Obituaries

Phyllis Marie Bromwell, 78, passed away December 30, 2011 in Elkhart, Kansas. She was born August 10, 1933 in Liberal, Kansas to Hugh and Gladys Hibler Harding.

Phyllis married John P. Bromwell of Plains, Kansas, on March 9, 1956 in Clayton, New Mexico and they enjoyed life together for 55 years. Preceding Phyllis in death were her parents, her brother Bob Harding and her sister Mary Louis Schupman.

Phyllis is survived by John and her four daughters: Diana M. Long (Melvin), Liberal, KS, Sharon L. Maerz (Brad), Denver, CO, Debbie J. Norwood (Mike), Colorado Springs, CO, and Johnna P. Caldwell (Joe), Turpin, OK. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Teresa Long and Jason Long (Chris), Liberal, KS, Johnathan Maerz, Nick Maerz and Amy Maerz, Denver, CO, Sarah Norwood, Nashville, TN, Benjamin Norwood, Golden, CO and Mindy Caldwell James (Kelly), Stillwater, OK. Phyllis is survived by thirteen great grandchildren.

Phyllis is also survived by four sisters Bonnie Schenkel, Great Bend, KS, Joy Elmore (Monty), Liberal, KS, Rose Hopewell, Joshua Tree, CA, and Carole Lightle (Carl), Melrose, NM.

Phyllis was a life-time member of the PTA. She was a longtime member of the Straight Rod-N-Reel Club. She loved to camp and was an avid fisher-woman, loving to fish for anything, anywhere.

A memorial service celebrating Phyllis’ life was held at 11 am on Thursday, January 12th, 2012 at Miller Chapel in Liberal, KS with Rev. Bill Prater presiding. Interment followed at the Plains Cemetery, Plains, KS.

In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: The John Bromwell Family, 3/0 Jonna Caldwell, RR2, Box 69A, Turpin, OK 73950.

George Paul “Marty” Martin, 45, loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother passed away December 28, 2011.

He is forever remembered and loved by his wife Tina; daughters Alyssa and Kaytlin; sons Triston and Drue; his “grandbabies” Liadan, Taydin and Kenzie; father, George Larry Martin of Fowler; sisters, Donna Martin of Parker, Arizona, Regina Martin of Haysville, Kansas, Patty Gean of Protection, and Nan Sloan of Norman, Oklahoma, their families and all those whose lives he has touched.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jere Martin of Fowler, and a nephew, Jeffery Paul Frazier.

A celebration of Marty’s life was held January 4, 2012 at 7 pm at Ark Valley Christian Church in Wichita, KS.

Lena L. Loewen, age 91, died Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

She was born December 28, 1920, at Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of Peter J. and Anna K. Loewen. As a young girl, she attended school at a rural country school near Rosenort.

On August 4, 1940, she married Henry F. Loewen. After their marriage, the couple moved to Meade. Over the years she assisted her husband in their business and farming operations while maintaining the family home.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, taught Sunday School, and the Ladies Sewing Society. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, raising roses, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: Her children, Stanley Lee Loewen and wife Lavonne of Meade, Kansas, Elvera Goertzen and husband Ted of Big Bow, Kansas, Janice Loewen of Portales, New Mexico, Daryl Loewen and wife Barbara of Clovis, New Mexico and Verle Loewen and wife Sharon of Meade, Kansas; Twelve Grandchildren and Sixteen Great-Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband on November 23, 2011; a son, Roy Stanley Loewen; a daughter Janet Loewen; a granddaughter, Shannon; six brothers Pete, Jake, Ike, John, Corny, and Abe Loewen; and three sisters Annie Rempel, Elizabeth Reimer, and Mary Friesen.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with the Pastor Ken Harder presiding. Interment followed in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) & Emmanuel Women’s Ministry in care of the funeral home.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

James Robert “Jim” Tyson age 98, of Paola, Ks. formerly of rural Parker, Ks. died Friday, December 23, 2011 at Golden Heights Nursing Home in Garnett, Ks.

Jim was born Sept.1, 1913 in Linn Co. Kansas. He was the youngest of 3 children born to Robert James Tyson and Blanche M. (Harrison) Tyson. At the age of seven the family moved from Centerville, Ks. to Parker.

He graduated from Parker Rural High School in 1932. He then went to work for the Parker State Bank as a bookkeeper in 1933. He retired from banking in 1965 as bank president when the bank moved to Garnett, Ks.

Jim married Avis Lucille Bottrell June3, 1936 and to this union three sons were born, John, Robert, and Elwin.

In 1961 James and family moved to the family ranch, founded in 1871 by his grandfather. There he was a stockman. He baled and sold hay and shipped it to the Kansas City stockyards by rail.

During this time Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting, mostly in Wyoming and went on several deer hunts there and on the family ranch for whitetail deer. He lived on the family ranch for 40 years before moving to Paola in 2000, when his eyesight started to fail.

Jim was a founding member and organizer of the Mo Kan section of the Wally Byamm Caravan Club in 1953, later becoming president of the Kansas Club. The club traveled the U.S. and Canada, visiting a different place every year. He and wife Avis also traveled to several countries around the world by air. He enjoyed traveling and had many stories to tell of this travels. On one travel to Florida he studied and learned lapidary work. He also assisted his wife Avis with setting up her art work.

Jim was baptized at an early age and attended the Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, by two sisters: Dorothy Tyson Smith and Lucille Tyson, both of Fort Worth, Texas, and in 2009 by his wife Avis.

Survivors are son: John Tyson and wife Susan of Lincoln, Ks. son: Robert Tyson and wife Linda of Parker, Ks. and son: Elwin and wife Billie of Plains, Ks. Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral service were 10:30am Wed. Dec.28, 2011 Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, Osawatomie, Ks. followed by burial at Goodrich Cemetery, Goodrich, Ks.

www.eddybirchard.com

Marvin Joseph Weber, 67, died Dec. 17, 2011, in Denver, Colo. He was born Jan. 31, 1944, in Fowler, Kan., son of Oliver and Marie Gerber Weber. His parents preceded him in death.

Marvin served two years in the US Army. He was retired from Ace Hardware, Lakewood, Colo. Survivors: Sandra Light of the home; brothers, Dave, Dale, Richard, Dennis, Ivan and Mark; sisters, Irene Howell, Rose McKissick, and Arlene Carlile; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services are planned at a later date.

Paul Holdeman, age 89, died Sunday, December 11, 2011 at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kansas. He was born May 9, 1922 in Meade, Kansas, the son of James Irwin and Florence (Carey) Holdeman.

Paul was a resident of Meade for 48 years. He moved to Pioneer Manor in Hugoton in 1970 where he resided until his death.

Paul is survived by 13 nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, two brothers, and one nephew.

Memorial service will be held at a later date with inurnment at the Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to the Pioneer Manor in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 423 S Main, Hugoton, KS 67951.



She was born February 13, 1934, at Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Nellis Florence (Barnes) Post. As a young girl she attended the Fowler school system, graduating from Fowler High School in 1952. She later attended Dodge City Community College, later transferring to Ft. Hays State University. After her schooling, she began her career with the United States Department of Agriculture as a program technician, retiring after many years. She was a lifetime resident of Fowler.

She was of the Methodist Faith, was a former member of the Fowler Public Library Board of Directors, the Fowler City Council, and the Meade Golf Club. Carlene enjoyed golfing, reading, softball, bowling, watching and participating in sporting events, dining out, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: A brother-in-law, Leo Wenta of Fowler, Kansas; A sister-in-law, Julianne Post of Dodge City, Kansas

Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bob and Bill Post; and a sister, Betty Wenta.

Funeral services was held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Public Library in care of the funeral home.

She was born November 8, 1914, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of Harry M. and Eva M. Wiley Coon. She was a lifetime resident of rural Meade County, moving into town in 1997, she was a homemaker

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade, and the Logan Township Ladies Aide. She enjoyed quilting, being outdoors, gardening, raising roses, and spending time with family and friends.

On November 8, 1932, she married Thomas P. “Tommy” Cornett at Liberal, Kansas. He passed away on December 14, 1997.

She is survived by: Two daughters, Carol Cockrell of Fredericksburg, Texas and Carmen Welch and husband Jim of Meade, Kansas; Ten grandchildren, Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; an infant brother, Laurence Coons; and a son-in-law Ted Cockrell.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2011 at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Aviary Project, the United Methodist Church, or the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

She was born July 28, 1938 at Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of J. Raymond and June (Willis) McClure. As a girl, she attended the Kismet School system, graduating from Kismet High School in 1956. She also spent some of her childhood in Denver, Colorado at a time when it was still safe for kids to ride their bikes and take the bus alone. Upon her graduation, she attended business school in Colorado before moving to southeast Kansas where she attended Pittsburg State University, Pittsburg.

On August 28, 1958, she married Gary Evans at Kismet, Kansas. After their marriage, the couple lived in several communities, including Pittsburg, Kansas; Hays, Kansas; El Paso, Texas; Parsons, Kansas; Rogers, Arkansas; and Chipley, Florida. In 1974, they returned to Kansas and have made their home in rural Plains. Over the years, Carol was the consummate homemaker, mother, and wife.

She was also a member of the Plains Christian Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, and the B42 Bridge Club (a group she enjoyed for over 30 years). She currently served as a precinct committee woman in the Meade County Republican Party. She was passionate about the library and volunteered for many years at the Plains Library. She was instrumental in developing the computerized card catalog for the library. She enjoyed genealogy, playing bridge, walking with her family and dogs, reading, studying the Bible, and a good cup of coffee (and she liked it strong). She was most proud of being a mother.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Evans of rural Plains, Kansas; two sons, Eric Evans of Portland, Maine and Andy Evans of Coldwater, Kansas; a daughter, Hilary Evans of Athens, Alabama; and a brother, Raymond McClure of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2011, at the Plains Christian Church, Plains, Kansas, with Pastor Rich O’Toole presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Interment will follow the funeral services in the Plains Cemetery, Plains.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the Plains Library in care of the funeral home.

Willard Allen “Al” Ryckman, Jr., age 71, of Greensboro passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on Wednesday, November 30, 2011.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Saturday December 3, 2011 at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Interment followed at Lakeview Memorial Park.

Al Ryckman was born October 2, 1940 in Kalkaska MI. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne, and was a graduate of Central Michigan University. Al started his working career as a teacher in High Point, then became a policeman in Greensboro but spent most of his working life as an executive with the Exxon Corporation. Al also loved sports starting with high school football, but was best known for his love of and skill at basketball. He was most proud of his time spent with the Kalkaska Independent Basketball Team, and his time touring Germany while playing for the U.S. Army. In later years, Al was an avid runner, competing in numerous running competitions throughout the eastern United States.

He is survived by his loving wife Rebecca Smith Ryckman, son Jefferson Ryckman and wife Amy, daughter Shannon McDonald and husband Peter, father Willard Ryckman, brothers Ronald Ryckman and Doug Ryckman, sister Mary Sue Ryckman, and grandchildren Nicholas Ryckman, Abigail Ryckman, Elijah Ryckman, Jefferson McDonald, Michael McDonald, Rebecca McDonald, Joseph McDonald, Matthew McDonald, Philip McDonald, Paul McDonald and James McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his mother Maxine Ryckman and brother Jim Ryckman.

Donations in his memory be made to the American Stroke Foundation, 5960 Dearborn, Mission, KS 66202



He was born July 23 ,1956, at Meade, Kansas the son of Frank S. and Barbara (Bridges) Carmichael. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1974. A lifetime resident of Meade, he was a firefighter and custodian for the Meade Grade School.

He was a member of the Saint John Lutheran Church, Meade, serving on the church council for Practical Services; the Meade County and City Fire Departments serving for 28 years and was the acting Assistant Fire Chief for the past eleven years. He enjoyed woodworking, assisting others and spending time with family and friends.

On April 9, 1983, he married Arnella Koehn at the United Methodist Church, Meade. She survives.

Other survivors include: His children, Devin Werner and husband Chris of Cimarron, Kansas, Eddie Carmichael of Winfield, Kansas and Toby Carmichael of Meade, Kansas; Mother, Barbara of Abilene, Texas; Stepmother, Wanda Carmichael of Meade, Kansas; A brother, Allen Carmichael and wife Susan of Garden City, Kansas; A grandchild, Braylee Werner of Cimarron, Kansas; Mother & Father-in-law, Leroy and Lila Koehn of Copeland, Kansas; Sister-in-laws, Daylene Connolly of Lewistown, Montana and Mandy Koehn and Melissa Koehn of Superior, Colorado; Niece & Nephews, Erin, Brandon, & Brett.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn Spencer presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Meade City Fire Department in care of the funeral home.

Dorothy Burtnett (Dot), a long time resident of Meade and Liberal, passed away on November 28, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was 89 years old.

After her husband, Kelly, retired from Jayhawk Pipeline, they moved back to Eufaula, Oklahoma and lived there until Kelly’s death in 1990.

In 2003, Dorothy mvoed to Las Vegas to live with her son, Tom Burtnett. She is survived by her two sons: Leon Burtnett of Missouri City, Texas and Tom Burtnett of Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Burial was on December 3, 2010 in Okemah, Oklahoma.



He was born February 8, 1917, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Jacob E. and Lena F. (Friesen) Loewen. As a young boy he attended the Sunrise School. After his graduation he began his career as a farmer and stockman. In 1967 he owned and operated Loewen Feed and Supply until 1975 and formerly operated the Lakeway Hotel.

He was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade; the Kansas Mennonite Disaster Service; served on the state and national MCC; and was an agent for Mennonite Mutual Aid and serving on the Kansas state committee. He enjoyed working, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

On August 4, 1940, he married Lena L. Loewen at Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada. She survives.

Other survivors include: His children, Stanley Lee Loewen and wife Lavonne of Meade, Kansas, Elvera Goertzen and husband Ted of Big Bow, Kansas, Janice Loewen of Portales, New Mexico, Daryl Loewen and wife Barbara of Clovis, New Mexico and Verle Loewen and wife Sharon of Meade, Kansas; A brother, John F. Loewen of Meade, Kansas; Two sisters, Elizabeth Classen of Walnut Hill, Florida and Bertha Classen of Sturgis, Michigan; Twelve grandchildren and Sixteen great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a son, Roy Stanley Loewen; a daughter, Janet Loewen; and a granddaughter, Shannon.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with Pastor Ken Harder presiding. Interment followed in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Kansas Mennonite Disaster Service in care of the funeral home.

Clarence “Gene” Gerber, age 84 of Fort Collins, Colorado died Saturday, November 19, 2011 at his home.

Clarence Eugene Gerber was born May 18, 1927 in Fowler, Kansas to Joseph and Mary Gerber. They lived on a wheat farm and raised cattle. Gene graduated from Fowler High School and enlisted into the U. S. Air Force to serve at the end of WWII and then was called back to serve in the Korean War. He married Juanita “Sue” Kramer on August 1, 1950 at St. Anthony Church in Fowler. After his discharge from the Air Force, Gene farmed and raised cattle in Fowler until moving to Denver in 1965. He began working as a stationary engineer for Shell Chemicals, a job he held until moving to Fort Collins in 1980 when he began working for Kodak in Windsor.

In 1990, Gene retired and began to travel. After his faith, his love of the Blessed Mother and his family; Gene’s favorite pastimes were CU football and traveling. He took two trips to Medjugorje and was forever spiritually changed by the experiences. Gene and Sue danced through life, literally and figuratively. He loved a good time, a good party and to be a good friend.

Gene is survived by his wife, Juanita “Sue” Gerber; a daughter, Jeanan Gerber; a granddaughter, Shannon Huseby DeBruyne (and husband, Rob) of Brighton, CO; and a sister, Coletta Low of Fowler, KS. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jana Huseby; his son, Joey Gerber; two brothers, Alvin and Carl; and three sisters, Dorothy, Florence and Lorene.

www.goesfuneralcare.com

A recitation of the holy rosary was held on Tuesday, November 22nd, at 7:00 pm. Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated at 10:00 am Wednesday at Blessed John 23rd University Parish in Fort Collins. Interment, with full military honors will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Collins.

William K. “Bill” Helms, age 77, died Wednesday evening, November 16, 2011, at his Plains, Kansas, residence.

He was born August 22, 1934, at Redding, Ohio, the son of Robert and Catherine (Weaver) Helms. As a young boy he attended the Redding school system. After his schooling he began his career in construction living in several locations including South Dakota. In 2003 he moved to Plains where he has made his home.

He was a member of the Plains Christian Church. Bill enjoyed fishing, in particular for walleye, and spending time with his family and friends.

In 1964, he marred Marilyn Dianne Pierce at Springfield, Tennessee. She survives.

Other survivors include: Two sons, Timothy Helms of Rapid City, South Dakota and Mark Vonholle of Jacksonville, Oregon; Four daughters, Tammy Burgdall of Cimarron, Kansas, Tina Andera of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Teresa Morgan of Roseville, California and Rita Jeffer of Hayward, California; Four brothers, Bob Helms of Florida, Dan Helms of Ohio, Paul Helms of South Carolina and Roger Helms of Kentucky; Two sisters, Janet Mayer of Michigan and Betty Honerlaw of Ohio; Eleven grandchildren and One great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a son William Kenneth “Kenny” Helms Jr.; a daughter, Kimberly Dianne Helms; one brother, Don Helms; and two sisters, Pauline Daniels and Violet Horton.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2011, at the Plains Christian Church with Pastor Rich O’Tolle presiding. Cremation will follow the funeral services.



