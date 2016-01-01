31_MCN_2016

Headlines

Anew Construction Going Up On Highway 54 in Meade

Meade residents and business owners Chad and Sara Rudzik are putting up a new building in downtown Meade. The new construction is going up on the 100 block of East Carthage on the south side of...Read More

Meade County Commissioners Approve Wind Farm Resolution

The Board of Meade County Commissioners met at 9:00 am. Janna Frydendall, Clair Bender and Randy Leis were in attendance. Also present was...Read More

CEO Explains New Security Steps to Meade Hospital Board

At a brief end of the year meeting held last month, members of the hospital board heard why hospital doors are now being locked early. The Meade hospital board met in regular...Read More