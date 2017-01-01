FHS_Grad_2017

Headlines

FHS Announces Top Graduates

Lane Lundeen will be the valedictorian while Mallory Bergkamp and Kenzie Dewell will receive co-salutatorian honors when Fowler High School holds...Read More

Meade county commissioners approve blacktop road for dairy

The Board of Meade County Commissioners met at 9:00 am. Janna Frydendall, Clair Bender and Randy Leis were in attendance. Also Present was Janet Hale, Meade County Clerk. Leis called...Read More

Meade city council approves annual appointments

The council meeting was called to order in the council meeting room at 7:00 pm by Mayor Richard Knott. Council members present were...Read More

href="/online-edition">Read More