She was born February 23, 1928, n Fowler, Kansas, the youngest of six children born to Milton and Isabell Juarez who migrated from Old Mexico around 1910. Milton was employed by the Rock Island Railroad Company and Patricia was the first and only child in the family born in a house rather than a boxcar. She completed grade school and high school in Fowler, then married Don Dowell in 1948. Don and Pat met in the fifth grade and by Don’s account, “I chased her ‘till she caught me.” Two sons were born to this union, Jerry Dowell who lives in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area and David Dowell who resides in Fowler.

As well as full-time homemaker, Pat also served the community as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Community Fund collector. She was retired as secretarial and administrative assistant for Don’s Farm Tire Inc of Fowler. She was a model wife and mother. She was a friend to all who knew her.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2011, at the Fowler Friends Church, Fowler, with Pastor Shane Shetley presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. The casket will remain closed. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Friends Church in care of the funeral home.

In 2002, Lou Richardson retired from the Meade County Sheriff’s department. She had been with the Meade County Sheriff’s Department since June 15, 1978. The article written about her shared many accomplishments, which were humbling to her. For her, service to the community and citizens of Meade County Kansas and the surrounding law enforcement agencies and communities was not a job but an honor and a pleasure. She was once quoted back in 1992 as saying that Meade “is a small community with a big heart.” For those of you who knew her, this described her as well.

Most never knew that although she no longer worked in the daily activities of the community as a dispatcher, she found as many ways as she could to be of service, even being in poor health. After leaving her beloved Sheriff’s department, she continued her volunteer services to reach out as she did to those who were in less than ideal conditions, be it through providing pen pal service for wounded veterans, outreach and counseling for inmates, performing with her puppet “Willie” for children in the hospital as well as so many other direct or indirect community and national causes. Throughout the past month I have seen the selflessness of her life unfold through the letters and correspondence she kept throughout the years; to see how her kindness and love changed the lives of many…transformations that made life so blessed.

Even in the final days of her sharing time with us on this earth, she eagerly awaited the arrival of the Meade Newspaper…As she became unable to read, we each took turns reading to her what was going on in her “home” of Meade. She listened eagerly to each detail, pondering, and agreeing or sometimes shaking her head. She was blessed by many of you throughout the years and wished for me to let you all know she was thankful for everything that shaped her life, both good and bad, for it made her life blessed by each gift of life shared. She was a woman of great faith who believed there was hope for everyone, even for those who did harm against her. She believed that her Lord would use her as an instrument of peace.

For me the following passage is a reflection of how she touched so many lives:

“There are some few who walk easy on the earth,

Contemporary and companion of every life,

God’s gift to His world, to make the lonely laugh, the neglected come alive,

To stir spirits and warm hearts, to enrich the discordant parts of the rest of life.

Such gentle ones make a lasting mark on every life the touch, without trying or preaching, judging or seeking,

Merely by their presence on the earth…

A shade tree by a favorite stream,

The morning sun on a damp meadow,

A green hill mirrored by a quiet lake,

A sugar pine silver in the moonlight.

We think of them when a brook laughs with the same gentle eyes, or a frightened fawn leaps in sudden surprise.

Remember an excited face and a loving heart, a presence and touch, and a smiling face so very much, only grateful for the very special song she sang to us…grateful above all that she walked easy on this earth.” J. Kavanaugh

Rest in peace, Mamma. If I become only a fraction of who you were, then I will truly be blessed.

In remembrance:

Mary Lou Richardson

Born December 16, 1939 as Mary Lou Bartley, daughter of Wesley and Mattie Roena Bartley.

Died November 7, 2011

She was the last living sibling in her family and was preceded with by her parents, three brothers and two sisters in death. She is survived by two daughters, Mary (Thornton) Patrick and her husband Mike of Anderson SC and Anita Belcher Giaimo and her husband Vincent Giaimo of Poughquag, NY, a son, Gerald Wayne Thornton of TX., twelve grandchildren, five great grand children and many whom she called her children and loved as her family.

I Am Not There

By Mary Elizabeth Frye (1932)

Do not stand at my grave and weep; I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sun on ripened grain. I am the gentle Autumn rain.

When you awake in the morning hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush of quiet birds in circling flight. I am the soft starlight at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die.

Henry D. Reimer, age 88, died Sunday morning, November 6, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

He was born June 7, 1923 in rural Meade, Kansas, the son of Klaas H. and Helena (Doerksen) Reimer. He attended McNulty country school in rural Meade. As a young boy, he committed his life to Jesus Christ.

On August, 25, 1948, he married Helen Dick at Buhler, Kansas. After his marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade County. He was a farmer, carpenter, and started the Reimer Custom Bale Hauling business with his sons.

Henry was a member of the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, serving as general treasurer, deacon, trustee, and church council chairman. He was very involved in the moving of the Emmanuel Church from the country to town, serving on the building committee of the new church and volunteered countless hours in the construction of the present church building.

He is survived by: a daughter, Kathy Kliewer and husband Phil of Atkinson, Nebraska; Three sons, Dave Reimer and wife Kay of rural Meade, Kansas; Leo Reimer and wife Debby of rural Meade, Kansas; Wayne Reimer of rural Meade, Kansas; 14 grandchildren 5 great-grandchildren; One sister, Helen Bartel, and three brothers: Ben D. Reimer, John D. Reimer, and George D. Reimer, all of Meade, Kansas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Helen.

Funeral services was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with Pastor Ken Harder presiding. Interment was in the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to Teens Living for Christ (TLC) in care of the funeral home.



She was born March 16, 1931, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Irene Dunham Cordes. As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1950. After her graduation, she began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator for ten years. She later worked for several area businesses.

On November 6, 1954, she married George F. Ross at Clayton, New Mexico. Upon their marriage, the couple made their home in Meade where she maintained her home.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Meade County Historical Society, a charter member of the Meade County Genealogical Society, the United Methodist Church Rebekah Guild, and the Dodge City chapter of he Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed genealogy, quilting, sewing, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: Two sons, Mick Ross and wife Resi of Meade, Kansas and Steve Ross and wife Dawn of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Janna Fuentes and husband Mario of Denver, Colorado; A sister, Mary Arrington of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Six grandchildren, Chayse, Mattie, Bailey, and Alley Grace Ross and Justin and Jason Fuentes.

She is preceded in death by her husband on December 6, 1995; two brothers, Earl and Larry Cordes; and a sister, Nona Gay Newman.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church of the Meade District Hospital Special Equipment Fund in care of the funeral home.

She was born June 3, 1922, in rural Hodgeman County, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Ella Fox Watson. As a young girl she attended Garden City High School.

On November 30, 1940, she married Samuel E. Thompson at Syracuse, Kansas. After their marriage the couple made their home in Meade where she maintained their home. On November 30, 1966, her husband passed away in an accident. After his death she returned to school, receiving her nurses training and began her nursing career. She later moved to Hutchinson, Kansas, living there for many years.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery work, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: Two sons, Larry W. Thompson of Edgewood, New Mexico, Gary D. Thompson of Hutchinson, Kansas; Two daughters, Gloria A. McKinney of Englewood, Kansas, Carol E. Ullum of Hutchinson, Kansas; A brother, Don Watson of Wichita, Kansas; A half-brother, Ken Blanscet of Oregon; Seven Grandchildren and Many Great-Grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Fran L. Adams; two brothers, Joseph and Homer Watson; a sister Minnie Peery; two grandsons; and a granddaughter.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2011, at the First Baptist Church, Meade, with Pastor Gordon Paulsen presiding. Interment was at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2011, at the Valley View Cemetery, Garden City, Kansas.

The family would welcome memorials to the Hospice Care of Kansas in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

He was born March 30, 1932, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Guy and Hazel Olga (Butler) Little. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1950. After his graduation, he joined the United States Navy, serving overseas during the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge, he returned to Meade and began his farming and ranching career.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Meade; a former member of the American Legion; attended the Beam Senior Center; and had served on the First National Bank Board. He enjoyed attending the many sporting events of his children and grandchildren, hunting, playing cards, having coffee with friends and spending time with his family.

On May 27, 1955, he married Alma J. Brown at Meade, Kansas. She precedes him in death on January 9, 2009.

Survivors include: Two sons, Mitch Little and wife Debbie of Meade, Kansas and Mike Reid and wife Sandra of Tacoma, Washington; A daughter, Melva Little of Kinsley, Kansas; Six grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; and a sister, Minnie Arlene Haskins on April 3, 2009.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2011, at the First Baptist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Gordon Paulsen presiding. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center in care of the funeral home.

She was born June 12, 1927, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Kornelius L. “K.L.” and Agatha Wiens. As a young girl she attended the Sunrise School in rural Meade County. She later attended Meade High School, graduating in 1947.

On June 2, 1948, she married Menno A. “Mick” Friesen at the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church. After their marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade County where she assisted her husband in farming duties and maintaining their home. In 1948 she attended Friends University. She later received training as a CNA and a CMA working for the Lone Tree Lodge for seventeen years.

She was a member of the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher, the mission society, and was a charter member of the Live and Learn Unit. She was a prayer warrior and enjoyed praying for others and attending to her garden.

She is survived by: her husband, Menno A. “Mick” Friesen; Two sons, Mike Friesen and wife Cindy of Meade, Kansas and Greg Friesen and wife Theresa of Taylors, South Carolina; Two brothers, Waldo Wiens and wife Alvina of Hutchinson, Kansas and Rolly Wiens and wife Marge of Meade, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Josh, Laressa, Aron, Jordan, Ethen and Mickey; Seven great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Kambrie, Kaleb, Kara, Kiah, Justus and Karis.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Pete K. Wiens, M.D.; and two sisters, Lydia Classen and Martha Groening.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, with Pastor Ken Harder presiding. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the InFaith (AMS) for Ken and Karen Towes Mission or the Emmanuel Mennonite Church Elevator Fund in care of the funeral home.

Dwayne Alan McPheter, 59, of Overland Park, KS, passed away October 9, 2011, at Shawnee Mission Medical Center.

Dwayne was born October 5, 1952, in Liberal, KS. He was a graduate of Buhler High School, Buhler, KS, and attended Johnson County Community College. Dwayne worked 28 years for the IRS at various locations in the Kansas City area. He loved watching and following all sports, NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, golf & tennis. He was especially passionate about Kansas State University sports teams. Dwayne also loved movies and T.V. shows from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

Dwayne is survived by his brother, George (Deb) McPheter, sister, Jamie (Mahlon) Stucky, 3 nieces, Megan Remy, Molly McPheter, Laura Stucky, and one nephew, Grant Stucky. Private family services will be held at a later date.

www.porterfuneralhome.com



She was born August 3, 1939, at Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Merl and Namoi Shipps. As a young girl she attended the Dodge City school system, graduating from Dodge City High School in 1958. She later attended Dodge City Community College.

On April 9, 1961, she married J.J. “Jack” Jenkinson. Upon their marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade County, Kansas, where she assisted her husband with farming and maintained her home.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, serving as a Trustee for many years; the Hobby Club; several car clubs, and flying clubs. She enjoyed reading, square dancing, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by: Her husband, Jack Jenkinson of rural Meade, Kansas; A son, John Jenkinson and wife Jana of Lakin, Kansas; A daughter, Joy Giessel and husband George of Minneola, Kansas; A brother, Frank Shipps and wife Mary Clair of Dodge City, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Kym, Stephanie, Ryan, Dusty, Kayla, and Miranda.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a half-brother, Wayne; and a half-sister, Alameda.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Harry Hynes Hospice in care of the funeral home.

He was born July 2, 1946 at Liberal, KS, the son of William Henry and Verna Ruth (Trefethen) Adams.

He was a 1965 graduate of Plains High School. He owned and operated Bill’s Engine Service for over 30 years. He had worked as a mechanic for Fairmont Foods of Dodge City and West Plains John Deere of Plains. He had also drove truck for Martin Trucking and was a former bus driver for the Liberal Bee Jays baseball team. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Jaycees and Southwestern Heights Booster Club all of Plains.

On August 9, 1974, he married Margaret “Ruth” Bizzell at Forgan, OK. She survives.

Other survivors include: 3 Daughters: Ann Swank and husband Justin of Plains, KS, Heather Encinias and husband Pat of Liberal, KS, Amber Adams and Herbie Metcalf of Guymon, OK; 2 Brothers: Samuel Woltje and wife Carolyn of Baldwin City, KS, Don Adams of Kismet, KS; 1 Sister: Blanche Todroff and husband Jim of El Dorado, KS; 7 Grandchildren: Jake and Dalton Amerin, Kye Younker, Tucker Swank, Nate DelValle, Cheyan Woods and Crista Chrisenberry.

He was preceded in death his Parents, an infant Brother Larry Woltje and Parents-in-law Austin and Marge Bizzell.

Funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday, October 6th at Plains Christian Church, Plains, KS with Pastors Rich O’Toole and Dan Biernacki presiding. Burial will follow at Plains Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 am – 8 pm Wednesday with the family present to greet friends from 6 – 8 pm at Brenneman Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions to Bill Adams Memorial Fund in care of Brenneman Funeral Home, 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.

Alta Louise Evans, 78, of Arkansas City, died Thursday (September 29, 2011) at the South Central Kansas Medical Center Arkansas City. Funeral services were scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday (October 3, 2011) at the Bible Christian Church. Burial followed in the Riverview Cemetery. The Reverend H. Dean LaVelle officiated.

Louise was born July 14, 1933, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to Robert and Rosa (Mayben) Turley. She was reared and educated from Oklahoma to California and back to Kansas, graduating from Arkansas City High School in 1951. She married Larry Evans on November 25, 1952, in Arkansas City. Louise has worked in the post office, for the school district as a librarian and even cleaned houses, but her great work was as a housewife, homemaker and mother. She followed her husband all over Kansas and Oklahoma as he brought the Word of God to many different congregations. Since retirement, they have been members of the Bible Christian Church.

Survivors include her husband Larry of the home; three sons Mike and his wife Tamara Evans of Oklahoma City, Tim and his wife Anita Evans of Kismet, Kansas, Mark and his wife Andrea Evans of Olathe, Kansas; a foster daughter Peggy Marshall of Texas; three brothers Bobby Turley of Dallas, Edward Turley of Tulsa, and Gary Turley; a sister Nadine Hardin; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Vicky.

A memorial has been established with the Bible Christian Church. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

www.rindt-erdman.com

Mona M. Ratzlaff, age 90, died September 23, 2011 at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas. She was born February 8, 1921 in Crawford County, Iowa near Vail, Iowa, the daughter of James L. and Jessie (Conrad) Maynard.

She was a longtime resident of the area and owned and operated Modern Beauty Shop in Minneola from 1963-1979. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Fowler and was a Past President of the State Assembly of the Rebecka Lodge.

On March 24, 1940 she married Henry “Hank” Ratzlaff, Jr., at Fowler, Kansas. He died in February of 1979.

She is survived by: a son, Gayland Ratzlaff of Fowler, Kansas; 2 daughters, Linnette Jones and husband, Jerald, of Minneola, Kansas, and Brenda Riebel and husband, Dennis, of Derby, Kansas; 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband ‘Hank’, a son, Glen, 2 brothers, James Leroy and John W. Maynard, and a sister, Enid Willis.

Funeral Services were held at 2 pm on Monday, September 26, 2011 at the Fowler Christian Church with Mike Ediger officiating. Burial followed in Concord Cemetery.

The family welcomes memorials to the Kansas Eye Bank or Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola, KS 67865.



Phyllis was born on September 20, 1927, to Martha (Eccleston) and Clarence Nichols. She called Fowler, Kansas, her home. She attended the Fowler Schools, graduating from Fowler High School. She then later attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas.

On November 12, 1951, Phyllis married Robert (Bob) Krisle in her parents home. Phyllis worked for many years as a cook at the Fowler Nursing Home and the Minneola Nursing Home. When she retired she worked at the Fowler Public Library.

Phyllis is survived by: Her sons, Kevin Krisle and wife Cindy of Dodge City, Kansas, Ralph Krisle of Missouri, Kurtis Krisle and wife Marcy of Minneola, Kansas, Rob Krisle of Plains, Kansas, Mike Krisle and wife Kristy of Oklahoma; Her daughter, Marjean Strong and husband Dudley of Fowler, Kansas; 10 grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2011, at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas, with Reverend Virgil White presiding.

The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Public Library or the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.

