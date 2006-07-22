Obituaries

He worked with the maintenance department at Seward County Community College / Area Technical School. Don was very involved in the Liberal community and loved to help where ever he could. Some of those activities include LHS sports activities, Relay for Life and Ministerial Alliance.
On July 3, 1987, he married Cheryl Whalen at Meade, KS. She died on March 26, 2013.
He is survived by: his Daughter – Tiffane Friesen of Kansas City, MO; Parents – Elmer and Eunice Friesen of Meade, KS; 2 Brothers – Daniel E. Friesen of Meade, KS and Duane E. Friesen of Tulsa, OK.
Funeral Service were at 10:00 am Saturday, January 30, 2016 at First Baptist Church in Liberal with Rev. Jason Ramsey presiding. Burial followed at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, KS.
Memorial contributions may be given to KJIL / KHYM Radio and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life in care of Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.
Harlan moved from Hillsboro to Fowler in 1948. He worked 30 years for the Social Security Administration in Dodge City before retiring in 1996. He married Lorene Berthiaume on June 29, 1974 in Dodge City at the First Presbyterian Church. They moved to Dodge City from Fowler in October of 1976. Both Harlan and Lorene loved reading, theater, and traveling.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dodge City where he also served as a deacon and an elder.
Harlan is survived by his wife, Lorene of Dodge City; four nephews, Bill Dabbs of Eureka, California, John Dabbs of Fowler, Jerry Brown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jay Dee Brown of Los Angeles, California; and one niece, Betty Meyer of Bella Vista, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Doris Dabbs and Berniece Brown.
She was born March 27, 1938, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Warren and Florence (Hardaway) Wells. As a young girl she attended grade school in Meade until the 8th grade and then attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1956. A longtime resident of Fowler, she formerly owned and operated the Town and Country Café in Fowler for many years.
She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, arts and crafts, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.
In 1955, she married Monte Finke. They were married for several years before divorcing.
She is survived by: Two sons, Brian Finke of Fowler, Kansas, Kelly Finke of Minneola, Kansas; A daughter, Marcella (Marcy) Krisle of Minneola, Kansas; Two brothers, Larry Wells of Fowler, Kansas, Robert Wells of Arizona; Five grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a son, Keith A. Finke; a daughter, Cheryl A. Finke; a grandson, Eric Rickers; a close friend, Ronnie Wears; her parents; two brothers, Alvin and John Wells; and a sister, Marie.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2016, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Minneola District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Kathy was born August 15, 1952 in Olton, Texas, to Jack and Billie (Bland) Evans. She catered the majority of her life, she owned several restaurants while in Meade County, Kansas. While in Dimmitt, she operated restaurants for the VFW and the Country Club, and did her own catering right up until her illness and even during her illness. Kathy’s hobbies included being “Wawa” to her grandchildren, watching “Greys Anatomy”, she loved the people of Dimmitt, she loved Jesus, she loved cooking, spending time with her lifelong friend Pat Adams, playing Texas Hold ‘em, but most of all she especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her life-partner Craig.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Billie Evans, her first husband: Bill Johannsen, of Beaver, OK. her second husband: Richard Johnson, of Pampa, TX and her godson: Clayton Reed Johannsen, of Meade County, KS
Survivors include her life partner: Craig Fuller of Dimmitt, TX, Daughter: Tammy Farmer and husband, Todd of Shallowater, TX, Daughter: Leann Johannsen-Taylor of Tulsa, OK, and her husband Kent Taylor of Amarillo, TX, Son: Dusty Johannsen of Alva, OK, Daughter: Amy Welch and husband, Travis of Dalhart, TX, Son: John Fuller and wife, Lynsey of Nazareth, TX, 2 Sisters: Nancy Heinsen and husband, Mike, Sue Smith and husband, Steve, 3 Brothers: Joe Evans, Gary Evans, Robert Evans, 12 Grandchildren: Cody Weatherford, Tandi Taylor, Taci Taylor, Braydon Carey, Ashton Farmer, Clay Johannsen, Hadley Johannsen, Lauren Welch, Logan Welch, Charly Mask, Kamri Mask and Brali Fuller and 1 Great Granddaughter: Hadley Weatherford
Memorials can be made to Restored Christian Fellowship, P. O. Box 548 Dimmitt, TX 79027 or to a Favorite Charity
July 6, 1956 she married Merle Loewen in her EMB home church in rural Meade County, Kansas. They moved to Topeka, Kansas where they were both employed at Menninger Foundation. Michelle Renae was born May 24, 1958, while Steven James joined the family on October 15, 1960.
After Merle graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, they moved to Gardner, Kansas in Johnson County where he began his educational career. Betty was employed for many years as a Medical Receptionist, retiring in 2000 from Central Kansas Medical Center, Great Bend to spend more time with grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed Scrapbooking with ladies who joined her at First Baptist Church. Betty also made quilts for all of her married granddaughters, along with several baby quilts for great grandchildren. She also hosted Moms in Prayer Group for a number of FBC woman.
She taught 3rd grade AWANA girls for 24 years at First Baptist Church. The girls were a joy for her as she also baked Christmas cookies with them in our home annually.
She leaves to mourn her husband, Merle, after nearly 60 years of marriage. Her daughter, Michelle and Greg Bennett of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her son, Steve and Lisa Loewen, Emporia, Kansas; plus 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Betty departed earthly life after a 6 month battle with cancer on December 21, 2015 peacefully to join Jesus as her Savior.
George was born July 29, 1932, in Meade County, Kansas, to the late David A. and Elizabeth Classen Reimer. Along with four older siblings, he grew up on a farm south of Meade, and farming was always an important part of his life. As a youth, he accepted Christ as his Savior, was baptized, and became a member of Emmanuel Mennonite Church. He lived in Meade all his life except for two years in Denver, Colorado, where he did his 1-W service. Following this, he farmed and helped his brother Arnold with the dairy. Later, he worked at Meade Manufacturing for 16 years, B.J. Manufacturing in Dodge City for 2 years, and for the City of Meade for 16 years. He retired in February, 1996. He married his wife, Lois, on November 25, 1967, at the Salford Mennonite Church in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. He was a wonderful husband, dad, and grandpa. He enjoyed little children and always had a smile.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Daniel, Arnold, and an infant brother Peter.
He is survived by his wife, Lois and two sons, Troy (wife Emily) of Lawrence, Kansas, and Gerald (wife Julie) of Ifrane, Morocco, and six grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonathan, Lucy, Matthew, Katrina, and Kendra. He is also survived by two sisters, Hulda Voth (husband Kenneth) of Valley Center, Kansas, and Alma Koehler (husband George) of Meade, Kansas, sister-in-law Martha Reimer of Meade, and a sister-in-law Helen C. Reimer of Meade, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2016, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
He was born March 21, 1926, at Tampa, Kansas, the son of Julius and Leah (Schmidt) Redger. As a young boy he attended a rural grade school near Tampa. At age seventeen he moved to Gray County, Kansas, he later lived in Brazil for many years before returning to rural Meade County. Upon his return he began his career in farming and ranching.
He was a member of the Plains View Mennonite Church, rural Plains. He enjoyed working with cattle and attending cattle auctions and sales.
On February 26, 1950, he married Alberta F. Schmidt at Montezuma, Kansas. She survives.
Other survivors include: Six sons, Steven Redger and wife Rebecca of Yuma, Arizona, Stan Redger and wife Diane of Lakin, Kansas, Errol Redger and wife Karen of Hardin, Montana, Kevin Redger and wife Carol of Montezuma, Kansas, Wade Redger of rural Plains, Kansas, Craig Redger and wife Monica of Princeton, Idaho; A brother, Henry Redger of Moundridge, Kansas; Twenty-two grandchildren and Twenty-one great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Debra Unruh; a grandchild, Erin Watkins; his parents; five brothers, Eli, Ira, Jacob, Arthur, and Lester Redger; and five sisters, Gladys, Carrie, Effie, Kadie, and Rosella.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2016, at the Plains View Mennonite Church, rural Plains. Interment followed in the Plains View Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Plains.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the Church of God in Christ Mennonite, Colonization Board in care of the funeral home.
She attended McNulty School in Meade County for her elementary education. The family moved to DeRidder, LA, in April of 1940 for a year and a half, returning back to Meade in September of 1941. Ann attended high school at Meade Bible Academy and graduated in 1948. This was the first graduating class of MBA. Ann attended Grace University in Omaha, NE, and graduated in 1952 with a degree in Christian Education.
Ann accepted the Lord as her personal Savior at age 14. She was later baptized upon the confession of her faith by Rev. Orlando Wiebe on August 6, 1944, and joined the EMB church at Meade, KS. Ann had a heart for missions. Ann served in OK for several summers during her high school years teaching DVBS. She also participated in children’s ministry in Poplar, Montana, and Georgia. Her interest for missions was kindled in the summer of 1948. She joined the “Go Ye Mission” in OK for a four week summer ministry with children. She had the privilege of leading her first soul to the Lord during this period of time and her thought was, “There is no greater joy and more exciting work than this.” Her call for foreign missions came while she was attending college at Grace University.
She arrived in Japan as a missionary with SEND International on October 3, 1953. Her first four years were spent in language study and distributing literature and “church planting.” She held English classes and also was very active in participating in the children’s ministries of the churches. She served over 42 years in Japan and was instrumental in starting numerous churches during this period of time. The fruit of her ministry remains today.
Ann made a significant contribution to the spread of the gospel and had many years of faithful service to her Lord and Savior whom she loved and diligently served.
Ann left Japan on May 28, 1996 and officially retired on November 30, 1996. She made her home in Meade, KS. She continued to be active in her local church during her retirement until her health began to decline. Her ministry consisted of children’s church, childcare for the ladies Bible study, DVBS and camps. She enjoyed visiting the lonely, hurting people and senior citizens and providing transportation as needed. After suffering a fall in her home, she was hospitalized and later transferred to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in June of 2013. She enjoyed her stay there and received very good care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Lisbeth (stillborn), Martha (Henry) Baerg, and Esther (Ed) Ratzlaff. Ann is survived by 3 sisters, Alma (Roy) Regier of Meade, KS, Arlene (D Junior) Stoesz of Mountain Lake, MN, and Leona (Harold) Buller of Hillsdale, OK; 2 brothers, John (Rose) Classen of Topeka, KS, and Menno (Susanna) Classen of Aurora, NE, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2016 at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday with the family present from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will be in the Countryside Bible Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to SEND, FEBC, or In Faith in care of the funeral home.
He was born on July 14, 1930 in Dodge City, KS; the son of Jacob “Jake” and Katherine (Kisner) Amerine. He attended school and graduated from the Plains, KS High School with the class of 1948. He then attended Emporia State University, Emporia, KS until he entered the U.S. Air Force. Jim entered the U.S. Air Force on October 25, 1952 and honorably and faithfully served his country until his discharge on February 29, 1972 as a Lt. Colonel.
He was united in marriage to Eva Dorine Tuckwood on April 16, 1955 in Wichita, KS. She preceded him in death on September 5, 1990. He later married Marguerite J. “Peggy” (Moran) Snodgrass on June 3, 1994 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Springfield, NE.
He was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City, Knights of Columbus Council #3152 and the American Legion Post #8. Jim owned and operated Amerine Builders.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Amerine of Nebr. City; children: Jene Petersen and husband Russell, James Amerine and wife Leigh Ann and Jane Amerine and husband Paul Caudill all of Springfield, NE; Jay Booth and wife Ronda and Brian Booth all of Nebr. City; 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert “Bill” Amerine and wife Mary of Denver, CO; other family and many friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother Eugene Amerine, a sister Genevieve Amerine and his parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday; (Jan. 4, 2016) at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City with Father Mark Cyza celebrating the Mass. Military honors will be conducted at the church by the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Detail. Inurnment will be held in the Springfield Cemetery, Springfield, NE at a later date.
The family will greet friends Sunday (Jan. 3, 2016) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 7:00 p.m. – all at Gude Mortuary.
Memorials may be given to St. Benedict’s Catholic Church or the Nebr. City Food Pantry.
He was born June 15, 1939, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Isaac and Martha (Thiessen) Harms. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1957. He later attended Fort Hays State University before joining the United States Army, serving in Heidleburg, Germany and Texas. After his discharge, he began his career with the Ideal Grocery Store chain, retiring as a supervisor after many years of service.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed cars.
In August, 1960, he married Carmen Cornett at Meade, Kansas. He later married Mary Kirk at Amarillo, Texas. She survives.
Other survivors include: Two daughters, Jamie Harms of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Tracy Duncan of Salina, Kansas; Five Stepchildren, Bobby Kirk, Tammy Kirk, Lynn Kirk, Jimmy Kirk, & Terry Kirk; A brother, Mike Harms of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; A sister, Barbara Harms; Nine grandchildren and Four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant twin brother; and a sister Josie Heidebrecht.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2016, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s in care of the funeral home.
She lived in Meade most of her childhood, moving with her parents to Coats Kansas in the 1930s after her father lost all of his crops and livestock to the dust bowl. The family lived on the Turkey Creek Ranch in rural Coats until they relocated to Brighton Colorado in the late 1950s to be closer to her sister Louise and her family.
Several years later she moved back to Meade where she resided until her death. She worked in several restaurants and cafes in the Meade area until she retired. Cora had a knack of remembering dates and general facts that was astounding. She could tell family and friends of birthdays and other important dates. She also enjoyed following the tabloid stories about famous people, particularly movie stars of the 40s and 50s, and could tell the latest ‘who was married to whom”.
Cora remained a country girl all her life and enjoyed reading the “Fenceposts” magazine with its stores and articles about ranching and farming life. She spent many hours embroidering dresser scarves and pillow cases until she could not see well enough to do such detailed stitching. She dearly loved her black kitty of many years, Tommy, and dog Penny and missed them when she moved to the Lone Tree Retirement Center.
She was preceded in death by her father in 1963, her mother in 1976, brothers Price in 1955 and Orville (Mick) in 1985, and sister Louise in July 2015, a niece, and 2 nephews. She will be reunited with her dogs, Sissy and Tiny, and her beloved cat Tommy. She is survived by her dear friend and caregiver of many years Carla Freeman of Meade, and niece Barbara Bettger of Brighton, CO, and nephews Greg Hammond of Northglenn, CO, Jack Bunyard of Augusta, KS, Danny Bunyard of Denver, CO and their families as well as her dog Penny.
A memorial service will be held at the Lone Tree Retirement Center in the future. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Coats Kansas at the Coats Cemetery. Private services at Coats will be held at a later date. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas, has been entrusted with arrangements.
She was born April 15, 1950, at Yuma, Colorado, the daughter of Arthur and Lorraine (Peter) Warren. As a young girl she attended the Brush, Colorado, school system, graduating from Brush High School. A resident of Colorado for several years, moving to Meade in 1984, she was a homemaker and a caregiver.
She attended the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade and enjoyed embroidery work, baking, fishing with her grandson, and spending time with her family and friends.
In January, 1973, she married Melvin Bowen at Brush, Colorado. She later married Lynn Ray Bennett on July 11, 1986, at Meade. He died April 22, 1999.
She is survived by: Her children, Raechelle (Bowen) Romero of Meade, Kansas, Carl Bowen of Altavista, Kansas, Anthony Bennett of Meade, Kansas; Her mother, Lorraine Warren St. Francis, Kansas; A half-brother, Russell Seaman of Ft. Morgan, Colorado; Two stepbrothers, Henry Seaman and wife Shannon, Rodney Seaman and wife Becky; Two sisters, Patricia Liming and husband Delbert of Kirk, Colorado, Debra Cordes and husband Kelly of Meade, Kansas; Two stepsisters, Connie Alexander and husband Don and Christy Couch; Two grandchildren, Isaac Bowen and Jessica Xu Bowen.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her father; two brothers, William Arthur and Stephan Bradley Warren; and a sister Sherry Lynn Call.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to Love Meade or the Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home.
She was born July 12, 1955, at Ganado, Arizona, the daughter of Jack Jacob and Susan Ann (Young) Eisel. As a young girl she attended school in Texas. After her graduation, she began her career as a housekeeper working over the years in Texas. In 2012, she moved to Meade and continued working as a housekeeper.
She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, and quilting.
She is survived by: A son, Patrick Mann of Texas; A brother, Desmond Eisel and wife Rhonda of Meade, Kansas; Two sisters, Katie Huckins of California, Billie Joe Berryhill of Idaho; One grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation has taken place and a private family committal will follow at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
He was a 1941 graduate of Fowler High School and attended Dodge City Community College, where he studied accounting and played football. Drafted in to the United States Army in November 1942, he served in the European Theater. On Nov. 2, 1944, he was captured by the Germans in Holland and was held prisoner of war until his release on June 2, 1945.
He returned to Kansas following the war and began adjusting to life. He moved to Great Bend in 1946, and began work for the Dominican Sisters’ St. Rose Hospital laundry and later Central Kansas Medical Center, retiring in 1996 as linen supervisor after fifty years of service. While working at St. Rose he met a St. Rose School of Nursing student, Elizabeth “Betty” Graham and they were married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, on Nov. 4, 1947. She died May 11, 2012. In 1954, the couple moved to a farm southwest of Great Bend, where both worked and farmed together. They then moved east of Hart’s Corner in 1974 where Clarence continued to work the farm and in later years, take care of his chickens. Clarence was known for his honesty, work ethic and his love of country.
Mr. Burns was a member of the Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend. He was a former member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3111, American Legion Argonne Post 180, and Knights of Columbus Council #862, all of Great Bend. His hobbies included working, carpentry and farming.
Mr. Burns is survived by one son, Tom Burns and his wife Kay, Great Bend; two daughters, Linda White and her husband Steve and Barbara Davenport and her husband Harlan, both of Great Bend; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Bertha Batt and Esther Hayes, and one brother Lawrence Burns.
Rosary and family greeting was at 6 p.m. and Vigil service was at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2015 at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial was at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2015, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery, with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard
She was born January 17, 1928, in rural Fowler, the daughter of Clayton Leon and Frances Catherine (Sobba) Glenn. As a young girl she attended St. Anthony’s Parochial School. She was a lifetime resident of Fowler.
She was a member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. She enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, word search, fishing, camping, and playing cards.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Paul, Gerald, and Bob Glenn; and two sisters, Evelyn Dye and Elnora Jean Zimmerman.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of the funeral home.
He was born June 4, 1938, at Copan, Oklahoma, the son of Allen and Helyn (Miller) Robison. As a young boy he attended the Cherryvale school system, graduating from Cherryvale High School. After his graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving for three years as an Air Traffic Controller. Upon his discharge, he began his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an installer and repairman, retiring after thirty-four years of service.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing Keno, and spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren.
On June 16, 1977, he married Gloria Amerin at Dodge City, Kansas. She survives.
