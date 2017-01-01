21_MCN_2017

Chalker's discover ready for marketing - Mercury filter made from petroleum waste to be produced in Adelaide 'within weeks'
Meade native Justin Chalker, PhD, is currently living in Australia and woks as a researcher at Flinders University in Adelaide...Read More
Meade county commissioners rescind motion to pave dairy road
The Board of Meade County Commissioners met at 9:00 am. Janna Frydendall, Clair Bender and Randy Leis were in attendance. Also Present was Janet Hale, Meade County Clerk. Leis called...Read More
Memorial Day service planned at Graceland Cemetery
American Legion Post 92 will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at Graceland Cemetery starting at 10 am...Read More
Lackluster year reported at hospital annual meeting
The annual meeting of the Meade District Hospital was held Thursday, May 18, at the hospital...Read More
Meade hospital board - Hospital taking precautionary steps to guard against hacking
With reports of an international cyber attack making headlines in the past few weeks, hospital administrator Steve Stewart...Read More
VIEWING
Photos are located under the school tabs as well as community tab. Any event in color is a link to photos, simply click on it and the photo page will appear.
ORDERING
To order a print of a photo, place your mouse on the photo and an add to cart icon appears. Select it and size and price options will appear. Select the quantity and size(s) you wish to get of that picture and select add to cart. Once your order is completed, select cart icon in the menu bar and your check out page will appear.
Need more information?
Call us at 620-873-2118 or 620-338-7412
Donald E Klein
James C Middleswart
Shelley Lynette Cherry
Marguerite Pati Ann (Coltran) Cannon
Vann John Richardson
Betty Jo Twist
Jack Richard Massoni
Robert Wayne McPheter
Meade County News
105 S. Fowler St. | PO Box 310
Meade, KS 67864
620.873.2118 | 620.338.7412
Email Us
School Calendar App now available for FREE from the App Store and Google Play