September 19, 2011, at his residence. Max was born on January 25, 1923, in Elkhart, Kansas, to Wesley and Eva (Siever) Walker. The family moved to Fowler, Kansas, in 1925, where Max lived and worked on the family farm for many years. He graduated from Fowler High School in 1940. On September 11, 1943, he married Margaret Fisher in Liberal, Kansas. In the early 1950’s, Max began to realize his dream of small vehicle design with the development of the Walker Executive, one of the first gas-powered golf cars. In 1974, Max and Margaret moved Walker Manufacturing Company from Casper, Wyoming, to Fort Collins, Colorado. The Walker Mower was developed and put into production in 1980. Max was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Loveland, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ray Walker, and grandson, Daniel Max Walker. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Bob (Barbara) Walker and Dean (Suzanne) Walker; daughters Ruth (David) Saunders and Nina (John) Rattle; a brother Kenneth Walker; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Beverly graduated from Meade High School in 1956 and attended Emporia State University for one year. She transferred to Fort Hays State University for a year prior to her marriage.

On June 7, 1958 she married Max Moomaw at Meade, KS. She helped her husband on the family farm in Lane County while raising their family. After the kids graduated she went back to college and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education from Fort Hays State University in 1980. She opened Moomaw Studio and Framing in Dighton.

Beverly was active in her community by serving on the Lane County Hospital Board, being a 4-H leader, starting the 1st Farm Bureau Babysitting class and being a member of the Lane County Arts Council, PEO, EHU the United Methodist Church and was President of the Southwest Kansas Council on Aging.

She enjoyed making Barbi doll clothes to sell at craft shows, painting, quilting, photography, reading, camping and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

She is survived by: her husband, Max Moomaw of the home; one daughter, Celia Wells, Great Bend; two sons, Dan Moomaw, Dighton, and Mitch Moomaw, Dighton; one sister, Mona Dobbs, Haysville, KS; and 7 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, September 21, 2011, at the United Methodist Church in Dighton with Rev. Warren Hett officiating. Burial will follow in Sutton Cemetery in Lane County. Personal condolences may be emailed to

He was born October 10, 1951, in Meade, Kansas, the son of James Paul and Mary D. (Eakes) Cox. As a young boy he attended the St. Patrick’s Parochial School. He later attended Southwestern Heights High School, graduating in 1969.

On September 13, 1969, he married Karliss Jean Bond at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains. After their marriage the couple made their home in Plains. He later began his career with Panhandle Eastern Pipeline. In 1971, the couple moved to Elkhart, Kansas until 1978 when they returned to Plains and have made their home. In 1982, they became owners of the Plains Tavern and are still active in the operations.

He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, National Rifle Association, and was a former president of the Artesian Valley Sports Club, Inc. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working with livestock, and most of all spending time with his family and friends, particularly his grandchildren.

He is survived by: His wife, Karliss Cox of rural Plains, Kansas; Three sons, Troy Cox and wife Dionne of Hutchinson, Kansas, Darin Cox and wife Maria of Plains, Kansas, Brian Cox and wife Monica of Plains, Kansas; Mother and stepfather, Mary and Leonard Friesen of Plains, Kansas; Two brothers, Mike Cox and wife Vicki of McPherson, Kansas, Rick Cox of Wichita, Kansas; Two sisters, Carolyn Wilcox and husband Ron of Sublette, Kansas, Marilyn Labra and husband Bruno of Colwich, Kansas; Nine grandchildren, Tyler, Spencer, Ryen, Logan, Brayden, Kyler, Alyssa, Aaron, & Melanie.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Paul Cox in October, 1963.

Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2011, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Plains. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2011, at the church. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, and from 6:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.

The family would welcome memorials to the OK Kids Day or the Friends of the Meade State Lake in care of the funeral home.

She was born March 22, 1939, at Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Woodrow “Woody” and Clara B. (Chambers) Harmon. As a young girl she attended the Wichita school system.

On October 26, 1962, she married Louis Randall at Newkirk, Oklahoma. Upon their marriage, the couple made their home in Wichita for several years. While living in Wichita she worked for the orthopedic hospital and later Wentworth Orthopedic Supply. Later in November, 1995, they moved to Fowler, Kansas, where they have made their home. After moving to Fowler, Shirley became the director for the Fowler Public Library, working in this capacity for twelve years.

She enjoyed antiques, gardening, working in her flowerbed, collecting dolls, attending garage sales, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: Her husband, Louis Randall of Fowler, Kansas; Three daughters, Rhonda Milford and husband, Tim of Fowler, Kansas, Laurie Jordan and husband, Tod of Madison, Alabama, Sheri Heinz and husband, Fred of Fowler, Kansas; A brother, Glenn Harmon and wife, Kay of Wellington, Kansas; A sister, Linda Smith and husband, Burl of Wichita, Kansas; Eight grandchildren, Tia Harris and husband, Grant, Chad Milford, T.J. Milford, Ashley Milford, Alex Jordan, Elaina Ketola and husband, Kent, Alisha Heinz & Wes Small, Stephanie Heinz and Corey Reece; Four great-grandchildren, Paige, Kale, Molly, & Avin.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Marilyn Katie Clark and an infant sister.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Public Library or the Minneola District Hospital in care of the funeral home.

He was born November 26, 1922, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Jacob F. and Katrina Friesen Isaac. As a young boy he attended the Lilydale School in rural Meade County. A lifetime resident of Meade County, he was a farmer, rancher, and custom combine cutter.

He was a member of the Countryside Bible Church, rural Meade. Abe enjoyed attending local sporting events, watching college sports, reading, horses, and driving through the countryside.

On January 14, 1944, he married Ruth Selma Friesen at the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Meade. She precedes him in death on June 16, 2005.

Survivors include: Two daughters, Sherry Dick and husband, Ron of Omaha, Nebraska, Bev Lewis and husband, Doug of Lincoln, Nebraska; Three brothers, George J. Isaac of Meade, Kansas, Lee Isaac of Hugoton, Kansas, Al Isaac of Hillsboro, Kansas; Six grandchildren and Eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; a brother, Ben J. Isaac; and a sister, Katherine Classen.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2011, at the Countryside Bible Church, rural Meade, with the Reverend David Cummings presiding. Interment followed in the Countryside Bible Church Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Countryside Bible Church or the Samaritan’s Purse (worldwide relief organization) in care of the funeral home.

She was born August 16, 1928, at Kingman, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Pauline (McCue) Koon. As a young girl she attended the Kingman school system, graduating from Kingman High School in 1946. After her graduation she attended and graduated from the Venus Beauty Academy in Wichita, Kansas.

In 1949, she moved to Fowler, Kansas, from Kingman. Later on September 17, 1951, she married Leo H. Beckerman at Meade, Kansas. After their marriage, the couple made their home in rural Fowler, where she and her husband operated their farm. As well as assisting her husband with the farming duties, she was a substitute rural mail carrier.

She was a member of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabelle, and the Altar Society, all of Fowler. Maxine enjoyed playing bridge, belonging to several bridge clubs, cooking for family and friends, reading, and working crossword puzzles.

She is survived by: A daughter, Mary Ann Morgan and husband Tim of Inman, Kansas; Four brothers, Wayne Koon of Kingman, Kansas, Jack Koon of Wichita, Kansas, Wilbur Koon of Kingman, Kansas, Larry Koon of Colby, Kansas; A sister, Norma Myers of Kinsley, Kansas; Four grandchildren, Kristi Konda and Benjamin Konda, Stephanie Stubbs and Michelle Morgan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo on January 17, 1996; her parents; and a brother, Leroy Koon.

Vigil services were held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 4, 2011, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 5, 2011, also at the church. Interment followed mass in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome memorials to the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Building Fund in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Robert “Bob” Herron, 78, died Wednesday, August 31, 2011 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.

He was born November 1, 1932 at Cimarron, the son of Samuel and Edna S. Spalding Herron. A longtime Gray County resident, he became associated with Arrowhead West in December 1982 and moved to Dodge City from Cimarron.

On February 14, 1998 he married Clementine Tongish at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City. She preceded him in death on October 10, 2007.

Survivors include: 2 brothers, Ralph, Jetmore and Joe, Cimarron; 3 sisters, Vera Robertson, Meade, Wilma Hall, Puyallup, Washington and Beverly Brassfield, Braggs, Oklahoma.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Roy, Don and Ellis and 2 sisters, Ella Mae Vail and Colleen Nutter.

Funeral Service were at 2:00 pm Friday, September 2, 2011 at Burkhart-Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Rev. Ronald Willard officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Private family burial was in the Cimarron Cemetery, Cimarron.

www.burkhart-ziegler.com



He was born February 14, 1984, at Gillette, Wyoming, the son of Carol Bilodeau. In 1991, the family moved to Meade, where he attended the Meade school system. After his schooling he began his career in the oil field industry working for several drilling companies. He later moved to Garden City where he worked as a welder.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and most of all, his children. He attended the Nazarene Church in Meade and Garden City

On June 13, 2005, he married Jessica Boyer at Meade, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include: Two sons, Kien Lee Bilodeau of Garden City, Kansas, Dezmond Roberts of Garden City, Kansas; Three sisters, Bobbi Day of Fowler, Kansas, Misty Reed of Meade, Kansas, Cristal Kruger of Minneola, Kansas; His mother, Carol Reed of Meade, Kansas; Several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Jonathan Reed on May 24, 1987.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2011, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade, with the Reverend Ron Willard presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until service at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the Shawn Bilodeau Children’s fund in care of the funeral home.

Nona Gay (Cordes) Newman, 74, retired Daycare provider, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2011. She was born in Meade, Kansas, to Albert A. Cordes and Irene Elnora (Dunhan) Cordes.

She is survived by her companion, Ron Marcotte; children, Linda (Don) Orvis, Patty (Clint) Schoonover and Donna (Greg) Pollock, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Brock (Tina) Mosier, Tara (Robert Ellis) Mosier, Ariel (Kevin) White, Cyle Schoonover and Rachel Schoonover; great grandchildren, Nona Bravo and Augustine Ellis; sisters, Kathleen Ross of Meade, KS and Mary Arrington of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-law, Carol Cordes of Meade, KS; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandson Austin Pollock, great grandson Bryce Mosier, parents Albert & Irene Cordes and brothers Earl Cordes and Larry Cordes.

Funeral Services were held at 10 am, Wednesday, August 31, at Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center. Burial followed the service at Kechi Township Cemetery.

Memorials to Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Ks 67202 and Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, Ks 67219. Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center had charge.



He was born June 14, 1938, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of Cornelius A. and Katharina H. (Doerksen) Reimer. As a young boy he attended grade school at the McNulty School in rural Meade County, he later attended the Meade Bible Academy, graduating in 1956. Upon his graduation, he returned to the family farm to assist following the death of his father. He later attended Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, in the falloff 1957 until the spring of 1958, before returning to Meade County. A lifetime resident of Meade County, he was a farmer, rancher, and a truck driver.

On August 30, 1953, he was baptized at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in rural Meade County. He was an active member of the Fowler Friends Church. Over several years he served with the Mennonite Central Committee working on their meat canning truck.

On November 5, 1994, he married Carolyn Ann (Hearn) Sallabedra at Stafford, Kansas. She precedes him in death on September 4, 2007.

He is survived by: Two stepsons, Kevin Sallabedra of Stafford, Kansas. Kerry Salladedra of Wichita, Kansas; A stepdaughter, Barbara Suzanne Gerstenkorn of Great Bend, Kansas; Several nieces & nephews including, Jerry & Martha Reimer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Roy Reimer of Colcord, Oklahoma; Carol Reimer of Glennallen, Alaska; Teresa & Robert King of Guymon, Oklahoma; Wes & Karen Reimer of Ashland, Kansas; Lloyd & Michelle Reimer of Protection, Kansas; Lucinda & Steve Marten of McPherson, Kansas; and James & Brenda Reimer of Meade, Kansas; Two brother-in-laws, Merlyn & Diane Hearn of Stafford, Kansas, Ronnie Hearn of Stafford, Kansas; Two sister-in-laws, Elizabeth Reimer of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Anna L. Reimer of Meade,Kansas; Four step-granddaughters, Kara Gerstenkorn, Sydney, Morgan, & Brooke Sallabedra; Twenty-five grand nieces & nephews and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; three brothers, Isaac T. “Ike”, Levi T. and an infant brother; and two sisters, Lena Reimer & Agnes Wiens.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2011, at the Fowler Friends Church with Pastor Shane Shetley presiding. Interment was held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Stafford Cemetery, Stafford, Kansas.

The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler Friends Church in care of the funeral home.

O.J. “Jimmy” Deaver Jr. was born to O.J. and Iona King Deaver, Sr. north of Fowler on August 22, 1928. Death was at Kansas Medical Center, Andover, KS on Jan. 26, 2011. Jimmy married Ruby Alice Ashcraft on June 8, 1948 at Kingman Methodist Church on O.J., Sr. and Iona’s 27th wedding anniversary. To this union Dennis James and Sharlet Ann were born. Long time farmer north of Fowler, Kansas, Jimmy is survived by his wife Ruby, son Dennis and Kay Deaver of Dodge City, KS, daughter Sharlet and Carl Untereiner of Leavenworth, KS, one sister, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He also has a special son Rumaldo Estrada and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, daughter-in-law Karen and great grandsons Dakota and Benjamin. Jimmy was a member of the Fowler Methodist Church, Fowler Wildlife Assoc. and the Odd Fellow Lodge. He served on the Wilburn Township board for 20 years. Jimmy had requested cremation and no services. His interment will be in the Fowler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial to the Fowler Senior Center in care of the Fowler State Bank, Fowler, KS 67844. Condolences may be offered at www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com.



She was born February 1, 1915, in rural Clark County, Kansas, the daughter of James Burton and Ethel Gladys (Meyers) Wagner. As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School. A lifetime resident of Meade, she was an operator for Southwestern Bell and a homemaker.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Elsie Chapel Extension Unit.

On July 18, 1937, she married Clarence Robert Dickey at the United Methodist Church parsonage at Dodge City, Kansas. He precedes her in death on May 14, 1988.

She is survived by a half brother, Duane Wagner of Florence, Oregon.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Donetta Sue Dickey on March 14, 2002; two brothers, James Morris Wagner and Frank T. Wagner; and two sisters, Rosemond Ethel Ballemeyer and Gladys Bertina Stalder.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2011, at Graceland Cemetery, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding. Interment followed at the conclusion of the service.

The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or the Meade District Hospital in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Willie Jean Arnold Hunt, passed away into the arms of Jesus on August 12, 2011, at the home of her niece, Janet Gifford.

She was born in Floresville, Texas, on March 20, 1935, to Henry and Odie Lee (Brister) Arnold.

She lived most of her adult life in Omaha, Nebraska where she raised her five children. She is survived by three sons, Darroll Casey and wife Mary of Loraine, Texas, Dennis Otten and wife Jeannie of North Platte, Nebraska, and Gary Hunt and wife Rhonda of Graham, Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruthie Frances Zimmerle Glanzer; two daughters, Kimberly Hunt and Jea Hunt.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. The family would welcome memorials to the Hospice of the Prairie or the Minneola District Hospital in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.



In August, 1968, she moved to Amarillo, Texas to attend Amarillo Junior College where in May of 1970, she graduated with an associate degree in Nursing.

She married Ralph McCarty on December 21, 1968, in Liberal, Kansas, and moved to Plains, Kansas, in June, 1970. She worked at the Meade District Hospital and Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas, retiring in July, 1984. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plains, and was an active in ABW, choir, and a Sunday School teacher. They moved to High Plains Retirement Village, Lakin, Kansas, on April 1, 2006. Ralph passed away on July 8, 2006.

She leaves to mourn her passing her sons and family; Burdette and Willa Kay Cavin of Kansas City, Kansas, Lynn and Laura Cavin of Mathews, North Carolina; stepdaughter, Helen McCarty Kessler, Lakin, Kansas; three grandchildren, Ashley Cavin Holmberg and husband Alan of North Franklin, Connecticut, Cory Cavin of New York City, New York, and Ronny Kessler and wife Nancy of Lakin, Kansas; five great-grandchildren, Caroline and Jacob Holmberg of North Franklin, Connecticut, Jacob, Cassie and Hayden Kesser of Lakin, Kansas; sister-in-law Ruth Deprin and husband Lou of DeKalb, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; and six brothers, Arthur, Harvey, R.E., Foster, Bradley and Delbert Nelson.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Plains, Kansas, and burial in the Plains Cemetery, Plains. In lieu of flowers, family and friends please make a donation to the Lakin Food Bank or the Christmas Star Program (this program provides Christmas gifts to Lakin children who would not otherwise have a Christmas gift) in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

Leta M. Freeman, age 91, died August 6, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade. She was born September 4, 1919, in Hesston, Kansas, the daughter of John Ortho and Nellie (Nelson) Lewellen.

She was a longtime resident of the Kingsdown area and was a retired nurses aide with the Bucklin Hospital District. She was a member of the Kingsdown Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxilliary.

On April 8, 1945, she married Leslie G. Freeman. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1994.

She is survived by: 2 sons, Gilbert Freeman and wife, Carla, of Meade, and Bill Freeman and wife, Susan, of Greensburg; 1 daughter, Barbara Long and husband, Lloyd, of Bucklin; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Lawrence and Clifford Lewellen.

Graveside Services were held at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2011, at the Ford, Kansas Cemetery with Rev. Rick Jones officiating.