Other survivors include: Three sons, Mark Robison and wife Becky of Forgan, Oklahoma, Shawn Robison and wife Jennifer of Ada, Oklahoma, Brian Kroth and wife Tina of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Kimberly Pierce of Beaver, Oklahoma; A brother, Tom Robison and wife Georgia of Belle Plain, Kansas; A sister, Meredith Williams and husband Dale of Arkansas City, Kansas; Five grandchildren, Drew Pierce, Cort Pierce, Weston Kroth, Jaden Pierce, and Wyatt Kroth.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2015, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Friends of the Meade State Lake in care of the funeral home.
He was born October 31, 1944, at Elk City, Oklahoma, the son of Buster and Cora (Maddox) Shelton. He was a retired Electric Superintendent of the City of Meade for forty-four years.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In 1967, he married Cheryle Baker at Fowler, Kansas. She survives.
Other survivors include his son Jack R. Shelton II and wife Brenda, Hanston, KS, with three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Dellon, and Emily; brothers, Lenard Shelton and wife Pat, Meade, KS and Michael Shelton, AZ; a sister, Sally Shelton, Overland Park, KS; plus several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Kenneth Shelton.
Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the American Diabetes Association or the Beam Senior Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
He was a 1946 graduate of Fowler High School, a 1948 graduate of Salt City Business College and a member of First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson. Leonard had worked for Krause Plow for 36 years retiring in 1985 as production control manager.
On February 26, 1956 he married Irene J. Ahrens in Hutchinson. She survives along with their children and spouses, Nancy Jacobs(Michael) of Grand Rapids, MI, David (Shawna)Robinson of Shawnee, a brother, Larry of Hutchinson, a sister, Elberta Davidson of Magnolia, TX and five grandchildren, Katherine Jacobs, Emily Jacobs, and Timothy Jacobs, Vicki Robinson and Jordan Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Paul and a sister Marjorie Trimmer.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015 at Elliott Chapel with Rev. Jeff Slater presiding. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2015 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m., Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Church or Cancer Council of Reno County in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
In 1943 he entered the military and served with distinct honor in the 484th Bomb Group, stationed in Italy. He completed forty missions as a flight engineer and a waist gunner on a B-24 Liberator that participated in several bombing missions to the heavily defended oil fields in Ploesti, Rumania. Included in his awards were the Air Medal (with three oak leaf clusters) and the Distinguished Flying Cross. During a furlough back in the States, Fuhrman was involved in a train accident on September 14, 1944, at Terre Haute, Indiana. Of the thirty-nine airmen in his Pullman car, he was one of only thirteen survivors. After many months of recovery, he was honorably discharged in 1945.
Hank came to the San Fernando Valley in 1952, where he worked in the speedboat industry and then as a warehouse supervisor. He and his wife, Ruth, also lived in the Santa Clarita Valley for eleven years, and then moved to Palmdale in 1995. Hank loved the outdoors and enjoyed many recreational activities, including hunting, speedboat racing, hang gliding, skiing, and golf. He and his wife also enjoyed bowling and were involved in that activity into their 80s.
In 2009 Hank was honored by the Boy Scouts of America, Antelope Valley District, at the Scouts annual American Heroes Dinner, when he was presented the Justin C. Wotasik American Heroes Award for his military service.
Hank and Ruth were faithful members of Trinity Baptist Church until declining health caused them to become homebound. Hank had been in hospice care at home for eleven months, with his wife by his side faithfully caring for him until his death. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Masters, and a brother, Lieutenant Colonel Delbert Furhrman.
He was interred at Riverside National Cemetery with military honors on Wednesday, October 21, 2015 at 11:30 a.m.
He was born July 26, 1941, at Ashland, Kansas, the son of Robert and Vivian (Thomas) Dorsey. As a youth he attended the Englewood, Kansas, school system graduating from Englewood High School. After graduation he went to work at Meade Manufacturing in Meade, after which he joined the United States Army, serving four years as a mechanic in the Core of Engineers which included a tour in Fulda, Germany. It was here he married is first wife, Nancy Feldman, on August 8, 1964. Upon his discharge, he began a career as a mechanic much of which was spent with Westfall GMC in Kansas City, Missouri.
On August 24th, 1984, he married Debra Bostock at Excelsior Springs Mo. She survives.
Other survivors include a son, Jay Dorsey and wife Crystal of Golden, Colorado: a daughter, Jana Orth and husband Mark of Meade, Kansas: a stepson, Del Bostock and wife Shannon of Oak Creek Colorado and a stepdaughter, Christina Kent and husband Christopher of Palmer Alaska
Other survivors include: Two brothers, Scott Dorsey (wife, Terry) and Rex Dorsey (wife, Bonnie), eight grandchildren, Robin, Marie, Rebecca, Abigail, Michael, Loren, Kolby, and Aiden and five great grandchildren.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Excelsior Springs, Missouri in the spring, Dan’s favorite season. Internment will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri. Cremation has taken place.
He served in the Navy from 1943 to 1946 on the Aircraft Carrier “U.S.S. Langley” in the South Pacific.
After the war he learned to fly, earning commercial, instrument, multi-engine, helicopter and instructor certificates. From 1964 to 1974 Chuck ferried new airplanes to Europe, Australia, Central and South America in the winter months. Plus 26 seasons of aerial application work in the spring and summer. By the time he retired he had accumulated over 16,000 flying hours.
On February 18, 1977 Chuck married Barbara (Bridges) Carmichael. Chuck was a member of St. Marks Anglican Church in Amarillo.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, a brother, James Kough, and Step-son, Chris Carmichael.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of Amarillo, his children, Tali Young of Winston Salem, NC, Zane Kough of Johnstown, PA. A brother, Edward Kough of Altamonte Springs, FL. Step-son, Allen Carmichael of Garden City, KS. 4 Grandchildren, 6 Step-Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2015, at the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
She was born February 2, 1935, at Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of Isaac H. and Justina (Dueck) Cornelson. As a young girl she attended school in Rosenort later graduating from high school in Gretna, Manitoba, Canada. She later attended college receiving her teaching certificate. Upon completion of her teaching studies, she began teaching grade school.
On October 3, 1958, she married John D. Reimer in Rosenort. After their marriage, the couple moved to Meade where they made their home. She later attended Seward County Community College receiving her degree as a respiratory therapist and continued to work in the respiratory therapy for ten years at the Meade District Hospital.
She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Liberal, Kansas, assisted with the Meade District Hospital Special Equipment Fund, and supported several mission funds. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, reading her bible, children, and assisting others at their time of need.
She is survived by: Her husband, John D. Reimer of rural Meade, Kansas; Four sons, Greg Reimer of rural Meade, Kansas, Bob Reimer of Denver, Colorado, Dennis Reimer of Wichita, Kansas, Tim Reimer of Meade, Kansas; Three brothers, Ed Cornelson, Jake Cornelson, and Art Cornelson
of Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada; A sister, Nettie Rose Cornelson of Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada; and Ten grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a daughter, Marjorie Reimer; a brother, John Cornelson; and a sister, Evelyn Friesen.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2015, at the Forst Center, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital Special Equipment Fund in care of the funeral home.
She was born March 1, 1961, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Oland and Marian (Blagrave) Cook. As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1979. She later attended Seward County Community, graduating in 2007. She later furthered her education by attending Ft. Hays State University receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and minor in Psychology. A resident of Liberal, Kansas, for twenty-five years before moving to Dodge City, she was a loan processor. Rhonda worked for First National Bank of Liberal for twenty-one years and the High Plains Farm Credit of Dodge City for five years.
She is a member of the AMBUCS, ABATE 7, a volunteer for CASA and the Dodge City Days. She enjoys reading, embroidery, television, attending auctions, riding motorcycles and spending time with her family, friends, and grandchildren.
She is survived by: Her companion, Perry Housman of Dodge City, Kansas; Two sons, Kevin Thomas (Geneva) of Beaver, Oklahoma, Tyler Housman of Dodge City, Kansas; Three daughters, Dania Thomas (Bryan) of Garden City, Kansas, Kaye Jenkins (Jeff) of Stilwell, Oklahoma, Kilee Yeager (Joey) of Cimarron, Kansas; Her parents, Oland and Marian Cook of Cimarron, Kansas; Three sisters, Janet Schreiber and husband Kevin of Ransom, Kansas, Sandra Pritchett and husband Robert of Dodge City, Kansas, Karen Neier and husband Rod of Chandler, Arizona; Eight grandchildren, James, Avery, Anniston, Zach, Kaylee, Fisher, Wyatt, and Clara; Several nieces, nephews and one great-niece.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade and from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the CASA or the Circle of Hope in care of the funeral home.
Vashti Seybert was the youngest of eight children of John and Grace Painter. She lived the first five years of her life in a sod house, later she and her brother Tom rode horseback three miles across pastures to their one-room school house. After graduating from Meade High School, she attended Dodge City Junior College, where she met the lover of her life, Roy Seybert. They were married on the Painter Ranch in 1942, shortly before Roy went into the US Army to serve in WWII.
As the mother of four children, Vi was patient and kind, and always (outwardly, at least) very calm, with a dry sense of humor. She was the backbone of her family. She encouraged her children to try new things, to be frugal, and yet reach for the best.
Vi worked alongside her husband in farming. They raised alfalfa, wheat, turkeys, cattle, horses, and even sheep and hogs briefly. She wanted her children to be hard workers and responsible citizens; to that end, for many years she was a 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher, and Bible School teacher. She loved music, and enjoyed singing in the church choir and in other local singing groups.
Family was very important to her, and she gave of her energies to care for an aunt, both of her parents, and Roy’s parents in their final years.
She served as the Meade Public Librarian for 11 years, during which time she oversaw the introduction of the Dewey Decimal System. Later, she worked as a crop reporter and took the US Census.
After selling their farm ground, Roy and Vi started Aunt Vi’s Kitchen; a company that produced sand hill plum jelly.
In the last years of her dear husband’s life, Vashti patiently and tirelessly care for Roy. They celebrated 73 years of marriage, still a loving partnership.
Vashti was preceded in death by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters: Edith, Bill,Gwendolyn, Fred, Frieda, and Tom (J.T.). Glenn, Alice, (Tom Montemurro), Ross (Suzan), and Charles (Julie), her proud and loving children survive her, as well as, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Her steely, yet loving approach to life is a model for all of those who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2015, at the First Baptist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church with the family receiving friends at this time. Private family inurnment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade, at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.
He was born August 22, 1949 at Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of Richard “Dick” and Jean (Moore) Keas. A Dodge City resident since 1990, moving from Fowler, he worked as a mechanic for Goff Motors for 18 years as well as Skaggs Motors, later working for Dodge City Salvage until retiring in 2011. He also owned and operated R&B Cycle in Dodge City.
He was a member of ABATE District 7 where he served as District Representative for 15 years. He enjoyed guns, racing and watching cooking shows.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He married Connie Funk in 1991. She survives.
Other survivors include: his daughters, Michele Stubblefield and husband Mitch, Fowler and Nikki Thornburg and husband Alan, Fowler; his mother, Jean, Bullhead City, Arizona; 2 brothers, Joe Keas and wife Shelby, Blair, Nebraska and Bob Keas and wife Noreen, Bullhead City, Arizona; a sister, Suzie Lovelett and husband Paul, Charlotte, North Carolina; step brothers and sisters, Nancy Dudley and husband Gerald, Blair, Nebraska, Suzanne Crook and husband Carl, Omaha, Nebraska, Al Heisner, Jr. and wife Carmen, Denton, Texas, Judy Petterson and husband Jarry, Ceresco, Nebraska and Merri Ausherman and husband Gordon, Blair, Nebraska; and 4 grandchildren, Payton Rickers, Cierra Stubblefield, Macy Cunningham and Nathanial Cunningham.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial service will be 2:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2015 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with David Johnson officiating. Friends may sign the register from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to ABATE or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com
He was born November 18, 1935, at Beaver, Oklahoma, the son of John T. and Daisy Fern (Kelly) Evans. As a young boy he attended the Plains school system, graduating from Plains High School in 1953. He attended the University of Kansas where he participated on Coach Easton’s track team. He also attended Pittsburg State where he received a bachelor’s degree. He attended Fort Hays State University where he earned his masters degree. He then furthered his education at Oklahoma State University receiving his PhD in psychology. He led a varied career path in psychology, commodity trading, and farming. While he lived most of his life in Plains, he also resided in Stillwater, Oklahoma; El Paso, Texas; Parsons, Kansas; Rogers, Arkansas; and Chipley, Florida.
His interests included tennis, running, walking, fantasy baseball, movies, and reading.
On August 28, 1958, he married Carol Jean McClure at Kismet, Kansas. She precedes him in death on December 1, 2011.
He is survived by: Two sons, Eric Evans of Portland, Maine, Andy Evans of Coldwater, Kansas; A daughter, Hilary Evans of Athens, Alabama.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; an infant brother, Gerald Evans; and a sister, Carmen Francis.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, with Brother Larry Young presiding. Interment followed in Plains Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to the Plains Public Library or the Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
In 1942, he married Vashti Painter, from rural Meade County, and soon was inducted into the U. S. Army to serve in World War II. After being stationed in several Army bases in the U. S., Seybert was stationed in England, Holland, Belgium, France, and Germany. He returned to Dodge City and later moved to Meade.
Seybert was employed by the Rural Electric Cooperative of Meade and Clark Counties, and signed farmers and ranchers up for electricity to their properties, and helped install the first electric poles and wires throughout the area.
For 37 years, he managed and operated a wheat and cattle business of more than 2000 acres, with the help of his wife and four children, three sons and one daughter. After retiring from farming and ranching, Roy and Vashti started “Aunt Vi’s Kitchen,” a company that made sand hill plum jelly and other condiments from western Kansas produce.
Seybert was an early leader in the soil conservation movement, serving on local and state conservation committees. He also served on the Economic Development Committee for Meade County. He was a public speaker in his church, in soil conservation, and in churches and schools regarding his war experiences.
Roy Seybert, and his wife, Vashti, recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. His greatest accomplishments, and his greatest pride, were his four children, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Vashti, and children, Glenn, Ross (Suzan), Charles, (Julie), and Alice (Tom Montemurro).
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2015, at the First Baptist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.
She was born January 2, 1929, at Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Oliver M. and Cellah Beatrice (Buck) Nichols. As a young girl she attended the Salina school system and later attended Emporia State University, Emporia. A resident of Meade since 1984, she was a waitress, having worked at the Chuckwagon restaurant for many years.
She enjoyed traveling, had a fondness for animals, and spending time with her family and friends.
On August 15, 1970, she married Steven R. Furney at Omaha, Nebraska. He precedes her in death on November 3, 2012.
She is survived by: A sister, Vada White of Liberal, Kansas; Three nephews, Lindell White, Darcy White, and Jim Nichols; Four nieces, Karina Blaser, Tonjua Sherrill, Stephanie Nichols, and April Smithling.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Robert Nichols; and a niece Shauna Nichols.
Private family services will be held at a later date as cremation has taken place.
The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
She was born May 11, 1946, at Parsons, Kansas, the daughter of Charles R. and Erma Marie (Weinman) Dodds. As a young girl she attended the St. Patrick’s Catholic School, graduating in 1964. She later attended Independence Community College and Dodge City Community College. After her schooling, she began her career as an X-Ray Technician, working in this field for twenty years. In 1983, she moved to Fowler, Kansas, from Neodesha. In 1985 she began working for the Fowler Residential Care Center in medical records until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Altar Society, served on the Senior Center Board, was a Girl Scout Leader, and a Hospice volunteer. She enjoyed sports, golf, traveling, playing bridge and pinnacle, and spending time with her family, but her favorite of all, was spending time with her grandchildren and attending their many events.
In May, 1968, she married John W. Mills at Neodesha, Kansas.
Survivors include: A son, Anthony Mills and wife Kim of Claremore, Oklahoma; Two daughters, Stacy Cordes and husband Dean of Meade, Kansas, and Karie Gaskill and husband Brian of Hugoton, Kansas; A brother, Charles Dodds, Jr. and wife Connie of Omaha, Nebraska; Three sisters, Lora Overby of Shawnee, Kansas, Charlotte Friess and husband Urb of Parsons, Kansas, Cathy Kehl and husband Allen of Russville, Arkansas; A sister-in-law, Jeanine Dodds of Parsons, Kansas; Seven grandchildren, Zackary Cordes and wife Amanda, Landry Cordes, Luke Hertel, Jagger Hertel, Breckyn Hertel, Matthew Handy, and Dallas Handy; Three great-grandchildren, Lexi Victory, Boston Handy, and Alex Handy; Numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gary Dodds; and a nephew Gary Dodds, Jr.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2015, at the church with Father Ted Skalsky presiding. Inurnment took place at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2015, at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parsons, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church or the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
He was born October 27, 1939, at Meade, Kansas, the son of John L. and Helen Friesen. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from the Meade Bible Academy. A lifetime resident of Meade, he was the co-owner of Friesen Machine, Inc. of Meade.
He was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church of Meade, and the Kansas Mennonite Men’s Chorus for over thirty years. He enjoyed motorcycles, handiwork, welding, auto mechanics, classic cars, reading, music, and spending time with his family and friends.
On April 10, 1965, he married Betty Isaac at Meade. She survives.
Other survivors include: Two sons, Jon Friesen and wife Martha of Meade, Kansas, Matthew Friesen and wife Heather of Hesston, Kansas; A daughter, Lisa Siebert husband Mark of Newton, Kansas; A brother, Lawrence Friesen and wife Ellen of Olathe, Kansas; Three stepbrothers, Lorne Loewen and wife Lorraine of Morris, Canada, Eldon Loewen and wife JoAnn of Reedley, California, Brian Loewen and wife Della of Newton, Kansas; A sister, Vera Dueck and husband Arnie of Winnipeg, Canada; Three stepsisters, Doris Kornelson and husband Jake of British Columbia, Canada, Leona Kornelson and husband John of Winnipeg, Canada, Eileen Dueck and husband Del of Lincoln, Nebraska; Six grandchildren, Michael, Hannah, Rachael, Elisse, Melia, and Ethan Friesen.
Celebration of Life services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Interment took place at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
Dad’s birthday was always celebrated on November 15, but when his birth certificate was attained, it said he was born on November 9, 1935. His mother stood fast on the 15th because as she stated “I was there!” Leroy was born to Raymond and Alice (Jantz) Koehn in Richards, Colorado. From little on he was very ambitious and had an adventuresome spirit. He served two years in the VA hospital in Roseburg, Oregon as a conscientious objector during the Korean War. He came home after one year and married the love of his life, Lila Koehn, then they went back to Oregon and he finished serving. To their union were born daughters, Arnella and Daylene. Later they were blessed with twin daughters through adoption, Mandy and Melissa.
Dad was a very hard worker. During his life he worked as a farm hand, land leveler, farm owner, and a truck driver. He leveled a lot of land with a W9 International with Ezra Unruh, Raymond Ardery, Kenneth Nightengale, and Jesse Loucks. He would pull all-nighters driving tractor or “figuring maps,” also while farming and driving truck. When farming got tough, he leased out his land and hit the road, obtaining a fleet of trucks. Over the years he hauled grain, swinging beef, refrigerated products, rock, anhydrous, manure, and anything that would o on a flatbed of in a tanker. In his earlier truck driving days, he would take his family along. We have many memories of going down the road listening to “trucker” songs on the 8-track. It was also a way for us girls to see the country as we got older and had vacation time at our places of work.
