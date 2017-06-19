25_MCN_2017

Headlines

American Legion vets aid one of their own

It took the members of the Meade-Fowler American Legion Post 92 less than a week to identify a need, develop a strategy, and implement their plan. As a result...Read More

Fowler Action Committee meets with city council

The Fowler City Council met on Monday June 19th, 2017. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 pm by Mayor...Read More

Meade County plans big 4th of July celebrations

Residents of Meade County will take some time off next Tuesday, July 4th, to observe the 241st birthday of the United States of America. A patriotic ceremony will be held on the...Read More