The family welcomes memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 516, Bucklin, KS 67834.

Jess Roark, 79, passed away on Aug. 3, 2011 in Eureka, KS., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was a former resident of Fowler, KS and lived may years in Sallisaw, OK.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess Roark Sr. and Trotty Lay Roark, his wife of many years Geri Roark, one brother and two sisters.

His is survived by one son John Roark, of Sallisaw, OK., two daughters Jackie Stewart, Midway, TN, and Pam Morris, Sallisaw, OK., two step sons Al Bartezko, Fowler, KS, Mark Bartezko of Wisconsin, one step daughter, Debbie Mantzey, Fowler, KS, twelve grandchildren, and thirty one great-grandchildren.

Upon his request there were no special services. He would urge you to donate to help promote the cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Also the family would like to thank the comfort care nurses of Greenwood county hospital for their special care.

Gerald Elwood Kane, age 87, died Monday afternoon, July 25, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born July 22, 1924, in Newton Hamilton, Pennsylvania, the son of Merl and Faye (Gearhart) Kane. As a young boy, he attended school at the Mount Hope rural county school in Newton Hamilton, Pennsylvania.

In 1946, he moved to Meade County, Kansas. On August 7, 1948, he married Elsie Eckhoff at Dodge City, Kansas. The couple made their home in Meade County where Elwood was active in the Dairy and Cattle Business. He implemented the construction and was the owner and operator of the Meade Feedlot for over thirty years.

He enjoyed racing horses, farming, and the feedlot business.

He is survived by: His wife, Elsie Kane of Meade, Kansas; A son, Larry of rural Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Diana Caldwell of Balco, Oklahoma; Six grandchildren, Mandi McMillian, Lance Kane, Jennifer Fuentes, Skyler Kane, Jamie Paul Caldwell, & Candace Nickeson; Ten great-grandchildren

He is preceded in death by a son, Gary Kane on April 1, 2006; a grandson, Robert Kane on June 3, 2006; his parents; two brothers, Thurman Kane and Fern Kane; and two sisters, Frances Forgy and Ethel Rosenteel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday August 1, 2011 at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Karen R. Stanton, 74, passed away July 23, 2011, at St. Francis hospital in Wichita, Kansas, following nine months of illness. She was born in Emporium, Pennsylvania, on November 21, 1936, to Charles and Ruth (Husted) Razey. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Don, and a sister Gloria. She is survived by her husband David of the home, a son Todd of rural Plains, a son Victor of Beloit, Kansas, and a sister-in-law, Regina Klimp of Spring Hill, Florida.

Her early education was in the Emporium schools, and she later graduated from Indiana State University of Indiana, Pennsylvania, with a degree in Music Education and Piano Pedagogy. She continually furthered her music knowledge with graduate studies in educational institutions and with other performers.

Her first teaching job was in New York, where she met her husband David. She later taught elementary music in the Meade, Kansas schools for a number of years, then leaving that position to teach private piano in her home for over twenty years. She was known for her expertise of performance on the piano and organ, and her love of children and teaching them how to play. The teacher study guides for orchestral music which she wrote a few years ago has been translated into many languages and used around the world.

She was a person of very great faith, though you never heard her brag about it, or try to force it on anyone else. She believed in living the example. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and former students.

There has been a private interment service, with a musical memorial service being planned for a later date.

Cornelius “Cornie” Z. Friesen, 91, died July 22, 2011 at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, KS. He was born March 11, 1920 to Jacob R. and Katharina R. (Katie) Friesen. He married Anna K. Isaac on November 12, 1944 at Meade, KS. They resided in Meade for much of their married life where Cornie worked at Friesen Windmill and Supply, Inc. for over 50 years. In 1998 they moved to Hesston, KS. He moved into Schowalter Villa in December 2006 following his wife’s death. His Civilian Public Service (CPS) work at Mount Pleasant, Iowa as a young man was very important to him. He loved the Lord. Cornie was a member of Kiwanis and Advisory Board for Grace University in Omaha, Nebraska for many years. Cornie Z. loved to talk with people, especially about windmills and theology. His other interests included his children and grandchildren, playing Dominos and Skip-Bo, and did I mention….talking about windmills and theology? He is survived by three sons, Galen Friesen and wife Esther of Kansas City, MO, Leland Friesen of St. Joseph, MO, and Weldon “Buck” Friesen and wife Margaret of Meade, KS; son-in-law Dan Rosendahl of Sweden; 5 brothers, Jake Z. and wife Viola of Meade, Abe Z. of Meade, Henry Z. and wife Marcille of Milford, NE, Pete Z. and wife Wilma of Newton, KS, and Ike Z. and wife Viola of Edinburg,TX. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Anna K., son, Loren James Friesen, daughter, Joyce Louise Rosendahl, and 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Funeral services will be held at Garden Community Church on Friday, July 29th, 2011 at 10:00a.m. Burial will be at Garden Community Church Cemetery of Rural Hesston. Memorials may be given for Grace University or Dan Rosendahl in memory of Joyce Rosendahl in care of the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.

avid Alvarado-Zamora, age 12 days, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 20, 2011, at the Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.

He was born July 8, 2011, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Lidio Alvarado and Josefina Zamora-Ayala.

He is survived by: His parents, Lidio and Josefina of Plains, Kansas; A brother, Eddie Alvarado-Zamora of Plains, Kansas; Several aunts and uncles

Private family graveside services will take place in the Plains Cemetery, Plains. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

J.W. Vanderpool was born May 13, 1942 in Beaver, Oklahoma. He went to the open range heaven on July 19, 2011, after a five year battle against colon, lung, and liver caner.

He was born to the late Ella Vanderpool Heinson and Richard Barry Vanderpool. He was raised by B. J. Heinson, his stepfather.

J.W. was preceded in death by his father Richard Barry Vanderpool in December, 1942; stepfather B.J. Heinson in December, 1969; mother Ella Vanderpool Heinson in February, 1994; six sisters, Geraldine Esther in July, 1935, Verna June in July, 1935, Iva Nell Seal in August, 1993, Frieda Thomas, Shirley Sinclair on February 18, 2000, and Mary Lou Carrington; and a long list of family and friends.

He is survived by his loyal and loving wife, Paulette Walker Vanderpool; his on and only daughter, Star Smith; blessed with one granddaughter, Melissa Dawn Vanderpool Smith; the son he always wanted Ted Smith on July 4, 2005.

He lived in Forgan, Oklahoma, Joloit, Illinois, and Littleton, Colorado, before returning to where he left his legend of returning the prairie to the way it was before whiteman. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of animals, the land, his crazy adventures and and inventions to educate children to save the Prairie Dogs and Buffalo for future generations to enjoy.

He served his country in the United States Army from November 4, 1959 until November 4, 1962, with buddy Glen Lauppe of Fowler. He married his sweetheart Freedie Fredie Paulette Walker on October 23, 1963.

In May, 2004, he was blessed with the famous baby buffalo, Bubba, whom thought of J.W. as a mother and helped J.W. educate humans. He is still wandering the ranch looking for J.W. Then came the son he has always wanted, Ted Smith who married his daughter Star on July 4, 2005. He then helped J.W. with the many trips to the VA Hospital and running the ranch for the last five years of his life. His teachings of Cowboy Logic will remain with us all. His life long dream is being kept alive by the dedication of Paulette, Ted & Star, Melissa Smith, and generous help from Glen Peacock, Jimi Smith, Willie Helms, Mark Goldsberry, Joe Lillie, and many, many friends.

With God’s help we will continue J.W.’s life dream of tours of the ranch and education of preservation of our prairie, and hopefully finish his book Cowboy Logic.

Involved with Make-A-Wish Foundation, Meade Lake War, Historical Jones and Plumber Trail, invention of traps, and the famous Texas Tornado 4430 Cessena, Prairie Dog Relocator. He raised sixty-two different species of animals.

On the 17th of July he received his last communion from Bob and DeeDee Deacon at his ranch house, surrounded by his family, elk, deer, buffalo, and prairie dogs.

In lieu of flowers his wishes are to inspire many people to “Cowboy up, get a colonoscopy. If I would have, I’d still be kickin’, J.W.”

Celebration of life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2011, at the St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Family and friends are invited to a luncheon following the services at the church to share memories and stories. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

Love & light, Paulette Vanderpool – Ted, Star, & Melissa Smith

Kay Ross, age 75, died Thursday morning, July 14, 2011, at the Harry Hynes Hospice, Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.

She was born December 31, 1935, at Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Byron Harrison and Olive Lorene (Randolph) Fisher. As a young girl, she attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1953.

On June 12, 1953, she married Wayne Robert Ross. After their marriage the couple made their home in Meade. Over the years, Kay has been involved in many different community endeavors including working for the State of Kansas SRS as the Office Clerk for twenty-two years.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade, having served as a Sunday School Teacher, the church secretary and bookkeeper, and singing in the church choir; and a member of the Maia Club Federated. She enjoyed sewing, craft work, attending to her yard and flowers, and reading.

She is survived by: Her children, Diantha Partin and husband Gary of Amarillo, Texas, Teresa Ellis and husband Rocke of Castle Rock, Colorado, Donna Henry and husband Darryl of Colby, Kansas, Tim Ross and wife Lori of Meade, Kansas, Cheryl Copeland and husband Chadd of Plainville, Kansas; A sister, Elaine Sawyer and husband Alfred of Meade, Kansas; Grandchildren, Aimee Campbell and husband Wes, Jill Sparks and husband David, Jason Ellis and wife Becca, Chris Ellis and wife Elizabeth, Tiffany Hunt and husband D.J., Chad Ellis, Caitlyn Henry, Callie Henry, Gray Henry, Lindsey Ross, Ashton Ross, Blaire Ross, Ross Copeland, Courtney Copeland, Jared Copeland, and Tanner Copeland; Great-grand children, Brooklyn Campbell, Nate Sparks, Sophie Ellis, Madison Ellis, Allysen Hunt, Grady Hunt, and Ryah Ellis; Nephews, David Sawyer & Richard Sawyer; Great-Nieces, Sabrina Sawyer & Megan Cargill; and Great- Nephew, Clayton Cargill.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne of April 20, 1997; a daughter, Jill Ann Ross on November 1, 1957; her parents; a brother, Robert Max Fisher, on October 19, 1984; and a sister, Anna Mae Fisher, on August 19, 1931.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2011 at the United Methodist Church, Meade, with the Reverend Susan Greene presiding. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the United Methodist Church or Harold Hynes Memorial Hospital in care of the funeral home.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Eugene F. “Gene” Ely, age 90, died early Wednesday morning, July 13, 2011, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.

He was born May 13, 1921, at Moscow, Kansas, the son of Roy Razz and Ethel (Nimmo) Ely Harmon. As a young boy he attended school at Wilburton, later moving to Elkhart where he graduated from Elkhart High School. In 1942, he joined the United States Army Air Corps, serving as a belly gunner aboard a B-17 in Africa during World War II. In January, 1946, he was honorably discharged from active service. After his discharge he returned to Elkhart before moving to Fowler in 1948 where he made his home for many years. In 1983 he retired from the Michigan-Wisconsin Pipeline as a plant foreman. Over the years he was also an active farmer.

He was a member of the Fowler United Methodist Church, American Legion, Odd Fellows, and the American Quarter Horse Association. He enjoyed rodeos, working with horses, traveling, goose hunting, car races, and spending time with his family and friends.

On December 27, 1941, he married Martha LaVern Strobel at Hugoton, Kansas. She precedes him in death on March 12, 2002.

He is survived by: A daughter, Bonna Nichols and husband Gary of Beaver, Oklahoma; Seven grandchildren, Eleven great-grandchildren and Five great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife; a son, Donald Dean Ely on February 7, 1988; and his parents.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2011, at the Fowler United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force.

The family would welcome memorials to the Fowler United Methodist Church or the Fowler Residential Care Center in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Barbara A. Rose, age 77, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2011 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. She was born on September 20. 1933 in Sacramento, California, the daughter of Herbert B. and Erdine A. Rogers Bronner. A resident of Scott City, Kansas since 1977 moving from Leoti, Kansas, she was a homemaker.

Her memberships include the First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas and she was a lifetime member of the Scott County Hospital Auxiliary. Barbara enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts and genealogy.

On May 13, 1952 she married Bill Fletcher in Fort Riley, Kansas. He passed away April 12, 1969 in Sharon Springs, Kansas. On November 22, 1975 she married Bernard Rose in Leoti, Kansas. He survives.

Survivors include: Husband, Bernard Rose of Scott City, Ks; Children, Michael Fletcher and wife, Donna, of Lakewood, CO, Debra Rempel and husband, Walter, of Meade, KS, Greg Fletcher and wife, Melissa, of Leoti, KS, Pamela Rickford and husband, Tracy, of Leoti, KS; Step-Children, Regina Cundall and husband, Robert, of Collinsville, IL, Berneta Rohrbough and husband, John, of Pleasant Dale, NE, Terrance Rose and wife, Sue, of Scott City, KS; Brother, Herbert J. Bronner of Sacramento, CA; Sisters-in-Law, Dorothy Evans of Scott City, KS and Royla Radina and husband, Jim, of Amarillo, TX; Twenty Grandchildren and Seventeen Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents.

Funeral Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2011 with Rev. Kyle Evans officiating. Graveside Service will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2011.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 am on Thursday, July 14, 2011 at Price and Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

The family welcome memorials to the First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas or the ALS Association both in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home, Scott City, Kansas.

Rhonda Sue (Redd) Ramsey, 54, of Meade and former Sublette resident departed this life Saturday, July 16, 2011, at Satanta District Hospital, Satanta.

The daughter of Kenneth Howard adn Patricia “Patsy” L. (Stewart) Redd, she was born July 19, 1956 at Garden City, KS.

She graduated from Sublette High School in 1974. She attended Rehma bible Training Center in 1976, graduated from St. Mary’s of the Plains in 1989 and Texas A & M College in Kingsville, TX with her master degree in 1999. She practiced teaching in Sublette, KS. She taught at A.P. SOLIS Middle School in Donna, TX. Her hobbies were horses, animals and rodeos. As a young person she was active in the Haskell County 4-H. Their trip to Israel was the highlight of her life. A member of the United Methodist Church, Sublette.

She and Roger Ramsey were married March 24, 1980 at Clovis, NM.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Ramsey, Meade, KS; one daughter, Dr. Remington Ramsey and fiancé Dustin Pettit, Elk City, OK; her mother, Pasty Redd, Sublette, KS; one brother, Rick Redd and wife, Katy, Sublette, KS; one sister, Roxanna Beach, Sublette, KS; several nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Howard Redd, and a brother-in-law, Gary Beach.

A memorial has been established for Haskell County 4-H. Memorials may be mailed to Haskell County Funeral Home, PO Box 607, Sublette, KS 67877.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 19, 2011 at 10:30 am at the Christian Church, Sublette, KS with Ministers David Erwin and Darrell Roberts presiding and burial in Haskell County Cemetery, Sublette, KS.

Edward W. Williams, 93, of Canon City, CO, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, July 7, 2011. He was born on March 23, 1918 in Meade, KS to parents Dave and Anna Williams.

He left High School in his junior year to enlist in the U.S. Navy where he served proudly for four years. Prior to coming to Canon City, he was a rancher/stockman in Limon and Delta Colorado. A lifetime member of the Elks he also volunteered time with Canon City Meals on Wheels. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman and remained quite active until his death.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Juanita Hayes; nephew, David Lake and family of Lawrence,KS; and grandsons Tom and Dan Bedell and families of Ohio. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Ginnie Bedell; parents; and three sisters, Clara Lake, Anne Tegner, and Arvella Williams.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 14, 2011 at Holt Chapel of the Garden, 806 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO. Inurnment will be in Meade, KS at a later date. Arrangements handled through Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences @ www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Gary L. Zortman, age 66, died early Saturday morning, July 2, 2011, at the Promise Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, Kansas.

He was born September 18, 1944, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Herbert and Gladys (Newell) Zortman. A resident of La Crosse for sixteen years, he was a truck driver.

He enjoyed sewing, gardening, trains, airplanes, and spending time with his family and friends.

On July 11, 1965, he married Wand Sutton at Ensign, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include: Three sons, Herb, Galen, and Charles Zortman; Three daughter-in-laws; Four granddaughters; Five grandsons and Four great-grandchildren.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2011, at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas. Cremation has taken place. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas, is in charge of arrangements.

Billy L. Johannsen, age 61, died early Wednesday morning, June 29, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born September 15, 1949, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Wilhelm H. “Billy Jo” and Agnes Marie (Borchers) Johannsen. As a young boy he attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1968. Upon his graduation, he later attended Seward County Community College. He was a lifetime resident of Meade and Beaver County. He served the citizens of Meade County as a deputy sheriff for many years before pursing his passion for the old west as a chuckwagon operator.

He enjoyed roping, chuckwagon cooking, western history and cowboy poetry.

He married Kathy Evans on January 9, 1971 at Dickens, Texas. He later married Kathy Stone at Ashland, Kansas. The couple later divorced.