Dad loved to deer hunt, fish, and camp with family and friends in Colorado. We spent many hours driving on mountain roads. After buying a farm at Copeland, Kansas, and building a house with a fireplace, bringing home a trailer full of wood was the main objectives for going to Colorado. In the folks’ later years, they purchased a fifth-wheel and traveled to Montana or wherever they wanted to go. We had on last family vacation with Dad in August when they made a trip to Colorado to visit his twin daughters.
Leroy loved his farm and had a hard time accepting he couldn’t do things like he used to due to Parkinsons. He never gave up hope on getting better. After having deep brain stimulation in Montana to cure his tremors, he had a new lease on life for another five years. He moved to Lone Tree Retirement Center in Meade a year ago but made many trips out to the farm to tinker around, look at the crops, and ride the combine with Danny.
In his later years, Dad was concerned about his relationship with God and had many conversations with Pastor Curt in Montana and Pastor Ken in Meade. He chose his place of worship at Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade. He loved Pastor Ken’s music and his Mennonite friends and relatives who came to sing for him in the hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Lila of Meade, Kansas; four daughters, Arnella Carmichael of Meade, Daylene Conolly of Lewistown, Montana, Melissa Koehn and Mandy Koehn both of Broomfield, Colorado; two brothers, Lawrence Koehn and Earl Koehn both of Montezuma, Kansas; three sisters, Fern Jantz of Montezuma, Kansas, Delores Unruh of Halstead, Kansas, and Valetha Koehn of Burns, Kansas; three grandchildren, Devin Werner, Eddie Carmichael, and Toby Carmichael; and a great-grandchild, Braylee Werner.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two son-in-laws, Chris Carmichael and Vern Conolly; and a brother, Paul Koehn.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Building Fund or the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
He was born March 29, 1947, at Peoria, Illinois the son of Harold and Lois (Stavenhagen) Davis. As a young boy he attended school in Milan, Illinois and later high school in Rock Island, Illinois, graduating in 1965. He later attended Black Hawk Junior College in Moline, the Peoria School of Nursing, Peoria, and Bradley University, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree. After his graduation, he began his career in nursing. He later attended Wichita State University receiving his degree as a Physicians Assistant in 1989. Through his studies at Wichita, he became acquainted with Dr. Seeley Feldmeyer in Meade. Through this friendship, he moved to Meade in 1991, and began his career as a Physicians Assistant, serving the communities of Meade, Fowler, and Plains for many years.
He attended the Church of the Nazarene, and was a member of the Physicians Assistant Association, American Academy of Physicians Assistants, National Commission of Certified Physicians Assistants, Kansas Academy of Physicians Assistants, the Peoria Magic Club, and was a 32 degree Mason. He enjoyed mountain climbing, camping, caving, magic, cross-country skiing, and was passionate about animals.
On August 11, 1973, he married Patricia McConnel at Reynolds, Illinois. She survives.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2015, at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation will follow the services.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade Medical Clinic or the Mastiff Rescue in care of the funeral home.
“Boy” graduated from Fowler High School, He was currently employed at Fire & Ice Geothermal in Woodward, Oklahoma. Vicente’s hobbies included bullfighting, golfing, motorcycle riding, and spending time with friends and loved ones.
He was a member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Fowler and was active participant in Rank Lil Buckers.
He is survived by his parents Vicente and Ester Granados of Fowler; sister, Maria Sanchez of Fowler, sister, Sonia Slaba of Wichita, brother, Alex Granados of Fowler, brother, Toby Granados of Fowler, sister Esther Granados of Wichita, sister, Bereniz Granados of Wichita; 17 nieces and nephews.
Funeral service were held at Saint Anthony Catholic Church on Monday, September 7, 2015 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Ted Skalsky presiding. Burial followed at Fowler Cemetery in Fowler.
Memorials are suggested to In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Vicente “Boy” Granados Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
He was born April 10, 1938, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Martin and Nora (Feldman) Eckhoff. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School. He later attended Pratt Junior College and then Kansas State University, receiving his masters and doctorate degrees in Nuclear Engineering. A longtime resident of Manhattan, moving to Wichita in 2002, he was the Department Head of Nuclear Engineering at Kansas State University until his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wichita, and had been a member of over thirteen various civic organizations. He enjoyed realty, website designing, walking, his dogs Timmy and Buddy, and spending time with his family and friends.
On June 10, 10, 1996, he married Eulonda Beck at Santa Fe, New Mexico. She survives.
Other survivors by: A son, Brad Eckhoff and wife Diane of Denver, Colorado; Two grandchildren, Dean and Natalie Ekhoff
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Nisa Dawn Eckhoff in 1966; three brothers, Raymond, Chester “Hap”, and Leonard Eckhoff; and sister, Elsie Kane.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2015, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Dean Eckhoff Scholarship Fund for Meade High School seniors attending Kansas State University in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
She was born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on October 4th, 1954 to Bill and Barbara (Bronner) Fletcher. After her father completed his military service, the family returned to western Kansas where she grew up. She was involved with 4H and started the women’s high school basketball program in Leoti, Kansas. After graduation, she attended Garden City Community Junior College where she played women’s basketball.
Debbie married Marvin James on October 6th, 1973. They lived in Garden City, when their children, Fletcher and Tonya were born. After a number of years in Garden and Dodge City, they made their home in Meade. Debbie owned and operated The Farmer’s Daughter gift and craft store for many years. She also worked as the office manager for KJIL radio station and as a bookkeeper/receptionist for DeLissa Ford.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Marvin. On July 4th, 2007, she married Walter Rempel and they made their home on Walter’s farm southeast of Meade and were members of Emmanuel Mennonite church. One of her special delights was spending time with “their” children and all those grandkids! Didn’t quite make it to 12 grandchildren, but she got close with 10 and dearly loved them all!
Debbie was sincere and whole-hearted in her love for Christ and sharing that love with others. In addition to her work, she was the Area Coordinator for a Franklin Graham ministry called Operation Christmas Child. This ministry distributes shoeboxes of bibles, school supplies, toys and games, articles of clothing, etc. to children around the world. Dreams Debbie realized were helping distribute shoeboxes to children in the Dominican Republic and Ecuador, meeting Franklin Graham at an OCC conference and visiting the Holy Land.
Her husband, Walter, her children, Fletcher and Tonya, and ten grandchildren survive Debbie. Other survivors include her two brothers, Mike and Greg, and their families; her sister, Pam, and her family; her uncle, Joe Bronner; and three aunts—Marjorie Elliott, Jean Bronner and Helen Fletcher.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4th, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade. Internment followed the funeral at Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
In lieu of plants/flowers, Debbie’s family requests that memorial donations be made to Operation Christmas Child in care of the funeral home.
She graduated from Cordell High School. On June 2, 1956 she married Alvin L. Morgan. From that marriage four children were born: Paula, Decina, Alvin, and JaRhonda.
She is survived by Paula R. Morgan of Oklahoma City, Decina & Doug Heinz of Fowler, KS, Alvin Morgan of Oklahoma City; 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; siblings, LaWan Keeton, Fowler, Lela Hamil, Skiatook, OK, Truman and Kay Keeton, Oklahoma City, Glenn and Karen Keeton, Liberal, and Darlene Perdue, Columbia, MO; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter JaRhonda Rouleau, 4 sisters – Kate, Violet, Geneva, and Treova, and 3 brothers – Harvey, Jack and Ronnie.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service in her honor on Saturday, September 5th, at Judah House of Praise Church, 600 S. Magnolia, Cordell, OK at 11 am with burial to follow.
He was born May 15, 1952, at Ashland, Kansas, the son of Loyal Walter and Mildred (Puyear) Holler. As a young boy he attended the Ashland school system, graduating from Ashland High School. He later attended the Liberal Area Vo-Tech receiving his training in auto body repair. A resident of Meade since 1991, he was an auto body technician.
He was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church and the Sons of Thunder. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, gardening, helping others, spending time with family and friends, and was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.
He married Cathy Herman and later divorced. He later married Carol Sinclair and later divorced. On December 31, 1994, he married Debbie Heronemus at Dodge City, Kansas. She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Kami Day of Lakin, Kansas, Jason “Bubba” Holler and wife Misty of Kismet, Kansas, Brett Holler of Meade, Kansas, Kasey Holler of Meade, Kansas, Carissa Schellhamer of Meade, Kansas; A sister, LeJean Hanes of Trenton, Missouri; Two grandchildren, Sierra and Kaden.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and a brother-in-law Gary Hanes in 2008.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Love Meade Fund or the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
She was born June 8, 1936, at Arlington, Washington, the daughter of Alma L. and Elsie May (Mossier) Whitman. A longtime resident of the Northwest, she was a bookkeeper.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilts, making teddy bears, playing the piano, camping, fishing, and gardening.
On October 12, 1953, she married Arthur R. Barrett at Marysville, Washington. He passed away in 2007.
Survivors include: A son, Arthur R. “Art” Barrett, Jr. and wife Maureen of Englewood, Kansas
She is preceded in death by her husband; a son, Wesley Barrett; a brother Marlin Whitman; and a sister Alberta.aa
Private family services will be held at a later date as cremation has taken place.
She was born October 26, 1924, to George and Essie (Denny) Tacha in Jennings Kansas. She married Harold Kortz of Ingalls Kansas on September 17, 1946, in Meade, Kansas
Some of her hobbies included sewing, embroidering, collecting knickknack chickens, watching sports, and going to town.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold Kortz, her daughter Linda Collins, several brothers and sisters and both of her parents George and Essie Tacha.
Survivors include son Dale Kortz and wife Catherine (Katie) of Bayfield, CO and six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorials in her name may be sent to St. Catherine Hospice, 602 N. 6th St., Garden City KS 67846, Arkansas Valley Hospice, 531 Lewis Ave., and La Junta, CO 81050 or the Meade District Hospital, 510 E. Carthage St., Meade, KS 67864.
Robert W. (Bob) Hickey, August 12, 2015. An old soldier died today. He has stood his last retreat on earth and will be standing reveille in the morning with Sgt. Alvin York, Lt. Audie Murphy and innumerable comrades who have gone on before.
Bob was born July 16, 1926 at home in the sand-hills and sagebrush of the Oklahoma Panhandle. He was the third of six children born to Joe and Ivey Enyart Hickey.
Bob lived most of his life in Meade County, Kansas, just a few miles north of his birthplace. He graduated from Meade High School in May 1944. Just like most of his male classmates, he was soon inducted into the army.
He served in the South Pacific with the 24th Division, 19th Regiment and was wounded in the hills above Davao Mindanao, June 12, 1945. He spent 10 months in Japan. After returning to the US, he worked at various jobs and attended Kansas State College briefly.
In March 1949, when the coal mines he worked in went on their third strike in four weeks, he quit and re-enlisted in the army. After a year of schooling in the US, he was sent to Okinawa where he joined the 931st Aviation Engineers Group as a photographer. Three months after arriving, the Korean War erupted.
After the work on Kadena Air Force Base was completed in early 1951, he was shipped to Suwon, South Korea to build Suwon Air Force Base.
In 1952 he returned to the US and was on assignment in Brownwood, Texas, where he met and married Jayne Fuller.
He received a B.S. in Secondary Education from Howard Payne College in 1956 and a M.A. from George Washington University (Wash. D.C.) in 1976. He worked for the U.S. Bureau of Mines, U.S. Fish and Wildlife services, and the ACTION Agency.
After retiring with 30 years’ service, he worked another 8 ½ years for the Texas Department of Human Services.
Bob had been involved in Blanket Baptist Church and the Gideons. Also, he has been involved in the American Legions, VFW and other service organizations.
According to our dad, “life is a journey from the cradle to the grave. It has high points and low. It is sometimes triumphant and sometimes depressing, but we are each our own master. Life without our Lord Jesus is a life that is Not worth living.”
Bob is survived by his daughters, Peggy Hickey of Blanket, TX; Julia (James) Jones of Ft Washington, MD; Michele (David) Yount of Pleasant Hill, MO; Kathleen Hickey of Fort Worth, TX; his son, William (Kelly) Hickey of Blanket, TX; his brother, Herbert (Dean) Hickey of Brownwood, TX; twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Myra Jayne Hickey; his parents Joseph Edward Hickey and Ivey Marie Enyart Hickey; his daughter, Patricia Golden; his brothers Oscar and Ernest Hickey; his sisters, Jean (Teddy) Drake and Virgie Hickey, and his granddaughter Angela Hickey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gideon’s International for Bibles. My Dad said, “I cannot see or smell the flowers and in a few days they will be gone. If a soul I saved by a Bible dedicated in my memory, I will know about that in Heaven and be able to welcome them there.” To give locally, use Box 922, Brownwood, TX 76801.
Pat is survived by his beloved wife Kris Kiley; children Patrick “Rick” Q. Kiley, Jr. of Rockport, TX, Douglas W. Kiley of Scottsdale, AZ, and Marcia Kiley Riggle of Windsor, CO; siblings Edward B. Kiley of North Litttlerock, AR, Irene Blackmore of Ulysses, KS, Anna Morgan of Elida, OH; step-children Kellie Roe of Denver, CO, and Christopher Ferguson of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Kristie Lynn Kiley, Brian Kiley, Matthew Kiley, Chelsea Lauer, Paige Hamm, Jessica Kiley, Douglas Kiley, Dalton Kiley, Kayla Devine, Kristie Littleton, Vince Roe, and Haley Roe; great-grandchildren Conor Kiley, Addison Kiley, Kiley Prina, Kamden Kiley, Heath Lauer, Kody Kiley, Brendan Roe, Warren Littleton, Kaiden Roe, Allie Littleton, Nicholas Roe, and Isla McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his grandson Patrick Quentin Kiley III; step-son Jason Ferguson; sisters Ruth Estes of Dodge City, KS, and June Aley of Casper, WY; and Barbara Gum Kiley, the mother of his three children.
Pat was born on May 12, 1932 in Kismet, Kansas to Edward and Pauline Kiley. He graduated from Kismet high school in 1950 and then from Dodge City Junior College. He served in the United States Air Force for four years and was honorably discharged. Pat worked for Martin Marietta as a computer programmer and taught computer science at Metropolitan State College. Because of his height (Pat was 6’4″), and shortly after he began teaching at Metro, he was asked by 4 students to start the school’s basketball program and to serve as its first head coach. Pat accepted the offer without hesitation and was proud to have had the opportunity to pick the team’s name and mascot: The Roadrunners. Pat named the team the “Roadrunners” because at the time, Metropolitan College Campus consisted of two buildings blocks apart in downtown Denver and students would have to “run the road” to get from class to class.
After teaching, Pat went to work for the United States Mint in Denver Colorado and often had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. While working in Washington, Pat took full advantage of being on the East Coast and would often take the train to New York City on the weekends. During this time, Pat was passionate about real estate and acquired multiple single family homes and was an active landlord for his properties until last year.
In 1981 Pat met Kris at a Parents without Partners function and began their 34 year adventure. Pat and Kris love to travel and set out on many road trips throughout the continental United States. Their travels took them to Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and Europe. He loved the Denver Broncos and in addition to melding their blended families, Pat and Kris combined their season tickets and enjoyed going to games with their friends, children and grandchildren.
After the kids were all out of the house, Pat and Kris bought Harley Davidson motorcycles and rode all through the Rocky Mountain West. Pat would often comment that he was a lucky man to be able to travel but an even luckier man to be able to return to their home in Franktown, Colorado and to be able to look out any window on the west side of the house and see Pike’s Peak and almost the entire front range.
Funeral service were held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, August 12, 2015 at Kismet United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Myers presiding. Burial followed at Kismet Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com
Sister Genevieve was born in Fowler, May 8, 1926 to Andrew and Cecilia (Elpers) Leis.
She entered St. Joseph’s Discalced Carmelite Monastery in Seattle, Wash., on May 4, 1950, at the age of 24. On May 5, 1951, she received the holy habit of Carmel and was given the name Sister Anne Marie of the Most Blessed Trinity. She made her first profession of vows May 6, 1952, and her final profession May 6, 1955.
In 1970, Sister Genevieve wrote Pope Paul VI for permission to live outside her community and strict enclosure. She cited reasons of conscience due to changes in the Church after Vatican II. Her petition for a decree of exclaustration to the Sacred Congregation of Religious was granted on Feb. 12, 1970.
She returned to her baptismal name, and moved to Pueblo to work in a Catholic hospital. She worked chiefly as a nurse’s aid at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and in private homes.
Sister Genevieve lived in a small house, “furnished only in the spirit of poverty,” in a very quiet neighborhood in Pueblo. There she continued her life of Carmelite silence and contemplative prayer for the needs of the Holy Roman Catholic Church and the salvation of souls worldwide.
Survivors include three brothers, Ivan Leis and wife, Floydene, Oklahoma City; Claude Leis and wife, LaVerne, Fowler; and Clarence Leis and wife, Betty, Rogers, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was born July 17, 1918, to George and Dorothy Wiederholt in Clyde, Missouri. Her father passed away when she was very young, so she spent a great deal of time with her grandparents whom she remembers fondly. She tell the story of her grandfather teaching her to read before she was old enough to start school, which might explain her love for reading her entire life.
Irene met her husband, John “Darby” Dunn, while both of them were working in Kansas City, Kansas. Darby was born and raised in Plains, Kansas. They were married at Clyde, Missouri, on October 13, 1941. While living in Kansas City, their first son, Ronnie was born. After the death of Darby’s father, they moved back to Plains in the fall of 1945 to take over the operation of the family owned grocery story, “Dunn’s Store”. After moving to Plains two more children were born. Gary (married to Barbara Reiss) and Mary Lynne (married to David Bryant).
During the earl y 1960’s, Darby and Irene purchased additional grocery stores in Liberal and Sublette. Irene was kept busy as bookkeeper for the businesses. It was truly a “family” business as all of their children also worked in the stores. They sold all of the stores in 1971. Darby then worked for the Kansas Department of Health and Irene worked as Secretary/Bookkeeper for the Area Mental Health Agency in Liberal. They retired in 1982.
Irene’s hobbies included reading, crocheting, gardening, playing cards, and singing. She was the Choir Director at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Plains for many years and was also very active in the Altar Society at the church. She an Darby also enjoyed traveling. After over 45 years of marriage, Darby passed away on June 5, 1987, at the age of 71.
