from Meade High School and attended the Meade United Methodist Church.  In the late 1980’s he moved to Southwest Missouri to make his home.  On September 30, 1990, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Ruth Husley and they made their home on a farm near Seymour where he raised beef cattle.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn of the home; his parents, Lloyd and Martha Lou Sneath of Meade, Kansas; his children, Teri Royston, of Seymour, Missouri, and Mike Royston of Fordland, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jesse, Erika, Mikelah, Dylan, Cheyanna, and Jaden; a great-grandson, Dusty; three brothers, Jimmy Sneath of Willard, Missouri, Danny Sneath and wife, Jane, and Kenny Sneath and wife, Chris, both of Meade, Kansas; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and many friends.
Thomas and Carolyn were attending the Lead Hill Freewill Baptist Church near Mansfield, Missouri.  In his spare time he enjoyed watching sports of all kinds.  He centered his life around Carolyn, “the love of his life”, the children, and grandchildren.  He loved the farm and took pride in caring for the cattle he raised.
He was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and was a caring neighbor and friend.  We celebrate his life and accomplishments and will forever treasure the wonderful memories he created for his family and many friends.
Services were held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2010, in Holman-Howe Chapel in Seymour, Missouri with the Reverend Corey Yates officiating under direction of Holman-Howe Funeral Home.  A second service was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2010, at the United Methodist Church in Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or the Lead Hill Freewill Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.

Cleone Toinette Powell Herron

Cleone Toinette Powell Herron, 99, died peacefully with her family at her side on May 29, 2010, at Hester Care Center, Wesley Towers, in Hutchinson, Kansas.
She was born on October 12, 1910, in Findlay, Ohio. The second oldest of the nine children of James Garfield and Georgiana Conaway Powell, she lived her early days on the family farm in Plains, Kansas.
She married Ross Davis Herron on June 5, 1938.They shared sixty-one years of marriage, living in Hutchinson and also in Spearville on the Herron Brothers homestead farm. She was predeceased by Ross on August 28, 1999, by her daughter-in-law, Joanne Lorange and by two brothers, Ned and Don Powell and two sisters, Mildred Bond and Virginia Ross.
She is survived by her children, Elinor Herron Entz and husband Stewart, Topeka, Kansas, Shirley Herron Reed and husband, Don, Boulder, Colorado and Dr. Ronald Herron, Brookfield, Connecticut; by her grandchildren, Stephen and Michael Entz, Heather Entz Keys, Kristin Campbell Reed, Adam Reed and Jocelyn Lorange-Herron; by her great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Isabel Entz and Ryleigh Keys; by her sisters, Martha Gowens, Phoenix, Arizona, Wanda Harvey, Richmond, Indiana, Audrey Burdette, Wichita, Kansas, Iola Cadwallader, Oskaloosa, Iowa, and thirty nieces and nephews and dozens of grand nieces and nephews.
A 1929 graduate of Plains High School, Cleone attended Kansas City University where she earned a Lifetime Teaching Certificate. She taught in Kismet and Fowler and was a member of PEO, Chapter D.
Cleone lived a life of selfless caring. She was deeply committed to her faith and her church, Trinity United Methodist, serving in a variety of leadership and discipleship roles. She was a member of the Together Sunday School Class, sang in the Chancel Choir, served as a member of the Children’s Work Committee of the Kansas West Conference of the United Methodist Church from 1958-1961, and as a member of the Building Committee which oversaw the design and construction of the Christian Education Wing at Trinity. She was the Director of Christian Education at Trinity from 1962 until her retirement in 1972. Along with her husband, she served as Co-Coordinator of the Trinity Laotian Family Refugee Project which began in 1975. Working to create programs to meet the needs of all ages within the church, she founded the VIP Program for retired persons in 1968 and the Nursery Home Visitor Program in 1964. Her life of teaching reached beyond the walls of Trinity, as she regularly coordinated District Laboratory Schools and was a presenter of workshops at National United Methodist Church Conferences on Christian Education.
Throughout her life, she was an avid gardener with her flowers and vegetables adorning her table. She balanced her passion for natural foods with her signature specialties – baked breads and holiday peanut brittle. She was a craftswoman, accomplished in the fine arts of decoupage, vue d’optique, quilling, copper tooling and pastels. Always interested in legacies, she worked to collect and preserve historical church documents for Trinity and to maintain the genealogical collection of the James and Georgiana Powell Family. As a participant in the Life History Writing Project at Wesley Towers, she wrote rich personal essays chronicling her own life’s journey.
Funeral service was Thursday, June 3, 2010, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, with Reverend Jim Reed and Jim Rhaesa officiating. Burial was held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Silent Land Cemetery, Spearville, Kansas with Jim Reed officiating.
Memorials may be made to Wesley Towers Good Samaritan Fund or the Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson, in care of the mortuary.
Visit www.elliottmortuary.com to leave her family a condolence or remembrance.

Charles Leroy Lawson

Charles Leroy Lawson, 67, died June 1, 2010, at Hospice Care of Boulder, 1855 Plaza Drive, Louisville, CO 80027.   He was born in Liberal, Kansas, on May 11, 1943, the son of Vernon and Nona Lawson.
Chuck graduated from Plains High School and was on the initial golf team for PHS in 1961. After high school he served in Germany in the US Army.
He worked for many years in the printing business in Wichita, Kansas, before moving to the Denver Colorado area.
He is survived by: his wife, Linda, of the home, a son Mickey, a step son Rick Klement, a daughter Leigh Ann, a grand daughter Jayleen and his brothers Royce, Jerry and Alan. He was preceded in death by his parents.
His family and friends will miss his smiling face and his story telling.  He was a big baseball fan and loved to play golf.  He especially enjoyed the “Lawson Brothers Golf Tourney” each spring and summer.
Memorials may be sent to Lee Kauffman, Lake Arbor Junior Golf Program, 8600 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada CO, 80003.
A Memorial service was held on Saturday, June 12, 2010 at 2 PM at the Moore-Howard Chapel, 4345 W 46th Avenue, Denver CO 80212.

Duane E. Campbell

Duane E. Campbell, 78, died Wednesday evening, June 2, 2010, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.
He was born April 9, 1932, in rural Morris County, Kansas, the son of David McLean and Audrey (Smith) Campbell.  As a young boy he attended school in rural Morris County, Council Grove, and later moving to Emporia, Kansas, graduating from Emporia High School in 1950.  Upon his graduation, he joined the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
On June 10, 1956, he married Beverly Koegeboehn at St. John Lutheran Church, Lincolnville, Kansas.  Aft