He is survived by: A son, Dusty Johannsen of Liberal, Kansas; Two daughters, Tammy Farmer of Shallowater, Texas and Leann Taylor of Kingwood, Texas; A brother, Max and his wife, Barb,Johannsen of rural Meade, Kansas; Seven grandchildren, Cody Weatherford, Tandi Taylor, Taci Taylor, Braydon Farmer, Ashton Farmer, Clayton Johannsen, and Hadley Johannsen; Several nieces and nephews, including, Riki Stecklein, Benjy Johannsen, & Jimmy Johannsen.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew and godson, Clayton Johannsen on February 13, 2011.

Celebration of life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2011, at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverends Jim Sutherland and Ron Willard presiding. As a request of Bill cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Funeral services for Kathryn L. Heck, 89, Overland Park, formerly of Lawrence, was held at 10am Tuesday, June 21, at the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Gary Teske officiating. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Heck died Friday at Delmar Gardens of Overland Park. She was born August 26, 1921 in Lawrence the daughter of Charles Arthur and Ruby Alma McLean Wise.

Mrs. Heck was a life long Lawrence area resident. She attended Bismark Grade School and graduated from Liberty Memorial High in 1939. After high school she attended the University of Kansas and Lawrence Business College. Kathryn was a homemaker and enjoyed many bridge groups. Family was her life, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She married Howard F. Heck on January 25, 1942, in Lawrence. He preceded her in death on October 25, 1985. For many years they farmed and raised cattle north of Lawrence.

Mrs. Heck was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Dick Wise, and a sister Helen Heck Taylor.

Survivors include a son Fred Heck of Ottawa, daughters Sherry Nelson and husband David of Lawrence, and Becky Isaac and husband Larry of Overland Park, grandchildren Lisa Talley, Missi Carpenter, Kelli Curry and Kristi Stallings, and 6 great-grandchildren, Brandi, Haley, Kassie, Regan, Reese and Colton.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Odyssey Hospice in care of the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana, Lawrence, KS 66044.

www.rumsey-yost.com



She was born October 10, 1909, in Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Ralph and Rosa (McGuire) Marrs. As a young girl, she was raised on the family farm a few miles west of Fowler, attending the Fowler school system. While attending school she would find rides with family and friends to attend class. While in high school she lived in town during the cold winters, working part-time for room and board.

At the age of 23, she married Seaborne Whatley, establishing a homestead ranch in New Mexico. They were blessed with two sons, Bryn and Larry. The family later made their homes in Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana over the years, eventually returning to Kansas after the death of her husband to live with her sister on their farm near Fowler. In 1993, she moved to town until 2002 when she moved to Dodge City where she made her home.

The family was members of the United Methodist Church. Ruby enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: Two sons, Bryn Whatley of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Larry Whatley of Everett, Washington; A sister, Rosetta Thompson of Plains, Kansas; Six Grandchildren: Jennifer Brown, Dave Whatley, Sherry Daunis, Paul Whatley, Mark Whatley and Michele Mire; Ten Great-grandchildren: Patty Long, Jennifer Gomez, Adam Daunis, Justin White, Allyson Cartwright, Rachel Whatley, Kevin Whatley, Michael Whatley, Adam Daunis, Mia Brown; Six Great-great-grandchildren: Blake Long, Reed Long, Joseph Gomez, Colin Gomez, Corbin Gomez and Gavin Gomez.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, Mazo Eccleston, and three brothers, Franklin, Roy, and Marion Marrs.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2011, at the Fowler United Methodist Church, Fowler, with the Reverend Dick Robbins presiding. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

The family would welcome memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.

Dennis Leon Knott, 53, passed away June 14, 2011. He was born on March 27, 1958 in Meade, KS to James “JD” and Geraldine (Burgin) Knott. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Diane and Debbie Knott.

Survivors are: brother, David (Karla) Knott; niece, Debra (Kasey) Clark; and nephew, James Knott, all of Park City, KS He is also survived by Uncles: Gregory and Richard Knott of Plains and Aunt: Olivia (Jim) Lee of Minneola; and many cousins.

Dennis was participating at the Special Olympis state track and field meet in Wichita when he collapsed during a race-walk event on June 5. He was rushed to the Wesley Medical Center where he died nine days later.

Knott, a member of the Derby Free Spirits Special Olympics team, lived in Wichita.

A visitation for Knott was held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita. Knott was transported to Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary in Meade for a rosary service on Friday at 7 p.m.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Plains with Father (Louie) Trung Dinh Hoang officiating. Burial was in the Plains Cemetery, beside his parents and two sisters.

www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com

Memorials in Knott’s honor may be mailed to: Special Olympics Kansas, 3153 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67213.

Harold James Amerin, 72, of Brighton, died June 15, 2011, on his 72nd birthday. He was born in Plains, Kan., to Ignatius and Lillian (Lauer) Amerin. He attended school in Plains and married Dorothy Steinbach Sept. 26, 1959, and they lived in the Brighton area for 52 years.

Harold loved to play poker, enjoyed watching Western movies and spending time with his family. He loved to travel. Harold never knew a stranger. He loved having company; the more people around him the merrier. He was a hard worker, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.

Harold is survived by his wife; children, Carol Amerin, of Northglenn, Harold Jr. (Linda) Amerin, of Fort Lupton, Cheryl (Dennis) Dwyer, of Lakeside, Calif., and Shirley Amerin, of Keenesburg; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brothers, Edward Amerin, of Meade, Kan., and Albert Amerin of Mesquite, Nev; and sister, Gloria Robison, of Meade.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ignatius and his son, Bob.

Visitation and a Rosary were June 20 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton. Mass of Christian burial was June 21 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Alice Jolene Pangan (Wright) left our family to join the Lords on June 9th, 2011 after a short but valiant fight with a short illness in Cheyenne, WY. She was my only sister but most important, my best friend. One of her greatest joys was that all of her immediately family was at her bedside when she was alert and appeared to be recovering from a stroke. She could still crack a joke with the best as her humor never left her. At her bedside was me, Maurine Herman(Wright), my husband Tim, her loving daughter Kay Linn Shelledy, her blessed sons, Alfred R. Stanbrough of Florida, Clifford Stanbrough of Michigan, and her beautiful granddaughter Cheyenne of Michigan. Unfortunately a little over a week later, God had other plans for my sister and she will be so missed. She also had 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

She had many great friends in Cheyenne, which included Sonny and Bea, Kathy, and Willie and Milly of New York. Before she retired, she worked at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she was a telephone operator for several years. We would also like to give a very special hug of love to Milton, Tina Tacha and their family. They are our second family.

Jo grew up in Meade and graduated from Meade High School in 1954. She was well liked and had many friends in Meade. She was a proud band member and if my memory serves me correctly, the band marched in the Rose Bowl Parade. Forgive me if I got that wrong. Her and I both had the same 1st grade teacher.

Even though our ages were 15 years apart, as we became adults, we were not just sisters but best friends. She will be so greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by our grandparents, Uncle Cecil Wright and Aunt Helen Wright and by our parents Clifford Wright and Maxine Wright.

www.schraderfruneral.com

We would like to thank Life Care Center, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Davis Hospice Center for the exceptional care she received at all of the facilities. They went above and beyond in not only taking care of my sister, but also us.

The family will be having a memorial at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family wishes that any contributions be made to the Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, WY.8200

Lula Belle (Reese) Sobba, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

She was born December 3, 1923, in rural Ford County, Fowler, Kansas, daughter of William and Belle (Johnson) Reese. She attended school and gradated from Fowler High School in 1943. She married Robert L. Sobba on July 12, 1942, and after the war they started farming north of Fowler, Kansas. They raised seven children and were married over 68 years.

She was a great mother, homemaker, and cook. She loved baking and once had a wedding cake business baking for friends and neighbors. She loved gardening, taking care of her flowers, painting, scrapbooking, and quilting. She was involved with her kids in many activities, including 4-H, cub scouts, and sports. She was very proud of being a farmer’s wife and together with her husband and family built a successful farming operation. In the 1960’s the family started raising turkeys and she always thought the experience taught the children more about responsibility and work ethic than anything else.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jim.

Survivors include: husband, Robert Sobba of the home; sons, Robert Sobba and wife Cheryl of Caldwell, Idaho, Mike Sobba and wife Mary Jo of Rose Hill, Kansas; daughters, Aleta Sobba of Wichita, Kansas, Kelly Oberlechner of Red Cloud, Nebraska, Penny Sobba of Liberal, Kansas, and Tammy Dorman and husband Walter of Aztec, New Mexico; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2011, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2011, at the church. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

The family would welcome memorials to the Meade District Hospital in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Kenneth Lawrence Roberts died May 31, 2011 at home in Wichita, Kansas. He was born August 27, 1926 at Fowler, Kansas to Edgar and Edna (Rider) Roberts and attended Fowler public schools.

After graduation from Friends University in Wichita, he married Marian Ruth Brisendine at the Liberal, Kansas Friends Church on September 9, 1949. They lived north of Fowler where he was engaged in farming, including the operation of the Roberts Brothers Orchards. He was a lifelong member of the Friends Church, first in Fowler, and later at Northridge Friends in Wichita. While at Fowler, he served many years as church choir director and organist. Following retirement he and Marian moved to Wichita in October 1993.

Their children are Janet (Hal) Newsom, Dale (Karen) Roberts, and Ed (Judy) Roberts; grandchildren Erin (Trevor) Baker and their daughter Hannah, Heather (Jay) Swafford, Jared Newsom, Chelsea (Brad) Carpenter, Casey Roberts, Nathan Roberts, and Jeremy Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.

His wife Marian died December 13, 1994 at Wichita. Also preceding him in death were son-in-law Hal, grandson Jared, brothers Howard and Lowell and their wives, and niece Beverly Roberts.

He enjoyed family, flower gardening and organ concerts. Visitation is Thursday 6 to 8 pm at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral services were at 3:00 pm Friday, June 3 at Northridge Friends Church. Burial was on Saturday in Fowler, Kansas.

Memorials may be sent to Evangelical Friends Missions or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Condolences may be offered at www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com

Burlington, Colorado and former Stratton, Colorado resident Joseph Easton Cure passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2011, at his home in Burlington, after a lingering illness. He was 88 years old.

Joe was born on April 6, 1923 in Fowler, Kansas. He was the tenth of twelve children born to Horace and Edith (Eisenbart) Cure.

Joe joined the Marines on May 30, 1944 (67 years ago). He served his country in Okinawa, Japan, and was with the occupation of China until 1946.

Returning to Kansas, Joe met and married Laurita Waterhouse of Burdett, Kansas in May of 1947. They were blessed with three children: Richard, Shirley and Margaret.

Joe and Laurita lived on the farm south of Stratton, Colorado for 43 years before moving to Burlington, Colorado. Joe was raised on a small farm in Kansas, and spent his life farming and ranching. His other main interests were his Catholic Faith and the John Birch Society. Fishing and card playing with neighbors were two of Joe’s hobbies, but his most exciting activity was probably chasing coyotes and many humorous stories he recalled.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Margaret, five brothers, Lloyd Cure, Paul Cure, Leo Cure, Bill Cure and Ernie Cure, and five sisters, Verna Hoffman, Dora Morrill, Esther Fuhrman, Pearl Ney and Zella Cure.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife Laurita, his son Richard and wife Rosanna of Sanger, Texas, daughter Shirley Smith and her husband Wayne of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, eleven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, one brother Earl Cure of Hanston, Kansas and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Leon H. Bortz, age 88, died late Monday evening, May 23, 2011, at the Western Plains Regional Medical Center, Dodge City, Kansas.

He was born September 15, 1922, at Burton, Kansas, the son of Herman and Matilda (Feldhutt) Bortz. As a young boy he attended school in Preston, Kansas. In 1942, he joined the United States Army, serving in the European Theater of operation. In 1945 he was honorably discharged from service. A resident of Plains since 1974, he retired from the City of Plains Public Works Department after twelve years of service. Before working for the City of Plains, he had worked for Trade Wind of Liberal and R & R Lease Service of Plains.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plains, in 1947 he joined the VFW and was a lifetime member of the Lane Day Post #3166 Liberal Kansas, a member of the American Legion of Preston, Kansas, and stayed very active with V.F.W. through out his life. He enjoyed playing solitary, KENO, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

On November 4, 1958, he married Helen Irene Jones at Greensburg, Kansas. She precedes him in death on February 6, 2006.

Survivors include: His children, Nancy Hoock of Rockport, Texas, Roy Bagg and wife Teresa of Enid, Oklahoma, Glenn Bagg and wife Janice of Canton, Oklahoma, Robert Bagg of Olathe, Kansas, Anita Holmes and husband Rodger of Liberal, Kansas, Leone Thompson and husband Jim of Plains, Kansas, Deone Dickson of Canton, Oklahoma and James Bortz and wife Melissa of Brandenburg , Kentucky; 18 Grandchildren, 22 Great-grandchildren and 10 Great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife; 13 siblings; and a grandson, Preston Dewey Sheldon.

Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2011, at the Plains Cemetery, Plains Kansas, with Pastor Neal Foster presiding, military honors will be preformed by the United States Army, Ft. Riley, Kansas.

The family would welcome memorials to the Kansas Soldiers Home in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Harold R. Heinson, age 76, died early Friday morning, May 20, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born June 18, 1934, at Meade, Kansas, the son of William Frederick and Nora (Cordes) Heinson. As a young boy he attended the Century Grade School in rural Meade County. He later attended Meade High School. After his schooling, he made his home in rural Meade County where he ranched, farmed, worked part-time for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Meade State Lake, and for the XIT Ranch.

He was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church, Meade and Thrivent. He enjoyed hunting, particularly coyotes, drawing, working cattle, ranching, and farming.

On August 10, 1954, he married Wanda Marie Schaffer at Clayton, New Mexico. She survives.

Other survivors include: Three sons, Mike Heinson and wife, Nancy of Meade, Kansas, Jack Heinson and wife, Debbie of Meade, Kansas, Dewayne Heinson and wife, Rita Greensburg, Kansas; A sister, Eileen Golliher of Emporia, Kansas; Eleven Grandchildren and Three Great-Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Edward Raymond Heinson on September 20, 1985.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Interment followed in the Stone Schoolhouse Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Earl Willard, age 92, died Friday afternoon, May 13, 2011 at his home near Durango, Colorado.

Earl was born on August 20, 1918 to Dennis and Haley Willard in Preston, Kansas. He served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946 and was stationed in the Philippines during World War II.

Until recent months he lived in Meade, Kansas after coming to settle there in 1946. On January 16, 1949 he married Dorothy Louise Hanlon in Meade, Kansas.

Earl had a gentle and quiet spirit and would be found many times reading the Bible or singing his favorite hymns. He possessed strong Christian values and was a giver of great love for his family. While their two sons were in the home, Earl was passionate about having a daily time of reading the Word of God and praying together. He was a longtime, faithful member of the Meade Church of the Nazarene in Meade, Kansas. He enjoyed photography and collecting knives, coins and model cars.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of the home, two sons: Dale, and his wife Shae, Durango, Colorado; Ken, and his wife Patty, Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Dorothy Terrell, Smith Center, Kansas; four brothers, Paul, McPherson, Kansas; Robert, Albert and Dale all of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren; Lance and Debbie Willard of Turpin, Oklahoma, Amanda (Willard) and Shawn Edwards of Lawrence, Kansas, Linnzi (Willard) and Raul Pando of Liberal, Kansas, Kelly and Ben Norton of Durango, Colorado and Chris Roby of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also leaves behind three great grandchildren, Brooke Pando, Marcus Pando and Christian Edwards; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and one brother, Kenneth.

Memorial service will be held in Durango, Colorado on Monday, May 23, 2011 at the River Church, 860 Plymouth Dr. at 1:00pm with Rev. Tony Whittal officiating. Graveside services will be held in Meade, Kansas at the Meade Graceland Cemetery on Friday, June 3, 2011 at 10:00am. Rev. Ron Willard will preside at the graveside.

Memorial gifts can be sent to Meade Church of the Nazarene/Entry Renovation Project, P.O. Box 610, Meade, Kansas 67864.

Milton Daniel Schmidt, 86, Montezuma, Kansas, died Friday morning, May 13, 2011, at Bethel Home Inc., Montezuma.

He was born March 3, 1925 in Montezuma, Kansas, the son of Daniel J. and Eva (Koehn) Schmidt. He was a lifetime resident of this area.

He and Wanda Mae Koehn were married February 4, 1951 at Montezuma. He was a farmer and a member of Homeland Mennonite Church, Montezuma.

Survivors include: his wife, Wanda Mae Schmidt, Montezuma; one son, Riley Schmidt and wife Rita, Montezuma; two daughters, Janice Koehn and husband James, Montezuma, Louann Koehn and husband Donnie, Montezuma; one sister, Alberta Redger and husband, Walter, Montezuma; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.

Memorials have been established for either Gospel Tracts and Bible Society or Bethel Home Inc., both of Montezuma. Memorials may be mailed to Montezuma Funeral Home, PO Box 421, Montezuma, KS 67867.

Funeral services were held on Monday, May 16, 2011 at 10:30 am at Homeland Mennonite Church, Montezuma with burial in the Homeland Mennonite Church Cemetery, Montezuma.