Along with her three children, Irene has seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Grandchildren include, Daryll Dunn, Eva Duran, Chris Dunn, Derek Dunn, Dirk Dunn, Michael Bryant, and Blake Bryant. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events and was one of their proudest (and loudest) fans.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2015, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2015, at the church. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains Library or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
He was born November 4, 1937, in Oklahoma, the son of Russell and Addie Seastrunk. As a young boy he attended the Goodman, Missouri school system, graduating from Goodman High School. A resident of Fowler, Kansas, since 1974, he was the co-owner and operator with his son John Kernell of Kernell Body Shop until he retired.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football, in particular the Kansas City Chiefs, and taking long country rides with his family.
In May, 1955, he married Geneva Jane Sears at Goodman, Missouri. She precedes him in death on October 8, 2013.
Survivors include: His children, James Kernell of Alabama, John Kernell and wife Julie of Dodge City, Kansas, Dave Kernell and wife Starla of Fowler, Kansas, Russ Kernell and wife Tina of Bradyville, Tennessee, Calvin Douglas Kernell of Topeka, Kansas, Teresa Smith and husband Mike of Antlers, Oklahoma; Thirteen grandchildren, Twenty-nine great-grandchildren, Two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; and a brother Roy Kernell.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
He is survived by: His parents, Caleb & Sarah May of Meade, Kansas; Two brothers, Noah Mahler May and James Henderson May both of Meade, Kansas; Three sisters, Hannah Beth May, Abigail Lou May, and Ada Marie May all of Meade, Kansas; Paternal grandparents, Arlyn L. “Frog” and Mary Lou Henderson May of Auburn, Kansas; Paternal great-grandparents, Floyd E. and Norma L. Faulk Henderson of Maple Hill, Kansas and Barbara L. Wilson May of Topeka, Kansas; Maternal grandparents, Dr. James and Carol Beth Manning Mahler of Pass Christian, Mississippi; Maternal great-grandparents, John B. “Jack” and Christine Manning of Hot Springs, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by three siblings.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with the Reverend Ken Harder presiding. Interment followed in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade State Bank for family expenses in care of the funeral home.
He was born September 20, 1956 at Fowler, Ks the son of Robert Kenneth and Phyllis Enola (Nichols) Krisle. He attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1975. He was a long time resident of Kansas City, Mo where he was a certified welder and worked as a supervisor for Wabash Trailers for 23 years. He was an avid horse lover and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his children, daughter Lynn Krisle of Fowler, Ks and son Robert Krisle of Hays, Ks and five grandchildren Kenyan, Kadyn and Kambrey Weber of Fowler, Ks Aidan Krisle of Albany, Mo and Brandon Krisle of Goodland, Ks. A sister Marjean Strong and husband Dudley of Fowler and four brothers Kevin Krisle and wife Cindy of Dodge City, Kurtis Krisle and wife Marcy of Minneola, Robert Krisle of Fowler and Michael Krisle and wife Kristy of Lahoma, Ok and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter Brianna Lynn Krisle.
Cremation has taken place and a sunset graveside service will held August 1, 2015 at Fowler Cemetery in Fowler, Ks.
Mary’s mother died a few weeks after Mary’s birth and Lon took his nine children to San Diego to live. The three youngest boys were adopted out and the baby (Mary) was taken home with her grandmother, Maria Wetmore and aunt, Effie Hudson to live in Kansas.
As a young teenager, Mary gave her heart to the Lord at the Fowler Pilgrim Holiness Church. Her aunt observed, “She began to smile and to sing”!
She was married to John Elbert Frazier on September 11, 1938. They worked on a ranch several winters and then lived in the Fowler community where they were engaged in farming and where they raised their son, Daniel Phillip and three daughters, Rosa Lynn, Carol Ann and Laura Esther.
Mary took a four-year correspondence course from the Pilgrim Church Headquarters in Indianapolis and was an ordained deaconess. Her health being improved, she attended Dodge City Community College. Mary graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1967 and taught one year at Garfield Elementary School in Garden City, KS and three years at Plains Elementary School in Plains, KS. She did substitute teaching in Fowler, Meade and Plains. For several years she drove the mini-bus for Fowler senior citizens on a daily basis. In 1981, John and Mary moved to Wichita. Mary worked as an office secretary at First Wesleyan Church for six years. She was an active member of this church, as she previously was in the Fowler Wesleyan Church. Mary was a member of the Artesian Valley E.H.U.
After moving to Wichita, Mary displayed extraordinary service to her church, a continued passion for ensuring children had the opportunity to attend Sunday School and church camp, and visiting patients in hospitals and delivering flowers to the elderly and the sick. Mary was known for her devotion to providing transportation for her elderly friends and neighbors to church services, medical appointments and other errands.
Mary leaves a testimony to the saving grace and cleansing power of Christ in her life and a consuming desire that her family and friends may be united in that homeland above.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John, her son, Daniel Phillip and her great-grandson Jeffrey Paul.
She is survived by her three daughters: Rosa (Howard) Rathbun of Yuma, AZ, Carol Ann (Maurice) Sewell of Wichita, KS and Laura (Ross) Tullis of Wesleyan Village Brooksville, FL; 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service was at First Wesleyan Church, Wichita, KS, Saturday, July 11 at 10 am; graveside service and burial followed at Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, KS, Saturday, July 11 at 4 pm.
Memorials have been established with First Wesleyan Church, Wichita to assist with sending youth to church camp.
She was born November 8, 1965, at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Charles Ray and Rosa Ellen (Spence) Cheney. As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1984. She later continued her education at Oklahoma State University and Kansas State University, studying culinary arts. A longtime resident of Fowler, she was a caregiver.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and she enjoyed reading, gardening, animals, and decorating.
She is survived by her longtime friend and companion, Dwight Long; her mother Rosa Cheney; and two brothers.
She is preceded in death by her father and a brother.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Humane Society in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.[/subccordion]
She was born October 21, 1929, at Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Jay Clark and Nettie Ethel (Walter) Wagner. As a young girl she attended the Kingman school system. A longtime resident of Meade, she was a cook, waitress, floral arranger, and a homemaker.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, DAR, Rebekah Lodge, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, reading her bible, word puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends, in particular her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On June 16, 1946, she married James A. Lemmons at El Dorado, Kansas. He precedes her in death on August 4, 1991.
She is survived by: Her son, James “Critter” Lemmons of Wichita, Kansas; A daughter, Cheryl Powers of Meade, Kansas; A sister, Maurene Edmonds of Maryville, Tennessee
; Five grandchildren, Robert Frazier and Wayne “Mouse” Warden of Wichita, Darrell Powers, Bradly Powers, and Aidan Powers all of Meade, Kansas; Fourteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Willis and Henry Wagner; and six sisters, Nellie Heinz, Helen Williams, Loyce Boswell, Gladys Wagner, Catherine Cuddy, and Natalie McKinney.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Carl attended school in Cherokee, Oklahoma. In 1955, he entered the United States Army, serving overseas in the Korean War. He was discharged in 1954 and returned to Dodge City. On April 28, he married Edith Alberding in Hutchinson. She survives. After their marriage, they lived in Dodge City and then moved to Hutchison. In 1975, they moved to Montezuma where Carl served as a deputy sheriff’s officer. He also served as a deputy in Tribune before moving to Sublette in 1976 to serve as the Undersheriff. In 1980, he was elected as the Haskell County Sheriff and served until 1984. Carl and Edith then moved to Fowler where he served in the sheriff’s department before retiring in 1997. Carl enjoyed camping, fishing, and his pets. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carl is survived by his wife Edith Pettay of Fowler; two sons, Darrel Pettay and wife Marilyn of Peculiar, Missouri and Kevin Pettay of Delta, Colorado; one daughter, Carla Pettay of Dodge City; three brothers, Carol Pettay, Jackie Pettay, and Everett Pettay all of Hutchinson; one sister, Mary Lou Walden of Hutchinson; seven grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Robert Pettay; two brothers, Vern and James Pettay; and two sisters, Elgie Townsend and Hilda Arrington.
Funeral service were held at the Sublette Southern Baptist Church on Saturday, June 27, 2015 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Joe Stephens presiding. Burial followed at Haskell County Cemetery in Sublette. Memorials are suggested to Family of Carl Pettay in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
She was born September 21, 1919, to Walter Warren and Feryl Ione (Flinn) Marrs at Fowler, Kansas. She married Kenneth “Bub” Tacha on October 13, 1941, at Dodge City.
Some of her hobbies include sewing, gardening, crocheting, playing cards, fishing, camping, spending time with her two granddaughters and two great-grandsons, and watching sports.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth “Bub” Tacha, her sister, Gladys Aileen Bruington, and both of her parents, Walter Warren and Feryl Ione (Flinn) Marrs.
Survivors include son, Myron Tacha and wife JoAnn of Meade; son, Milton Tacha and wife Tina of Meade; granddaughter, Constance Shrewsbury and husband Jake of Meade; granddaughter, Courtney Keith and husband Joey of Cimarron; two great-grandsons, Jace and Jayvin Shrewsbury; and a great-granddaughter, Savannah Keith; four sisters, Betty Leis and husband Clarence of Rogers, Arkansas, Warrenetta Fisher and husband Donald of Garden City, Kansas, LaVon Miller of Meade, Leola Brown of Nickerson, Kansas; and three brothers, Alfred Marrs of Meade, Virgil Marrs of Hays, Kansas, and Wendel Marrs and wife Penny of Pahrump, Nevada.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Burial followed at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.
Memorials may be sent to the United Methodist Church, Meade District Hospital, or the Beam Senior Center in care of the funeral home.
She was born November 24, 1939, in rural Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Jake J. and Lena D. (Harms) Isaac. As a young girl she attended the Lily Dale School and later the Meade Bible Academy in rural Meade County. A lifetime resident, she was a rural mail carrier.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and she enjoyed gardening, embroidery, music, baking cookies, and camping at the Meade State Lake.
On June 13, 1958, she married Pete D. Bartel at Meade. He survives. Other survivors include: Two sons, Myron Bartel of Pratt, Kansas and Gordon Bartel of Meade, Kansas; Two daughters, Cindy Friesen of Meade, Kansas and Vonda Ronen of Wichita, Kansas; Three brothers, Dean Isaac of Houston, Texas, Jerry Isaac of New Bloomfield, Pennsylvania, Gary Isaac of Denver, Colorado; A sister, Lavonne Loewen of Meade, Kansas; Nine grandchildren and Nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Virgil Ray Isaac.
Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2015, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with the Reverend Ken Harder presiding. Cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment services will be held at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center or the Church of the Nazarene in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Survivors include three daughters, Nancy Knowlton, Angie Brady (Tom), Cherie Nicholson (Ron) and one son, L.H. Brown (Thais); one brother, Harold Dupree (Sis); twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews
Marlene was a member of the Plains United Methodist Church, WCTU, and President of UMW. She graduated from Plains High School and St. Mary of the Plains College. She served her community as a former teacher, both in the public school system and Sunday school, and was a member of the DAR. She was active in 4-H as a leader and gave of her talents in various community activities. She loved people, and shared her sense of humor and kind, caring nature with people of all ages.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. at the Plains United Methodist Church
with pastors Larry Myers and Neal Foster officiating. Burial was in the Plains Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Plains UMW, the Plains United Methodist Church to specifically provide for payment of camp fees for children, and the Meade District Hospital.
Eileen graduated from Fowler High School in 1955, and from Mercy School of Nursing in 1958, as a Registered Nurse.
She married Myron Hermes on April 4, 1969, at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with three sons.
Eileen belonged to Holy Cross Catholic Church Altar Society, Perpetual Adoration, Bible Study, Eucharistic Minister and Salt City Faith and Light. She was past provincial for Faith and Light USA West and co-founded the Holy Family Camp for persons with disabilities in Wichita. Eileen belonged to Beta Sigma Phi Torchbearer Beta Chapter and enjoyed the Master Gardening Club.
Eileen is survived by: her husband, Myron; sons, John (Kay), Fred (Debbie), and Bill (Jeanette); grandchildren, Katie McClintock, Joey Hermes, Vanessa Herrera, Heath Hermes, Haley Hermes, Joshua Hermes; step-grandsons, Brandon, Matthew, Jonathon and Cameron Davis; a great-grandchild, Quinn Herrera; brothers, Ed and Hank Furhman; and sister, Ruth Burkhart. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph; and sister, Virginia.
A Parish rosary was held at 7 pm, Tuesday, June 9th, with a Funeral Mass at 10 am on Wednesday, June 10th, at Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson, with Father Ned J. Blick presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salt City Faith and Light in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Visit www.elliottmortuary.com to leave a personal condolence for Eileen’s family.
She was born April 19, 1918, at rural Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Pete and Fannie (Marrs) Hardaway. As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School. After her graduation, she moved to Oregon, attending beauty school and later began her career as a cook for the local schools and babysitting for many area families. In 2005, she returned to Kansas to be near her family.
She enjoyed crafts, knitting, sewing, making Afghan blankets, potholders, and doilies.
She married Harry Rounds. He precedes her in death.
She is surivived by: Her sons, Ronald “Ron” Hardaway of Meade, Kansas, Rick Aaron of Dayton, Ohio; A brother, Dean Hardaway of Concordia, Kansas; A sister, Madessa Linvil of Walker Town, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Loren and Warren Hardaway; and four sisters, Florence Wells, Juanita Hayes, Velma Emberton, and Ruth Flynn.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
When the war ended, Art lived with an uncle in California for a while then returned to Fowler where he found work. In the fall of 1948, he briefly dated then married Marie (Zortman) Bayha who was the love of his life for over sixty-six years. Art and Marie embarked on many adventures during their life together, living in several different places and trying their hands at various professions throughout the years. They returned to Fowler in 1955, and remained residents there until moving to Meade in December, 2013. Art passed away on May 1, 2015, in Wichita, Kansas.
Art’s legacy includes three children: Ardith (Bayha) Lewis, Charles Bayha, and Daniel Bayha; five grandchildren: Todd Lewis, Sarah Lewis-Finke, Laura H. Lewis, Daniel (Danny) Bayha, and Kimberly (Bayha) Donnell; nine great-grandchildren: Taylor Finke, Nicholas Finke, Elizabeth Lewis, Bailey Lewis, Bristol Lewis, Tristin Lewis-Dierking, Skyler Donnell, Holden Bayha, and Seth Bayha; and three step-great-grandchildren:Andrea Herran, Layne Herran, and Haley Herran. Art was preceded in death by his parents, older brother, Jay Bayha, and an older sister Helen (Bayha) Sarle and her husband Nicholas Sarle. Art is survived by his wife, Marie; younger sister Virginia (Bayha) Ireland and her husband Gerald of Buena Vista, Colorado, his daughter Ardith and her husband Ronald Lewis of Fowler, Kansas; son Chuck Bayha and wife Cathy of Ponca City, Oklahoma; and son Dan Bayha of Meade, Kansas; grandson Todd Lewis and wife Brenda and daughters of Fowler, Kansas; granddaughter Sarah Lewis-Finke and children of Meade, Kansas; granddaughter Laura H. Lewis and her son of Meade, Kansas; grandson Danny Bayha and his wife Cheryl and children of Ponca City, Oklahoma; granddaughter Kim Donnell and her husband Clint and daughter of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2015, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Disabled Veteran’s Foundation or the Friends of Kibina Hospital in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
She was born July 27, 1924, to Isaac W. and Cora (Atkinson) Brown in Centerville, Iowa. She attended and graduated from the Salt City Business College in Hutchinson. She worked in a variety of jobs in Plains which included her work in the bank, a bookkeeper at the Home Lumber and Supply, and as a custodian for the Plains school system.
On February 19, 1948, she married Frank H. Bromwell at Plains, Kansas. He precedes her in death on May 4, 2005.
She is survived by four sons, Tom Bromwell of Shell Knob, Missouri, Gary Bromwell of Plains, Kansas, Richard Bromwell and Larry Bromwell, both of Hutchinson, Kansas; a daughter Denice Bromwell of Inman, Kansas; fifteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; a son, Jack Bromwell; her parents; brother and sisters; and a grandson, Jake Bromwell.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
He was preceded in death by his siblings Charles, Llewelyn, and Betty and John. Kenneth attended the Fowler, Kansas schools where He played football as a fullback and linebacker.
In 1956 Ken graduated from Fowler High School. He joined the Army spending 6 months at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and was an Army Reservist for five and a half years. On December 28, 1958, Kenneth married Christine (Norman) Weber who preceded him in death on February 17, 1986. Their love created three sons who survive, Justin (Krista) Weber (Eldora, IA), Tony (Jan) Weber (Wichita, KS), Doug (Arlene) Weber (Fowler, KS).
Kenneth passed on a strong work ethic, a sense of justice and fairness, and life skills that have served his sons well. Kenneth was an accomplished heavy equipment operator and for a time had his own soil moving business. During this time he also operated the 500 acre Weber farm for decades of which he was extremely proud. The American Agriculture Movement was something he deeply invested his time and energy. He researched and then wrote a brilliant paper illustrating how the “farm dollar” creates more taxable wealth than any other product in society. Kenneth also participated in the Washington D.C. AAM demonstration. He also belonged to the Jaycees and deeply enjoyed flying and held a pilot’s license. In 2005 he facilitated a wonderful family reunion and celebration of the farm’s centennial. He also owned and operated Nitehawk trucking. His favorite customer was the late Leroy Huelskamp of Fowler. Kenneth’s CB handle was “Rainman” after the mathematical genius played by Dustin Hoffman in the movie with same title due to Kenny’s uncanny ability to do math equations in his head. Kenneth was “Pa Pa” to ten grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was buried Monday, May 25, at 7:00 PM in the Fowler Cemetery per his request. Memorials can be sent to the Fowler Friends Church in Fowler, Kansas, 400 Pine St., 67844, or to the Minneola Hospital, 212 S. Main St., Minneola, KS 67865.
She was born September 13, 1958, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of John T. and Mary K. (Benear) Lennon. As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1977. She was a resident of Meade and had resided over the years in Missouri, Wichita, Dodge City, and Plains.
She enjoyed fishing, long walks, the outdoors, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her children, Jerry Lee Lennon Ense of Cimarron, Kansas, Sarah Jean Griffin Calderwood of Dodge City, Kansas, Terri Ann Ivey Boeck of Sabetha, Kansas, Billie Joe Ivey Boeck of Sabetha, Kansas, Robert Jo Lennon; A half brother, Daniel Wann of Arkansas City, Kansas; Two half sisters, Kay Mora of Meade, Kansas, Ida Pearl Bottorff of Medora, Indiana; Nine grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas John Lennon; and a half brother, Danny Ray James.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation has taken place.
The family would welcome memorials to the Kathryn Lennon memorial fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com/
He was born January 3, 1931, at Grand Pass, Missouri, the son of Ervin and Rovilla (Brewe) Salyer. As a young boy he attended the Grand Pass school system, graduating from Grand Pass High School. After his graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean Conflict. He later began his career with Allis Chalmers, working as a Lab Technician, retiring in 1986. In 2004, he moved to Meade, Kansas.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post #92, both of Meade; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1000 of Independence, Missouri.
In 1956, he married Helen Fiene. She precedes him in death in 1961. On June 8, 1963, he married Alma Jane Hereford at Clinton, Missouri. She passed away January 8, 2013.
