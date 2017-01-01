19_MCN_2017

MHS valedictorian, salutatorian announced
With graduation just a little more than a week away, Meade High School has announced their top graduates for the class of 2017...Read More
Filing deadline, June 1 at noon - Positions open on local governing bodies
Persons interested in running for election to local city council, school board or hospital board positions must file for election by noon on Thursday, June 1...Read More
Wheat appears unharmed by heavy snow, crop in good shape
Many in the area were concerned after a late-season snowstorm on April 30th brought over 3 inches of wet, heavy snow to Meade County...Read More
Photo Viewing/Ordering
VIEWING
Photos are located under the school tabs as well as community tab. Any event in color is a link to photos, simply click on it and the photo page will appear.
ORDERING
To order a print of a photo, place your mouse on the photo and an add to cart icon appears. Select it and size and price options will appear. Select the quantity and size(s) you wish to get of that picture and select add to cart. Once your order is completed, select cart icon in the menu bar and your check out page will appear.
Need more information?
Call us at 620-873-2118 or 620-338-7412
Obituaries
Donald E Klein
James C Middleswart
Shelley Lynette Cherry
Marguerite Pati Ann (Coltran) Cannon
Vann John Richardson
Betty Jo Twist
Jack Richard Massoni
Robert Wayne McPheter
