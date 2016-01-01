Welcome

Welcome to the Southwest Kansas Weekly Newspaper Blog. I recently accepted the position of Southwest Weekly Director with KPA and wracked my brain to come up with a way to get connected in Southwest Kansas. It’s not like we are just around the corner from each other so this is the plan I came up with – not original but hopefully useful. If you have a question that you need help with or would like to help others with issues – this is the platform. All about weekly newspapers and the issues we face day in and day out along with some resources that some of you might not know come with membership in the KPA.

Let’s start by introducing ourselves. Not something I am very good at but here goes. My name is Denice Kuhns. My husband, Tom, and I own the Meade County News and Clark County Gazette. We purchased the Meade County paper from my father, Jerry Anderson, and started the Clark County paper from scratch – something I do not highly recommend. We have lived in Meade since 1987 and love living in southwest Kansas. We cover 5 high schools and 5 junior highs so most of our nights are taken with ballgames in one town or another. I grew up in newspapers and the only schooling I have towards journalism and marketing is the school of hard knocks. I was an OB nurse back in the day but newspapers are in my blood and I can’t imagine doing anything else.

Who’s next…