James Michael Huelskamp 81, beloved husband and father, passed away from a short illness on Saturday, May 7, 2011 in Sun City West, AZ.

James was born on August 30, 1929 to Martin J. and Clara C. Huelskamp in Fowler, Kansas. He grew up on a farm near Fowler where he met his future wife Margaret Houser. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1950 in Fowler. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Anchorage, AK from 1951 to 1955. James received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg in 1958 and later also earned his Master of Science. He then earned a Specialist in Education Degree from Drake University. James began his career as a teacher/coach at Minburn, IA and moved into administration as a high school principal at Melcher-Dallas, IA. He was the Bedford High School Principal from 1963 to 1972. In 1972 James and Margaret moved to West Burlington, IA where James became the Superintendent of Schools. After a long and rewarding career as a school administrator, James retired in 1989. James and Margaret moved to Sun City West, AZ in 1991 where he was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was also a member of various organizations including: American Association of School Administrators, American Legion, Northwest Valley Korean Veterans, Kiwanis Club, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and Knights of Columbus where he was a Fourth Degree.

James and Margaret were married for 58 years sharing a love of travel and meeting many wonderful friends whom they kept in contact with over the years. James was a lifelong Notre Dame football fan, but also closely followed the sporting activities of his grandchildren. James also enjoyed working as a volunteer at local schools where he read books to children. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his wife Margaret in 2009. He is survived by his son Greg (friend Sallee Borneman) of Phoenix, AZ and two daughters Debra (Steve) Gray of Bedford, IA and Julie (Garvin) Roth of Farmington, IA; one brother Leroy (Stellie) of Fowler, KS; and three sisters Florence (John) Hampel of Wichita, KS; Betty (Art) McCullough of Liberty, TX; and Helen (Bob) Spachek of Marion, KS. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren Amanda Sockrider of Council Bluffs, IA; Nick (Danielle) Gray of Bedford, IA; Wyatt (Melinda) Gray of Bedford, IA; Jared Gray of Beloit, KS; Eli (Heather) Roth of Hudson, NH; and Jason (Jennifer) Roth of Gladstone, OR and 8 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fowler, KS on May 27, 2011 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the The Society of St. Vincent DePaul – Our Lady of Lourdes Conference in Sun City West. Memories can be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.

Betty D. Mayhew, age 85, died late Friday, May 6, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

She was born January 15, 1926, at Lemmon, South Dakota, the daughter of Henry Isaac and Olga Marie (Olson) Barone. As a young girl she attended school in South Dakota, she later attended nursing school. On January 4, 1948, she married Hobart Eugene “Gene” Mayhew at Arapaho, Nebraska. After their marriage the couple made their home in Kansas in 1967 when they moved to Meade. Later in 1973 they moved to several locations in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas before settling in Adrian, Texas. She was a nurse, owned and operated an upholstery business and an EMT.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Adrian, Texas, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting, cooking, and had a fondness for Angel food cakes.

She is survived by: Her children, Larry Mayhew of Amarillo, Texas, Reverend Terry Mayhew of Greensburg, Kansas, Sonja Yazzie of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Half sister, Stephanie Lee of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Eight grandchildren, Fifteen great-grandchildren and One great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Patricia “Pat” Britton; two brothers, Virgil and Loren Barone; and a sister, Donna Sievers.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2011 at the United Methodist Church, Plains, Kansas, with the Reverend Steve Morgan presiding. Interment was held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Vega, Texas.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center or the Adrian United Methodist Church in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Joe G. Woodruff, age 89, died Thursday afternoon, at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Halsey Hall, Ft. Dodge, Kansas.

He was born November 26, 1921, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Hurley H. and Jennie L. (Stalder) Woodruff. As a young boy he attended the Woodruff School in rural Meade County. He later attended the Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 1940. After his graduation, he attended Ft. Hays State University before entering the United States Army in 1942. During his military service he served in the European Theater of Operations during World War II he later served in the Pacific Theater before his discharge in 1945. Upon his discharge, he returned to Meade where he made his home working for the Michigan-Wisconsin gas company, farming and ranching.

He was a member of the Church of Christ, American Legion, Veteran’s of Foreign Wars, Kiwanis International, and the Beam Senior Center.

On May 29, 1946, he married Helen Elaine Rather at Dodge City, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include: A son, Otis Woodruff of rural Meade, Kansas; A grandson, Bronc Woodruff and wife, Tisha of Mexico, Missouri; Two great-granddaughters, Ashlie and Zoie Woodruff of Mexico, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Marilyn Faye Woodruff; a brother, Bernard Woodruff; and a sister, Bernice Cornelson.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2011, at the Church of Christ, Meade. Interment followed in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Church of Christ in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Max J. Angell, 87, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 2, 2011, surrounded by his family at home in Overland Park, KS. Born Feb. 9, 1924 in Plains, KS, Max was 1 of 8 children born to Eddie Meade and Minnie K. Angell. He graduated from Plains High School in 1942 and was a member of the high school band playing the Susa Phone. Max attended First Baptist Church of Plains where he accepted Christ and was baptized around age 10.

At age 18, Max went to Washington, DC, to become a fingerprint technician for the FBI from 1942 – 1943. In 1943 he was inducted into the US Army and served in the Medical Corps as a medical and surgical technician. Working as part of an evacuation hospital unit in the South Pacific region, Max proudly served his country at Morotai Island, New Guinea, and in the Philippines and Japan.

After serving his country, Max attended Ottawa University, Ottawa, KS, from 1947 – 1950 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. While there he sang in the Ottawa Choir and was elected to Who’s Who of American Students. Max then attended Central Baptist Seminary in Kansas City, KS, until 1952 when he graduated with a Bachelor degree in Ministry. During his time at Central, Max traveled with the men’s quartet and held pastorates in country churches located in northwest Missouri. He was ordained as a minister on January 27, 1952, by the First Baptist Church of Helena, Mo. In 1953, Max assumed an assistant pastor position at the First Baptist Church, El Dorado, KS. Then, in 1955, he helped form and became the pastor of a new church in El Dorado, Park Avenue Baptist. During his tenure there Max married the love of his life, Shirley A. Anderson, on August 18, 1956. He continued to serve that church until June, 1959, and then went on to faithfully pastor churches in Wamego, KS, Colby, KS, and Kansas City, KS.

In 1972, after suffering a major stroke, Max was forced to retire from the ministry due to health reasons. During his retirement, Max enjoyed playing the harmonica in a range of settings and never passed up an opportunity to share his musical gifts with others. Of his many personal traits, one that clearly stood out was Max’s ability to share a positive conversation and words of encouragement and faith to complete strangers. He dearly loved people, all people, and always had a greeting to share no matter what the situation.

Max is survived and missed by his wife of 54 years, Shirley, and by his entire loving family including daughter Julie Shore and her husband Patrick, daughter Gayla Grayum and her husband Henry, by his four grandchildren Jodi Livengood and her husband Kyle, Chad Shore and his fiancee Holly, Emily Jensen and her husband Brad and Stephen Grayum. Max was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Brady Evan and Addison Grace Livengood. Max was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.

Max is survived by his brother, Lloyd Angell of Estes Park, CO, his sister, Aladine Neuenschwander, of Boulder, CO, and many other loving relatives and friends who were blessed to know him.

Funeral Service was held May 5th at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 8200 West 96th Street, Overland Park, KS. A Graveside Service was 2:00 p.m., at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 North 94th Street, Kansas City, KS. Memorial gifts are suggested to be donated to One Great Hour of Sharing in care of the First Baptist Church. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



James served in the Navy Seabees during WWII. He worked for 39 years as a depot agent for the Rock Island Railroad. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion all of Pratt and was a member of the Trans-Communication Union.

He is survived by his wife Mary, four sons: JD Horsch of Ottawa, KS, Steve Horsch of Dillon, CO, Bob Horsch and Mike Horsch both of Wichita, three daughters: Kathy Godfrey of Wichita, Jane Sneath of Meade, KS and Lisa Miller of Ponca City standing for Diane Watson who preceded him death, a sister: Dorothy Klein of Wichita, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 6, 2011 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pratt with Reverend Floyd McKinney presiding. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, KS at a later date.

Minnie L. (Classen) Byrd went to the bosom of Abraham on April 28, 2011. She was born on June 1, 1922 to Isaac T. and Margaret R. Classen.

She graduated from Meade High School, Class of 1942. She entered the Army Cadet Nurses Training Program and graduated at St. Anthony Hospital in Dodge City as an RN in 1945. She was Director of Nursing at the Fowler Hospital, the first hospital in Meade County. she worked for Deaconess Hospital many years, in the nursery.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Katie.

She married Lloyd C. Byrd on August 4, 1949 in Dodge City.

She is survived by: her husband, Lloyd; 2 daughters, Kaie Stewart and Grace James and her husband Michael; son-in-law, Chuck Stewart; grandchildren, Erin and husband Johnny Moore, J. Stewart and wife Laurie, Joshua James and fiance Janice Langdon, Jacqueline Wicker and husband David; great grandchildren, Kendall, Reee and Ava Stewart, Laine Moore and Kaden James; 3 brothers, Isaac Classen Jr, Wilmer Classen and Ernie Classen; 1 sister, Bertha Johnson.

Her life was given in service to God and others. She was a Sunday School teacher for decades. Her delight was to be with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services to celebrate her life were held Saturday, May 7, 2011, at Williams Memorial Church of the Nazarene at 2 pm with burial following in the Bethany Cemetery.

Todd A. Mittlieder, age 45, died early Saturday morning, April 23, 2011, at his Meade, Kansas , residence.

He was born July 16, 1965, at Omaha, Nebraska , the son of Clarence and Shirley (Hill) Mittlieder. As a young boy he attended the Omaha school system, later attending junior high and high school in Gillette, Wyoming.

On December 31, 1992, he married Connie Bilodeau at Gillette, Wyoming . Upon their marriage the couple made their home in Gillette. Later in December, 1995, the couple moved to Meade, Kansas , where he worked as a plumber for Ron Cordes and Eads.

He attended the Church of the Nazarene and was a member of AA.

Survivors include: His wife, Connie Mittlieder of Meade, Kansas; Three daughters, Shantell Mittlieder, Tiffany Mittlieder, and Casandra Mittlieder, all of Meade , Kansas; A son, Scott Mittlieder of Meade, Kansas; His mother, Shirley Mittlieder of Gillette, Wyoming; A brother, Scott Mittlieder of Gillette, Wyoming; A twin sister, Tracie Juby of Gillette, Wyoming; and a grandson, James Mittlieder of Meade, Kansas.

He is preceded in death by his father; a brother, Leslie “Joe” Mittlieder; and a sister, Sandy Sorensen.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2011, at the Church of the Nazarene, Meade, with the Reverend Ron Willard presiding. Interment followed in Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Todd Mittlieder Children’s Education Fund in care of the funeral home.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Leon James Satterfield, 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 12, 2011 at the Arbors in Lincoln of complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born January 21, 1934, at home in Plains the son of LeRoy and Daisy (Corey) Satterfield.

He attended Plains High School, graduating in 1952. He attended Emporia State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas for two years before entering the U.S. Army and serving in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he re-enrolled at Emporia and completed a bachelor’s degree in English and history in 1956 and a master’s degree in English in 1959. He earned his Ph.D. in English at the University of Nebraska in 1969.

Leon married Mary Ann Bernard on September 1, 1957, in Russell, Kansas.

He was a reporter for the “Emporia Gazette” while he was in college and was editor of the Benson (Omaha) Sun newspaper in 1959. But he is most known for his exemplary teaching career of English, composition and journalism at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, where he taught from 1960 until retiring in 2000 when he was bestowed the title of professor emeritus.

Besides teaching, Leon wrote a bi-weekly column for the “Lincoln Star” and then for the “Lincoln Journal-Star” titled, “The Truth Mainly.” Leon also published many academic articles about American poet Edwin Arlington Robinson and writer James Thurber, and about teaching composition and the rhetorical use of irony. He served on many academic committees at Nebraska Wesleyan, was a proponent of writing across the curriculum, and a perennial presenter at the national Conference on College Composition and Communication. He was also a three-time National Endowment for the Humanities fellow. He received a federal grant to promote cross-racial understanding in 1968, and he used the funds to teach English in an exchange program at a black Methodist school – Lane College in Jackson, Tenn., where he moved his family into an African-American neighborhood for the summer term. He also taught composition at the University of Nebraska’s “Chautauqua on the River” program, which was a floating school on the Delta Queen paddleboat on the Mississippi River in 1978.

Locally, Leon was chairman of Lincoln’s Radial Reuse Task Force in the 1970s, was a founding member of the University Place Community Organization, and was active in Nebraskans for Peace, Nebraskans Against the Death Penalty and the ACLU. He campaigned tirelessly for various political causes and candidates.

Leon enjoyed writing (ironically, “to salvage clarity from his confusion,” he always said), sailing, camping, kite flying, hiking, jogging, walking, organic gardening, cooking, visiting his cabin near Glen Haven, Colo., and doing all of these things with his family and dogs, Sherman and Ned. His favorite authors were Mark Twain, James Thurber, and his dear friends Kent Haruf of Salida, Colo., and William Kloefkorn of Lincoln. Leon and Kloefkorn were founding members of the Loup River Expeditionary Force, which goes on a springtime river run every year and has continued and grown into a second generation. He competed for many years in Lincoln’s Kite-Flying Contest at Holmes Lake with homemade kites taller than he was, but was always bested by Kloefkorn’s entry. Leon was also an original member of the Nebraska Wesleyan Writers Group, which met monthly in the homes of some of the area’s best writers and his dearest friends.

Regardless of his vast accomplishments, Leon was most known for his gentle nature, keen wit and big heart and soul.

A celebration of life is pending for late spring or early summer in Lincoln. Memorials may be made to Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Alzheimer’s Association of the Great Plains, Nebraska Public Radio, or any of Leon’s favorite causes.

Leon is survived by his wife; a son, Wade, and daughter-in-law, Jo Fish of Fort Collins, Colo.; a daughter, Amy, and son-in-law, Paul Jensen of LaPorte, Colo.; a son, Jay, and daughter-in-law, Jen of West Hartford, Vermont; grandchildren, Leslie and Max Satterfield of Fort Collins, Colo., Mari Gades of LaPorte, Colo., and Evan and Nate Satterfield of West Hartford, Vermont; his mother-in-law, Dona Bernard of Lincoln; a sister, Delores Jones of Lawrence, Kan.; a brother-in-law, Con Henderson of Lawrence, Kan.; a brother-in-law, Dan and his wife, Judy Bernard of Tavares, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Judy Henderson and Marilyn Buck.

Robert M. Laneer, age 63, died Monday afternoon, April 11, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

He was born August 14, 1947, at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Earl and Zona (Morris) Laneer Lepel. As a young boy he attended the Fowler Public Schools. In 1966 he moved to Utah working in the construction and salvage industries. He then moved back to Fowler in 1968 and began working for the XIT Ranch as a cowboy. After a couple of years, he moved to California and returned to work in the construction and salvage industries. In 1984 he retuned to Fowler where he worked as a truck driver, silversmith, and as a cowboy.

He was a member of the Fowler Christian Church and enjoyed collecting knives, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.

On February 29, 2008, he married Renae Eccleston at the Fowler Christian Church, Fowler. She survives.

Other survivors include: a son, Wesley of Texas; two daughters; a brother, David Laneer of Dodge City, Kansas; A sister, Fern Russom of Mexico, Missouri; and one grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Johnnie Allen “Eileen” Leverette.

As a request from Robert, no services are to be held and cremation has taken place.

The family would welcome memorials to the Ronald McDonald House of Wichita in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Jeffrey M. Magee of Burnsville, MN was born April 3, 1989 to Mike & Cathy (Kaszynski) Magee, he died August 24, 2011 at the age of 22 years. Jeff loved life and lived it to the fullest, and was always the life of the party. Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 27. Jeff was cremated and his ashes were spread at the lake where the family cabin is.

Jeff is survived by his parents Mike & Cathy Magee, 2 brothers Joey & Jimmy and 1 sister – Megan, all of the home. His grandparents Doug & Clara Houston and Albert & Patricia Kaszynski and several aunts and uncles, including Max & Barb Johannsen and Kim & Michele Batman of Meade and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Jim Magee, Uncle: Mitch Magee and a cousin Clayton Johannsen.

Condolences may be sent to: Magee Family 12825 Appleview Lane Burnsville, MN 55337

Karen Nichols, 71, of Fowler, Kansas, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2011 at the Minneola Long Term Care Unit, Minneola, Kansas. Karen was born April 20, 1939 in Fowler, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Martha (Eccleston) Nichols.

She was a lifetime resident of Fowler and was a retired nurse. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Fowler, Kansas.

Survivors include one brother, Thayne Nichols of Scott City, Kansas; 2 sisters, Phyllis Krisle, Fowler, Kansas, and Cleora Duvall, Ashland, Kansas; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment was held at 2 pm Saturday, March 12, 2011 at the Fowler Cemetery with Ken Pitzer officiating.