He is survived by: A son, Steven Salyer of Meade, Kansas; A sister, Jessie Miller of Atchison, Kansas; A grandson, Steven Tyler Salyer of Meade, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by a wife, Helen, and a wife, Alma Jane; his parents; a brother, Henry Salyer; and a sister Wilma Fowler.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2015 at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Aliene married Gene F. Miller of Fowler, Kansas in 1951 and moved to Lawrence where her four children were born. She worked at Lawrence Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide and eventually completed training to be an operating room technician.
After moving for a few years to Texas and then New Mexico, Aliene returned to Lawrence in 1979 to marry David H. Bieber. She joined him in his membership to Trinity Lutheran Church, which remained her home church for the rest of her life. She enjoyed many yeas of service at Trinity Lutheran.
She had many friends in the Lawrence area through church, the Kanwaka FCE and Literary Clubs, and through WELCA. While her children were young she was a 4-H leader for Kanwaka and a den mother for the Boy Scouts of America. Aliene was very well known for her prize winning pies and her beautiful handmade aprons.
Aliene is survived by her husband, David; four siblings, Carl (Marilyn) Craig, June Reed, Grace Settlemire, and Orval (Myrna) Craig; 4 children, Glynda Jean (Bruce) Caldwell, Rex Alan Miller, Max (Karen) Michael Miller and Rebecca (Brad) Ann Seitter; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, one aunt, and several nieces, nephews and close friends. She was loved and will be missed very much by her family and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to either Trinity Lutheran Church or Visiting Nurses in lieu of flowers.
She was born August 9, 1935, in Liberal, Kansas to the late Melvin L. Reiss and Pauline Smith Reiss. She graduated from Kismet High School in 1953. Following high school, she graduated from the Women’s Business College in Denver, Colorado.
In 1955 she married the love of her life, Vonn J. Richardson, which was the beginning of many wonderful adventures for the couple. They were avid travelers, traveling to many destinations throughout the world.
Faye was a member of the Eastern Star, the United Methodist Church of Plains, the Women’s Private Pilot Association, the Flying 99’s, and the Plains Country Club. She also enjoyed playing cards, the piano, square dancing and animals.
Survivors include her husband of the home of 59 years and the couple’s three children: Connie Kelly and husband Timothy of Albuquerque, NM, Jamie Eakes and husband Dan of Plains, Kansas, and Todd Richardson and wife Debbie of Wichita, Kansas. Other survivors include four grandsons: J. Daniel Eakes, Harrison Eakes, Benjamin Richardson, and Luke Richardson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister.
The funeral was held at the Plains United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Burial followed at the Plains Cemetery.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
Melvin served in the United States Army as a Radar Operator in the 1st Guided Missile group during the Korean War. Once his service was completed, he came to stay with family in Kansas where he met and fell in love with Beverly Ann Foster. After he proposed marriage to Beverly on Valentine’s day in 1961, they were united in marriage in the Christian Church of Fowler, Kansas on June 14, 1961. He was baptized in the Christian Church of Meade, Kansas on September 9, 1973. Melvin and Beverly raised a family for 15 years in Meade, Kansas before moving with the oil industry to Woodward, OK where they settled for the next 8 years. Upon his retirement, they moved to and lived in Wichita, Kansas until Beverly’s death in 2007.
Melvin White is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 46 years, Beverly and 6 siblings; Oswald White, Euclid White, Arcille Skeen, Othamo Simmons, Kessler White and Gale White.
He is survived by his two daughters, Gay Renee Rose and husband Martin of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Joy Dawn Henderson and husband, Matt of Frisco, Texas, 5 grandchildren, Lacie Mericka and husband Damian, Amber Dase and husband Christian, Jessica Henderson, Tyler Rose and McKayla Henderson; 2 great grand daughters Hayden and Saige Mericka; brother Jr. White and wife Doris of Yale, Oklahoma, brother and sister-in-laws as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary located at 212 S. Fowler in Meade, Kansas on Saturday, May 30th, 2015 at 1 p.m. and immediately followed by a short graveside memorial at the Fowler Cemetery in Fowler Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ranchland Christian Church, 2414 W. University Dr. #115A, McKinney, TX, 75071; Melvin’s home church in Texas, or the Fowler Cemetery in Fowler, Kansas, 67844.
She was born May 5, 1929, at the home of her parents, Walter Earnest and Ora Isbell (Boyd) Fletcher, in Meade, Kansas. Irene grew up in Meade except for a short time when they lived in Waco, Texas, during World War II.
She married Willis Leroy Lemaster, October 4, 1947, in Meade. To this union were born two sons, Larry Wayne of Meade, and James Alan and wife Kay of Woodward, Oklahoma.
Irene is survived by her sons; grandson, James William Lemaster of Woodward, Oklahoma; sister, Betty Pitts of Hutchinson, Kansas; a brother-in-law, Dean and wife Mary Lemaster of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her aunt, Dorothy Barritt of Meade; seven nieces; a nephew; two granddaughters; a grandson; six great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; and a great-great-granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; her parents; and a brother, Thomas.
Irene was the first Homecoming Queen at Meade High School. Irene was part of the original “Night Writer Booster” that supported high school sports. Irene was also the founding force behind and first president of Roots and Shoots Genealogy Society. She worked for the Meade County Farm Bureau for thirty-four years and served on the Graceland Cemetery Board, the Meade County Historical Society Board, was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Kansas Genealogy Society, and the New England Genealogy Society.
Irene loved genealogy and spent many hours tracing her family tree and its many branches. She enjoyed helping others trace their roots. She also did research on early fires in Meade and Meade County, and spent hours researching grave sites at Graceland Cemetery. During the 1980’s, she was part of a group attempting to find the burial site of a Catholic nun who had died along the Santa Fe Trail.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. The casket will remain closed. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Lone Tree Retirement Center Activities Department, the Meade County Historical Society’s School Project, or the United Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
Robert was born December 1, 1921, on the family farm north of Fowler, to Christopher and Ruth (Ralston) Sobba. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1940; he married Lula Belle Reese July 12, 1942 and was then drafted into the Army where he served from 1942 until 1945. After returning from the service he began his career in farming.
He was a faithful member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. He served as a Ford County Commissioner in the 1980’s. He was a board member for the Ford County Soil Conservation District and a board member of the Federal Land Bank in Dodge City, Kansas.
Robert was an avid fisherman; he enjoyed hosting numerous church and community fish fries. He enjoyed fishing with his children and various fishing buddies through the years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lula Belle in 2011 and his son James R. in 2007, his sister, Sr. Mary Mildred, his brothers John, Walter, and Irvin.
He is survived by his children, Robert Sobba (Cheryl) of Caldwell, Idaho, Mike Sobba (Mary Jo) of Rose Hill, Kansas, Aleta Sobba of Wichita, Kansas, Kelly Oberlechner of Red Cloud, Nebraska, Penny Sobba of Fowler, Kansas, Tammy Dorman (Walter) of Aztec, New Mexico; a brother, Raymond Sobba of Eugene, Oregon; his ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Vigil services were held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2015, and Holy Mass was at 10 am Thursday, April 16th, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Fowler, Kansas. Interment was in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
He was born June 4, 1924, in rural Fowler, Kansas, the son of Christopher and Ruth (Ralston) Sobba. As a young boy he attended school in Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1942. In 1944, he joined the United States Army Air Corps, serving until 1946. After his discharge, he returned to Fowler and began his career in farming.
He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus, all of Fowler. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, baseball, puzzles, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
On June 21, 1948, he married Mary Helen Bradley in Fowler. She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Steve Sobba and wife Debra of Wichita, Kansas, Barbara Eccleston and husband Sheldon of Fowler, Kansas, Phillip Sobba and wife Leann of Dodge City, Kansas, Teresa Post and husband Brent of Meade, Kansas, Kay French and husband Steve of McKinney, Texas; Two brothers, Robert Sobba of Fowler, Kansas, Raymond Sobba of Eugene, Oregon; Twelve grandchildren and Fourteen great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Walter Sobba; and a sister, Sister Mary Mildred.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at the church. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
In lieu of flowers the family would welcome memorials the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Memorial or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
Lynn was born March 20, 1928, in Montezuma, KS. He majored in Advertising at Oklahoma A&M, and was commissioned as a Second Lt. in the USAF upon graduation in 1951. He and Mary Lou were married May 3, 1953. Following his honorable discharge, they were in the grocery business in southwest Kansas. Lynn returned to school to become a computer programmer, and moved the family to Alamogordo, NM, in 1970. Employed at Holloman AFB and then White Sands Missile Range, Lynn and Mary Lou moved to Las Cruces in 1983 following a 5 year Civil Service assignment in the Republic of Panama (Canal Zone). Lynn retired as a Civil Servant from WSMR in 1994.
Outside of work, Lynn was highly involved with his children and in Scouting. He served as Scoutmaster of Troop 146 in Fowler, KS, and also for Troop 147 in Alamogordo, NM. Lynn was ever proud that all four of his sons obtained the Eagle Scout Award. He received the Wood Badge in recognition of his service from BSA in 1979. In retirement, Lynn enjoyed wood working, gardening, and golf. He especially enjoyed doting over his grandchildren during their numerous visits to NM over the years.
Quick to praise and ever helpful, his warm smile, wit, and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service at Montezuma, Kansas, is being considered for early June where his cremains will rest eternally near his parents and infant son. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baca’s Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Swaim Funeral Home of Montezuma. For online condolences, log on to www.bacafuneralchapelslascruces.com.
He was born Nov. 11, 1935 to Clinton and Eva Palmer in Plains.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Palmer, Brownwood, Texas; six grandchildren: Danielle Fleetwood, Sabrina Stewart, Nicole May, Darrell Roberts, Jason Palmer and Casey Palmer; six great-grandchildren: XJanielle Strasser, Alexandria Strasser, Gray Fleetwood, Keri Fleetwood, Shylohjames Stewart, and Dillann Palmer; three brothers: Lloyd and wife, Norma Palmer, Sun City West, Ariz., Larry and wife, Phyllis Palmer, El Paso, Texas and Daryl and wife, Kathy Palmer, Sun City, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joen Marie Palmer; and son, Gary Don Palmer.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2015 at the Davis-Morris Funeral Home in Bromwood, Texas.
Mr. Palmer was a 1953 graduate of Plains High School. His cremains will be scattered at the family farm in Plains at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Ploukie’s Rescue, an animal rescue run by his granddaughter.
He graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in 1975 and vocational school in Liberal. He was an avid golfer, softball player, and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
On July 5, 1980 he married Cindy Gustus in Fowler, KS. They later divorced.
He is survived by: four daughters, Kristy and Jered Battershell, Lyons, KS, Mindy and Tyler Heinson, Greensburg, KS, Becky Sheldon, Cadiz, Ohio, Stacy and Matt Warta, Geneseo; his mother, Mildred Sheldon, Meade; brother, Bob Sheldon, Plains; three sisters, Kathy Novinger and Sharon Ratzlaff, both of Meade, Jane Berry, Stinnett, TX; 8 grandchildren, Addisyn, Rhett, Jett, Kase, Karlee, Kyler, Kaycee, and Leah.
He was preceded in death by his father, 2 brothers – Bill Sheldon and Thomas Sheldon, and a nephew, Preston Sheldon.
Funeral services were held at 11 am on Monday, April 13, 2015 at Plains Christian Church with Rev. Joel Grizzle officiating. Burial followed in Plains Cemetery, Plains, KS.
Memorials are welcome to the Jerry Lee Sheldon Memorial Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, KS.
She was raised in Meade, Minneola, and Fowler, Kansas, by her mother and stepfather, Alvin Hinson. She attended Fowler schools and two years at a rural school south of Fowler.
She married George Schmisseur in 1943. On son was born to this union, Charles Alvin. In 1955, she married Leon Heatley and they were together fifty-one years until his death in April, 2006. She worked most of her adult life as a waitress and other food service jobs. She was an excellent cook and took pride in her talents. Each year Leon raised a big garden and along with their fruit trees, CharlLee canned dozens of jars of food for later use.
During her lifetime she lived in many places but primarily in Meade and Albuquerque, New Mexico. She served as a volunteer at the Veteran’s hospital in Albuquerque. Accepted the Lord as her savior and was baptized into the First Christian Church in Meade in 1961. Due to an increasing profound loss of hearing, she no longer attended regular church services, but she faithfully watched “church services” on captioned TV. She greatly enjoyed going to the Beam Senior Center through later years. Due to failing health, she entered the Fowler Residential Care Center facility. During the years before she moved to the nursing home, she was fortunate to have caring neighbors and friends who helped her as needed, which was often.
She is survived by a sister, Dorothy Frederick of Woodward, Oklahoma. Five nephews, Mike and Ronnie Frederick of Woodward, Terry Frederick of Onage, Kansas, Gary Butler of Lindsborg, Kansas, and Keith Frederick of Shawnee, Oklahoma. Four nieces, Patricia (Frederick) Clark, Gayla (Frederick) Bartow of Waukomis, Oklahoma, Sheila (Butler) Albritton of Benton, Kansas, Kathryn (Frederick) Foster of Amarillo, Texas. A brother-in-law, Norman Butler of Benton, Kansas. Also by Leon’s family, sister-in-law Ruth Frejo, nephew, Mike and Michele, niece Teresa and Floyd McKinley, all of the Oklahoma City area.
She was preceded in death by her husband , Leon Heatley; her parents; a sister, Maggie Ellen Butler; and a six year old brother, Robb Bessac.
Many thanks go to her friends/helpers who assisted her during her waning years; Margaret Friesen, Elsie and Bill Schaben, Danny and Jeanette Friesen, and to others who showed kindness and assistance to her through the years.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center or the International Hearing Dog, Inc. in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
After high school, he joined the army Oct. 14th, 1944 as part of the U.S. Army Infantry stationed in Luzon Philippines. He served his country in WWII until Nov. 17th, 1946. Arlie married Annemay Kennedy Oct. 10th, 1947. The newlyweds made their home on a farm north of Haddam with two children Lonnie and Kayleen. Arlie provided for his family by farming the land. After a back injury, in 1954 he purchased a pool hall in Haddam, and the family moved to town. He always said, “It was the best living I every made as far as money—but the worst living for a family man.” He sold the pool hall in 1959, went to work for Boeing Aircraft, and moved his family to Douglass, KS. While working for Boeing, Arlie and his family lived in several states: Hagerman, NM, Caribou, Maine, and Douglass, KS.
Arlie decided to make a career change and began working for the Soil Conservation Service in August of 1961 and moved to Ness City. After a short time in Ness City, KS, he was transferred to Meade, KS where he and his family lived for 37 years. Arlie retired from the Conservation Service Oct. 5th, 1985. Arlie needed to stay busy, and wanted to be with people, so he decided to sell windows and siding for Home Steel Siding and started a guttering business. He called this income his “fun money.” He and Ann loved to travel so the “fun money” came in handy. They had many friends across the country. Arlie loved to visit. He never met a stranger. He could learn your life story in about 5 minutes of conversation. After losing Anne in 1997, Arlie married Dorothy (Rott) Zenger on Nov. 7th of 1998 and moved to Cuba, KS. For 17 years, Arlie and Dorothy enjoyed traveling, attending ball games, and baking kolaches for family, friends and community events. They were avid supporters of the Haddam and Cuba communities. A highlight of their travels was the WWII Honor Flight to Washington, DC where they visited the WWII Memorial and saw the plane that saved Arlie’s life. Arlie was a life member of the American Legion and was very proud to have served his country. In honor of others that have served our county, Arlie was instrumental in establishing the Avenue of Flags in the Haddam cemetery. Each Memorial Day, he helped ensure the flags flew for services.
Arlie was proceeded in death by his parents; Roy and Hallie; wife Annemay; his brother, Robert (Bobby); and twin sister, Audrey.
He will be forever remembered by his wife, Dorothy; son Lonnie and Pattie, grandkids Gari Sue, Jason and Jessica, and great grandchildren Jadyn and Johnnie; daughter Kayleen and Clell Miller, grandchildren Mary and Bill with great grandson Michael, granddaughter Donna, grandchildren Andy and Monica with great grandchildren Deny with great-great grandchildren Denver & Dakota, Anna with great-great grandchild Jordain, and Abby with great-great grandchildren Jack & Hunter, grandson Joe and Adrian and great grandson Jake; grandson Robert with great granddaughter McKensie; grandson Jeremy and Tammie with great granddaughter Taly and great, great grandson Ethan, granddaughter Stacy and Brad with great granddaughters Ruby and Phebe; step-son Nick and Jenny Zenger with grandchildren Drew and Rachel and great grandson Jack Walter; step son Neil and Sandi with grandchildren Dusty, Tyler and Jacki; and step daughter Nancy and Dan Beneda with grandchildren Cole and Celsey.
Arlie’s Celebration of Life were held at 3:00 pm Saturday, March 28th, 2015 at the Methodist Church in Haddam, Kansas with Pastor Randy Jellison-Knock officiating. Burial was in the Haddam Cemetery with Military Rites by the Fort Riley Army Honor Guard and Members of the American Legion. Memorials in Arlie’s honor may be made to the Church or Meadowlark Hospice. Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home, Belleville, Kansas assisted the Cox family with these arrangements.
She was born on February 1, 1930 in rural Reno County, KS to Carl F and Margaret Olive Hefling Hoskinson. She grew up in Reno County and graduated from Haven High School in 1948. After high school she worked for Kansas Power & Light in Hutchinson. During this time she met and later married Irvin C. Atkinson on October 10, 1954. They moved to his farm in Meade County, where they farmed & ranched for 50 years. The couple moved to Plains, KS in 1993 where they lived until July 2013 when they moved into Sterling House in Dodge City. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last October.
She was a member of the Plains Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband, Irvin, one daughter, Linda Burris (Bruce) Dodge City, one son, Galen Atkinson (Rhonda) Burleson, TX, 4 grandchildren: Shiloh Burris (Michele) Topeka, William Atkinson (April) Kyle, TX, Jennifer Boepple (Brandon) Cypress, TX and Phillip Atkinson Burleson, TX, 9 great-grandchildren, one sister, Rebecca Berg, State College, PA and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Orval Hoskinson.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 30, at the Plains Christian Church with Dr. Phil Scott officiating. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains Christian Church or the Sterling House of Dodge City in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
He learned to work hard at a young age due to his dad’s poor health and needing to help support the family and run the farm. As a 6th-7th grader, Wes said he was “‘cussing God for doin’ this to me. I was fightin’ mad.” He was getting bitter about the circumstances the family kept going through. At the age of 13, in the 7th grade, he attended a revival at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade when he surrendered the fighting and accepted Jesus as his personal Savior. This was his first step in a life long journey of faith. One of his next steps was asking God for a wife – with 10 very specific requirements. God answered that prayer by sending Karen Regier his way. Wes and Karen were married August 27, 1983 and made their home in Protection, KS. On one occasion, Wes asked Karen how many kids she wanted. She responded with ‘at least 4’ and Wes retorted ‘3 is enough.’ God simply added their two ideas together, so they ended up with 7 kids – Kristina, Michael, Andrew, Joanna, Kara, Nathan and Luke.
