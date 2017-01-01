SWH_Grad_2017

Headlines

MHS valedictorian, salutatorian announced

With graduation just a little more than a week away, Meade High School has announced their top graduates for the class of 2017...Read More

Filing deadline, June 1 at noon - Positions open on local governing bodies

Persons interested in running for election to local city council, school board or hospital board positions must file for election by noon on Thursday, June 1...Read More

Wheat appears unharmed by heavy snow, crop in good shape

Many in the area were concerned after a late-season snowstorm on April 30th brought over 3 inches of wet, heavy snow to Meade County...Read More