The family welcomes memorials to the Humane Society of Dodge City in care of Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola, KS 67865.

Emma H. Bayer (89) of the Emporia Sterling House, passed away Thurs. March 10, 2011 at Newman Regional Health.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Rich Warsnak at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The rosary will be recited 7:00 P.M. Friday March 18 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. The family has suggested two memorials; either to the H. Dale Buck Fund for Animal Welfare or to the Emporia Alzheimer’s Support Group. Donations can be sent in care of the funeral home.

Emma Helen Miller, the daughter of Anton B. and Frances K. Hageman Miller was born November 1, 1921 in Fowler, Kansas. She married Robert L. Bayer on October 12, 1947 at Fort Ord, California. He preceded her in death on June 19, 1987. Surviving member of the family include; a son Michael Joseph Bayer of Annapolis, Maryland.; one daughter, Jeannie Marie Bayer Boyer of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two brothers both of Emporia, Robert M. Miller and Raymond F. Miller; two sisters, Ida Kepley of Parsons, Kansas and Delores Erikson of Elk City, Oklahoma; several grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Rosalie Gerstenkorn, Mary Miller, Roberta Kerr; five brothers, William A. Miller, Fredrick L. Miller, Albert J. Miller, Ervin E. Miller, Anthony Miller; two grandsons, Jason R. Boyer and Edward D. Boyer.

Emma graduated from Fowler High School on May 16, 1940. She later attended beauty school in California. During WW II she worked for an aircraft parts manufacturer in California. After moving to Lawton, Oklahoma she worked for an engraver and was a nanny and caretaker for a local nurse. She and her husband had lived in Oklahoma, California, Washington, Germany and Japan, while he was in the Army. In July of 1993 Emma moved from Huntsville, Alabama to Emporia.

www.robertsblue.com

Alice Mae Salmon Hoffman, 88, of Fowler, Kansas, passed away on March 8, 2011. Alice was born at Fowler, Kansas, on June 1, 1922. She was the sixth of seven children born to Henry L. and Lucy Conrad Salmon.

Alice graduated from Fowler High School in 1940. Alice attended Dodge City Community College and Fort Hays State University taking a summer teacher training program. She then taught as a one-room country school house teacher at Plains. She was honored in 1990 as a Meade County one-room school house teacher.

During high school she met Bernard Hoffman. During World War II, while Bernard was serving in the Navy, Alice left home and went to work at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas. After the war was over, Alice and Bernard were united in marriage at Wichita, Kansas, on September 15, 1945, and they made their home in Fowler. He passed away July 15, 1976.

Alice worked at the Fowler Nursing Home as a certified nurse aid and medication aid. She retired in 1996 after several years of service. During her retirement years she enjoyed traveling with her family to Kentucky to visit places of interest and working on the Salmon genealogy.

Alice was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Choir, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Fowler. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, and singing. She also enjoyed “Coffee Time” at the local café and visiting with friends. She moved to the Fowler Nursing Home in 2002.

Survivors include her children: Lois Jean and husband, Brooke Kendall, of Osage City, Kansas; Marlene and husband, Tom Stanton, of North Branch, Minnesota; and son, Phillip Hoffman, of Fowler, Kansas. Five grandchildren, Amy and husband, Daylin Meyer of Fowler, Kansas; Aaron and wife, Louise Batt, of Canyon City, Colorado; Amanda and husband, Rob Fisher, of Topeka, Kansas; Jennifer Lamond of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jamei Lamond of Wichita, Kansas. Five great-grandchildren, Dustin, Jordanne, & Kameron Meyer; and Nate and Alyson Fisher.

Vigil service were held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2011, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fowler. Holy Mass was celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2011, at the church with Father “Louis” Trung Dinh Hoang presiding. Interment followed in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

Memorials may be sent to the Fowler Residential Care Center or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

James Dean Chauncey, age 47, died late Friday evening, February 18, 2011, at his Meade, Kansas residence.

He was born August 8, 1963, at Live Oak, Florida, the son of Bill Johns and Josie Register. As a young boy he attended the Canute, Oklahoma school system. A resident of Meade since 1985, moving from Elk City, Oklahoma, he was a carpenter and an oil field worker.

James enjoyed clock building, fishing, artwork, and spending time with his family and friends.

He married Phyllis Charlie Bland. She precedes him in death. On June 10, 2001, he married Dorothy Stringham at Meade, Kansas. She survives.

Other survivors include: Two sons, James Richard “L.J.” Chauncey and wife Melissa of Arkansas, Jason Braswell of Kansas City, Kansas; Six daughters, Charlotte Florez of Elk City, Oklahoma, Dana Graham of Kansas City, Kansas, Leslie Himes of Meade, Kansas, Sherry Kernell of Meade,Kansas, Jonna Evans and companion Derrick Sions of Meade, Kansas, Tony Chauncey; His father, Bill Johns of Canute, Oklahoma; A brother, Buddy Chauncey and fiancé Dawn Vana of Cordell, Oklahoma; Four sisters, Diana Guitar and husband Mark of Canute, Oklahoma, Brenda Ritenour and husband Mark of Riverview, Florida, Nancy Davis and husband Dwayne of Lafayette, Alabama, Jessica Johns of Canute, Oklahoma; Thirteen grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother; father, Marvin Wade Chauncey; and a grandson, Jordan Jones

Memorial services were held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2011, at the Community Church, Meade, with Pastor Raymond Gramkow presiding. Cremation had taken place. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.

The family would welcome memorials to the James Edward Chauncey Memorial Fund in care of Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Clayton R. Johannsen, age 26, died early Sunday morning, February 13, 2011, in rural Meade County, Kansas, as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born January 7, 1985, at Meade, Kansas, the son of Max and Barb (Magee) Johannsen. As a young boy he attended Meade school system, graduating from Meade High School in 2004. Upon his graduation, he attended Panhandle State University, Goodwell, Oklahoma, majoring in animal science and agri-business with a minor in agronomy. Upon his graduation he returned to rural Meade County where he made his home. He was a grain merchandiser for the Dodge City Co-op.

Clayton was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church and the Haskell County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses, working cattle, and spending time with his family and friends. Clayton always had a joke to tell or a story to share and it was impossible to stay mad at him when he cracked a joke or reminded people there was no reason to be mad. He could make you laugh without trying and had a heart of gold. Clayton was a big teddy bear that could make your heart melt and no matter how bad things got he would be there with a hug to remind his family and friends that “it’ll be ok”. His childhood nickname was ‘smiley’ and he kept that smile throughout his life.

Clayton truly loved Meade County and enjoyed spending time with the old timers and hearing the history of southwest Kansas. His favorite saying was, “once you get south of the eight mile corner, you’ve reached God’s country.” He enjoyed people and loved hearing their stories as much as sharing his with most of his stories ending with a laugh.

Clayton was all about family which is evidenced by him stopping at his parents home every morning before work for coffee and just to say “I love you mom”. Every evening he would return, if for no other reason to share his day and ask about theirs. He never left his childhood home without saying, “I love you mom”, “I love you dad”, or “I’ll see you tomorrow.”

He didn’t like to travel, he figured spending time at home was the best place to be.

He is survived by: His parents, Max & Barb Johannsen of rural Meade, Kansas; A sister, Riki Stecklein and husband, Mike of Olathe, Kansas; Two brothers, Benjy Johannsen and wife, Morgan of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Jimmy Johannsen of Indianapolis, Indiana; A niece, Cheyenne Stecklein of Olathe, Kansas; Maternal grandmother, Clara Houston and husband, Doug of Omaha, Nebraska; Aunt & Uncles, Bill Johannsen of Beaver, Oklahoma, Kim & Michele Batman of Meade, Kansas, Mike & Cathy Magee of Burnsville, Minnesota and Jeff & Gina Magee of Omaha, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, W.H. “Billy” and Agnes Johannsen; paternal grandfather, Jim Magee; a niece, Gabrielle Elise Stecklein; and an uncle Mitch Magee.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Atwater Cemetery, rural Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to the Clayton Johannsen Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Arlie W. Johnston, 92, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2011, at his home in the Highlands at Brentwood in Mesa, Arizona. Arlie was born on August 26, 1918, in Beaver County, Oklahoma, to Joseph L. Johnston and Edith M. Horner. He served in World War II and took part in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he continued to serve in Germany, guarding German prisoners of war.

Following his discharge, he moved to Meade County, Kansas. He served as sheriff of Meade County for 28 years and sold real estate. After his retirement, he and his wife Norma moved to Almont, Colorado. He and Norma have been living in Mesa, Arizona, for the past seven years.

Arlie and Norma were married on August 4, 1951, and had three sons, Michael, Patrick and Kelly.

He is survived by his wife, Norma and two sons, Michael Johnston of Pratt and Patrick Johnston, Leawood. He is also survived by a third son from a previous marriage, Jack Johnston, Las Vegas, Nevada; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald E. Johnston, North Phoenix, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kelly Johnston, who passed away in 2000.

As a memorial, donations may be made to The Crossing Hospice Foundation, 7500 North Dreamy Draw Drive, Suite 15A, Phoenix, AZ 85020.

Francine Brehm, age 62, died Monday morning, February 7, 2011, at her Colorado Springs residence.

She was born April 14, 1948, at Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Francis Arnold “Pete” and Mary Maxine (Cooper) Lemle. As a young girl she attended the Meade school system, and was a friend of the Meade High School Class of 1966. In 1968, she married Blaise Clay and they had 3 daughters. After several years of marriage the couple later divorced. In 1981, she married LeRoy Brehm and together they had a son and a daughter.

Francine was a homemaker. She also worked for a period of years as a waitress for several area restaurants, including Casey’s Cowtown and Peppercorns.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, working in her yard, and spending time with her family, friends and her many grandchildren.

She is survived by: her friend and companion, LeRoy Brehm of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a son, Tyson Brehm of Overland Park, Kansas; four daughters, Brooke Clay of Valley Center, California, Brandi Clay of Durango, Colorado, Buffy Stromquist of Liberal, Kansas, Tegan Brehm of Colorado Springs, Colorado, two sisters, Gayla Jaggers of Hutchinson, Kansas and Marshan Padgett of Meade, Kansas; Six grandchildren, Luke Robell, Talon and Dalton Stromquist, Chloe, Natalee and Drake Mariche.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marilee Hamilton.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2011, at the Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Meade, Kansas. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.

The family would welcome flowers or memorials to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation in care of the funeral home.

Judith Mae (Satterfield) Henderson, 70, of Lawrence, died February 4, 2011 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital of cancer.

She was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of LeRoy and Daisy (Corey) Satterfield of Plains, KS. She grew up in Plains, the youngest of four children, and graduated from Plains High School in 1958.

She married Conrad Henderson, a student of German language whom she met in college at the University of Kansas, and they married in June 1961 on campus at Danforth Chapel. Judith graduated from KU in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in French. At KU, she had roles in numerous theater productions, most notably as Abigail in “The Crucible.”

Judy’s teaching career began at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS, from 1962 to 1964, and then she took time off to have her first child and travel extensively in Europe while her husband was on a Fulbright Teaching Exchange in Germany. She resumed teaching French at Lawrence High School from 1970 until her retirement, in 2000.

After her retirement, Judy and Conrad continued to travel through France, Germany and the rest of Europe, especially with the “Table Ronde” study group from Marl, Germany, an adult education group led by a German friend and former French teacher at the Albert-Schweitzer Gymnasium there.

The couple did not neglect the United States, with travels to see their children and grandchildren on both sides of the continent, and spending time each summer at Judy’s brother and sister-in-law’s cabin in Colorado near Estes Park, with many glorious hikes along the stream that ran past the place her brother, an English professor, jokingly referred to as “Paradise Regained.”

She is survived by her husband of Lawrence; a daughter, Kristen Dakota and her husband, Keenan, of Louisa, VA; a son, Patrick and his wife, Jes Maharry, of Ojai, CA; two grandsons, Arlo Millich and Rowan Dakota; two granddaughters, Isabella (Zela) and Liv Henderson of Ojai; one brother, Leon Satterfield and his wife, Mary Ann of Lincoln, NE; a sister, Delores Jones of Lawrence; and many beloved nieces and nephews who will always have a special place in their hearts for Aunt Judy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Marilyn Buck.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date at the Lawrence Unitarian Fellowship.

The family suggests memorials to the Douglas County Visiting Nurses, Rehabilitation and Hospice Care or to the KU Endowment Association for the Study Abroad Program and may be sent in care of the mortuary in Lawrence.

www.warrenmcelwain.com

Julie Katherine Hernandez, 38, Plains, Kansas, died Thursday, February 3, 2011 at Harry Hynes Hospice, Wichita, Kansas. She fought a long hard battle with diabetes.

The daughter of Michael and Charlotte (Corley) Johnson, she was born October 7, 1972, at Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from High School at Durant, Oklahoma.

She and Guadalupe “Lupe” Hernandez were married December 29, 2003 at Liberal, Kansas.

She loved her family and enjoyed being with them. Her hobbies were reading, search word and working outside in the yard with Lupe and her son. She was baptized as a catholic about two weeks ago in the hospital.

Survivors include her husband, Lupe Hernandez, Plains, KS; a son, Jared Thomas Hernandez, of the home, Plains, KS; a step son, David Hernandez, Liberal, KS; a step daughter, Shari Hernandez, Pueblo, CO; her parents, Michael and Charlotte Johnson, Plains, KS; grandparents, Charlotte and Thomas Dunn, Hooker, OK; three brothers, Daniel Johnson, Plains, KS, John Johnson, Avondale, AZ, Mark Manry and wife, Leah, Ardmore, OK; two sisters, Carrie Keener and husband, James, Conway, AZ, Gail Mayhue, Durant, OK; aunt, Diana Smith, Oklahoma City, OK; uncle, David Corley, Boley, OK; several nephews and nieces and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernie and Pat Johnson and an aunt, Patty Johnson.

A memorial has been established for the American Diabetes Association. Memorials may be mailed to Haskell County Funeral Home, PO Box 607, Sublette, KS 67877.

A vigil service was held on Sunday, February 6, 2011, at 7 pm at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Satanta, KS. Funeral mass was held on Monday, February 7, 2011 at 10:30 am at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Satanta, KS, with Father Enrique Estrada presiding and burial followed in the Dudley Township Cemetery, Satanta, Kansas.

Haskell County Funeral Home, Sublette, is in charge of arrangements.

Rubena Eva Newland, 93, of Las Animas, Colorado, former longtime resident of Larned, Kansas, and later Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, died Tuesday, February 1, 2011, in Las Animas, Colorado.

She was born November 11, 1917, in Beaver County, Oklahoma, to parents Fred F. and Eva (Balzer) Just. She was united in marriage to Arthur Harms September 14, 1940. After his death in 1982, she was later married to Albert Newland June 5, 1997 in Larned, Kansas. After his death in 2005, she moved to Las Animas, Colorado to make her home.

Rubena worked several years as a secretary in the Soil Conservation Service in Kansas. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in both Larned, Kansas and later Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

She is survived by four children: Betty Ann (Bob) Tanner of Oriskany, New York, Gwen Elaine (Dennis) Duft of Indianapolis, Indiana, Stanley Arthur (Barbara) Harms of Hesston, Kansas and Lois Eileen (Alan) Stump of Las Animas, Colorado; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Lillian (Andy) Harms of Moundridge, Kansas.

Rubena is preceded in death by her mother, when she was 1, her father and two infant daughters.

Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2011, at the Countryside Bible Church Cemetery, rural Meade, Kansas. Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Borger, 89, died January 31, 2011, at the Lone Tree Residential Care Center, Meade, Kansas.

He was born September 25, 1921, in rural Meade County, Kansas, the son of George and Mary Cordes Borger. He was baptized at the Lutheran Church in October of 1921, Mrs. John Cordes and Mrs. Henry Gruemkin were his sponsors. He was confirmed on July 15, 1934, by Pastor R. Gehle and has remained a member of St. John Lutheran Church and has served in various offices and committees of the church.

He attended Meade public schools, graduating with the class of 1939, and obtained a business degree from Dodge City Community College. After serving in WW II for 3 years in the South Pacific, he became an employee of the Meade Co-Op Elevator and served as manager there for 22 years. He was also manager of the Ingalls Elevator for 10 years, retiring in 1984, and has been a Meade resident since.

On May 22, 1949, he married his best friend, Katherine Blehm, of Meade. They have 2 children, Cindy Ross, her husband, Jerry of Russell, Kansas; and Loren Borger and his wife, Sandy, of Meade. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Anna Graham of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Thelma Hilst of Hutchinson. He is survived by his wife, Katherine, of the home, 8 grandchildren, Jennifer and Douglas McNett, Larned, Kansas, Jeralyn and Ellis Jefferson, John and Heather Ross, Russell, Kansas, Kyle Borger, Anthony, Aubrey, and Chelsey Brauer of Meade, and 8 Great-grandchildren, Ross, Reed, Ella and Emma McNett, Larned, Kansas, Brygette, Jaxon, and Karrsyn Ross, and Jasmine Jefferson of Russell, Kansas and many nephews and nieces

John was an avid sports fan, golf being second love of his life. He participated in many community activities and organizations. He was a member of the American Legion and past member of the Kiwanis Club and Country Club of Meade. He was also a past board member of the Meade District Hospital and the Meade City Planning Commission.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund or Beam Senior Center in care of the funeral home.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Ruth Bernice McClain Weaver, age 86, died early Saturday morning, January 29, 2011, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.