Wes obviously had a great love for kids which even extended outside the home. As a young, single guy he worked with the Awana program in Meade, and after getting married, the Wednesday night program at the Protection Mennonite Church. After the family moved to Ashland, he began taking kids up to Minneola and worked in the Awana program there before helping start the Awana program in Ashland. He also was a youth group leader with the Jr High & Sr High United Methodist Youth Fellowship in Ashland and taught various Sunday School classes throughout the years.
Wes started his construction career working with the Jost & Wiens Construction crew building churches in Western Kansas – including the Ashland United Methodist Church. In 1982, Wes and his brother, Lloyd, started Reimer Construction, providing high quality craftsmanship for over 30 years. Throughout the years and many different crew members, there were many great conversations and memories made (especially during break times)!
In December 2014, Wes’ first grandchild, Ryan Deighton, was born. Wes got to put together Ryan’s playpen, spent quality naptime and playtimes together, and introduced Ryan to his love of Southern Gospel music in those short 11 weeks.
Wes’ other hobbies included shooting/collecting guns, classic cars (especially GTO’s), collecting/setting up model trains, watching NASCAR, and cheering his kids on LOUDLY at all of their sporting events.
Wesley is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Ashland, KS. His daughter Kristina (Brian) Deighton & grandson Ryan of Lincoln, NE; sons Michael, Andrew, Nathan & Luke of Ashland; daughters Joanna & Kara of Ashland; father & mother in law Herb & Wilma Regier of Marion, KS; Two sisters Teresa (Bob) King of Guymon, OK and Lucinda (Steve) Martin of McPherson, KS; Two brothers Lloyd (Michelle) Reimer of Protection, KS and James (Brenda) Reimer of Meade, KS; One sister in law, Gail Regier, of Wichita, KS and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and very close friends.
Interment was at the Emmanuel Mennonite Cemetery in Meade at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2015 with a memorial following that day at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Ashland. Arrangements were entrusted to the Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schillingfhg.com
Memorials given in Wes’ name may be given to the Nathan Reimer Education Fund or the Luke Reimer Education Fund, c/o Stockgrowers State Bank, P.O. Box 458, Ashland, KS 67831
She was born October 24, 1930, the daughter of Herman Alexander and Mary Etta (Bales) Kiser.
She is survived by a sister, Elaine Post of Meade, Kansas, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Kiser; and a sister, Kay Howard.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery. The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
She was born March 2, 1925, in Meade, the daughter of James A. and Martha M. (Sawyer) Howell. Nadine enjoyed her childhood growing up in Meade and graduated from Meade High School in 1943.
She married Lyle L. Stanley on March 5, 1946 at the United Methodist Church in Meade. He precedes her in death on May 9, 1998.
She is survived by: Two sons, Danny Stanley of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Randy Stanley of Hays, Kansas; A brother, Dick Howell and wife Ann of Liberal, Kansas; Two sisters, Babe Keltner of Meade, Kansas, LaVerta DeLong of Meade, Kanssa.
After Nadine and Lyle were married, they lived in Erie, Kansas, and later in Olathe before settling in Herington, Kansas, where the raised their children and worked. Nadine worked for Paragon Industries for many years as a seamstress, making baby clothes. She was an excellent seamstress and made a lot of her own clothes, including coats and even suits for her family.
Four of her favorite hobbies were puzzles, genealogy, gardening and arrowhead hunting. She and her husband trod may fields around the Herington area and accumulated a massive collection of arrowheads and Indian artifacts. Their yard was a magical forest of beautiful flowers, as she really had a green thumb. She and her husband traveled to many places searching for family history and had documented their findings, which traced back many generations.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2015, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment was at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2014, at the East Hill Cemetery, Erie, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
Leroy was born on February 15, 1937 to Martin J. and Clara Gerber Huelskamp in Fowler, Kansas. He grew up helping out on the family farm near Fowler with siblings James, Florence, Betty, and Helen. He went on to graduate from Fowler High School in 1955 and attend business college in Hutchinson. At that time, he met his future wife Estelle Stegman. They were united in Holy Matrimony on August 2, 1958 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Plains, KS.
Leroy and Stellie were married for 55 years. The two shared a vivid passion for their faith, family, and farm. As a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony’s, Leroy was deeply involved as an extraordinary Eucharist minister, faithful church communicant, First Friday devotee, lifetime honorary Knights of Columbus member, a volunteer for so many jobs around the parish, and an inspiring, constant witness of the faith he lived every day of his life. He was well known for his genuine kindness, wry humor, and ceaseless generosity, particularly his support of the local food bank and his service on the Fowler Nursing Home board.
Left to cherish Leroy’s memory are his 5 children, 25 grand-children, and 2 great-grand-children: daughter Geri Leibham of Scottsdale, AZ and daughters, Jacinda Jo (husband Jordan Blackwill and daughters Ava and Ariana) and Kendra; son Tom Huelskamp and wife Janet of Fowler and their children, McKaela, Luke, and Jacelyn; son Tim Huelskamp and wife Angela of Fowler/Hutchinson, and their children, Natasha, Rebecca, Athanasius and Alex; daughter Cynthia Swingle and husband Mike of Blue Springs, MO, and their children Monica, Rosalie, Christopher, Joseph, Dominic, Stephen, Sebastian, Victoria, Sophia, Gianna, Elizabeth, Mariana, Emma; daughter Tammi Schultz and husband Eric of Memamora, IL, and their children Peter, Anna, Molly. No matter the distance or the effort it may have required, he loved to spend so many of his days cheering on his children and grand-children in a myriad of education, church sports, 4-H, forensics, acting, music and other activities.
After college, Leroy remained on the family farm in Fowler, where he and Stellie farmed with Martin and Clara for many years. Following his parents’ retirement, Leroy continued to work the farm and raise cattle with his own sons. Until his final days, he remained actively engaged in farm management, on-farm research, and of course, his skillful all-around tinkering. He was a true conservationist and served for many years on the Meade County Conservation District Board, as well as the Board of the Fowler Equity.
The Rosary and Vigil were held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fowler on Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. The Mass was held at St. Anthony’s on Friday, March 13 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial followed in Fowler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Seminarian fund in care of the funeral home.
He was born December 10, 1934, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Elmer O. “Smitty” and Mary Elizabeth (Boyd) Smith. As a young boy, he attended grade school in the Mertilla Township and later graduated from Meade High School in 1953. After his graduation, he attended Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma. In 1956, he joined the United States Air Force, serving until his discharge in 1959. Upon his discharge, he returned to rural Meade County and began his career in farming, retiring in 2005.
He was a member of the Meade County Fair Board for 28 years, the Meade County Historical Society, and was a Master Instructor for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Hunter Safety. He enjoyed square dancing, woodworking, and gun smithing.
On December 29, 1959, he married Genevieve M. Hobbs at Tacoma, Washington. She survives.
Other survivors include: A son, Jeff Smith of Meade, Kansas; Two daughters, Audrey Flowers and husband Tom of Meade, Kansas, Linda Kastens of Meade, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Steven, Robin, Kristen, and Emily Flowers, Amanda and Sarah Kastens.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth Leroy Smith; and a sister, Mary Elaine Morrison.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2015, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Meade, with Father Ted Skalsky presiding. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. 2015, at the church. Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade County Fair Building Fund or the Meade County Historical Society in care or Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
Mr. Flinn enjoyed working in his garden, woodworking and finishing at the coast. He was retired from B.E. Aerospace in Winston-Salem with over 35 years of service.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Snyder) Flinn, a daughter, Tricia (Flinn) Walls and a step-daughter, Diane Harkness.
He is survived by a son, Tim Flinn, and wife Janice; a daughter Tonya (Flinn) Wright and husband John; a granddaughter, Rachel Flinn; a grandson, Eli Flinn; three brothers, Gale Flinn and wife Janet; Dale Flinn and wife Doris; and Ray Flinn and wife Sue Ann; an aunt, Maudessa (Hardaway) Linville; an uncle, Dean Haraway and wife Joyce; an aunt, Euvonne (Hardaway) Rounds; an aunt, Faye (Apple) Hardaway; a step-daughter, Sharon Baynes and a step grandson, Michael Wagner.
Funeral service were conducted at 1:30 pm Sunday, March 8, 2015 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel with Pastor Doug Miller officiating. Burial followed in Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall, NC. Cards can be sent to Tim Flinn, 540 Concrete Works Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.
She was born July 31, 1938 at Galesburg, Kansas, the daughter of Henry John and Hulda (Nelson) Ott. A Minneola resident since 1980, moving from Wellington, Kansas , she was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Minneola Reformed Presbyterian Church and Red Hat Society and enjoyed Bingo.
On February 20, 1959, she married Robert Klinzman at Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on March 3, 2008.
Survivors include: her daughter, Lisa Burnett and husband Michael, Shawnee, Kansas; her son, Steve Klinzman, Columbus, Kansas; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Memorial service were at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 28, 2015 at the Minneola Reformed Presbyterian Church with Pastor Dan Bartel officiating.
The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel. com.
Everett went to Good Luck Grade School, eight years in a one-room school house with only one teacher for eight grades. In eight years, he had a total of five teachers. His home was one mile from school and he walked most of the time. Everett graduated from Hugoton High School and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation he farmed, retiring at the age of 65. He traveled in all fifty states, Hawaii twice, Canada, Mexico, a Caribbean Cruise which included Cozumel, Cayman Islands and Jamaica. Everett served on the Good Luck School Board, Hugoton School District #210 School Board, Stevens County Fair Board, Farm Bureau, ASCS, Soil Conservation, FMHA, and Hugoton Cemetery Board. Everett served as a deacon and elder at the First Christian Church, and was on the Board of Directors of Manhattan Christian College. Everett married Maureen Annette Hantz on August 20, 1950 in Liberal, Kansas. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2012. He is survived by his children: Carolyn and husband Ron McCaffrey of Manhattan, KS; Don and wife Donna Burrows of Hugoton, KS; Janet and husband Dan Biernacki of Plains, KS. Seven grandchildren: Stephanie and husband Gary White of Colorado Springs, CO; Nathan McCaffrey of Liberal, KS; Adam and wife Genilyn McCaffrey of Manhattan, KS; Jason and wife Jennifer Burrows of Hugoton, KS; Jeremiah Biernacki of Houston, TX; Kathryn and husband Josef Felver of Pullman, WA; Rebekah Biernacki of Las Vegas, NV. Eight greatgrandchildren: Alixandra, Autumn, and Christopher White of Colorado Springs, CO; Jayden, Joshua, and Jaycee Burrows of Hugoton, KS; Zachariah and Campbell McCaffrey of Manhattan, KS. Everett is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Maudie Cott, Earnest Burrows, Pearl Carley, George Burrows Jr., Ray Burrows, and infant sister Fern. Funeral service were held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 27, 2015 at the First Christian Church in Hugoton, Kansas with Pastor Heath Kelley, Pastor Dan Biernacki and Don Burrows officiating. Burial followed at the Hugoton Cemetery in Hugoton. Memorial contributions may be given to Barclay College Scholarship Fund, Missions to Russia (Ron and Ginny Cook) or My Father’s House Building Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 423 S Main, Hugoton, KS 67951.
He was born February 24, 1963, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of William J. and Rita J. (Hayden) Bergkamp. As a young boy he attended the Fowler school system, graduating in 1981. He later attended Dodge City Community College, receiving his Associate of Science degree as a diesel technician. After his schooling, he began his career as a diesel mechanic, working for Foley, Inland, and Schumberger.
He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. He enjoyed fishing, shooting sports, music, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: His mother, Rita Bergkamp of rural Fowler, Kansas; Two brothers, Donald Bergkamp of Fowler, Kansas, Joseph Bergkamp of Fowler, Kansas; Three sisters, Sharon Glenn and husband Randy of Garden City, Kansas, Loretta Robbins and husband Wylie of Eustis, Nebraska, Barbara Turley and husband Bill of Adams, Wisconsin, Several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2015, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2015, at the church with Father Ted Skalsky presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
The family would welcome memorials to the Edward Bergkamp Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www. fidlerormebachmanmortuary. com.
She was born July 31, 1938 at Galesburg, Kansas, the daughter of Henry John and Hulda (Nelson) Ott. A Minneola resident since 1980, moving from Wellington,
She was born November 6, 1924, at Meade, the daughter of Theodore Noel and Pearl Virginia (Fletcher) Hanlon. As a young girl, she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1943. She later attended Bethany Nazarene College, Bethany, Oklahoma, and the Napa Nursing College, Napa, Idaho.
On January 16, 1949, she married Raymond Earl Willard at Meade. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Meade and she began her career in nursing, working for the Lone Tree Lodge for many years.
She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene, Meade, and served as a Sunday school teacher and various other capacities through the years. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, latch hook, reading, working puzzles, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: Her sons, Dale Willard and wife Shae of Montrose, Colorado, Ken Willard and wife Patty of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Five grandchildren and Three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband on May 13, 2011; her parents; and five brothers, Neal, Don, Norman, Bobby Dean, and James Hanlon.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 25, 2015, at Fidler-Orme- Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the Church of the Nazarene in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www. fidlerormebachmanmortuary. com
In 1938 she married Willard Waite, a marriage of 67 years. In 1945, she traveled to San Diego with her two small children and brother to see her husband off to war. Bennington residents provided her with gas rations to make this war time trip. They lived in Bennington, KS for many years before moving to Meade, KS, where her husband, “Bud” took a position with the Kansas State Park Authority as a park manager.
She is survived by her daughter Judy (Don) White, Littleton, CO and son Curtis (Merry Jean) Waite, Leavenworth, KS, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
She was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, both in Bennington and Meade.
A graveside service was held at the Bennington Cemetery on Saturday, February 21, 2015 at 11AM. Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Littleton, CO will conduct the services.
He was born April 3, 1935, the son of Merle S. and Alice Lucille (Beck) Orme. As a young boy he attend the Waterloo Grade School for eight years and later attending the Kingman school system graduating from Kingman High School in 1953. He later attended Friends University and Kansas State University and had served in the Kansas National Guard. Upon the completion of his education he returned to Kingman County and began his career in farming and ranching for many years.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Council on Aging, both of Kingman.
In 1973 he married Judy Pepper in Wichita, Kansas.
He is survived by: A son, Jason Orme of Manhattan, Kansas; Four daughters, Jennifer Orme of Olathe, Kansas, Susan Hachenberger of Hutchinson, Kansas, Sandra Warner and husband Brad of Overland Park, Kansas, Sally Kinyon and husband Jerry of Hutchinson, Kansas; Five grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Royce Orme; and a sister, Carolee Krause.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 24, 2015, at the First Presbyterian Church, Kingman, with the Reverend Dawn Flippin presiding. Interment followed in the Waterloo Cemetery, rural Kingman County.
The family would welcome memorials to the First Presbyterian Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
P e r s o n a l condolences at www. fidlerormebachmanmortuary. com
She was born August 4, 1924, at Valley Falls, Kansas, the daughter of Dwight and Hattie (Ratz) McCoy. As a young girl, she attended school in Valley Falls and Oskaloosa, Kansas. She later attended the University of Kansas School of Nursing, graduating in 1946 with her degree in nursing. During her career as a registered nurse, she worked at Epworth Hospital in Liberal, Kansas, the Hill City Hospital, and the Meade District Hospital, retiring in 1986.
She attended the United Methodist Church, the Beam Senior Center, and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family and was particularly fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On September 25, 1947, she married Clarence T. Wyrick at Kansas City, Missouri. He precedes her in death on August 27, 2008.
She is survived by: Her children, Susan McFall and husband Dale of Meade, Kansas, Gary Wyrick and wife Louise of Kismet, Kansas; A sister, Joyce Crary of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Three grandchildren, Robert Tacha and wife Jacque of Meade, Erin Collins and husband Mitchell of
Decatur, Texas, Roger Wyrick and wife Sarah of Midland, Texas; Five great-grandchildren, Henry Tacha of Meade, Sadie and Maggie Collins of Decatur, Texas, Harper and Asher Wyrick of Midland, Texas.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 13, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital, Beam Senior Center, Lone Tree Retirement Center or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www. fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
Alice was born in Ashland, Kansas on August 9th, 1938 to parents Vivian Marie (Lowry) & Charles Donald McKinney. She grew up on a ranch in Meade County and attended high school at Englewood, Kansas. graduating in 1956. She was the only person in her class. Alice attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in education along with a minor in business graduating in 1959.
Alice married Warren Henry “Hank” Robertson of Buffalo, Oklahoma on April 5th, 1958. Their wedding was held at the United Methodist Church in Englewood, Kansas.
Alice worked as a secretary in the placement office at SWOSU while Hank was finishing pharmacy school. After college Hank and Alice moved to Liberal, Kansas for one year and then moved to Dodge City, Kansas where Alice taught second grade and Hank worked as a pharmacist. In 1965, Hank & Alice moved to Tribune, Kansas where they purchased Richardson Rexall Drug, later becoming Robertson Drug. Alice taught English at Greeley County High School along with working at Robertson Drug. She served as the business manager, bookkeeper, and secretary, until retiring and selling the drug store in 1989. Along with their drugstore, Hank & Alice also started their farming operation in 1965, which continues today.
After selling their drugstore in 1989, Alice along with her friend Helen Govert, started a new adventure known as Exquizit Creations making porcelain dolls. They traveled to many locations teaching others to make their own dolls. Alice was a person of many talents. She enjoyed china painting, tennis, carpentry, farming, traveling, cooking, fishing, and numerous community activities including the hospital board and church. She loved spending time with her friends, family, and especially her grandchildren.
Alice is survived by her husband, Hank, of 56 years. Her children include: Barbara & Darrel Johnson of Richardson, Texas. Mark & Judy Robertson, Tribune, Kansas. Scot & Lisa Robertson, Tribune, Kansas and Jena & Jonathan Brunswig, Scott City, KS. Grandchildren: Clint & Amanda Johnson, Cole Robertson, Shanon & Cale Miller, Carly Robertson, Clay Robertson, Megan Robertson, Katelyn Robertson, Reid Brunswig, Allison Brunswig, & Canon Brunswig. She is also survived by one sister, Norma Salisbury of Montezuma, Kansas. Alice is preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter Jenny Marie Johnson.
