18_MCN_2017

Haynes to return to Meade as high school principal

Former Meade music teacher Brandon Haynes will return this coming August as the principal of Meade High School. He will also resume...Read More

Power plant still in good shape, operators getting scarce

The Meade council meeting was called to order in the council room at the 7 pm by Mayor Richard Knott. Council members present were...Read More

Fowler city council approves temporary bonds

The Fowler City Council met on Monday, April 17th. The meet was called to order at 7 pm by Mayor Brett Copeland with following council members present:...Read More

Meade County Commissioners approve bridge resolution

The Board of County Commissioners met at 9 am with commissioners...Read More