Ruth was born March 23, 1924 in Alba, TX. She is the youngest daughter of William E. and Willie A. (Sandlin) McClain. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Elmer, Chester, and Cleddie and her sisters Edna and Jessie, a son Garry Lynn Bogle, and her son-in-law, Wayne Sheetz.

She was a longtime resident of Meade, KS, moving her family to Meade in 1955. She taught for Meade public schools from 1955 to 1989. In 2003, she moved to Minneola to be near her family. Ruth enjoyed gardening and yard work. She twice won the Minneola Yard of the Month Award.

She is survived by a son, Leonard Bogle of Middletown, CA, a daughter, Dianne Sheetz of Minneola, KS and son and daughter-in-law, Lyndal and Kristi Weaver of Richardson, TX; 6 grandchildren, Amy Laudick, Emily Smith, Scott Bogle, Gabriel Bogle, Lyndsey Weaver, Chase Weaver and 5 great grandchildren, Madison, Brady and Cooper Laudick, Clara Smith and Bogle

Ruth was a longtime member of the Meade Church of Christ . She was a graduate of Paden High School and Fort Hays State University.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2010, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary Chapel, Meade. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to Minneola District Hospital in care of the Fidler-Orme-Bachman funeral home.

Susan “Lynette” Greene, 59, El Dorado, passed away Friday, January 28, 2011 after a long illness.

Lynette was born December 12, 1951,in Meade ,Ks the first of 4 children to Dean and Mary (Houser) Reese. She was raised and grew up in Fowler, KS.

She was a 1969 graduate of Fowler High School. She later went on to graduate from Butler Community College with an Associates and from Wichita State University with a Bachelors degree in Sociology.

Lynette was married to Joe Greene of El Dorado, Ks on July, 28 1969. Out of this union, two children were born, a daughter Mandi (born January 14, 1970) and a son Grant (born February 21, 1974)

Lynette worked as the director for the Bluestem Chapter of the American Red Cross in El Dorado for 21 years, only retiring in November 2010, due to her illness.

She was a devoted mother and beloved grandma, aunt, and friend to many people.

Her life was dedicated to her four grandchildren. As a proud and loving grandmother, she rarely missed any sporting event, activity, or program they were involved in. She was passionate about her career and helping those in need in anyway she could. She was a life-long KU Jayhawks basketball fan.

She is survived by her parents Dean and Mary Reese of Fowler, KS; her children, Mandi (Gary) Sherman of El Dorado; Grant (Jennifer) Greene of Ozawkie Ks; brothers, Randy, Tim, Jack (Suzanne) Reese, all of Fowler, Ks; grandchildren, Madison, Tucker, Ryan and Mackenzie.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2011, at 11:00 a.m. at the El Dorado

First Christian Church. Burial Services to be held Thursday, February 3, 2011 in Fowler

KS at the Fowler Cemetery at 1 pm.

Memorials have been set up for the American Red Cross and for the SBA Cancer Center of El Dorado.

Wilma Wajneeta Reese Hall, age 82, died January 25, 2011 at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, KS.

She was born January 17, 1929 at Dodge City, KS, the daughter of LeRoy and Bessie (Reinert) Stone. She was a longtime resident of Fowler and worked as a nurses aide for over 40 years. She worked in Fowler and Minneola Hospital Districts and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Wichita.

She is survived by: 2 daughters: Dana Reese-Frazier, Fowler and Dina Reese-Oster, Blanchard, OK; 1 brother: Don Stone, Clarksville, TN; 1 sister: Wilda Mueller, Rose Hill, KS; 4 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 am on Saturday, January 29, 2011 at the Abundant Life Family Church, Dodge City, KS with Pastor Jim Ames officiating.

The family welcomes memorials to the Minneola Health Care Foundation in care of Minnis Mortuary, PO Box 459, Minneola, KS 67865.

Thelma M. “Toots” Miller, age 95, died Thursday afternoon, January 20, 2011, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

She was born August 13, 1915, in southern Meade County, Kansas, Nye Route, the daughter of J.C. and Mary (Buck) Cordes. She was a longtime member of Meade County.

On March 25, 1940, she married Ora “Orie” Miller at the Lutheran parsonage in Meade, Kansas. After their marriage the couple made their home in rural Meade County. She later moved to Meade where she worked for the Lone Tree Lodge for sixteen years. Over the years she continued to assist other members of the community with their daily activities.

She was a faithful member of Saint John Lutheran Church, LWML, and the ladies quilting group. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, gardening, and was an avid fisher.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband on January 3, 1967; her parents; two brothers, Emil Cordes and Albert Cordes; and a sister, Hulda “Peggy” Hayden.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2011, at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, Kansas, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Friends may sign the register book at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Kansas.

The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Beam Senior Center, or St. John Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Geraldine E. “Gerry” Kohart, age 79, died early Monday morning, January 17, 2011, at the Lone Tree Retirement Center, Meade, Kansas.

She was born July 9, 1931, at Orion, Kansas, the daughter of Howard E. and Nora (Bougher) Moore. As a young girl she attended school in the Hill City area, graduating in 1949

On May 3, 1950, she married Marlan C. “Bud” Kohart at Hill City, Kansas. After their marriage the couple made their home in Meade.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Meade, the Maia Club, Lydia Guild, and a quilting club. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, and music.

She is survived by: Two sons, Tim Kohart and wife Marilyn of Syracuse, Kansas and Todd Kohart and wife Misti of Meade, Kansas; A daughter, Brenda DeMott and husband Steve of Kansas City, Missouri; Four sisters, Marie Stockman of Topeka, Kansas, Anita Davis of Hill City, Kansas, Lucille Curtner of San Clemente, California and Rose Luck of Liberal, Kansas; Eight grandchildren and One great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband on August 6, 1991; a son Terry Kohart; a daughter Jane Ann Kohart; two brothers, Lawrence and Gene Moore; and a sister, Myrt Chalfant.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2011, at the United Methodist Church, Meade. Graveside services were at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hill City Cemetery, Hill City, Kansas.

The family would welcome memorials to the Beam Senior Center, Lone Tree Retirement Center, or the United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

H. Elaine Thorsell, age 77, passed away Friday evening, January 14, 2011 at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas.

She was born January 27, 1933, at Niagara, North Dakota, the daughter of Selmer “Sam” and Helen (Anderson) Frydenlund. As a young girl she attended school in Larimore, North Dakota, graduating from Larimore High School. She later attended the University of North Dakota where she received her degree in Medical Technology and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority.

On July 5, 1956, she married Darrell Thorsell at East Grand Forks, Minnesota. After their marriage the couple made their home in Chanute, Kansas. Later in 1964 they moved to Meade, Kansas, where they have made their home. Over the years she worked for various hospitals, Home Lumber and Supply, and the United States government.

She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, LWML, BPW, AAUW, Thrivent Financial, VFW Auxiliary, the Meade Golf Club, and an investment club. Elaine enjoyed serving the community through various civic organizations, golfing, knitting, and was an avid reader.

She is survived by: Her husband, Darrell Thorsell of Meade, Kansas; Two sons, Dean Thorsell and wife, Lilli of Oak Hill, Virginia and Jeff Thorsell and wife, Sally of Douglas, Wyoming; Two daughters, Debbie Klempnauer and husband, Dan of Roeland Park, Kansas and Annie McCauley and husband, Alex of Overland Park, Kansas; A niece, Martha Neally Attanasio of Moraga, California; Two brothers, Bob Frydenlund of New Richmond, Wisconsin and Bruce Frydenlund of West Linn, Oregon; A sister, Ruth Ritchie of Vancouver Washington; Thirteen grandchildren and Four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Donald Frydenlund; and a sister, Betty Neally.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2011 at St. John Lutheran Church, Meade, with the Reverend Lynn E. Spencer presiding. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Meade.

The family would welcome memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Meade Public Library, or the Meade Golf Club in care of the funeral home.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Edwin William Barnes, born August 27, 1930, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2011, at Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, following a short illness.

He is survived by his wife Joyce of the home, two sons: Shawn Edwin Barnes and wife Cindy of Dodge City, Kansas, and Lance Shale Barnes of Port Orange, Florida; five daughters: Rox Anna Brandes and husband Wendell of Warrensburg; Jaele Lynn Shaver of Perryton, Texas; Val Lene Denker and husband Jay of Warrensburg; Lisa Scott and husband Mike of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Somer Larson and husband Brian of Columbia, Missouri; two sisters: Betty Jean Benear of Meade, Kansas; and Virginia Bolster of Moore, Oklahoma; 29 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy Paul and Angeline Blanch (Combs) Barnes; one son: Fite Robert Barnes; three grandchildren: Shae Denker, Faith Scott, and Somer Scott; and one sister Rosemond Barnes.

Ed graduated high school in 1948. He then attended Washburn College in Topeka, Kansas, and Arlington State College in Texas. Ed joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. He then worked for Rock Island Railroad as a telegrapher from 1949 to 1966. He also worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline as a corrosion tech. Ed later worked for the Aramco Oil Company in Saudi Arabia from 1978 to 1986. He and Joyce then became the owner and operators of the Camel Crossing B&B in Warrensburg from 1987 to present.

Ed was an avid golfer in the Senior League at Pertle; a disciple of Christ at Northside Christian Church, and will be greatly missed by his friends and loving family. We grieve our loss but rejoice in the comfort that he has entered into the glorious realm of our loving, merciful, and gracious Father God.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2011, at the Northside Christian Church in Warrensburg, with Pastor Sid Tiller officiating. Pallbearers will be Troy Brandes, Trevor Brandes, Landon Brandes, Dayles Brandes, Dane Denker, Kye Denker, Bradley Shaver, and Sage Barnes.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2011, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.

Interment will be at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens with full military honors provided by the Warrensburg American Legion Post 131 and the VFW Post 2513.

Memorial contributions are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Northside Christian Church and can be left at the funeral home.

Evelyn (Leis) Finkeldei, 90, died January 9, 2011. She was born April 5, 1920, at Conway Springs, Kansas, the daughter of Andrew and Cecilia (Elpers) Leis.

The family moved to rural Fowler in 1925. She attended elementary schools there and graduated high school at Minneola in 1939.

She worked at St. Frances Hospital, Wichita, Kansas, and later at the Dodge City Air Base.

She married Joseph Finkeldei August 21, 1945, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fowler. They farmed and resided in Fowler. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Anthony’s Altar Society.

Her husband preceded her in death on March 16, 1997. She is survived by two sons, Donald Finkeldei, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Alan Finkeldei, Dodge City, Kansas; two daughters, Jane Mayo and husband Vern, Fowler, Kansas, and Mary Smith and husband Brad, Creed, Colorado; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Other survivors are three brothers, Ivan Leis and wife Floydene, Dodge City, Kansas, Claude Leis and wife LaVerne, Fowler, Kansas, Clarence Leis and wife Betty, Rogers, Arkansas; one sister Genevieve Leis, Pueblo, Colorado; two sister-in-laws, Dorothy Leis, Fowler, Kansas, and Norma Leis, Hallsville, Missouri; and a brother-in-law George Busch, Wichita, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald Leis and William Leis; a sister, Florence Busch; and one grandchild, Janell Marie Finkeldei.

Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2011, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2011, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Fowler. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Minneola District Hospital, Fowler Residential Care, or St. Anthony Catholic Church in care of the funeral home.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Gertrude (Trudy) Pauline Will Parsons, 86, longtime Hunter resident, died on January 7, 2011 at the Lone Tree Compassionate Care Center in Meade, Kansas. She lived in the Lone Tree Compassionate Care Center in Meade near her daughter Cindi.

Gertrude was born May 5, 1924, in Bethany, Kansas, one of four children born to Lewis and Ida Will. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Parsons; sister Bernitta Schulz of Cortez, Colorado; brother Theodore Will of Salina, and a step-brother, Duane Will of Topeka.

Surviving are her sister LaVerna Weber of Salina, four children, 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Children: Steve Parsons, Vicci Shipp, Cindi Herbig and Pam Meyer. Grandchildren: Jennifer Witzak, Heather Redabaugh, Angela Perruzza, Jason Boulanger, Sean Herbig, Mayson Herbig, Jarad Herbig, Jess Herbig, Derek Herbig, Kelsey Herbig, Ryan Meyer and Kevin Meyer. Great-Grandchildren: Caleb Perruzza, Aaron Perruzza, Allison Herbig, Caitlyn Herbig, Brittyn Herbig, Briley Herbig, Alyvia Herbig, Brooks Herbig, Brevon Herbig and Isabel Meyer.

As a child, Gertrude attended Bethany Baptist Church. She attended Hunter High School graduating in 1942. She taught school several years following high school. After she married Dwight, she joined Trinity Lutheran Church where she remained a member until her death. She spent her married life on a farm south of Hunter, Kansas. She loved gardening and tending flowers on her farm. She loved being a grandmother and was special in her grandchildren’s eyes.

Funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hunter on January 15th at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Spillman Cemetery, Ash Grove. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hunter, Kansas.

Maxine Eloise Bond Lamb, 80, passed away quietly January 3, 2011. Maxine was born August 29, 1930 to Alvin and Mildred Bond at their farm south of Plains, Kansas. Maxine’s education started at the one-room West Glendale School and she graduated from Plains High School and Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. She taught several years in the public school at Marion, Kansas. She enjoyed working with young people in the Friends Church and attended the International Young Friends Conference in the summer of 1953 where she met Edmund Lamb from Dublin, Ireland who became her husband in 1955. They established their home in Dublin, Ireland.

Maxine was devoted to her family, her friends and her church and now goes to join her husband, Edmund, her parents, her brother, Roger, and dear aunts and uncles in heaven. She leaves behind her sons Roger (Helen) and Alvin (Antionette) in Dublin, daughter Charlotte in Wichita, Kansas and son Wilmer in Leawood, Kansas; siblings, Hubert, Plains, Kansas and Harvey (Jo), Milford, Ohio; and grandchildren and extended families in the States and Ireland.

A memorial service was held January 7, 2011 at Friends Quaker Meeting House in Dublin with burial at Friends Burial Grounds in rural Dublin, Ireland.

Jose P. Estrada, age 80, died early Sunday morning, May 8, 2011, at his Fowler, Kansas, residence.

He was born July 20, 1930, at Rancho Colorado, Chihuahua, Mexico, the son of Concepcion and Maria de la Luz (Mendoza) Estrada. As a young boy he attended school in Mexico.

In 1950, he married Margarita Loya de Estrada at Rancho Colorado, Chihuahua, Mexico. Over the years he worked as a farmer, laborer, and other various occupations. He was a resident of Fowler for the past several months, moving from Hays.

He was a member of the Catholic faith, attending St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Fowler, Kansas.

He is survived by: His children, Maria Cruz Barrera, Rosenda Estrada, Ofelia Estrada, Imelda Venzor, Efrain Estrada, Alejandro Estrada, Ubaldo Estrada, Rumaldo Estrada, Graciela Estrada, & Cosme Estrada; 25 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers and sisters, Hermanos, Benedicto, Jesus, Faustino, Agustin, & Maria de Refugio.

Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2011, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2011 at the church. Friends may call from 9:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will be in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.

www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com

Walter Carl Stegman passed away peacefully August 8, 2011 at the age of 86. He was born December 22, 1924 in Plains, KS.

He married Dorothy Maxine Ebersole, also of Plains on June 16, 1948. He was a loving husband and committed father of 8, grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 6.

He went on to dedicate his unbridled energy towards education, public service, military service, the church and his family. He graduated from Plains High School in 1942 and the University of Kansas and Washington State University. He achieved a doctorate in School Administration. He served in the Navy during WWII and Korean War. He received a multitude of accolades and held many positions in his 50-plus years in the Washington State Educational System; Fife School Superintendent, a highly-sought fiscal consultant who helped save several distressed schools statewide and was instrumental in the creation of Chief Leschi School. He also served as Fife City Councilman, Mayor of Fife, Pierce County Board of Equalization, and an active member of Lions, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Phi Delta Kappa and numerous other organizations. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Martin of Tours for 45 years. In every situation, Carl’s overriding goal was to make you laugh. An accomplished public speaker, he had several boxes of jokes, stories and anecdotes he would draw from. He had several specific stories he would relish in telling each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even in his final moments, he continued to joke and laugh with his nurses, doctors and care-givers.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, 8 brothers, and 4 sisters, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Maxine Stegman, his brother Fr. Leonard Stegman, and sisters Estelle Huelskamp and Betty Quigley.

Funeral Mass was held Monday, August 15th, at 11 am, at St. Martin of Tours, Fife, with reception following at nearby Columbia Junior High. Military Interment was held Tuesday, August 16th, 11:15 – 11:45 am, Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent. Cards can be sent to 2402 Berry Lane E, Tacoma WA 98424.