Funeral Services were held at 10:30 (MST) Friday, February 13th, at the United Methodist Church in Tribune, Kansas with Pastor Wayne Stephens and Reverend Jerl Joslin officiating with graveside services following at the Greeley County Cemetery. Alice will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Memorials may be given to the Greeley County Hospital or The United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at priceandsons. com
She was a faithful member of Palmyra First United Methodist Church. Madeline and her husband Thurman were House Parents at the Milton Hershey School from 1943 to 1947. She was a member of the Palmyra Senior Women’s Club at Lebanon Valley College, enjoyed doing crafts, ceramics, knitting, and crocheting. For many years she and her family raised Standard Bred Horses. Most importantly Madeline was a loving companion, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Tomlinson of Meade, KS; 2 sons, Barry E. Kane and wife Donna of Spring Hill, FL and Roy T. Kane and wife Myriam of Herndon, VA; a daughter-in-law, Rose Kane of Cleona; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Merle R. Kane
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, February 10th at 11 AM at Palmyra First United Methodist Church, 520 E. Birch St., Palmyra 17078 with Pastor David Harris officiating. Burial followed in Grandview Memorial Park, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Palmyra First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 867, Hershey 17033. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.rothermelfuneralhome.com.
She then attended collage at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK. Through the two years attending collage, she continued to date her high school sweetheart, Merlin Brinckman. They were wed October 30, 1965 in the United Methodist Church in Meade, KS. Merlin had enlisted in the Navy, which sent the newlyweds to Oxnard, CA. It just so happened that Larry and Carol Cordes, with son Matt, were living there at that time.
After an honorable discharge, Merlin became a funeral director. This new occupation led Merlin and Janeal to San Diego, CA. At this time, Janeal worked as a librarian at the San Diego Public Library.
In 1972, Janeal bore her first child, Paul James. That same year, the growing family moved back to Meade, KS. Two years later, Janeal welcomed the birth of her second child, Joy Marie. The family then moved to the “big blue house on the corner.”
As a child, Janeal was a Girl Scout member. For her children, she was both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader.
In 1985, Janeal returned to college to complete nursing certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and later as a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career included Meade District Hospital, Lone Tree Retirement Community, both of Meade, and Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS.
From childhood through adulthood, Janeal was involved in the Meade United Methodist Church. Some of her activities included United Methodist Women, Choir, leading children’s choir, teaching Sunday School and VBS, playing the piano and organ, and being a certified substitute pastor.
Janeal was fourth generation member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a Worthy Matron of Webb Chapter in Meade.
Janeal is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Merlin, on March 18, 2010. Survivors include her son, daughter and grandchildren, Kelly, Jamie, Danielle Brinckman, and Josephine and Jeshua O.
Services will be held on February 14, 2015 at 11 a.m. at the Meade United Methodist Church. The family asks that all help celebrate Janeal’s love of the color red by wearing it on this day.
At 18, Mary left Southwest Kansas to attend the University of Oklahoma. During WWII, she went to work for Boeing in Wichita, Kansas to support the war effort. At Boeing, she met her husband and in 1947, Mary began a travel odyssey that would become a lifelong passion. By her 80th year, Mary had been around the world, traveling to all seven continents making many friends along the way.
Completing her Master’s Degree in Counseling, at the University of New Mexico, Mary built a career as a Professional Counselor. Her genuine interest and concern for people made Mary ideally suited to her career and would lead to her co-founding Survivors of Suicide in Ft. Worth, Texas. “Despite these accomplishments, our Mom would say her greatest achievement was her three children” said her son, Michael. “A single parent, no sacrifice was too great for Mom, if it benefitted us.” Along with Michael, Mary is survived by her daughter, Marilyn and son Waine, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, and her brother Eugene Innis.
She was born June 19, 1929 at Liberal, KS, the daughter of Dan and Ida (Deckert) Jantzen.
On Aug 17, 1947, she married E. Dean Headrick. He died on January 3, 2000.
She was lifelong member of the Kismet community, graduating from Kismet High School in 1947.
She devoted her whole life to raising her family and supporting her husband in farming and ranching. She would help work cattle, drive grain truck or whatever needed to be done. She was always cooking for the hired hands and the harvest crews. She was the planner of many functions and family reunions. Her hobbies included sewing and scrapbooking. She had given many cherished photo albums to her family.
She was a member of the Kismet United Methodist Church and Kismet UMW. She held many offices in the church, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and directed the Junior Choir. She and her husband, Dean, sang many duets for weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Kismet Supper Club where she had some of her closest friends. They would dine, travel, and square dance together.
Survivors include: 1 Daughter: Connie Cox and husband Steven of Long Island, KS; 2 Sons: Jeff Headrick and wife Liz of Kismet, KS, Dan Headrick and wife Anita of Hot Springs, AR; 1 Brother: Merlin Jantzen and wife Barbara of Liberal, KS; 1 Sister: Jean Unruh Towle of Kismet, KS; 1 Sister-in-law: Rochelle Jantzen of Bucklin, KS; 9 Grandchildren: Angela McKenna, Aaron Green, Andrew Green, Nathan Headrick, Jessica Brewer, Amie Benson, Casie Headrick, Emily Headrick and Sarah Headrick; 9 Great-Grandchildren: Austin, Katie and Aubrey McKenna; Ella, Hudson and Hadley Green; Joe and Gabi Azar and Elijah Brewer.
She was preceded in death by 1 Son, Darrell Dean Headrick, 3 Brothers, Alvin “Ray”, Dan Jr. and Harvey Jantzen and 1 Sister, Vera Shields.
Funeral Service were held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 10, 2015 at Kismet United Methodist Church with Pastor Larry Myers presiding. Burial followed at Kismet Cemetery, Kismet, KS.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Kismet United Methodist Church in care of Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com
He was born April 13, 1941, the son of Loury “LW” and Vella (Nelson) Correll. As a young boy he attended several different grade schools and graduated from Plains High School in 1959. After his graduation, he began his career with Western Power and Panhandle Eastern, retiring in 1996 without ever taking a day of sick leave. After retirement, he worked part-time for the West Plains Township for seventeen years maintaining the rural roads.
He enjoyed playing golf, mainly on days ending in “y”. He enjoyed competing in all sports and watching his children and grandchildren compete.
On June 18, 1960, he married Donna Boyd at the Untied Methodist Church, Plains, Kansas. She survives.
Other survivors include: His children, Betty Lee, Plains, Tracy Archuleta, spouse Freddie, Liberal, Rick Correll, spouse Paula, Prosper, Texas, and Sherry Sutherland, spouse Scott, Plains. Nine grandchildren, Ashley, Brenna, Ross, Cody, Jaycee, Chelsea, Cooper Lee, Caylee, and Shelby; Three great-grandchildren, Kaiser, Kincaid, and arriving soon Kohen.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harvey, Lewis, and Ross Correll; four sisters, Fern Elliott, Irene Vance, Eva Morlandsto, and Esther Elliott; a granddaughter, Candace Correll; and recently his best buddies who were always happy to see him, Tuffy and Butchie.
Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 10, 2015, at the United Methodist Church, Plains. Cremation has taken place with inurnment to be held at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the J.L. Hamm Golf Course in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
Judith was raised in Meade. She attended Meade High School, graduating in 1957. Judith then went on to further her education at Colorado Women’s College for one year, Wichita State University for two years, and Kansas Wesleyan University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. On August 29, 1959, she married Louis S. Bird. He survives. They moved to Dodge City in 1971. She worked at Arrowhead West in Early Childhood Development. Judith then went to Miller Elementary where she taught Kindergarten for 20 years.
She was a member of St. Cornelius Episcopal Church, Chapter GA-PEO, Athonium Club all of Dodge City. Judith served on the Salvation Army Board of Directors and was the Friends of the Library President.
In addition to her husband, Louis, Judith is survived by two sons, Bradley R. Bird and wife Tammy of Meade and Warren A. Bird and wife, Donna of Madison, New Jersey; one brother, R.J. Ross and wife Ruth of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service were held at First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City on Saturday, December 6, 2014 at 10:30 A.M. with Mr. Barney Korbelik. C.R.E. presiding. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Donor’s Choice in care of Swaim Funeral Home – 1901 Sixth Ave – Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
He was born February 17, 1917, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Theron E. and Mae (Waters) Rexford. As a young boy he attended the Mertilla Grade School in rural Meade County, later attending Meade High School, graduating in 1934. After his graduation he began his career in farming and served as a civil aviation flight instructor during World War II in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He was a member of the Untied Methodist Church and a former member of Webb Lodge A.F. & A.M. #275, receiving his 65 year pin, both of Meade; Fargo Lodge A.F. & A.M., Liberal; the Scottish Rite of Wichita; the Southwest Irrigators; and the Flying Farmers. He was an avid aviator and enjoyed motorcycles, riding until 86 years of age; hunting; fishing; arrowhead hunting; listening and watching sporting events and was found of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals; and had a thirst for adventure, skydiving at the age of 82.
On June 14, 1938, he married Izola Nadene Dowell at Ness City, Kansas. She precedes him in death on October 23, 2010.
He is survived by: A daughter, Wilda Beth Acoya of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Seven grandchildren, Seven great-grandchildren, and One great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his wife; a son, Ray Rexford on December 27, 2010; a brother, Alva E. Rexford; and a sister Lois Johnson.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 12, 2014, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.
The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or the Meade District Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
In an effort to cover an old stump in the front yard, John built a single lighthouse. This led to many long hours spent in his woodshop. What started out as a home project turned into a unique form of ministry. John built many table top-sized lighthouses that he adorned with verses from the Bible. As a means of reaching people and spreading God’s word, John carried several of them in his truck and gave them away as God lead him. John never accepted payment for these and he relished in the joy that they and God’s word brought to others.
Family left with fond memories to celebrate his life are his wife of 52 years, Margaret; mother Hope Kropf; son Dr. Everett Kropf; daughter Julie Oliver; son-in-law Jim Oliver; three grandchildren Reece Oliver, James Oliver and Marshall Oliver. Preceding him in death are his father “Jr.”, brother Eldon, and nephew Tyler.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 10th, at 1:00 in El Dorado KS at the Kirby-Morris Funeral home. Interment following at Economy Cemetery, El Dorado KS. Family requesting memorials sent to Circle of Life, Rogers AR. Condolences may be sent to www. kirbymorrisfuneralhome.com.
She was born July 5, 1921, at Montezuma, Kansas, the daughter of Earl L. and Della Lenora (Barger) Rexford. As a young girl she attended the Montezuma school system, later attending and graduating from Meade High School in Meade, Kansas. Upon her graduation, she married Charles A. Cook on June 20, 1940, at Garden City, Kansas. After their marriage, the couple made their home in rural Meade County where they farmed for many years before moving to Meade. She was a homemaker.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Meade. She was a founding member of the Golden Notes and enjoyed music and attending the Beam Senior Center.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles on October 15, 1992; her parents; and two sisters, Lena Jenkinson and Phyllis Smith- Collins.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 5, 2014, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center Television Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www. fidlerormebachmanmortuary. com
Survivors include 3 sons: Gilbert Lopez of Pleasant, CO, Danny Cary of Childress, TX and George Cary of Burnett, TX; 2 daughters: Irene Lopez of Fowler and Christy Benefiel of Orange County CA; brother, William Wheeler of Redondo Beach, CA; and sister Rosalie Judd of Simi Valley CA; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A scattering of her ashes will take place at a later date.
Anna’s first marriage was to Miller Ritter. The couple had five children. In Texas in 1955, Anna married R.B. Webb. Two children were born to this union.
Preceding Anna in death were her parents; Miller Ritter; her husband R.B. Webb; her brothers, Charles, Cedric, Glenn, Hubert and Donald Crane; and her sisters, Daisy McIntyre, Mildred Grimes, Ruby Rice and Shirley Cox.
She is survived by her children Delores (Frank) Dickerson of Bolivar, MO, William A. Ritter of Shattuck, OK, Wanda Carmichael of Meade, KS, John (Janice) Ritter of Cibalo, TX, Warren (Connie) Ritter of Hutchison, KS, David Andrew (Mona) Webb of Wichita, KS and Donna (Allen) Shaw of Protection, KS; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were held on Tuesday, November 25, 2014 at 10:00 AM at the First Church of God in Ashland. Interment was at the Highland Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schillingfhg.com
Memorial donations made in Anna’s name may be made to the Ashland Health Center L.T.C.U., P.O. Box 188 or the First Church of God, P.O. Box 685, Ashland, KS 67831 or to the Hospice of the Prairie, P.O. Box 1298, Dodge City, KS 67801.
She was a graduate of Ensign High School, and St. Mary of the Plains College, Dodge City, receiving a bachelor degree in home economics. She taught home economics at Ingalls High School for a short time, and was also the school librarian there. She moved to San Diego, California in 1982 and lived in several west coast communities as a navy wife. She returned to Dodge City in 1989. She later worked as a waitress at the Silver Spur in Dodge City. For many years she also sold Watkins product. She was a member of Keenagers in Ensign, volunteered for the Senior Citizens League of Fowler, and enjoyed visiting with friends at the Fowler Residential Care Facility. She enjoyed gardening, painting, and spending time reading.
Survivors include three sons, Jared Renfro and wife Jessica, Fowler; Davey Renfro, Jordon Renfro and wife Pam, Ensign; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eileen Phillips, and one son Donald Jason Renfro.
Funeral services will be held at Swaim Funeral Home, Dodge City, on Friday, November 28, 2014 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Dick Robbins presiding. Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery near Ensign. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 26, 2014 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Fowler Library in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com./subaccordion]
Marie was born on July 25, 1928 in Nashville, Kansas, the daughter of Curtis Lee and Bertha Louella Reed Mease. She married Howard Elmer Thomas on November 2, 1947 in Medicine Lodge, Kansas. He died on March 4, 1959. Marie later met William (Bill) Pardee Krisle from Fowler, Kansas, and they were married November 10, 1962. He died on May 10, 2008.
Surviving family members include: son, Stanley H. (Kathy) Thomas of Katy, Texas; daughters, Judy Marie (Chuck) Boyce of Emporia, and Marilyn Kay (Richard) Depenbusch of Zenda, Kansas; sister, Donna M. Swisher of Pratt, Kansas; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her two husbands; brother, Earl Wayne Mease; and one great-granddaughter.
Marie worked for the County Engineer/Soil Conservation and Rural Electrical Association in Meade, Kansas. Marie and Bill moved to Blackwell, Oklahoma in 1965, where they owned and operated the Sooner Motel until they sold the motel to have more time to spend with the children. Marie then worked at the Acme Foundry, Smith Lumber, Speed King Manufacturing, Sears, and Gose Jewelry. They then moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma where she worked at Sprays Jewelry. Marie volunteered until 2011 at Ponca City Regional Hospital, and was a member and served on the boards at Ponca City Senior Citizens, RSVP, where she received many awards for her commitment to these organizations. She also proctored for ULC just to keep busy and would tell of taking the test along with students sometimes just to keep her mind sharp. She then moved to Emporia, Kansas in May 2012 to be closer to family. She enjoyed sewing, camping, cooking, volunteer work. Her most enjoyable time was attending dances where Bill played with various bands, and loved dancing, especially waltzes.
The funeral service was held at 1:30 P.M. Monday, November 24, 2014, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Cremation followed the service. The graveside service will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 28, 2014 at Blackwell Cemetery, Blackwell, Oklahoma. A memorial has been established to the American Heart Association in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com
He was born July 26, 1994, at Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Sunshine Thompson and Nelson Deason. Cody came to this world six weeks early. At six weeks old, Cody was diagnosed with severe heart defects. He had four surgeries by the time he was three.
Only by the grace of God and other families love, Cody received the ultimate gift of life on November 4, 1997. Fourteen beautiful, well lived and much loved years later Cody needed a second transplant. Our un-named hero gifted Cody this last two years of life.
Cody is survived by the apple of his eye, his nephew Braxtyn Thomas Deason of Meade. His nieces, Azaylea Mae Deason and Maddilynn Tillman; nephews, Carven and Christian Smith all of Ft. Riley, Kansas; his mother and stepfather, Sunshine and Robert Norris; his father Nelson Deason and Katrina and Rhys & Katelyn of Albert, Kansas; his siblings, Malcolm and Jessica Deason of Ft Riley, Kansas, Brandon Deason of Ft. Hood, Texas, Derrick Deason and Taylor Davis of Meade, Kansas, JC Deason of the home, Zach, Brayden, and Harley Norris, all of Meade, and Tiffany Watkins of the home. Cody is also survived by aunts and uncles, Tracy Scott Buster of Kentucky, Billy Thompson of Washington, Scarlett and James Wondra of Meade, James and Alicia Thompson of South Dakota, Shane and Keli Reynolds, Jessie Reynolds, Jame and Rick Allen, Sheree and Larry Marshall, and Vincent and Christi Deason, all of Great Bend; cousins, Tania, Blake, Trevor, Dylan, Shiane, Ashley, Richard, Ora, Shatlyn, Doriane, Shelby and Aaron. Cody is also survived by his grandma Marilyn Deason and his beloved nana Teresa Stoneking and Tim, grandpa Richard and Blanche Reynolds; trusted K9 companion Zeus, plus numerous great-aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 28, 2014, at the Meade High School Auditorium, Meade. Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary and from 12:00 p.m. until service time Friday at the school. Cremation will follow. As requested by Cody, please wear your sports shirts and blue jeans.
The family would welcome memorials to the Cody Deason Memorial Fund or the Heart Institute of Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
He was born November 2, 1952 in Ojinaga Chihuahua, Mexico. The Son of Juan and Eulogia (de la Cruz) Bonilla.
He married Martha Yolanda Lugo on November 14, 2007 at Odessa, Texas. She survives.
Formally of Liberal, he was a resident of Odessa for the past 24 years.
He most recently worked for Key Energy Well Service for 10 years.
Survivors: 4 Sons – Sebastian Mungia, Odessa, TX, Alfonso Ortiz & wife Misti, Meade, KS, Francisco Maldonado & wife Sue Ann, Odessa, TX, Albert Maldonado, Odessa, TX; 1 Daughter – Erica Brobst & husband Mike, Odessa, TX; 1 Brother, Nacho Bonilla; 2 Sisters – Dominga Bonilla, Ojinaga, Chih. Mexico, Nettie Bonilla, Odessa, TX; 14 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation followed public visitation.
Memorial Contributions may be given to the Cruz Bonilla memorial fund, in care of Brenneman Funeral Home-1212 W. 2nd-Liberal, Kansas 67901
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brennemanfuneralhome.com
He was born December 19, 1936, at rural Plains, Kansas, the son of John R. and Anna (Shield) Amerin. As a young boy he attended the Plains school system and was active in sports and farming with his father. He later graduated from Plains High School in 1956.
On June 4, 1956, he married Shirletta Joyce Keeling at Meade, Kansas. After their marriage, the couple made their home in rural Plains, Kansas, where he continued to assist his father in the farming operation. Later in 1974, he purchased the farmstead and continued his career in farming.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and a former member of the Meade County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed traveling to casinos, playing cards, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: His children, Mike Amerin and wife Patti of Plains, Kansas, Joyce Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas, Max Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas, Jeff Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas; Two brothers, Ralph Amerin of Johnson, Kansas, E.G. “Butch” Amerin of rural Plains, Kansas; Four Sisters, Anna Marie Banker of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Angela Ebeling of Plainview, Texas, Marge Kramer of Ulysses, Kansas, Betty Mansell of Plains, Kansas; Five grandchildren, Kayla, Derek, Brad, Jake, and Dalton Amerin.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirletta on March 18, 2010; a daughter, Janice L. Amerin on September 8, 1986; and his parents.
Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 24, 2014, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 am. Tuesday, November 25, 2014, at the church with Father Ted Skalsky presiding. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the Janice L. Amerin Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com.
Born Verna Butcher in Cimarron, Kansas she had a vibrant career as a teacher, first as a home economics teacher in Chapman, Kansas following graduation from Kansas State University in 1945. Verna and John married in 1946 and moved to California where John completed a bachelor’s degree after serving as a pilot in World War II. Verna worked as a kindergarten teacher while in California.
The kindergarten experience, plus graduate courses at the University of California in early childhood education, led to a long career as both a professor and manager of laboratory preschools at Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University, Texas Tech and Michigan State University. She obtained a master’s degree from Kansas State and a Ph.D. from Texas Women’s University.
Verna and John had two children, Carol and Steve; Carol lives in Denver and Steve lives in Prague in the Czech Republic. She had three granddaughters, Julia Steiner Kidd, Ellen Steiner and Lisa Steiner. She had two great grandsons, Beckett and Cole Kidd.
Beginning with her teaching at Michigan State University, and after writing many magazine articles in her field, she began writing college textbooks and a high school text.
The titles, Introduction to Early Childhood Education, Guiding Young Children, Management of Child Development Centers, Parenting and Teaching Young Children, Knowing and Serving Diverse Families (with three co-authors) have multiple editions and have been sold in multiple countries. Some editions were translated into Spanish and French.
She loved international travel and meetings on women and children. She enjoyed meetings on international affairs. Her U.S. and foreign students continue the important work of educating young children and helping with their development the world over. She was an activist promoting women’s equality.
Her world was wide yet grounded in the western Kansas farmland where she was raised. She loved spending summers at the Kansas farm, which she and John purchased early in their marriage. Like the state song of Kansas proclaims- she was at “home on the range” where “seldom is heard a discouraging word.” She will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues.[/subaccordion
Merrietta grew up in Enid and lived there until her marriage to U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Roland L. Wolfe, Jr. in 1962. She was a homemaker and volunteer, active in various military, community, and Christian organizations for the next 28 years, living in North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Republic of the Philippines, Texas, and Delaware where her husband retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1989. In 1991 she and her husband were called by the Lord into full-time Christian service. Upon completion of seminary in Denver, Colorado, her husband was ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church and appointed to serve as a pastor to the Burrton and Pleasant Grove communities in Kansas, with subsequent service to the Rolla and Richfield, Kansas communities and finally at Fowler, Kansas, where he retired in December 2003. In 2003 they moved to Herndon, Virginia to assist in the raising of their three granddaughters.
Merrietta is survived by her husband and three sons, Roland L. Wolfe III of Englewood, Colorado, David H. Wolfe, and his wife, Jodie, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania and Russell M. Wolfe and his wife, Pamela, of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren Joshua Wolfe, Jeremiah Wolfe, Haley Wolfe, Alexandra Wolfe, Grace Wolfe, Simone Askew and Nina Askew; and great grandchildren Bethany Wolfe and Eugene Bonney.
She is also survived by her brother Dwayne R. Randolph, his children and grandchildren.
Merrietta’s delight was in her family here on Earth and in the knowledge and hope that they shall all be reunited one day with the Lord. A memorial service will be held on November 15, 2014 at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Run Community Church in Oak Hill, Virginia. Her family plans to have a subsequent burial with funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, to be determined.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. Merrietta was an active philanthropist and supported many charities. In particular, she most passionately supported organizations which advanced the great commission and spread the good news that Jesus is Lord and has redeemed all who will believe.
He was preceded in death by both parents, 1 great grandson, Landon.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home; daughters, Toni Eastridge, Teresa and son-in-law Bobby Combs; sons, John, Brad and daughter-in-law Mitzi Davis; sisters, Rita Cervantes, and Pat Lantom; brother, Gary Davis; 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and numerous friends.
Memorial services were held in Clarence, Oklahoma on October 21st, 2014. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jared Burkholder of Hesston, KS; children, Brad Burkholder (Sally) of Hesston, KS; Tiffany Smith (Michael) of Omaha, NE; Jonathan Burkholder (Jeanna) of Seattle, WA; Candice Bradford (Jeff) of Phoenix, AZ; 9 grandchildren, Cassidy and Carson Burkholder, Thaddaeus, Elias, and Matthias Smith, Graham and Elliott Burkholder, Tyson and Taylor Bradford; sister, Yvonne Fenimore (Terry) of Urbandale, IA; sister-in-law, Dori Classen of Holdrege, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Curt & Lena Classen; her step-mother, Mary Classen; and her brother, Jerry Classen.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 7 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Schowalter Villa Chapel, 200 Cedar St, Hesston, KS. Service will be held Saturday, November 8 at 11:30 am, Hesston MB Church, 610 W Randall St, Hesston, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace University, 1311 S 9th St, Omaha, NE 68108. MILLER-OTT FUNERAL HOME 107 S Lancaster Ave, Hesston, KS 620-327-2685. Condolences may be left for the family at www.ottfuneralhomes.com
The funeral service was held at 2:00 PM Monday, October, 27, 2014 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel.
Born in Canton, Ohio, Mr. Buchanan was a Graduate of West Point Academy in 1972 . He attained a MBA from Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois in 1983 and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Lester Buchanan, was currently working at H & R Block and was a member of the West Point AOG.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Deborah Miller Buchanan; daughters, Crispin Metcalf and her husband Michael of Lancaster, SC and Bevin Vinton and her husband James of Rock Hill, SC; mother, Audrey Buchanan of Falmouth, MA; sister, Dr. Cindy Buchanan of Falmouth, MA; 6 grandchildren, Deborah, Barbara, Michelle, Amber, Josh, and Shelbie. Special family members, Thomas Warren Green and Miriam Elizabeth Little both of Lancaster, SC
The family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Buchanan’s name, to South State Bank 817 Dave Gibson Blvd. Fort Mill, SC 29708.
Condolences may be made on line at www.greenefuneralhome.net[/subaccordion title]
He was born October 21, 1913 at Minneola, the son of Frank and Mayme Gerber Hoffman. A Dodge City resident since July of 1977, moving from Meade, he was an insurance agent for Farm Bureau for 42 years, retiring in 1977. He also farmed and ran cattle.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Life Member of Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714, 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 2955, Lion Club, Moose Lodge and served on the Salvation Army Board for many years all of Dodge City.
He served in the United States Army with the 6th Air Force during WWII.
On November 27, 1941 he married Marceline “Marcie” Dewell at Fowler. She survives.
Other survivors include: 2 daughters, Mary Michele Correll and husband James, Plains and Margo Maureen Cross and husband David, Oklahoma City; numerous nephews and nieces; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grand children; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Gary Marvin Hoffman and a brother, Marcus Hoffman.
Vigil service were Thursday October 16, 2014 at 7:00 pm followed by Knights of Columbus rosary both at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass was at 1:30 pm Friday October 17, 2014 Our Lady of Guadalupe Cathedral, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial was at 3:30 pm in the Fowler Cemetery with military rites by the KSARNG.
In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Hoffman-Dewell Memorial Scholarship for medical students, Manor of the Plains or the Kansas Soldiers Home all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
He was born January 29, 1933, at Lone Wolf, Oklahoma, the son of Thomas Henry and Fannie Mae (Proffitt) McCollom. As a young boy he attended the Boise City school system, graduating from Boise City High School in 1952. On December 5, 1952, he married Alvita Joyce Cullins at Boise City. In March, 1953, he joined the Untied States Army, serving until March, 1955, during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he furthered his education by attending Panhandle State University, Goodwell, Oklahoma, receiving his Bachelors degree in industrial arts. He later attended Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he received his Masters degree in 1962. Upon his graduation he began his teaching career at the Plainview School in rural Texhoma, where he taught for two years before moving to Plains, Kansas, in 1961. He taught in the Plains school system from 1961-1972. He later worked as a carpenter, a compliance officer for National Beef in Liberal and for SSDI.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Plains; Fargo Masonic Lodge, Liberal; was a former school bus driver; had managed the Plains City Pool for many years; and in the early 1960’s, he acquired his private pilots license. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, elk hunting, walking, the outdoors, cards, playing dominos, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: His wife, Alvita McCollom of Plains, Kansas; Four daughters, Debra Sue Novinger and husband Brian of Omaha, Arkansas, Teresa Lynn Howard and husband Bruce of Shell Knob, Missouri, Barbara Kay “Barbie” Nash and husband Craig of Plains, Kansas, Michelle D’Ann Riggins and husband Travis of Wichita, Kansas; Twelve grandchildren, Seventeen great-grandchildren, Two great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charles, William, and Dale McCollom; two sisters, Lahoma Herron and Fannie Mae Lasher; two grandchildren, Brandi Utz-Hoyt and Terra Cox; and a great-grandchild, Jax Cole Utz-Hoyt.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, October 20, 2014, at the Southwestern Heights High School Auditorium, rural Plains. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
He was born March 14, 1959, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Ivan Ratliff and Lora (Hughan) Cox. As a young boy he attended the Plains school system, graduating from Southwestern Heights High School in 1977. After he attended Dodge City Community College. After his education, he began his career as a pipeline x-ray technician and was currently employed by Tulsa Gamma Ray.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, collecting antiques, casinos, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by: Three sons, Shane Allen Cox and wife Cheyenne of Plains, Kansas, Shawn Michael Cox of Plains, Kansas, Shad Dalton Cox and wife Stephanie of Kansas City, Kansas; His girlfriend, Janet Hale of Plains, Kansas; His mother, Lora Cox of Meade, Kansas; Two brothers, Jerry D. Cox of Plains, Kansas, Terry W. Cox of Plains, Kansas; Two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Conner Cox.
He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Robert “Bobby” Cox.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 18, 2014, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, with the Reverend Neal Foster presiding. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
He was born February 17, 1951, at Dumas, Texas, the son of Hunter and Kathleen (King) Robertson. As a young boy he attended the Dumas school system, graduating from Dumas High School in 1969. After his graduation he began his career, working for many years as a technician for the Natural Gas Pipeline Company. He was a resident of Meade since 1980.
He was a member of the NHRA and enjoyed drag racing and spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren.
On March 21, 1970, he married Jennifer Ann Wood at Dumas, Texas. She survives.
Other survivors include: A daughter, Andria Dawn Harris and husband Karl of Meade, Kansas; A son, Chad Hunter Robertson and wife Chau of Seattle, Washington; A brother, Jon M. Robertson of Red River, New Mexico; Two sisters, Janette Jones of Hamilton, Texas, and Jane Brosch of Holliday, Texas; Four grandchildren, Gunnar Harris, McKinzie Harris, Charlie Robertson and Chloe Robertson.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James H. Robertson; and a sister, Jill Newton.
Celebration of life services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 14, 2014, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Diana Stewart presiding. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
The family would welcome memorials to the Joe Robertson Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Friends of Meade State Lake in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com
He lived in Ashland, Kansas until graduation when he moved to Woodward, Oklahoma. Kason enjoyed reading, writing poetry, cooking and was a very good artist. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather Gene Harold, His great-great grandparents: Guy & Mildred Jordan, Bury & Mary Harold. Great grandparents: Arthur & Mary Hayzlett, Wallace & Florence Feldman, R.T. Pittman, Ruel & Kathleen Harold.
Kason is survived by his parents Darren & Mecce’ LeClear. His brother Devin. Grandparents Donald & Bernita LeClear, Thomas & Elaine Feldman. His Uncles Alan, Roy, Ruel, and David. His two cousins Chelsey and Chrissy. His Great grandmother Helen Pittman.
Memorial donations may be made to Kansas Chapter- Diabetes association, 6900 College Boulevard, Suite 250, Leawood, KS 66211 or Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home, c/o Scotty Schilling, 411 E Pryor Avenue, Follett, TX 79034.
Memorial services were held on Tuesday, October 7, 2014 at 10:00 AM at the First Christian Church in Ashland, KS. Arrangements were entrusted to the Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schillingfhg.com
Erik was an IT Specialist for Great Plains Manufacturing, where he was employed for 12 years.
Erik is survived by his parents; David W. Spencer of Mustang, OK, and Sherie A. Aldridge, of Burleson, TX, fiancé; Casey Holub, of Salina; three children; Kadin E. Spencer, Tianna R. Blevins and Addison E. Spencer, all of Salina, two brothers; Tyler Spencer of Mustang, OK and Cody Spencer of Burleson, TX., grandparents; Gordon and Eldeana Winfrey of Plains, Ks.
He was preceded in death by Grandfather John Spencer, Grandmother Pauline Spaulding, Uncles Dick, Donnie and Jack Spencer, and Aunt Wanda Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday the 9th at The Higher Praise Church, 1220 Greeley Ave., Salina, Ks.
Memorials may be made to the Erik Spencer Children’s Education Fund in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, KS. 67402-2322.
For online condolences contact Roselawn at www.roselawnsalina.com
She was born September 6, 1920, in Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of Walter Henry (Hank) and Sylvia Belle (Bangs) Michael.
As a young girl she attended the Liberal school system, graduating from Liberal High School. On June 7, 1944, she married Boyd C. Fox, Jr. in Lincoln, Nebraska, prior to his leaving for overseas duty as a WWII B-17 Co-pilot. After the war ended, they made their home in rural Meade County farming and ranching.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and a former Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed her family, reading religious and non-fiction books, and photography.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years; a daughter, Lana Miller (Joe) of Plains, two grandchildren, Jennifer Miller of Plains, and Jason Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina, and many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry Michael Fox, on December 20, 1969; and a sister, Rena Brovada Sage.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 3, 2014, at the First Baptist Church, Plains. Interment followed in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.
The family would welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com[/subaccordian]
She is survived by her husband, Randy Campbell; children, Alicia (C.J.) Gardner, Stanley Campbell, and Hailey Campbell; grandchildren, James, Jordan, Sarah, Olivia, Kaitlyn,, and Brynlee; brothers, Steven Hailey and Keith Hailey; and step mom Nancy Hailey Jennings.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, grandparents, and many other loved ones.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 27, 2014 in Magna, Utah. Burial followed.
He was born March 26, 1951 at Wichita Kansas. Larry was the son of Voyle E. and Velma Lee (Stevens) Chance. Larry graduated from Fowler High School. He then attended Friends University earning a degree in Business Administration. He attended various institutes of banking. Larry began his career in banking at East Side National Bank, Wichita. He later was employed at Farmer’s and Merchant Bank, Derby. He then took the President’s position at Winter Park Bank, Colorado. The Fowler State Bank later employed Larry as its Vice President, a position he held until his retirement. He was a Stockholder of FSB Bankshares, Inc.
He was a lifelong member of the Fowler Friends Church. He was very active in the Fowler Kiwanis, and served as secretary and active in the Community Fund Drive. Larry loved aviation and became a licensed private pilot in 1975. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, water skiing and snow skiing.
He is survived by his daughter Brianna Chance of Lawrence Kansas; father Voyle Chance of Fowler Kansas; brother Lynn (Jane) Chance of Fowler Kansas, sister Lori (Robert) Humphreys of Sterling Kansas; Nephews and Nieces, Ryan (Lauren) Chance, Erika Chance, Dr. Jordan Chance, Nolan Chance, Nathan (Leslie) Humphreys, Kaleb Humphreys and Seth Humphreys; Great Nieces, Lila Grace and Clara Anne Chance.
He was predeceased by mother, Velma Lee Chance, maternal grandparents Rev. Lee and Mercy Stevens, paternal grandparents Paul and Viola Chance.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday September 5, 2014 at the Fowler Friends Church, Fowler, Kansas with Pastor Dennis McDowell presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Interment will be in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas. The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Friends Church or the Community Fund Drive in care of the funeral home.
She and her family resided in Dodge City until sixth grade, when they moved to Jetmore, where she completed school. She later attended classes at Dodge City Community College. On May 17, 1980, she married Jeff Davis of Bucklin. To that union they were blessed with two children, Karie Surae and Kyle Lynn Davis. She later married Damon Wayne Millsap and to that union was blessed with one son, Ty Wayne Millsap.
She was employed as office manager for several area companies including Winter Livestock in Dodge City, and later with Equity Exchange in Fowler. She later worked for Fowler Feeders for thirteen years, where she remained until her health forced her retirement. She and her husband, Damon Millsap, had also operated their own trucking company for several years, both driving wherever the jobs took them. She was an avid reader, enjoyed horses and took part in healing and heading for a short time. She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her.
Survivors include one daughter, Karrie S. Fehr and husband, Duane, Lebo, Kansas; two sons, Kyle Davis and his fiancé Amber Lauppe, Minneola; Ty Wayne Millsap, Fowler, her parents, Larry and Ramona Demoret, Jetmore; two brothers, Bradley Demoret and his wife Jennifer, Lynchburg, Virginia, and Bruce Demoret and wife Sheila, Jetmore; one sister, Debra Burns and husband Ray, Dodge City; grandmother, Mildred Demoret, Jetmore; seven grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Clarence J. Demoret, maternal grandparents, Fred C. and Annabelle L. Lenz, and one niece, Kayla Bradleigh Demoret.
Funeral services were held at Swaim Funeral Home, Dodge City, on Wednesday, February 26, 2014 at 2 pm with Rev. Darrell Hendrickson presiding. Burial followed at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hodgeman County. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie, Dodge City, in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Virginia is survived by: her daughter, Audrey Sims and husband Dale, Sr. of Wichita; 4 sons, Scott Post and wife Eileen of Lorain, Ohio, Kelly Post and wife Lisa of San Antonio, Texas, Tracey Post and wife Josephine of Wichita, and R.J. Post and wife, Susan of Grand Island, Nebraska; 2 brothers, Edward Fuhrman, Wichita and Hank Fuhrman, Fowler; 2 sisters, Eileen Hermes, Hutchinson, Kansas and Ruth Burkhart, Gothenburg, Nebraska; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Casey Post and a brother, Joseph Fuhrman.
Vigil service and rosary will be 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2014 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Thursday, January 23, 2014 at the church with Fr. Andrew Kuykendall presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Burial will be at noon Friday, January 24, 2014 in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Dodge, Kansas with Fr. Ted A. Skalsky presiding.
The family suggests memorials to American Diabetes Association in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene of the home in Hays; a son, Matthew Carlile and his wife, Crista and their daughter, Devon, of Urbandale, Iowa; daughter, Holly Schmidt and her husband, Travis and their son, Sawyer, of Germantown, Wisconsin; a sister, Gay Carlson and her husband, Blair of Centennial, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June, 12,2013, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hays. Burial will be in the Fowler, Kansas Cemetery at a later date. There will be a parish vigil service at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 20th and Pine. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. The family requests memorials to the Sid Carlile Memorial Fund to be used for youth hunts with Pheasants Forever in his name and memory. Condolences to the family at www.haysmemorial.com